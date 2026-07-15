Lift Attachments for Tow Yard Management

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By Randall C. Resch
Fifty years ago, moving vehicles in packed tow yards was accomplished by dangling cars from a wrecker's single cable on an outstretched boom. While that may seem archaic today, it served its purpose when yard machines and specialized attachments weren't available.
To reach those "needle-in-the-haystack" cars, talented towers could relocate dozens of vehicles in an hour. "Danglin'" cars while backing up was a skill that took years to master. Today, however, forklifts and skid steers outfitted with wheel-lift attachments can accomplish the same task in a fraction of the time.
These attachments help tow companies achieve greater operational efficiency while improving vehicle inventory management. For owners trying to maximize space in crowded storage yards, wheel-lift attachments are a smart investment. As with any equipment purchase, careful research is the key to selecting the right unit for your operation.
In the News
At the American Towman Exposition in Las Vegas, a quick-attach wheel-lift unit for skid-steer loaders caught my attention. Called the Stinger, it is built by Mnkota Manufacturing and finished in bright blue paint with its distinctive angry bee logo—a fitting look for companies seeking to modernize yard operations.
My friend Rene Jiminez of B/A Products recently shared a forum post highlighting Mnkota's wheel-lift attachment. He wrote, "I would love to try one at our impound lot when we need to reorganize for space or set up for an auction."
His comments inspired this overview for companies considering adding a lift attachment for yard management.
Pros and Cons
There are many factors to consider before deciding whether a wheel-lift attachment is right for your operation. While these devices improve efficiency, improper use can result in costly damage, injuries, or insurance claims.
An experienced operator can safely move vehicles quickly. An inexperienced or careless operator, however, creates the potential for property damage, serious injury, or even death. Convenience should never come at the expense of safety.
Each year, countless forklift-related injuries occur because of unsafe operating practices. Common causes include inadequate training, poor enforcement of safety procedures, and operators who lose focus during routine work.
Consider the Design
Every lift attachment comes with operating limitations that users must fully understand. Hydraulic hoses can be snagged or damaged, and spring-loaded wheel pincers may become overstretched if they catch on a vehicle's undercarriage.
Easily Snagged
Every attachment has its own operational personality—and its own potential to cause damage. This is especially true when moving wrecked vehicles with hanging body panels, damaged suspension components, or sagging exhaust systems.
On spring-style wheel pincers, broken or overstretched springs prevent the pincers from opening and closing properly. A simple bungee cord often serves as a temporary replacement until repairs can be made.
Size Matters
Working between tightly parked vehicles requires compact equipment capable of fitting into narrow rows. The host machine should also be heavy enough to keep its rear wheels firmly on the ground while lifting vehicles.
No Extendability
Unlike conventional wheel lifts, these attachments do not telescope. While most vehicles can be approached head-on, larger pickups and SUVs limit maneuverability in tight quarters. Aggressive turns can scrape bumpers or damage taillights. When this happens, it's usually operator error—not a flaw in the equipment.
Blown Tire Syndrome
Aggressive operation can puncture tires when the attachment's pointed swiveling pincers stab the inside sidewall. Slow, controlled movements allow the lift bar to rotate smoothly beneath the tire while remaining close to the ground. Keeping the attachment low and moving deliberately greatly reduces the risk of tire damage.
Preventing Rollaways
Because no one is seated behind the steering wheel, vehicles being moved are vulnerable to rolling away if they slip from the lift. Since most vehicles are transported in neutral, they become freewheeling and uncontrollable if released.
Operators should move slowly during pickup, lifting, and transport. For additional security, attach a J-hook or safety chain between the lift and the vehicle whenever possible.
Mirrors, Backup Alarms, and Lighting
For maximum safety, equip yard machines with rearview mirrors, rear-facing work lights, and a functioning backup alarm to warn pedestrians whenever the machine is in motion.
Clear the Area
Before moving any vehicle, ensure the work area is clear of pedestrians. Operators must constantly monitor their surroundings to prevent anyone from entering the machine's path.
Essential Safety Equipment
Seat belts should always be worn, regardless of the machine being operated. Forklift operators must receive OSHA-required, equipment-specific training and carry proof of certification.
Selection Choices
Choosing the right wheel-lift attachment depends on your operation's specific needs and the factors discussed above. Carefully compare available models, features, lift capacities, and compatibility with your existing equipment.
While this article isn't intended to recommend a specific product, investing in a quality lift attachment can be easily justified by the increased efficiency it brings to yard operations.
Just remember: even the best equipment can't compensate for poor operating technique. Otherwise, you may discover why the vehicle's exhaust pipe is suddenly packed full of rocks and dirt.
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By Randall C. Resch
As a heavy operator working active recoveries atop rural bridges, have you ever considered the strength and integrity of the bridge itself?
On June 13, 2026, a passenger car simply drove across a rural bridge in Northern California when the structure suddenly collapsed. Fortunately, the driver suffered only minor injuries rather than being trapped or swept away.
According to local news reports, the California Highway Patrol stated, "It's unclear at this time why the bridge collapsed." CHP also reminded motorists, "When traveling on rural roadways, remain alert to changing road and bridge conditions."
That incident serves as an important safety reminder for towers who position wreckers on rural bridges during recoveries.
For operators responding to water recoveries near or beneath bridges, I pose this question: Do you stop to consider whether the bridge will safely support the combined weight of your wrecker, casualty vehicle, and recovery forces? If a bridge can fail under the weight of an ordinary passenger car, what confidence do you have placing a fully loaded heavy wrecker on it?
Unfortunately, bridge integrity isn't a topic commonly discussed during formal recovery training or in-house instruction. While operators aren'tbridge engineers, there is one safety technique every recovery professional should practice before setting up: Have a goal—get out and look.
Wreckers Gone Fishing
An older YouTube video showed a rotator recovering submerged vehicles from a rural waterway after a fisherman located them using a Garmin fishfinder. Law enforcement responded, followed by a dive team and heavy recovery equipment.
In cases involving submerged vehicles, investigators must determine whether the vehicles are connected to criminal activity, theft, insurance fraud, or even missing-person cases. Preserving evidence is often a priority, and it's easy for recovery personnel to become focused solely on removing the vehicles.
That's when broader scene safety can be overlooked.
Questioning Integrity
The video showed three heavily submerged vehicles being recovered individually. The rotator was positioned near the middle of a rural bridge while performing side lifts.
For just a moment, consider the total weight involved—not only the rotator itself, but also the added weight of waterlogged vehicles, recovery forces, and dynamic loading during the lift.
Several people stood beside the heavy wrecker observing the recovery. If the bridge had failed, they would have been directly in harm's way.
As I watched the footage, my "spidey senses" went off. A newer-looking steel section appeared beneath the rotator, but nearby was a large area of broken concrete only a short distance from the truck's front axle. Whether or not the damage was structural isn't the point. The question is: Did anyone stop to evaluate the bridge before committing a heavy recovery operation?
Unseen Peril
Had the bridge collapsed during the recovery, the combined weight of the rotator and suspended vehicle could have sent the truck into the water, with potentially catastrophic consequences for both operators and bystanders.
Could the recovery have been performed differently? Perhaps the rotator could have remained on solid ground and winched the vehicles up the embankment instead of positioning directly on the bridge.
That isn't meant as criticism of the crew involved. Rather, it's a reminder that recovery professionals should evaluate every available option before committing equipment to a potentially compromised structure.
See the Simple
Sometimes the simplest hazards are overlooked because all attention is focused on the recovery itself. Bridge condition should be part of every scene assessment, especially on rural roads where aging infrastructure may have unknown weaknesses.
As experienced towers, we must look beyond the casualty vehicle and identify every potential hazard before work begins. The old saying reminds us, "If you see something, say something." But first, you have to see it.
This recovery ended successfully, but it also serves as a valuable reminder. Operators can't assume that every rural bridge is capable of supporting today's increasingly heavy recovery equipment. When safety is in question, stop, assess the situation, and adjust the recovery plan accordingly.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.
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By Randall C. Resch
When towing or transporting limousines and motorhomes, are towers responsible for the security of personal belongings inside? Is it the tower's responsibility to ensure that loose items and appliances are secured before moving the vehicle?
The following two cases come from the "I can't believe it's true" file. Both left California tow companies liable for damages that occurred during otherwise routine impounds.
While California towers face more than their share of frivolous lawsuits, simple situations can become costly when operators aren't prepared for unexpected circumstances.
Scenario One
A stretch limousine was impounded for expired registration after the driver failed to produce a valid license. The vehicle was in perfect running condition, allowing the operator to drive it onto a rollback.
The tow operator signed the deputy's impound and inventory report, loaded the limousine in the usual manner, secured it with straps and ratchets, and transported it approximately nine miles to the company's storage facility without incident.
Several days later, the owner returned with a valid license and the required release from the impounding agency. Both the impound report and tow invoice described the vehicle as being in "perfect condition inside and out." Before releasing the limousine, the tow company required the owner to sign a damage release. He did so under protest.
After inspecting the exterior, the owner entered the passenger compartment and discovered extensive damage. Crystal glasses, decanters, mirrors and leather seating had all been damaged when unsecured items apparently shifted during loading or transport.
The company's manager dismissed the complaint, reportedly telling the owner, "It's a police impound. We're not responsible."
The owner filed a $5,000 small claims action, alleging negligence. Although the company argued it had no reason to know the interior contents would shift, the judge ruled in the owner's favor, citing the signed impound documentation describing the vehicle as being in "perfect condition inside and out."
Scenario Two
An abandoned Dodge motorhome filled with trash, dog waste and an overflowing black-water tank was impounded and towed by a medium-duty wrecker. During transport, an older television fell to the floor and was destroyed. The owner claimed it was a "state-of-the-art" television. When the damage claim was submitted, the tow company failed to return repeated phone calls. When contact was finally made, the owner alleged he was told, "We're not paying for your junky TV."
He filed a small claims lawsuit and was awarded $500.
Lessons Learned
These cases may seem minor, but courts often hold tow companies to a very high standard under Care, Custody and Control.
They raise several important questions:
-- Should limousines be loaded onto rollback carriers whenever possible to reduce loading angles?
-- Should operators secure loose items that are likely to shift during transport?
-- If operators enter a vehicle to secure belongings, does that expose the company to theft allegations?
-- Since impound owners usually aren't present, is a pre-tow liability release even practical?
-- How much protection does a signed release actually provide in court?
-- Can a release eliminate responsibility for preventable damage?
-- Should damage claims always be handled promptly, professionally and with empathy?
Pay the Man
Judges are quick to remind tow companies that Care, Custody and Control requires reasonable measures to prevent damage to both vehicles and their contents.
So ask yourself: What procedures do your operators follow to minimize damage to personal property during transport? Is there a practical way to identify and secure loose items before loading?
Arguably, excessive loading angles or normal transport movement caused the glasses, decanters and television to fall. But one question remains: Would either case have ended differently had the companies simply responded with professionalism and concern?
Sometimes the lesson isn't just about preventing damage. It's about how you respond after it happens.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer, former tow company owner and longtime industry advocate. As a consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches California Highway Patrol-approved tow operator safety courses. During his 57-year career in towing and recovery, he has written more than 800 safety-focused articles for American Towman Magazine, Tow Industry Week and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter, a longtime member of American Towman's Safety Committee and was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame in 2014. He also received the industry's Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.