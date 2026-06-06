When Drivers Are Mobility Challenged

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By Randall C. Resch
When tow companies advertise themselves as being “full-service,” an important question arises: How prepared are they to serve mobility-challenged motorists?
If a customer called and said, “I’m inside my car, broken down on the highway, and I require a wheelchair,” would your company be able to help?
Consider another scenario. A highway patrol dispatcher requests a tow truck for a disabled vehicle but makes no mention that the motorist is wheelchair-bound. Upon arrival, how will your operator handle the situation?
Persons with physical disabilities can create challenges for tow companies that are not prepared to assist them. Although calls involving mobility-challenged individuals are relatively rare, they can present significant issues for full-service towing companies and auto club providers.
What to Do?
In August 2025, a mobility-challenged, wheelchair-bound motorist and Canadian auto club member experienced a flat tire on the highway. The motorist required a wheelchair for mobility once outside the vehicle but remained seated behind the wheel while waiting for assistance.
After contacting CAA Canada for service, a tow truck was dispatched. Reports indicate the motorist waited approximately three hours for the truck to arrive.
When the operator arrived and contemplated what to do, he advised that he could not tow the vehicle with the motorist seated inside. While that was a reasonable and prudent decision, “not knowing what to do next” became the catalyst for a formal complaint and negative publicity for the industry.
As towers are trained to understand, motorists, customers, and auto club members generally do not ride in towed or transported vehicles for obvious safety reasons. Unfortunately, the motoring public often doesn’t understand those limitations.
As reported by a Canadian news station, the incident portrayed the towing industry in a negative light. Whether fair or not, it highlights the need for companies to seek better ways to serve motorists with disabilities.
Consider the Dangers
While towers may have several options available, it is recommended they never attempt to lift or reposition mobility-challenged individuals. At no time should operators go “hands-on” with these motorists, as improper movements could result in injury or re-injury.
In the case described above, the motorist was stopped on a highway shoulder—what I would consider a classic example of “exigent circumstances.” Consider the additional dangers involved in trying to remove a motorist through the traffic-side door.
Is it really safer to have a wheelchair-dependent motorist outside the disabled vehicle, exposed to traffic hazards, when the safest place may be seated and restrained in a protected vehicle?
What about mobility-challenged motorists who are driving specialty vans? Similar situation. What should be done?
Beyond the Norm
Consider this real-world example.
During a nighttime incident, a homeless, diabetic bilateral amputee—missing both legs—was driving through a busy intersection when the rear end of his mobility van locked up, leaving the vehicle unable to move.
As the responding traffic officer, my arrival assessment demanded quick action to clear the intersection. My options were:
— Physically lift the motorist into a police car or another vehicle? Nope.
— Request a paratransit company to respond and load the individual? Too much delay.
— Move the wheelchair? Impossible. The chair’s neutral-release lever would not disengage, making it unrollable.
— Request a rotation flatbed carrier? Doable.
While loading the vehicle onto a carrier with the occupant still inside is not a preferred method, it was the fastest and safest solution available under the circumstances.
In exigent situations, a practical option may be to leave the mobility-challenged individual inside the vehicle and load the vehicle onto a carrier in the normal manner. Under the lawful direction of an officer on scene, such action is not necessarily prohibited.
If a similar incident occurs on a highway shoulder, highway patrol personnel should play an active role in protecting the scene and facilitating the motorist’s safe transport. In a best-case scenario, law enforcement could provide an emergency-lighted escort to a safer location.
Once off the highway, transport the vehicle to a parking lot large enough to safely unload the vehicle, motorist, and wheelchair. There, arrangements can be made to meet a paratransit provider or other transportation service.
One important note: Don’t request a paratransit vehicle to respond directly onto the highway.
The Best Plans
Steven Laperriere, director-general of RAPLIQ, a Quebec-based organization that advocates for persons with disabilities, commented in an associated article:
“There needs to be better coordination between towing companies, the police, and adapted transit services.”
He’s right.
Mr. Laperriere’s statement provides an important directive for towing and automotive service companies: Be prepared before situations arise.
Tow company dispatchers should consider sending a properly equipped, mobility-ready carrier outfitted with crew seating and a hydraulic lift capable of accommodating wheelchair users. If such equipment is unavailable, companies should establish partnerships with local paratransit providers before an emergency occurs.
For crew-cab carriers equipped with lift platforms, operators should remain mindful of platform weight ratings. When transporting individuals of significant weight, allow the platform to lift only the secured motorist and wheelchair, without additional personnel riding the platform. Most lift platforms have an approximate Safe Working Load Limit (SWLL) of 800 pounds. Avoid overloading them.
To avoid ADA complaints and potential lawsuits, tow personnel should be thoroughly trained in procedures involving the transportation of persons with disabilities.
And to that point, I’ll add this: If I’m the officer on scene with a problem that requires an immediate solution, I want responding towers to arrive prepared to solve it.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teachestow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at towshows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.\
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By Randall C. Resch
For towers loading and transporting SeaCan shipping containers, the industry has experienced several notable incidents where operators were injured or killed. For towers conducting this specialty transport niche, extreme caution and the application of best practices are key to remaining incident-free.
Based on incidents investigated by OSHA, NIOSH, and the CDC, let this narrative serve as a solid safety reminder that taking shortcuts, initiating Hollywood moves, and the misapplication of proper equipment can lead to injury or deadly results.
Although transporting shipping containers is a regular practice for tow companies and transport handlers, a routine load can go wrong when best practices aren’t followed. Three industry-related container incidents demonstrate the importance of proper safety and rigging.
Incident 1: On January 17, 2006, a tow operator at a Navy pier was working to relocate a large metal roll-off (vacuum) container weighing approximately 10,100 pounds empty. To relocate these containers in the traditional manner, they were pulled onto a flatbed carrier using 5/8-inch-diameter plow steel wire rope outfitted on the truck’s winch.
Per OSHA’s investigation, obstructions on the pier prevented the tow operator from positioning the carrier’s deck in alignment with the container for a straight pull onto the flatbed.
To load the container, the operator was alleged to have used a combination of equipment in an attempt to complete a tie-down to the container. The tie-down assembly consisted of a J-hook (rated at 5,400 pounds), a chain with a safe working load limit of 2,650 pounds, and a grab hook with a working load limit of five tons. The assembly was reportedly hooked to one side of the carrier’s deck.
With the container still on the ground, the winch wire rope was routed through the tie-down assembly and then hooked to the roll-off vacuum container. The operator threaded the wire rope through the assembly, allowing the winch to pull the container at an angle. However, he chose not to include a snatch block in the rigging.
The operator reportedly repositioned himself from the tie-down location to the opposite side of the flatbed where the truck’s controls were located. As he began winching the container, the chain section of the assembly overloaded. When it failed, the J-hook broke away and was hurled toward the operator, striking him in the head. Notably, the operator was not wearing hard-hat protection. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries more than a week later.
Incident 2: In March 2006, a Massachusetts tow operator was loading an 18-foot metal container when the bridle chain used to pull the container broke. The chain recoiled toward the operator, striking him in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died two weeks later from blood-clot complications resulting from his injuries.
Incident 3: A western tow owner-operator responded to move a SeaCan container said to be half full. In an effort to sidestep using proper equipment, the operator reportedly attached a 5,400-pound-rated J-hook into the container’s corner eye to winch the container onto the carrier.
During the winching process, the weight of the container caused the J-hook to tip-load and partially straighten. As the J-hook straightened, it spit out from its location, causing the container to detach and fall. Standing too close to the container, the operator suffered crushing injuries when the detached container landed on his foot.
Think Safety First
Across the U.S. and abroad, semi-trucks transporting and delivering sea containers crash all the time. Tow companies serving their state’s highway patrol often respond to these incidents. Although not overly complicated, recoveries frequently require containers to be separated from the cab and chassis. Most require lifting procedures performed by talented operators experienced in handling these types of crashes.
Especially for heavy-duty, rotator, and salvage operators, safety first is always the reigning factor in a safe and successful recovery. Towers are reminded to employ equipment specifically rated for these types of recoveries.
For tow companies attempting to load and transport containers without topic-specific training, you’re gambling with a potentially deadly disconnect or fall. Sure, it’s tempting to load a 40-foot container onto a 21-foot carrier deck, but sidestepping industry best practices for a paying job isn’t smart.
Don’t risk becoming a victim of a drop-or-detach industrial incident, an overload crash while driving, or a costly fine levied by OSHA or a police citation. It’s best to know when to say “NO” and pass the container job to an experienced and qualified tow company.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer, former tow business owner, and industry advocate. As a consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57 years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. Over 29 years, he has contributed more than 800 safety-focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com, and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the third recipient of the industry’s Dave Jones Leadership Award, and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.
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By Randall C. Resch
On a quiet morning, one of my drivers walked into the office clutching a bloody rag against his mouth. His upper lip was split, several teeth were loose, and despite the pain, he managed a defeated smile and said, “Boss, the jack handle got me.”
It sure did.
For tow company owners focused on risk management, incidents like these deserve attention at every safety meeting. When an operator gets injured, management should immediately review what the employee was doing, whether proper procedures were followed, and if adequate training had been provided.
A Day’s Work
Tow operators don’t need formal tow school to understand that head and face injuries are painful, costly, and often preventable. When these accidents happen, companies must honestly ask whether the operator was working safely and whether management provided proper OSHA-required training.
Today, lack of training can lead to fines, liability, and possible legal exposure. In an industry filled with hazards, topic-specific safety training is no longer optional.
Over the years, I’ve witnessed numerous injuries and fatalities in towing and recovery. Reviewing those incidents reveals valuable lessons that can help prevent repeat accidents.
For operators fortunate enough to avoid a serious head or face injury so far, the following examples highlight some of the most common dangers encountered during a normal shift.
Jack Handle Assemblies
The opening scenario involved a two-piece jack handle disconnecting and striking the operator in the mouth. Two-piece handles require operators to ensure locking knobs or spring buttons are fully engaged before moving or pulling the jack.
A quick inspection can prevent serious injury.
Dolly Lift Bars & Wrecking Bars
Dolly bars and wrecking bars must be used only for their intended purposes.
A loose dolly bar can cause severe facial injuries or head trauma if installation procedures and safety latches are ignored. Operators should always remain outside the natural arc of the lifting bar in case a latch fails or the bar slips free.
If a dolly bar escapes an operator’s grip, step away immediately to avoid being struck.
Wrecking bars, with their sharp edges and pointed ends, are designed for prying damaged vehicle components—not for lifting dollies.
Remove Snatch Blocks After Use
An experienced tower nearly lost an eye and suffered a broken jaw when a chain snatch block snagged the carrier deck during loading.
Leaving snatch blocks hanging on winch lines creates unnecessary hazards. Banjo eyes, bed components, or chains can snag unexpectedly, causing violent recoil and serious injuries to the face, chest, or arms.
Once the recovery is complete, remove and properly stow snatch blocks.
Prevent Falls from Carrier Decks
Falls from carrier decks can be deadly. In one tragic case, a 47-year-old operator died after slipping from a carrier deck.
With deck heights commonly ranging from 42 to 48 inches, even a short fall can produce catastrophic injuries. Operators should move carefully, maintain good footing, and keep decks free of tools, debris, and spilled fluids.
Good housekeeping is a critical part of safety.
Falls from Truck Cabs
A tow trainee riding as an assistant reportedly lost footing while exiting a truck cab and suffered fatal injuries from the fall.
Three points of contact should always be maintained when entering or exiting truck cabs. Operators should never jump from the cab and should first confirm traffic conditions before stepping into roadway areas.
Hands should remain free while climbing in or out of the truck.
Running During Recoveries
Many operators pride themselves on working quickly, but running at recovery scenes creates unnecessary risk.
Uneven pavement, broken glass, debris, loose equipment, and hidden obstacles can all lead to serious trip-and-fall injuries. Recovery scenes are hazardous enough without adding speed to the equation.
As the saying goes: “When speed goes up, safety goes down.”
Saving Face
No hard fall is enjoyable. If a fall becomes unavoidable, operators should protect the head and face by tucking the chin, rounding the back, and rolling through the fall whenever possible.
Attempting to break a fall with outstretched arms often results in broken wrists or arms instead.
For operators who have never suffered an on-the-job injury, consider yourself fortunate. In the towing and recovery industry, injuries are not a matter of if—but when.
This industry can hurt you. Stay alert, stay trained, and work safely.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.