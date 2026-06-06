When Drivers Are Mobility Challenged

By Randall C. Resch

When tow companies advertise themselves as being “full-service,” an important question arises: How prepared are they to serve mobility-challenged motorists?

If a customer called and said, “I’m inside my car, broken down on the highway, and I require a wheelchair,” would your company be able to help?

Consider another scenario. A highway patrol dispatcher requests a tow truck for a disabled vehicle but makes no mention that the motorist is wheelchair-bound. Upon arrival, how will your operator handle the situation?

Persons with physical disabilities can create challenges for tow companies that are not prepared to assist them. Although calls involving mobility-challenged individuals are relatively rare, they can present significant issues for full-service towing companies and auto club providers.

What to Do?

In August 2025, a mobility-challenged, wheelchair-bound motorist and Canadian auto club member experienced a flat tire on the highway. The motorist required a wheelchair for mobility once outside the vehicle but remained seated behind the wheel while waiting for assistance.

After contacting CAA Canada for service, a tow truck was dispatched. Reports indicate the motorist waited approximately three hours for the truck to arrive.

When the operator arrived and contemplated what to do, he advised that he could not tow the vehicle with the motorist seated inside. While that was a reasonable and prudent decision, “not knowing what to do next” became the catalyst for a formal complaint and negative publicity for the industry.

As towers are trained to understand, motorists, customers, and auto club members generally do not ride in towed or transported vehicles for obvious safety reasons. Unfortunately, the motoring public often doesn’t understand those limitations.

As reported by a Canadian news station, the incident portrayed the towing industry in a negative light. Whether fair or not, it highlights the need for companies to seek better ways to serve motorists with disabilities.

Consider the Dangers

While towers may have several options available, it is recommended they never attempt to lift or reposition mobility-challenged individuals. At no time should operators go “hands-on” with these motorists, as improper movements could result in injury or re-injury.

In the case described above, the motorist was stopped on a highway shoulder—what I would consider a classic example of “exigent circumstances.” Consider the additional dangers involved in trying to remove a motorist through the traffic-side door.

Is it really safer to have a wheelchair-dependent motorist outside the disabled vehicle, exposed to traffic hazards, when the safest place may be seated and restrained in a protected vehicle?

What about mobility-challenged motorists who are driving specialty vans? Similar situation. What should be done?

Beyond the Norm

Consider this real-world example.

During a nighttime incident, a homeless, diabetic bilateral amputee—missing both legs—was driving through a busy intersection when the rear end of his mobility van locked up, leaving the vehicle unable to move.

As the responding traffic officer, my arrival assessment demanded quick action to clear the intersection. My options were:

— Physically lift the motorist into a police car or another vehicle? Nope.

— Request a paratransit company to respond and load the individual? Too much delay.

— Move the wheelchair? Impossible. The chair’s neutral-release lever would not disengage, making it unrollable.

— Request a rotation flatbed carrier? Doable.

While loading the vehicle onto a carrier with the occupant still inside is not a preferred method, it was the fastest and safest solution available under the circumstances.

In exigent situations, a practical option may be to leave the mobility-challenged individual inside the vehicle and load the vehicle onto a carrier in the normal manner. Under the lawful direction of an officer on scene, such action is not necessarily prohibited.

If a similar incident occurs on a highway shoulder, highway patrol personnel should play an active role in protecting the scene and facilitating the motorist’s safe transport. In a best-case scenario, law enforcement could provide an emergency-lighted escort to a safer location.

Once off the highway, transport the vehicle to a parking lot large enough to safely unload the vehicle, motorist, and wheelchair. There, arrangements can be made to meet a paratransit provider or other transportation service.

One important note: Don’t request a paratransit vehicle to respond directly onto the highway.

The Best Plans

Steven Laperriere, director-general of RAPLIQ, a Quebec-based organization that advocates for persons with disabilities, commented in an associated article:

“There needs to be better coordination between towing companies, the police, and adapted transit services.”

He’s right.

Mr. Laperriere’s statement provides an important directive for towing and automotive service companies: Be prepared before situations arise.

Tow company dispatchers should consider sending a properly equipped, mobility-ready carrier outfitted with crew seating and a hydraulic lift capable of accommodating wheelchair users. If such equipment is unavailable, companies should establish partnerships with local paratransit providers before an emergency occurs.

For crew-cab carriers equipped with lift platforms, operators should remain mindful of platform weight ratings. When transporting individuals of significant weight, allow the platform to lift only the secured motorist and wheelchair, without additional personnel riding the platform. Most lift platforms have an approximate Safe Working Load Limit (SWLL) of 800 pounds. Avoid overloading them.

To avoid ADA complaints and potential lawsuits, tow personnel should be thoroughly trained in procedures involving the transportation of persons with disabilities.

And to that point, I’ll add this: If I’m the officer on scene with a problem that requires an immediate solution, I want responding towers to arrive prepared to solve it.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teachestow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at towshows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.\