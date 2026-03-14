Call ’Em Scammers: The Rise of Towing Bandits





By Randall C. Resch



Call ’em “scammers,” “bandits,” “predators,” even “gypsies.” Motorists beware—tow scams are on the rise.

A Los Angeles television news station recently reported that as many as 100 illegally impounded vehicles were under investigation after towers allegedly took advantage of motorists involved in traffic collisions.

Bad press like this fuels the public’s distrust of tow companies. After experiencing an unintended crash, motorists often claim, “Tow trucks just showed up saying they’re from my insurance company.” For drivers unsure what to do after a collision, that confusion can make them easy targets for unscrupulous tow practices, sometimes leaving them with bills reaching into the thousands of dollars.

It’s a common tactic: tow trucks “swoop in,” convincing motorists they can take wrecked vehicles to their yards and hold them for the insurance company. Under that pretense, many motorists are unaware that daily storage and administrative charges are quietly accruing.

For distraught drivers worried about what to do next, it becomes a costly towing scam. The California Highway Patrol warns motorists plainly:

“If you didn’t call the tow truck to tow your car, you are highly likely to be a victim of a bandit tow operation.”

Call Jumpers Abound

If you’re a law enforcement contractor or on a highway patrol rotation, chances are you’ve arrived at a crash scene only to find another tow company already loading the vehicle you were dispatched to recover. It happens everywhere tow trucks roam.

In past incidents, companies monitored police scanners and raced toward crash scenes before the dispatched tower arrived. Some even sent multiple trucks. If the first carrier secured the primary vehicle, a second damaged vehicle might quickly be grabbed using the truck’s wheel lift.

When towers race to be first on scene, confrontations sometimes follow. In September 2024, cellphone video in Chicago showed four tow trucks ramming each other while allegedly competing to secure vehicles from a collision.

Violence tied to towing disputes isn’t limited to the United States. Investigators in Toronto, Canada reported 63 shooting incidents possibly linked to ongoing tow-industry turf disputes—accounting for roughly 13 percent of the city’s shootings.

Controlling Illegal Practices

California law addresses these practices directly.

Under California Vehicle Code Section 22513(a)(1), it is a misdemeanor for a tow operator to stop at an accident scene or disabled vehicle for the purpose of soliciting towing services unless requested by the motorist, a law enforcement officer, or a public agency operating under official procedures.

These violations are considered criminal acts. Officers witnessing such behavior can issue misdemeanor citations and release the operator at the scene. In more serious cases involving aggressive conduct or violence, operators may face arrest, and the tow truck itself may be impounded as evidence.

Blaming Law Enforcement

Confusion sometimes arises because not every city operates a formal towing rotation system. In areas without regulated contracts, towers frequently monitor police scanners and rush to crash scenes hoping to arrive first.

When no rotation system exists, accountability disappears. No rules, no oversight, and little enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies have a direct responsibility to protect motorists from illegal tow practices. When investigating collisions, officers should ensure that the authorized rotation company is the one performing the tow.

Motorists do have the right to request their own tow company. But if an unauthorized tower is operating illegally, citations—or arrests—should follow, along with reports to the department’s traffic division or tow coordinator.

Officers should also watch for red flags. Illegal operators often lack clear company signage, addresses, or phone numbers. Others display outdated auto-club stickers despite having no legitimate affiliation.

Taking Out the Competition

While competition can drive business, tow-industry turf wars sometimes turn violent.

In March 2025, a West Coast tow operator was accused of conspiring to torch a competitor’s tow trucks. In places like Durban, South Africa; Philadelphia; and Ontario, Canada, violent disputes between rival towers have escalated into arson, assaults, and even homicide.

Legitimate towing work can be hard to secure. But until stronger oversight exists and illegal solicitation is consistently enforced, call jumping will continue—and with it the risk of violence.

Protecting Your Business

Tow operators must understand that illegal practices put everyone at risk, from your crew to rival towers, to the motoring public. To maintain a lawful and safe operation:

Follow rotation and dispatch rules.

Only respond to calls you are authorized to handle.

Report suspicious operators to law enforcement.

Train crews on safe, legal procedures at crash scenes.

When competition drives towers to cut corners, the result is chaos, violence, and legal liability. Until stricter enforcement exists, operators must prioritize compliance to protect their business, avoid citations, and stay out of the headlines.



Bottom line: illegal solicitation, call jumping, and aggressive rivalry are not just bad business—they’re dangerous and punishable. Operate lawfully, stay safe, and protect your business from costly disputes.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.





