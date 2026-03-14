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Towman David Fischer of McCarty’s Towing Identified in Fatal Crash
Lift and Pull Strategy Recovers Submerged Dozer
Rotator and winch box recover submerged 45,000-lb CAT D5 dozer
Call ’Em Scammers: The Rise of Towing Bandits
Tow operators: avoid call-jumping, illegal towing, and costly legal trouble.
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American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 09 - March 16, 2026

Call ’Em Scammers: The Rise of Towing Bandits

towscams 00922

By Randall C. Resch

Call ’em “scammers,” “bandits,” “predators,” even “gypsies.” Motorists beware—tow scams are on the rise.

A Los Angeles television news station recently reported that as many as 100 illegally impounded vehicles were under investigation after towers allegedly took advantage of motorists involved in traffic collisions.

Bad press like this fuels the public’s distrust of tow companies. After experiencing an unintended crash, motorists often claim, “Tow trucks just showed up saying they’re from my insurance company.” For drivers unsure what to do after a collision, that confusion can make them easy targets for unscrupulous tow practices, sometimes leaving them with bills reaching into the thousands of dollars.

It’s a common tactic: tow trucks “swoop in,” convincing motorists they can take wrecked vehicles to their yards and hold them for the insurance company. Under that pretense, many motorists are unaware that daily storage and administrative charges are quietly accruing.

For distraught drivers worried about what to do next, it becomes a costly towing scam. The California Highway Patrol warns motorists plainly:
“If you didn’t call the tow truck to tow your car, you are highly likely to be a victim of a bandit tow operation.”

Call Jumpers Abound

If you’re a law enforcement contractor or on a highway patrol rotation, chances are you’ve arrived at a crash scene only to find another tow company already loading the vehicle you were dispatched to recover. It happens everywhere tow trucks roam.

In past incidents, companies monitored police scanners and raced toward crash scenes before the dispatched tower arrived. Some even sent multiple trucks. If the first carrier secured the primary vehicle, a second damaged vehicle might quickly be grabbed using the truck’s wheel lift.

When towers race to be first on scene, confrontations sometimes follow. In September 2024, cellphone video in Chicago showed four tow trucks ramming each other while allegedly competing to secure vehicles from a collision.

Violence tied to towing disputes isn’t limited to the United States. Investigators in Toronto, Canada reported 63 shooting incidents possibly linked to ongoing tow-industry turf disputes—accounting for roughly 13 percent of the city’s shootings.

Controlling Illegal Practices

California law addresses these practices directly.

Under California Vehicle Code Section 22513(a)(1), it is a misdemeanor for a tow operator to stop at an accident scene or disabled vehicle for the purpose of soliciting towing services unless requested by the motorist, a law enforcement officer, or a public agency operating under official procedures.

These violations are considered criminal acts. Officers witnessing such behavior can issue misdemeanor citations and release the operator at the scene. In more serious cases involving aggressive conduct or violence, operators may face arrest, and the tow truck itself may be impounded as evidence.

Blaming Law Enforcement

Confusion sometimes arises because not every city operates a formal towing rotation system. In areas without regulated contracts, towers frequently monitor police scanners and rush to crash scenes hoping to arrive first.

When no rotation system exists, accountability disappears. No rules, no oversight, and little enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies have a direct responsibility to protect motorists from illegal tow practices. When investigating collisions, officers should ensure that the authorized rotation company is the one performing the tow.

Motorists do have the right to request their own tow company. But if an unauthorized tower is operating illegally, citations—or arrests—should follow, along with reports to the department’s traffic division or tow coordinator.

Officers should also watch for red flags. Illegal operators often lack clear company signage, addresses, or phone numbers. Others display outdated auto-club stickers despite having no legitimate affiliation.

Taking Out the Competition

While competition can drive business, tow-industry turf wars sometimes turn violent.

In March 2025, a West Coast tow operator was accused of conspiring to torch a competitor’s tow trucks. In places like Durban, South Africa; Philadelphia; and Ontario, Canada, violent disputes between rival towers have escalated into arson, assaults, and even homicide.

Legitimate towing work can be hard to secure. But until stronger oversight exists and illegal solicitation is consistently enforced, call jumping will continue—and with it the risk of violence.

Protecting Your Business

Tow operators must understand that illegal practices put everyone at risk, from your crew to rival towers, to the motoring public. To maintain a lawful and safe operation:

  • Follow rotation and dispatch rules.

  • Only respond to calls you are authorized to handle.

  • Report suspicious operators to law enforcement.

  • Train crews on safe, legal procedures at crash scenes.

When competition drives towers to cut corners, the result is chaos, violence, and legal liability. Until stricter enforcement exists, operators must prioritize compliance to protect their business, avoid citations, and stay out of the headlines.

Bottom line: illegal solicitation, call jumping, and aggressive rivalry are not just bad business—they’re dangerous and punishable. Operate lawfully, stay safe, and protect your business from costly disputes.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.





American Towman Today - March 14, 2026
American Towman Today - March 14, 2026
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SoCal Tow Company Owners Arrested in $6M Fraud

Two Southern California towing company owners have been arrested in connection with an alleged insurance fraud scheme that investigators say cost insurers nearly $6 million in unpaid workers’ compensation premiums.

Brothers Mark Hassan, 46, of Corona del Mar, and Ahmed Hassan, 35, of Walnut, were arrested March 11 on multiple felony insurance fraud charges following a lengthy investigation by the California Department of Insurance.

Authorities allege the brothers underreported employee payroll and paid some workers in cash to avoid paying required workers’ compensation insurance premiums.

Investigators began looking into the case after insurers reported suspicious payroll figures tied to Mark Hassan’s company, Hadley Tow. The probe later expanded to include Ahmed Hassan, owner of California Heights Tow.

Detectives say Mark Hassan also operated several other towing companies across the Los Angeles area and used one uninsured business, Courtesy Tow, as a shell company to conceal payroll.

A forensic audit found the companies reported about $3 million in payroll, while the actual payroll exceeded $16 million.

Prosecutors estimate the scheme resulted in nearly $5.9 million in unpaid insurance premiums.

Source: https://www.newsbreak.com



A tow truck from Hadley Tow, a Southern California towing company owned by Mark Hassan, who was recently arrested along with his brother in connection with an alleged $6 million workers’ compensation insurance fraud scheme involving multiple towing businesses in the Los Angeles area.

Call ’Em Scammers: The Rise of Towing Bandits

towscams 00922

By Randall C. Resch

Call ’em “scammers,” “bandits,” “predators,” even “gypsies.” Motorists beware—tow scams are on the rise.

A Los Angeles television news station recently reported that as many as 100 illegally impounded vehicles were under investigation after towers allegedly took advantage of motorists involved in traffic collisions.

Bad press like this fuels the public’s distrust of tow companies. After experiencing an unintended crash, motorists often claim, “Tow trucks just showed up saying they’re from my insurance company.” For drivers unsure what to do after a collision, that confusion can make them easy targets for unscrupulous tow practices, sometimes leaving them with bills reaching into the thousands of dollars.

It’s a common tactic: tow trucks “swoop in,” convincing motorists they can take wrecked vehicles to their yards and hold them for the insurance company. Under that pretense, many motorists are unaware that daily storage and administrative charges are quietly accruing.

For distraught drivers worried about what to do next, it becomes a costly towing scam. The California Highway Patrol warns motorists plainly:
“If you didn’t call the tow truck to tow your car, you are highly likely to be a victim of a bandit tow operation.”

Call Jumpers Abound

If you’re a law enforcement contractor or on a highway patrol rotation, chances are you’ve arrived at a crash scene only to find another tow company already loading the vehicle you were dispatched to recover. It happens everywhere tow trucks roam.

In past incidents, companies monitored police scanners and raced toward crash scenes before the dispatched tower arrived. Some even sent multiple trucks. If the first carrier secured the primary vehicle, a second damaged vehicle might quickly be grabbed using the truck’s wheel lift.

When towers race to be first on scene, confrontations sometimes follow. In September 2024, cellphone video in Chicago showed four tow trucks ramming each other while allegedly competing to secure vehicles from a collision.

Violence tied to towing disputes isn’t limited to the United States. Investigators in Toronto, Canada reported 63 shooting incidents possibly linked to ongoing tow-industry turf disputes—accounting for roughly 13 percent of the city’s shootings.

Controlling Illegal Practices

California law addresses these practices directly.

Under California Vehicle Code Section 22513(a)(1), it is a misdemeanor for a tow operator to stop at an accident scene or disabled vehicle for the purpose of soliciting towing services unless requested by the motorist, a law enforcement officer, or a public agency operating under official procedures.

These violations are considered criminal acts. Officers witnessing such behavior can issue misdemeanor citations and release the operator at the scene. In more serious cases involving aggressive conduct or violence, operators may face arrest, and the tow truck itself may be impounded as evidence.

Blaming Law Enforcement

Confusion sometimes arises because not every city operates a formal towing rotation system. In areas without regulated contracts, towers frequently monitor police scanners and rush to crash scenes hoping to arrive first.

When no rotation system exists, accountability disappears. No rules, no oversight, and little enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies have a direct responsibility to protect motorists from illegal tow practices. When investigating collisions, officers should ensure that the authorized rotation company is the one performing the tow.

Motorists do have the right to request their own tow company. But if an unauthorized tower is operating illegally, citations—or arrests—should follow, along with reports to the department’s traffic division or tow coordinator.

Officers should also watch for red flags. Illegal operators often lack clear company signage, addresses, or phone numbers. Others display outdated auto-club stickers despite having no legitimate affiliation.

Taking Out the Competition

While competition can drive business, tow-industry turf wars sometimes turn violent.

In March 2025, a West Coast tow operator was accused of conspiring to torch a competitor’s tow trucks. In places like Durban, South Africa; Philadelphia; and Ontario, Canada, violent disputes between rival towers have escalated into arson, assaults, and even homicide.

Legitimate towing work can be hard to secure. But until stronger oversight exists and illegal solicitation is consistently enforced, call jumping will continue—and with it the risk of violence.

Protecting Your Business

Tow operators must understand that illegal practices put everyone at risk, from your crew to rival towers, to the motoring public. To maintain a lawful and safe operation:

  • Follow rotation and dispatch rules.

  • Only respond to calls you are authorized to handle.

  • Report suspicious operators to law enforcement.

  • Train crews on safe, legal procedures at crash scenes.

When competition drives towers to cut corners, the result is chaos, violence, and legal liability. Until stricter enforcement exists, operators must prioritize compliance to protect their business, avoid citations, and stay out of the headlines.

Bottom line: illegal solicitation, call jumping, and aggressive rivalry are not just bad business—they’re dangerous and punishable. Operate lawfully, stay safe, and protect your business from costly disputes.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



Crash Trucks Save Lives Roadside; Is an Attenuator right for your fleet? Towing Tools of the Trade
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David W. Fischer, a longtime tow operator with McCarty’s Towing in Owensboro, Kentucky, was killed while assisting a disabled semi on Interstate 165. He spent more than 50 years serving motorists in western Kentucky.

  • Towman David Fischer of McCarty’s Towing Identified in Fatal Crash

    Authorities have identified the tow operator killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 165 near Owensboro, Kentucky, as longtime towing professional David W. Fischer, 71, of Owensboro. 

    According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Fischer was outside his wrecker assisting a disabled semi on the shoulder of the roadway near the Daviess–Ohio County line when he was struck by a passing southbound semi-truck. The truck also sideswiped Fischer’s wrecker and the disabled semi, causing moderate damage.

    The driver of the semi, Suk K. Subba, 32, of Antioch, Tennessee, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and failure to yield to an emergency-stopped vehicle.

    Sheriff Brad Youngman said video evidence suggests the crash may have been avoided. “If he had gotten over, like the law requires, he likely would not have hit David,” Youngman said.

    In a statement, the sheriff’s office described Fischer as a respected figure in the towing industry. “David was well known throughout Daviess County and all of western Kentucky for his courtesy, expertise and professionalism,” the statement read, noting he served motorists for more than 50 years.

    According to local reports, David W. Fischer had worked for McCarty’s Towing for more than 50 years, making him one of the most recognized tow operators in the region. 

    Coworkers described him as someone who brought positivity to difficult roadside situations. One colleague said that after a job he would often pat teammates on the back and say, “Good job. Everybody did a good job.”

    Sheriff Brad Youngman also noted that Fischer was a familiar face at crash scenes and roadside assists throughout Daviess County, calling him “very professional” and “very fun to be around.”

    Friends added that “he never met a stranger,” and that nearly everyone in the community knew him after decades of helping motorists. 

    Source: https://www.paxtonmedia.com/

     

  • Towman Killed While Assisting Disabled Semi

    A tow truck operator was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck by a passing semi-truck while assisting a disabled vehicle along Interstate 165 near Owensboro, Kentucky.

    According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes near U.S. 60 in the 6020 block of Interstate 165, close to the Daviess and Ohio County line. Authorities say the technician had exited his tow truck to help a disabled semi parked on the shoulder when another southbound semi struck him.

    Investigators say the truck also sideswiped both the tow truck and the disabled semi, causing moderate damage before leaving the scene. Deputies soon alerted nearby agencies to search for the suspect vehicle.

    Law enforcement later located the truck about 12 miles from the crash site. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Suk Subba, had pulled over and was inspecting damage to his vehicle when officers arrived. Investigators say the damage and debris matched evidence from the crash.

    Officials noted the tow truck’s warning lights were activated and the operator was wearing reflective safety gear.

    Subba was arrested and charged with manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, wanton endangerment, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

    Source: https://www.14news.com

     

  • Connecticut Towing Bill Criticized by Both Sides

    Connecticut lawmakers are considering new changes to the state’s towing laws, but both towing companies and consumer advocates say the proposal falls short of solving key problems.

    On Monday, legislators heard testimony on House Bill 5465, which would allow towed vehicles to be sold after 30 days regardless of their value. The bill would also require the Department of Motor Vehicles to create an online portal where information about every towed vehicle must be posted within two hours.

    The proposal follows a major towing reform passed last year after investigations by The Connecticut Mirror and ProPublica highlighted how existing laws often favored tow companies over vehicle owners. Previously, tow operators could begin selling vehicles valued under $1,500 after just 15 days—one of the shortest timelines in the country.

    Attorney Raphael Podolsky of Connecticut Legal Services said the bill still fails to address major concerns, including ensuring proper notice to owners and fair auction values.

    Meanwhile, some towing companies oppose the bill, saying new reporting requirements would add administrative burdens without adjusting the rates towers are allowed to charge.

    Source: https://www.courant.com

     

  • Las Vegas Tow Operators Honor Fallen Driver

    A convoy of tow trucks rolled through Las Vegas on Sunday to honor the memory of Ryan Billotte, a tow truck driver who was struck and killed while assisting a motorist on Interstate 215 on March 9, 2021.

    Nearly five years to the day of the tragedy, dozens of drivers participated in the procession, which ended at the exact location where Billotte lost his life. Many of those who joined the tribute did not personally know Billotte but said the dangers of roadside work unite everyone in the towing industry.

    “Every time I step out of the truck, anything could happen any moment,” said Erik, a AAA driver who took part in the convoy.

    The procession stopped beneath a roadside sign reminding motorists about Nevada’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over when passing emergency or service vehicles with flashing lights.

    Participants said the goal of the event was both remembrance and awareness.

    “We just want to come home to our families at night,” said Clayton Agner. “Ryan was unfortunate enough to not be able to make it home that night.”

    Source: https://www.fox5vegas.com

     

  • Driver Sentenced in Crash That Killed Tow Company Owner

    A Georgia man will serve jail time after pleading guilty in a crash that killed a tow truck operator on Interstate 575 in Woodstock nearly three years ago.

    David Albert Beaver Jr., 60, pleaded guilty to first-degree homicide by vehicle and reckless driving in connection with the October 19, 2023, crash that killed Frank Ingram, owner of Ingram Towing.

    According to prosecutors, Ingram had stopped on the shoulder of I-575 South near Sixes Road to assist a disabled dump truck. Traffic camera footage showed his tow truck’s emergency lights activated as he exited the vehicle and walked along the roadside berm.

    Authorities say Beaver remained in the right lane instead of slowing down or moving over. His van veered about six feet across the fog line, striking Ingram and dragging him roughly 43 feet.

    Witnesses reported seeing Beaver’s vehicle swerving before the crash. Beaver later told investigators he did not see Ingram until after impact.

    A judge sentenced Beaver to 15 years, including one year in confinement, with conditions including 180 days in jail served in increments and 768 hours of community service picking up roadside litter.

    Source:https://www.msn.com

     

  • NYC Sues Bronx Tow Firm, Puts Industry on Notice

    New York City officials have filed a lawsuit against a Bronx towing company accused of exploiting motorists with illegal fees and other predatory practices.

    Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) announced legal action against Instant Recovery Corp. after receiving a surge of complaints from drivers. Investigators say the company routinely overcharged motorists, demanded cash payments and refused to provide receipts.

    City officials allege the company overcharged at least 444 drivers. Through an administrative petition, DCWP is seeking $1.7 million in penalties and roughly $33,000 in restitution for affected customers. The agency is also attempting to revoke the company’s towing license.

    “Instant Recovery refuses to follow the rules, ripping off New Yorkers by overcharging them, slapping on illegal yard or dolly fees, and forcing them to pay in cash,” said DCWP Commissioner Sam Levine.

    As part of a broader enforcement push, DCWP has sent warning letters to more than 300 licensed tow truck companies across the five boroughs, putting the industry on notice.

    Meanwhile, the Empire State Towing and Recovery Association argues the city’s regulated towing rates are too low to sustain legitimate businesses and said it is considering legal action.

    Source: https://www.nyc.gov
    https://gothamist.com/

     
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March 11 - March 17, 2026

  • Lift and Pull Strategy Recovers Submerged Dozer

    payneaarticlecover 7aac5
    By George L. Nitti

    When a construction dozer slid backwards into a deep drainage pond near Harrisonburg, Virginia, the operator escaped safely—but the machine disappeared almost entirely beneath the surface. Recovering the 45,000-pound CAT D5 dozer required planning, specialized equipment, and precise rigging to bring it back onto solid ground.

    The dozer had been working along the bank of a drainage area when the ground gave way.

    According to operator Kevin Payne, owner of Payne's Towing & Recovery of Ruckersville, Virginia, the machine “was tracking in the bank to kind of get the bank packed in running the tracks over it and it took off sliding down backwards and it slid down into that hole.”

    The pond was deeper than expected, with the machine nearly lost beneath the surface. Only part of the cab remained visible before contractors began pumping out the water.

    The recovery scene was located roughly 40 to 50 miles from Payne’s shop. The crew responded with a 50-ton rotator mounted on a 2022 Kenworth W900 chassis and a skid steer equipped with a 30,000-lb winch box. The equipment combination allowed the team to work in a confined area while applying both pulling force and controlled lift.

    Limited space around a fenced power facility required a straight-line pull using the skid steer winch box positioned near the edge of the pond. The crew used excavators already on site to assist with preparation and rigging, including digging out the submerged blade so chains could be attached.

    As the recovery began, resistance from the slope and buried blade increased the load on the winch lines. Additional rigging was added to increase mechanical advantage and reduce line load, while an on-site excavator was used as a deadman anchor to stabilize the pull.

    One key technical element was applying lift with the rotator boom while winching. Payne explained that without lifting force, the dozer blade would have continued digging into the bank and prevented forward movement. “Our skid winch box wouldn’t just drag it out because the blade would dig in the bank the whole way up and just kept piling up and eventually it would have stopped.”

    Underwater rigging presented one of the toughest challenges. Crew members had to locate attachment points by feel in cold water while securing chains beneath the submerged blade.

    After the dozer was pulled to the upper bank, the team transferred the load to the rotator for the final pull onto level ground.

    The entire recovery took about three and a half hours, much of which was spent exposing rigging points and preparing the pull. Experience played a major role in the successful recovery, particularly in choosing rigging points and balancing pull and lift forces.

    By combining mechanical advantage, controlled lifting, and careful rigging, the crew was able to recover the submerged dozer safely and without further damage—turning a difficult situation into a controlled and methodical heavy-duty recovery.

     

  • Into the Woods: Recovering a Burned Hummer EV

    hummer2 d9d87


    By George L. Nitti

    When a brand-new GMC Hummer EV burned to the ground in a remote stretch of the Sam Houston National Forest, Charlie Miller and his crew were ready to tackle yet another challenging recovery.

    Miller’s Towing and Recovery, based in Conroe, Texas, received the dispatch from a neighboring county outside its normal non-consent territory. A stolen 2025 Hummer EV — weighing nearly 9,000 pounds — had been destroyed by fire deep in the woods.

    “It was something none of their local people had the ability to take care of,” Miller said. “Local police knew we had a little more equipment than the average company.”

    After receiving photos and a pin drop, Miller mobilized immediately.

    “I told them, ‘Absolutely — we can handle it. Just send me what you’ve got.’”

    Nearly an hour away, the recovery would require far more than a standard wrecker and winch line.

    By the time the crew arrived, the fire department had extinguished the blaze, but the electric vehicle’s massive battery pack was still radiating heat.

    “You could touch the side of the roll-off box later and still feel the heat coming through,” Miller said. “That’s the thing with these electric vehicles. It could sit for a month and catch fire again. You just don’t know.”

    Dragging the burned Hummer down the dirt trail risked damaging the battery further and potentially reigniting it. So Miller devised another plan.

    A custom off-road wrecker equipped with a refurbished Century hydraulic boom lifted one end of the vehicle while a Kubota skid steer raised the other.

    “This thing weighed about 9,000 pounds before it burned,” Miller explained. “It was too much for just the skid steer. So we picked it up from both ends and carried it out.”

    Once at the roadway, the crew scraped up ash and contaminated soil before suspending the truck and sliding a roll-off container underneath it.

    “I figured a regular roll-off box was better than leaving it on the ground or putting it on the back of a flatbed,” Miller said. “If it reignites, it’s isolated. The fire department can pull right up and deal with it.”

    Back at the yard, the container was positioned in an open area with clearance on all sides. Miller personally notified the local fire department.

    “I went and talked to one of the deputy chiefs and said, ‘I want you guys to know this is here,’” he said. “If you get a call about smoke, you’ll know exactly what it is and where it’s sitting.”

    For Miller, the recovery reflects the philosophy that has shaped his company.

    “When other people look at a situation and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with that,’ we take pride in figuring it out,” he said. “There’s always a plan. You just have to slow down and think it through.”

    The Hummer was a total loss. But the recovery was completed without reignition, without additional emergency response, and without further environmental damage.

    “With a little planning, a little training and a little common sense, you can handle just about anything,” Miller said. “And next time one of these comes in, the guys already know — boom, boom, boom — what equipment we need.”

     

  • The Impossible Lift: The Ultimate Excavator Recovery

    excavatorcover 38c7a
    By George L. Nitti

    Pepe’s Towing Service of Los Angeles faced one of its toughest recoveries yet: a rolled-over, 60,000-pound excavator stranded on a steep, unstable slope.

    The scene was daunting — soft, slippery dirt, blazing heat, and almost no viable lift points on the machine. But with two heavy rotators, strategic rigging, and a lot of experience, the Pepe’s crew managed to accomplish what seemed impossible.

    Getting to the site was the first challenge. According to general manager Joshua Acosta, the route felt like something out of Mission Impossible. Narrow, winding residential streets were packed with parked cars, some of which had to be moved just so the trucks could squeeze through. Low-hanging trees, power lines, poles, and fire hydrants added even more obstacles. “The streets were not designed for trucks our size,” Acosta said. "It took nearly two hours just to position the equipment."

    Once on scene, the team found the excavator overturned on a steep mountainside where excavation work had been underway. There were no alternate access points, and the intense heat made the physically demanding work even more exhausting.

    Positioning the rotators required a staggered setup because overhead power lines prevented the trucks from lining up in a traditional front-to-back configuration. Instead, both booms were extended off the sides and as close together as possible. “Working off the corners with 60,000 pounds at stake would have been suicidal,” Acosta explained. “This staggered setup was the only safe option.”

    The recovery itself moved at a painstaking pace. Winch lines, chains, shackles, and rigging gear had to be hauled down the steep incline and attached to the excavator, which was partially buried and still hot to the touch.

    Rigging proved especially difficult. Using custom Bailey’s synthetic rigging, Acosta and operator Alex Hernandez each took responsibility for different sections of the machine. “The body was fragile and had zero proper lift points, so we couldn’t ‘hug’ it like normal or we would destroy the cab,” Acosta said. Every move required careful coordination as the two operators controlled their rotators remotely, making constant adjustments and re-rigging as needed.

    A key breakthrough came with the innovative use of a second excavator on site as a “dead man” anchor. By running auxiliary lines through a snatch block attached to the additional machine, the crew was able to create a controlled downward force that helped stabilize and guide the lift. “That gave us the extra control we needed to get it upright,” Acosta said.

    The team also had to contend with tight working space, the excavator’s proximity to a house, poison oak covering the area, and a neighbor warning them about underground water lines. Despite the pressure, the crew stayed methodical — and even found moments to joke to keep morale up.

    “This isn’t something you learn in class,” Acosta said. “It’s experience you earn on real jobs. Turning work down just isn’t in our DNA.”

    After hours of careful maneuvering, the excavator was finally brought upright. The crew then used the second excavator to pack dirt underneath it, creating a stable base, and drained diesel fuel to prevent any issues overnight.

    Cleanup followed, but the job still wasn’t over. Leaving the site proved just as difficult as arriving, with now-crowded streets lined with residents’ cars.

    Through heat, fatigue, and nonstop problem-solving, Pepe’s Towing once again demonstrated why it’s known for handling the jobs others won’t. As Acosta reflected, “This was one of the top three hardest jobs Alex and I have ever done.”

     
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March 11 - March 17, 2026

  • Call ’Em Scammers: The Rise of Towing Bandits

    towscams 00922

    By Randall C. Resch

    Call ’em “scammers,” “bandits,” “predators,” even “gypsies.” Motorists beware—tow scams are on the rise.

    A Los Angeles television news station recently reported that as many as 100 illegally impounded vehicles were under investigation after towers allegedly took advantage of motorists involved in traffic collisions.

    Bad press like this fuels the public’s distrust of tow companies. After experiencing an unintended crash, motorists often claim, “Tow trucks just showed up saying they’re from my insurance company.” For drivers unsure what to do after a collision, that confusion can make them easy targets for unscrupulous tow practices, sometimes leaving them with bills reaching into the thousands of dollars.

    It’s a common tactic: tow trucks “swoop in,” convincing motorists they can take wrecked vehicles to their yards and hold them for the insurance company. Under that pretense, many motorists are unaware that daily storage and administrative charges are quietly accruing.

    For distraught drivers worried about what to do next, it becomes a costly towing scam. The California Highway Patrol warns motorists plainly:
    “If you didn’t call the tow truck to tow your car, you are highly likely to be a victim of a bandit tow operation.”

    Call Jumpers Abound

    If you’re a law enforcement contractor or on a highway patrol rotation, chances are you’ve arrived at a crash scene only to find another tow company already loading the vehicle you were dispatched to recover. It happens everywhere tow trucks roam.

    In past incidents, companies monitored police scanners and raced toward crash scenes before the dispatched tower arrived. Some even sent multiple trucks. If the first carrier secured the primary vehicle, a second damaged vehicle might quickly be grabbed using the truck’s wheel lift.

    When towers race to be first on scene, confrontations sometimes follow. In September 2024, cellphone video in Chicago showed four tow trucks ramming each other while allegedly competing to secure vehicles from a collision.

    Violence tied to towing disputes isn’t limited to the United States. Investigators in Toronto, Canada reported 63 shooting incidents possibly linked to ongoing tow-industry turf disputes—accounting for roughly 13 percent of the city’s shootings.

    Controlling Illegal Practices

    California law addresses these practices directly.

    Under California Vehicle Code Section 22513(a)(1), it is a misdemeanor for a tow operator to stop at an accident scene or disabled vehicle for the purpose of soliciting towing services unless requested by the motorist, a law enforcement officer, or a public agency operating under official procedures.

    These violations are considered criminal acts. Officers witnessing such behavior can issue misdemeanor citations and release the operator at the scene. In more serious cases involving aggressive conduct or violence, operators may face arrest, and the tow truck itself may be impounded as evidence.

    Blaming Law Enforcement

    Confusion sometimes arises because not every city operates a formal towing rotation system. In areas without regulated contracts, towers frequently monitor police scanners and rush to crash scenes hoping to arrive first.

    When no rotation system exists, accountability disappears. No rules, no oversight, and little enforcement.

    Law enforcement agencies have a direct responsibility to protect motorists from illegal tow practices. When investigating collisions, officers should ensure that the authorized rotation company is the one performing the tow.

    Motorists do have the right to request their own tow company. But if an unauthorized tower is operating illegally, citations—or arrests—should follow, along with reports to the department’s traffic division or tow coordinator.

    Officers should also watch for red flags. Illegal operators often lack clear company signage, addresses, or phone numbers. Others display outdated auto-club stickers despite having no legitimate affiliation.

    Taking Out the Competition

    While competition can drive business, tow-industry turf wars sometimes turn violent.

    In March 2025, a West Coast tow operator was accused of conspiring to torch a competitor’s tow trucks. In places like Durban, South Africa; Philadelphia; and Ontario, Canada, violent disputes between rival towers have escalated into arson, assaults, and even homicide.

    Legitimate towing work can be hard to secure. But until stronger oversight exists and illegal solicitation is consistently enforced, call jumping will continue—and with it the risk of violence.

    Protecting Your Business

    Tow operators must understand that illegal practices put everyone at risk, from your crew to rival towers, to the motoring public. To maintain a lawful and safe operation:

    • Follow rotation and dispatch rules.

    • Only respond to calls you are authorized to handle.

    • Report suspicious operators to law enforcement.

    • Train crews on safe, legal procedures at crash scenes.

    When competition drives towers to cut corners, the result is chaos, violence, and legal liability. Until stricter enforcement exists, operators must prioritize compliance to protect their business, avoid citations, and stay out of the headlines.

    Bottom line: illegal solicitation, call jumping, and aggressive rivalry are not just bad business—they’re dangerous and punishable. Operate lawfully, stay safe, and protect your business from costly disputes.

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



     

  • Towers Take Capitol Hill: TRAA members meet with lawmakers to push towing safety and weight relief

    brianriker hillday 2e0f8
    By Brian J. Riker

    Once again, everyday members of the towing industry took time away from their families and businesses, laid down their tow chains and traded high-visibility garments for suits and ties to address Members of Congress, federal agency heads and other policymakers on Capitol Hill.

    While more in-depth coverage will appear in the April 2026 issue of American Towman Magazine, below are highlights from the two-day event attended by 99 members of the towing industry.

    A Strong Start

    The event kicked off Tuesday morning with a breakfast designed to fuel both the mind and the body. With nearly 100 people packed into a conference room at the Royal Sonesta Hotel—just steps away from the U.S. Capitol—towers were treated to more than 90 minutes with Captain Derek Barrs, Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the agency charged with regulating motor carrier safety, including interstate towing operations.

    Administrator Barrs, a former captain with the Florida Highway Patrol, was generous with his time and clearly understands the challenges towers face, having worked alongside many during his career as a state trooper.

    He delivered prepared remarks followed by a fireside chat hosted by Jim Jennings, president of Emerald Transportation Corporation (part of Guardian Fleet Services), and yours truly, Brian Riker. During the discussion, the administrator addressed several issues of interest to attendees and explained his agency’s current positions.

    Afterward, Barrs remained on the floor until he had personally spoken with every attendee who wished to meet him. In those conversations, he offered meaningful input on ways the FMCSA and its sister agencies can better support and protect towers across the country.

    Towers Meet Lawmakers

    Wednesday, February 25, marked the main event.

    Starting at 9 a.m., nearly 100 towers descended on the Capitol complex and spread out to meet with lawmakers from both the House and Senate, representing both sides of the aisle.

    For maximum impact, attendees broke into smaller teams led by experienced “captains,” or when necessary by representatives from the Tremont Strategies Group, the lobbying firm representing the Towing and Recovery Association of America.

    These teams met with Members of Congress and staff whose committees or policy interests intersect with key towing issues, including:

    • Weights and measures relief

    • Roadside safety

    • Electric vehicle safety

    • Insurance availability and affordability

    Lawmakers Address the Industry

    The advocacy effort continued during a catered working lunch in the Senate Visitors Center, where several lawmakers joined the group to discuss issues affecting the towing and recovery industry.

    One of the highlights came when Dave Taylor (R-OH-02) addressed the attendees. Representative Taylor is introducing the Towing Safety Act, legislation designed to remove size and weight barriers that currently force many towers to deploy multiple trucks and operators to recover disabled tractor-trailers and other large commercial vehicles from the National Network of highways.

    A companion bill is expected in the Senate from Mike Crapo (R-ID), another longtime supporter of the towing industry.

    Together, these bills aim to address a long-needed technical correction to the FAST Act of 2015. With continued support and input from TRAA and Tremont Strategies Group, the legislation could significantly improve safety and efficiency for towing operators responding to large commercial vehicle incidents.

    Wrapping Up the Day

    The event concluded that evening with a working dinner. During the session, each state team shared updates on their meetings—discussing successes, identifying potential opposition and outlining plans for follow-up conversations with lawmakers.

    This work is especially important as Congress prepares to revisit federal highway funding legislation in the near future, creating a critical opportunity for the towing industry to ensure its concerns are heard.

    Advocacy takes many forms. However, this hybrid approach—professional lobbying guided by an active trade association combined with local constituents meeting face-to-face with their elected officials—remains one of the most effective.

    Ultimately, lawmakers want to hear directly from the people they represent about how legislation affects their businesses, their safety and their ability to support their families.

    Hill Day 2026 Highlights

    Attendance

    • 99 towing industry members participated in TRAA’s annual Capitol Hill advocacy event.

    Federal Agency Engagement

    • Extended discussion with FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs.

    • Direct one-on-one conversations between attendees and the agency head.

    Congressional Meetings

    • Teams met with lawmakers and staff across both chambers and both political parties.

    Key Policy Issues Discussed

    • Size and weight exemptions for heavy-duty towing

    • Roadside operator safety

    • Electric vehicle incident response

    • Insurance challenges facing towers

    Legislative Momentum

    • Introduction of the Towing Safety Act by Rep. Dave Taylor.

    • Companion Senate legislation expected from Sen. Mike Crapo.

    Strategic Advocacy

    • Coordinated effort between TRAA members and professional lobbyists from Tremont Strategies Group.

     

  • Deadly Wreckers: When Tow Trucks Run Red Lights and Chase Calls

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    By Randall C. Resch

    An explosion of tow truck debris filled a Florida intersection as two Ford wreckers annihilated each other on February 16, 2026, near Homestead in Miami-Dade County, Florida. At the time of reporting, there were no official details as to the exact cause of the 9 a.m. collision; however, a witness video suggested one wrecker allegedly ran a red signal while the other allegedly traveled at excessive speed. Were these wreckers wreck chasing?

    Whether towers realize it or not, commercial vehicle operators are held to higher standards when operating heavy equipment on public roads. Let there be no doubt — tow trucks don’t turn or stop on a dime. When excessive speed enters the equation, that combination can lead to a deadly ending like this.

    It’s evident that reckless speed was a huge associated factor. Nothing suggests either wrecker’s response was reasonable or prudent. Even novice viewers had plenty to say when the video captured obvious evidence that vehicle code violations, in active form, led to the crash.

    Footage shows the red wrecker airborne and overturning after it struck and destroyed the black wrecker’s front clip. When the dust settled, one tower lay deceased while the other was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. And when there’s mention that the Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide Unit is on scene to investigate, only time will tell whether a felony arrest warrant will await the surviving participant of this crash.

    Learn it Here

    Lest ye be forewarned, it’s actions like these that will likely bring a hail of special enforcement down on the heads of Florida towers. Adding insult to injury, the owners of both wreckers — and the companies the towers worked for — will likely experience lengthy and expensive lawsuits as a direct result of vicarious liability.

    For tow owners reading this narrative, it’s important to revisit your company’s response policy. As it relates to vicarious liability, investigations and lawsuits tend to deep-dive into a company’s policies and procedures, as well as the training provided regarding how towers respond to calls.

    If it’s determined the company wasn’t properly insured, or if the tow operator had a questionable driving history, these factors can become the crux of civil responsibility. If an investigation concludes the tow operators were admittedly reckless in their actions — driving with willful disregard for public safety — criminal charges could result in incarceration.

    Are You Kidding Me?

    If I were to ask towers, “Do you expedite?” or “Do you wreck chase?” what would your honest answer be?

    If you’re honest enough to answer yes to either question, understand that wreck chasing behavior is illegal when it comes to response safety.

    To expedite, the natural phenomenon towers follow is excitement and an over-emotional response to calls. This phenomenon causes operators to lose sight of vehicle code laws and results in driving at speeds too fast for conditions. To expedite, towers take chances — making illegal turns, driving on medians, or by whatever means it takes to get to the scene quickly.

    There’s nothing safe about expediting.

    So again, it’s necessary to repeat: in most states, tow trucks aren’t considered nor recognized as emergency vehicles. If state law says tow trucks aren’t first responders, towers have no entitlement under the law to operate in an unsafe manner. It matters not if police or highway patrol dispatchers request an “expedite” — towers are still required by law to drive safely. 

    The Illegaility of Wreckchasing

    Towers, I get it. It’s in our blood to serve and get to the scene as fast as possible. If that means rollin’, balls to the wall, disregarding the safety of others may seem like a foregone conclusion. But in reality, a tower’s feeble attempt to beat the other guy to a paying job demonstrates unnecessary risk and a careless mentality. When towers focus on the proverbial payout and lose sight of safe driving practices, that behavior defines reckless action.

    In today’s age of explosive settlements, plaintiffs seek whatever deep pockets they can challenge. Accordingly, to city administrators reading this narrative, your agency may have a stake in wrongful death lawsuits like this if there’s no formal tow rotation program for wrecker response in your locale. I encourage you to review your current tow status.

    While I’m not easily drawn into AI videos, what I have noticed is an uptick in dangerous actions depicting towers doin’ their thing in unsafe and reckless ways. Insurance companies are increasingly aware of the tow industry’s antics. It’s no wonder this industry is heading toward even higher insurance rates.

    I pray for the towers who were injured or killed in this harrowing event. I offer my sympathies, but echo these reminders: wreck chasing and expediting are dangerous practices. In the end, someone unfortunately loses their life.

    It’s sad knowing that lawful response is a simple process. Perhaps a single occurrence like this may help dissuade towers from risking their lives — and the lives of others.

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com




     
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  • Signature Graphics with Personality

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    By George L. Nitti

    Payne’s Towing and Recovery has developed a recognizable visual identity across its fleet, and their Century 5130 wrecker mounted on a Peterbilt 589 chassis with a 36-inch sleeper is one of the most distinctive examples. Built for out-of-state towing and long-distance recovery work, the truck combines heavy-duty capability with the bold graphics that have become Payne’s trademark.

    “We started doing a lot of towing out of state,” said Kevin Payne. “Most of the time we just run it out of state.”

    The truck carries Payne’s familiar black-and-orange color scheme, a consistent look that ties the fleet together visually. The design was completed by Illusion Wraps, while Payne’s crew handled finishing details including the hand-applied pinstriping.

    “It’s basically our signature colors,” Payne explained. “We put them on all our trucks.”

    The sweeping orange panels over a gloss-black base are outlined with carefully applied hand pinstriping, creating a layered look that gives the truck depth and motion. A splatter-style graphic pattern across the cab and body adds texture and energy without overpowering the clean lines of the design.

    Like other Payne units, the truck incorporates custom metal cut-out design elements that add dimension to the graphics and reinforce the handcrafted appearance that has become a hallmark of the fleet. The layered metal accents complement the paint and wrap design, giving the truck a distinctive three-dimensional look.

    One feature that sets this truck apart is the large graphic of Tow Mater, the beloved tow truck character, displayed prominently on the side of the body. The character reflects the pride Payne’s takes in the towing profession and adds a touch of personality to an otherwise serious working machine.

    Inside the compartments, Payne’s added a unique touch by painting the toolbox interiors bright green — a subtle detail that reflects the company’s attention to presentation even in areas most people never see.

    “We painted all the boxes green inside,” Payne said. “That’s about the only thing different we’ve done on it.”

    Chrome stacks, polished tanks, and aluminum wheels provide contrast against the dark paint scheme, while the long-hood Peterbilt chassis gives the truck a classic heavy-duty appearance.

    “We want our trucks to stand out,” Payne said. “If it’s got our name on it, we want it to look right.”

     

     

  • Wings of Strength, Depth of Legacy

    shroyercover 6a106
    By George L. Nitti

    At first glance, the heavy-duty wrecker from Shroyer Towing turns heads with its bold gold and blue paint with flashes of vivid blue striping. But look closer, and the graphics on this Lansing, Michigan–based unit tell a far more personal story.

    Owned by brothers Danny and his sibling, Shroyer Towing has been part of Michigan’s recovery scene since 1935, when Danny’s grandfather first started the business. The truck itself is a rare Diamond Rio, a brand no longer in production, but it’s the personal touches layered onto the unit that set it apart.

    The company’s signature colors — gold paired with Grabber Blue — sweep across the body in long, flowing stripes. From a distance, those lines almost resemble wings in motion, a detail even Danny hadn’t considered until others mentioned it.

    “Now that you mention it,” he said, “I guess they do look like wings.”

    That image feels fitting.

    Displayed as a tribute on the truck is the name Jessica, Danny’s niece, who passed away in 2015 due to lifelong physical health problems. As a child, Jessica loved riding along in that very wrecker.

    “She used to ride with me all the time,” Danny recalled. “She’d climb up in there and go on calls with me. She really liked that truck.”

    The truck’s front end features a powerful image of the Hulk breaking free from chains, a design that has been part of the truck since the 1970s. Originally hand-painted, the artwork was later recreated in vinyl to preserve its original look.

    For Danny, the Hulk represents strength — an appropriate emblem for a wrecker built for the toughest recoveries. Mounted above the front grille are authentic Diamond Rio emblems, rare pieces that tie the truck to a nearly forgotten chapter of American heavy-truck manufacturing history.

    The lettering and graphic layout were done by a longtime collaborator known simply as Lenni, whose signature appears across Shroyer’s fleet.

    Aside from a few sourced toolboxes, Shroyer’s team fabricated nearly the entire wrecker body themselves. Danny estimates its capability at around 50 tons, with a 60,000-pound winch anchoring the recovery system. Though now semi-retired and stored indoors much of the time, the truck remains fully equipped and ready for major recoveries when needed.

    When Shroyer brought the Diamond Rio to the 2025 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, the truck drew steady attention. After attending the show in previous years, Danny noticed something missing.

    “There used to be a few shop-built heavy duties there,” he said. “Then over the last few years, I noticed there weren’t any — a lot of smaller trucks and flatbeds, but no heavy duties that are shop-built. So I thought it’d be good to get it out there and let people see it.”

    Before the trip, his team gave the truck a thorough cleaning, handled minor paint touch-ups, and replaced the aging original fuel tanks. Otherwise, they left the unit in true working form.

    Plenty of trucks can boast horsepower and lifting capacity. Few can claim nearly a century of family history and a tribute woven into their very design. For Shroyer Towing, this wrecker is a reminder that legacy is built in the people and memories carried along the way.

     

  • Built in Blue: A Patriotic Wrecker Takes First Place in Baltimore

    joes1 baf6c
    By George L. Nitti

    When Joe Furlong brought his custom-built wrecker to the 2025 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore this past November, he knew the truck would stand out. Finished in deep blue with sweeping American flag graphics, a bald eagle motif, and reflective patriotic elements, the build drew steady attention on the show floor, ultimately winning first place in the 2025-2026 light duty wrecker class for their 2025 International MV/Jerr-Dan MPL 60.

    “Everybody loved it,” said Furlong, owner of Joe’s Garage in Binghamton, New York. “Right from the color scheme of the whole truck and then incorporating the eagle, the flag, and the stars on it.”

    The wrecker was entered in the competition as a medium-duty truck but was ultimately placed in the light-duty class, something that briefly gave Furlong pause. “I actually got a little nervous when they moved the class,” he said. “When I submitted for it, it was medium duty. But they ended up kicking us to the light-duty class.” Despite the shift, the response from attendees reinforced why he brought the truck in the first place.

    Furlong said the design philosophy behind the truck was intentional. For Joe’s Garage, fleet appearance plays a key role in branding and visibility. “We very much look at them like rolling billboards,” he said. “Every truck that we get we normally do a little more to on the wraps, and this one being the wrecker, it had a lot more space.”

    Working with the wrap company, Furlong aimed to blend patriotic imagery with Joe’s Garage’s established branding. “We just wanted that American flag look and still have our company colors—the blues, black, silver and stuff like that,” he said.

    One standout detail was the reflective lettering on the boom. “We did reflective for the ‘We the People’ on the boom,” he said. “Everybody loved it.”

    Beyond the graphics, the wrecker features extensive custom stainless-steel work and LED lighting throughout, all designed to complement the truck’s presence while remaining functional. Furlong said the truck holds personal significance.

    “That truck—we joke around, we call it the payment princess,” he said. “That’s my truck. When they came out with that body, I wanted it. I had that truck built for me.”

    The wrecker has also proven itself in daily operations. “I had a 20-ton wrecker,” Furlong said. “The other truck was a lot bigger, but as far as steering with bigger vehicles on the back of it, I’m more comfortable hauling heavier stuff with that truck than the 20-ton.”

    Its versatility is a key advantage. “You can tow anything from a box truck right down to a little Toyota Prius,” he said.

    Joe’s Garage officially began in 2016, when Furlong bought his first truck. Growth came quickly. “It actually exploded very fast,” he said. “We went from having a rollback to nine trucks.” But in recent years, Furlong made the decision to scale back. “We’re back to six trucks right now,” he said. “You realize it’s better to do less for more than more for less.”

    Looking back on the Baltimore show, and the competition surrounding it, Furlong remained grounded about the win.

    “There were a lot of beautiful trucks in the show,” he said. “A lot of beautiful trucks!" 

     

     

     
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  • EARTEC PRO16 Communication System

    eartechpro 4a658
    The EARTEC PRO16 headset system provides seamless, full-duplex team communication for demanding work environments. Designed for crew coordination and safety, the PRO16 delivers clear, real-time communication without the need for a base station.

    Key Features:

    -- Supports up to 16 users in full-duplex communication
    -- Hands-free, self-contained headsets – no base station required
    -- Real-time communication with no delays or digital lag
    -- Specialty RF microprocessor eliminates voice echo
    -- Crystal-clear audio for reliable communication in demanding environments
    -- Auto-mute boom microphone mutes when placed in the up position
    -- Private communication network for secure team conversations
    -- Improves crew coordination, efficiency, and safety
    -- Designed for hard-working industrial crews

    For more information, https://eartec.com/ultralite-pro-16-headsets/

     

  • Lokithor J400 Car Jump Starter

    lokithorjumpstarter 40381
    LOKITHOR J400 Car Jump Starter – 2000A 12V Lithium Battery Booster

    Key Features:

    -- Powerful Engine Starting: Delivers 2000A peak current, capable of jump-starting 8.0L gasoline or 6.0L diesel engines. Provides up to 25 jump-starts on a single charge.

    -- Advanced Safety Protection: Integrated Battery Management System (BMS) and smart clamps offer 10 safety protections for secure 12V vehicle connections.

    -- Intelligent Digital Operation: CONNECTMAX technology optimizes starting efficiency. The 5.75-inch smart color display shows battery status and operational info.

    -- High-Rate Lithium Battery: Ultra-high-rate (>80C) lithium battery delivers 2.5× the discharge current of standard jump starters in a lightweight 1.5-pound design.

    -- Versatile Portable Power: 3-in-1 functionality for jump-starting, powering devices, and emergency lighting.

     

  • Kinetic Recovery Rope

    yankumkineticrope 974dc

    The Rattler: 1 Inch Recovery Rope for 3/4 -1 ton Trucks and Heavy SUVs

    Recommended for recovery vehicles that weigh 7,200 - 10,249 pounds.

    Breaking Strength: 33,500 lbs.

    Stuck? This diameter size is best utilized in anything from 3/4 ton pickup trucks to large SUV's. Why is this better than traditional flat webbing straps?

    Yankum Ropes™ delivers extra linear force and added kinetic energy that give you the power of momentum. This rope was designed for professionals but made to serve anyone who needs an extra tug. This rope was made for your farm truck to make sure you can get the job done and be home in time for supper. It’s built to stretch and perform.

    This Mil-Spec quality product is made out of the best Double Braided rope. We use our “Code Red” Polymeric coating to protect against UV, water and abrasion as well as dip the eyes in a thick, protective rubber coating to ensure extended life where it matters most. Yankum Ropes™ are designed for recovery.

    Remember to pair the recovery rope with the recovery vehicle, NOT the stuck vehicle.

    -- For use on vehicles that weigh 7,200 to 10,249 lbs
    -- Minimum Tensile Strength of 33,500 lbs
    -- WLL 6,700 - 11,200 lbs
    -- Double Braid Nylon Build
    -- Polymeric Coating
    -- Sealed Against Stain and Water
    -- UV Resistant
    -- 1 year limited warranty
    -- Made in USA

    For other sizes and more information on pricing, visit their website at https://yankum.com/products/kinetic-recovery-rope  
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Crash Trucks Save Lives Roadside; Is an Attenuator Right for your fleet? Towing Tools of the Trade on American Towman TV

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600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

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Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

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Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads
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March 11 - March 17, 2026
Alfredo Martin

  • Community Supports Milwaukee Towman Shot during Repo

    The Milwaukee towing community and local residents rallied in support of Alfredo Martin, a tow truck driver who was shot while repossessing a vehicle late Dec. 29.

    Martin, 29, was shot around 11:40 p.m. in Milwaukee’s North Division neighborhood, according to police. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he continues to recover.

    On Jan. 1, a line of tow trucks formed a procession outside the hospital to show solidarity with Martin and his family. Videos and photos of the procession were shared online by Milwaukee Connections Towing & Recovery LLC, along with messages wishing Martin a speedy recovery.

    A GoFundMe created to help cover Martin’s medical expenses and time away from work had raised nearly $13,000 as of Jan. 2. The fundraiser states that while Martin is expected to make a full recovery, his family faces significant medical and financial challenges ahead.

    Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man is in custody with charges pending, and investigators are searching for another known suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    Source: https://www.jsonline.com  

  • Car Repossessions Surge in San Diego

    Car repossessions are rising sharply across San Diego County as more families fall behind on auto loan payments, reflecting a broader national trend. According to the Federal Reserve, 3.88% of auto loans were delinquent in the third quarter of 2025 — the highest rate since 2010 — with subprime borrowers hit hardest.

    Tow truck drivers say repossession calls have surged. Alex Alvarez of Active Recovery Services said his daily workload has jumped from two or three vehicles to as many as 10 assignments a day. Repossessions often happen quickly to avoid confrontations.

    “It has to be fast, because people will want to get in the vehicle before we hook it up,” Alvarez said.

    Construction worker Ezekiel Rodriguez said he was stunned when the car he was driving — owned by his girlfriend — was towed just days before he was set to start a new job. Without the vehicle, his ability to work is uncertain.

    Alvarez said the job comes with emotional strain.

    “This job is not easy; it’s not for everyone,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of employees come and go. They tell me the same thing — it’s not for them — but if we don’t do it, another repossession company will.”

    Source: https://www.nbcsandiego.com

     

  • Auto Loan Delinquencies Keep Climbing

    Auto loan delinquencies are climbing to their highest level since the Great Recession, signaling growing strain on American households. New data from Fitch Ratings shows subprime borrowers at least 60 days past due reached 6.65% in October 2025—the highest rate since tracking began in 1994 and above the peaks of 2008. Early-stage delinquencies are rising across all credit tiers, suggesting even stable earners are feeling the pressure.

    Several forces are driving the surge. New vehicle prices now average more than $50,000, while used cars hover around $28,000. To manage these costs, many buyers rely on 72- and 84-month loans, often carrying negative equity from previous vehicles. High interest rates—averaging above 9% for new cars—are pushing monthly payments beyond what many budgets can absorb. With wages lagging behind rising living costs, auto loans are becoming harder to maintain.

    Repossession activity is rising sharply, with analysts projecting up to 3 million vehicles repossessed by year’s end. As lenders tighten standards and consumers reassess priorities, surging delinquencies may foreshadow weakening confidence and broader economic slowing.

    Source: https://vocal.media

     

  • Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

    Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

    The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

    Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

    The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

    Source: https://curepossession.com
    https://www.msn.com

     
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