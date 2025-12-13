Double Trouble: Built to Recover, Painted to Remember

Hacker or Tow Professional?

By Randall C. Resch Are you a “Hacker” or a “Professional” tower? “Hacker” is street slang that’s tossed around when towers don’t follow time-worn guidelines that support operations and industry safety. For towers who identify as a “Misfit,” this narrative may stir some emotions. One of the industry’s self-proclaimed influencers shared his collection of dislikes against annoying tow truck drivers based on behaviors he’s witnessed on a day-to-day basis. To protect his online identity, let’s call him “Mr. Influencer,” a self-acclaimed expert of the industry’s Tow Police. While I don’t support internet influencers and their antics, I found one post especially entertaining and complete with enough substance to share with you. Mr. Influencer didn’t speak highly of certain tow operators. His complaints (not mine) pointed out a list of annoying tow operator behaviors. Here’s what he had to say about fellow towers — what he didn’t like were:



1. “Call chasers and speeders” — his biggest complaint, saying, “Around here tow truckers drive like fools on highways and city streets.” He noted it was especially true of towers who expedite and chase calls.



2. “Tailgaters” — listed as a close second, saying towers use a tow truck’s size to intimidate motorists and make traffic move over. Obviously, tailgating actions tend to cause road rage from motorists who weren’t having it.



3. “Tow trucks who drive the shoulders” — upset him, noting that, in attempts to get somewhere quick, “They’re always driving too fast on the shoulders.” Note: Shoulder response isn’t illegal in some states when authorization is provided by law enforcement.



4. “Lights on all the time” — saying, “Towers drive with emergency lights ‘on’ everywhere they go.” Note: Depending on the state tow companies serve, it may be legal to drive with lights ‘on’ when vehicle code law authorizes it, or when a tow or transport impedes traffic.



5. “Tow trucks have circus lighting” — citing carriers and wreckers where, “A little bit of emergency lighting goes a long way!”



6. “If it fits, it ships” — complaining that wreckers and carriers are constantly overloaded and over-length. Note: Overloading is a dangerous practice that affects braking and steering that can lead to collisions. Sorry — just because “it fits” doesn’t make it safe or legal.



7. “One-Hook Wonders” — towers who don’t comply with tie-down and safety chain requirements. “You see ’em with maybe one J-Hook chain… that’s it.”



8. “Escaping debris” — describing towers who don’t secure loose items from vehicles, only to drop into a following vehicle’s path. Towers are reminded to secure carrier items before tow or transport commences.



9. “Asinine road ragers” — where out-of-control towers commit road rage once angered at another party’s driving actions. Road rage could be the result of items one through four. For example, a 2017 flatbed operator fired shots into a semi-truck, resulting in an intentional homicidal death. The tower was charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years.



10. Final dislike: “Tow truck drivers think they’ve got some kind of authority.” Note: Tow operators have zero authority under law and this mindset may result in violence. Hackers Versus Professionals I submit that Mr. Influencer makes valid points in his post that seem correct. While I’ll take the “middle of the road” approach here, consider what personality you choose to be: “Hacker” or “Professional?” Because the industry sees little to no enforcement, it’s easy for towers to fall into one of these two categories. For the “Hacker,” laziness, short-cutting, and a brazen disregard for industry teachings create many of Mr. Influencer’s “dislikes.” The Hacker personality may be driven by an “It’ll never happen to me” mentality, or “I’ve been doing it that way for years and I ain’t been caught yet.” And for towers who attend the “Internet University of Tow Operator Training,” the tricks you apply in the field may result in an unintentional injury or death to you or an innocent person. For professional tow operators, following vehicle code law and working within industry expectations is an easy process. Professionalism is a practiced behavior that conforms to industry expectations. In that mindset, what personality defines you?

Do You Have a “BUS” Book? Why Every Tower Needs One

By Brian J. Riker



Humans don’t like to face their own immortality, so we tend to put off planning for the inevitable. Yet the one thing certain in life is death. While we all like to think that we — and our businesses — will live forever, our day will come. What is troubling is that none of us know exactly when that day will be. With how dangerous the towing industry is, everyone involved should have a will and a plan for their surviving family members. That is the minimum a responsible person will do: prepare those left behind to handle final arrangements and, when possible, set them up for a future where your income has been replaced so their lives can continue with minimal financial impact. The same holds true for our businesses. For the owners reading this: What would happen if you were hit by a bus today? Would your business survive, or would it be thrown into chaos because you were the only person who knew critical information such as banking details, key contacts, and passwords for essential information systems? With gratitude to a dear friend, Bill Giorgis (from whom I borrowed the phrase “BUS Book”), all owners and key personnel need to create a guidebook accessible to specific people. Should one or more of you pass away or become unexpectedly incapacitated, your business can keep operating while a long-term plan is executed for an orderly ownership transfer or wind-down. At a minimum, this guidebook should include: Copies of critical documents such as estate plans, wills, and power of attorney forms that allow others to act on your behalf in specific situations.

Detailed instructions on day-to-day operations and your wishes for how they should continue or wind down, including who is responsible for what.

Passwords, bank account numbers and locations, and financial resources (life insurance, trusts, etc.). Don’t forget benefits available from trade associations, the Survivor Fund (which increases with membership), and other sources.

Contact information for next of kin, attorneys, accountants, and other professionals necessary to ensure an orderly transition. Just creating the “BUS Book” is not enough. You need to inform key people where it is, review it with them, and keep it updated as information, people, plans, and processes change in real time. Your next of kin and senior management should not be surprised by your wishes when something happens. A successful transition plan requires everyone to be on the same page and understand their roles and responsibilities. This guidebook should include a detailed survivorship plan so that, should the unthinkable occur — you pass away along with your immediate next of kin, spouse, or designated successor — there is still a clear chain of events that occurs automatically. Additionally, if your company has a “key man,” someone extremely critical to operations, you should have a plan for what happens if they exit unexpectedly. You may even want to consider key man insurance, although that is a topic for another article. Keep in mind, especially if you are a sole proprietor or single-member LLC: if something happens and you don’t have a legally compliant plan, your staff may not even be able to receive their final paychecks without state intervention. Your spouse might not be able to access grocery money or pay the light bill until the court decides how to close out your business and distribute your assets. After all the hard work you have put into your business, do you want a Probate Court judge deciding what happens to your legacy? Take the time now to save your loved ones from additional heartache and trouble later on.