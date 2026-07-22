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Nov 21, 2025

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The Week's Features
Ford Takes $19.5 Billion Charge, Scales Back EV Plans
Dramatic Bridge Recovery: Towing, Fire and Hazmat Crews Unite to Avert Disaster
Tow truck rescued after dangling off Texas bridge in dramatic recovery.
Eyes on the Road: How Billboards Contribute to Distracted Driving
Billboards may distract drivers—posing hidden dangers on our highways.
Double Trouble: Built to Recover, Painted to Remember
Award-winning NYC rotator blends hand-painted graphics with bold design.
Car Repossessions Surge in San Diego
San Diego repo calls surge as auto loan delinquencies hit a 15-year high.
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American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing July 22 - July 28, 2026

Secure it or Pay the Price

 

By Randall C. Resch

In July 2024, a large, 30,000-pound tracked bulldozer was being transported atop a steel-deck commercial trailer. As the truck and trailer combination allegedly negotiated a right-hand curve on the highway, the dozer broke free and skipped off the trailer's deck. Tragically, it rolled onto a pickup truck pulling a ski boat, killing the pickup's driver and his teenage daughter while injuring two other passengers.

If you've followed industry news, you're aware of this incident and likely read that overwhelming testimony convicted the truck driver. In all investigations and subsequent lawsuits, determining fault occurs when investigative details prove sufficient wrongdoing.

If you think gambling with improper safety will keep you out of prison, think again. To my point, a recent headline described every tower's nightmare: "Dad and daughter crushed to death by bulldozer that rolled off truck, landing on their vehicle after driver failed to properly secure it."

There's no doubt this tragedy raised serious questions about proper securement and the processes necessary to keep a dozer solidly in place. However, this narrative isn't just about that case.

In March 2026, another fatal towing-related incident occurred in Philadelphia when a vehicle allegedly detached from a light-duty wrecker. The freewheeling, uncontrollable car rolled into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. Its rider was killed instantly, and the tow truck fled the scene. The driver was later identified.

This narrative is directed at towers who shortcut proper securement and initiate towing or loading practices that aren't approved or considered safe by industry standards. If you're that tower sidestepping proper vehicle securement, why are you risking it all?

Just Showing Off?

In less than a week's time, several towers posted photos of themselves loading carriers "two up," showing one vehicle atop the deck and a second vehicle "floating" behind in the carrier's wheel lift. I direct this narrative to towers infected with the wrong mentality: "If it fits, it ships."

I'll never understand why towers post photos or videos of themselves doing something questionable, unacceptable, or illegal. I often blame the industry for not having a universal set of standards that mandates acceptable towing practices. But that's a topic for another time.

The reality is that some towers lack an understanding of the safety practices the industry demands. Sharing social media posts of illegal or unsafe practices can potentially lead to devastating consequences should something go wrong.

Perhaps those posting these images are simply looking for instant gratification and fail to realize that "an accident is the product of the unknown." Unfortunately, when viewing photos and videos of Hollywood moves and illegal practices, another reality becomes obvious: in most cases, accidents are preventable.

Don't Be Invincible

Using the "two-up carrier load" as an example, while it may look kinda' cool, where is it suggested—or instructed—that floating a vehicle behind a carrier in the wheel lift is approved by industry training? Where is it written in any tow equipment manufacturer's operator's manual?

When photos like those posted on industry forums are worth a thousand words, floating vehicles off the pavement goes against the grain of what's safe and proper. These are the same types of photos that often become evidence in fatality investigations and courtroom proceedings. Why would someone purposely post potential future evidence against themselves?

In simple terms, floating vehicles in wheel-lift devices creates dangerous and recognizable risks. Should an unfortunate incident occur, a subsequent investigation will likely consider the following:

-- First and foremost, a dangerous action-reaction condition is created when extended weight far behind the carrier's rear axle reduces braking capability.

-- That same action-reaction effect decreases steering control.

-- The lifted vehicle's rear-end weight is "killing the deck," with the potential to crack the carrier's understructure and deck welds.

-- When wheel lifts are extended beyond the tailboard to accommodate a vehicle's length, they may violate vehicle code laws regarding rear overhang, overall length, and factory lighting requirements.

-- If raised sufficiently above ground level, the suspended vehicle creates an extremely dangerous condition for following traffic because bumper protection is absent in a rear-end collision.

Why Take Chances?

Towers, take heed. The industry's history describes towing, recovery, and repossession as among the most dangerous professions based on documented fatalities. Since Ernest Holmes introduced the first wrecker more than 110 years ago, hundreds of towers have been killed in on-the-job incidents.

To date, I've archived 1,938 operator fatalities in the U.S. and internationally. The numbers prove towers are at risk. But what about the unfortunate incidents where a tower's actions take the lives of innocent people?

It's a fact that when safe practices aren't followed—or are intentionally ignored—innocent people are injured and killed. I'm hoping these words of reality reach towers determined to make their own rules while showing off on industry forums. For towers and industry influencers who think training is a joke and unnecessary, may your continued risk-taking never lead to a preventable tragedy.

For the unfortunate tower involved in the Utah fatality, he reportedly was sentenced to four to 23 years in prison on charges related to the crash. My advice is simple: Get back to following the industry's best practices and leave the idiocy behind.

Hopefully, no other innocent victims will lose their lives because of a tower's wrongful actions. If you support the "If it fits, it ships" mentality, you're putting everyone else at risk.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer, former towing company owner, and longtime industry advocate. As a consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. During his 57 years in the towing and recovery industry, he has contributed more than 800 safety-focused articles to American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com, and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, became the third recipient of the industry's Dave Jones Leadership Award, and serves as a member of American Towman's Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.



American Towman Today - July 27, 2026
American Towman Today - July 27, 2026
Click here to read more

Niagara Police Approve Towing Contracts Despite Opposition

 

The Niagara Regional Police Board has approved new three-year secure towing and impound contracts with A Action Towing and Recovery Inc. and Parkway Towing Inc., despite strong objections from local towing operators who say the changes will significantly reduce their business.

Jim Hatcher, president of the Niagara Towing Alliance and owner of Traffic Towing, urged the board to delay approval, arguing the revised towing policy is unfair to companies on the region's tow rotation list. Based on six years of police towing data, Hatcher said the new system could reduce rotation-list calls by roughly one-third, diverting work to the two contracted companies. He called the change "unconscionable" and warned it could threaten the survival of independent, family-owned towing businesses.

Under the updated policy, tow rotation companies will primarily handle collision and breakdown calls, while the contracted firms will receive most other police-requested tows, including many impound-related incidents.

Police officials acknowledged the changes will reduce work for rotation-list operators—estimating a decline of about 40 percent—but said the new system follows industry practices adopted elsewhere and required two contractors to handle the increased workload.

Following the vote, the Niagara Towing Alliance said it is consulting legal counsel to review the procurement process and explore options to protect its members' interests.

Source: https://www.stcatharinesstandard.ca/



New Orleans will implement new non-consensual towing, booting and storage rates on July 27.

Secure it or Pay the Price

 

By Randall C. Resch

In July 2024, a large, 30,000-pound tracked bulldozer was being transported atop a steel-deck commercial trailer. As the truck and trailer combination allegedly negotiated a right-hand curve on the highway, the dozer broke free and skipped off the trailer's deck. Tragically, it rolled onto a pickup truck pulling a ski boat, killing the pickup's driver and his teenage daughter while injuring two other passengers.

If you've followed industry news, you're aware of this incident and likely read that overwhelming testimony convicted the truck driver. In all investigations and subsequent lawsuits, determining fault occurs when investigative details prove sufficient wrongdoing.

If you think gambling with improper safety will keep you out of prison, think again. To my point, a recent headline described every tower's nightmare: "Dad and daughter crushed to death by bulldozer that rolled off truck, landing on their vehicle after driver failed to properly secure it."

There's no doubt this tragedy raised serious questions about proper securement and the processes necessary to keep a dozer solidly in place. However, this narrative isn't just about that case.

In March 2026, another fatal towing-related incident occurred in Philadelphia when a vehicle allegedly detached from a light-duty wrecker. The freewheeling, uncontrollable car rolled into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. Its rider was killed instantly, and the tow truck fled the scene. The driver was later identified.

This narrative is directed at towers who shortcut proper securement and initiate towing or loading practices that aren't approved or considered safe by industry standards. If you're that tower sidestepping proper vehicle securement, why are you risking it all?

Just Showing Off?

In less than a week's time, several towers posted photos of themselves loading carriers "two up," showing one vehicle atop the deck and a second vehicle "floating" behind in the carrier's wheel lift. I direct this narrative to towers infected with the wrong mentality: "If it fits, it ships."

I'll never understand why towers post photos or videos of themselves doing something questionable, unacceptable, or illegal. I often blame the industry for not having a universal set of standards that mandates acceptable towing practices. But that's a topic for another time.

The reality is that some towers lack an understanding of the safety practices the industry demands. Sharing social media posts of illegal or unsafe practices can potentially lead to devastating consequences should something go wrong.

Perhaps those posting these images are simply looking for instant gratification and fail to realize that "an accident is the product of the unknown." Unfortunately, when viewing photos and videos of Hollywood moves and illegal practices, another reality becomes obvious: in most cases, accidents are preventable.

Don't Be Invincible

Using the "two-up carrier load" as an example, while it may look kinda' cool, where is it suggested—or instructed—that floating a vehicle behind a carrier in the wheel lift is approved by industry training? Where is it written in any tow equipment manufacturer's operator's manual?

When photos like those posted on industry forums are worth a thousand words, floating vehicles off the pavement goes against the grain of what's safe and proper. These are the same types of photos that often become evidence in fatality investigations and courtroom proceedings. Why would someone purposely post potential future evidence against themselves?

In simple terms, floating vehicles in wheel-lift devices creates dangerous and recognizable risks. Should an unfortunate incident occur, a subsequent investigation will likely consider the following:

-- First and foremost, a dangerous action-reaction condition is created when extended weight far behind the carrier's rear axle reduces braking capability.

-- That same action-reaction effect decreases steering control.

-- The lifted vehicle's rear-end weight is "killing the deck," with the potential to crack the carrier's understructure and deck welds.

-- When wheel lifts are extended beyond the tailboard to accommodate a vehicle's length, they may violate vehicle code laws regarding rear overhang, overall length, and factory lighting requirements.

-- If raised sufficiently above ground level, the suspended vehicle creates an extremely dangerous condition for following traffic because bumper protection is absent in a rear-end collision.

Why Take Chances?

Towers, take heed. The industry's history describes towing, recovery, and repossession as among the most dangerous professions based on documented fatalities. Since Ernest Holmes introduced the first wrecker more than 110 years ago, hundreds of towers have been killed in on-the-job incidents.

To date, I've archived 1,938 operator fatalities in the U.S. and internationally. The numbers prove towers are at risk. But what about the unfortunate incidents where a tower's actions take the lives of innocent people?

It's a fact that when safe practices aren't followed—or are intentionally ignored—innocent people are injured and killed. I'm hoping these words of reality reach towers determined to make their own rules while showing off on industry forums. For towers and industry influencers who think training is a joke and unnecessary, may your continued risk-taking never lead to a preventable tragedy.

For the unfortunate tower involved in the Utah fatality, he reportedly was sentenced to four to 23 years in prison on charges related to the crash. My advice is simple: Get back to following the industry's best practices and leave the idiocy behind.

Hopefully, no other innocent victims will lose their lives because of a tower's wrongful actions. If you support the "If it fits, it ships" mentality, you're putting everyone else at risk.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer, former towing company owner, and longtime industry advocate. As a consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. During his 57 years in the towing and recovery industry, he has contributed more than 800 safety-focused articles to American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com, and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, became the third recipient of the industry's Dave Jones Leadership Award, and serves as a member of American Towman's Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

By Don Lomax
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Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
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July 29 - August 04, 2026
Pennsylvania's new law allows roadside assistance vehicles, including AAA service trucks, to display flashing blue safety lights while assisting stranded motorists.

  • Charlotte Towman Charged After Repo Incident

    A Charlotte tow truck driver is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities say he attempted to repossess a vehicle while two women remained inside.

    According to WBTV, David Satterfield was arrested by Mt. Holly Police following the incident at a gas station on Tuckaseege Road in Mt. Holly, North Carolina. Surveillance video reportedly shows Satterfield striking the vehicle, pushing it into the roadway, then hooking and dragging it back toward the gas station with driver Joyce Bradley and her godmother, Shelby Graham, still inside.

    Bradley said she was behind on her car payments and had offered to surrender the vehicle voluntarily. She also alleged Satterfield smashed her cellphone and used pepper spray during the confrontation before she was able to drive away after discovering the vehicle had been improperly secured.

    Satterfield has been charged with two counts of felonious restraint, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property and simple assault. Prosecutors have also indicted him as a habitual felon, which could significantly increase any prison sentence if he is convicted. North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson's office said it is reviewing the incident while the criminal investigation continues.

    Source: https://www.wbtv.com/

     

  • New Orleans Updates Non-Consensual Towing, Booting Rates

     

    The City of New Orleans will implement new rates for non-consensual vehicle towing, booting and storage beginning July 27, 2026, following a City Council ordinance that aligns municipal fees with the annual rate schedule established by the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC).

    Under the revised schedule, the booting (immobilization) fee increases from $121 to a flat $172. Light-duty towing will rise from $161.25 to $228.75 for the first 1.5 hours, with $76.25 charged for each additional half-hour. Medium-duty towing will cost $335 for the first hour, then $167.50 per additional half-hour. Heavy-duty towing will be $430.50 for the first hour, followed by $215.25 per additional half-hour.

    The new rates apply only to vehicles towed or booted on or after July 27. Vehicles already in impound before that date will remain subject to the previous fee schedule.

    Vehicle owners must pay all applicable towing, storage and outstanding parking-related fees before a vehicle is released from the city's impound system. The updated rates are based on the LPSC's prescribed towing and recovery fee schedule, which took effect April 1, 2026.

    Source: https://www.wdsu.com

     

  • PA Expands Blue Safety Lights to Roadside Assistance Vehicles

     

    Roadside assistance vehicles in Pennsylvania will soon have greater visibility and protection while assisting stranded motorists under legislation signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro on July 20.

    The new law, formerly House Bill 1830, expands the use of flashing blue safety lights beyond traditional tow trucks to include light-duty roadside assistance vehicles while they are stopped on the roadside providing service. The measure, sponsored by State Rep. Robert Freeman (D-Northampton), becomes Act 33 of 2026.

    Previously, only tow trucks were authorized to display blue warning lights when responding to disabled vehicles. Freeman said roadside assistance operators face many of the same dangers from passing traffic and deserve equal safety protections.

    The legislation allows vehicles operated by organizations such as AAA to use blue lights while performing services including fuel delivery, battery replacement, jump starts, lockout assistance, flat tire changes, and vehicle recoveries from snow, mud, or other difficult terrain.

    The bill passed unanimously in both the Pennsylvania House and Senate before being signed into law.

    Source: https://www.pahouse.com/

     
homediv homediv
homediv
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July 29 - August 04, 2026

  • Beyond the Edge: Lessons from an Arizona Off-Road Recovery

    By George L. Nitti 

    When an overturned Jeep came to rest below a narrow road in New River Canyon, Arizona, veteran off-road recovery operator Carl Girard found himself leading an impromptu classroom.

    As owner of Wild West Off Road Recovery in Arizona, Girard takes his wrecker where conventional tow trucks rarely venture. "We only do off-road work," Girard explains. "If you call with a flat tire or a broken-down transmission on the side of the highway, we're going to refer you to somebody else." 

    His expertise was put to the test in February 2025. A Jeep driver misjudged the narrow edge of a shelf road running alongside a seasonal wash. Although the weather was dry, years of monsoon flooding had eroded the road's outer edge. As the Jeep crept too close to the shoulder, the ground gave way, sending the vehicle tumbling eight to ten feet below the roadway where it came to rest upside down. 

    As luck would have it, veteran recovery instructor Nena Barlow was conducting a training class only a few miles away. Girard, who has worked alongside Barlow on other technical recoveries, saw an opportunity. 

    "If your students want to see a real recovery," he told her, "we're just across the road." 

    What followed became a class, as Girard and Barlow turned the scene into an off-road recovery lesson, challenging students to think through this recovery with a myriad of practical questions. Was the shoulder stable? Could it continue to collapse? What would happen if the Jeep shifted unexpectedly? Every question reinforced the first rule of recovery: understand the scene you are working in. 

    "Nena asked the students why they think we're doing something," Girard says. “And there would be a small discussion before we moved on." 

    The recovery itself demanded creativity. There were no suitable anchor points directly above the Jeep, and the unstable shelf road made it impossible to position the recovery truck directly over the casualty. Instead of attempting a straight uphill pull, Girard studied the terrain and took advantage of a section of road that curved back toward the hillside. 

    Using his twin-line wrecker, he first worked the Jeep closer to the roadway, carefully rotating it back onto its wheels before beginning the final extraction. Snatch blocks, redirected winch lines, and carefully selected pulling angles allowed the crew to control the load while keeping the wrecker safely positioned on stable ground. 

    "There was no way to get a vehicle directly above it," Girard explains. "We actually had to use some interesting angles and leverage to make the recovery work." 

    The students became part of the operation as well, positioning a vehicle in front of the wrecker to serve as an anchor, preventing it from creeping forward under load. Every step prompted another discussion. Why this angle? Why redirect the line? Why use leverage instead of simply pulling harder? 

    For Girard, every recovery is different. "The terrain changes. The vehicles change. The anchor points change," he says.

    By the time the Jeep was safely back on the roadway, the students had watched experienced professionals assess risk, adapt to changing terrain, communicate as a team, and solve problems methodically under real-world conditions. 

    For Girard, that's what makes the work worthwhile. 

    "I enjoy what I do," he says. "My office is outdoors. My worst day out here is better than my best day sitting in an office." 

     

  • Rescuing Pieces of Railroad History

    By George L. Nitti

    For most towing and recovery professionals, a typical day might involve overturned tractor-trailers, disabled heavy equipment, or accident recoveries. For John Kemp, lead operator at Coady's Towing, founded by the late Frank Coady and now owned by Christina Coady, some of the most rewarding projects involve preserving a piece of American railroad history.

    Kemp, who has spent 30 years at Coady's, is one of the company's primary operators handling specialized railroad transportation projects. Working alongside fellow operators Shaun Morin and John Michael Ritter, Kemp helps relocate historic railroad equipment destined for restoration and preservation.

    Kemp and his team are called upon to assist railroad preservation groups, museums, and heritage railroads with the transport of historic passenger coaches, cabooses, and boxcars. While the work may appear straightforward, moving rail equipment weighing anywhere from 35,000 to 125,000 pounds requires planning, specialized equipment, and experienced operators.

    One recent project involved relocating an 80,000-pound passenger railcar from New York to New Hampshire for Conway Scenic Railway, where it will undergo restoration before eventually being placed into service or displayed for the public to enjoy. The railcar was one of several pieces of rolling stock acquired to preserve a tangible piece of railroad history rather than see it lost to deterioration or scrap.

    "We only do two or three of these a year," Kemp explained. "But they're unique jobs and they're important because these cars are being saved."

    The recovery begins with lifting the railcar from the tracks using one or more heavy-duty rotators. Depending on the length and weight of the railcar, the company may employ a pair of rotators working in tandem. Coady's fleet includes a 2019 Peterbilt equipped with a Century 1075 rotator and a 2019 Western Star equipped with a Century 1075 rotator.

    Rigging is accomplished using multiple-part line configurations to safely distribute the weight and maintain control throughout the lift. Once removed from the rails, the railcar is carefully positioned onto a specialized stretch trailer capable of accommodating the significant length of railroad equipment while maintaining proper weight distribution for highway travel.

    “Most of the railroad moves range from 50 to 100 miles,” said Kemp. Although the distances may not seem extreme, transporting oversized historic railroad equipment requires escort vehicles, permit coordination, and close attention to roadway conditions. "That's why we have escorts," Kemp said when discussing the challenges of moving such large loads on public highways.

    For Kemp, the projects represent more than another heavy-haul assignment. They're an opportunity to use modern recovery equipment to help preserve the past.

    From carefully lifting aging railcars from the tracks to transporting them safely across state lines, each move plays a small but important role in ensuring that these historic pieces of American transportation history remain available for the public to see, appreciate, and enjoy for years to come.

     

     

  • Restoring History, One Lift at a Time

    By George L. Nitti

    For most towing companies, a 2,000- to 3,000-pound load is nothing unusual. But for  Jeswald’s Towinga recent job in North Jackson, Ohio, carried something far heavier than stone — it carried history.

    Chris Jeswald and his father recently assisted with the restoration of a historic 19th-century cemetery entrance near a reservoir outside North Jackson. The project involved carefully lifting and positioning two massive stone pillars that would serve as the gateway to the cemetery, where graves reportedly date back to the mid-1800s.

    The restoration effort was spearheaded by local volunteers connected to the North Jackson Historical Society, along with a fabrication company that works closely with Jeswald’s. Chris explained that the stone pillars had been sourced from an Amish stone craftsman and needed to be transported and delicately set into place.

    “We like the oddball jobs,” said Chris Jeswald. “Especially stuff like that because it’s a little bit different. You get to do different things.”

    For the lift, the company deployed one of its heavy-duty rotators — a 60-ton Jerr-Dan mounted on a Kenworth T880 chassis from the Jeswald’s fleet. The truck backed carefully into the narrow entrance area, where the aging driveway and tight roadside conditions created additional challenges.

    Because the cemetery entrance sat along a winding roadway known for fast-moving traffic, Jeswald positioned a smaller company truck farther up the hill with emergency lights activated to protect the work zone while the rotator operated partially in the roadway.

    The pillars themselves presented another challenge. Their uneven, textured stone surfaces meant the crew had to carefully choke the load using heavy-duty fabric straps sourced through DNA rigging products. Chris said the natural contours of the pillars actually helped provide grip during the lift.

    “We just slowly tilted it up,” he explained. “We kept it low and moved it very slowly. It didn’t budge, didn’t slip at all.”

    Once suspended, the pillars were carefully lowered onto rods extending from newly poured bases while workers applied mortar and aligned the historic entrance pieces into position.

    The project may not have been a large commercial recovery, but for Jeswald’s, it represented something equally important: community involvement and preserving local heritage.

    “It’s not always about making money,” Chris said. “I just like helping people out the best I can.”

    That philosophy, he noted, was something passed down through the Jeswald family. Chris credited both his father and his late uncle, Chuck Jeswald, with building a culture centered around helping others.

    “He would give the shirt off his back for just about anybody,” Chris said of his uncle.

    Known for its distinctive teal-colored fleet graphics, Jeswald’s has built a reputation not only for heavy-duty towing and recovery, but also for taking on unusual assignments that require precision equipment and creative problem-solving.

    And in this case, that capability helped ensure a piece of Ohio history remains standing for future generations.

     
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July 29 - August 04, 2026

  • Secure it or Pay the Price

     

    By Randall C. Resch

    In July 2024, a large, 30,000-pound tracked bulldozer was being transported atop a steel-deck commercial trailer. As the truck and trailer combination allegedly negotiated a right-hand curve on the highway, the dozer broke free and skipped off the trailer's deck. Tragically, it rolled onto a pickup truck pulling a ski boat, killing the pickup's driver and his teenage daughter while injuring two other passengers.

    If you've followed industry news, you're aware of this incident and likely read that overwhelming testimony convicted the truck driver. In all investigations and subsequent lawsuits, determining fault occurs when investigative details prove sufficient wrongdoing.

    If you think gambling with improper safety will keep you out of prison, think again. To my point, a recent headline described every tower's nightmare: "Dad and daughter crushed to death by bulldozer that rolled off truck, landing on their vehicle after driver failed to properly secure it."

    There's no doubt this tragedy raised serious questions about proper securement and the processes necessary to keep a dozer solidly in place. However, this narrative isn't just about that case.

    In March 2026, another fatal towing-related incident occurred in Philadelphia when a vehicle allegedly detached from a light-duty wrecker. The freewheeling, uncontrollable car rolled into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. Its rider was killed instantly, and the tow truck fled the scene. The driver was later identified.

    This narrative is directed at towers who shortcut proper securement and initiate towing or loading practices that aren't approved or considered safe by industry standards. If you're that tower sidestepping proper vehicle securement, why are you risking it all?

    Just Showing Off?

    In less than a week's time, several towers posted photos of themselves loading carriers "two up," showing one vehicle atop the deck and a second vehicle "floating" behind in the carrier's wheel lift. I direct this narrative to towers infected with the wrong mentality: "If it fits, it ships."

    I'll never understand why towers post photos or videos of themselves doing something questionable, unacceptable, or illegal. I often blame the industry for not having a universal set of standards that mandates acceptable towing practices. But that's a topic for another time.

    The reality is that some towers lack an understanding of the safety practices the industry demands. Sharing social media posts of illegal or unsafe practices can potentially lead to devastating consequences should something go wrong.

    Perhaps those posting these images are simply looking for instant gratification and fail to realize that "an accident is the product of the unknown." Unfortunately, when viewing photos and videos of Hollywood moves and illegal practices, another reality becomes obvious: in most cases, accidents are preventable.

    Don't Be Invincible

    Using the "two-up carrier load" as an example, while it may look kinda' cool, where is it suggested—or instructed—that floating a vehicle behind a carrier in the wheel lift is approved by industry training? Where is it written in any tow equipment manufacturer's operator's manual?

    When photos like those posted on industry forums are worth a thousand words, floating vehicles off the pavement goes against the grain of what's safe and proper. These are the same types of photos that often become evidence in fatality investigations and courtroom proceedings. Why would someone purposely post potential future evidence against themselves?

    In simple terms, floating vehicles in wheel-lift devices creates dangerous and recognizable risks. Should an unfortunate incident occur, a subsequent investigation will likely consider the following:

    -- First and foremost, a dangerous action-reaction condition is created when extended weight far behind the carrier's rear axle reduces braking capability.

    -- That same action-reaction effect decreases steering control.

    -- The lifted vehicle's rear-end weight is "killing the deck," with the potential to crack the carrier's understructure and deck welds.

    -- When wheel lifts are extended beyond the tailboard to accommodate a vehicle's length, they may violate vehicle code laws regarding rear overhang, overall length, and factory lighting requirements.

    -- If raised sufficiently above ground level, the suspended vehicle creates an extremely dangerous condition for following traffic because bumper protection is absent in a rear-end collision.

    Why Take Chances?

    Towers, take heed. The industry's history describes towing, recovery, and repossession as among the most dangerous professions based on documented fatalities. Since Ernest Holmes introduced the first wrecker more than 110 years ago, hundreds of towers have been killed in on-the-job incidents.

    To date, I've archived 1,938 operator fatalities in the U.S. and internationally. The numbers prove towers are at risk. But what about the unfortunate incidents where a tower's actions take the lives of innocent people?

    It's a fact that when safe practices aren't followed—or are intentionally ignored—innocent people are injured and killed. I'm hoping these words of reality reach towers determined to make their own rules while showing off on industry forums. For towers and industry influencers who think training is a joke and unnecessary, may your continued risk-taking never lead to a preventable tragedy.

    For the unfortunate tower involved in the Utah fatality, he reportedly was sentenced to four to 23 years in prison on charges related to the crash. My advice is simple: Get back to following the industry's best practices and leave the idiocy behind.

    Hopefully, no other innocent victims will lose their lives because of a tower's wrongful actions. If you support the "If it fits, it ships" mentality, you're putting everyone else at risk.

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer, former towing company owner, and longtime industry advocate. As a consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. During his 57 years in the towing and recovery industry, he has contributed more than 800 safety-focused articles to American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com, and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, became the third recipient of the industry's Dave Jones Leadership Award, and serves as a member of American Towman's Safety Committee.

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

     

  • Lift Attachments for Tow Yard Management

    By Randall C. Resch

    Fifty years ago, moving vehicles in packed tow yards was accomplished by dangling cars from a wrecker's single cable on an outstretched boom. While that may seem archaic today, it served its purpose when yard machines and specialized attachments weren't available.

    To reach those "needle-in-the-haystack" cars, talented towers could relocate dozens of vehicles in an hour. "Danglin'" cars while backing up was a skill that took years to master. Today, however, forklifts and skid steers outfitted with wheel-lift attachments can accomplish the same task in a fraction of the time.

    These attachments help tow companies achieve greater operational efficiency while improving vehicle inventory management. For owners trying to maximize space in crowded storage yards, wheel-lift attachments are a smart investment. As with any equipment purchase, careful research is the key to selecting the right unit for your operation.

    In the News

    At the American Towman Exposition in Las Vegas, a quick-attach wheel-lift unit for skid-steer loaders caught my attention. Called the Stinger, it is built by Mnkota Manufacturing and finished in bright blue paint with its distinctive angry bee logo—a fitting look for companies seeking to modernize yard operations.

    My friend Rene Jiminez of B/A Products recently shared a forum post highlighting Mnkota's wheel-lift attachment. He wrote, "I would love to try one at our impound lot when we need to reorganize for space or set up for an auction."

    His comments inspired this overview for companies considering adding a lift attachment for yard management.

    Pros and Cons

    There are many factors to consider before deciding whether a wheel-lift attachment is right for your operation. While these devices improve efficiency, improper use can result in costly damage, injuries, or insurance claims.

    An experienced operator can safely move vehicles quickly. An inexperienced or careless operator, however, creates the potential for property damage, serious injury, or even death. Convenience should never come at the expense of safety.

    Each year, countless forklift-related injuries occur because of unsafe operating practices. Common causes include inadequate training, poor enforcement of safety procedures, and operators who lose focus during routine work.

    Consider the Design

    Every lift attachment comes with operating limitations that users must fully understand. Hydraulic hoses can be snagged or damaged, and spring-loaded wheel pincers may become overstretched if they catch on a vehicle's undercarriage.

    Easily Snagged

    Every attachment has its own operational personality—and its own potential to cause damage. This is especially true when moving wrecked vehicles with hanging body panels, damaged suspension components, or sagging exhaust systems.

    On spring-style wheel pincers, broken or overstretched springs prevent the pincers from opening and closing properly. A simple bungee cord often serves as a temporary replacement until repairs can be made.

    Size Matters

    Working between tightly parked vehicles requires compact equipment capable of fitting into narrow rows. The host machine should also be heavy enough to keep its rear wheels firmly on the ground while lifting vehicles.

    No Extendability

    Unlike conventional wheel lifts, these attachments do not telescope. While most vehicles can be approached head-on, larger pickups and SUVs limit maneuverability in tight quarters. Aggressive turns can scrape bumpers or damage taillights. When this happens, it's usually operator error—not a flaw in the equipment.

    Blown Tire Syndrome

    Aggressive operation can puncture tires when the attachment's pointed swiveling pincers stab the inside sidewall. Slow, controlled movements allow the lift bar to rotate smoothly beneath the tire while remaining close to the ground. Keeping the attachment low and moving deliberately greatly reduces the risk of tire damage.

    Preventing Rollaways

    Because no one is seated behind the steering wheel, vehicles being moved are vulnerable to rolling away if they slip from the lift. Since most vehicles are transported in neutral, they become freewheeling and uncontrollable if released.

    Operators should move slowly during pickup, lifting, and transport. For additional security, attach a J-hook or safety chain between the lift and the vehicle whenever possible.

    Mirrors, Backup Alarms, and Lighting

    For maximum safety, equip yard machines with rearview mirrors, rear-facing work lights, and a functioning backup alarm to warn pedestrians whenever the machine is in motion.

    Clear the Area

    Before moving any vehicle, ensure the work area is clear of pedestrians. Operators must constantly monitor their surroundings to prevent anyone from entering the machine's path.

    Essential Safety Equipment

    Seat belts should always be worn, regardless of the machine being operated. Forklift operators must receive OSHA-required, equipment-specific training and carry proof of certification.

    Selection Choices

    Choosing the right wheel-lift attachment depends on your operation's specific needs and the factors discussed above. Carefully compare available models, features, lift capacities, and compatibility with your existing equipment.

    While this article isn't intended to recommend a specific product, investing in a quality lift attachment can be easily justified by the increased efficiency it brings to yard operations.

    Just remember: even the best equipment can't compensate for poor operating technique. Otherwise, you may discover why the vehicle's exhaust pipe is suddenly packed full of rocks and dirt.

     

  • Hidden Dangers of Bridge Integrity

    By Randall C. Resch 

    As a heavy operator working active recoveries atop rural bridges, have you ever considered the strength and integrity of the bridge itself? 

    On June 13, 2026, a passenger car simply drove across a rural bridge in Northern California when the structure suddenly collapsed. Fortunately, the driver suffered only minor injuries rather than being trapped or swept away. 

    According to local news reports, the California Highway Patrol stated, "It's unclear at this time why the bridge collapsed." CHP also reminded motorists, "When traveling on rural roadways, remain alert to changing road and bridge conditions." 

    That incident serves as an important safety reminder for towers who position wreckers on rural bridges during recoveries. 

    For operators responding to water recoveries near or beneath bridges, I pose this question: Do you stop to consider whether the bridge will safely support the combined weight of your wrecker, casualty vehicle, and recovery forces? If a bridge can fail under the weight of an ordinary passenger car, what confidence do you have placing a fully loaded heavy wrecker on it? 

    Unfortunately, bridge integrity isn't a topic commonly discussed during formal recovery training or in-house instruction. While operators aren'tbridge engineers, there is one safety technique every recovery professional should practice before setting up: Have a goal—get out and look. 

    Wreckers Gone Fishing 

    An older YouTube video showed a rotator recovering submerged vehicles from a rural waterway after a fisherman located them using a Garmin fishfinder. Law enforcement responded, followed by a dive team and heavy recovery equipment. 

    In cases involving submerged vehicles, investigators must determine whether the vehicles are connected to criminal activity, theft, insurance fraud, or even missing-person cases. Preserving evidence is often a priority, and it's easy for recovery personnel to become focused solely on removing the vehicles. 

    That's when broader scene safety can be overlooked. 

    Questioning Integrity 

    The video showed three heavily submerged vehicles being recovered individually. The rotator was positioned near the middle of a rural bridge while performing side lifts. 

    For just a moment, consider the total weight involved—not only the rotator itself, but also the added weight of waterlogged vehicles, recovery forces, and dynamic loading during the lift. 

    Several people stood beside the heavy wrecker observing the recovery. If the bridge had failed, they would have been directly in harm's way. 

    As I watched the footage, my "spidey senses" went off. A newer-looking steel section appeared beneath the rotator, but nearby was a large area of broken concrete only a short distance from the truck's front axle. Whether or not the damage was structural isn't the point. The question is: Did anyone stop to evaluate the bridge before committing a heavy recovery operation? 

    Unseen Peril 

    Had the bridge collapsed during the recovery, the combined weight of the rotator and suspended vehicle could have sent the truck into the water, with potentially catastrophic consequences for both operators and bystanders. 

    Could the recovery have been performed differently? Perhaps the rotator could have remained on solid ground and winched the vehicles up the embankment instead of positioning directly on the bridge. 

    That isn't meant as criticism of the crew involved. Rather, it's a reminder that recovery professionals should evaluate every available option before committing equipment to a potentially compromised structure. 

    See the Simple 

    Sometimes the simplest hazards are overlooked because all attention is focused on the recovery itself. Bridge condition should be part of every scene assessment, especially on rural roads where aging infrastructure may have unknown weaknesses. 

    As experienced towers, we must look beyond the casualty vehicle and identify every potential hazard before work begins. The old saying reminds us, "If you see something, say something." But first, you have to see it. 

    This recovery ended successfully, but it also serves as a valuable reminder. Operators can't assume that every rural bridge is capable of supporting today's increasingly heavy recovery equipment. When safety is in question, stop, assess the situation, and adjust the recovery plan accordingly. 

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

     

     

     

     
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  • Poppy’s Legacy Rides On

     

    By George L. Nitti

    ATX-VIP Towing's 2027 Peterbilt 589 with a Century LCG 40-Series carrier earned Best in Show at the 2026 American Towman TowXpo USA Wrecker Pageant in San Antonio. But beyond the chrome and custom graphics, the award-winning truck serves as a rolling tribute to a beloved grandfather whose faith, sacrifice and generosity helped build one of Texas' largest towing operations.

    Owner Edgar Armada said, "This truck was dedicated to my grandpa. We wanted to do something special because he meant everything to our family."

    His grandfather, Marcos "Poppy" Armada Perez, was born in 1940 and immigrated to America at age 12 in search of opportunity. Through hard work, unwavering faith and selfless devotion to his family, he became one of the pillars upon which the towing company was built.

    When Armada's founders, Mike and Elizabeth Armada, were working 18-hour days to establish the business, Poppy cared for their children and supported their dream. His encouragement and sacrifices helped lay the foundation for what has grown into one of Texas' largest towing operations.

    Today, Armada operates more than 400 trucks across its companies, including 65 wreckers serving Austin alone.

    A Miami Vice Tribute

    Finished in brilliant white with striking turquoise and hot pink graphics inspired by the neon colors of Miami Vice, the carrier captures a retro 1980s vibe while remaining unmistakably modern.

    "My grandpa loved those bright turquoise colors," Armada said. "I've always wanted a truck with loud colors that you couldn't miss."

    The graphics, designed by California-based artist Fernando of 60 West Co., feature a portrait of Poppy against the Austin skyline. The number 1940 honors his birth year, while the rear of the cab recognizes Ministerios de Cristo Vive, the church where he faithfully served as pastor.

    More Than a Showpiece

    Although the truck dazzled judges under the lights in San Antonio, it is anything but a trailer queen.

    "We use it for everything," Armada said. "Police rotation, Copart, insurance work, junk vehicles—anything we'd normally do with our heavies, this truck does. It's a work truck that just happened to be polished for about 12 hours before the show."

    The Peterbilt rides on a Century LCG 40-Series carrier—the fifth in Armada's fleet—and features extensive chrome, custom stacks, upgraded lighting, polished rails and a PA system. After the show, it was fitted with a color-matched Tow Buddy attachment, adding even more versatility for commercial towing.

    While the truck's appearance earned the judges' attention, its story left the lasting impression. Poppy battled cancer for more than 32 years without losing his faith or commitment to serving others. To his family, he was far more than a grandfather—he was their pastor, mentor and greatest encourager.

    "My grandpa always believed in us," Armada said. "Everything we've accomplished goes back to the foundation he helped build."

     

  • A Stellar Journey: Inside the Three-Year Build of Sunkiss Towing's Rotator

     

    By George L. Nitti

    Some tow trucks are ordered. Others are assembled. And then there are trucks like the newest rotator at Sunkiss Towing in Idaho Falls, Idaho—a truck conceived over nearly three years, engineered across three countries, customized from the ground up and ultimately transformed into a tribute to company founder and family patriarch, Dan Pickering.

    For owner Zach Pickering, the project was never simply about adding another heavy wrecker to the fleet.

    "It wasn't just about building a tow truck," Pickering says. "It was about building something that represented who we are."

    The result is a striking 60-ton rotator finished in brilliant red and wrapped in custom graphics that celebrate local landmarks, family values, faith and hometown pride. Every inch of the truck tells part of a story.

    Unlike many operators who purchase complete wreckers directly from a builder, Pickering insists on purchasing every chassis through his local Kenworth dealer before sending it through each stage of construction.

    "We're huge believers in supporting our local community," he explains. "I buy every chassis through our local Kenworth dealer, even though it costs me a little more."

    That decision added both cost and complexity. Instead of following the typical production process, the project required close coordination between the local dealership, Kenworth engineers, transportation companies and the body manufacturer.

    "It probably costs me three or four percent more," Pickering says. "It doesn't save me any money. It's actually more work. But keeping the money local is more important to me."

    Because the finished truck would stretch 44½ feet long—just six inches shy of the legal 45-foot limit—Kenworth engineers became concerned about frame deflection. Rather than using the conventional double-frame construction found on most heavy wreckers, they engineered the chassis with an uncommon triple-frame rail.

    "I've never seen another rotator triple framed," Pickering says. "The extra frame adds weight. You don't necessarily want that. But you also don't want your truck bending."

    Once the chassis was completed, the truck began an extraordinary journey of its own.

    Its first stop was Canada, where technicians installed a second steer axle, converting it into a twin-steer chassis. From there it traveled to Pennsylvania, where the Custom Built body and 60-ton recovery unit were installed. By the time the truck rolled out complete, nearly three years had passed.

    The finished machine tips the scales at 81,000 pounds, powered by a 605-horsepower Cummins X15 paired with an 18-speed transmission.

    One feature required considerable persuasion. Pickering had long envisioned a rotator equipped with a sleeper, but the builder resisted because of the truck's already imposing length.

    "I always wanted a sleeper on a rotator," he recalls. "I finally convinced them."

    The truck was originally slated to wear a completely different graphic package. Then, midway through the build, Pickering's father passed away. The project instantly took on new meaning. Instead of moving forward with the original design, Pickering transformed the truck into a lasting tribute to the man who founded the family business.

    "We built the graphics around everything my dad loved."

    Suddenly, every graphic element became deeply personal. A skyline portrays recognizable eastern Idaho landmarks. A temple silhouette reflects Dan Pickering's enduring faith after overcoming alcoholism and dedicating his life to serving others. The compass ties the truck visually to other Sunkiss equipment. Across the sleeper, one phrase stands above all the others:

    Carry-On Maestro

    "It was one of my dad's favorite sayings," Pickering explains. "He always told us, 'Carry on, Maestro.' To him, it meant keep leading. Keep leading the orchestra. Keep leading the good fight."

    Throughout the lengthy construction, Pickering had envisioned unveiling the truck at the American Towman Exposition in Las Vegas. When the day finally arrived, Sunkiss brought three trucks to the show. More importantly, Zach brought nearly 30 members of his family.

    "We all went down together to see the awards," he says. "We took a family picture in front of the truck."

    Today the rotator works throughout eastern Idaho and the Yellowstone National Park region, responding to tractor-trailer recoveries, overturned fuel tankers and heavy agricultural incidents. It has already recovered a medical helicopter and recently assisted another rotator in lifting a 120,000-pound generator.

    For Pickering, the truck's 60-ton capacity perfectly fits the region's needs.

    "We don't really need 75- or 100-ton trucks," he explains. "Our roads are narrower. We don't have huge industrial equipment like some metro areas. We're an agricultural community."

    For Sunkiss Towing, this rotator represents a commitment to supporting local businesses, investing in thoughtful engineering and remembering the man whose values continue to guide the company. The truck's three-year journey—from the drawing board to the showroom floor and finally onto the highways of eastern Idaho—produced far more than an impressive rotator. It created a rolling legacy that carries forward Dan Pickering's spirit every time Zach climbs behind the wheel. As the words on the sleeper remind everyone who sees it, the mission is simple: Carry-On Maestro.

     

  • Graphics That Take Towing to the Next Level

    By George L. Nitti

    When attendees gathered at the 2026 Tow Show in Las Vegas, one truck stood out from across the show floor. The bright blue Ram 5500 from Next Level Towing & Transport combined vivid green graphics, custom-painted recovery equipment and meticulous detailing into a package that earned owner Jose Balthazar the award for Best Custom Paint.

    In an era when many companies rely on vinyl wraps, Balthazar chose a more traditional route.

    "The only thing we decided when doing the truck was that we wanted to be the best," he said. "We wanted unique trucks that you won't see around."

    At first glance, the vivid blue bodywork immediately commands attention. Large "Next Level" lettering in bright green dominates the doors, while matching green accents appear throughout the Chevron 408 self-loader recovery unit. The design creates a seamless appearance that visually connects the truck chassis and towing equipment into a single cohesive package.

    The color combination wasn't originally planned as a branding strategy.

    Balthazar explained that the company's first truck was purchased from a towing company in Michigan. The truck already wore a blue-and-gray paint scheme. Rather than abandon the colors, he embraced them and added the distinctive green accents that have since become the company's signature look.

    "We kept the colors from the first truck," he said. "Then we added the green. Since then, we've painted all our trucks the same way."

    Today, the colors have become instantly recognizable throughout Ventura County, where Next Level Towing operates from Oxnard, California.

    The graphics themselves demonstrate the advantages of hand-painted artwork. Smooth color fades, custom shadowing, layered outlines and pinstripe-style accents create depth and dimension that give the truck a custom-show appearance. Unlike many digitally produced wraps, the artwork carries subtle variations and brushwork details that showcase craftsmanship and individuality.

    The truck's extensive lighting package further enhances its visual impact. Amber LEDs run along the rocker panels, body sides and front bumper, creating a glowing outline that makes the truck highly visible at night. Beyond the safety benefits, the lighting transforms the truck into a rolling billboard after dark.

    According to Balthazar, the paint project required nearly two months to complete.

    "We took everything apart," he said. "The toolboxes came off. Everything was painted the right way. We didn't want any black spots or places where you could tell it had been another color."

    That commitment to doing things properly reflects the same philosophy behind the company's name. When Balthazar launched the business, he wanted a name that represented the level of service he hoped to provide.

    "We wanted to be different," he said. "We're trying to build the next level for the towing industry in our county."

    For Balthazar, "next level" means faster response times, better customer service and a commitment to becoming the premier towing provider in the area.

    As more fleets move toward standardized wraps and corporate graphics, hand-painted show-quality wreckers have become increasingly rare. That rarity is precisely what makes Balthazar's truck so memorable. From its custom color palette and award-winning paintwork to the painstaking attention to detail invested in every component, the truck delivers the same message as the company behind it: if you're going to do something, do it at the next level.

     
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  • VLA Carrier: Low-Angle Loading for Low-Clearance Vehicles

    millervlacarrier 5263d

    The new VLA (Very Low Angle) carrier from Miller Industries is engineered for the safe, efficient loading and transport of low-clearance vehicles and equipment. Designed for smooth operation and everyday versatility, the VLA combines a low 6-degree loading angle with a durable rack-and-pinion bed system for controlled loading performance.

    Product Features

    • 23-foot carrier deck
    • True 6-degree load angle
    • Twin-motor rack-and-pinion bed travel system
    • Available in aluminum or steel configurations
    • 10,000-lb. platform capacity
    • 12,000-lb. winch included
    • Wheel lift rated at 3,000 lbs.
    • 7,500-lb. tow rating at full extension
    • Designed for low-clearance vehicles and jobsite equipment
    • Available under the Century, Vulcan, and Chevron product lines
     

  • EARTEC PRO16 Communication System

    eartechpro 4a658
    The EARTEC PRO16 headset system provides seamless, full-duplex team communication for demanding work environments. Designed for crew coordination and safety, the PRO16 delivers clear, real-time communication without the need for a base station.

    Key Features:

    -- Supports up to 16 users in full-duplex communication
    -- Hands-free, self-contained headsets – no base station required
    -- Real-time communication with no delays or digital lag
    -- Specialty RF microprocessor eliminates voice echo
    -- Crystal-clear audio for reliable communication in demanding environments
    -- Auto-mute boom microphone mutes when placed in the up position
    -- Private communication network for secure team conversations
    -- Improves crew coordination, efficiency, and safety
    -- Designed for hard-working industrial crews

    For more information, https://eartec.com/ultralite-pro-16-headsets/

     

  • Lokithor J400 Car Jump Starter

    lokithorjumpstarter 40381
    LOKITHOR J400 Car Jump Starter – 2000A 12V Lithium Battery Booster

    Key Features:

    -- Powerful Engine Starting: Delivers 2000A peak current, capable of jump-starting 8.0L gasoline or 6.0L diesel engines. Provides up to 25 jump-starts on a single charge.

    -- Advanced Safety Protection: Integrated Battery Management System (BMS) and smart clamps offer 10 safety protections for secure 12V vehicle connections.

    -- Intelligent Digital Operation: CONNECTMAX technology optimizes starting efficiency. The 5.75-inch smart color display shows battery status and operational info.

    -- High-Rate Lithium Battery: Ultra-high-rate (>80C) lithium battery delivers 2.5× the discharge current of standard jump starters in a lightweight 1.5-pound design.

    -- Versatile Portable Power: 3-in-1 functionality for jump-starting, powering devices, and emergency lighting.

     
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2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals
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Repo Times
July 29 - August 04, 2026
Warren Siao was sentenced to 55 years in prison after being convicted of the 2023 murder of repossession company owner Jayson Click during a vehicle recovery in Madison County, Alabama.

  • Fatal Repo Shooting Ends with 55-Year Prison Sentence

    Three years after the fatal shooting of repossession company owner Jayson Click, the criminal case has reached its conclusion with a lengthy prison sentence for his killer.

    A Madison County, Alabama, judge sentenced Warren Siao to 55 years in prison on July 17 after a jury convicted him of murder in May. Prosecutors said Siao fatally shot Click while Click, owner of B&S Collateral Recovery, was lawfully attempting to repossess a vehicle on April 18, 2023. Circuit Judge Ruth Ann Hall ordered Siao to serve the sentence in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

    The case drew national attention throughout the repossession industry, where Click's death became a stark reminder of the dangers recovery professionals face on the job. The prosecution was delayed by multiple court proceedings, including issues surrounding Siao's failure to appear, extending the case for more than two years.

    Following several days of testimony from investigators, witnesses, and forensic experts, the jury found Siao guilty of murder. The 55-year sentence closes one of the industry's most closely watched homicide cases. Click's death occurred during what became the deadliest year in the repossession industry's recorded history.

    Source: CURepossession

     

  • License Plate Recognition: A Helpful Technology—But Does it Violate Privacy Laws?

    By Mark Lacek

    The majority of tow company managers have at least a working knowledge of license plate recognition (LPR) technology. However, as LPR continues to reshape the repossession industry, it has evolved from a niche tool into a strategic asset. Repo agents and managers should consider whether or not to invest in this technology and its impact on efficiency and recovery.

    Not long ago, repossessing a vehicle meant driving to multiple locations to find and recover the collateral. Repo agents routinely checked both home and work addresses, day and night, until they finally spotted the vehicle in default.

    FASTER FUNCTIONALITY

    Today, however, LPR is a more efficient tool to get the job done, by utilizing high-speed cameras mounted on a tow truck, or specialized “spotter” vehicles. These LPR-equipped vehicles travel the streets and parking areas every day, all day long. This new technology allows repossession companies to scan thousands of license plates per hour, cross-referencing them against massive databases of vehicles marked for recovery due to loan defaults.

    In the past, repossessors relied on investigative leads and skip tracing to find hard-to-locate vehicles. With LPR, even the hardest-to-locate vehicle may be found with a single license plate scan.

    Many repossession companies have spotter cars mounted with four externally mounted special cameras. The spotter car drives through apartment parking lots, shopping centers, storage yards, and up and down roads and highways. Every license plate visible to the camera is scanned. Industry standards and technical literature suggest that a single mobile LPR unit can typically scan between 1,000 and 5,000 license plates per hour, with a potential scan volume ranging from 8000 to 40,000 plates during a standard eight-hour shift. However, this number is highly dependent on the density of the environment, traffic flow, and the specific hardware configuration of the camera system. In dense urban environments, the number of scans can increase significantly because the vehicle is constantly exposed to a higher volume of both stationery and moving traffic.

    FINANCIAL CONSIDERATIONS

    Generally, the primary cost associated with an PR camera system consists of the initial hardware investment, which often reaches or exceeds $15,000 for a comprehensive, multi-camera vehicle-mounted system.

    However, purchasing and installation of a camera system is just the beginning. Beyond the physical hardware, agencies must also account for the integration of software platforms that manage the dataflow between lending institutions and recovery agents.

    LPR PROVIDERS

    Among the most prominent vendors is DRN (Digital Recognition Network), which provides the L5M mobile LPR camera system. DRN operates by combining massive amounts of historical and real-time scan data, allowing repossession agencies to receive instant alerts when a vehicle on a "hotlist" is detected.

    Another significant provider is Insight LPR, which focuses on providing professional agents with hardware kits and advanced analytics platforms designed to integrate seamlessly into existing repossession workflows.

    PatrolWorks is an integrated Parking Management Solution developed by Ranger SST. The software digitizes parking permits and automates enforcement for multifamily residential complexes, commercial properties, and homeowners associations (HOAs) by integrating with mobile License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera systems mounted on security or spotter vehicles. This enables operators to scan entire parking lots rapidly from inside a vehicle rather than auditing spaces manually on foot.

    Ynot Parking is a commercial parking and towing management platform that uses LPR technology to monitor vehicle access, validate visitor permits, and automate parking enforcement. Property managers and towing companies deploy the system to eliminate physical parking stickers, paper tickets, and manual permit tracking.

    Generally speaking, companies using LPR can function not only as hardware manufacturers, but also as data brokers, maintaining vast networks of repossession assignment forwarders and automobile lenders.

    LEGAL CONCERNS

    Academic analysis of surveillance technologies suggests that while LPR has increased the efficiency of repossession, it has also prompted significant legal and ethical discussions regarding privacy and the scope of data retention by private entities. In the United States, there is currently no singular federal statute that explicitly permits or prohibits the use of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) by private repossession companies.

    Consequently, the legality of these systems is determined primarily by state law, which varies significantly across jurisdictions. In many states, the use of ALPRs by private businesses is permitted under the general umbrella of commercial data collection, provided that the data is used for legitimate business purposes, such as identifying collateral for repossession. Some states, though, have negative opinions on the use of LPR.

    In December 2023, the Arkansas Attorney General issued an opinion stating that a company may not use an automatic license plate reader to track and repossess vehicles. Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Utah have laws that govern the use of automatic license plate reader systems, although with different scopes and requirements.

    DATABASE DETECTION

    LPR technology functions by capturing high-speed images of license plates and instantly cross-referencing them against databases containing records of stolen vehicles, wanted suspects, or vehicles linked to active investigations. In addition to the repossession industry, LPR systems are instrumental in the rapid recovery of stolen property and the location of missing persons. In cases involving Amber Alerts or Silver Alerts, LPR networks provide a "digital dragnet" that can track a vehicle's trajectory across multiple jurisdictions in real-time.

    While law enforcement success stories widely support the efficacy of LPR in stopping crime, experts also emphasize the importance of balancing these technological gains with privacy considerations and rigorous oversight to maintain public trust.

    THE FIGHT AGAINST LPR

    An article written in the April 24 edition of the online repossession news source, CURepossession, reported on a new Federal bill introduced in the nation’s Capital to limit LPR use. Titled the Surveillance Accountability Act, the newly introduced bill could significantly alter the use of LPR within the repossession industry.

    The CURepossession report stated that, “While it does not single-out the repossession industry’s use of LPR, if enacted in any meaningful form, this bill would represent one of the most consequential shifts the repossession industry has seen in over a decade. The bill requires that any government search that significantly impacts privacy must be supported by a warrant based on probable cause. It goes further by addressing how data is collected and accessed in today’s digital ecosystem, particularly when that data is held by third parties.”

    The bill would not directly regulate private repossession agencies, nor outlaw LPR usage in the private sector. Also, it does not prohibit the collection of publicly visible license plates.

    It is clear that the Surveillance Accountability Act faces a difficult path forward. The opposition to LPR technology is primarily driven by civil liberties organizations and legal experts who voice concern over the ability to reconstruct a person’s life, habits, and associations through the collection of location data. Organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have been at the forefront of this discourse, arguing that the indiscriminate collection of location data by private repossession companies constitutes a form of warrantless surveillance.

    In many jurisdictions, these groups have lobbied for stricter regulations on how long data can be stored, who can access it, and whether it can be shared with law enforcement agencies without a warrant. While courts have generally been hesitant to ban LPR technology outright, they have increasingly scrutinized the "data broker" model, where repossession agencies sell or share their massive databases of location history with third-party aggregators.

    The language in the Surveillance Accountability Act does not ban the use of LPR technology, but it directly challenges the legal assumptions that have allowed LPR networks to remain a valuable tool for repossessors and repossession agencies.

    However, it’s up to individual tow managers to decide on the use of LPR as a tool for repossessors to locate and complete their mission. LPR cameras are likely here to stay, even as the technology continues to evolve and privacy debates consist. Tow managers and repo agents are strongly encouraged to keep tabs on further developments in LPR legislation and make necessary business adjustments accordingly.

    Repo Editor Mark Lacek has over 35 years of recovery experience. He is the former editor of “Professional Repossessor” magazine. Lacek is a sought-after repossession expert witness and has been retained by law firms across the country in many repossession-related lawsuits.

     

     

  • Get Ready for Repos - Training and Tools for Tow Firms

    While a recovery agent may work as a tow truck operator, a tow truck operator can only act as a recovery agent if they possess knowledge of consumer protection laws.
    The only way to acquire this knowledge is through proper credentialing and certification.

    10,000,000 CARS WILL BE ASSIGNED TO BE REPOSSESSED IN 2026…and only 2.6 million will actually be picked up, which is a deficit of 7.4 million assignments not recovered. Lienholders & lenders will send many assignments to untrained or non-qualified tow truck operators because there are not enough trained and certified repossessors to handle the increased workload. This risky policy of partnering with non-credentialed bad actors will result in drivers and consumers being killed or injured. Training, credentialing, and certification programs are available; it is an easy decision to train your employees. Seems like a simple solution to an often deadly situation. Knowledge keeps your company out of the courtroom and your employees safe.

    Given that law firms across North America and the United States Department of Justice have compensated me for my professional evaluations and opinions, there is a darn good chance I might just know what I am talking about, so keep reading, I know more than you about the
    repo business. Its ok to be arrogant, as long as I am right.

    Even if you accept just one repossession assignment this year, the words you're about to read might save your life, the life of a family member, an employee, or a consumer, and by the way, we are all consumers.

    My review of the many litigation documents, body, and truck cam videos as well as witness statements and police reports, has helped me inform you of a verifiable truth. During the repossession process, tow truck operators make really bad decisions because they have not
    been adequately trained to perform a repossession. Tow bosses fail to train their drivers of consumers’ rights, and the procedures involved in the self-help repossession process. These bad decisions have caused tow operators to become injured or to injure someone, or the
    bad decisions have caused someone to be killed during the repossession process. If you have untrained drivers repossessing cars, its just a matter of time before you step into a bucket of it.

    My objective is to teach you, train you and tell you the difference between what is legal and illegal during the repossession process, and also the differences between what is right and what is wrong. Sometimes what the written law in your State says is right might just be the
    wrong thing to do.

    First, are you aware that when the consumer objects to the repossession, you must stop all repossession efforts, drop the car and retreat. Yes, this means stop the repossession immediately…stop means stop. You know what I am talking about…no means no! Get it?

    Did you know also that the leading cause of repossession lawsuits are the lienholder never had the authorization to repossess the car in the first place? That’s right, the lender, or title loan company did not have clear title to the car they have authorized you to repossess, and if you aided in the improper taking of the car, you will be brought into the lawsuit. Let me say it again…YOU WILL be brought into the lawsuit. I know this because its true.

    Are you aware that professional repossession company’s verify the lien on the car before attempting the repossession? Its as easy as 123, that’s ADD123. The uncomplicated process of verifying the lien can save you a boatload of Benjamins and the frustrations of a wrongful repossession lawsuit.

    Do you understand the terms “custody and control” or the answer to the question “When is a repossession complete?” The answer to these two are complicated and disagreed upon. You must know the situations which will help define the answers. Your driver/repossessor must know what decision to make during a confrontational situation. It really is not as complicated as some would make it out to be if you can remember “NO MEANS NO.”

    I am not trying to scare you away from a great revenue producing opportunity, unless you don’t plan to provide training and knowledge to your employees, then yes, stay the heck out of the repossession business…we do not want any more “bad actors” up in our business, and the American consumers don’t need you either.

    Providing repossession services to the Nations automobile lenders can be very profitable. The business of repossessing collateral has additional revenue streams such as providing keys, sales or reconditioning, detailing services, or remarketing opportunities. It is a fact that some repossession companies bring in more revenue on providing keys than what the repossessions fees bring in…replaced your car fob lately? Consider repossessing other collateral besides cars, assets such as commercial trucks, heavy equipment, or recreational vehicles? For over 20 years, my repossession business was focused on commercial truck and equipment repossessions. Although I also repossessed cars, I preferred the commercial side of the repossession business. Repossessing trucks and equipment opened up my sales and remarketing division of
    my repossession firm. Many of my clients would request that I remarket the collateral directly from my facility. I made a ton of money repossessing commercial trucks and equipment.

    Are you aware, in most States, a dealer’s license to sell a car or truck is not required if you are acting as a representative of the lienholder. Would you believe me If I told you there are over 500 subprime truck and equipment lenders across the country, all looking for a repossession company to repossess their delinquent trucks? Repossessors who possessed knowledge of trucks and equipment and not just Toyota’s and Kia’s. The challenges keeping you away from providing repossessions to your list of services can all be overcome through knowledge. Knowledge comes from certification, credentialing, and training.

    A tow company opening up a repossession department is not brain surgery and there are straightforward steps to follow to get you started. Training and safety protocols is the most important. With the training, credentialing, and certification available, there is no reason your towing company can’t bring in a high percentage of the 10M repossession assignments expected to be dolled out every year for the next few years and expected to increase in the years to follow. Here are some topics to consider.

    • Training & Repossession Credentialing & Certification
    • Licensing
    • License Plate Recognition (LPR)
    • Tow trucks with wheel lift capabilities.
    • Repossession Software
    • Obtaining Clients
    • Direct and indirect repossession assignments
    • Repossession Associations

    It has been said that the repossession industry maintains a particularly close association with the towing industry, more so than any other sector. I can agree with that statement but understand that in some circumstances, a repossessor can be a tow truck operator, but a tow truck operator cannot be a repossessor. In this article, I will explain this in much more detail. To be successful in the repossession business, there are standards and qualifiers that will guide your towing company to success. A little about me. I have been retained by law firms throughout the country over fifty times. My job is to offer my opinion to the courts on repossession and towing industry professional standards. I have also been retained by the United States Department of Justice as a repossession industry expert.

    Lawyers seek my opinions on documents, witness statements, body-cam footage, and any details related to licensing, training, certification, and credentials for both plaintiffs and defendants who become involved in lawsuits. Once I thoroughly review all materials, I draft a detailed report with my findings, which is then used by judges during arbitration, mediation, or court proceedings. My report is presented to the jury prior to private deliberations. Thanks to my experience, I have been accepted as one of the Nation’s most sought after wrongful repossession experts.

    Let’s start with some facts.

    There are two types of repossessions. The Self-help repossession. A self-help repossession lets a secured creditor take back collateral, usually a vehicle, from a debtor who has defaulted on a loan, without needing a court order. Police involvement during the self-help repossession is not allowed under any circumstances.

    The Judicial process repossession. Judicial process repossession is a legal procedure through which a creditor or lienholder seeks a court order to seize property from a debtor who has defaulted on a secured loan agreement. The judicial process also known as a court replevin usually involves law enforcement.

    Let me be 100% clear, this article is all about the self-help repossession process and has absolutely nothing to do with the Judicial.

    There is no reason that law enforcement should be involved in a self-help repossession. Authoritative legal texts and judicial precedents establish that active law enforcement involvement typically transforms a private "self-help" action into an unlawful seizure or a "breach of the peace" that violates the debtor's constitutional rights.

    Here are some repossession industry statistics.

    Recovery Database Network (RDN) is a leading software provider for the repossession industry. RDN reported 10.5 million repossession assignments in 2025. According to RDN the industry carried a 31% recovery percentage in 2025. A chart published in CURepossession.com showed a decrease in recovery percentages from 41% from 2008 to 31% in 2025.

    In the 2nd quarter of 2025, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported 866 full time repossession companies with 7,764 employees, up from 848 in 2020. In 2025 the BLS reported 10,838 towing companies with 72,916 employees. You do the math! Fact…It is impossible for 866 repossession companies to pick up 10M cars in a year. The client base knows this, but they must repossess their collateral which causes them to take some risk. In an effort to raise the recovery percentages, some lienholders and most title loan companies are sending repossession assignments to tow companies across America. This is a fantastic opportunity for a tow company looking to increase yearly revenue without having to re-create the wheel…you have staff, you have tow trucks, and you have storage space. You must, however, update your policy on training and credentialing drivers to perform repossessions. Now, let us look at the numbers$$. You need to have some idea how big the repossession market is. In 2024, the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) reported the repossession industry generated approximately $1.2 billion in revenue. If there were two million repossessions in 2024 at an average repo fee of $600. That would add up to…you guessed it… $1,200,000,000.

    OK, and that is $1.2B in generated revenue with only 31% of 10M repo assignments recovered. Let’s just say, the remaining 69% of the repo assignments were picked up, that would equate to $4,140,000,000. This is over 4B in non-generated revenue the repossession industry has left on the table. Theres room at the table, would you like a seat?

    I have just shared with you some positive aspects of the repossession industry. Now, let’s turn to the negative side: most tow companies nationwide lack factual knowledge of the repossession business, but still except repossession assignments every day. This bad habit frequently violate consumers rights and ends up as a complaint, then a lawsuit against the tow company, the lender, and the driver who received little or no training is filed with the courts…and chances are, you will lose in court.

    In the great State of Texas, I am reviewing at least three wrongful repossession lawsuits where the tow truck driver failed to discontinue the repossession after objections from the consumer. The failure of the driver to discontinue the repossession has caused the consumer to be run over by the tow truck. These individuals sustained serious injuries, and in some cases, fatalities occurred. The driver of the tow truck testified to never hearing the term “Breach of Peace.”

    It is notable that, among the wrongful repossession litigation cases in which I have been retained, few lawsuits involved reputable and professional repossession companies. This is easy to understand, if you train and certify your employees, they make poor decisions less often. My analysis indicates that this is attributable to the fact that most legitimate repossession companies prioritize comprehensive training, certification, and the employment of certified repossessors, or they have the employees receive repossession training before letting them loose on the streets. Repossession companies train employees in consumer protection laws and repossession credentialing. Most tow companies just do not.

    Consider a scenario in which 6.9 million cars are parked in a huge parking lot within a few miles of your office. All of the cars will need to be towed. The parking lot manager requires that all towers have specific training in order to participate in the towing process of these particular cars. Would you become interested in towing these cars if all you had to do is provide some additional, available training to your company employees…I think your answer would be yes.

    Tools Of The Trade. To compete in the repossession business, you will need to update your company equipment.

    • Rollback for delivery purposes
    • Wheel-lift tow truck for speed and stealth
    • Knowledge and equipment for making keys.
    • License Plate Recognition (LPR) if you want to have volume assignments.
    • Vehicle entry tools
    • Wrongful repossession insurance
    • Certified Commercial Recovery Agent certification (CCRA)
    • Personal property removal area and storage (Items inside repossessed vehicle is
    considered personal property)
    • Repossession software (for communication with clients)

    There are various levels of repossession service providers. Some repossession companies receive thousands of assignments per month, and others receive only a couple of hundred. The number of repossession assignments per month will be up to you and how you decide to scale your repossession department. I am thrilled to announce I have been asked to introduce the Repossession Credentialing Seminar at the 2026 American Towman TowXpo in San Antonio, Texas. The seminar will consist of two days of fast-paced learning. Safety and consumer
    protection will be a part of the two-day, 2 ½ hour per day course. I am also thrilled to announce that repossession industry legend Ron L. Brown from the well-respected Eagle Group XX will join me. Ron is a highly sought-after speaker on repossession training, policy, and procedure, and will introduce his specifically designed credentialing training to both the San Antonio and Baltimore Shows. I will include in the seminar the advantages of providing commercial vehicle repossessions to the commercial lender clients.

    Ron and I will be bringing to you over 100 combined years of repossession knowledge.Ron L. Brown will instruct the attendees on Breach of Peace, GLBA, FDCPA and UDAAP violations as well as recognized standards in the repossession industry. Ron and I will discuss what it takes for the attendees to become more involved in the repossession process. Whether you are a repossession company or a towing company, you can expect access to many years of knowledge and experience. Looking forward to seeing all of you in San Antonio and Baltimore.

    Stay safe.
    Mark Lacek  

  • Repo Firm Launches Legal Fund to Challenge Police Towing Directive

    Giannone Services Inc., a division of Giannone Companies Towing Enforcement, has launched a GoFundMe titled Defend Philly Repo Rights Fund to support legal costs in two lawsuits against the City of Philadelphia alleging municipal overreach in repossession enforcement.

    The company says a state case seeks to block enforcement of a police directive requiring repossession agents to transport vehicles to district stations for inspection, while a federal suit alleges civil rights violations after its chief operating officer was detained in February 2026 for refusing to comply. Giannone argues state law only requires notice to police within 24 hours and that departmental directives cannot bind private contractors.

    Since 2020 the firm has challenged the policy claiming repeated harassment detentions and vehicle misclassification as stolen despite city attorneys acknowledging legal disputes The Pennsylvania Repossession Association says officials previously agreed the directive is unenforceable but have not issued updated guidance.

    COO Carmino Giannone said the lawsuits target policy, not police officers, with the intent on clarifying limits on police involvement in repossessions nationwide. To donate to this fundraiser

    Source: https://curepossession.com

     
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