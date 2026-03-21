A Harrowing Recovery, Like a Horror Movie

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By Randall C. Resch
Headlines from a prominent news station read, “CHP Investigating Officer Seen Riding in Towed Cruiser on Freeway.”
The video showed a marked black-and-white patrol cruiser riding atop a flatbed carrier’s deck. As I watched, was I filled with horror and dismay? I think not.
At face value, the clip might seem comical to some and outrageous to others. But for those in towing, this taps into a long-standing debate: should operators ever allow occupants to remain inside vehicles being towed or, in this case, transported?
The video captured a uniformed officer seated behind the wheel while the cruiser, reportedly suffering from a transmission issue, was winched onto the carrier and hauled at highway speed. The vehicle was properly secured using a four-point tie-down. It’s worth noting—it wasn’t “towed” with wheels on the ground, but “transported” on a deck.
Food for Thought
Situations like this push beyond the norm and raise questions of acceptability. Consider the following:
- Is it illegal for someone to ride in a transported vehicle?
- What about individuals with ADA-related limitations?
- Is this an accepted industry practice?
- Would insurance providers allow it?
- What happens when there are more passengers than available seats?
- What if law enforcement can’t assist?
- Do towers leave motorists stranded on the shoulder?
- What if a tow operator is given a lawful order by law enforcement?
- When safety is at stake, which takes precedence—policy or the situation at hand?
For those quick to criticize the video, understand this: in some states, it’s not illegal. That doesn’t make it recommended—but it does mean there are exceptions, especially when circumstances fall outside the ordinary.
Towers should know the distinction between “towed” and “transported” vehicles under their state laws. In certain situations—particularly those involving public agencies or emergency response—there may be allowances. But that still leaves the question: what defines an “emergency”?
The officer in this case likely had a reason for remaining in the vehicle. The tow company, in turn, may have been operating under direction. When law enforcement gives a lawful order based on conditions, hazards, and judgment, operators are often left making real-time decisions.
To the Contrary
History offers a sobering reminder.
A 1966 headline read: “5 Killed, 4 Hurt in Freeway Crash.” The story detailed a group riding in a vehicle being towed after breaking down. Their car was struck from behind by a speeding semi. The impact caused a fire, trapping and killing four occupants. Another was ejected. Two others, riding in the tow truck itself, were unharmed.
That tragedy highlights a critical distinction:
- A towed vehicle remains at traffic level, exposed to surrounding hazards.
- A transported vehicle sits elevated on a carrier deck, removed from direct impact zones.
Neither scenario is without risk. But it raises a practical question: is transport inherently safer than towing when occupants are involved?
There’s also the reality towers face every day. Safety laws require seatbelts. Tow truck cabs have limited seating. So what happens when there are more people than seats?
Do you leave them behind on the shoulder?
In some situations, keeping occupants contained—even if unconventional—may be the safer option.
As for the officer riding along? It may be less about controversy and more about circumstance. Maybe even just a slow news day.
What’s your take?
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.
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By Randall C. Resch
Call ’em “scammers,” “bandits,” “predators,” even “gypsies.” Motorists beware—tow scams are on the rise.
A Los Angeles television news station recently reported that as many as 100 illegally impounded vehicles were under investigation after towers allegedly took advantage of motorists involved in traffic collisions.
Bad press like this fuels the public’s distrust of tow companies. After experiencing an unintended crash, motorists often claim, “Tow trucks just showed up saying they’re from my insurance company.” For drivers unsure what to do after a collision, that confusion can make them easy targets for unscrupulous tow practices, sometimes leaving them with bills reaching into the thousands of dollars.
It’s a common tactic: tow trucks “swoop in,” convincing motorists they can take wrecked vehicles to their yards and hold them for the insurance company. Under that pretense, many motorists are unaware that daily storage and administrative charges are quietly accruing.
For distraught drivers worried about what to do next, it becomes a costly towing scam. The California Highway Patrol warns motorists plainly:
“If you didn’t call the tow truck to tow your car, you are highly likely to be a victim of a bandit tow operation.”
Call Jumpers Abound
If you’re a law enforcement contractor or on a highway patrol rotation, chances are you’ve arrived at a crash scene only to find another tow company already loading the vehicle you were dispatched to recover. It happens everywhere tow trucks roam.
In past incidents, companies monitored police scanners and raced toward crash scenes before the dispatched tower arrived. Some even sent multiple trucks. If the first carrier secured the primary vehicle, a second damaged vehicle might quickly be grabbed using the truck’s wheel lift.
When towers race to be first on scene, confrontations sometimes follow. In September 2024, cellphone video in Chicago showed four tow trucks ramming each other while allegedly competing to secure vehicles from a collision.
Violence tied to towing disputes isn’t limited to the United States. Investigators in Toronto, Canada reported 63 shooting incidents possibly linked to ongoing tow-industry turf disputes—accounting for roughly 13 percent of the city’s shootings.
Controlling Illegal Practices
California law addresses these practices directly.
Under California Vehicle Code Section 22513(a)(1), it is a misdemeanor for a tow operator to stop at an accident scene or disabled vehicle for the purpose of soliciting towing services unless requested by the motorist, a law enforcement officer, or a public agency operating under official procedures.
These violations are considered criminal acts. Officers witnessing such behavior can issue misdemeanor citations and release the operator at the scene. In more serious cases involving aggressive conduct or violence, operators may face arrest, and the tow truck itself may be impounded as evidence.
Blaming Law Enforcement
Confusion sometimes arises because not every city operates a formal towing rotation system. In areas without regulated contracts, towers frequently monitor police scanners and rush to crash scenes hoping to arrive first.
When no rotation system exists, accountability disappears. No rules, no oversight, and little enforcement.
Law enforcement agencies have a direct responsibility to protect motorists from illegal tow practices. When investigating collisions, officers should ensure that the authorized rotation company is the one performing the tow.
Motorists do have the right to request their own tow company. But if an unauthorized tower is operating illegally, citations—or arrests—should follow, along with reports to the department’s traffic division or tow coordinator.
Officers should also watch for red flags. Illegal operators often lack clear company signage, addresses, or phone numbers. Others display outdated auto-club stickers despite having no legitimate affiliation.
Taking Out the Competition
While competition can drive business, tow-industry turf wars sometimes turn violent.
In March 2025, a West Coast tow operator was accused of conspiring to torch a competitor’s tow trucks. In places like Durban, South Africa; Philadelphia; and Ontario, Canada, violent disputes between rival towers have escalated into arson, assaults, and even homicide.
Legitimate towing work can be hard to secure. But until stronger oversight exists and illegal solicitation is consistently enforced, call jumping will continue—and with it the risk of violence.
Protecting Your Business
Tow operators must understand that illegal practices put everyone at risk, from your crew to rival towers, to the motoring public. To maintain a lawful and safe operation:
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Follow rotation and dispatch rules.
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Only respond to calls you are authorized to handle.
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Report suspicious operators to law enforcement.
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Train crews on safe, legal procedures at crash scenes.
When competition drives towers to cut corners, the result is chaos, violence, and legal liability. Until stricter enforcement exists, operators must prioritize compliance to protect their business, avoid citations, and stay out of the headlines.
Bottom line: illegal solicitation, call jumping, and aggressive rivalry are not just bad business—they’re dangerous and punishable. Operate lawfully, stay safe, and protect your business from costly disputes.
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.
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By Brian J. Riker
Once again, everyday members of the towing industry took time away from their families and businesses, laid down their tow chains and traded high-visibility garments for suits and ties to address Members of Congress, federal agency heads and other policymakers on Capitol Hill.
While more in-depth coverage will appear in the April 2026 issue of American Towman Magazine, below are highlights from the two-day event attended by 99 members of the towing industry.
A Strong Start
The event kicked off Tuesday morning with a breakfast designed to fuel both the mind and the body. With nearly 100 people packed into a conference room at the Royal Sonesta Hotel—just steps away from the U.S. Capitol—towers were treated to more than 90 minutes with Captain Derek Barrs, Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the agency charged with regulating motor carrier safety, including interstate towing operations.
Administrator Barrs, a former captain with the Florida Highway Patrol, was generous with his time and clearly understands the challenges towers face, having worked alongside many during his career as a state trooper.
He delivered prepared remarks followed by a fireside chat hosted by Jim Jennings, president of Emerald Transportation Corporation (part of Guardian Fleet Services), and yours truly, Brian Riker. During the discussion, the administrator addressed several issues of interest to attendees and explained his agency’s current positions.
Afterward, Barrs remained on the floor until he had personally spoken with every attendee who wished to meet him. In those conversations, he offered meaningful input on ways the FMCSA and its sister agencies can better support and protect towers across the country.
Towers Meet Lawmakers
Wednesday, February 25, marked the main event.
Starting at 9 a.m., nearly 100 towers descended on the Capitol complex and spread out to meet with lawmakers from both the House and Senate, representing both sides of the aisle.
For maximum impact, attendees broke into smaller teams led by experienced “captains,” or when necessary by representatives from the Tremont Strategies Group, the lobbying firm representing the Towing and Recovery Association of America.
These teams met with Members of Congress and staff whose committees or policy interests intersect with key towing issues, including:
Lawmakers Address the Industry
The advocacy effort continued during a catered working lunch in the Senate Visitors Center, where several lawmakers joined the group to discuss issues affecting the towing and recovery industry.
One of the highlights came when Dave Taylor (R-OH-02) addressed the attendees. Representative Taylor is introducing the Towing Safety Act, legislation designed to remove size and weight barriers that currently force many towers to deploy multiple trucks and operators to recover disabled tractor-trailers and other large commercial vehicles from the National Network of highways.
A companion bill is expected in the Senate from Mike Crapo (R-ID), another longtime supporter of the towing industry.
Together, these bills aim to address a long-needed technical correction to the FAST Act of 2015. With continued support and input from TRAA and Tremont Strategies Group, the legislation could significantly improve safety and efficiency for towing operators responding to large commercial vehicle incidents.
Wrapping Up the Day
The event concluded that evening with a working dinner. During the session, each state team shared updates on their meetings—discussing successes, identifying potential opposition and outlining plans for follow-up conversations with lawmakers.
This work is especially important as Congress prepares to revisit federal highway funding legislation in the near future, creating a critical opportunity for the towing industry to ensure its concerns are heard.
Advocacy takes many forms. However, this hybrid approach—professional lobbying guided by an active trade association combined with local constituents meeting face-to-face with their elected officials—remains one of the most effective.
Ultimately, lawmakers want to hear directly from the people they represent about how legislation affects their businesses, their safety and their ability to support their families.
Hill Day 2026 Highlights
Attendance
Federal Agency Engagement
Congressional Meetings
Key Policy Issues Discussed
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Size and weight exemptions for heavy-duty towing
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Roadside operator safety
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Electric vehicle incident response
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Insurance challenges facing towers
Legislative Momentum
Strategic Advocacy