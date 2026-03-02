Digital Edition
Manuel M.
De Andrade
Nov 21, 2025

Another Towman
Struck Down
The Week's Features
Miller Updates Century 9055XL 50-Ton Wrecker
Into the Woods: Recovering a Burned Hummer EV
Charlie Miller’s crew recovers a burned Hummer EV from the remote Texas forest.
Deadly Wreckers: When Tow Trucks Run Red Lights and Chase Calls
Deadly tow truck crash exposes the high risks of unsafe and reckless response.
Wings of Strength, Depth of Legacy
A tribute wrecker blending heavy-duty strength with family legacy
EARTEC PRO16 Communication System
Seamless 16-user wireless communication with crystal-clear audio
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 22-24, 2026
TowXpo
San Antonio, TX.
July 16-18, 2026
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 19-21, 2026
XPO Magazine Digital Edition
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing February 25 - March 03, 2026

Lift and Pull Strategy Recovers Submerged Dozer

payneaarticlecover 7aac5
By George L. Nitti

When a construction dozer slid backwards into a deep drainage pond near Harrisonburg, Virginia, the operator escaped safely—but the machine disappeared almost entirely beneath the surface. Recovering the 45,000-pound CAT D5 dozer required planning, specialized equipment, and precise rigging to bring it back onto solid ground.

The dozer had been working along the bank of a drainage area when the ground gave way.

According to operator Kevin Payne, owner of Payne's Towing & Recovery of Ruckersville, Virginia, the machine “was tracking in the bank to kind of get the bank packed in running the tracks over it and it took off sliding down backwards and it slid down into that hole.”

The pond was deeper than expected, with the machine nearly lost beneath the surface. Only part of the cab remained visible before contractors began pumping out the water.

The recovery scene was located roughly 40 to 50 miles from Payne’s shop. The crew responded with a 50-ton rotator mounted on a 2022 Kenworth W900 chassis and a skid steer equipped with a 30,000-lb winch box. The equipment combination allowed the team to work in a confined area while applying both pulling force and controlled lift.

Limited space around a fenced power facility required a straight-line pull using the skid steer winch box positioned near the edge of the pond. The crew used excavators already on site to assist with preparation and rigging, including digging out the submerged blade so chains could be attached.

As the recovery began, resistance from the slope and buried blade increased the load on the winch lines. Additional rigging was added to increase mechanical advantage and reduce line load, while an on-site excavator was used as a deadman anchor to stabilize the pull.

One key technical element was applying lift with the rotator boom while winching. Payne explained that without lifting force, the dozer blade would have continued digging into the bank and prevented forward movement. “Our skid winch box wouldn’t just drag it out because the blade would dig in the bank the whole way up and just kept piling up and eventually it would have stopped.”

Underwater rigging presented one of the toughest challenges. Crew members had to locate attachment points by feel in cold water while securing chains beneath the submerged blade.

After the dozer was pulled to the upper bank, the team transferred the load to the rotator for the final pull onto level ground.

The entire recovery took about three and a half hours, much of which was spent exposing rigging points and preparing the pull. Experience played a major role in the successful recovery, particularly in choosing rigging points and balancing pull and lift forces.

By combining mechanical advantage, controlled lifting, and careful rigging, the crew was able to recover the submerged dozer safely and without further damage—turning a difficult situation into a controlled and methodical heavy-duty recovery.



American Towman Today - March 02, 2026
American Towman Today - March 02, 2026
Click here to read more

Tower Sought After Fatal Load Shift in Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a tow truck driver after a vehicle became detached from a flatbed and fatally struck a motorcyclist in the city’s Frankford neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Frankford and Torresdale avenues shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a silver 2005 Dodge Magnum being transported on a Ford F-250 flatbed came loose and rolled into traffic, striking a motorcycle.

The rider, identified as Jason Harvey, 39, of Southampton, Pennsylvania, was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the tow truck left the scene following the crash in what investigators consider a hit-and-run. The truck has since been recovered and the towing company involved has been identified, but authorities have not publicly released the company’s name. The driver remains at large.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and working to determine how the vehicle became detached during transport.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police.

Source: https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com
https://www.inquirer.com
https://www.fox29.com



A motorcyclist was fatally injured after a vehicle being transported on a flatbed became detached and rolled into traffic in Philadelphia.

Lift and Pull Strategy Recovers Submerged Dozer

payneaarticlecover 7aac5
By George L. Nitti

When a construction dozer slid backwards into a deep drainage pond near Harrisonburg, Virginia, the operator escaped safely—but the machine disappeared almost entirely beneath the surface. Recovering the 45,000-pound CAT D5 dozer required planning, specialized equipment, and precise rigging to bring it back onto solid ground.

The dozer had been working along the bank of a drainage area when the ground gave way.

According to operator Kevin Payne, owner of Payne's Towing & Recovery of Ruckersville, Virginia, the machine “was tracking in the bank to kind of get the bank packed in running the tracks over it and it took off sliding down backwards and it slid down into that hole.”

The pond was deeper than expected, with the machine nearly lost beneath the surface. Only part of the cab remained visible before contractors began pumping out the water.

The recovery scene was located roughly 40 to 50 miles from Payne’s shop. The crew responded with a 50-ton rotator mounted on a 2022 Kenworth W900 chassis and a skid steer equipped with a 30,000-lb winch box. The equipment combination allowed the team to work in a confined area while applying both pulling force and controlled lift.

Limited space around a fenced power facility required a straight-line pull using the skid steer winch box positioned near the edge of the pond. The crew used excavators already on site to assist with preparation and rigging, including digging out the submerged blade so chains could be attached.

As the recovery began, resistance from the slope and buried blade increased the load on the winch lines. Additional rigging was added to increase mechanical advantage and reduce line load, while an on-site excavator was used as a deadman anchor to stabilize the pull.

One key technical element was applying lift with the rotator boom while winching. Payne explained that without lifting force, the dozer blade would have continued digging into the bank and prevented forward movement. “Our skid winch box wouldn’t just drag it out because the blade would dig in the bank the whole way up and just kept piling up and eventually it would have stopped.”

Underwater rigging presented one of the toughest challenges. Crew members had to locate attachment points by feel in cold water while securing chains beneath the submerged blade.

After the dozer was pulled to the upper bank, the team transferred the load to the rotator for the final pull onto level ground.

The entire recovery took about three and a half hours, much of which was spent exposing rigging points and preparing the pull. Experience played a major role in the successful recovery, particularly in choosing rigging points and balancing pull and lift forces.

By combining mechanical advantage, controlled lifting, and careful rigging, the crew was able to recover the submerged dozer safely and without further damage—turning a difficult situation into a controlled and methodical heavy-duty recovery.

Crash Trucks Save Lives Roadside; Is an Attenuator right for your fleet? Towing Tools of the Trade
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Should tow operators be officially recognized as emergency responders?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Programmer, Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
March 04 - March 10, 2026
Johnson Specialized Towing operators Dalton Applegate (left) and John Reilly (right) rescued two people trapped in an overturned utility vehicle along Interstate 295 in West Deptford, N.J., running down an embankment and into a creek to pull the victims to safety.

  • Tow Truck Drivers Rescue Two After Highway Crash

    Two tow truck operators contracted by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) rescued two people trapped inside a utility vehicle that overturned in a creek along Interstate 295 in West Deptford on Wednesday morning.

    Officials said a northbound driver struck the utility truck near Exit 22, forcing it off the highway. The vehicle narrowly missed a parked NJDOT Safety Service patrol truck before plunging down an embankment into the Hessian Run Tributary.

    Johnson Specialized Towing employees John Reilly and Dalton Applegate of Burlington witnessed the crash from their tow truck around 7:30 a.m. and immediately pulled over to help. Reilly said he heard the trapped occupants sounding the horn and shouting for help.

    “I kept yelling, ‘Is anyone all right? How many people are in there?’” Reilly said. He was able to pull the passenger free, but the driver was trapped by a seat belt with his face partly submerged. “The water line was just below his nose. If he opened his mouth, water went in,” Reilly said. Applegate “got me a knife and I was able to cut him out and pull him up,” he added.

    Both victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

    The company praised the drivers, writing on Facebook: “In moments where every second counts, they showed courage, quick thinking, and true compassion. This is more than just a job — this is who they are.”

    Emergency crews also responded to a fuel spill in the tributary.

    Source: https://nj1015.com
    https://www.youtube.com

     

  • CarMax to Pay for Illegal Servicemember Repossessions

    CarMax will pay nearly $500,000 to resolve allegations that it illegally repossessed vehicles from active-duty servicemembers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The settlement covers at least 28 servicemembers whose vehicles were repossessed between March 2018 and October 2023.

    Federal investigators found that CarMax repossessed vehicles without first obtaining court orders, a requirement under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). The law protects military personnel from certain financial actions, including vehicle repossession, if they made at least one payment before entering active duty. Investigators also alleged that CarMax failed to extend these protections to reservists who had received orders for active duty.

    Under the agreement, affected servicemembers will receive $15,000 each plus any lost vehicle equity. CarMax will also pay a $79,380 civil penalty to the federal government.

    The company must notify affected customers, correct negative credit reports related to the repossessions, and strengthen its policies for verifying military status.

    CarMax said it will revise its procedures but did not admit wrongdoing under the settlement agreement.

    Source: https://www.carscoops.com

     

  • Tow Owner Sentenced in Upstate New York Vehicle Theft Scheme

    A Rensselaer County tow truck operator has been sentenced to prison for his role in a vehicle theft scheme that targeted cars towed from retail parking lots in the Albany-area region of upstate New York. John F. Rivers, 44, of East Greenbush, was sentenced to two to six years in prison after pleading guilty to grand larceny. Used car dealer Robert A. Pitcher, 58, of Broadalbin, who purchased and resold stolen vehicles, was sentenced earlier to five years of probation.

    Investigators found that between October 2022 and August 2024, Rivers used towing contracts with local businesses to remove vehicles from parking lots and illegally sell them to scrap yards and dealers, including Pitcher. Authorities said Rivers often failed to notify vehicle owners and sometimes sold vehicles within days of towing them.

    Vehicle owners attempting to recover their cars were sometimes ignored or charged excessive fees. The scheme involved at least 17 stolen vehicles worth about $230,000. The investigation was led by New York State Police with assistance from several state agencies.

    Source: https://ag.ny.gov

     

  • Miller Updates Century 9055XL 50-Ton Wrecker

    Miller Industries has introduced an updated version of its Century 9055XL 50-ton heavy-duty wrecker, adding structural and operator-focused improvements aimed at increasing durability and performance in the field.

    The redesigned underlift features stronger pivot geometry intended to reduce stress on the pivot pin and improve long-term durability. A new low 5x5 crossbar and pivot head provide additional towing clearance while maintaining the strength expected from a 50-ton unit.

    The updated 9055XL also includes four-plate inner and outer jack legs with Nylatron wear pads designed to improve strength and deliver smoother stabilization during lifting operations. Extendable outriggers now feature integrated shackle lugs, providing additional anchoring options for complex recoveries, while new tailgate steps improve rear access during daily operation.

    “These updates to the Century 9055XL reflect our continued focus on building equipment that works harder and lasts longer in the field,” said Billy Drane, vice president of heavy-duty products for Miller Industries. “By refining critical components and improving serviceability and operator access, we’ve strengthened an already proven 50 ton wrecker.”

    The updated Century 9055XL is now available through Miller Industries distributors. An updated Century 9055 is currently in trial production.

     

  • Convoy Honors Fallen Tow Operator Austin Gayne

    Dozens of emergency vehicles lined Interstate 40 in Haywood County, North Carolina, on Sunday as first responders, tow operators, and law enforcement participated in a memorial convoy honoring tow operator Austin Gayne and promoting awareness of Slow Down, Move Over laws.

    The procession gathered near Beaverdam Road in Canton before traveling toward Asheville and back, with flashing lights visible for miles along the interstate. Organized by Gayne’s mother, Brooke Lawrence, the annual ride is intended to remind motorists that slowing down and moving over for roadside workers is required by law nationwide.

    Gayne was operating a heavy wrecker loaded with a dump truck on Feb. 1, 2021, when he was struck by a passing vehicle after being on scene less than five minutes. He spent 26 days in intensive care before succumbing to his injuries at age 24.

    Fire departments, EMS units, law enforcement agencies, and towing companies participated in the convoy. Similar memorial rides were also held in Florida, where Gayne was killed.

    Organizers say the event will continue each February to honor Gayne’s memory and encourage drivers to help ensure roadside workers return home safely.

    Source: https://wlos.com/

     

  • Florida Man Sentenced to Life in Repossession Shooting

    A violent confrontation during a vehicle repossession has resulted in a life prison sentence for a man in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

    On Tuesday, a judge in St. Lucie County sentenced 61-year-old Omar Sueque to life in prison following his conviction for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, according to court records. A jury found Sueque guilty on December 3, 2025, of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and burglary of an occupied conveyance with assault or battery.

    The charges stem from a January 25, 2024, shooting. Authorities said a 28-year-old repossession agent was attempting to repossess a vehicle at Sueque’s home when the encounter turned violent. Investigators said Sueque confronted the tow truck driver, punched him, then retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots through the truck’s window, striking the victim several times.

    Both men called 911 around 12:20 p.m., police said. The victim survived the shooting. Sueque received credit for 755 days already served and was taken into custody immediately after sentencing.

    Sourcehttps://cbs12.com/

     
homediv homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
March 04 - March 10, 2026

  • Lift and Pull Strategy Recovers Submerged Dozer

    payneaarticlecover 7aac5
    By George L. Nitti

    When a construction dozer slid backwards into a deep drainage pond near Harrisonburg, Virginia, the operator escaped safely—but the machine disappeared almost entirely beneath the surface. Recovering the 45,000-pound CAT D5 dozer required planning, specialized equipment, and precise rigging to bring it back onto solid ground.

    The dozer had been working along the bank of a drainage area when the ground gave way.

    According to operator Kevin Payne, owner of Payne's Towing & Recovery of Ruckersville, Virginia, the machine “was tracking in the bank to kind of get the bank packed in running the tracks over it and it took off sliding down backwards and it slid down into that hole.”

    The pond was deeper than expected, with the machine nearly lost beneath the surface. Only part of the cab remained visible before contractors began pumping out the water.

    The recovery scene was located roughly 40 to 50 miles from Payne’s shop. The crew responded with a 50-ton rotator mounted on a 2022 Kenworth W900 chassis and a skid steer equipped with a 30,000-lb winch box. The equipment combination allowed the team to work in a confined area while applying both pulling force and controlled lift.

    Limited space around a fenced power facility required a straight-line pull using the skid steer winch box positioned near the edge of the pond. The crew used excavators already on site to assist with preparation and rigging, including digging out the submerged blade so chains could be attached.

    As the recovery began, resistance from the slope and buried blade increased the load on the winch lines. Additional rigging was added to increase mechanical advantage and reduce line load, while an on-site excavator was used as a deadman anchor to stabilize the pull.

    One key technical element was applying lift with the rotator boom while winching. Payne explained that without lifting force, the dozer blade would have continued digging into the bank and prevented forward movement. “Our skid winch box wouldn’t just drag it out because the blade would dig in the bank the whole way up and just kept piling up and eventually it would have stopped.”

    Underwater rigging presented one of the toughest challenges. Crew members had to locate attachment points by feel in cold water while securing chains beneath the submerged blade.

    After the dozer was pulled to the upper bank, the team transferred the load to the rotator for the final pull onto level ground.

    The entire recovery took about three and a half hours, much of which was spent exposing rigging points and preparing the pull. Experience played a major role in the successful recovery, particularly in choosing rigging points and balancing pull and lift forces.

    By combining mechanical advantage, controlled lifting, and careful rigging, the crew was able to recover the submerged dozer safely and without further damage—turning a difficult situation into a controlled and methodical heavy-duty recovery.

     

  • Into the Woods: Recovering a Burned Hummer EV

    hummer2 d9d87


    By George L. Nitti

    When a brand-new GMC Hummer EV burned to the ground in a remote stretch of the Sam Houston National Forest, Charlie Miller and his crew were ready to tackle yet another challenging recovery.

    Miller’s Towing and Recovery, based in Conroe, Texas, received the dispatch from a neighboring county outside its normal non-consent territory. A stolen 2025 Hummer EV — weighing nearly 9,000 pounds — had been destroyed by fire deep in the woods.

    “It was something none of their local people had the ability to take care of,” Miller said. “Local police knew we had a little more equipment than the average company.”

    After receiving photos and a pin drop, Miller mobilized immediately.

    “I told them, ‘Absolutely — we can handle it. Just send me what you’ve got.’”

    Nearly an hour away, the recovery would require far more than a standard wrecker and winch line.

    By the time the crew arrived, the fire department had extinguished the blaze, but the electric vehicle’s massive battery pack was still radiating heat.

    “You could touch the side of the roll-off box later and still feel the heat coming through,” Miller said. “That’s the thing with these electric vehicles. It could sit for a month and catch fire again. You just don’t know.”

    Dragging the burned Hummer down the dirt trail risked damaging the battery further and potentially reigniting it. So Miller devised another plan.

    A custom off-road wrecker equipped with a refurbished Century hydraulic boom lifted one end of the vehicle while a Kubota skid steer raised the other.

    “This thing weighed about 9,000 pounds before it burned,” Miller explained. “It was too much for just the skid steer. So we picked it up from both ends and carried it out.”

    Once at the roadway, the crew scraped up ash and contaminated soil before suspending the truck and sliding a roll-off container underneath it.

    “I figured a regular roll-off box was better than leaving it on the ground or putting it on the back of a flatbed,” Miller said. “If it reignites, it’s isolated. The fire department can pull right up and deal with it.”

    Back at the yard, the container was positioned in an open area with clearance on all sides. Miller personally notified the local fire department.

    “I went and talked to one of the deputy chiefs and said, ‘I want you guys to know this is here,’” he said. “If you get a call about smoke, you’ll know exactly what it is and where it’s sitting.”

    For Miller, the recovery reflects the philosophy that has shaped his company.

    “When other people look at a situation and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with that,’ we take pride in figuring it out,” he said. “There’s always a plan. You just have to slow down and think it through.”

    The Hummer was a total loss. But the recovery was completed without reignition, without additional emergency response, and without further environmental damage.

    “With a little planning, a little training and a little common sense, you can handle just about anything,” Miller said. “And next time one of these comes in, the guys already know — boom, boom, boom — what equipment we need.”

     

  • The Impossible Lift: The Ultimate Excavator Recovery

    excavatorcover 38c7a
    By George L. Nitti

    Pepe’s Towing Service of Los Angeles faced one of its toughest recoveries yet: a rolled-over, 60,000-pound excavator stranded on a steep, unstable slope.

    The scene was daunting — soft, slippery dirt, blazing heat, and almost no viable lift points on the machine. But with two heavy rotators, strategic rigging, and a lot of experience, the Pepe’s crew managed to accomplish what seemed impossible.

    Getting to the site was the first challenge. According to general manager Joshua Acosta, the route felt like something out of Mission Impossible. Narrow, winding residential streets were packed with parked cars, some of which had to be moved just so the trucks could squeeze through. Low-hanging trees, power lines, poles, and fire hydrants added even more obstacles. “The streets were not designed for trucks our size,” Acosta said. "It took nearly two hours just to position the equipment."

    Once on scene, the team found the excavator overturned on a steep mountainside where excavation work had been underway. There were no alternate access points, and the intense heat made the physically demanding work even more exhausting.

    Positioning the rotators required a staggered setup because overhead power lines prevented the trucks from lining up in a traditional front-to-back configuration. Instead, both booms were extended off the sides and as close together as possible. “Working off the corners with 60,000 pounds at stake would have been suicidal,” Acosta explained. “This staggered setup was the only safe option.”

    The recovery itself moved at a painstaking pace. Winch lines, chains, shackles, and rigging gear had to be hauled down the steep incline and attached to the excavator, which was partially buried and still hot to the touch.

    Rigging proved especially difficult. Using custom Bailey’s synthetic rigging, Acosta and operator Alex Hernandez each took responsibility for different sections of the machine. “The body was fragile and had zero proper lift points, so we couldn’t ‘hug’ it like normal or we would destroy the cab,” Acosta said. Every move required careful coordination as the two operators controlled their rotators remotely, making constant adjustments and re-rigging as needed.

    A key breakthrough came with the innovative use of a second excavator on site as a “dead man” anchor. By running auxiliary lines through a snatch block attached to the additional machine, the crew was able to create a controlled downward force that helped stabilize and guide the lift. “That gave us the extra control we needed to get it upright,” Acosta said.

    The team also had to contend with tight working space, the excavator’s proximity to a house, poison oak covering the area, and a neighbor warning them about underground water lines. Despite the pressure, the crew stayed methodical — and even found moments to joke to keep morale up.

    “This isn’t something you learn in class,” Acosta said. “It’s experience you earn on real jobs. Turning work down just isn’t in our DNA.”

    After hours of careful maneuvering, the excavator was finally brought upright. The crew then used the second excavator to pack dirt underneath it, creating a stable base, and drained diesel fuel to prevent any issues overnight.

    Cleanup followed, but the job still wasn’t over. Leaving the site proved just as difficult as arriving, with now-crowded streets lined with residents’ cars.

    Through heat, fatigue, and nonstop problem-solving, Pepe’s Towing once again demonstrated why it’s known for handling the jobs others won’t. As Acosta reflected, “This was one of the top three hardest jobs Alex and I have ever done.”

     
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 04 - March 10, 2026

  • Deadly Wreckers: When Tow Trucks Run Red Lights and Chase Calls

    deadlycrash 64b8b

    By Randall C. Resch

    An explosion of tow truck debris filled a Florida intersection as two Ford wreckers annihilated each other on February 16, 2026, near Homestead in Miami-Dade County, Florida. At the time of reporting, there were no official details as to the exact cause of the 9 a.m. collision; however, a witness video suggested one wrecker allegedly ran a red signal while the other allegedly traveled at excessive speed. Were these wreckers wreck chasing?

    Whether towers realize it or not, commercial vehicle operators are held to higher standards when operating heavy equipment on public roads. Let there be no doubt — tow trucks don’t turn or stop on a dime. When excessive speed enters the equation, that combination can lead to a deadly ending like this.

    It’s evident that reckless speed was a huge associated factor. Nothing suggests either wrecker’s response was reasonable or prudent. Even novice viewers had plenty to say when the video captured obvious evidence that vehicle code violations, in active form, led to the crash.

    Footage shows the red wrecker airborne and overturning after it struck and destroyed the black wrecker’s front clip. When the dust settled, one tower lay deceased while the other was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. And when there’s mention that the Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide Unit is on scene to investigate, only time will tell whether a felony arrest warrant will await the surviving participant of this crash.

    Learn it Here

    Lest ye be forewarned, it’s actions like these that will likely bring a hail of special enforcement down on the heads of Florida towers. Adding insult to injury, the owners of both wreckers — and the companies the towers worked for — will likely experience lengthy and expensive lawsuits as a direct result of vicarious liability.

    For tow owners reading this narrative, it’s important to revisit your company’s response policy. As it relates to vicarious liability, investigations and lawsuits tend to deep-dive into a company’s policies and procedures, as well as the training provided regarding how towers respond to calls.

    If it’s determined the company wasn’t properly insured, or if the tow operator had a questionable driving history, these factors can become the crux of civil responsibility. If an investigation concludes the tow operators were admittedly reckless in their actions — driving with willful disregard for public safety — criminal charges could result in incarceration.

    Are You Kidding Me?

    If I were to ask towers, “Do you expedite?” or “Do you wreck chase?” what would your honest answer be?

    If you’re honest enough to answer yes to either question, understand that wreck chasing behavior is illegal when it comes to response safety.

    To expedite, the natural phenomenon towers follow is excitement and an over-emotional response to calls. This phenomenon causes operators to lose sight of vehicle code laws and results in driving at speeds too fast for conditions. To expedite, towers take chances — making illegal turns, driving on medians, or by whatever means it takes to get to the scene quickly.

    There’s nothing safe about expediting.

    So again, it’s necessary to repeat: in most states, tow trucks aren’t considered nor recognized as emergency vehicles. If state law says tow trucks aren’t first responders, towers have no entitlement under the law to operate in an unsafe manner. It matters not if police or highway patrol dispatchers request an “expedite” — towers are still required by law to drive safely. 

    The Illegaility of Wreckchasing

    Towers, I get it. It’s in our blood to serve and get to the scene as fast as possible. If that means rollin’, balls to the wall, disregarding the safety of others may seem like a foregone conclusion. But in reality, a tower’s feeble attempt to beat the other guy to a paying job demonstrates unnecessary risk and a careless mentality. When towers focus on the proverbial payout and lose sight of safe driving practices, that behavior defines reckless action.

    In today’s age of explosive settlements, plaintiffs seek whatever deep pockets they can challenge. Accordingly, to city administrators reading this narrative, your agency may have a stake in wrongful death lawsuits like this if there’s no formal tow rotation program for wrecker response in your locale. I encourage you to review your current tow status.

    While I’m not easily drawn into AI videos, what I have noticed is an uptick in dangerous actions depicting towers doin’ their thing in unsafe and reckless ways. Insurance companies are increasingly aware of the tow industry’s antics. It’s no wonder this industry is heading toward even higher insurance rates.

    I pray for the towers who were injured or killed in this harrowing event. I offer my sympathies, but echo these reminders: wreck chasing and expediting are dangerous practices. In the end, someone unfortunately loses their life.

    It’s sad knowing that lawful response is a simple process. Perhaps a single occurrence like this may help dissuade towers from risking their lives — and the lives of others.

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com




     

  • Why Carrier Loading Bridles Are Questionable for Recovery

    V Bridle for Recovery PIC 01567
    By Randall C. Resch

    Today’s newbie towers learn recovery techniques via “Internet University.” While the internet is entertaining—especially when showcasing “Hollywood techniques”—an influencer’s improper display can lead to improper practices. That’s the danger of being “influenced.” I’m old school and prefer recovery chain for recovery; using J-hooks and “clusters” goes against my grain. There’s also a legal argument noting why V-bridles aren’t proper for recovery.

    With an uptick in influencer videos, forums now showcase towers using carrier bridles for rollovers. It’s crazy—but when J-hooks or “clusters” unhook, casualty vehicles detach and an uncontrollable rollaway disappears from sight. It happens more than you think.

    There’s “big picture liability” when improper equipment leads to injury or death. Ask ten experienced towers what V-bridles are for and they’ll likely say, “For winching cars onto carriers.” Ask what recovery chain is for and they’ll respond, “For rolling cars and attaching to wrecks.”

    So what’s a V-bridle’s purpose as defined by industry practice? A major tow equipment provider states, “V-chains are primarily used for loading rolling vehicles onto car carrier decks.” Note: Plaintiff’s counsel will scrutinize manufacturer instructions and stated purpose.

    Case in Point

    In 2018, a western-state tower rolled an overturned Four Runner using his carrier’s V-bridle chain with long-shanked J-hooks. When the SUV dropped with its telltale “whump,” both J-hooks dropped. The vehicle rolled seventy-plus feet onto a sidewalk, critically injuring a pedestrian.

    In deposition, the tower stated, “I always use J-bridles because they’re easy to attach.” Since he worked carriers, he added, “I never take the bridle off the winch line.” He also claimed, “I don’t use 4x4s on the roadway.” His final defense: “In eleven years of towing, it’s never happened to me before.”
    The case settled for $1.4 million.

    Avoiding Disconnect

    Towers must deploy equipment that won’t disconnect when vehicles slam to the pavement. It’s obvious why J-hooks and Mini-Js shouldn’t be used for recovery:

    • When vehicles are winched into fall space, slack chain allows J’s to slide or drop.

    • J-shanks puncture gas and fuel tanks.

    • When shanks land straight up beneath vehicles, weight bends or snaps them, compromising future use.

    • Cluster hooks, Mini-Js, and T-hooks inserted into frame holes tear rusty openings under hard pull and can disconnect during drastic angle changes as the vehicle drops.

    All Steps Necessary

    Experienced towers know “Arrival Assessment” is part of every recovery. An “easy” job can quickly become problematic. More often than not, “the car from hell slides” or spins during winching. J-hooks disconnect. Poorly positioned 4x4s invite rollaway.

    Some towers rig “far side to far side” (front and rear suspension), threading 20-foot recovery chain—or two ten-footers—to solid suspension points. Others form a pronounced V-shape, pulling toward the vehicle’s forward side. Chain should avoid springs and collapsing suspension. Some prefer nylon straps or endless loops through rim slots and spokes. Not me.

    When using a “Stiff-Leg” (rollover stick), near-side chain is centered and pulled toward the forward rail. Because the stick tilts 70 degrees away from the truck, recovery chain is pre-rigged in case the casualty doesn’t cooperate.

    Once on the pavement, pre-rigging allows operators to toss clevis ends under and away while pulling chain out from beneath the vehicle. In a perfect recovery, the chain pulls free with an audible “clink” as clevis ends hit pavement.

    If chain hangs up underneath, tie it up or run excess through an open window and remove it at the yard.

    Though some towers prefer straps or endless loops, I teach old-school suspension attachment using recovery chain—recognizing straps can break and rim spokes can rip through.

    Portal to Portal

    When contracts allow hourly or portal-to-portal billing, professionalism means working safely by every possible measure. Why rush and work unsafely when rigging may detach prematurely? Selecting proper equipment is simply smart—and based on hard lessons learned.

    Equipment choice becomes critical in high-dollar lawsuits. Liability grows when a plaintiff’s attorney proves negligence based on improper equipment selection. For towers using J-hooks and cluster bridles, how will you justify that choice when industry training suggests otherwise? From the legal side, this reinforces why V-bridles aren’t proper for recovery.

    You decide.

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

     

  • Live Wires at Recovery Scenes: A Deadly Risk

    Wires Down Crash 878ff

    By Randall C. Resch

    A live-wire electrocution took the life of an experienced volunteer firefighter at a vehicle-versus-pole incident in Delaware County, New York. With no disrespect intended to firefighters or law enforcement, live power presents an always-deadly potential.

    In any recovery involving downed or low-hanging wires or utility poles, the best life-saving advice is simple: wait for the power experts. Only proceed after you receive a confirmed “all clear.” Don’t risk your life based on a casual comment from someone saying the power is off. This is especially true in rural areas.

    A source from San Diego Gas & Electric’s Emergency Management Team explained, “Most utility lines carry 7,200 volts, while others carry up to 19,000 volts. It’s not possible to tell if wires are live simply by looking at them.”

    The Dangers Are Real

    Downed and low-hanging wires are common at vehicle-versus-pole crashes. As proven in multiple incidents, electrocution is always danger-close.

    Incident One:
    On July 17, 2025, Jason McGlone (51), a 25-year veteran volunteer firefighter with New York’s East Branch Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a truck that struck a guardrail and then a pole. As McGlone arrived driving the department’s rescue pumper, a live wire — reportedly unseen — came to rest on the fire truck. When he exited and touched the metal door, he was immediately electrocuted.

    Incident Two:
    On December 26, 2015, Ed Kammerer (60), owner of A-1 Towing in Strafford, Missouri, and a volunteer fire captain, responded to a hit-and-run, pole-down crash in rainy, windy conditions.

    A 30-year towing veteran, Kammerer arrived at a scene reportedly blocked by barricades. For unknown reasons, he allegedly maneuvered around cones, where the tow truck’s amber light bar snagged a low-hanging power line. As he exited the cab, a surge of electricity killed him instantly.

    News later reported that sheriff’s personnel and firefighters were directing traffic. It was alleged Kammerer drove around barricades to reach the vehicle. According to local news, he didn’t see the downed lines — echoed by the fire chief, who stated, “They were not throwing off sparks.”

    Incident Three:
    A North Carolina tow operator near Vanceboro was working a nighttime crash with his father. An on-scene utility worker reportedly warned that wires were live. As one operator stood on the carrier deck, a trooper saw metal debris contact a low-hanging wire.

    “There was a loud bang, like lightning, a few sparks, and I saw the operator fall into the ditch,” the trooper said. He suffered entry and exit wounds and was airlifted to Pitt. He survived.

    Don’t Be Fooled

    Here are three facts to remember about downed and low-hanging wires:

    -- Downed wires don’t always spark. Always look up for hanging lines. If you lack training in electrical hazards, you have no business working near them.

    -- Never assume power is off. If a Qualified Electrical Engineer (QEE) says it isn’t shut down, that’s your signal to stay back.

    -- Electricity can “arc.” Current can jump gaps between conductive objects. The heat and energy from arcing can seriously injure or kill anyone who contacts live power.

    Current That Flows Kills

    Even firefighters are not always thoroughly trained in wire-down incidents, particularly in volunteer departments. Tow operators must understand that even without sparks, high-voltage electricity may still be flowing. Never attempt to move or clear lines lying on vehicles.

    For recoveries involving structures or downed poles, wait for a QEE from the local utility company. They are the experts.

    Even if waiting delays the job, your safety justifies it. Let the power professionals handle the lines and declare the scene safe. No recovery is worth your life.

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. 

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.




     
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

March 04 - March 10, 2026

  • Wings of Strength, Depth of Legacy

    shroyercover 6a106
    By George L. Nitti

    At first glance, the heavy-duty wrecker from Shroyer Towing turns heads with its bold gold and blue paint with flashes of vivid blue striping. But look closer, and the graphics on this Lansing, Michigan–based unit tell a far more personal story.

    Owned by brothers Danny and his sibling, Shroyer Towing has been part of Michigan’s recovery scene since 1935, when Danny’s grandfather first started the business. The truck itself is a rare Diamond Rio, a brand no longer in production, but it’s the personal touches layered onto the unit that set it apart.

    The company’s signature colors — gold paired with Grabber Blue — sweep across the body in long, flowing stripes. From a distance, those lines almost resemble wings in motion, a detail even Danny hadn’t considered until others mentioned it.

    “Now that you mention it,” he said, “I guess they do look like wings.”

    That image feels fitting.

    Displayed as a tribute on the truck is the name Jessica, Danny’s niece, who passed away in 2015 due to lifelong physical health problems. As a child, Jessica loved riding along in that very wrecker.

    “She used to ride with me all the time,” Danny recalled. “She’d climb up in there and go on calls with me. She really liked that truck.”

    The truck’s front end features a powerful image of the Hulk breaking free from chains, a design that has been part of the truck since the 1970s. Originally hand-painted, the artwork was later recreated in vinyl to preserve its original look.

    For Danny, the Hulk represents strength — an appropriate emblem for a wrecker built for the toughest recoveries. Mounted above the front grille are authentic Diamond Rio emblems, rare pieces that tie the truck to a nearly forgotten chapter of American heavy-truck manufacturing history.

    The lettering and graphic layout were done by a longtime collaborator known simply as Lenni, whose signature appears across Shroyer’s fleet.

    Aside from a few sourced toolboxes, Shroyer’s team fabricated nearly the entire wrecker body themselves. Danny estimates its capability at around 50 tons, with a 60,000-pound winch anchoring the recovery system. Though now semi-retired and stored indoors much of the time, the truck remains fully equipped and ready for major recoveries when needed.

    When Shroyer brought the Diamond Rio to the 2025 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, the truck drew steady attention. After attending the show in previous years, Danny noticed something missing.

    “There used to be a few shop-built heavy duties there,” he said. “Then over the last few years, I noticed there weren’t any — a lot of smaller trucks and flatbeds, but no heavy duties that are shop-built. So I thought it’d be good to get it out there and let people see it.”

    Before the trip, his team gave the truck a thorough cleaning, handled minor paint touch-ups, and replaced the aging original fuel tanks. Otherwise, they left the unit in true working form.

    Plenty of trucks can boast horsepower and lifting capacity. Few can claim nearly a century of family history and a tribute woven into their very design. For Shroyer Towing, this wrecker is a reminder that legacy is built in the people and memories carried along the way.

     

  • Built in Blue: A Patriotic Wrecker Takes First Place in Baltimore

    joes1 baf6c
    By George L. Nitti

    When Joe Furlong brought his custom-built wrecker to the 2025 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore this past November, he knew the truck would stand out. Finished in deep blue with sweeping American flag graphics, a bald eagle motif, and reflective patriotic elements, the build drew steady attention on the show floor, ultimately winning first place in the 2025-2026 light duty wrecker class for their 2025 International MV/Jerr-Dan MPL 60.

    “Everybody loved it,” said Furlong, owner of Joe’s Garage in Binghamton, New York. “Right from the color scheme of the whole truck and then incorporating the eagle, the flag, and the stars on it.”

    The wrecker was entered in the competition as a medium-duty truck but was ultimately placed in the light-duty class, something that briefly gave Furlong pause. “I actually got a little nervous when they moved the class,” he said. “When I submitted for it, it was medium duty. But they ended up kicking us to the light-duty class.” Despite the shift, the response from attendees reinforced why he brought the truck in the first place.

    Furlong said the design philosophy behind the truck was intentional. For Joe’s Garage, fleet appearance plays a key role in branding and visibility. “We very much look at them like rolling billboards,” he said. “Every truck that we get we normally do a little more to on the wraps, and this one being the wrecker, it had a lot more space.”

    Working with the wrap company, Furlong aimed to blend patriotic imagery with Joe’s Garage’s established branding. “We just wanted that American flag look and still have our company colors—the blues, black, silver and stuff like that,” he said.

    One standout detail was the reflective lettering on the boom. “We did reflective for the ‘We the People’ on the boom,” he said. “Everybody loved it.”

    Beyond the graphics, the wrecker features extensive custom stainless-steel work and LED lighting throughout, all designed to complement the truck’s presence while remaining functional. Furlong said the truck holds personal significance.

    “That truck—we joke around, we call it the payment princess,” he said. “That’s my truck. When they came out with that body, I wanted it. I had that truck built for me.”

    The wrecker has also proven itself in daily operations. “I had a 20-ton wrecker,” Furlong said. “The other truck was a lot bigger, but as far as steering with bigger vehicles on the back of it, I’m more comfortable hauling heavier stuff with that truck than the 20-ton.”

    Its versatility is a key advantage. “You can tow anything from a box truck right down to a little Toyota Prius,” he said.

    Joe’s Garage officially began in 2016, when Furlong bought his first truck. Growth came quickly. “It actually exploded very fast,” he said. “We went from having a rollback to nine trucks.” But in recent years, Furlong made the decision to scale back. “We’re back to six trucks right now,” he said. “You realize it’s better to do less for more than more for less.”

    Looking back on the Baltimore show, and the competition surrounding it, Furlong remained grounded about the win.

    “There were a lot of beautiful trucks in the show,” he said. “A lot of beautiful trucks!" 

     

     

     

  • Camouflaged Military Tribute on Wheels

    TW4 8875c


    By George L. Nitti

    When Zach Carp of TW Towing & Recovery in Stigler, Oklahoma, set out to build his own tow truck, he wanted something different. The result is a 2015 Ford F-550 Power Stroke 4x4 outfitted with a Century 614 14-ton bed — a rig that’s both a tribute to the military and a workhorse for rural recoveries.  

    “It’s probably a little heavier than the truck, but I double-framed the frame and everything to make it work,” Carp said. 

    The camouflage wrap mixed with a host of stars on the hood was designed by Kryptonite Customs in Tulsa. “I wanted to pay tribute to the military,” Carp explained. “I told Kryptonite what I wanted and they knocked it out of the park and hit it the first time.” 

    It’s eye-catching logo and company name, TW, stands out in black and is highlighted by a complimentary orange shadow. TW serves as a family symbol, named after Carp’s two sons, Tanner and Wade. “I figured they’ll take it over one day,” he said. 

    The truck is as functional as it is eye-catching. “We do a lot of off-road recovery — trash trucks, dump trucks. We’re in a very rural area, it’s all two-lane highways around here and county roads,” Carp said. “Ninety percent off-road recovery.” 

    One of the truck’s standout features is its outriggers. “Those are key in what we do,” he said. “A lot of the medium duties don’t have outriggers, but this one did, and that’s why I went with it.” 

    The unit also rolls on 41-inch military tires. “It’s got a big contact patch to the ground where it floats on top of the mud better,” Carp said. “That’s where I notice the biggest difference, especially in bad weather and soft ground.” 

    Carp picked up the base truck for just $4,900 at an online auction. “It was a box truck,” he said. 

    For now, Carp is proud to put his truck — and his work — on display. From pulling dump trucks out of the mud to recovering mobile home movers stuck in the Oklahoma backroads, the F-550 has proven itself time and again. “It’s already paid for itself a few times over,” he said. “This truck is built to work, and that’s exactly what it does.”



     
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 04 - March 10, 2026

  • EARTEC PRO16 Communication System

    eartechpro 4a658
    The EARTEC PRO16 headset system provides seamless, full-duplex team communication for demanding work environments. Designed for crew coordination and safety, the PRO16 delivers clear, real-time communication without the need for a base station.

    Key Features:

    -- Supports up to 16 users in full-duplex communication
    -- Hands-free, self-contained headsets – no base station required
    -- Real-time communication with no delays or digital lag
    -- Specialty RF microprocessor eliminates voice echo
    -- Crystal-clear audio for reliable communication in demanding environments
    -- Auto-mute boom microphone mutes when placed in the up position
    -- Private communication network for secure team conversations
    -- Improves crew coordination, efficiency, and safety
    -- Designed for hard-working industrial crews

    For more information, https://eartec.com/ultralite-pro-16-headsets/

     

  • Lokithor J400 Car Jump Starter

    lokithorjumpstarter 40381
    LOKITHOR J400 Car Jump Starter – 2000A 12V Lithium Battery Booster

    Key Features:

    -- Powerful Engine Starting: Delivers 2000A peak current, capable of jump-starting 8.0L gasoline or 6.0L diesel engines. Provides up to 25 jump-starts on a single charge.

    -- Advanced Safety Protection: Integrated Battery Management System (BMS) and smart clamps offer 10 safety protections for secure 12V vehicle connections.

    -- Intelligent Digital Operation: CONNECTMAX technology optimizes starting efficiency. The 5.75-inch smart color display shows battery status and operational info.

    -- High-Rate Lithium Battery: Ultra-high-rate (>80C) lithium battery delivers 2.5× the discharge current of standard jump starters in a lightweight 1.5-pound design.

    -- Versatile Portable Power: 3-in-1 functionality for jump-starting, powering devices, and emergency lighting.

     

  • Kinetic Recovery Rope

    yankumkineticrope 974dc

    The Rattler: 1 Inch Recovery Rope for 3/4 -1 ton Trucks and Heavy SUVs

    Recommended for recovery vehicles that weigh 7,200 - 10,249 pounds.

    Breaking Strength: 33,500 lbs.

    Stuck? This diameter size is best utilized in anything from 3/4 ton pickup trucks to large SUV's. Why is this better than traditional flat webbing straps?

    Yankum Ropes™ delivers extra linear force and added kinetic energy that give you the power of momentum. This rope was designed for professionals but made to serve anyone who needs an extra tug. This rope was made for your farm truck to make sure you can get the job done and be home in time for supper. It’s built to stretch and perform.

    This Mil-Spec quality product is made out of the best Double Braided rope. We use our “Code Red” Polymeric coating to protect against UV, water and abrasion as well as dip the eyes in a thick, protective rubber coating to ensure extended life where it matters most. Yankum Ropes™ are designed for recovery.

    Remember to pair the recovery rope with the recovery vehicle, NOT the stuck vehicle.

    -- For use on vehicles that weigh 7,200 to 10,249 lbs
    -- Minimum Tensile Strength of 33,500 lbs
    -- WLL 6,700 - 11,200 lbs
    -- Double Braid Nylon Build
    -- Polymeric Coating
    -- Sealed Against Stain and Water
    -- UV Resistant
    -- 1 year limited warranty
    -- Made in USA

    For other sizes and more information on pricing, visit their website at https://yankum.com/products/kinetic-recovery-rope  
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 04 - March 10, 2026

Crash Trucks Save Lives Roadside; Is an Attenuator Right for your fleet? Towing Tools of the Trade on American Towman TV

Long Live The American Towman: Paying Homage to our Founder Steven Louis Calitri who has died at 73

Moments that Matter at 2025 American Towman Exposition, Dedicated to our Founder Steven L. Calitri

Thanks for coming out to the Planet's Biggest Tow Show! American Towman Exposition

Crazy Good! Pros Rave the American Towman Exposition's "Heaven for anyone that's got a tow truck"

King of the Road! Meet some of the staff Making American Towman Magazine & Expos Successful...First on the Scene since 1977!

"Lifelines" in the storm | Tow Pros Gain Recognition as Masters of Chaos Among us at 2025 TowXpo

Highlight Reel from Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace 2025 filled the South Point Hotel & Casino

Zone Safety Demo Kicks off American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2025

Garage Legends turn heads in Texas; See it all for yourself in June at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads
Show More
homediv homediv
Front Page
AT News Wire
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 04 - March 10, 2026
Alfredo Martin

  • Community Supports Milwaukee Towman Shot during Repo

    The Milwaukee towing community and local residents rallied in support of Alfredo Martin, a tow truck driver who was shot while repossessing a vehicle late Dec. 29.

    Martin, 29, was shot around 11:40 p.m. in Milwaukee’s North Division neighborhood, according to police. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he continues to recover.

    On Jan. 1, a line of tow trucks formed a procession outside the hospital to show solidarity with Martin and his family. Videos and photos of the procession were shared online by Milwaukee Connections Towing & Recovery LLC, along with messages wishing Martin a speedy recovery.

    A GoFundMe created to help cover Martin’s medical expenses and time away from work had raised nearly $13,000 as of Jan. 2. The fundraiser states that while Martin is expected to make a full recovery, his family faces significant medical and financial challenges ahead.

    Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man is in custody with charges pending, and investigators are searching for another known suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    Source: https://www.jsonline.com  

  • Car Repossessions Surge in San Diego

    Car repossessions are rising sharply across San Diego County as more families fall behind on auto loan payments, reflecting a broader national trend. According to the Federal Reserve, 3.88% of auto loans were delinquent in the third quarter of 2025 — the highest rate since 2010 — with subprime borrowers hit hardest.

    Tow truck drivers say repossession calls have surged. Alex Alvarez of Active Recovery Services said his daily workload has jumped from two or three vehicles to as many as 10 assignments a day. Repossessions often happen quickly to avoid confrontations.

    “It has to be fast, because people will want to get in the vehicle before we hook it up,” Alvarez said.

    Construction worker Ezekiel Rodriguez said he was stunned when the car he was driving — owned by his girlfriend — was towed just days before he was set to start a new job. Without the vehicle, his ability to work is uncertain.

    Alvarez said the job comes with emotional strain.

    “This job is not easy; it’s not for everyone,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of employees come and go. They tell me the same thing — it’s not for them — but if we don’t do it, another repossession company will.”

    Source: https://www.nbcsandiego.com

     

  • Auto Loan Delinquencies Keep Climbing

    Auto loan delinquencies are climbing to their highest level since the Great Recession, signaling growing strain on American households. New data from Fitch Ratings shows subprime borrowers at least 60 days past due reached 6.65% in October 2025—the highest rate since tracking began in 1994 and above the peaks of 2008. Early-stage delinquencies are rising across all credit tiers, suggesting even stable earners are feeling the pressure.

    Several forces are driving the surge. New vehicle prices now average more than $50,000, while used cars hover around $28,000. To manage these costs, many buyers rely on 72- and 84-month loans, often carrying negative equity from previous vehicles. High interest rates—averaging above 9% for new cars—are pushing monthly payments beyond what many budgets can absorb. With wages lagging behind rising living costs, auto loans are becoming harder to maintain.

    Repossession activity is rising sharply, with analysts projecting up to 3 million vehicles repossessed by year’s end. As lenders tighten standards and consumers reassess priorities, surging delinquencies may foreshadow weakening confidence and broader economic slowing.

    Source: https://vocal.media

     

  • Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

    Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

    The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

    Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

    The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

    Source: https://curepossession.com
    https://www.msn.com

     
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2026  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.         . .