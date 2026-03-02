Lift and Pull Strategy Recovers Submerged Dozer

Deadly Wreckers: When Tow Trucks Run Red Lights and Chase Calls



By Randall C. Resch



An explosion of tow truck debris filled a Florida intersection as two Ford wreckers annihilated each other on February 16, 2026, near Homestead in Miami-Dade County, Florida. At the time of reporting, there were no official details as to the exact cause of the 9 a.m. collision; however, a witness video suggested one wrecker allegedly ran a red signal while the other allegedly traveled at excessive speed. Were these wreckers wreck chasing? Whether towers realize it or not, commercial vehicle operators are held to higher standards when operating heavy equipment on public roads. Let there be no doubt — tow trucks don’t turn or stop on a dime. When excessive speed enters the equation, that combination can lead to a deadly ending like this. It’s evident that reckless speed was a huge associated factor. Nothing suggests either wrecker’s response was reasonable or prudent. Even novice viewers had plenty to say when the video captured obvious evidence that vehicle code violations, in active form, led to the crash. Footage shows the red wrecker airborne and overturning after it struck and destroyed the black wrecker’s front clip. When the dust settled, one tower lay deceased while the other was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. And when there’s mention that the Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide Unit is on scene to investigate, only time will tell whether a felony arrest warrant will await the surviving participant of this crash.



Learn it Here Lest ye be forewarned, it’s actions like these that will likely bring a hail of special enforcement down on the heads of Florida towers. Adding insult to injury, the owners of both wreckers — and the companies the towers worked for — will likely experience lengthy and expensive lawsuits as a direct result of vicarious liability. For tow owners reading this narrative, it’s important to revisit your company’s response policy. As it relates to vicarious liability, investigations and lawsuits tend to deep-dive into a company’s policies and procedures, as well as the training provided regarding how towers respond to calls. If it’s determined the company wasn’t properly insured, or if the tow operator had a questionable driving history, these factors can become the crux of civil responsibility. If an investigation concludes the tow operators were admittedly reckless in their actions — driving with willful disregard for public safety — criminal charges could result in incarceration.



Are You Kidding Me? If I were to ask towers, “Do you expedite?” or “Do you wreck chase?” what would your honest answer be? If you’re honest enough to answer yes to either question, understand that wreck chasing behavior is illegal when it comes to response safety. To expedite, the natural phenomenon towers follow is excitement and an over-emotional response to calls. This phenomenon causes operators to lose sight of vehicle code laws and results in driving at speeds too fast for conditions. To expedite, towers take chances — making illegal turns, driving on medians, or by whatever means it takes to get to the scene quickly. There’s nothing safe about expediting. So again, it’s necessary to repeat: in most states, tow trucks aren’t considered nor recognized as emergency vehicles. If state law says tow trucks aren’t first responders, towers have no entitlement under the law to operate in an unsafe manner. It matters not if police or highway patrol dispatchers request an “expedite” — towers are still required by law to drive safely.



The Illegaility of Wreckchasing Towers, I get it. It’s in our blood to serve and get to the scene as fast as possible. If that means rollin’, balls to the wall, disregarding the safety of others may seem like a foregone conclusion. But in reality, a tower’s feeble attempt to beat the other guy to a paying job demonstrates unnecessary risk and a careless mentality. When towers focus on the proverbial payout and lose sight of safe driving practices, that behavior defines reckless action. In today’s age of explosive settlements, plaintiffs seek whatever deep pockets they can challenge. Accordingly, to city administrators reading this narrative, your agency may have a stake in wrongful death lawsuits like this if there’s no formal tow rotation program for wrecker response in your locale. I encourage you to review your current tow status. While I’m not easily drawn into AI videos, what I have noticed is an uptick in dangerous actions depicting towers doin’ their thing in unsafe and reckless ways. Insurance companies are increasingly aware of the tow industry’s antics. It’s no wonder this industry is heading toward even higher insurance rates. I pray for the towers who were injured or killed in this harrowing event. I offer my sympathies, but echo these reminders: wreck chasing and expediting are dangerous practices. In the end, someone unfortunately loses their life. It’s sad knowing that lawful response is a simple process. Perhaps a single occurrence like this may help dissuade towers from risking their lives — and the lives of others.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com







Why Carrier Loading Bridles Are Questionable for Recovery

By Randall C. Resch



Today’s newbie towers learn recovery techniques via “Internet University.” While the internet is entertaining—especially when showcasing “Hollywood techniques”—an influencer’s improper display can lead to improper practices. That’s the danger of being “influenced.” I’m old school and prefer recovery chain for recovery; using J-hooks and “clusters” goes against my grain. There’s also a legal argument noting why V-bridles aren’t proper for recovery. With an uptick in influencer videos, forums now showcase towers using carrier bridles for rollovers. It’s crazy—but when J-hooks or “clusters” unhook, casualty vehicles detach and an uncontrollable rollaway disappears from sight. It happens more than you think. There’s “big picture liability” when improper equipment leads to injury or death. Ask ten experienced towers what V-bridles are for and they’ll likely say, “For winching cars onto carriers.” Ask what recovery chain is for and they’ll respond, “For rolling cars and attaching to wrecks.” So what’s a V-bridle’s purpose as defined by industry practice? A major tow equipment provider states, “V-chains are primarily used for loading rolling vehicles onto car carrier decks.” Note: Plaintiff’s counsel will scrutinize manufacturer instructions and stated purpose.



Case in Point In 2018, a western-state tower rolled an overturned Four Runner using his carrier’s V-bridle chain with long-shanked J-hooks. When the SUV dropped with its telltale “whump,” both J-hooks dropped. The vehicle rolled seventy-plus feet onto a sidewalk, critically injuring a pedestrian. In deposition, the tower stated, “I always use J-bridles because they’re easy to attach.” Since he worked carriers, he added, “I never take the bridle off the winch line.” He also claimed, “I don’t use 4x4s on the roadway.” His final defense: “In eleven years of towing, it’s never happened to me before.”

The case settled for $1.4 million.



Avoiding Disconnect Towers must deploy equipment that won’t disconnect when vehicles slam to the pavement. It’s obvious why J-hooks and Mini-Js shouldn’t be used for recovery: When vehicles are winched into fall space, slack chain allows J’s to slide or drop.

J-shanks puncture gas and fuel tanks.

When shanks land straight up beneath vehicles, weight bends or snaps them, compromising future use.

Cluster hooks, Mini-Js, and T-hooks inserted into frame holes tear rusty openings under hard pull and can disconnect during drastic angle changes as the vehicle drops. All Steps Necessary

Experienced towers know “Arrival Assessment” is part of every recovery. An “easy” job can quickly become problematic. More often than not, “the car from hell slides” or spins during winching. J-hooks disconnect. Poorly positioned 4x4s invite rollaway. Some towers rig “far side to far side” (front and rear suspension), threading 20-foot recovery chain—or two ten-footers—to solid suspension points. Others form a pronounced V-shape, pulling toward the vehicle’s forward side. Chain should avoid springs and collapsing suspension. Some prefer nylon straps or endless loops through rim slots and spokes. Not me. When using a “Stiff-Leg” (rollover stick), near-side chain is centered and pulled toward the forward rail. Because the stick tilts 70 degrees away from the truck, recovery chain is pre-rigged in case the casualty doesn’t cooperate. Once on the pavement, pre-rigging allows operators to toss clevis ends under and away while pulling chain out from beneath the vehicle. In a perfect recovery, the chain pulls free with an audible “clink” as clevis ends hit pavement. If chain hangs up underneath, tie it up or run excess through an open window and remove it at the yard. Though some towers prefer straps or endless loops, I teach old-school suspension attachment using recovery chain—recognizing straps can break and rim spokes can rip through.



Portal to Portal When contracts allow hourly or portal-to-portal billing, professionalism means working safely by every possible measure. Why rush and work unsafely when rigging may detach prematurely? Selecting proper equipment is simply smart—and based on hard lessons learned. Equipment choice becomes critical in high-dollar lawsuits. Liability grows when a plaintiff's attorney proves negligence based on improper equipment selection. For towers using J-hooks and cluster bridles, how will you justify that choice when industry training suggests otherwise? From the legal side, this reinforces why V-bridles aren't proper for recovery. You decide.