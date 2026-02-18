Into the Woods: Recovering a Burned Hummer EV





By George L. Nitti



When a brand-new GMC Hummer EV burned to the ground in a remote stretch of the Sam Houston National Forest, Charlie Miller and his crew were ready to tackle yet another challenging recovery. Miller’s Towing and Recovery, based in Weatherford, Texas, received the dispatch from a neighboring county outside its normal non-consent territory. A stolen 2025 Hummer EV — weighing nearly 9,000 pounds — had been destroyed by fire deep in the woods. “It was something none of their local people had the ability to take care of,” Miller said. “Local police knew we had a little more equipment than the average company.” After receiving photos and a pin drop, Miller mobilized immediately. “I told them, ‘Absolutely — we can handle it. Just send me what you’ve got.’” Nearly an hour away, the recovery would require far more than a standard wrecker and winch line. By the time the crew arrived, the fire department had extinguished the blaze, but the electric vehicle’s massive battery pack was still radiating heat. “You could touch the side of the roll-off box later and still feel the heat coming through,” Miller said. “That’s the thing with these electric vehicles. It could sit for a month and catch fire again. You just don’t know.” Dragging the burned Hummer down the dirt trail risked damaging the battery further and potentially reigniting it. So Miller devised another plan. A custom off-road wrecker equipped with a refurbished Century hydraulic boom lifted one end of the vehicle while a Kubota skid steer raised the other. “This thing weighed about 9,000 pounds before it burned,” Miller explained. “It was too much for just the skid steer. So we picked it up from both ends and carried it out.” Once at the roadway, the crew scraped up ash and contaminated soil before suspending the truck and sliding a roll-off container underneath it. “I figured a regular roll-off box was better than leaving it on the ground or putting it on the back of a flatbed,” Miller said. “If it reignites, it’s isolated. The fire department can pull right up and deal with it.” Back at the yard, the container was positioned in an open area with clearance on all sides. Miller personally notified the local fire department. “I went and talked to one of the deputy chiefs and said, ‘I want you guys to know this is here,’” he said. “If you get a call about smoke, you’ll know exactly what it is and where it’s sitting.” For Miller, the recovery reflects the philosophy that has shaped his company. “When other people look at a situation and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with that,’ we take pride in figuring it out,” he said. “There’s always a plan. You just have to slow down and think it through.” The Hummer was a total loss. But the recovery was completed without reignition, without additional emergency response, and without further environmental damage. “With a little planning, a little training and a little common sense, you can handle just about anything,” Miller said. “And next time one of these comes in, the guys already know — boom, boom, boom — what equipment we need.”

The Impossible Lift: The Ultimate Excavator Recovery

By George L. Nitti Pepe’s Towing Service of Los Angeles faced one of its toughest recoveries yet: a rolled-over, 60,000-pound excavator stranded on a steep, unstable slope. The scene was daunting — soft, slippery dirt, blazing heat, and almost no viable lift points on the machine. But with two heavy rotators, strategic rigging, and a lot of experience, the Pepe’s crew managed to accomplish what seemed impossible. Getting to the site was the first challenge. According to general manager Joshua Acosta, the route felt like something out of Mission Impossible. Narrow, winding residential streets were packed with parked cars, some of which had to be moved just so the trucks could squeeze through. Low-hanging trees, power lines, poles, and fire hydrants added even more obstacles. “The streets were not designed for trucks our size,” Acosta said. "It took nearly two hours just to position the equipment." Once on scene, the team found the excavator overturned on a steep mountainside where excavation work had been underway. There were no alternate access points, and the intense heat made the physically demanding work even more exhausting. Positioning the rotators required a staggered setup because overhead power lines prevented the trucks from lining up in a traditional front-to-back configuration. Instead, both booms were extended off the sides and as close together as possible. “Working off the corners with 60,000 pounds at stake would have been suicidal,” Acosta explained. “This staggered setup was the only safe option.” The recovery itself moved at a painstaking pace. Winch lines, chains, shackles, and rigging gear had to be hauled down the steep incline and attached to the excavator, which was partially buried and still hot to the touch. Rigging proved especially difficult. Using custom Bailey’s synthetic rigging, Acosta and operator Alex Hernandez each took responsibility for different sections of the machine. “The body was fragile and had zero proper lift points, so we couldn’t ‘hug’ it like normal or we would destroy the cab,” Acosta said. Every move required careful coordination as the two operators controlled their rotators remotely, making constant adjustments and re-rigging as needed. A key breakthrough came with the innovative use of a second excavator on site as a “dead man” anchor. By running auxiliary lines through a snatch block attached to the additional machine, the crew was able to create a controlled downward force that helped stabilize and guide the lift. “That gave us the extra control we needed to get it upright,” Acosta said. The team also had to contend with tight working space, the excavator’s proximity to a house, poison oak covering the area, and a neighbor warning them about underground water lines. Despite the pressure, the crew stayed methodical — and even found moments to joke to keep morale up. “This isn’t something you learn in class,” Acosta said. “It’s experience you earn on real jobs. Turning work down just isn’t in our DNA.” After hours of careful maneuvering, the excavator was finally brought upright. The crew then used the second excavator to pack dirt underneath it, creating a stable base, and drained diesel fuel to prevent any issues overnight. Cleanup followed, but the job still wasn’t over. Leaving the site proved just as difficult as arriving, with now-crowded streets lined with residents’ cars. Through heat, fatigue, and nonstop problem-solving, Pepe’s Towing once again demonstrated why it’s known for handling the jobs others won’t. As Acosta reflected, “This was one of the top three hardest jobs Alex and I have ever done.”