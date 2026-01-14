Digital Edition
Manuel M.
De Andrade
Nov 21, 2025

Another Towman
Struck Down
One Winch Length at a Time: How a Bobcat Saved a Stranded Semi

skidsteercover acfb2
By George L. Nitti

A tractor-trailer, attempting to reach a distribution center near Bridgeport, Ohio, had gone somewhere it never should have been, especially in winter conditions. After missing the correct route, the driver traveled more than a mile and a half down a narrow rural road coated with snow and ice. The road sloped downhill, tightened to barely the width of the truck, and ended at a creek. 

“It probably made it three or four miles from the distribution center,” said Chad Coulson, owner and lead tow operator at Bill’s Towing in Bridgeport, Ohio. “He found himself on this road that he was on, traveled a mile and a half or so back that road, and it was snow and ice down over the hill and found his way to a creek.”

The night the call came in, Bill’s Towing initially dispatched a 50-ton rotator. But once their tow operator arrived on scene, the plan changed immediately.

“He got there, looked at it, and said he’s not taking our rotator down that road,” Coulson said. “You couldn’t even walk down it.”

With the road too slick and steep to safely deploy a heavy duty wrecker, the team made decision to use a different kind of equipment.

A Skid Steer Solution

The next day, Bill’s Towing returned with a Bobcat T770 skid steer outfitted with a heavy-duty winch box, an unconventional but increasingly vital recovery tool in rural terrain.

“It’s our Bobcat skid steer with the winch box,” Coulson explained. “We decided to recover the next morning using that skid steer so we could actually get down in there and travel that road the way it was.”

The winch system mounted on the skid steer is rated between 30,000 and 35,000 pounds and carries approximately 150 feet of wire rope. While that may sound limiting on paper, the setup proved to be the safest and most effective option given the conditions.

“The winch will only hold 150 foot of cable,” Coulson said. “So we’d pull out 150 foot, winch him up 150 foot, then set him there and keep repeating that process.”

Inch by Inch, Uphill

The recovery began by hooking to the trailer and winching the unit backward roughly 100 yards until the crew reached a wider spot in the road. From there, they were able to turn the truck around and begin the long pull uphill—this time with the tractor facing forward. From that point on, it was a methodical, stationary process.

“There was no way we could track pulling him up the hill with how steep it was without spinning out ourselves,” Coulson said. “We’d set the skid steer, dig it in, winch him up, hold him there, back up paying out cable, reset the machine, and start the process again.”

The climb stretched more than a mile and a quarter, with some sections offering no margin for error.

“The road was as wide as the truck and trailer, and there was about a 200-foot drop on the driver’s side,” Coulson said. “Every time we had to reset the cable, there was the risk of him sliding back down the hill.”

Ice, snow, terrain, and gravity all worked against the operation—but patience and planning won out. It took hours of repetitive pulls to get the truck safely back to the top.

Why Skid Steers Matter in Rural Recoveries

While skid steers with winch boxes aren’t standard equipment everywhere, Coulson says they’re essential in rural areas like southeastern Ohio.

“We use them a lot around here,” he said. “Drivers follow GPS all the time, and it puts them places they shouldn’t be. Honestly, it’s safer for us to use that than taking our high-dollar wreckers down roads like that.”

The investment is significant. By the time the skid steer and winch system are purchased and outfitted, the cost can reach into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. But Coulson says the safety benefits and equipment protection make it worthwhile.

“It’s just easier and safer,” he said.

A Fortunate Ending

Once the semi reached the top of the hill, conditions improved. The roadway was clear enough for the driver to continue under escort back to a main road.

“He was able to drive away,” Coulson said. “We got him escorted back out, and he was able to make his delivery.”

Right Equipment, Right Time

In the end, the recovery demonstrated the importance of good judgment, a lot of patience, and of course using the right tool for the job.

“Bad timing for that guy,” Coulson said, “and right equipment at the right time.”



Tennessee Seeks Citizenship Proof From 8,000 CDL Holders

Tennessee is asking about 8,000 commercial driver license holders to provide proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful residence following an audit by the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

State officials say the update is needed to ensure compliance with federal requirements that all CDL records include documentation of citizenship or lawful status. Many affected drivers received their licenses before those rules were in place. Tennessee announced Jan. 8 that it is updating older CDL records to meet current state and federal standards.

Out of roughly 150,000 Tennessee-issued CDLs, about 8,000 drivers will receive mailed notices requesting documentation that was not required at the time their licenses were issued. Drivers who do not receive a letter do not need to take action.

Only one acceptable document is required, and drivers must appear in person at a Driver Services Center. The deadline to comply is April 6. CDL holders who miss the deadline will have their licenses downgraded to noncommercial status until proof is provided.

State and industry leaders say the effort protects the integrity of the CDL program and aligns Tennessee with federal safety and enforcement priorities.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com



Tennessee is asking about 8,000 CDL holders to provide proof of citizenship or lawful residence to update older license records.

Moments that Matter at 2025 American Towman Exposition, Dedicated to our Founder Steven L. Calitri
By Don Lomax
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Should tow operators be officially recognized as emergency responders?
Yes
No
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Programmer, Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
January 14 - January 20, 2026
Aaron Whitfield

  • Philadelphia Towman Shot and Killed Inside Vehicle

    A towman was killed and a woman was critically wounded after a shooting inside the tow truck Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

    Tower Aaron Whitfield, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

    According to police, a silver or gray Honda pulled alongside the tow truck, and two occupants opened fire into the vehicle.

    Investigators recovered between 15 and 20 shell casings at the scene, Inspector D.F. Pace said. Several bullets also struck a nearby building, with some rounds penetrating the second floor.

    The building houses an Asian senior center. Owners said at least 16 people were inside at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported among those inside.

    Police continue to investigate the incident and are searching for the suspects involved.

    Source: https://www.cbsnews.com

     

  • Duffy Withholds $160M Over California Truck Licenses

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is withholding nearly $160 million from California after the state missed the Jan. 5 deadline to revoke more than 17,000 improperly issued non-domiciled commercial driver licenses (CDLs).

    “It’s reckoning day for Governor Newsom and California,” Duffy said Jan. 7, citing a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) notice declaring “substantial noncompliance.” He accused the state of prioritizing illegal immigrants over public safety and said the funding cut ensures federal dollars do not support “this charade.”

    FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs noted California partially implemented reforms but failed to cancel 17,400 non-domiciled CDLs by the agreed date. The remaining 2,700 licenses were due for revocation by Feb. 13. Consequently, FMCSA will withhold 4% of the state’s National Highway Performance Program and Surface Transportation Block Grant funds starting fiscal 2027.

    American Trucking Associations President Chris Spear emphasized the nationwide risk when states issue CDLs inconsistently and urged California to work with FMCSA to ensure only qualified drivers operate commercially.

    California DMV Director Steve Gordon expressed hope that ongoing collaboration would restore confidence and allow the state to resume issuing corrected licenses.

    Source: https://www.ttnews.com

     

  • Detroit Towing Association Raises Concerns Over Michigan House Bills

    The Detroit Towing Association (DTA) is voicing strong concerns over proposed legislation currently before the Michigan House Regulatory Reform Committee, arguing the measures could harm an already highly regulated and dangerous industry.

    The DTA opposes House Bills 5146, 5147, 5148, and 4149, which include provisions to cap towing rates. Association leaders say price caps unfairly punish responsible operators for the actions of a few bad actors. Towing, they note, is a hazardous profession with a fatality rate 15 times higher than the national average, and operators deserve to earn fair, market-based rates that reflect rising costs and risks.

    Instead of price controls, the DTA recommends the creation of regional “Tow Rate Commissions,” modeled after Detroit’s existing system. Appointed by city councils, these commissions conduct market research and set benchmark rates, providing transparency without undermining legitimate businesses.

    The association also objects to a proposal requiring drivers to obtain a contract from motorists before towing. DTA Vice President Julie Semma warned this could create dangerous roadside delays on high-speed roadways.

    Representing Southeast Michigan towers with more than 600 combined years of experience, the DTA contributes over $15 million annually to the local economy and has invited legislators to ride along to better understand industry realities.

    Source: https://www.einpresswire.com

     

  • LaMalfa and Campbell, Two Automotive Champions, Remembered

    The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is mourning the passing of two longtime champions of American car culture and the automotive aftermarket: Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., and former U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado.

    LaMalfa, a lifelong automotive enthusiast, was a leading advocate for the aftermarket industry and the millions of Americans who modify and customize their vehicles. As co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus, he worked to preserve vehicle choice, protect access to public lands for motorized recreation, and defend the economic freedom tied to the automotive aftermarket.

    “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, Rep. Doug LaMalfa,” said SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola. “His enthusiasm for American car culture and dedication to the people who power this industry were unmatched.”

    SEMA is also honoring the legacy of Ben Nighthorse Campbell, a former U.S. senator and representative and a 2008 inductee into the SEMA Hall of Fame. Campbell helped found the Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus and was instrumental in protecting the collector-car and restoration industries. Most notably, his successful amendment to eliminate funding for federal vehicle scrappage programs prevented irreversible harm to the aftermarket.

    Together, LaMalfa and Campbell leave behind a legacy of unwavering support for the automotive industry.


    Source: https://www.sema.org

     

  • Community Supports Milwaukee Towman Shot during Repo

    The Milwaukee towing community and local residents rallied in support of Alfredo Martin, a tow truck driver who was shot while repossessing a vehicle late Dec. 29.

    Martin, 29, was shot around 11:40 p.m. in Milwaukee’s North Division neighborhood, according to police. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he continues to recover.

    On Jan. 1, a line of tow trucks formed a procession outside the hospital to show solidarity with Martin and his family. Videos and photos of the procession were shared online by Milwaukee Connections Towing & Recovery LLC, along with messages wishing Martin a speedy recovery.

    A GoFundMe created to help cover Martin’s medical expenses and time away from work had raised nearly $13,000 as of Jan. 2. The fundraiser states that while Martin is expected to make a full recovery, his family faces significant medical and financial challenges ahead.

    Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man is in custody with charges pending, and investigators are searching for another known suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    Source: https://www.jsonline.com  

  • Drivers Warned as California Expands SDMO

    California drivers are being urged to pay close attention as an expanded Slow Down, Move Over law takes effect January 1, strengthening protections for roadside workers and stranded motorists.

    Under Assembly Bill 390, drivers must now move over or slow down not only for emergency vehicles with flashing amber lights, but also for any stationary highway maintenance vehicle or stopped vehicle displaying hazard lights. The law also applies when warning devices such as cones or road flares are present.

    Previously, the rule was limited in scope. The update broadens responsibility for drivers traveling on highways and freeways, especially in construction zones or near disabled vehicles on the shoulder.

    If changing lanes is not possible, drivers are required to reduce speed to a safe level while passing.

    California Highway Patrol officials say the expansion reflects an increased focus on roadside safety as traffic volumes rise and roadway work becomes more frequent.

    The Slow Down, Move Over update arrives alongside other traffic changes taking effect in the New Year, including new speed enforcement measures and the option to reduce highway speed limits by five miles per hour in certain areas.

    Source: https://www.newsbreak.com

     
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
January 14 - January 20, 2026

  • A Tesla Burned, but the Yard Didn’t

    evcontainment2 55943
    By George L. Nitti

    When crews from Ricky’s Towing of Amarillo, Texas, arrived on Interstate 40, the recovery was considered high-risk for a reason increasingly familiar to towers: a damaged electric vehicle with an unpredictable battery. Owned by Ricky Cantu, the company was responding to a vehicle transport that had been rear-ended by a semi, damaging several vehicles, including a nearly new Tesla crushed at both ends.

    At the scene, operators checked for heat, odors, and visible signs of battery compromise. Nothing appeared wrong. Still, the Tesla was handled as a potential hazard. That decision proved critical.

    The crash occurred July 15, and the Tesla was placed inside a newly purchased Firebox, a steel containment unit designed to isolate damaged electric vehicles. Almost 3 weeks later, smoke began rising from the box.

    Employees spotted it around 9 a.m. and immediately contacted the fire department. “We’re open 24/7, and luckily we had a driver and a dispatcher on site,” Cantu said. “They saw smoke and called it in right away.”

    When firefighters arrived minutes later, the Tesla was fully engulfed inside the Firebox. Crews flooded the container, submerging the vehicle beyond the roofline. The fire did not spread. For more than 13 hours, the box bubbled as the lithium-ion battery continued burning beneath the surface.

    “You could tell there was still a fire under there,” Cantu said. “That battery stayed hot for hours.”

    The Firebox—an investment of roughly $52,000—performed as designed, containing the blaze and protecting surrounding property. Nearby vehicles, including brand-new jet skis stored just feet away, were unharmed. Without containment, Cantu said, the outcome could have been catastrophic.

    “We don’t have room to give every EV a 50-foot radius,” he explained. “With the winds we get here—60 or 70 miles an hour—one EV fire could take out the whole yard.”

    Why EVs Pose a Threat During Storage

    Unlike traditional vehicle fires, EV battery fires can ignite days or even weeks after a crash. Current guidance recommends isolating or containing damaged electric vehicles for 30 days, even when no warning signs are present.

    In this case, the Tesla ignited. “We don’t know what caused it,” Cantu said. “It could’ve been internal damage or a pinched wire. The problem is, you don’t shut everything off in an EV. Some systems still have power.”

    That unpredictability is what concerns towing operators most. “You may see smoke,” Cantu said, “but you don’t see an explosion coming. That’s what can kill someone.”

    Two years earlier at Ricky's storage facility, a fire involving a box truck caused approximately $200,000 in losses when flames spread to two adjacent semis. “That changed how we think about storage safety,” he said.

    Issues with Containment 

    While the Firebox successfully contained the Tesla fire, disposal proved costly and complex. The vehicle remained submerged for two weeks before crews could begin removing contaminated water. Disposal required testing, documentation, specialized hauling, and placement at a Level 2 landfill approved for lithium contamination.

    “You can’t just dump it,” Cantu said. “This isn’t oilfield water. Lithium contamination has its own rules.”

    Testing alone exceeded $1,000, with hauling and landfill fees adding thousands more. Total out-of-pocket costs reached approximately $4,000, excluding storage time, labor, and equipment use. Insurance offered little relief.

    “They paid for the other vehicles,” Cantu said. “But not the Tesla. That’s going to litigation.”

    To work within state limits on storage fees, Ricky’s Towing now leases the Firebox through its environmental services division—one way operators are adapting to regulations that have yet to catch up with EV realities.

    Training Program in the Works

    Video from the incident showed firefighters climbing onto the Firebox while the vehicle burned, an action Cantu says highlights a widespread training gap. “That could’ve ended badly,” he said. “That thing could’ve exploded.”

    In response, the company has scheduled a two-day EV safety course covering battery fires, containment systems, and contamination risks, inviting local and volunteer fire departments to attend. Ricky’s Towing has also invested in high-temperature fire blankets, providing one to a local department for training and evaluation.

    “They don’t even have these yet,” Cantu said. “We want them to use it, film it, and tell us what happens. We’re all learning.”

    Preparing for What’s Next

    As electric vehicles—and electric semis—become more common on major freight corridors, containment challenges will only grow. “Some electric semis won’t even fit in a Firebox,” Cantu said. “That’s the next problem.”

    Despite the cost, he believes incident-management towers should seriously consider containment systems. “This isn’t about equipment,” he said. “It’s about protecting people. I walk that yard every day. I don’t want one of my guys walking past a vehicle when it decides to blow.”

    In this case, preparation made the difference. “We bought the Firebox just weeks before this happened,” Cantu said. “And it did exactly what it was supposed to do.”

     

  • The Buried Snowcat on the Boundary Ridge

    By George L. Nitti

    On a wind-scoured ridge above a Montana ski area, a bright red snowcat belonging to the National Weather Service sat half-buried in stiff, wind-packed snow. It had broken down months earlier near a remote weather station and become entombed under six to seven feet of drifted white snow. Now, the agency needed it back.

    They called Iron Horse Towing, one of the few operators in the region with the machines and experience to attempt a high-angle snowcat recovery.

    Scott Wolff brought two LMC 1800 snowcats, each outfitted with large gateway blades and custom modifications for deep-snow operations. Reaching the stranded machine meant carving a quarter-mile corridor through crusted drifts thick enough to support a standing man.

    “This kind of snow is nothing like clearing a driveway,” said Wolff. “It’s dense, it’s layered, and it fights you. In the pictures, you can see how deep the snow is and crusty and nasty. I mean it was drifted on that ridge probably six or seven feet deep, and anytime snow drifts like that, it gets to be really stiff.”

    When the crew finally reached the buried weather-service cat, they discovered it was positioned on a slope with an unforgiving drop below. Wolff fabricated a specialized drawbar attachment so one of his snowcats could control the descent from the rear while the second pulled from the front. “I had to make a special drawbar attachment for it so we could hook my snowcat at the back of their snowcat and then the other snowcat in the front…so we could control it on the way down because these hills are insanely steep,” he said.

    In the photos he shared, three machines are tethered in a train, inching down the mountain with the broken cat suspended between them like a pendulum on tracks. Behind them, on the far ridge line, the cluster of antennas they’d started from loomed against the sky—proof of just how far up the mountain the recovery had begun.

    “One of my biggest fears is a breakdown of my own or getting stuck…It takes a very special skilled operator to operate these things in these areas,” Wolff said. The descent was slow, deliberate, and nerve-racking. A wrong throttle input could slide the entire recovery chain downhill. After hours of controlled movement, the team reached a lower landing where normal travel became possible.

    The whole job stretched nearly twelve hours.

    Snowcat recoveries pay well, Wolff admitted, but not every stranded driver can afford them. “These machines cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the terrain is dangerous. Some folks try to bargain it down, but I can’t run a cat twenty miles into the backcountry for whatever cash they have in their pocket.”

    Still, he loves the work. “These are once-in-a-career jobs for most people. For us, it’s every season.”

     
January 14 - January 20, 2026

  • What Tow Operators Need to Know About Marijuana

    Marijuana image 52c36
    By Brian J. Riker

    A tow operator can lose their CDL—and their livelihood—even if marijuana use is legal in their state.

    With some form of marijuana or cannabis-derived products now legal, or at least decriminalized, in all but four states—and with the federal government moving to change marijuana’s classification from Schedule I to Schedule III—it is time to revisit what marijuana use means for the towing industry.

    Federal Rules vs. State Law

    While it is well known that all drivers of commercial motor vehicles requiring a commercial driver license (CDL), including owner-operators and casual drivers, must submit to U.S. DOT–regulated drug and alcohol testing, what surprises many drivers (and employers) is that even though mandatory testing regulations apply only to CDL holders, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) does not turn a blind eye to drug or alcohol use by drivers of non-CDL trucks. It remains a violation of federal regulations to use illegal substances, even when testing is not required.

    What Happens After a Positive Test

    If a CDL driver has a positive drug test result, or refuses to submit to a test when required, they will be placed out of service until completing the return-to-duty process. This process includes evaluation by a substance abuse professional, development of a plan to stop using prohibited substances, and strict monitoring—often including directly observed drug testing—for no less than twelve months.

    It is important to note that a refusal to test can be as simple as failing to report to the test facility on time, leaving the facility before the test is complete, being unable to provide an adequate urine sample, or producing a sample that appears diluted or adulterated.

    Why Prescriptions Don’t Matter

    When a DOT drug test returns a positive result, the company’s Medical Review Officer (MRO) will contact the driver to determine whether there is a legitimate medical explanation, such as a lawful prescription. In many cases, this can cancel the positive result.

    That is not the case with marijuana or marijuana-derived products containing THC. Even with a valid prescription for THC products—including in states where medical or recreational use is legal—marijuana remains federally prohibited, and this will not change even if it is reclassified as a Schedule III drug. This includes over-the-counter products such as CBD oils.

    Under federal rules, marijuana and other derivatives containing more than 0.3% THC remain classified as Schedule I substances, making their use illegal for anyone performing safety-sensitive transportation functions, including the operation of commercial motor vehicles.

    The Hidden Risk of CBD Products

    Compounding the issue is the lack of consistent laboratory testing and regulation for many cannabis-derived products. Even over-the-counter CBD products may contain enough THC to trigger a positive DOT drug test.

    As marijuana use has become more socially accepted and legally accessible, it has also become the most common cause of positive DOT drug tests. According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data, marijuana accounted for approximately 70% of all positive drug test results reported in 2019.

    The Real Consequences for Tow Operators

    If a positive test result is reported for a CDL driver, their CDL will be immediately downgraded to a non-commercial license, and they will be prohibited from operating any commercial motor vehicle—including non-CDL trucks—until the return-to-duty process is completed. In many states, if this process takes longer than one year, the driver may be required to start over entirely to regain CDL privileges, including retesting.

    The bottom line is that with social acceptance of marijuana use at an all-time high, tow operators must be more cautious than ever to protect their livelihoods. Even in states where marijuana use is legal, a positive DOT drug test can result in the loss of a CDL, employment opportunities, and insurance coverage. Understanding federal regulations—not state law—is critical to remaining employable and insurable in today’s towing industry.

     

  • Highway Gamble: When Tow Operators Take Extreme Risks

    By Randall C. Resch

    A recent forum video captured my attention for all the wrong reasons—specifically, the risks some operators take by placing themselves directly in harm’s way.

    An online video clearly shows a tower actively defying the odds of being struck and killed while loading a pickup stranded in the center divider of a high-speed highway. The post created quite a tither among safety-conscious operators, and for obvious reasons.

    Plenty of towers lobbed comments back and forth—some supporting the operator’s actions, others pushing back with the perspective of seasoned professionals who fully understand the dangers of traffic-side recoveries. If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one is a textbook example of what not to do.

    Click Bait

    The opening shot is a still photo sent to me showing the tower walking with his back to traffic, standing in an active lane while waving vehicles away as he moves toward traffic-side controls. Because the video depicts some of the most flagrant safety violations imaginable, one has to ask: is this simply click bait, designed to generate likes and subscribers?

    The narrow center median appeared barely as wide as the carrier itself. The scene lacked any meaningful on-scene safety measures—no law enforcement presence, no cones, flares, or triangles to provide advanced emergency warning in an extremely dangerous environment.

    Are You Kidding Me?

    In nearly 29 years of writing hundreds of tow-operator safety articles, the topic of white-line and non-traffic-side safety has been a recurring focus. More than 750 tow operators have been killed on U.S. highways since the mid-1920s, and in many of those cases, operators were standing, walking, or working on the traffic side.

    In recent years, non-traffic-side operations have taken a backseat to flashier topics—how-to rotator work, if it fits, it ships, even creative billing. Meanwhile, on-highway safety and survival has been pushed into the wings. Is this generational? Or is it the lack of enforceable highway safety requirements that allows operators to sidestep best practices?

    For well-trained, safety-conscious towers, the belief that Slow Down, Move Over laws provide real protection is naïve at best. Towers should never assume motorists care about their safety or well-being.

    Equally dangerous is the attempt to cheat fate by standing between vehicles and trying to coax drivers to move over. While my review of this video may seem brash, from a training standpoint it serves as a perfect example of how to get killed. I’ve filed it squarely under: Are You Kidding Me?

    Deadly Considerations

    Upon arrival, tow operators must immediately assess the extreme dangers present on narrow shoulders. Requesting highway patrol presence should be an instant consideration. If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one clearly highlights several critical failures:

    1. Forcing an eight-foot-wide carrier into an eight-foot-wide shoulder invites a strike from distracted motorists drifting into the work zone.

    2. Unless permitted by state law, blocking part of an active lane by angling tow trucks is illegal.

    3. Using a second tow truck as a “blocker” may itself violate the law and raise serious liability questions.

    4. In a lawsuit, attorneys may ask why a second tow vehicle was present at all, especially where it is not legally classified as an emergency vehicle.

    5. Many operators lack formal training for TIM-related, on-highway environments.

    6. The “it won’t happen to me” mindset remains dangerously common.

    7. In moderate to heavy traffic, motorists often cannot move over due to congestion.

    8. When operators claim they can’t use non-traffic-side controls because of K-rails, one must ask why wireless controls aren’t being used.

    9. Despite OSHA, NIOSH, and CDC recommendations, cones, triangles, and flares are still dismissed as “inconvenient.”

    Own Worst Enemy

    For more than 50 years, I’ve watched towers work high-speed highways with alarming complacency. Perhaps it’s the lure of the all-American dollar—where pay outweighs safety—that drives some to ignore proven precautions.

    I’m tired of watching operators disregard safety day after day. I’m tired of hearing coworkers and owners say, “He did everything right,” when the evidence often says otherwise. If he truly had done everything right, wouldn’t he still be alive—simply by staying off the dangerous traffic side?

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.




     

  • Fighting the Elements: Winter Warfare Against Rust and Corrosion in Tow Trucks

    rustprevention 196dc
    By Brian J. Riker 

    Rust is one of those problems that creeps in quietly. It starts inside the frame rails of a $200,000 wrecker, behind wiring connectors and beneath freshly painted panels. By the time bubbling paint or flaking steel becomes visible, the damage is already done—and the repair bill is no joke. 

    Winter Roads, Hidden Costs 

    For most of the United States, winter road conditions are well underway. While the snow can create beautiful landscapes, and drive revenue through increased recovery calls, it also brings a serious downside: corrosion caused by modern road treatments deployed by highway maintenance crews. 

    While some states, including North Dakota, Missouri, and Kansas, have experimented with non-corrosive traction enhancement sprays such as beet juice, most roads are still treated with salt brine solutions and traditional rock salt/sand mixtures. 

    It is the salt brine that causes the most damage. Applied wet, it dries into a fine powder that works its way into sealed wiring connectors, gaps in frame rails, and body panel seams. These liquid brine solutions are highly aggressive, damaging nearly everything they touch—including asphalt and, especially, concrete road surfaces. 

    Because modern life doesn’t slow down weather, roads are often over-treated in the name of safety as drivers rush off to dinner or make yet another trip for bread and milk. The unintended consequence is accelerating corrosion on the very equipment tow operators rely on. 

    Corrosion Is a Business Problem 

    Left unchecked, rust doesn’t just affect appearance. It erodes resale value, increases downtime, and compromises reliability, often at the worst possible moment. 

    Luke York, owner of 201 Service in Skowhegan, Maine, sees the effects firsthand.“The state of Maine uses calcium chloride now, and honestly, it eats everything,” York said. “So all we really do is wash our trucks a lot. We try to stay ahead of it, especially between storms when they’ve just put it down.” 

    What Tow Operators Can Do 

    All hope is not lost. With some effort and consistency, the damaging effects of road treatments can be significantly reduced. 

    1. Start With Gentle Cleaning

    As of this writing, it may be a little late for full prevention, but better late than never. Prevention begins with thoroughly cleaning your vehicle’s undercarriage using low-pressure water and detergent soap. Be cautious with high pressure washers. While effective, excessive pressure can force grime deeper into body seams and closed frame sections, worsening the problem rather than solving it. 

    York agrees that consistency matters most.“We don’t do anything too fancy,” he said. “We just wash them a lot."

    2. Use Barriers, Not Just Neutralizers

    After cleaning and drying, applying a salt-neutralizing spray is beneficial. Even better is applying a protective barrier to prevent corrosive material from contacting critical components. 

    Several products are available. My preferred solution is Fluid Film, available in aerosol cans or bulk containers, and capable of reaching tight, corrosion-prone areas. 

    York says undercoating has made a difference on newer trucks. “When we get new trucks, we try to undercoat them if we can. The dealerships around here are spraying it now, and it seems to work pretty good. Unfortunately, if you wait too long, it’s already too late.” 

    3. Don’t Skip Washes Mid-Season 

    As winter progresses, don’t skip cleaning just because the truck will get dirty again tomorrow. After each trip on wet or salt-covered roads, a gentle rinse with low-pressure water is critical. 

    Soap or salt-neutralizing chemicals can help, but nothing matters more than removing the bulk of the material before it dries into a hard crust and starts eating away at your investment. 

    4. Protect Finished Surfaces

    Chrome and finished surfaces still require regular hand cleaning and polishing to combat salt and grime. If surfaces were polished and waxed before winter, mid-season maintenance becomes much easier—often requiring only warm water, a good detergent, and a quick rinse. 

    Note: Use Pressure Washers Carefully 

    If you use a pressure washer, always be mindful of electrical connections and sensitive components. High-pressure water can damage modern electronics and force moisture into cracks and seams, creating the perfect environment for corrosion. 

    Salt plus trapped moisture is a deadly combination for steel. 

    The Bottom Line 

    Tow trucks aren’t exempt from corrosion, or inspection standards. In states like Maine, severe rust can render vehicles unroadworthy. “We tow a lot of vehicles that are rusted out—frames, rocker panels, everything,” York said. “Some of them are less than 10 years old. Rust alone can fail an inspection and make the vehicle basically unusable.” 

    The same rules apply to wreckers. Staying ahead of corrosion is about protecting uptime, safety, and long-term value. 

    Winter may be unavoidable. Rust damage doesn’t have to be. 

     
January 14 - January 20, 2026

  • Built in Blue: A Patriotic Wrecker Takes First Place in Baltimore

    joes1 baf6c
    By George L. Nitti

    When Joe Furlong brought his custom-built wrecker to the 2025 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore this past November, he knew the truck would stand out. Finished in deep blue with sweeping American flag graphics, a bald eagle motif, and reflective patriotic elements, the build drew steady attention on the show floor, ultimately winning first place in the 2025-2026 light duty wrecker class for their 2025 International MV/Jerr-Dan MPL 60.

    “Everybody loved it,” said Furlong, owner of Joe’s Garage in Binghamton, New York. “Right from the color scheme of the whole truck and then incorporating the eagle, the flag, and the stars on it.”

    The wrecker was entered in the competition as a medium-duty truck but was ultimately placed in the light-duty class, something that briefly gave Furlong pause. “I actually got a little nervous when they moved the class,” he said. “When I submitted for it, it was medium duty. But they ended up kicking us to the light-duty class.” Despite the shift, the response from attendees reinforced why he brought the truck in the first place.

    Furlong said the design philosophy behind the truck was intentional. For Joe’s Garage, fleet appearance plays a key role in branding and visibility. “We very much look at them like rolling billboards,” he said. “Every truck that we get we normally do a little more to on the wraps, and this one being the wrecker, it had a lot more space.”

    Working with the wrap company, Furlong aimed to blend patriotic imagery with Joe’s Garage’s established branding. “We just wanted that American flag look and still have our company colors—the blues, black, silver and stuff like that,” he said.

    One standout detail was the reflective lettering on the boom. “We did reflective for the ‘We the People’ on the boom,” he said. “Everybody loved it.”

    Beyond the graphics, the wrecker features extensive custom stainless-steel work and LED lighting throughout, all designed to complement the truck’s presence while remaining functional. Furlong said the truck holds personal significance.

    “That truck—we joke around, we call it the payment princess,” he said. “That’s my truck. When they came out with that body, I wanted it. I had that truck built for me.”

    The wrecker has also proven itself in daily operations. “I had a 20-ton wrecker,” Furlong said. “The other truck was a lot bigger, but as far as steering with bigger vehicles on the back of it, I’m more comfortable hauling heavier stuff with that truck than the 20-ton.”

    Its versatility is a key advantage. “You can tow anything from a box truck right down to a little Toyota Prius,” he said.

    Joe’s Garage officially began in 2016, when Furlong bought his first truck. Growth came quickly. “It actually exploded very fast,” he said. “We went from having a rollback to nine trucks.” But in recent years, Furlong made the decision to scale back. “We’re back to six trucks right now,” he said. “You realize it’s better to do less for more than more for less.”

    Looking back on the Baltimore show, and the competition surrounding it, Furlong remained grounded about the win.

    “There were a lot of beautiful trucks in the show,” he said. “A lot of beautiful trucks!" 

     

     

     

  • Camouflaged Military Tribute on Wheels

    TW4 8875c


    By George L. Nitti

    When Zach Carp of TW Towing & Recovery in Stigler, Oklahoma, set out to build his own tow truck, he wanted something different. The result is a 2015 Ford F-550 Power Stroke 4x4 outfitted with a Century 614 14-ton bed — a rig that’s both a tribute to the military and a workhorse for rural recoveries.  

    “It’s probably a little heavier than the truck, but I double-framed the frame and everything to make it work,” Carp said. 

    The camouflage wrap mixed with a host of stars on the hood was designed by Kryptonite Customs in Tulsa. “I wanted to pay tribute to the military,” Carp explained. “I told Kryptonite what I wanted and they knocked it out of the park and hit it the first time.” 

    It’s eye-catching logo and company name, TW, stands out in black and is highlighted by a complimentary orange shadow. TW serves as a family symbol, named after Carp’s two sons, Tanner and Wade. “I figured they’ll take it over one day,” he said. 

    The truck is as functional as it is eye-catching. “We do a lot of off-road recovery — trash trucks, dump trucks. We’re in a very rural area, it’s all two-lane highways around here and county roads,” Carp said. “Ninety percent off-road recovery.” 

    One of the truck’s standout features is its outriggers. “Those are key in what we do,” he said. “A lot of the medium duties don’t have outriggers, but this one did, and that’s why I went with it.” 

    The unit also rolls on 41-inch military tires. “It’s got a big contact patch to the ground where it floats on top of the mud better,” Carp said. “That’s where I notice the biggest difference, especially in bad weather and soft ground.” 

    Carp picked up the base truck for just $4,900 at an online auction. “It was a box truck,” he said. 

    For now, Carp is proud to put his truck — and his work — on display. From pulling dump trucks out of the mud to recovering mobile home movers stuck in the Oklahoma backroads, the F-550 has proven itself time and again. “It’s already paid for itself a few times over,” he said. “This truck is built to work, and that’s exactly what it does.”



     

  • Double Trouble: Built to Recover, Painted to Remember

    covertowillustrated 0d2d9
    By George L. Nitti

    In a sea of flashing lights and heavy steel, some tow trucks turn heads with their graphics—none more so than the award-winning 2024 Peterbilt rotator by Mike’s Heavy Duty Towing of Brooklyn, New York, owned by Margaret Mazzio. Equipped with a 65-ton NRC slider, the unit earned Best of Show in the Rotator Class at the 2025 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore.

    The rotator is a full custom build from the ground up. Every box is hand-painted and pinstriped, while the interior—steering wheel, column, shifters, and panels—has been reimagined with chrome and custom finishes. Even the storage compartments reflect the same attention to detail. “All my show trucks get the full treatment,” said Sal Mazzio, lead operator at Mike’s Towing, along with his son, Sal Jr.

    Graphic artist Cecil Burrowes, who has airbrushed Mike’s trucks since the 1990s, said the project required some of the most extensive pinstriping he has done in years.

    “I can’t remember the last time I striped a truck this much,” Burrowes said. “I try not to repeat patterns. I want everything to be intricate and unique.”

    Before any color was applied, Burrowes stripped the truck back to bare white, removing old graphics, sanding it with 800-grit, and rebuilding the design from scratch. The artwork was then constructed one color at a time, with each shade requiring fresh masking. Yellow outlines were added to frame the blue graphics and make them stand out against the white base.

    One of the most personal additions came mid-project, when a previous slogan was replaced with an image of Tuxi, a bulldog that once belonged to Sal's late father. Burrowes repainted both sides so the tribute became a permanent part of the truck’s story.

    The hood features a reimagined version of Stewie from Family Guy, set against a New York-inspired backdrop of cobblestones and city buildings. Layers of pearl—blue over blue and purple over purple—were sprayed using an intercoat clear to create depth and dimension. Hand-painted flames stretch across the hood and sides, while fine sparkles were added to the white panels for subtle shimmer.

    The finishing process proved challenging. Cold temperatures and an initial clear coat caused runs, forcing Burrowes to sand the entire truck smooth and re-clear it.

    “I had to do it all over again,” he said. “But when it was done, it was beautiful.”

    In the end, the rotator is a rolling testament to craftsmanship and the personal stories that continue to drive the towing industry forward.

     
January 14 - January 20, 2026

  • Kinetic Recovery Rope

    yankumkineticrope 974dc

    The Rattler: 1 Inch Recovery Rope for 3/4 -1 ton Trucks and Heavy SUVs

    Recommended for recovery vehicles that weigh 7,200 - 10,249 pounds.

    Breaking Strength: 33,500 lbs.

    Stuck? This diameter size is best utilized in anything from 3/4 ton pickup trucks to large SUV's. Why is this better than traditional flat webbing straps?

    Yankum Ropes™ delivers extra linear force and added kinetic energy that give you the power of momentum. This rope was designed for professionals but made to serve anyone who needs an extra tug. This rope was made for your farm truck to make sure you can get the job done and be home in time for supper. It’s built to stretch and perform.

    This Mil-Spec quality product is made out of the best Double Braided rope. We use our “Code Red” Polymeric coating to protect against UV, water and abrasion as well as dip the eyes in a thick, protective rubber coating to ensure extended life where it matters most. Yankum Ropes™ are designed for recovery.

    Remember to pair the recovery rope with the recovery vehicle, NOT the stuck vehicle.

    -- For use on vehicles that weigh 7,200 to 10,249 lbs
    -- Minimum Tensile Strength of 33,500 lbs
    -- WLL 6,700 - 11,200 lbs
    -- Double Braid Nylon Build
    -- Polymeric Coating
    -- Sealed Against Stain and Water
    -- UV Resistant
    -- 1 year limited warranty
    -- Made in USA

    For other sizes and more information on pricing, visit their website at https://yankum.com/products/kinetic-recovery-rope  

  • In The Ditch® Low Profile Axle Mount

    intheditchsmall 8094d
    Built for tough jobs and tight spaces, the In The Ditch® Low Profile Axle Mount combines heavy-duty strength with a sleek, low-clearance design. Perfect for trucks with limited space or custom setups, this mount is precision-crafted from high-grade aluminum and welded for long-lasting performance. Whether you’re upgrading your existing rig or starting fresh, it delivers reliable strength without unnecessary bulk.

    Features:

    -- Low-profile design for maximum clearance in tight spaces

    -- Heavy-duty aluminum construction for durability and longevity

    -- Below-deck mounting for a secure, streamlined fit

    -- Easy installation with standard mounting patterns

    -- Tested tough in real-world towing conditions

    For more information about this product, click here. 

     

  • Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly

    collins 30de9
    Built to conquer the toughest conditions, the Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly delivers unmatched strength, stability, and capacity. Originally engineered for Canada’s rugged off-road winters, this powerhouse dolly goes beyond the legendary G7, offering iron-packed durability and heavy-duty features that make it the ultimate choice for professional towers handling extreme jobs.

    Features:

    -- Steel hubs & high-capacity steel wheels – engineered for maximum durability and load-bearing strength.
    -- Wider T12 Hybrid Cross Rails – with aluminum outer rails, zinc-plated steel insert, and true-positive camber for superior stability.
    -- High-traction load-range E tires – aggressive tread design supports an industry-leading 5,120 lbs capacity.
    -- Heavy-duty iron construction – built to withstand extreme environments and heavy use.
    -- Optimized for off-road & harsh weather – designed to perform in the most demanding towing conditions.

    For more info, click here.

     
January 14 - January 20, 2026

Moments that Matter at 2025 American Towman Exposition, Dedicated to our Founder Steven L. Calitri

Thanks for coming out to the Planet's Biggest Tow Show! American Towman Exposition

Crazy Good! Pros Rave the American Towman Exposition's "Heaven for anyone that's got a tow truck"

King of the Road! Meet some of the staff Making American Towman Magazine & Expos Successful...First on the Scene since 1977!

"Lifelines" in the storm | Tow Pros Gain Recognition as Masters of Chaos Among us at 2025 TowXpo

Highlight Reel from Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace 2025 filled the South Point Hotel & Casino

Zone Safety Demo Kicks off American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2025

Garage Legends turn heads in Texas; See it all for yourself in June at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery
Show More
January 14 - January 20, 2026
Alex Alvarez of Active Recovery Services repossesses a vehicle as auto loan delinquencies continue to rise across the county.

  • Car Repossessions Surge in San Diego

    Car repossessions are rising sharply across San Diego County as more families fall behind on auto loan payments, reflecting a broader national trend. According to the Federal Reserve, 3.88% of auto loans were delinquent in the third quarter of 2025 — the highest rate since 2010 — with subprime borrowers hit hardest.

    Tow truck drivers say repossession calls have surged. Alex Alvarez of Active Recovery Services said his daily workload has jumped from two or three vehicles to as many as 10 assignments a day. Repossessions often happen quickly to avoid confrontations.

    “It has to be fast, because people will want to get in the vehicle before we hook it up,” Alvarez said.

    Construction worker Ezekiel Rodriguez said he was stunned when the car he was driving — owned by his girlfriend — was towed just days before he was set to start a new job. Without the vehicle, his ability to work is uncertain.

    Alvarez said the job comes with emotional strain.

    “This job is not easy; it’s not for everyone,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of employees come and go. They tell me the same thing — it’s not for them — but if we don’t do it, another repossession company will.”

    Source: https://www.nbcsandiego.com

     

  • Auto Loan Delinquencies Keep Climbing

    Auto loan delinquencies are climbing to their highest level since the Great Recession, signaling growing strain on American households. New data from Fitch Ratings shows subprime borrowers at least 60 days past due reached 6.65% in October 2025—the highest rate since tracking began in 1994 and above the peaks of 2008. Early-stage delinquencies are rising across all credit tiers, suggesting even stable earners are feeling the pressure.

    Several forces are driving the surge. New vehicle prices now average more than $50,000, while used cars hover around $28,000. To manage these costs, many buyers rely on 72- and 84-month loans, often carrying negative equity from previous vehicles. High interest rates—averaging above 9% for new cars—are pushing monthly payments beyond what many budgets can absorb. With wages lagging behind rising living costs, auto loans are becoming harder to maintain.

    Repossession activity is rising sharply, with analysts projecting up to 3 million vehicles repossessed by year’s end. As lenders tighten standards and consumers reassess priorities, surging delinquencies may foreshadow weakening confidence and broader economic slowing.

    Source: https://vocal.media

     

  • Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

    Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

    The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

    Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

    The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

    Source: https://curepossession.com
    https://www.msn.com

     

  • “Captain Repo” Charged in Fatal Crash

    Known on TikTok as “Captain Repo,” 29-year-old Kirkland Smith built a following by sharing dramatic vehicle repossessions online. But on May 24th, his real-life tow run ended in tragedy when he struck and killed former Bladen County, NC Fire Chief Pete Batton, 68.

    According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Batton was turning onto Robin Lane from Highway 41—just minutes from home—when Smith’s tow truck slammed into the back of his car. Troopers say Smith failed to slow down. Batton died at the scene.

    Smith, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and misdemeanor DWI. His bond was set at $5 million.

    Known for flashy TikTok and Facebook videos under the names “Captain Repo” and “Kirkland RepoMan Smith,” Smith’s online fame has now collided with a harsh legal reality. While there’s no evidence he was filming at the time, questions swirl about professionalism in the repossession industry and the dangers of sensationalizing the job.

    Source: https://curepossession.com

     
