A Tesla Burned, but the Yard Didn’t

By George L. Nitti
When crews from Ricky’s Towing of Amarillo, Texas, arrived on Interstate 40, the recovery was considered high-risk for a reason increasingly familiar to towers: a damaged electric vehicle with an unpredictable battery. Owned by Ricky Cantu, the company was responding to a vehicle transport that had been rear-ended by a semi, damaging several vehicles, including a nearly new Tesla crushed at both ends.
At the scene, operators checked for heat, odors, and visible signs of battery compromise. Nothing appeared wrong. Still, the Tesla was handled as a potential hazard. That decision proved critical.
The crash occurred July 15, and the Tesla was placed inside a newly purchased Firebox, a steel containment unit designed to isolate damaged electric vehicles. Almost 3 weeks later, smoke began rising from the box.
Employees spotted it around 9 a.m. and immediately contacted the fire department. “We’re open 24/7, and luckily we had a driver and a dispatcher on site,” Cantu said. “They saw smoke and called it in right away.”
When firefighters arrived minutes later, the Tesla was fully engulfed inside the Firebox. Crews flooded the container, submerging the vehicle beyond the roofline. The fire did not spread. For more than 13 hours, the box bubbled as the lithium-ion battery continued burning beneath the surface.
“You could tell there was still a fire under there,” Cantu said. “That battery stayed hot for hours.”
The Firebox—an investment of roughly $52,000—performed as designed, containing the blaze and protecting surrounding property. Nearby vehicles, including brand-new jet skis stored just feet away, were unharmed. Without containment, Cantu said, the outcome could have been catastrophic.
“We don’t have room to give every EV a 50-foot radius,” he explained. “With the winds we get here—60 or 70 miles an hour—one EV fire could take out the whole yard.”
Why EVs Pose a Threat During Storage
Unlike traditional vehicle fires, EV battery fires can ignite days or even weeks after a crash. Current guidance recommends isolating or containing damaged electric vehicles for 30 days, even when no warning signs are present.
In this case, the Tesla ignited. “We don’t know what caused it,” Cantu said. “It could’ve been internal damage or a pinched wire. The problem is, you don’t shut everything off in an EV. Some systems still have power.”
That unpredictability is what concerns towing operators most. “You may see smoke,” Cantu said, “but you don’t see an explosion coming. That’s what can kill someone.”
Two years earlier at Ricky's storage facility, a fire involving a box truck caused approximately $200,000 in losses when flames spread to two adjacent semis. “That changed how we think about storage safety,” he said.
Issues with Containment
While the Firebox successfully contained the Tesla fire, disposal proved costly and complex. The vehicle remained submerged for two weeks before crews could begin removing contaminated water. Disposal required testing, documentation, specialized hauling, and placement at a Level 2 landfill approved for lithium contamination.
“You can’t just dump it,” Cantu said. “This isn’t oilfield water. Lithium contamination has its own rules.”
Testing alone exceeded $1,000, with hauling and landfill fees adding thousands more. Total out-of-pocket costs reached approximately $4,000, excluding storage time, labor, and equipment use. Insurance offered little relief.
“They paid for the other vehicles,” Cantu said. “But not the Tesla. That’s going to litigation.”
To work within state limits on storage fees, Ricky’s Towing now leases the Firebox through its environmental services division—one way operators are adapting to regulations that have yet to catch up with EV realities.
Training Program in the Works
Video from the incident showed firefighters climbing onto the Firebox while the vehicle burned, an action Cantu says highlights a widespread training gap. “That could’ve ended badly,” he said. “That thing could’ve exploded.”
In response, the company has scheduled a two-day EV safety course covering battery fires, containment systems, and contamination risks, inviting local and volunteer fire departments to attend. Ricky’s Towing has also invested in high-temperature fire blankets, providing one to a local department for training and evaluation.
“They don’t even have these yet,” Cantu said. “We want them to use it, film it, and tell us what happens. We’re all learning.”
Preparing for What’s Next
As electric vehicles—and electric semis—become more common on major freight corridors, containment challenges will only grow. “Some electric semis won’t even fit in a Firebox,” Cantu said. “That’s the next problem.”
Despite the cost, he believes incident-management towers should seriously consider containment systems. “This isn’t about equipment,” he said. “It’s about protecting people. I walk that yard every day. I don’t want one of my guys walking past a vehicle when it decides to blow.”
In this case, preparation made the difference. “We bought the Firebox just weeks before this happened,” Cantu said. “And it did exactly what it was supposed to do.”
By George L. Nitti
On a wind-scoured ridge above a Montana ski area, a bright red snowcat belonging to the National Weather Service sat half-buried in stiff, wind-packed snow. It had broken down months earlier near a remote weather station and become entombed under six to seven feet of drifted white snow. Now, the agency needed it back.
They called Iron Horse Towing, one of the few operators in the region with the machines and experience to attempt a high-angle snowcat recovery.
Scott Wolff brought two LMC 1800 snowcats, each outfitted with large gateway blades and custom modifications for deep-snow operations. Reaching the stranded machine meant carving a quarter-mile corridor through crusted drifts thick enough to support a standing man.
“This kind of snow is nothing like clearing a driveway,” said Wolff. “It’s dense, it’s layered, and it fights you. In the pictures, you can see how deep the snow is and crusty and nasty. I mean it was drifted on that ridge probably six or seven feet deep, and anytime snow drifts like that, it gets to be really stiff.”
When the crew finally reached the buried weather-service cat, they discovered it was positioned on a slope with an unforgiving drop below. Wolff fabricated a specialized drawbar attachment so one of his snowcats could control the descent from the rear while the second pulled from the front. “I had to make a special drawbar attachment for it so we could hook my snowcat at the back of their snowcat and then the other snowcat in the front…so we could control it on the way down because these hills are insanely steep,” he said.
In the photos he shared, three machines are tethered in a train, inching down the mountain with the broken cat suspended between them like a pendulum on tracks. Behind them, on the far ridge line, the cluster of antennas they’d started from loomed against the sky—proof of just how far up the mountain the recovery had begun.
“One of my biggest fears is a breakdown of my own or getting stuck…It takes a very special skilled operator to operate these things in these areas,” Wolff said. The descent was slow, deliberate, and nerve-racking. A wrong throttle input could slide the entire recovery chain downhill. After hours of controlled movement, the team reached a lower landing where normal travel became possible.
The whole job stretched nearly twelve hours.
Snowcat recoveries pay well, Wolff admitted, but not every stranded driver can afford them. “These machines cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the terrain is dangerous. Some folks try to bargain it down, but I can’t run a cat twenty miles into the backcountry for whatever cash they have in their pocket.”
Still, he loves the work. “These are once-in-a-career jobs for most people. For us, it’s every season.”
-
By George Nitti
When dispatchers from the Texas Highway Patrol called Jordan Towing to a reported 18-wheeler crash on State Highway 121 near McKinney, Texas on Oct. 22, 2025, what they found was a tow truck teetering off the side of a bridge.
“It was reported as the 18-wheeler that had crashed and was dangling over the bridge,” said Curtis Jordan, incident manager and co-owner of Jordan Towing of Plano. “When we arrived on scene, it was a flatbed tow truck that had a couple of cars loaded on it that had hit a stalled car in a lane of traffic.”
The impact sent the driver hard left. “He flipped it over and the cab portion went through the wall and was dangling over Hardin on the 121,” Jordan recalled.
McKinney Fire Department arrived first with their ladder truck, followed by the Texas Highway Patrol, hazmat crews, and Jordan’s team, which was equipped with two rotators, a 75-ton Peterbilt and a 50-ton. “They took a couple of their fire guys up on the ladder and knocked the front windshield out in order to rescue the driver,” Jordan said. “It was a little crazy, a little chaotic.”
Once the driver was safe, the challenge shifted to stabilizing the wreck and protecting the damaged bridge. “Part of the bridge was broken off,” Jordan said. “If we pulled the truck back in a certain way we could break off some more of that and it could fall down.”
Engineers from the North Texas Tollway Authority evaluated the structure before Jordan’s team set up outriggers. “They didn’t want their structure compromised,” he said. “They had to tell us what was a good safe spot for that.”
Environmental concerns added to the complexity. “There was a major hydraulic oil, antifreeze, fuel leak so we had to contain that,” Jordan said. Only after the hazmat cleanup could they begin recovery operations. His crew unchained two damaged cars — a Dodge and a Ford Focus — and used their medium-duty units to upright and remove them before addressing the main casualty.
Because of the instability of the bridge, Jordan’s team coordinated every move with the other agencies on scene. “Safety came first,” he said. “We all came to, ‘Hey, we need to tie this thing down, we don’t want it falling off.’”
The recovery was part of a TRIP (Towing and Recovery Incentive Program) activation, a system that requires qualified heavy-duty responders to clear major incidents quickly. “We have little 15-20 minute huddles between the incident managers from the fire department, the NTTA, Texas Highway Patrol, and of course the wrecker service,” Jordan said. “We huddle up, see how things are going, give updates, and figure out our game plan going forward.”
After four hours on scene, the wrecked tow truck was safely uprighted and removed. Jordan, who has run Jordan Towing for 30 years, credits his team’s training and coordination for the successful outcome. “We train all our guys,” he said. “We’ve got 3 rotators… heavy haul, 65-ton bus haulers, 55-tons. You name it, we’ve got it.”
For Jordan, who followed in his father’s footsteps, this was another day proving the importance of professionalism in heavy recovery. “My dad ran wreckers in the ’70s… when I turned 18, I came back and started working for the company he sold out to, and then about seven years later me and my brother started Jordan Towing.”
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of first responders, engineers, and experienced operators, a potential disaster ended without injury.
Incident Details at a Glance
Date: October 22, 2025
Location: Sam Rayburn Tollway (SH 121) over Hardin Boulevard, McKinney, TX
Incident: Flatbed tow truck crashed into a stalled vehicle and went through the bridge wall, cab hanging over edge
Responding Agencies: McKinney Fire Department, Texas Highway Patrol, North Texas Tollway Authority
Recovery Lead: Jordan Towing
Equipment Used: 75-ton and 50-ton Peterbilt rotators, medium-duty units
Duration: Approx. 4 hours
Outcome: Driver rescued safely, vehicle recovered, no further structural damage or injuries