Manuel M.
De Andrade
Nov 21, 2025

Another Towman
Struck Down
Ford Takes $19.5 Billion Charge, Scales Back EV Plans
Dramatic Bridge Recovery: Towing, Fire and Hazmat Crews Unite to Avert Disaster
Tow truck rescued after dangling off Texas bridge in dramatic recovery.
Eyes on the Road: How Billboards Contribute to Distracted Driving
Billboards may distract drivers—posing hidden dangers on our highways.
Double Trouble: Built to Recover, Painted to Remember
Award-winning NYC rotator blends hand-painted graphics with bold design.
Car Repossessions Surge in San Diego
San Diego repo calls surge as auto loan delinquencies hit a 15-year high.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 31 - January 06, 2026

A Tesla Burned, but the Yard Didn’t

evcontainment2 55943
By George L. Nitti

When crews from Ricky’s Towing of Amarillo, Texas, arrived on Interstate 40, the recovery was considered high-risk for a reason increasingly familiar to towers: a damaged electric vehicle with an unpredictable battery. Owned by Ricky Cantu, the company was responding to a vehicle transport that had been rear-ended by a semi, damaging several vehicles, including a nearly new Tesla crushed at both ends.

At the scene, operators checked for heat, odors, and visible signs of battery compromise. Nothing appeared wrong. Still, the Tesla was handled as a potential hazard. That decision proved critical.

The crash occurred July 15, and the Tesla was placed inside a newly purchased Firebox, a steel containment unit designed to isolate damaged electric vehicles. Almost 3 weeks later, smoke began rising from the box.

Employees spotted it around 9 a.m. and immediately contacted the fire department. “We’re open 24/7, and luckily we had a driver and a dispatcher on site,” Cantu said. “They saw smoke and called it in right away.”

When firefighters arrived minutes later, the Tesla was fully engulfed inside the Firebox. Crews flooded the container, submerging the vehicle beyond the roofline. The fire did not spread. For more than 13 hours, the box bubbled as the lithium-ion battery continued burning beneath the surface.

“You could tell there was still a fire under there,” Cantu said. “That battery stayed hot for hours.”

The Firebox—an investment of roughly $52,000—performed as designed, containing the blaze and protecting surrounding property. Nearby vehicles, including brand-new jet skis stored just feet away, were unharmed. Without containment, Cantu said, the outcome could have been catastrophic.

“We don’t have room to give every EV a 50-foot radius,” he explained. “With the winds we get here—60 or 70 miles an hour—one EV fire could take out the whole yard.”

Why EVs Pose a Threat During Storage

Unlike traditional vehicle fires, EV battery fires can ignite days or even weeks after a crash. Current guidance recommends isolating or containing damaged electric vehicles for 30 days, even when no warning signs are present.

In this case, the Tesla ignited. “We don’t know what caused it,” Cantu said. “It could’ve been internal damage or a pinched wire. The problem is, you don’t shut everything off in an EV. Some systems still have power.”

That unpredictability is what concerns towing operators most. “You may see smoke,” Cantu said, “but you don’t see an explosion coming. That’s what can kill someone.”

Two years earlier at Ricky's storage facility, a fire involving a box truck caused approximately $200,000 in losses when flames spread to two adjacent semis. “That changed how we think about storage safety,” he said.

Issues with Containment 

While the Firebox successfully contained the Tesla fire, disposal proved costly and complex. The vehicle remained submerged for two weeks before crews could begin removing contaminated water. Disposal required testing, documentation, specialized hauling, and placement at a Level 2 landfill approved for lithium contamination.

“You can’t just dump it,” Cantu said. “This isn’t oilfield water. Lithium contamination has its own rules.”

Testing alone exceeded $1,000, with hauling and landfill fees adding thousands more. Total out-of-pocket costs reached approximately $4,000, excluding storage time, labor, and equipment use. Insurance offered little relief.

“They paid for the other vehicles,” Cantu said. “But not the Tesla. That’s going to litigation.”

To work within state limits on storage fees, Ricky’s Towing now leases the Firebox through its environmental services division—one way operators are adapting to regulations that have yet to catch up with EV realities.

Training Program in the Works

Video from the incident showed firefighters climbing onto the Firebox while the vehicle burned, an action Cantu says highlights a widespread training gap. “That could’ve ended badly,” he said. “That thing could’ve exploded.”

In response, the company has scheduled a two-day EV safety course covering battery fires, containment systems, and contamination risks, inviting local and volunteer fire departments to attend. Ricky’s Towing has also invested in high-temperature fire blankets, providing one to a local department for training and evaluation.

“They don’t even have these yet,” Cantu said. “We want them to use it, film it, and tell us what happens. We’re all learning.”

Preparing for What’s Next

As electric vehicles—and electric semis—become more common on major freight corridors, containment challenges will only grow. “Some electric semis won’t even fit in a Firebox,” Cantu said. “That’s the next problem.”

Despite the cost, he believes incident-management towers should seriously consider containment systems. “This isn’t about equipment,” he said. “It’s about protecting people. I walk that yard every day. I don’t want one of my guys walking past a vehicle when it decides to blow.”

In this case, preparation made the difference. “We bought the Firebox just weeks before this happened,” Cantu said. “And it did exactly what it was supposed to do.”



Milwaukee Parking Crackdown Nears as Grace Ends

Drivers in Milwaukee are just days away from facing vehicle tows as a grace period on the city’s new parking enforcement rules comes to an end.

Beginning January 1, 2026, motorists with multiple unpaid parking tickets can have their vehicles towed without warning if they park illegally again. The tougher rules impose a $150 towing or initial storage fee, plus $25 for each additional day the vehicle remains impounded. Drivers must also pay outstanding tickets or schedule a court date before their car is released.

The ordinance took effect November 1, but city officials delayed enforcement for two months to give drivers time to catch up on unpaid citations. During that period, Milwaukee mailed warning letters to roughly 23,000 drivers who had five or more unpaid tickets, advising them to clear their balances within 60 days.

According to TMJ4, tens of thousands of drivers could be affected by the crackdown. Some residents say the change has already come as a shock.

“Please park legally,” said Alderman Scott Spiker. “And if you don’t, please pay your tickets — or we’re going to be towing your vehicle.”

Source: https://www.the-sun.com



A new parking enforcement policy allows cars with multiple unpaid tickets to be towed without warning once the grace period ends on January 1, 2026.

Pickering's legacy of service and generosity continues to inspire the Idaho Falls community.

  • Towing Leader Leaves Behind a Legacy of Generosity

    As the year comes to a close, the towing community is remembering the life and generosity of Brad Pickering, founder of Idaho Falls–based Sunkiss Towing, whose impact reached far beyond the roadside.

    Pickering passed away peacefully on Nov. 21 at age 71, leaving behind a business built on both success and giving. Known throughout eastern Idaho for his bright orange wreckers and steady work ethic, Pickering grew Sunkiss Enterprises from a single truck into a respected operation that continues today under the leadership of his son, Zach.

    Yet those who knew him say his greatest legacy was generosity. He routinely checked in on hundreds of friends, customers and acquaintances, often offering help before it was asked for. On one memorable occasion, a family from Germany became stranded in Idaho Falls. Pickering welcomed them into his home, repaired their car, and shared his faith before sending them on their way with a copy of the Book of Mormon. Months later, the family mailed him a German license plate and a heartfelt letter of thanks.

    Raised in Idaho Falls by a hardworking single mother, Pickering carried his early drive through decades in business, always keeping generosity and compassion at the heart of his work. His life serves as a reminder that towing, at its best, is about helping people and giving back to the community.

    Source: https://www.eastidahonews.com/

     

  • Wisconsin Tow Crews Brace for Calls as Winter Storm Hits

    Tow truck drivers and dispatchers across southern Wisconsin are gearing up for a flood of calls as a winter storm brings hazardous driving conditions to the region. Some towing companies expect to respond to hundreds of service requests in a single day.

    John Van, owner of Finish Line Towing, said his operation prepares for storms by putting extra crews on the road and adding dispatch support.

    “We’ll do anywhere from 300 to 500 calls in a day,” Van said. “All we can do is overstaff.”

    Safety is a major concern, especially with slick roads and ongoing highway construction. Van said his crews avoid stopping on busy roadways unless they can work completely outside the traffic lane.

    The storm also strains dispatch centers, where phones ring nonstop. Van said his eight-person dispatch team often works overtime during major weather events, fielding as many as 1,000 calls.

    Despite the chaos, Van said many drivers take pride in helping stranded motorists and push through the tough conditions.

    Source: https://www.wmtv15news.com

     

  • Judge OKs Kansas City Towing Ordinance

    A Jackson County, Missouri judge has cleared the way for Kansas City to enforce new ordinances aimed at curbing predatory towing, rejecting a legal challenge brought by a local tow company owner.

    Judge Lauren Barrett ruled Tuesday that the ordinances, passed earlier this year, do not violate Missouri state law. The regulations include a new “Bill of Rights for Towed Vehicles,” which sets maximum towing fees, requires operators to provide vehicle owners with written notice of their rights, and allows drivers to stop a tow before it leaves private property.

    Mayor Quinton Lucas pushed for the changes after the city received numerous complaints from residents about towing practices. “Kansas City will never stop protecting our community from predatory practices,” Lucas said in a statement, praising the court’s decision.

    Tow operators have argued the rules expose them to new legal risks. Earlier this year, Private Party Impound and other companies sued the city, claiming the ordinance could force them to release vehicles to non-owners and conflict with state statutes. Operators have also voiced concerns about liability and lack of industry input.

    Despite the opposition, the ordinance is scheduled to take effect January 1.

    Source: https://fox4kc.com

     

  • Tow Truck Driver Acquitted in Federal SUV Case

    A South Los Angeles tow truck driver has been found not guilty of stealing a federal agent’s vehicle during an immigration arrest last summer.

    A federal jury on Friday acquitted Bobby Nunez, 33, of theft of government property stemming from an August incident involving immigration enforcement officers. The charge carried a potential sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison. After a four-day trial, jurors deliberated for more than three hours before returning the not-guilty verdict.

    Prosecutors alleged that Nunez interfered with federal agents as they arrested a Colombian woman accused of entering the United States illegally. According to court filings, agents parked two government vehicles, with emergency lights activated, at the exit of an apartment complex parking garage to block the woman’s car during the arrest.

    Authorities said Nunez and another man approached the scene and were warned to leave. While agents dealt with the other individual, prosecutors claimed Nunez entered his Dodge tow truck and towed away one of the government SUVs used to block the exit.

    Federal officials said the SUV contained an agent’s firearm and keys. Nunez was arrested roughly two weeks later, but the jury ultimately rejected the government’s case.

    Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles

     

  • Power Outage Halts Waymo, Tow Operators Respond

    Waymo temporarily suspended its self-driving ride-hailing service in San Francisco after a widespread power outage knocked out traffic signals across the city, leaving many of its autonomous vehicles stopped at darkened intersections. The outage affected tens of thousands of residents and created traffic congestion as Waymo vehicles remained stationary while attempting to assess uncontrolled crossings.

    Tow truck operators reported towing Waymo vehicles for hours overnight as the disruption continued. Videos posted on social media showed driverless cars stopped with hazard lights flashing, frustrating motorists and contributing to gridlock in several neighborhoods. City officials said the mayor’s office contacted Waymo after the stalled vehicles added to traffic problems, prompting the company to pause service across the Bay Area.

    Waymo said its vehicles are designed to treat nonfunctioning traffic signals as four-way stops, but the scale of the outage led some cars to remain stopped longer than usual while confirming conditions. No accidents or injuries were reported.

    Service resumed after power was restored, but the incident underscored the essential role towing professionals play when autonomous vehicles are unable to recover on their own during large-scale infrastructure failures.

     

  • WI Towman Recognized with 2025 American Towman ACE Award

    Tyler Mize, president and CEO of Barrett’s Towing of Madison County, has been recognized by the Madison Journal Today following the company’s receipt of the 2025 American Towman ACE (Achievement in Service Excellence) Award, one of the towing industry’s highest honors.

    Barrett’s Towing earned the award for exceptional service performance, reliability, and professionalism. Mize accepted the award at the recent American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Maryland, where recipients from across the country were honored.

    ACE Award recipients are nominated by their motor clubs and must rank at the highest levels across multiple performance metrics. These include consistently meeting or exceeding estimated time of arrival (ETA), maintaining reliable response times, receiving documented customer commendations, servicing a high percentage of dispatched calls, and demonstrating overall operational excellence.

    Receiving an ACE Award places a towing operation in the top 1% of the industry for service and reliability, according to American Towman. 

    Local recognition of ACE Award recipients helps showcase towing companies that meet the highest service standards and reinforces public trust in essential roadside service providers.

    Towing companies interested in ACE Award consideration are encouraged to contact their motor club to confirm participation and review their performance standing.

    The 2025 American Towman ACE Awards are proudly sponsored by Allstate Roadside, Nation Safe Drivers, GEICO, Agero, and TRXNOW.

    2025 American Towman ACE Award Recipients

    Shahid Shanti, Jennifer Kleinow, Mike Winchester, Raheem Jamal, Eddie Selmon, Billy Salamey, Adam Karim Ayed, Roe Atia, Sunny Singh, Ronnie Khanafseh, Marcello Tito, Jacob Parrish, Angelo Lovett Sr., Muhamed Hajhassan, Scott Mitchell, Haffed Martinez, Kevin Boehm, William Angelo, Amy Parker, Jonathan Arnold, Moe Hajhassen, Amanda Burkett, Anand Singh, Danny Kinser, Tricia Palmer, Parmveer Singh, Jerry Barbour, Tyler Mize, Jeff Jardine, Cory Seeling, James Simmons, R. Blair Gentry, Bonni Ennis, Roy Jones, Ben Jenkins, Chris Holloway, Jim Shriner, Joe Campanella, Christopher Fernandez, Dustin Tapp, Sanjay Anand, Lisa Ann Colburn, Charles Schmidt, Michelle Jones, Brandon Romero, Paul Stephens, John Canty, Nicholas McKernan, Adam Lach, Miguel Valeazquez, Kyle Chron, Victoria DeFalco, DeAndre Rutherford, Diamond Yorker, Joe Romaniello, Alan Dering, Dennis Eldridge, Rami Alquza, Reinhold Weick, John Van, Jacob Sylvia, Nicholas Van, Michele Frattalone, Enrick Fournier, Sabera Alqaza, Fernando Gomez, David Gonzalez Sr., David Gonzalez Jr., Michael Gray, Charlie Griffin Jr., Nicole Haas, Christina Floyd, Faris Salman, Danny Rubin II, Christopher Sanzone, David Hain, Jimmie Rollins, Kevin Hague, Tony Nasi, Jenison Gabrielle, Jason Koehn, Josue Lazo, Stoner Ross, Stuart Hornik, Anthony Stowes, Blanca Ortega, Ricardo Sanchez, Mark Giblin, Mario Sorenci, Mira Hicks, Joseph Lapaglia, Jacob Mathies, Danny Hoffman, Jonathan Mitchell, Victor Filerio, Joyce Powers, Jason Nunn, Christopher Ball, Harrison Stone, Wayne Bramblett, Daniel Johnson, Michael Taliercio, Sarah Wehbe, Jose Pagan, Touseef Zafar, Nicholas Napolitano, Elyse Williams, Mohammad Alqaza, Victor Gomez, Steve Palmer, Khaled Baroudi, Rick Rahner, Anne Marie Leroy, Mark Davis, Twila Greenan, Donnie Stroud, Robert Ballasedis, Jessica Johnston, Brian Myers, Ryan Ward, Ali Murray, Kenneth Ellis, Dawn Green, Damion Marcus, Rod Moldthan, Dustin Simkhovitch, Laura Dravec, Charles Cary, Chris Mederios, Scott Hatch, William Merrih, Bryan Starks, Brian Sullivan, Timothy Sullivan, Kevin McTernan, Matt Ebert, Yousef Monsour, Michael Thompson, Anthony Mancini, Michael Smith Jr., Travis Shumate, Matt Karpel, Vince Flook, Fady Salamey, Jim Fady, John Watkins, Ray Ramos, Michael Schoen, Tim Kaminski, Asher Zeitlen

    Source: Source: https://www.mainstreetnews.com and American Towman Magazine and Expositions

     
  • The Buried Snowcat on the Boundary Ridge

    By George L. Nitti

    On a wind-scoured ridge above a Montana ski area, a bright red snowcat belonging to the National Weather Service sat half-buried in stiff, wind-packed snow. It had broken down months earlier near a remote weather station and become entombed under six to seven feet of drifted white snow. Now, the agency needed it back.

    They called Iron Horse Towing, one of the few operators in the region with the machines and experience to attempt a high-angle snowcat recovery.

    Scott Wolff brought two LMC 1800 snowcats, each outfitted with large gateway blades and custom modifications for deep-snow operations. Reaching the stranded machine meant carving a quarter-mile corridor through crusted drifts thick enough to support a standing man.

    “This kind of snow is nothing like clearing a driveway,” said Wolff. “It’s dense, it’s layered, and it fights you. In the pictures, you can see how deep the snow is and crusty and nasty. I mean it was drifted on that ridge probably six or seven feet deep, and anytime snow drifts like that, it gets to be really stiff.”

    When the crew finally reached the buried weather-service cat, they discovered it was positioned on a slope with an unforgiving drop below. Wolff fabricated a specialized drawbar attachment so one of his snowcats could control the descent from the rear while the second pulled from the front. “I had to make a special drawbar attachment for it so we could hook my snowcat at the back of their snowcat and then the other snowcat in the front…so we could control it on the way down because these hills are insanely steep,” he said.

    In the photos he shared, three machines are tethered in a train, inching down the mountain with the broken cat suspended between them like a pendulum on tracks. Behind them, on the far ridge line, the cluster of antennas they’d started from loomed against the sky—proof of just how far up the mountain the recovery had begun.

    “One of my biggest fears is a breakdown of my own or getting stuck…It takes a very special skilled operator to operate these things in these areas,” Wolff said. The descent was slow, deliberate, and nerve-racking. A wrong throttle input could slide the entire recovery chain downhill. After hours of controlled movement, the team reached a lower landing where normal travel became possible.

    The whole job stretched nearly twelve hours.

    Snowcat recoveries pay well, Wolff admitted, but not every stranded driver can afford them. “These machines cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the terrain is dangerous. Some folks try to bargain it down, but I can’t run a cat twenty miles into the backcountry for whatever cash they have in their pocket.”

    Still, he loves the work. “These are once-in-a-career jobs for most people. For us, it’s every season.”

     

  • Dramatic Bridge Recovery: Towing, Fire and Hazmat Crews Unite to Avert Disaster

    jordancover 1884f
    By George Nitti 

    When dispatchers from the Texas Highway Patrol called Jordan Towing to a reported 18-wheeler crash on State Highway 121 near McKinney, Texas on Oct. 22, 2025, what they found was a tow truck teetering off the side of a bridge.

    “It was reported as the 18-wheeler that had crashed and was dangling over the bridge,” said Curtis Jordan, incident manager and co-owner of Jordan Towing of Plano. “When we arrived on scene, it was a flatbed tow truck that had a couple of cars loaded on it that had hit a stalled car in a lane of traffic.” 

    The impact sent the driver hard left. “He flipped it over and the cab portion went through the wall and was dangling over Hardin on the 121,” Jordan recalled.  

    McKinney Fire Department arrived first with their ladder truck, followed by the Texas Highway Patrol, hazmat crews, and Jordan’s team, which was equipped with two rotators, a 75-ton Peterbilt and a 50-ton. “They took a couple of their fire guys up on the ladder and knocked the front windshield out in order to rescue the driver,” Jordan said. “It was a little crazy, a little chaotic.” 

    Once the driver was safe, the challenge shifted to stabilizing the wreck and protecting the damaged bridge. “Part of the bridge was broken off,” Jordan said. “If we pulled the truck back in a certain way we could break off some more of that and it could fall down.” 

    Engineers from the North Texas Tollway Authority evaluated the structure before Jordan’s team set up outriggers. “They didn’t want their structure compromised,” he said. “They had to tell us what was a good safe spot for that.” 

    Environmental concerns added to the complexity. “There was a major hydraulic oil, antifreeze, fuel leak so we had to contain that,” Jordan said. Only after the hazmat cleanup could they begin recovery operations. His crew unchained two damaged cars — a Dodge and a Ford Focus — and used their medium-duty units to upright and remove them before addressing the main casualty. 

    Because of the instability of the bridge, Jordan’s team coordinated every move with the other agencies on scene. “Safety came first,” he said. “We all came to, ‘Hey, we need to tie this thing down, we don’t want it falling off.’” 

    The recovery was part of a TRIP (Towing and Recovery Incentive Program) activation, a system that requires qualified heavy-duty responders to clear major incidents quickly. “We have little 15-20 minute huddles between the incident managers from the fire department, the NTTA, Texas Highway Patrol, and of course the wrecker service,” Jordan said. “We huddle up, see how things are going, give updates, and figure out our game plan going forward.” 

    After four hours on scene, the wrecked tow truck was safely uprighted and removed. Jordan, who has run Jordan Towing for 30 years, credits his team’s training and coordination for the successful outcome. “We train all our guys,” he said. “We’ve got 3 rotators… heavy haul, 65-ton bus haulers, 55-tons. You name it, we’ve got it.” 

    For Jordan, who followed in his father’s footsteps, this was another day proving the importance of professionalism in heavy recovery. “My dad ran wreckers in the ’70s… when I turned 18, I came back and started working for the company he sold out to, and then about seven years later me and my brother started Jordan Towing.”  

    Thanks to the coordinated efforts of first responders, engineers, and experienced operators, a potential disaster ended without injury.

    Incident Details at a Glance 

    Date: October 22, 2025 
    Location: Sam Rayburn Tollway (SH 121) over Hardin Boulevard, McKinney, TX 
    Incident: Flatbed tow truck crashed into a stalled vehicle and went through the bridge wall, cab hanging over edge 
    Responding Agencies: McKinney Fire Department, Texas Highway Patrol, North Texas Tollway Authority 
    Recovery Lead: Jordan Towing 
    Equipment Used: 75-ton and 50-ton Peterbilt rotators, medium-duty units 
    Duration: Approx. 4 hours 
    Outcome: Driver rescued safely, vehicle recovered, no further structural damage or injuries 

     
  • Fighting the Elements: Winter Warfare Against Rust and Corrosion in Tow Trucks

    rustprevention 196dc
    By Brian J. Riker 

    Rust is one of those problems that creeps in quietly. It starts inside the frame rails of a $200,000 wrecker, behind wiring connectors and beneath freshly painted panels. By the time bubbling paint or flaking steel becomes visible, the damage is already done—and the repair bill is no joke. 

    Winter Roads, Hidden Costs 

    For most of the United States, winter road conditions are well underway. While the snow can create beautiful landscapes, and drive revenue through increased recovery calls, it also brings a serious downside: corrosion caused by modern road treatments deployed by highway maintenance crews. 

    While some states, including North Dakota, Missouri, and Kansas, have experimented with non-corrosive traction enhancement sprays such as beet juice, most roads are still treated with salt brine solutions and traditional rock salt/sand mixtures. 

    It is the salt brine that causes the most damage. Applied wet, it dries into a fine powder that works its way into sealed wiring connectors, gaps in frame rails, and body panel seams. These liquid brine solutions are highly aggressive, damaging nearly everything they touch—including asphalt and, especially, concrete road surfaces. 

    Because modern life doesn’t slow down weather, roads are often over-treated in the name of safety as drivers rush off to dinner or make yet another trip for bread and milk. The unintended consequence is accelerating corrosion on the very equipment tow operators rely on. 

    Corrosion Is a Business Problem 

    Left unchecked, rust doesn’t just affect appearance. It erodes resale value, increases downtime, and compromises reliability, often at the worst possible moment. 

    Luke York, owner of 201 Service in Skowhegan, Maine, sees the effects firsthand.“The state of Maine uses calcium chloride now, and honestly, it eats everything,” York said. “So all we really do is wash our trucks a lot. We try to stay ahead of it, especially between storms when they’ve just put it down.” 

    What Tow Operators Can Do 

    All hope is not lost. With some effort and consistency, the damaging effects of road treatments can be significantly reduced. 

    1. Start With Gentle Cleaning

    As of this writing, it may be a little late for full prevention, but better late than never. Prevention begins with thoroughly cleaning your vehicle’s undercarriage using low-pressure water and detergent soap. Be cautious with high pressure washers. While effective, excessive pressure can force grime deeper into body seams and closed frame sections, worsening the problem rather than solving it. 

    York agrees that consistency matters most.“We don’t do anything too fancy,” he said. “We just wash them a lot."

    2. Use Barriers, Not Just Neutralizers

    After cleaning and drying, applying a salt-neutralizing spray is beneficial. Even better is applying a protective barrier to prevent corrosive material from contacting critical components. 

    Several products are available. My preferred solution is Fluid Film, available in aerosol cans or bulk containers, and capable of reaching tight, corrosion-prone areas. 

    York says undercoating has made a difference on newer trucks. “When we get new trucks, we try to undercoat them if we can. The dealerships around here are spraying it now, and it seems to work pretty good. Unfortunately, if you wait too long, it’s already too late.” 

    3. Don’t Skip Washes Mid-Season 

    As winter progresses, don’t skip cleaning just because the truck will get dirty again tomorrow. After each trip on wet or salt-covered roads, a gentle rinse with low-pressure water is critical. 

    Soap or salt-neutralizing chemicals can help, but nothing matters more than removing the bulk of the material before it dries into a hard crust and starts eating away at your investment. 

    4. Protect Finished Surfaces

    Chrome and finished surfaces still require regular hand cleaning and polishing to combat salt and grime. If surfaces were polished and waxed before winter, mid-season maintenance becomes much easier—often requiring only warm water, a good detergent, and a quick rinse. 

    Note: Use Pressure Washers Carefully 

    If you use a pressure washer, always be mindful of electrical connections and sensitive components. High-pressure water can damage modern electronics and force moisture into cracks and seams, creating the perfect environment for corrosion. 

    Salt plus trapped moisture is a deadly combination for steel. 

    The Bottom Line 

    Tow trucks aren’t exempt from corrosion, or inspection standards. In states like Maine, severe rust can render vehicles unroadworthy. “We tow a lot of vehicles that are rusted out—frames, rocker panels, everything,” York said. “Some of them are less than 10 years old. Rust alone can fail an inspection and make the vehicle basically unusable.” 

    The same rules apply to wreckers. Staying ahead of corrosion is about protecting uptime, safety, and long-term value. 

    Winter may be unavoidable. Rust damage doesn’t have to be. 

     

  • Eyes on the Road: How Billboards Contribute to Distracted Driving

    Billboards PIC 1f6e5
    By Randall Resch

    In the short drive between Harry Reid International Airport and the Vegas Tow Show at South Point, I spotted a string of billboards plastered with attorneys’ faces, advertising something along the lines of, “Injured? Just call 1-800-HookuUp.” Not only were they an eyesore, I also found them distracting.

    Rarely, if ever, has the topic of billboard safety been discussed in tow forums, safety meetings, or Slow Down–Move Over conferences. A tower friend recently sent me a link to an article on billboard safety written by an Australian reporter for Aussie motorists. At first glance, one might not consider the presence of highway billboards a safety issue—but what dangers do they present?

    The author focused on—and praised—a study conducted by the Outdoor Media Association examining whether billboards “could make us better drivers” during daily commutes. While I salute the effort to raise safety awareness, I disagree with the claim that “the fleeting seconds you glance at a billboard can impact the way you drive.” Impact is the operative word. Sure, safety messages matter, but isn’t glancing at a billboard, in the grand scheme of staying laser-focused on driving, a form of distracted driving?

    While searching online, I found another piece by Billups.com noting that outdoor media is “one of the most effective and efficient forms of advertising,” citing brand recall, cost-effectiveness, reach, and brand recognition. Viewed from a business perspective, that may be true—but from a safety standpoint, glancing at billboards is another potential contributor to distracted driving. Could it lead to deadly results?

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) defines distracted driving as any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating or drinking, talking to passengers, or fiddling with the stereo, entertainment, or navigation system. When traveling at highway speeds, does reading a billboard create conditions that could cause primary or secondary collisions? The answer is yes.

    Consider this: a motorist driving in moderate traffic may glance away and unconsciously drift, unknowingly steering into the path of a speeding motorcycle in an adjacent lane. That brief look could prevent them from seeing a pedestrian tow operator or first responder working along the shoulder. Marketing experts may praise billboard space as a powerful tool, but glancing at them creates visual and cognitive distractions—often referred to as “mind-wandering.”

    In 2007, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), along with Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), studied the effects of digital billboards on driver attention. The research focused on how long drivers took their eyes off the road when viewing digital billboards. According to FHWA reports released in 2013, “The presence of digital billboards does not appear to be related to a decrease in looking toward the road ahead, which is consistent with earlier industry-sponsored field research done by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI).” The longest fixation to a digital billboard was 1.34 seconds, and to a standard billboard, 1.28 seconds—both below the accepted standard.

    Despite these findings, early narratives failed to critically examine the risks. As for me, I believe billboards can contribute to secondary crashes by pulling a driver’s attention away from the road. More than 750 tow operators have been killed in on-highway and shoulder-related strikes, yet motorists rarely admit to gazing at billboards during collisions. At 70 miles per hour, a vehicle travels roughly 103 feet per second. At any highway speed, there is no margin for error—not even for a glance at a roadside billboard. Are billboards another form of distracted driving? I believe they are.

    Given that the Outdoor Media Association continues to sell billboard space, it seems little concern is given to the dangers they may pose. Until the Federal Highway Commission takes action, billboards should be added to the growing list of causes of distracted driving.

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

     

  • Hacker or Tow Professional? 

    Come Get Me PIC in traffic lane 08d60
    By Randall C. Resch 

    Are you a “Hacker” or a “Professional” tower? “Hacker” is street slang that’s tossed around when towers don’t follow time-worn guidelines that support operations and industry safety. 

    For towers who identify as a “Misfit,” this narrative may stir some emotions. One of the industry’s self-proclaimed influencers shared his collection of dislikes against annoying tow truck drivers based on behaviors he’s witnessed on a day-to-day basis. To protect his online identity, let’s call him “Mr. Influencer,” a self-acclaimed expert of the industry’s Tow Police. 

    While I don’t support internet influencers and their antics, I found one post especially entertaining and complete with enough substance to share with you. Mr. Influencer didn’t speak highly of certain tow operators. His complaints (not mine) pointed out a list of annoying tow operator behaviors. Here’s what he had to say about fellow towers — what he didn’t like were: 

    1. “Call chasers and speeders” — his biggest complaint, saying, “Around here tow truckers drive like fools on highways and city streets.” He noted it was especially true of towers who expedite and chase calls. 

    2. “Tailgaters” — listed as a close second, saying towers use a tow truck’s size to intimidate motorists and make traffic move over. Obviously, tailgating actions tend to cause road rage from motorists who weren’t having it. 

    3. “Tow trucks who drive the shoulders” — upset him, noting that, in attempts to get somewhere quick, “They’re always driving too fast on the shoulders.”  Note: Shoulder response isn’t illegal in some states when authorization is provided by law enforcement. 

    4. “Lights on all the time” — saying, “Towers drive with emergency lights ‘on’ everywhere they go.” Note: Depending on the state tow companies serve, it may be legal to drive with lights ‘on’ when vehicle code law authorizes it, or when a tow or transport impedes traffic. 

    5. “Tow trucks have circus lighting” — citing carriers and wreckers where, “A little bit of emergency lighting goes a long way!” 

    6. “If it fits, it ships” — complaining that wreckers and carriers are constantly overloaded and over-length. Note: Overloading is a dangerous practice that affects braking and steering that can lead to collisions. Sorry — just because “it fits” doesn’t make it safe or legal. 

    7. “One-Hook Wonders” — towers who don’t comply with tie-down and safety chain requirements. “You see ’em with maybe one J-Hook chain… that’s it.” 

    8. “Escaping debris” — describing towers who don’t secure loose items from vehicles, only to drop into a following vehicle’s path. Towers are reminded to secure carrier items before tow or transport commences. 

    9. “Asinine road ragers” — where out-of-control towers commit road rage once angered at another party’s driving actions. Road rage could be the result of items one through four. For example, a 2017 flatbed operator fired shots into a semi-truck, resulting in an intentional homicidal death. The tower was charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years. 

    10. Final dislike: “Tow truck drivers think they’ve got some kind of authority.” Note: Tow operators have zero authority under law and this mindset may result in violence. 

    Hackers Versus Professionals 

    I submit that Mr. Influencer makes valid points in his post that seem correct. While I’ll take the “middle of the road” approach here, consider what personality you choose to be: “Hacker” or “Professional?” 

    Because the industry sees little to no enforcement, it’s easy for towers to fall into one of these two categories. For the “Hacker,” laziness, short-cutting, and a brazen disregard for industry teachings create many of Mr. Influencer’s “dislikes.” 

    The Hacker personality may be driven by an “It’ll never happen to me” mentality, or “I’ve been doing it that way for years and I ain’t been caught yet.” And for towers who attend the “Internet University of Tow Operator Training,” the tricks you apply in the field may result in an unintentional injury or death to you or an innocent person. 

    For professional tow operators, following vehicle code law and working within industry expectations is an easy process. Professionalism is a practiced behavior that conforms to industry expectations. 

    In that mindset, what personality defines you? 

     
December 31 - January 06, 2026

  • Double Trouble: Built to Recover, Painted to Remember

    covertowillustrated 0d2d9
    By George L. Nitti

    In a sea of flashing lights and heavy steel, some tow trucks turn heads with their graphics—none more so than the award-winning 2024 Peterbilt rotator by Mike’s Heavy Duty Towing of Brooklyn, New York, owned by Margaret Mazzio. Equipped with a 65-ton NRC slider, the unit earned Best of Show in the Rotator Class at the 2025 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore.

    The rotator is a full custom build from the ground up. Every box is hand-painted and pinstriped, while the interior—steering wheel, column, shifters, and panels—has been reimagined with chrome and custom finishes. Even the storage compartments reflect the same attention to detail. “All my show trucks get the full treatment,” said Sal Mazzio, lead operator at Mike’s Towing, along with his son, Sal Jr.

    Graphic artist Cecil Burrowes, who has airbrushed Mike’s trucks since the 1990s, said the project required some of the most extensive pinstriping he has done in years.

    “I can’t remember the last time I striped a truck this much,” Burrowes said. “I try not to repeat patterns. I want everything to be intricate and unique.”

    Before any color was applied, Burrowes stripped the truck back to bare white, removing old graphics, sanding it with 800-grit, and rebuilding the design from scratch. The artwork was then constructed one color at a time, with each shade requiring fresh masking. Yellow outlines were added to frame the blue graphics and make them stand out against the white base.

    One of the most personal additions came mid-project, when a previous slogan was replaced with an image of Tuxi, a bulldog that once belonged to Sal's late father. Burrowes repainted both sides so the tribute became a permanent part of the truck’s story.

    The hood features a reimagined version of Stewie from Family Guy, set against a New York-inspired backdrop of cobblestones and city buildings. Layers of pearl—blue over blue and purple over purple—were sprayed using an intercoat clear to create depth and dimension. Hand-painted flames stretch across the hood and sides, while fine sparkles were added to the white panels for subtle shimmer.

    The finishing process proved challenging. Cold temperatures and an initial clear coat caused runs, forcing Burrowes to sand the entire truck smooth and re-clear it.

    “I had to do it all over again,” he said. “But when it was done, it was beautiful.”

    In the end, the rotator is a rolling testament to craftsmanship and the personal stories that continue to drive the towing industry forward.

     

  • Inside E&J’s First Responder Tribute Truck 

    ejcover 47266
    By George L. Nitti

    When E&J Automotive unveiled its newest 25-ton Peterbilt, the first thing that caught the eye wasn’t its size or its power; it was the patriotic wrap honoring Craven County, North Carolina’s first responders. 

    Designed by Razor Wraps of Fredericksburg, Virginia, the truck’s exterior blends the logos of local fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies into a dense, photo-rich collage. One full side is devoted entirely to fire and EMS; the opposite side pays tribute to law enforcement across the county. 

    “We took different logos from our local fire departments and local law enforcement,” said Ray Jones, lead operator of heavy-duty equipment at E&J, located in New Bern. “It’s also wrapped with people in our area, in our county. They’re just random pictures to fill space, but everything on it is related to law enforcement or first responders.” 

    While the sides anchor the truck in its community, the hood adds another layer of symbolism — a bold patriotic design that ties the entire wrap together. Across the front, a bald eagle rises through a veil of stars and stripes, its gaze fixed forward. A sweep of the American flag and a faint overlay of historic script evoke the spirit of the nation’s founding. 

    “We already had first responder and military themes on our other trucks,” Jones said. “For this one, we wanted something that represented our area, but it also needed to carry that patriotic feel.” 

    Among the most meaningful features, Jones said, is a tribute tucked onto the rear driver’s-side panel: a portrait of “Nibbles,” a pit bull who served with the Craven County Sheriff’s K9 unit. 

    “He’s on every one of our trucks,” Jones said. “The Sheriff’s Department rescued him and trained him to be a K9.” Nibbles later developed back issues and passed away just before E&J wrapped its fleet. Jones, who has two pit bulls of his own, added, “It touched me, so I had him added to every truck.” 

    E&J has served the region since 1988, and Jones himself has been part of the company for 32 years. For him, the new Peterbilt is a moving testament to the people who protect the community every day. 

    “People will see it,” he said. “And they’ll remember who’s out there looking after them.” 

     

  • Little Tornado: A Safe Haven Across the High Plains

    image0000061 2 94d75
    By George L. Nitti 

    In the wide-open plains of Colorado and Nebraska’s Panhandle, where the land stretches flat and the wind can turn fierce, Little Tornado Towing & Recovery has become a haven; not a destructive force of nature. 

    “We serve all of the Panhandle,” says owner Troy Hughes, who runs the business from Sidney, Nebraska and Sterling, Colorado. 

    The company name carries a personal story. “Little Tornado” comes from Hughes’s daughter Julia, whom he affectionately calls his “five-star girl.” The name also combines the first initials of the family — Laura (his wife), Troy, and Julia — forming “LT,” the heart of the logo. 

    “When she was little, she was a handful, a real little tornado,” Hughes says. Julia, now 28, helps manage company operations, having worked alongside her father for the past nine years. “She’s been my sidekick all my life,” Hughes says. “Through the years, she's stuck beside me."

    The fleet includes four heavy-duty wreckers, two medium-duty units, and four rollbacks, including the newest addition — a 2025 International with a Jerr-Dan rollback, custom-wrapped in bold black and neon-green graphics. 

    The truck’s design, created by Morgan Signs of Fort Morgan, Colorado, is eye-catching. The door features a powerful tornado sweeping across the company name, a visual metaphor for the team’s mission to “clean up the mess.” The vivid green striping cuts through the dark backdrop, matching the company’s “storm-ready” aesthetic. Even the fleet’s numbering system carries the theme: each truck is labeled from F1 to F9, inspired by the tornado rating scale. The International in the photo is marked F8. 

    Recently, the Little Tornado crew responded to a beet truck rollover, a major recovery involving both the F7 and F8 trucks. “Julia handled the front end while I took the back,” Hughes recalls. “She’s a natural.” 

    For Hughes, the road ahead is about endurance and starting over when life demands it. “I’ve been doing that for about 30 years, starting over when I've had to. We survive."

    Despite the costs and challenges of towing today, Hughes stays committed to helping others. “We just kind of help everyone out,” he says. “You know, someone in need, we’re there, we’ll work with them."

    Through that resilience and compassion, Little Tornado Towing shows their strength can weather any storm.




     
homediv
  • Kinetic Recovery Rope

    yankumkineticrope 974dc

    The Rattler: 1 Inch Recovery Rope for 3/4 -1 ton Trucks and Heavy SUVs

    Recommended for recovery vehicles that weigh 7,200 - 10,249 pounds.

    Breaking Strength: 33,500 lbs.

    Stuck? This diameter size is best utilized in anything from 3/4 ton pickup trucks to large SUV's. Why is this better than traditional flat webbing straps?

    Yankum Ropes™ delivers extra linear force and added kinetic energy that give you the power of momentum. This rope was designed for professionals but made to serve anyone who needs an extra tug. This rope was made for your farm truck to make sure you can get the job done and be home in time for supper. It’s built to stretch and perform.

    This Mil-Spec quality product is made out of the best Double Braided rope. We use our “Code Red” Polymeric coating to protect against UV, water and abrasion as well as dip the eyes in a thick, protective rubber coating to ensure extended life where it matters most. Yankum Ropes™ are designed for recovery.

    Remember to pair the recovery rope with the recovery vehicle, NOT the stuck vehicle.

    -- For use on vehicles that weigh 7,200 to 10,249 lbs
    -- Minimum Tensile Strength of 33,500 lbs
    -- WLL 6,700 - 11,200 lbs
    -- Double Braid Nylon Build
    -- Polymeric Coating
    -- Sealed Against Stain and Water
    -- UV Resistant
    -- 1 year limited warranty
    -- Made in USA

    For other sizes and more information on pricing, visit their website at https://yankum.com/products/kinetic-recovery-rope  

  • In The Ditch® Low Profile Axle Mount

    intheditchsmall 8094d
    Built for tough jobs and tight spaces, the In The Ditch® Low Profile Axle Mount combines heavy-duty strength with a sleek, low-clearance design. Perfect for trucks with limited space or custom setups, this mount is precision-crafted from high-grade aluminum and welded for long-lasting performance. Whether you’re upgrading your existing rig or starting fresh, it delivers reliable strength without unnecessary bulk.

    Features:

    -- Low-profile design for maximum clearance in tight spaces

    -- Heavy-duty aluminum construction for durability and longevity

    -- Below-deck mounting for a secure, streamlined fit

    -- Easy installation with standard mounting patterns

    -- Tested tough in real-world towing conditions

    For more information about this product, click here. 

     

  • Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly

    collins 30de9
    Built to conquer the toughest conditions, the Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly delivers unmatched strength, stability, and capacity. Originally engineered for Canada’s rugged off-road winters, this powerhouse dolly goes beyond the legendary G7, offering iron-packed durability and heavy-duty features that make it the ultimate choice for professional towers handling extreme jobs.

    Features:

    -- Steel hubs & high-capacity steel wheels – engineered for maximum durability and load-bearing strength.
    -- Wider T12 Hybrid Cross Rails – with aluminum outer rails, zinc-plated steel insert, and true-positive camber for superior stability.
    -- High-traction load-range E tires – aggressive tread design supports an industry-leading 5,120 lbs capacity.
    -- Heavy-duty iron construction – built to withstand extreme environments and heavy use.
    -- Optimized for off-road & harsh weather – designed to perform in the most demanding towing conditions.

    For more info, click here.

     
Alex Alvarez of Active Recovery Services repossesses a vehicle as auto loan delinquencies continue to rise across the county.

  • Car Repossessions Surge in San Diego

    Car repossessions are rising sharply across San Diego County as more families fall behind on auto loan payments, reflecting a broader national trend. According to the Federal Reserve, 3.88% of auto loans were delinquent in the third quarter of 2025 — the highest rate since 2010 — with subprime borrowers hit hardest.

    Tow truck drivers say repossession calls have surged. Alex Alvarez of Active Recovery Services said his daily workload has jumped from two or three vehicles to as many as 10 assignments a day. Repossessions often happen quickly to avoid confrontations.

    “It has to be fast, because people will want to get in the vehicle before we hook it up,” Alvarez said.

    Construction worker Ezekiel Rodriguez said he was stunned when the car he was driving — owned by his girlfriend — was towed just days before he was set to start a new job. Without the vehicle, his ability to work is uncertain.

    Alvarez said the job comes with emotional strain.

    “This job is not easy; it’s not for everyone,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of employees come and go. They tell me the same thing — it’s not for them — but if we don’t do it, another repossession company will.”

    Source: https://www.nbcsandiego.com

     

  • Auto Loan Delinquencies Keep Climbing

    Auto loan delinquencies are climbing to their highest level since the Great Recession, signaling growing strain on American households. New data from Fitch Ratings shows subprime borrowers at least 60 days past due reached 6.65% in October 2025—the highest rate since tracking began in 1994 and above the peaks of 2008. Early-stage delinquencies are rising across all credit tiers, suggesting even stable earners are feeling the pressure.

    Several forces are driving the surge. New vehicle prices now average more than $50,000, while used cars hover around $28,000. To manage these costs, many buyers rely on 72- and 84-month loans, often carrying negative equity from previous vehicles. High interest rates—averaging above 9% for new cars—are pushing monthly payments beyond what many budgets can absorb. With wages lagging behind rising living costs, auto loans are becoming harder to maintain.

    Repossession activity is rising sharply, with analysts projecting up to 3 million vehicles repossessed by year’s end. As lenders tighten standards and consumers reassess priorities, surging delinquencies may foreshadow weakening confidence and broader economic slowing.

    Source: https://vocal.media

     

  • Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

    Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

    The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

    Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

    The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

    Source: https://curepossession.com
    https://www.msn.com

     

  • “Captain Repo” Charged in Fatal Crash

    Known on TikTok as “Captain Repo,” 29-year-old Kirkland Smith built a following by sharing dramatic vehicle repossessions online. But on May 24th, his real-life tow run ended in tragedy when he struck and killed former Bladen County, NC Fire Chief Pete Batton, 68.

    According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Batton was turning onto Robin Lane from Highway 41—just minutes from home—when Smith’s tow truck slammed into the back of his car. Troopers say Smith failed to slow down. Batton died at the scene.

    Smith, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and misdemeanor DWI. His bond was set at $5 million.

    Known for flashy TikTok and Facebook videos under the names “Captain Repo” and “Kirkland RepoMan Smith,” Smith’s online fame has now collided with a harsh legal reality. While there’s no evidence he was filming at the time, questions swirl about professionalism in the repossession industry and the dangers of sensationalizing the job.

    Source: https://curepossession.com

     
