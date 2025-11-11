The Belly Dump on the Hogback 

2025 Summer Hustle Winners Announced
Published: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
The 2025 Summer Hustle brought ten weeks of fierce focus and high-level performance across the towing and roadside community. Each week celebrated top achievers in Completion Rate or NPS, with additional honors for Photo Capture and Quality.
Full List of 2025 Summer Hustle Winners
Week 1: Completion Rate
Towing East:
Montrose Towing Services (MD)
Gatorback Towing and Recovery (FL)
H3 Towing Services (OH)
Towing West:
Stan's Pro Tows, LLC (ID)
JP Logistics & Motor Sports (CA)
Redline Towing (AR)
Roadside East:
Affordable Towing & Auto (OH)
A.E.R. Towing (FL)
Flash Towing FL LLC (FL)
Roadside West:
Boost Roadside (CA)
Alien Towing LLC (AZ)
Ambrose Creek Towing (MT)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Indian Harbor Towing LLC (FL)
West: Budget Towing and Recovery LLC (WA)
Week 2: NPS
Towing East:
Yaffo Towing LLC (PA)
K&R Towing (MD)
Kell Recovery Towing SVC (FL)
Towing West:
Fast Stop Towing (LA)
Blue Star Towing (CA)
RPM Towing LLC (OK)
Roadside East:
Towing Florida LLC (FL)
275 Roadside Service (KY)
Double A Roadside Assistance (OH)
Roadside West:
FJR Emergency Roadside Service (TX)
Rolling Roadside Solutions LLC (MO)
Outlaw Roadside (IL)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Memorial Towing LLC (GA)
West: Roadside Services LLC (AR)
Week 3: Completion Rate
Towing East:
Quality Towing (SC)
Carters Towing & Recovery (FL)
Veliz Towing Service (NJ)
Towing West:
J&K Towing, LLC
Archway Hook & Go (MO)
Northside Service, Inc. (UT)
Roadside East:
Blockchain Towing (TN)
Sturdy Towing and Recovery (PA)
Ohio Roadside Assistance Corp (OH)
Roadside West:
Express Roadside (NM)
Jagger Auto, Inc. (CO)
My Hero Roadside Assistance (NV)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Hey Lockout Emergency Roadside (FL)
West: Even's Towing & Recovery (AZ)
Week 4: NPS
Towing East:
All Around Logistics, LLC (SC)
Gates Towing, Inc. (NY)
Warrenton Auto Services, LLC (VA)
Towing West:
A-Fast Roadside LLC (CA)
Garza's Auto Repair (WA)
Miller's Wrecker Service (TX)
Roadside East:
Moss Solutions (IN)
CLE Roadside Services, LLC (OH)
Soflo Roadside Solutions, LLC (FL)
Roadside West:
Mr. Towing (CA)
Road Runner Towing (CA)
Number 1 One (TX)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Seaside Towing (FL)
West: NSL Towing (TX)
Week 5: Completion Rate
Towing East:
S&J Roadside (GA)
Queen City Roadside LLC (NC)
Tom's Automotive Wrecker Service (MS)
Towing West:
1st Choice Roadside Assistance (TX)
Kincaid Towing (NM)
QZ Towing (CA)
Roadside East:
Tropical Roadside (FL)
Skin's Family Auto Service (GA)
Local Roadside Services LLC (VA)
Roadside West:
Southeast Roadside Assistance (TX)
Pop a Lock (TX)
H.H.R. Roadside Assistance (KS)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Palmetto Towing (SC)
West: Plains Towing and Recovery (SD)
Week 6: NPS
Towing East:
Fast Lane Towing & Recovery (TN)
Centerville Towing LLC (OH)
Budget Towing USA (GA)
Towing West:
Kendall Performance and Repair (IL)
Woodies Towing and Transport (MN)
Anderson Towing (MT)
Roadside East:
J&J Auto Motorsports & RS (GA)
Guardian Angels Inc. (MD)
Pop a Lock of New York (NY)
Roadside West:
Ryan Road Service LLC (AZ)
Fairchase (TX)
Tow Service (CA)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Roadside Towing & Recovery Inc. (OH)
West: Quality Towing & Recovery LLC (CO)
Week 7: Completion Rate
Towing East:
Snoork Towing (NC)
Anytime Anywhere Towing LLC (SC)
Omar's Towing (TN)
Towing West:
Union Towing LLC (WA)
Leo's Towing LLC (LA)
Incredible Towing (MI)
Roadside East:
We Coming Roadside (NC)
1-92 Roadside LLC (FL)
Platinum Roadside Assistance (PA)
Roadside West:
Awesome Towing (WA)
A Mobile Auto LLC (LA)
Jay's Roadside LLC (KS)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Richard Wright's Towing & Rec (SC)
West: Fast Stop Towing Colorado (CO)
Week 8: NPS
Towing East:
Advantage Wrecker and Roadside (MD)
Twisted Hook (SC)
Priority Towing & Recovery (MD)
Towing West:
First Response Towing (IL)
King's Towing (TX)
Bad Boy Towing & Recovery LLC (CO)
Roadside East:
24-7 Priority Roadside LLC (IN)
Swift Roadside Auto Service (TN)
Coppedge & Walls Roadside (DE)
Roadside West:
Rapid Valley Roadside (CA)
Pop-A-Lock of Las Vegas (NV)
Midwest Road Rescue (KS)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: CAF Wrecker (NC)
West: Aspire Transport and Roadside (TX)
Week 9: Completion Rate
Towing East:
Pagan Towing Services (FL)
Bulldogs Wrecker LLC (GA)
US Towing & Rec (KY)
Towing West:
A Plus Towing and Transportation (AZ)
A.G. Towing and Transport LLC (NE)
Mira Towing & Recovery (MI)
Roadside East:
Quick Response Roadside, LLC (GA)
Blue Line Resq (TN)
PN Independent Solutions (TN)
Roadside West:
Flores Road Side Services LLC (CA)
B's Towing Service Los Angeles (CA)
Nashmi Roadside Assistance LLC (CA)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Altairis Towing & Transport (FL)
West: R&K Towing LLC (CO)
Week 10: NPS
Towing East:
M&M Towing, LLC (PA)
Dependable Towing (GA)
El Monstro Towing (FL)
Towing West:
HD Recovery (MI)
Cerritos Towing LLC (NV)
C&C Trucking LLC (NE)
Roadside East:
Roadside Express of Suffolk CT (NY)
Georgia Emergency Roadside Assistance (GA)
Arnold's Roadside Assistance (NC)
Roadside West:
Pop a Lock of Baton Rouge (LA)
A1 Assist (TX)
Road Warriors Roadside (CO)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Twinstate Trucking, LLC (NC)
West: Tim's Mannagift Towing Inc. (CO)