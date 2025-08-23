Digital Edition
Troy Caldwell, whose death on I-64 inspired the proposed ‘Troy’s Law’ to improve safety for r
Barrel Rolling into Action
Pepe’s Tow Service skillfully loads a tipped barrel truck after a challenging rollover.
When Following the Law Becomes Deadly for Tow Operators
Why outdated tow laws put operators at risk—and the urgent need for reform.
A Father-Son Journey into a Hot Rod Tow Truck
Father-son duo transforms a 1978 Chevy tow truck into a striking hot rod.
Tow Attempt in Minnesota Turns Dangerous
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing August 27 - September 02, 2025

Hanging by a Thread: Morton’s Towing Saves Big Rig  

hangingbyathread 98432
By George L. Nitti

When Maryland State Police called Morton’s Towing and Recovery in the early hours of the morning, the message was urgent: “We have one hanging off the bridge.” General Manager John D. Collins knew exactly what that meant—another wreck on the notorious stretch of Beltway known as Dead Man’s Curve, a spot infamous for crashes when rain-slicked roads and heavy loads meet steep grades. 

This time, a tractor-trailer loaded with what was claimed to be 26,000 pounds of mushrooms (though Collins jokes it felt closer to 15,000) lost control on the curve. Instead of jackknifing like most do, the rig veered left, slammed into the guardrail, and went partially over the bridge. The tractor ended up clinging to a steep incline, while the trailer dangled precariously along the bridge wall. 

Collins quickly mobilized the heavy iron: Two 50-ton Miller rotators (a 2023 Peterbilt 1150 and a 2020 Peterbilt 1150); an emergency response unit (2005 Ford F-650); and a flatbed for additional labor support.

By the time Morton’s crew arrived, the fire department had chained the trailer to a ladder truck and was busy pumping fuel. The Maryland Department of the Environment checked for spills before releasing the scene. Only then could the recovery begin. 

“It was a challenge,” said Collins. “The tractor’s front end was rolled on its side, and the fifth wheel lock wouldn’t release. We had to pick and shift everything in one piece to keep from ripping out the trailer floor.” 

The plan required precision. One rotator rigged to the trailer’s rear while the other handled the front. With careful coordination, the crew lifted the entire unit as one, inching it back toward the bridge in small, controlled moves. The maneuver took hours, and for added security, Collins even called in a backup rotator from a nearby company—though Morton’s team ultimately handled the heavy lifting. 

Finally, by mid-morning, the truck and trailer were safely back on the bridge. Morton’s operators Ronald Daws, Steven Grohs, and John M. Collins assisted in the recovery, which wrapped up after more than six hours of hands-on rigging. Once the rig was upright and secured, Morton’s loaded debris into dumpster bags, removed damaged axles, and transported the entire mess back to their Rockville yard. 

As for the driver? Miraculously, he kicked out the windshield and walked away with minor injuries. 

For Collins, a towing veteran of more than 40 years, he said, “Saving it in one piece was the goal—and we did it.” 



California Moves Toward New Towing, Storage Rules

Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

California is close to passing AB 987, a bill that would tighten rules on vehicle towing and storage fees. The measure, authored by Assemblymember LaShae Sharp-Collins, recently cleared the Senate’s consent calendar after unanimous committee approval and is expected to reach Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

AB 987 expands the list of “presumptively unreasonable” fees that tow operators cannot charge. These include administrative, security, dolly, and gate fees—except in specific after-hours cases—as well as excessive holiday storage rates. The bill also limits fees for vehicles towed during emergencies and prohibits charging when repair shops are closed or on holidays.

Under the bill, towing and storage charges must remain “reasonable” and comparable to rates set by public agencies. Insurers remain responsible for covering reasonable charges, while facilities must release vehicles promptly after payment to avoid extra fees.

The legislation follows increased scrutiny of towing practices and aims to protect consumers from surprise charges while ensuring clarity for collision repair and storage facilities.

Source: https://www.autobodynews.com/ and https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov



The stretch of I-24 where Danny Brown’s tow truck left the roadway—ending a week-long search.

Missing Tow Company Owner Found Dead

Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

The towing community mourns the loss of Danny Brown, 68, owner of Ace Towing, after a week-long search ended with confirmation of his death in a crash on Interstate 24 near Nashville.

Brown had been missing since last Sunday, sparking concern when his tow truck’s GPS was found intentionally disabled. His family brought in United Search Corps to assist, deploying sonar in nearby waterways. Those efforts turned up no sign of Brown.

On Saturday, Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed Brown’s 2022 Dodge Ram tow truck left the roadway on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 68, striking a sign and a tree. Despite wearing a seatbelt, Brown did not survive. No other vehicles were involved, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Source: https://hoodline.com

Tow Truck Procession Honors Arkansas Towing Leader

Published: Monday, August 25, 2025

On Saturday, a striking tribute unfolded along the interstate as nearly fifty tow trucks formed a procession to honor Gerald Kennon, a respected figure in Arkansas’s towing industry who passed away Monday.

The convoy began on Morgan’s Bicentennial Road and traveled north to Kennon’s final resting place in Dennard. Earlier, family and friends gathered at Graves Memorial Baptist Church to celebrate his life.

“We call him Peepaw,” said daughter-in-law Suzie Kennon. “He taught us the value of hard work and loved his family fiercely. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his grandkids or his friends.”

Kennon, former owner of A1 Recovery in North Little Rock, was known for his strong relationships within the industry. “He knew everybody, from when they started to when they moved up,” said longtime friend and coworker Anthony Lay.

For Suzie and the family, the procession was deeply meaningful. “It’s a testament to the kind of man he was,” she said. Lay echoed the sentiment: “One of the best guys I’ve ever known. I’m sure going to miss him.”

Source: https://www.thv11.com

U.S. Halts Work Visas for Commercial Truck Drivers

Published: Friday, August 22, 2025

The Trump administration has suspended the issuance of work visas for foreign commercial truck drivers, citing safety concerns. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the move on Aug. 21, stating, “The growing presence of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailers on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and hurting American truckers.”

The decision follows an Aug. 12 crash in Florida involving a truck driven by an undocumented immigrant with commercial licenses from California and Washington. The collision killed three people and has prompted an investigation by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “Radical immigration policies have turned the trucking industry into a lawless frontier,” Duffy said.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring U.S. commercial drivers to demonstrate English proficiency. Enforcement resumed in June, with inspectors placing drivers out of service for failing language tests.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com/

State Settles for $350K After Tow Operator Struck

Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025

A legal battle following a crash on I-40 near Carnuel, New Mexico has ended with the state agreeing to pay $350,000 to the family of tow truck driver Tommy Avent. Avent, a 40 year veteran operator with A-Albuquerque Towing, was critically injured in January 2022 while clearing a wreck at the request of Albuquerque Police.

According to court filings, Avent repeatedly asked for assistance from APD and the New Mexico Department of Transportation, citing the danger of working on the busy interstate. The lawsuit alleged those requests were ignored, leaving him exposed. While securing the disabled vehicle, Avent was struck by a hit-and-run driver, suffering severe injuries that resulted in nearly $800,000 in medical bills.

The accused driver, Steven Erb, has yet to face justice. He failed to appear in 2023, and a bench warrant remains active. Avent, who dedicated decades to roadside safety, passed away in January 2024. 

Source: https://www.yahoo.com/news

NH Strengthens Move Over Law

Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Governor Kelly Ayotte joined New Hampshire State Police, lawmakers, and the family of Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill for a ceremonial signing of “Sherrill’s Law,” honoring the officer who was killed in 2021 while protecting a highway work zone.

The law strengthens New Hampshire’s existing “Move Over” statute by requiring drivers to slow down or change lanes for any stopped vehicle displaying warning signals—such as hazard lights, traffic cones, or caution signs—when safe to do so. Previously, the law applied only to emergency and roadside response vehicles.

“Our law enforcement officers, road crews, and tow truck drivers put themselves at risk every day,” said Governor Ayotte. “Renaming and expanding this law serves as a critical reminder of their sacrifice and our shared responsibility to keep roadways safe.”

Colonel Mark B. Hall of the State Police praised the measure, saying it reflects Sherrill’s lifelong commitment to protecting others. The bill received strong support from lawmakers and safety organizations, including AAA Northern New England and the New Hampshire Towing Association.

Source: https://www.governor.nh.gov/

Blue Lights Proposed to Protect Kentucky Tow Drivers

Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Nearly a year after tow truck driver Troy Caldwell was killed on I-64, a group is pushing for legislation to protect roadside assistance workers in Kentucky.

Caldwell, 54, died in September 2024 while handling a towing job. His friend Bubba Johnson, owner of Bubba’s Towing and Recovery, says the loss inspired him to take action.

“We’re known as the highway janitors, but we’re dying out here — and dying often,” Johnson said.

The proposed legislation, known as “Troy’s Law,” would allow tow trucks and other roadside vehicles to use rear-facing blue lights alongside existing warning lights. Johnson believes the change could save lives.

“The blue lights would make people tap the brakes, ease off the accelerator, and notice what’s ahead,” he explained.

The campaign has drawn widespread attention on social media, with one TikTok video surpassing a million views. A petition has gathered hundreds of signatures, and a subcommittee hearing in Frankfort is set for September 17.

“If we don’t change something, nothing will ever change,” Johnson said.

Source: https://www.lex18.com

Barrel Rolling into Action

Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

barrelrollcover 8b639
By George L. Nitti

At the start of this new year (2025), on a typical morning commute during peak hours near Long Beach, California, chaos erupted on the 710 freeway when a massive container toppled over, pinning a semi-truck’s cab beneath its crushing weight. Miraculously, the driver survived, walking away with only minor injuries as emergency responders arrived quickly, led by the fire department, who worked to extract the driver using specialized tools such as the jaws of life.

After the driver was safely removed, the focus shifted to clearing the container and restoring the flow of traffic. Enter Pepe’s Towing Service, who collaborated closely with the fire department, using their two rotators: HULK, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 w/ Miller Century 1150 body operated by Joshua Acosta; and Big Flipper, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 w/ Miller Century 1075 body operated by Alex Hernandez. In addition was the placement of a heavy wrecker up front, a 2017 Peterbilt 389 with a Miller 35ton wrecker body operated by Ricardo Alterno.This set-up allowed the rotators to focus on the container, while the heavy wrecker focused on the tractor portion. 

Using a method known as the barrel roll, the team began the delicate process of righting the container. Synthetic lines, slings, and corner-to-corner rigging ensured the load’s stability while minimizing the risk of further damage. Tight spaces and steady traffic flow added to the complexity, requiring precise positioning of heavy-duty tow trucks.

“Safety is always our first priority,” said lead operator Joshua Acosta from Pepe’s. “We assessed the scene, accounting for the container’s weight, the condition of the chassis, and the space constraints on the freeway.”

One of the biggest obstacles was the limited maneuvering room. The team had to strategically place their equipment to avoid disrupting adjacent lanes. Additionally, adjustments to the container’s chassis were necessary to prevent any structural shifts during the recovery.

Despite the challenges, the operation proceeded smoothly. The team’s expertise shone as they carefully leveled, lifted, and transported the container to a designated location. Within hours, traffic resumed, and the scene was cleared without any secondary incidents.

“We train for situations like this,” explained Acosta. “It’s about combining technical skill with quick decision-making. Every incident is different.”

Rolling Steel and Rising Temperatures: Copper Spill Recovery in Gastonia 

Published: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

stanley1 e7eaa
By George L. Nitti 

When a tractor-trailer loaded with loose copper shavings overturned while attempting to beat a red light on Highway 321 in Gastonia, NC, Michael Bridges and his team at Stanley Truck & Auto stepped in to handle what became a grueling, daylong recovery operation under extreme heat. 

Bridges described the wreck as a high-heat, high-stakes challenge. The trailer’s unsecured load had shifted, compromising its thin aluminum sidewalls. To avoid further damage and ensure the load’s salvageability for the shipper and insurer, the entire cargo had to be offloaded before the vehicle could be uprighted. 

“We brought in 2 roll-off containers just to preserve the load,” Bridges said. “Everything had to be carefully removed and secured.” 

With temperatures soaring past 100 degrees—and the heat index pushing above 110—the team worked for more than eight hours on site. Alongside a full hazmat response team, Stanley Truck & Auto deployed an impressive lineup of equipment: a 50-ton rotator, a second 50-ton heavy-duty wrecker with side-pull capability, a 16-ton medium-duty unit, two Freightliner M2 rollbacks, and skid steers equipped with brooms and bucket attachments. 

Edward Hands Jr., the company’s lead rotator operator, directed the physical recovery. Bridges, meanwhile, served as the operation’s coordinator, managing on-site logistics, maintaining communication with police, and ensuring the crew’s safety. 

“Communication is key,” Bridges emphasized. “That’s where I come in—making sure the operation runs safely and smoothly. Towing operators are great at what they do, but under pressure, we’re not always the best communicators.” 

The company’s roots stretch back to 1997, when Michael’s father, a longtime mechanic in Stanley, NC, bought his first tow truck and expanded his repair shop into a towing operation. Today, Stanley Truck & Auto runs two locations and a fleet of 16 trucks, offering everything from equipment transport to emergency recovery across Gaston County and surrounding areas. 

Deeply invested in the future of the industry, the company regularly participates in national tow shows and specialized training, including Miller’s rotator school in Chattanooga and advanced hazmat response programs. They’re active members of both the North Carolina Towing and Recovery Professionals Association and the national TRAA, advocating for stronger policy, safety, and education across the profession. 

From starting with a single truck to managing complex recoveries like this one, Stanley Truck & Auto has proven itself by serving the industry—one recovery at a time.

Junk Yard Dog Liability 

Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

DOG2 15dd7
By Randall C. Resch                                                   

I arrived at a competitor’s tow yard for a second tow out to pick up a wrecked car for one of my accounts. I’d never been to this yard before and didn’t know that Jake, a scruffy old rottweiler, steathfully roamed the tow yard.

Like a dope, I walked through the yard’s wide-open gate. In a flash, Jake bounded full speed ahead towards me. If it weren’t for a shortened chain bringing Jake to a halt, I’da been doggie lunch for sure!

Does your insurance agent know you have a junkyard dog? If yes, you should have bite coverage assigned. If your tow facility is protected by a security dog, what liability exists if a customer is bitten by your security dog? The ramifications are overwhelming and can lead to costly lawsuits. Posted signs aren’t enough!

He’s Really Friendly? Don’t Bet on It

Don’t trust any dog owner who tells you “He’s really friendly.” Even if you think you know a dog’s temperament, it may respond with an unexpected attack. In recent news, an article announced that insurance companies were quietly dropping customer coverages based on certain breeds of dogs owned. Specifically, five dog breeds were identified as those dropped from insurance policies.

The article’s narrative generalized certain dogs as being dangerous breeds. The five breeds being dropped were: 1. Pit Bulls 2. Rottweilers 3. German Shepherds 4. Doberman Pinschers 5. Chow Chows. If you have one of these, heads up!  

Aggressive or not, dogs may react instinctively to persons known and unknown for varying reasons. True to “junkyard dogs” or “security animals,” dogs trained to “Sick Balls” often do so out of “protectiveness” when they’re raised to protect “its person” or environments they roam.

Dogs also bite if they’re injured, threatened, scared, or if high strung by nature. For the unsuspecting customer wandering through open facility gates, an unrestrained or unsecured animal may attack.  

No Ride-Along Doggies

Beyond the risk of dog bites, bringing pets along for the ride poses additional hazards. According to the California Highway Patrol’s TSA, Section 6: “Response to Calls,” Subsection J, “Only tow truck personnel and requested equipment shall respond to a CHP call.” In other words, drivers are prohibited from bringing significant others, family members, friends—or pets—on calls.

Let’s face it. If you’re dog breed is mentioned in one-through-five, there are certain legal responsibilities associated with dog ownership. Having a security dog within the facility is potentially a bite waiting to happen.

Dog Bite Liability and Safety for Tow Operators

Each state enforces strict liability laws holding dog owners accountable for injuries or deaths caused by their animals. Key legal considerations include:

-- The One-Bite Rule – If the dog has no prior history of aggression or biting, the owner may not be held liable.
-- Trespassing Defense – If the injured person was trespassing, the owner may have a strong legal defense.
-- Negligence – Liability may arise if the animal was not properly secured or if no warning signage was posted regarding security animals.

If a Dog Bite Incident Occurs

A lawsuit is likely to follow. Animal owners—or tow business owners—should take these steps immediately:

  1. Initiate EMS if necessary.
  2. Do not admit fault to investigators or bite victims. Avoid making statements about liability.
  3. Seek legal advice from attorneys experienced in bite cases and familiar with local laws. Discuss a defense strategy.
  4. Notify your insurance provider right away.
  5. Cooperate with authorities and follow all reporting requirements from animal control or investigating agencies.
  6. Comply with all orders and instructions during the investigation.
  7. Understand that the offending dog may be impounded and quarantined, and in severe cases, euthanized under court order.

Avoiding the Bite

Tow operators can reduce the risk of bites by following these precautions:

-- Call ahead and confirm if a yard dog is secured.
-- Do not wander through open gates without permission.
-- Never enter another tow facility unannounced.

If an Aggressive Dog Attacks

Your safety comes first. Follow these defensive measures:
-- Use any object as a barrier between you and the dog. Don’t worry about the animal’s well-being in an attack.
-- Do not allow the dog to take you to the ground—protect your neck, face, and groin.
-- If the dog latches onto you, do not pull away, as this can tear flesh.
-- Fight back: punch, kick, and target the dog’s eyes, face, and ribs.
-- If the dog has a collar, use the “Doggie Sleeper Hold”—grab the collar and twist to subdue the animal.
-- Be alert for aggressive behavior

Final Thoughts

Think smart and consider the risks versus reward in minimizing full time responsibility maintaining a security animal. Don’t wait for an unfortunate dog-bite incident to befall your company. While security dogs are oftentimes described as a necessary evil, be sure you have appropriate insurance coverages.    

Whether your company’s yard dog is non-aggressive (or not) towards certain people, there’s huge risk in keeping a security dog.   

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

When Following the Law Becomes Deadly for Tow Operators

Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Vehicle Code Pic 8aad7
By Randall C. Resch                                                 

Did you know your state’s Vehicle Code puts your safety and survival in harm’s way? Every time you secure a towed vehicle to the wheel lift or load vehicles onto flatbed carriers, the potential of being the next pedestrian strike is a high possibility.

Long before cellphones and distracted driving became the bane of every tow operator’s existence, towers took pride in following the law. But sticking to the Vehicle Code to the letter can be a sure way to get injured or killed. In fact, strict compliance with Vehicle Code laws might be one reason operators are struck and killed while working on high-speed highways.

For more than 35 years, I’ve researched and documented tow operator fatalities involving incidents on highways and shoulders. My conclusion: the industry has been slow to make changes based on lessons from the past. You should know that a large percentage of these fatalities happened because operators were trying to achieve a perfect tie-down to stay in compliance with Vehicle Code laws.

In hopes of reducing operator injuries and fatalities, the fact remains: there has been little to no effort to change, modify, or revise Vehicle Code laws to provide greater protection for tow operators. A review of your state’s vehicle code laws makes it clear—there have been no revisions or amendments allowing survival-based exemptions related to operator strikes.

The Law States

Every state typically has six specific code requirements for operators to comply with Vehicle Code laws. Regarding tow and transport safety, the following applies:

1. Vehicles transported on flatbed carriers must be secured with straps, chains, binders, or a combination of these, attached at all four corners of the transported vehicle. The winch cable does not qualify as an attachment device, though it may remain connected to the vehicle.

2. For vehicles towed behind a wrecker or carrier’s wheel lift, sling, or solid tow bar, the vehicle shall be strapped, chained, or a combination thereof to ensure towed vehicles are retained throughout the entire process of delivery,

3. For vehicles towed behind wreckers or carrier wheel lifts, they shall be securely attached by two safety chains between the tow truck and towed vehicle. Straps or chains shall prevent a towed vehicle from detaching the tow truck’s primary tie-down system.

4. For vehicles towed atop transport dollies, safety ratchet straps are required to retain a towed vehicle within dolly components should dollies experience mechanical malfunction, tire blow out, or the tow operator strikes a curb or pothole during transport during delivery.

5. No matter day or night, extension lights shall be attached to towed vehicles for the purpose to provide visual running lights, turn signals and brake lights to the rear.

6. Responding to disabled commercial vehicle/semis on highway shoulders, triangles are required after 10-minutes time on scene per 49 CFR 393.95.

In Harms’ Way

This is especially true for on-highway tow and transport services. State Vehicle Codes often put operators “in harm’s way” because the required activities (points one through six above) force them to walk, work, and stand on the dangerous traffic side of shoulders, center medians, and tow trucks. It’s a known fact that pedestrian strikes repeatedly occur when operators are positioned close to moving traffic.

Nearly twenty-years ago, Federal Highway and the powers to be recognized that on-highway workers were repeatedly struck working traffic side scenarios. Accordingly, Slow Down Move Over laws were initiated to create “a marginal space,” intending to reduce traffic side incidents. SDMO simply was a “band-aid” to a much greater problem.

To date, as-many-as 735-tow operators have been killed working on-highway and shoulder related incidents. Aside from walking alongside highway shoulders and medians, a large percentage of operator injury and fatality occurred when towers were attaching tie-down gear, dollies and extension lights.

If you don’t accept this data as fact, perhaps you should review OSHA, NIOSH, CDC, and law enforcement accounts regarding operator strikes? It’s obvious that working near active lanes and center medians is a primary reason towers are repeatedly killed.

Choose Your Survival

For towers working near dangerous traffic, it’s a choice to consider! While this narrative doesn’t suggest towers openly defy state laws, it’s every tower’s choice to identify what on-scene dangers exist, so to lessen potential of being struck. Work smart to know when existing tow activities are too dangerous for personal safety.

In police work, there’s an old adage, “I’d rather be tried by twelve than carried by six!” In that same manner of speaking, if it’s too dangerous to work the traffic side, a realistic survival technique suggests; apply minimal safety attachments on the non-traffic side, then limp to the first available, widest location, or, off the first ramp to complete what necessary safety attachments comply with law.

I don’t understand why national and state tow associations haven’t lobbied for “allowable on-highway exemptions” to provide greater protection for qualified operators. Every time we read about another tower killed while working the traffic side, it reinforces a troubling theory: the industry hasn’t learned from its past mistakes.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

US DOT Numbers: What Tow Operators Must Know

Published: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

mc certificate sample hoffenmer copy 9ff41
By Brian J. Riker 

It seems like the towing industry faces new regulations daily, and while that is an exaggeration, there are some regulations that get fresh scrutiny after something happens to trigger a renewed interest from regulators. The US DOT number is one such item facing renewed interest due to a sharp rise in fraud related to fake motor carriers or legitimate motor carriers having their id stolen by bad actors.

What is a US DOT number?

Any business that uses commercial motor vehicles to engage in interstate commerce, meaning their trucks with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) greater than 10,000 pounds, or the freight they haul (including cars), crosses a state or international border is required to register with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which in turn issues a unique identification number that is then required to be displayed on all their power units used in interstate commerce. Many states also require anybody that operates a commercial motor vehicle to obtain a US DOT number even if they only operate intrastate, meaning their trucks, nor the freight they haul, ever cross a state or international border.

Do I Really Need One?

For most towing companies the answer is yes. This is because most of the tow trucks on the road today are at least 14,500 GVWR, with many well over that, and we routinely tow vehicles that are coming from out of state, will be going out of state after they are repaired, or we cross state lines ourselves. This is known as “interstate commerce” and, as such, requires at least a US DOT registration number.

Just because the vehicles are wrecked or disabled does not relieve the towing company of its obligation to register with the US DOT before engaging in interstate commerce. While wrecked or disabled vehicles, when towed from their primary point of disablement (where they first broke down or were wrecked) are exempt commodities, that exemption only applies to the operating authority portion of the federal regulations and some specific hours of service rules when towed at the request of law enforcement.

Types of US DOT Numbers

There are three classes of US DOT registration that apply to towing operations.

-- Private Motor Carrier of Property – Is exclusively for companies that only haul their own cargo or vehicles, i.e., if a product manufacturer owned trucks and hauled exclusively their own products, they would be a private motor carrier.

-- Exempt For-Hire Motor Carrier of Property – Hauls exclusively exempt commodities, which can include wrecked or disabled motor vehicles when only hauled form the place where they first broke down or were first wrecked.

-- Authorized For-Hire Motor Carrier of Property – Hauls stuff that is not exempt and belongs to other for compensation. This would include toolboxes, machinery, vehicles to the auction or other transport work.

What About Motor Carrier Authority?

If you haul anything other than exempt commodities, which are usually low value or unprocessed stuff like waste, rocks, dirt, etc., you will most likely need to obtain operating authority. Moving toolboxes, construction equipment, forklifts, sheds or even wrecked cars to the salvage auction usually requires operating authority in addition to a valid US DOT number.

There are two types of authority to investigate, interstate and intrastate. If the stuff you haul is coming from out of state, or going out of state, then you probably need for-hire interstate motor carrier of property authority from the FMCSA. This is commonly called an MC number, and can be obtained by applying to the FMCSA and obtaining the required insurance filings.

If your trucks, and the stuff they haul, never leave the state or country, and the final destination is not out of state or the country, then you are most likely an intrastate motor carrier of property. Each state regulates this differently, but most control this work through the Public Utility Commission or the Department of Motor Vehicles. Check with your state to see what, if any, registration and authority documents may be needed.

Why is Auto Transport Almost Always Interstate Commerce?

Those of you that haul for the auto auctions such as Adesa, Manheim, Copart or IAA may have noticed a recent trend is requiring you to have a US DOT number and/or interstate operating authority to renew or keep your contracts.

Vehicles going to or coming from the auctions are usually interstate in nature because of how the auctions market these vehicles to buyers globally. As such, the intent of their marketing effort is to sell the vehicle to any buyer, local or foreign, and as such, the intent of the shipment of the vehicle to or from the auction can be considered interstate in nature. This means; to legally provide transport services to these auctions, you must be registered as a for-hire interstate motor carrier of property.

The FMCSA is very clear in their guidance that automobiles, including wrecked and disabled vehicles going to or from an auction, are not exempt commodities. The companies that haul these vehicles must be fully qualified interstate motor carriers if the movement is interstate in nature.

It is a best practice for these auctions to require all transporters to be fully qualified interstate motor carriers since the nature of each vehicle hauled can vary and it would be a logistical nightmare to figure out if each vehicle was part of an interstate or intrastate regulated shipment before selecting a contractor to dispatch it to. They are simply staying on the side of caution to avoid any regulatory issues they may face by dispatching unqualified transporters.

Bubba’s Bright Workhorse—and the Business Behind It

Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025 bubbas dfabd
By George L. Nitti

In the small town of Olive Hill, Kentucky, where the population hovers around 1,600, for the past 15 years, Bubba’s Towing has served the rural community and surrounding interstates with reliability and heart.

Recalling how it all began, owner Bubba Johnson says: “I broke down one day and waited on the tow truck forever. And then finally when the guy came to get me, him and his brother-in-law were partners, and they were falling out. So I come home and talked to my wife about it and we started towing with high hopes and empty pockets.”

From those humble beginnings—with one rollback and one wrecker—Bubba’s fleet has grown to include multiple rollbacks, wreckers, and even a lowboy trailer. The key to that success? Simplicity and discipline.

“We’ve just paid for our tow trucks with cash as we’ve had enough money to buy another one,” Bubba explains. “No financing, nothing like that. And I think the reason we’ve done so well and been here 15 years later.”

The Truck that Stands Out

One unit in the fleet stands above the rest: a 2004 International with a 21-foot Vulcan Century bed, affectionately called the “yellow truck.” It was a purchase born out of necessity. When another truck broke down and mechanics were booked solid, Bubba’s son found the International online in West Virginia.

“We just went and bought it, and he’s been running it now about three or four years,” Bubba says. “We bought it for $20,000, and we’ve had good luck out of it ever since.”

With an upgraded wheel setup and a pre-emission engine, the truck is built for durability.

“The old trucks get a bad name sometimes because they don’t look as pretty and new and shiny, but it makes the same amount of money that brand-new truck would make—‘cause it’s still a qualified unit for the job.”

Branding with Personality

Bubba believes in making a strong impression, and his logo and slogan do just that. The trucks feature bold lettering and a design that stands out in the community.

“I wanted something that would stand out but also be something people could smile at,” Bubba says. Their company slogan—“The Best Hookers in Town”—has been with them since day one, a playful nod to classic tow industry humor. “When we started our business, me and my wife said if we ever had a towing company, we were going to come up with a slogan. We actually had it picked out before we even had the company.”

Honesty has also fueled their reputation. “When they call us, we tell them exactly how long it’s gonna be before we get to them—even if it’s an hour,” Bubba says. “We don’t want to mislead them just to get the call.”

More than a Business: Fighting for Safety

Beyond running his business with his 23-year-old son whom he aims on passing it down, Bubba is fighting for something bigger: safety for towers. His advocacy for Kentucky’s proposed Blue Light Law—nicknamed Troy’s Law—stems from tragedy: the death of his friend and fellow operator, Troy Caldwell.

“He was the type of guy, anytime he seen you out working or passed you on the road, he was gonna call you and say, ‘Hey, what’s up Big Brother,’” Bubba recalls. “Then one night, he went out on a normal call… and a tractor trailer passed him so close that it sucked him right off the bed. He got killed.”

What angers Bubba most is the lack of accountability. “The guy got out on bond four hours later, and now there’ll be absolutely no justice for Troy,” he says. “That got me started thinking—we’re worth more than that. Our industry is a lot more dangerous than people think.”

Bubba believes blue lights can save lives. “People pay attention to blue lights because they’re afraid they’re gonna get a ticket. They don’t care about amber lights anymore—they’ve been abused so long by utility companies, cable companies, everybody. But if you mix blue lights in with amber and make them rear-facing only, it’ll make people pump the brakes. It’ll make a difference, you know what I mean.”

The Road Ahead

From a single wrecker and a dream to a fleet of reliable trucks and a growing family legacy, Bubba Johnson has proven that integrity, hard work, and smart business choices can keep you in the game—even in a competitive market.

“We’ve been real fortunate,” Bubba says with pride. “We’ve done it all out of pocket, and we’re still here, still growing. That old truck? It’s making money today. That’s what matters.”

A Father-Son Journey into a Hot Rod Tow Truck

Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

hotrod1 fa43d
By George L. Nitti

In the small borough of Tremont, Pennsylvania, located in the coal region of Schuylkill County, Rodney Updegrave Jr. and his father, Rodney Sr., have shared a passion building hot rods together. Their most recent project was transforming a 1978 Chevrolet tow truck into a hot rod cruiser that is a blend of nostalgia, workmanship, and their incredible bond. 

Rodney Jr., who will soon turn 50, describes his 80 year old father as his best friend. “We share the same passions and spend nearly every day together,” he said. “Everyone in town knows us as the hot rod guys.” 

Rodney Sr. opened an auto body shop in 1963 at just 18 years old. Known as Rod’s Auto Body, it became a staple of their small town and included a 74’ Chevy tow truck with a Holmes body that Rod Sr’s father operated.  

“My dad’s best memories of my grandfather were from the days when he was pulling cars out of ditches in the middle of the night,” Rodney Jr. explained. “Building this truck was about bringing those memories back for him.” 

Although Rod Sr. transitioned out of the business in the early 1980s, the love of working with cars never left him, which he passed on to his son, who recalls a pivotal moment in 1995 when he told his father, “I want to build a hot rod.”  

Since then, they have spent every winter building cars together, completing 13 projects over three decades. Their latest one, the ‘78 Chevy tow truck, is particularly special. “I asked my dad, ‘Do you have one more in you?’ and he said, ‘I do.’ So, I said, ‘Let’s build a tow truck.’” 

Finding and Completing the Restoration 

They discovered the tow truck, a 1978 Chevy with a Nomar Wrecker body, in a Marketplace Ad in 2022, and traveled to a small car lot in North Bergen, New Jersey to pick it up. Rodney Jr. shared, “The truck had only 39,000 miles on it, but it wasn’t in great shape. It had severely rusted floors and rockers, with extensive bodywork needed. But the frame was solid, which provided a good foundation for restoration.” 

The wrecker was originally built at Nussbaum’s in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Equipped with a single winch and adjustable boom, which can extend manually up to 24 inches, it also had a PTO system but was replaced with a 12,000-lb electric winch for better efficiency. 

Once started, their tow truck restoration project took two years to complete, as they worked every weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., even on holidays. They transformed the tow truck into a one-of-a-kind hot rod.   

“We don’t do things the original way,” Rodney Jr. explained. “We LS-swapped the motor, bagged the truck, and added a C-notch to the frame. Everything you see on that truck—interior, bodywork, fabrication—we did it all ourselves, except for the lettering on the doors.” 

“Bagging the truck,” he explained, “involved replacing the original suspension with air bags. I can drive it at a normal height, but when I pull into a gas station or car show, I hit a button, and the truck drops to the ground.” 

From its souped-up engine, its candy-apple Victorian red paint, custom chrome details, vintage-inspired pinstriping, and sleek lines giving it a hot rod personality, this unit was a labor of love! Add in the polished hydraulic boom, towing equipment and pristine interior that boasts leather seats, a retro steering wheel, and a dash lined with polished gauges, the result is a unique hybrid: a tow truck that’s perfect for the hot rod show circuit. 

Today, they use it for local cruises and car shows, putting around 1,000 miles on it each year.  “It’s not a workhorse,” Rodney Jr. said with a laugh. “People ask if we’re going to tow cars with it. Of course not, although the winch still works. It’s a cool cruiser. That’s what it’s all about.” 

Tow Life, TikTok Fame, and the Legacy of Black Betty and Opal

Published: Monday, July 28, 2025

IMG 70821 3c230
By George L. Nitti

It’s hard to miss Brian Wagaman’s tow truck "Black Betty," named in honor of his late grandmother. Wrapped in neon green with a cartoon version of his bearded face on the hood and a tribute to his late cat Opal on the cab, the 2024 International rollback with a 21 ft. Century Chevron is a rolling brand. 

Wagaman, better known to his 1.2 million followers as Tow Truck Wags, has carved out a massive presence on TikTok and Facebook by pulling back the curtain on the trade. His social media training videos—filmed using camera mounts fixed across the truck, including one up front—demonstrate towing techniques, gear, and safety tips in a way that’s both educational and entertaining. 

“I get hundreds of messages a week thanking me,” Wagaman said. “That means more than anything.” 

The graphics—bright green splatter and sharp block lettering—were part of a deal when he got the truck in St. Louis. “The wrap company was next door to the builder, and they threw it in with the truck,” he said. “I picked green because it’s loud, it pops, and it’s my signature.” 

What really pops is the cat on the cab—Opal, Wagaman’s beloved companion of 20 years. “He was with me through homelessness and addiction. I had nothing, and he never left my side,” he said. “He passed in September, but I wanted to keep him with me.” 

The truck also features a skeleton on the rear, originally a Halloween addition. “I threw it on for a parade, but it just worked. The kids love it,” he said. 

The fun doesn’t stop there. Wagaman also installed an ice cream truck-style music box, which plays when he’s rolling through neighborhoods. “It’s for the kids,” he said. “And honestly, the adults get a kick out of it, too.” 

Though he’s been towing for a decade, Wagaman only launched his own company—Tow Truck Wags—a little over a year ago. In that time, he’s become a AAA affiliate and a go-to gear reviewer for brands like B/A Products. His reach has expanded from tutorials to awareness campaigns: he recently attended the funeral of a tower’s son, helping raise visibility for Slow Down, Move Over efforts. 

With a growing platform, a one-of-a-kind truck, and a message that blends fun with safety, Tow Truck Wags brings attention to the unsung heroes of the towing world. 

Speed Dolly Fender Set

Published: Wednesday, July 09, 2025

dolly d3632
In The Ditch® Towing Products has launched a first-of-its-kind Speed® Dolly Fender Set designed to protect towed vehicles from road debris, tire blowouts, and costly damage claims. The new fenders fit all current and past Speed® Dolly models (SLX and SDX) and can be installed in minutes using standard pins and hardware.

Available in both heavy-duty steel and lightweight aluminum, the fender set gives towing professionals a choice between rugged durability and reduced weight. It also features standard reflectors for added visibility and a mounting platform for wireless tow lights.

In addition, a newly developed Dolly Fender Mount offers convenient, secure storage for fenders when not in use—complete with a dual Lynch pin locking system, weather-resistant construction, and universal fit options for tow truck rails, beds, or storage compartments.

An optional adapter makes the fenders compatible with other industry dollies using 2-inch frames. “Tow professionals have been asking for this for years,” said company spokesperson Lisa Presley.

The product is now available through authorized dealers and intheditch.com.

Wireless Headsets

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 soneticsheadset 55666

Introducing the APEX V2 Wireless Headsets from Sonetics—a next-level solution for team communication that keeps you connected, protected, and productive. Whether you're operating heavy machinery, coordinating in high-noise environments, or managing teams across distances, the V2 system ensures crystal-clear, real-time conversations with no wires, no lag, and no hassle.

Built on decades of innovation, the APEX V2 headsets combine superior audio performance, advanced hearing protection, and intuitive usability to make your job safer and easier—every day.

Key Features: 

- Hands-free operation allows you to stay focused on the task while communicating effortlessly. 
- Real-time team communication enables clear, natural conversations without delays. 
- Advanced hearing protection with programmable volume limits to meet safety standards. 
- Listen-through technology helps you stay aware of your surroundings. 
- DECT7 wireless communication offers secure, interference-free audio with up to 1,600 feet of range. 
- Bluetooth and two-way radio integration for versatile connectivity options. 
- Up to 24-hour battery life to support long shifts without needing to recharge. 
- Quick and easy setup—just put your headset on and start working. 
- Engineered for challenging environments with noise-canceling microphones and durable construction. 

For more info, click here.

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

Joe Yancy and his wife. As Joe fights for his life in a medically induced coma, the repossession community is urged to donate and support the Yancy family.

Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

Published: Monday, June 16, 2025

Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

Source: https://curepossession.com
https://www.msn.com

“Captain Repo” Charged in Fatal Crash

Published: Tuesday, June 03, 2025

Known on TikTok as “Captain Repo,” 29-year-old Kirkland Smith built a following by sharing dramatic vehicle repossessions online. But on May 24th, his real-life tow run ended in tragedy when he struck and killed former Bladen County, NC Fire Chief Pete Batton, 68.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Batton was turning onto Robin Lane from Highway 41—just minutes from home—when Smith’s tow truck slammed into the back of his car. Troopers say Smith failed to slow down. Batton died at the scene.

Smith, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and misdemeanor DWI. His bond was set at $5 million.

Known for flashy TikTok and Facebook videos under the names “Captain Repo” and “Kirkland RepoMan Smith,” Smith’s online fame has now collided with a harsh legal reality. While there’s no evidence he was filming at the time, questions swirl about professionalism in the repossession industry and the dangers of sensationalizing the job.

Source: https://curepossession.com

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

