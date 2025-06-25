Digital Edition
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing July 02 - July 08, 2025

Engulfed in Flames: Fiery Bridge Recovery

suburbancover 44893
By George L. Nitti

When Jim Knight, operations manager at Suburban Towing of Louisville, Kentucky, got the call just after 10 a.m. on a rainy Friday morning in June, it sounded like a routine dispatch. But what he and his team encountered on the I-65 bridge quickly escalated into a dramatic rescue and complex recovery effort. 

“A truck’s back end was sticking straight up,” Jim recalled. “By the time we got there, the whole thing had already dropped below the bridge. And it was on fire.” 

The tractor-trailer, driven by a man who miraculously escaped with just a broken ankle, had slid and veered off the roadway after a sudden lane change in wet conditions. The trailer jackknifed, sending the entire unit over the barrier. The truck plummeted 20 feet and burst into flames below the overpass. 

“He couldn’t get the doors open,” said Jim. “He just kept kicking until he forced one open and dropped to the road below. If he hadn’t, he would have burned up.” 

Jim and his crew, including two rotators—a 75-ton and a 40-ton—arrived to find melted aluminum puddled around the cab. “That fire got hot,” he said. “We had to be careful where we hooked. The heat compromised a lot of the structure.” 

Recovery involved lifting, cutting, and separating parts fused by intense fire. With clearance limited under the bridge, the team had to work at tight angles, removing trailer tandems and using landolls and lowboys to haul the debris. 

“The challenge wasn’t brute force,” Jim said. “It was about precision and caution. You’re working with compromised materials, low clearance, and people wandering into danger zones trying to snap photos.” 

Despite the complexity, Jim said the recovery went smoothly—thanks to experience, equipment, and safety-first protocols. 

“You can prepare all you want,” he added, “but no two wrecks are ever the same. You have to stay vigilant. A wrong move could turn a recovery into another accident.” 



American Towman Today - July 02, 2025
American Towman Today - July 02, 2025
Click here to read more

Agero Launches 5th Annual Summer Hustle Program

Published: Wednesday, July 02, 2025

Agero has launched its fifth annual Summer Hustle program to recognize the exceptional work of towing and roadside assistance providers during the busiest time of the year. Running from June 29 to September 6, the 10-week initiative rewards top-performing providers with over $30,000 in cash and prizes for outstanding service.

Designed to meet the surge in summer travel demand, Summer Hustle ’25 spotlights service providers who go above and beyond to help stranded motorists. Each week, Agero will award $200 to 14 providers nationwide, with bonus $300 prizes during the July 4 and Labor Day holiday weeks. The company will also highlight winners every Friday starting July 11.

This year, Agero is adding new incentives for photo verification, offering weekly bonus prizes to East and West region providers who best follow the company’s photo quality standards—an effort to reduce liability disputes and accelerate service verification.

Open to contracted U.S.-based providers in good standing, the program reflects Agero’s commitment to recognizing the essential role roadside professionals play in supporting over 120 client programs. More information is available at agero.com.

Source: Agero Press Release



Celebrating five years of rewarding roadside excellence — Agero’s Summer Hustle ’25 is underway.

TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth always packs a punch, Inside Look at the USA Wrecker Pageant
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


July 02 - July 08, 2025
The former site of Haney’s Trucking and Tow now sits vacant. The company shut down operations following a $7.1 million court judgment over illegal towing practices.

Metro Woman Wins $7.1 Million in Landmark Towing Lawsuit

Published: Tuesday, July 01, 2025

A Kansas City woman has won a $7.1 million judgment in a landmark lawsuit against Haney’s Trucking and Tow, a tow company accused of predatory towing. The case, which dates back to 2022, centered on the illegal towing of her food truck, Crazy Tacos, from an unmarked, vacant lot.

Attorney Brianne Thomas said the truck was taken within 30 minutes—without the property owner's presence, a violation of Missouri law. The tow company later demanded thousands for its return, then held the vehicle for 699 days, attempting to transfer ownership.

A Jackson County jury awarded $6.9 million in punitive damages and $200,000 in compensatory damages. 

Though the woman recovered her food truck, it was heavily damaged and unusable. Haney’s Trucking and Tow has reportedly shut down operations and changed names. The plaintiff’s attorneys vow to collect the full award and continue fighting illegal towing in Missouri.

Source: https://www.yahoo.com

AI Takes the Stage at TowXpo Friday

Published: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Artificial intelligence will be in the spotlight at the American Towman Academy this Friday, as Brian Walter leads a seminar titled “Artificial Intelligence at the Intersection of Insurance and Transportation.” The session will explore how AI is reshaping insurance, risk management, and what these changes mean for the towing industry.

This seminar is one of four focused on insurance and risk management at TowXpo, taking place at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Texas.

The TowXpo exhibit floor opens to attendees at 12 noon on both Friday and Saturday, featuring top-tier suppliers from across the towing industry. Exhibits include everything from call and dispatch systems to roadside safety gear, wreckers, and trailers.

For more information, visit TowXpo.com.

South Dakota Expands ‘Move Over’ Law

Published: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Starting July 1, South Dakota drivers must take extra precautions on highways as the state’s expanded “Move Over” law takes effect. The new law broadens protections beyond emergency responders, now requiring drivers to move over or slow down for any vehicle with flashing amber, yellow, or blue warning lights stopped on the shoulder.

This includes tow trucks, utility crews, highway maintenance teams, and Department of Transportation vehicles.

“These are real people—moms, dads, sons, and daughters—working on the roadside,” said Colonel Casey Collins of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

What to Do:

-- Multi-lane roads: Move to the farthest lane away if safe.

-- Two-lane roads: Slow down at least 300 feet in advance and reduce speed by 20 mph below the limit—or to 5 mph if the limit is 20 mph or less.

Failing to comply is a Class 2 misdemeanor ($270 fine). If a crash occurs, it becomes a Class 1 misdemeanor with harsher penalties.

“Flashing lights mean slow down, move over, and give space,” Collins said.

Source: https://www.mykxlg.com

Tow Trucks Roll Across KC to Honor Industry Legend

Published: Monday, June 23, 2025

More than 100 tow trucks formed a funeral procession across Kansas City on Saturday, June 21, honoring Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, a towing industry veteran who passed away on June 12.

The procession began at the Jackson County Tow Service lot in Blue Springs, owned by Bobby’s son, Robert Jenkins. From there, the convoy traveled west along I-70, exited onto I-635, and concluded at a funeral home in Kansas City, Kansas, where services were held.

Bobby Jenkins spent over 45 years in the towing industry, with the past nine supporting his son’s business. Known for his vast knowledge and generosity, Bobby mentored many across the region. “His legacy will live on through all the people he has trained,” the company shared online.

Drivers were encouraged to “bring your tow trucks, honk your horn, flash your lights,” in a show of respect that spanned highways and hearts.

“Bobby was loved by many,” the company posted. “All we ask is that you never forget what he’s done out on our highways.”

Source: https://www.kctv5.com

20 Arrested in Toronto Towing Industry Crime Crackdown

Published: Friday, June 20, 2025

Toronto police have arrested 20 individuals in a sweeping crackdown on organized crime within the city’s towing industry. The arrests stem from a long-term wiretap investigation into a group police say is known as "the Union," allegedly responsible for orchestrating numerous violent acts, including arsons and shootings.

The suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 53, face over 100 charges. Authorities from Durham, York, and the Ontario Provincial Police aided in the investigation and arrests, which took place across several cities, including Toronto, Markham, and Oshawa.

Police say towing-related violence is a growing concern, citing 63 firearm incidents tied to tow-truck disputes in 2024 alone—nearly 13% of all such cases citywide.

Supt. Joe Matthews called the arrests significant, noting that many accused had no prior criminal records, underscoring their high-ranking roles.

The operation comes just days after Peel police arrested 18 others in a similar towing-related bust. A publication ban limits discussion of any connections between the cases.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court throughout June and July.

Source: https://www.cbc.ca

Lawsuit Challenges Towing Rules in Kansas City

Published: Thursday, June 19, 2025

A Kansas City towing company has filed a lawsuit against the city and Jackson County, arguing that recently enacted tow ordinances violate Missouri state law and could make it easier for thieves to claim vehicles illegally.

Private Party Impound, LLC, is seeking an injunction to block the enforcement of new local rules it says conflict with state requirements. The company claims the ordinances allow vehicles to be released without verifying ownership, such as requiring a valid title or registration. The lawsuit says the conflicting requirements force towing companies to either break state law or face local penalties and risk losing their operating license.

The company also argues that Jackson County’s $500 licensing fee and escalating penalties are excessive compared to nearby counties and could harm local businesses.

Kansas City officials defended the ordinance, stating it protects consumers from predatory towing. The city passed its tow ordinance May 1, outlining strict documentation rules and a vehicle owner bill of rights. The case is pending in court.

Source: https://www.kctv5.com/

Tandem Recovery Tackles 44,000-Pound Steel Load

Published: Monday, June 16, 2025

image0000021 1 cf8b0
By George L. Nitti

When a new driver mistakenly turned into the wrong driveway and buried his 44,000-pound load of steel plates in a soft ditch off Amnicola Highway, Doug Yates Towing and Recovery was dispatched.  

The call came in as a basic winch-out, but once tow operator Scotty Ward arrived on scene, it was clear that wouldn’t cut it. The trailer had veered off the culvert, and the tractor’s fuel tanks were kissing the ground. Ward radioed in: “We’re going to need the rotator.”

“I knew right away — steel, soft ground, a leaning trailer — this wasn’t going to be a one-truck job,” said Julio Castro, the other lead operator who appeared on scene with the company rotator.

With Ward’s 30-ton wrecker positioned on the low side, and the rotator working from a traffic lane, Yates’s team executed a precise and synchronized lift-and-pull recovery. Using five-eighths chain anchored to the trailer frame, they leveled the load, then lifted and swung it safely back onto the pavement while pulling it forward simultaneously.

The trailer, loaded with steel plates strapped with nylon — not chains, per manufacturer request — presented a serious hazard. “Steel is tricky,” Castro explained. “If it shifts, it can come off the trailer. One wrong move, and we’ve got a bigger mess and major safety concerns.”

Further complicating the job were soft, recently flooded grounds and overhead power lines. Even walking in the ditch required caution — “You’d slide right to the bottom,” Castro said. Despite those challenges, the team completed the recovery in under 30 minutes.

The driver, a rookie just weeks into solo operations, misjudged the turn while following GPS — a growing issue in the area. “They train for two months and turn them loose. A lot of them don’t know how to approach these deliveries,” said Castro, who had to personally reposition the truck into the lot after the driver froze up.

For tow operators, Castro emphasized three critical takeaways: respect the load — especially when it’s steel, know your surroundings — from soft ground to power lines, and prioritize safety — every step of the way.

Preserving Evidence, Preserving Trust 

Published: Thursday, May 29, 2025

midwest1 b1337
By George L. Nitti

In June 2024, just a few miles outside their Missouri shop in Scott City, Midwest Truck Sales and Service Inc. responded to a call that required discretion and technical expertise as they worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to recover vehicles involving strict fatality protocol. 

According to Midwest owner and lead operator Ron Pratt, the scene involved a black pickup truck, crushed and barely recognizable, which had veered across the center line—likely the result of a sudden medical emergency—and struck a semi-truck head-on. The impact left the tractor-trailer with every axle displaced and the subframe of the trailer broken loose. The early assumption was grim: Highway Patrol initially classified the incident as a fatality. Miraculously, both drivers survived. But the recovery had to proceed under strict fatality protocol, a process that demands absolute preservation of the scene for potential investigations and lawsuits. 

For Midwest Truck, this wasn’t their first time working such a scenario. Their longstanding relationship with Missouri’s Highway Patrol—built through years of cross-training with police and fire departments—enabled them to become trusted partners, skilled in evidence preservation as much as in recovery logistics. 

“We’ve worked with them on these potential fatality scenes before,” said Pratt. “They call us because we know how to recover without disturbing anything—we’re trained not just to lift, but to lift without erasing what happened.” 

Upon arrival, Midwest Truck waited as Highway Patrol completed their preliminary investigation. Meanwhile, their team conducted a damage assessment and developed an unconventional recovery plan. Rather than towing the severely damaged truck and trailer—a process that could alter the position of critical components—they opted to lift and haul the entire rig intact, preserving every possible element for forensic review. 

Using a Peterbilt 389X chassis outfitted with a Miller Century 1150R 50-ton rotator, they lifted the front of the semi and trailer. For the rear, a 9055XL Western Star wrecker—an extended 50-ton, 3-stage straight boom—was used. Both trucks operated in tandem to perform a technical lift that avoided shifting weight or damaging compromised structures. 

“A lift like this is extremely dangerous,” said Pratt. “You’ve got compromised structural points, battery damage, and the fifth wheel pivot. A weight shift mid-air could flip everything.” 

Their wreckers performed with precision—keeping everything as it was found, even down to the angle of broken components. 

For the actual transport, they used a Trail-Eze EE 801 40-ton capacity trailer—a specialty float trailer typically not used for hauling complete tractor-trailer units. The total height of the load reached close to 17 feet, necessitating a Highway Patrol escort and route scouting to avoid overhead obstacles. 

“This wasn’t standard protocol,” Pratt explained. “But it preserved the evidence better than towing, and Highway Patrol agreed it was the right call.” 

Securing the damaged tractor trailer onto the Trail-Eze flatbed required skill and experience, especially given the unusual height of the load, which reached nearly 17 feet. The crew had to calculate tie-down angles and tension to ensure the load remained stable during transit. 

Then during transit, they even had to weave under traffic lights on the return trip to avoid impact. 

The second vehicle, the black pickup, was also carefully secured and transported using a Peterbilt rollback with a Miller LCG 12 bed. 

What set this recovery apart was the interagency trust and mutual respect that Midwest Truck has cultivated over time. Their cross-training with first responders means they're fluent in both mechanical execution and evidence integrity.  

“We train together; we know each other’s jobs. That means we don’t get in the way—we work together.” 

In a job where lives are at stake and the smallest detail could become a courtroom exhibit, Midwest Truck’s recovery was more than a lift—it was a commitment to doing it right. 

Towing with Tails: What Tow Operators Must Know About Service Animals

Published: Wednesday, July 02, 2025

serivce dog copy 8f843

By Brian J Riker

Animal companions, especially dogs, have been drawing a lot of attention lately. It seems everywhere you turn, someone has a dog in a shopping basket, in the restaurant or eagerly awaiting a ride in your tow truck along with their broken-down vehicle. This unexpected four-legged furball can cause tempers to flare and may even expose you and your company to legal liability if you don’t understand the rules surrounding passenger transport and service animals.

What Is a Service Animal?

Service animals, typically dogs, are trained to perform specific tasks for individuals with disabilities. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), service animals are granted certain protections and rights, including the right to accompany their handlers in public places and transportation vehicles. This includes tow trucks, which are considered public accommodations under the ADA.

Note: Emotional support, comfort, or therapy animals are not covered under this definition.

This distinction matters. Denying access to a true service animal is an ADA violation.

What You Can (and Can’t) Ask

Tow operators may ask only two questions:

1. Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability?

2. What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?

You cannot:

1. Ask for documentation.

2. Request a demonstration.

3. Inquire about the person’s disability.

When You Must Allow a Ride-Along

If your company routinely transports passengers:

1. You must allow passengers with service animals.

2. You must accommodate both passenger and dog safely.

If you do not routinely transport passengers:

You can decline ride-alongs—but the policy must be applied equally in every case to avoid discrimination.

Safety and Insurance Considerations

Tow truck operators should ensure that the service animal is safely accommodated in the vehicle. This may involve making adjustments to the seating arrangement or providing a secure space for the animal. It's also important to communicate with the passenger to understand any specific needs or preferences they may have regarding their service animal.

In addition to the ADA, tow truck operators should be aware of any state or local laws that may apply. Some states have additional protections for service animals, and it's essential to be familiar with these regulations to ensure full compliance.

Tow bosses, it is important that you develop clear written policies on the courtesy transportation of all passengers, including those with service animals and physical disabilities that are in full compliance with the ADA, state and local laws, US DOT regulations on transportation of passengers and any requirements imposed by your insurance carrier.

Keep in mind, most commercial auto policies do not cover non-business passengers such as employee’s family, friends or even their spouse, meaning your passenger policy must not only cover customers, it must also cover other riders. Further, the US DOT has a prohibition on unauthorized non-business passengers and requires written authorization for passengers to be produced on demand by the driver.

Training and Education

Companies should provide regular training on the legal requirements and best practices for transporting service animals. This training should include information on the ADA, state and local laws, and practical tips for accommodating service animals in tow trucks.

Follow this Quick Checklist: Towing with Service Animals

-- Do we normally allow passengers in the cab?
-- Has the passenger confirmed this is a service animal?
-- Have I asked the two ADA-approved questions (if uncertain)?
-- Is the animal safe and secured?
-- Are we compliant with insurance and DOT regulations?
-- Has the driver received ADA training?

Racing Wreckers on a Fool’s Errand

Published: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Racing Wreckers Pic fd636By Randall C. Resch

Once again, towers are engaged in heated debate over whether tow trucks should be classified as “First Responders.” To think towers are first responders, that’s risky business. Being a First Responder includes fully understanding the bigger picture, specific to accountability and responsibility should response turn to tragedy. There’s nothing smart about racing wreckers to get there first!

In February 1991, a southern California tow operator lost control of his wrecker, estimated going between 60-to-80-mph in a 25-mph zone. A second speeding wrecker drove down the left-hand lane against oncoming traffic, both intent on being first on scene.

Witnesses reported two wreckers appeared to be racing. At an intersection, one wrecker slammed into an 89’ Oldsmobile stopped at a red light while the second wrecker fled the scene. The local news reported a seventh grader was crushed to death in the wreck.

Scanner’s Beware

Many cities and towns across the U.S. don’t have formal law enforcement contracts. When no contract exists, towers monitor police scanners and race to requests for service. When towers hear a call for service in their area, it becomes a race—whoever gets there first gets the job, so they shift into “Mr. Expedite Responder” mode.

At the Grapevine, Texas, tow show, I judged part of the beauty pageant. In scoring categories of flatbeds, vintage, and service/support classes, two trucks were equipped with six scanners, each one for different counties. While talking with the truck’s drivers, they explained how adeptly they could monitor police activity.

With clear practice and intent, towers picked locations amongst dispatched gibberish learning where officers were headed to crash locations. However, some municipal codes prohibit the use of scanners, and towers risk citations for having them in their trucks. The scanner setups themselves were often an electrician’s nightmare—tangled and makeshift—but each component served a specific purpose.

Here’s the rub: picture a bicycle wheel. The rim represents the location of a crash—two vehicles, wrecked. At the hub are the responding officers and the damaged cars. Now imagine each spoke as a tow truck, all radiating out from different points. The moment a request comes in, those spokes spring into motion, rolling fast toward the center. It’s a “git-there-first” mentality—everyone in expedite mode, racing to be the one who gets the job.

Simple math says if ten tow trucks head to the same location at high-speed, there’s potential of collision somewhere in a truck’s speeding path.

Plenty of Cases

In June 1991, a Canadian tow operator was reportedly racing to the scene of a car crash. In his haste to be the first to arrive, he lost control while speeding and crashed head-on into a minivan carrying nine people, including six children.

The tow operator and his passenger survived with minor injuries, but a 34-year-old woman was killed. A police lieutenant commented, “The city doesn’t regulate the tow truck industry, resulting in a free-for-all on the city streets.” But the issue wasn’t just a lack of regulation—it was a matter of reckless driving.

In California, the Basic Speed Law, Section 22350, states: “No person shall drive a vehicle upon a highway at a speed greater than is reasonable or prudent having due regard for weather, visibility, the traffic on, and the surface and width of, the highway, and in no event at a speed which endangers the safety of persons or property.”

There are no industry-specific driving courses that train tow operators in high-speed driving or advanced vehicle handling. Without targeted education, the risks are enormous—and so is the liability. Defending a tow operator who injures or kills someone due to reckless driving becomes nearly impossible. Accepting that kind of risk, while ignoring the potential for a deadly collision, simply doesn’t make sense.

Speeding is dangerous for any vehicle, but specially so for tow trucks and carriers of all sizes. The added weight and load dramatically affect momentum, gravity, and balance—all critical to a truck’s stability and stopping power. These vehicles don’t, and won’t, stop on a dime.

Flatbed carriers, in particular, face added risks when running empty. On wet or icy roads, they can easily lose traction. If you’ve ever lost control and skidded across a slick surface, you know how terrifying that can be.

When a tow operator causes a crash that injures or kills a pedestrian or motorist, the consequences are severe. Consider five potential outcomes of a tower’s negligence or reckless behavior:

1.) Tower is removed from the company’s insurance

2.) Their driver’s license is seized

3.) Civil liabilities – explosive settlements are levied

4.) There may be criminal responsibility

5.) Reckless operation oftentimes results in incarceration

What’s Worst Yet?

Tow company owners, take heed: when it comes to vicarious liability, anything your operators do behind the wheel of your trucks becomes your responsibility. Their actions on the road—reckless or otherwise—can have legal and financial consequences that fall squarely on your shoulders.

Because tow operators have some misguided entitlement that “were first responders,” it’s highly important that safety training and on-going discussions are part of monthly meetings. It’s vital, owners set-the-tone and remind personnel that driving like a fool comes with huge responsibility.

Every company’s safety manual should mention that excessive speed and poor vehicle operations will not be tolerated. When driving tow trucks and carriers, “reasonable and prudent” should be the guiding principle for every tower.

Note: Both towers mentioned herein were convicted for vehicular homicide. There’s a fine line between safe vehicle operations and reckless negligence. Know the difference.

________________________________________________

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Understanding Carrier Capacity – It Is More Than Just the Deck Rating

Published: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1000025635 57435
By Brian J. Riker

Picking the right truck for your fleet can be confusing, no doubt about it, especially when you have a smaller fleet and are trying to find the perfect balance between enough truck and the right purchase price. It is important to keep in mind that not all trucks are created equal, and numbers never lie – except when they do!

When selecting a carrier, aka a rollback or flatbed, there are several key things to consider before laying down your hard-earned money.

The first consideration is what does your current mix of work include, meaning do you do mostly motor club towing with a little police crash work or are you looking to haul two cars all day long for the salvage auction? How about hauling forklifts or other construction equipment? Each use case has specific requirements for selecting the right combination of chassis and carrier deck.

Perhaps the two most common carrier configurations are the 20 to 22 foot deck, either steel or aluminum, mounted on a class 5 or 6 truck chassis. These would be your no CDL required light duty carriers, typically a Ford F-550 or Ram 5500 (class 5) or a Freightliner, International or similar truck (class 6). The carrier decks mounted on these chassis typically have a 6 ton (12,000 pound) rating and can be equipped with a wheel lift for hauling two vehicles at the same time.

The limiting factor with these configurations is almost always the chassis, not the carrier deck or wheel lift. This is because the payload capacity of the truck is determined by the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of the truck chassis minus the tare (empty) weight of the completed truck with the driver, fuel and typical tools or other equipment needed to complete the job assignments. The payload capacity of a class 5 or 6 truck is much less than the rated capacity of the carrier deck installed upon the truck chassis.

A typical class 5 truck, which would have a GVWR between 16,001 – 19,500 pounds, with the most common being the 450/4500 series trucks at 18,000 and the 550/5500 series at 19,500 pounds, will have a tare weight around 13-14,000 pounds. This only leaves 4,000 to 5,500 pounds, at best, for supporting the weight of the vehicles or equipment you are loading onto the deck and/or wheel lift for towing or transport. This is much lower than the deck capacity of 12,000 pounds!

The same can be said about the typical class 6 truck, which most often has a GVWR of 26,000 pounds to stay just below the threshold of requiring a CDL. These trucks, when properly built and equipped, will have an average tare weight of 17,000 pounds, give or take a little based up having an aluminum deck, fuel tank size, engine size and other considerations.  With a GVWR of 26,000 and a tare of 17,000 there is only 9,000 pounds left for payload, and that is under ideal weight distribution and loading circumstances.

These payload capacities, which are the lesser of the GVWR minus actual weight or the rating of the carrier deck/wheel lift, can be quickly exceeded, sometimes with just one vehicle, and often when hauling two vehicles at a time or trying to transport a forklift or other construction machinery. This is why it is critical to understand what expectations you have for your truck when purchasing it, and why educating your drivers and dispatchers as to the limitations of their truck is critical to not only the longevity of the truck but also the safety of the motoring public.

It is never safe or acceptable to exceed the GVWR of the truck under any circumstances. Just because something physically fits on the deck doesn’t mean it is safe to go down the road, even just a “short” distance. Not only are you taking a risk of sudden failure of the truck’s suspension, tires, wheels or other components, including the capacity of the braking system, whenever your actual weight exceeds 26,000 pounds you jump from non-CDL right into requiring a CDL to drive the truck, opening yourself up to additional violations and liability.

One more word of caution when selecting the right truck for your workload. Not all “big” trucks are created alike, even though they look similar. A prime example of this is the Freightliner M2, which usually is a class 6 truck with a GVWR of 26,000 pounds, but not always. There is a class 5 version of the Freightliner M2 with a GVWR of only 19,500 pounds which results in a really low payload capacity since this chassis, when built as a carrier, will still have a tare weight near 17,000 pounds. This will leave you with just 2,500 pounds of payload capacity, making nearly everything you haul overweight, illegal and unsafe!

Please pay close attention to the GVWR and actual weight of your trucks when deciding which trucks are the right fit for your fleet. Always check the GVWR label inside the driver side door jamb and, as a best practice, get a scale ticket for each truck after you have outfitted it with tools, equipment and a driver so that you can make exact calculations for each unit in your fleet.

July 02 - July 08, 2025

Built on Grit and Gold 

Published: Tuesday, July 01, 2025

foxcitycover dc69d
By George L. Nitti 

In northeastern Wisconsin, Nick Van, the 35-year-old owner of Fox City’s Towing, has crafted a bold, recognizable brand and a growing fleet of 30 trucks that turn heads wherever they go. 

Take, for example, the company’s flagship 2023 Kenworth T880 with a 50-ton Jerr-Dan wrecker, which is wrapped in firetruck red and adorned with real gold leaf. 

“I design all my trucks,” Nick said. “The graphics are simple but bold. I’ve always stuck with red, black, and gold. The gold leaf on this truck is true gold leaf, just like what they use on fire trucks. My dad worked at Pierce [a fire truck manufacturer], and every fire truck had gold leaf. That stuck with me.” 

The company’s logo is crisp, clean, and built for visibility. “I race super late models, and I wanted something you could read at 100 miles per hour,” he said. That logo—featuring a swirling stripe and used in a variety of colors like neon green, yellow, and traditional gold—appears across the fleet. Many of Fox City’s trucks also support causes such as autism and breast cancer awareness, helping further reinforce the brand in the minds of the community. 

Nick’s path into towing wasn’t straightforward. “I was in school to be a dentist,” he said. “I’d come home on weekends to help my dad, who ran a little two-truck shop. Eventually, AAA started calling us. I decided I didn’t want to do dental anymore, got my master’s in business, and started the company in 2016 with a $40 checking account and a storage unit.” 

Fox City’s Towing takes its name from the Fox Cities region—a cluster of northeastern Wisconsin communities. “I wasn’t into naming the company after myself,” Nick said. “The Fox Cities name gave it a local feel and geographic reach.” Today, the company provides service to more than half a million people across Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh. 

Safety is a visual priority, too. Fox City’s vehicles incorporate Chevron striping on nearly every truck. “Every truck has Chevrons,” Nick emphasized. “They’re astronomically expensive, but at night they’re critical. The way your emergency lights reflect off a good Chevron pattern—it’s sometimes more effective than lights themselves. Some of these new light bars are so bright they can blind you. But Chevrons warn without distraction.” 

Nick’s approach to business blends grit, heart, and community visibility. Whether it's a themed truck supporting autism awareness or a neon-colored logo that catches the eye, it all serves a greater purpose. 

“We’re not the firefighters, we’re not the Police Department, but we’re at the scene of these crashes,” he said. “We’re at National Night Out, we’re at Touch-a-Truck events… and people recognize us. I think it really has an impact on kids when they go to those events and see that connection.” 

A Powerhouse in Purple and Green

Published: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

IMG 2340 b702e
By George L. Nitti

In the world of towing, capability and branding go together. Frisco, Texas's LW's Towing’s newest addition to its fleet—a custom-painted, 2025 Freightliner M2 with a Vulcan V-30 16-ton medium-duty wrecker—embodies both. Dressed in bold purple and green and built for unmatched versatility, this truck is not only a mechanical workhorse but a statement of identity that is unique to LW'a fleet.

Under the hood, the unit boasts a 350-horsepower Cummins engine paired with an Allison 3000 series 6 speed automatic. It’s equipped with twin 15,000 lb. winches and 150 feet of cable on each side, giving it the muscle to manage jobs ranging from compact car to Class 8 recoveries. “I can tow anything from a Honda Civic all the way up to an 18-wheeler if I had to,” says operator Andrew Stockstrom. “Right now, I’ve got a Kenworth dump truck on the back. Our old 14-ton would never touch this.”

The jump to a 16-ton unit wasn’t just about power—it was about discovering new potential. “We didn’t even realize the gap in our fleet until we started using this truck,” Andrew explains. “We thought we were replacing an older unit. Turns out, we were upgrading our capability across the board.”

Beyond towing strength, the truck is turning heads for its look. With a hand-painted, checkered flag graphic sweeping along its custom green-and-purple body, it’s as much a showpiece as it is a tool of the trade. “We’ve never used this color combo before,” says Andrew, who worked closely with company owner Larry Haynie on the design. “But once we saw the finished product, we knew it was something special.”

The company’s distinctive checkered theme—custom painted on each unit in a unique palette—has become a signature of LW’s brand. “All our trucks are different in color but follow the same visual pattern,” says Matt Cordell, a tow operator who also runs the company’s social media. “It gives the fleet a uniform identity, but each truck still feels one-of-a-kind. People spot our trucks right away.”

More than aesthetic appeal, the graphics have practical value. “There’s definitely business value in standing out,” Matt adds. “We do a lot of community events—Touch-a-Truck shows, local parades—and when people see our trucks, they remember them. They talk about them. That kind of branding sticks.”

Notably, the artwork isn’t done with wraps—it’s hand-painted by artist Michael Sheffler, ensuring durability and craftsmanship. “People are always surprised it’s not a wrap,” Matt says. “You don’t get bubbling, fading, or cracking. It lasts as long as the truck does, and that matters when you’re trying to make a lasting impression.”

The truck also features a CB radio package to assist with communication on construction sites—another sign of LW’s attention to the needs of both operators and clients. It’s been deployed for standard winch-outs, box truck recoveries, and even tougher jobs like pulling a mini-excavator out of a stream.

Purchased through Texas Wrecker Sales in Dallas, owner Larry Haynie stated, “I have not bought a truck from anybody else in 25 years.” The custom-built unit is already becoming a fleet favorite. While Andrew and Matt rotate through several trucks, they both agree the new #40 is a standout. “It’s a fantastic truck,” Matt says. “A lot of thought went into this one.”

Whether hauling heavy equipment or lighting up a community event, this purple-and-green powerhouse represents more than just towing strength. It’s a symbol of how attention to detail—in performance and presentation—can drive a company forward.

Classic Simplicity, Unbounding Strength 

Published: Thursday, May 29, 2025

classicsimplicitycover 06e2d
By George L. Nitti 

Strong branding is more than just a logo—it's the image that lives in the minds of your customers. From colors and fonts to name recognition and design choices, effective branding tells a story of professionalism and purpose. 

At Chaz Towing in Watsonville, California, that story is one of simplicity, elegance, and family-driven ambition. Founded in 1987 by Eduardo Chavez, an immigrant who came to the U.S. in 1978, the company has grown into a 12-truck operation that radiates professional polish. 

In referring to their branding, Kevin Chavez, operating manager and Eduardo’s son, said, “We wanted something subtle that would stand out. Something that was not overstated but with some complexity.” 

Their branding approach reflects that philosophy: a “less is more” identity that makes an immediate impression. Take, for instance, their 2023 Western Star 4700 with a Century Rollback LCG 30 series. It boasts a design that mirrors the refined strength of a California wine—intense yet understated. 

“This unit is versatile,” said Chavez. “It allows us to multitask service calls by being able to tow two units at the same time. With its impressive 10,000-pound three stage under-lift we can tow heavy trucks and trailers without having the need to call for a second truck.” 

This truck has an additional option of a 20,000-pound drop axle, allowing to transport heavier loads. “It loads with easier breaking and better steering control,” said Chavez. “Utilizing this truck in rural and mountain areas makes it easier to reach those hard delivery points where critical equipment is necessary, like construction and emergency equipment, fire and power.” 

The company name, Chaz, is central to their visual identity. Applied across key parts of the vehicle—including the hood and side doors—it’s written in elegant script, large enough to command attention, yet softened by yellow and white tones that blend rather than shout. 

“Many tow companies go with their last name,” Kevin said. “We wanted something more memorable. Something that sticks.” 

Their color scheme reinforces that mission. Yellow, associated with emergency response and visibility, dominates the palette, complemented by white and accented with reflective lettering and an array of lights. It’s impossible to miss—and that’s the point. 

The brand extends beyond trucks. From pens and coffee cups to backpacks and rain gear, the Chaz logo is a signature seen across their memorabilia—each item reinforcing the company's identity and values. 

Chaz Towing is proof that when it comes to branding, sometimes the quietest message makes the loudest impact. 

Wireless Headsets

Published: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 soneticsheadset 55666

Introducing the APEX V2 Wireless Headsets from Sonetics—a next-level solution for team communication that keeps you connected, protected, and productive. Whether you're operating heavy machinery, coordinating in high-noise environments, or managing teams across distances, the V2 system ensures crystal-clear, real-time conversations with no wires, no lag, and no hassle.

Built on decades of innovation, the APEX V2 headsets combine superior audio performance, advanced hearing protection, and intuitive usability to make your job safer and easier—every day.

Key Features: 

- Hands-free operation allows you to stay focused on the task while communicating effortlessly. 
- Real-time team communication enables clear, natural conversations without delays. 
- Advanced hearing protection with programmable volume limits to meet safety standards. 
- Listen-through technology helps you stay aware of your surroundings. 
- DECT7 wireless communication offers secure, interference-free audio with up to 1,600 feet of range. 
- Bluetooth and two-way radio integration for versatile connectivity options. 
- Up to 24-hour battery life to support long shifts without needing to recharge. 
- Quick and easy setup—just put your headset on and start working. 
- Engineered for challenging environments with noise-canceling microphones and durable construction. 

For more info, click here.

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

Inside the 2025 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas with Reporter Emily Oz 🎲🎲

Highlight Reel from Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace 2025 filled the South Point Hotel & Casino

Zone Safety Demo Kicks off American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2025

Garage Legends turn heads in Texas; See it all for yourself in June at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0
Joe Yancy and his wife. As Joe fights for his life in a medically induced coma, the repossession community is urged to donate and support the Yancy family.

Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

Published: Monday, June 16, 2025

Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

Source: https://curepossession.com
https://www.msn.com

“Captain Repo” Charged in Fatal Crash

Published: Tuesday, June 03, 2025

Known on TikTok as “Captain Repo,” 29-year-old Kirkland Smith built a following by sharing dramatic vehicle repossessions online. But on May 24th, his real-life tow run ended in tragedy when he struck and killed former Bladen County, NC Fire Chief Pete Batton, 68.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Batton was turning onto Robin Lane from Highway 41—just minutes from home—when Smith’s tow truck slammed into the back of his car. Troopers say Smith failed to slow down. Batton died at the scene.

Smith, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and misdemeanor DWI. His bond was set at $5 million.

Known for flashy TikTok and Facebook videos under the names “Captain Repo” and “Kirkland RepoMan Smith,” Smith’s online fame has now collided with a harsh legal reality. While there’s no evidence he was filming at the time, questions swirl about professionalism in the repossession industry and the dangers of sensationalizing the job.

Source: https://curepossession.com

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

