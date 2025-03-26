A Steep Challenge and Heavy Load

Making Safety Engaging: How to Lead Great Safety Meetings Brian J Riker We’ve all heard the same tired slogans—“Safety first” or “Safety always”—so many times that they’ve lost all meaning. The topic of safety can be dull as drying paint if not presented properly. So, I challenge you to make it fun again. What can you do? Safety shouldn’t be confined to a department or a job title—it needs to be woven into the fabric of your entire organization. From the equipment you buy and the jobs you take on, to the level of support and autonomy you give your team, everything should be viewed through the lens of, "Is this a necessary risk, or can we make it safer?" So, how do you reach that point? It all begins with a positive attitude towards safety. Men, yes, I am singling out men, have an ego about themselves that causes us to take extra risks and tackle the job no matter the cost. Our female counterparts tend to have a better risk filter built in and often complete the same task with a much lower risk factor. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2023, the most recent data available, there were 5,283 fatal workplace injuries among male workers and only 447 deaths among females. Employee engagement is key Listen, truly listen to what your team is saying about their concerns. Understanding what they see daily will help you present the critical points in a way they will understand and feel ownership of. Oftentimes attendees are in these meetings against their will or feel the material being presented is not relevant to their “real world” job duties. As a safety educator it is your job to read your audience and find ways to get, and keep, them engaged. Don’t relive the past constantly We all have those moments where something horrible happened, equipment was damaged, and people were hurt. While it is important to study these events and learn from them, do not focus an entire safety meeting on just one bad event. This will shut everyone down and they will tune out - even when great solutions have been offered. Instead, touch upon the key points while also pointing out what has been done correctly. Reward positive behavior No one likes to be yelled at constantly, so actively try to catch your team doing things right and make a big deal out of it. Gift cards or other positive recognition will go a long way to supporting a safety culture. Extend this behavior to your training and safety meetings. Maybe include a game show style quiz or other form of funny, lighthearted and entertaining engagement. Nobody wants to sit through a one-sided lecture on safety and compliance Keep your training and safety meetings engaging, ask questions and do not demean somebody for giving a wrong answer. It takes a lot of courage to speak up and answer a question in front of peers. Not many people are comfortable being put on the spot. Have compassion and be gentle when explaining why their answer or response was incorrect. Humor is a very helpful tool Mind you, funny is something light and entertaining, not gross or showing serious injury. Get the group to talk about what could have happened in the clip that would have made it a very serious mistake and how they think it could have been prevented. There was an old Caterpillar training video series called “Shake Hands With Danger” that really showcased this type of humor as education model. Take a moment and watch some clips on YouTube; they are entertaining and still mostly relevant today. Training must be relevant to the actual tasks at hand Nobody likes to feel like their time is being wasted so keep the material focused on tasks and not a lot of general awareness information. Don’t try to cram everything into one session or meeting. Your tow truck operators only have limited overlap with your shop mechanics or dispatchers, so they should each have focused presentations or separate meetings. Yes, under the general duty clause of the OSH Act all employees require a basic understanding of workplace safety, however nothing says that can’t be customized for each department. Modern solutions for age-old problems A key principle of adult learning is active participation. How about having your team create their own safety video clips? These can be as simple as shooting video of real safety issues they find around their workplace or maybe creating something “unsafe” just for the purpose of the video clip. Note, no one should ever deliberately put themselves or another person in danger just to film a video clip; however, “unsafe” acts can be safely staged for the camera. Bottom line, no one cares about your own safety more than you should, except perhaps your momma and spouse, so at the end of the day it really is up to each of you, individually, to do your part for safety. Remember, mere compliance with the regulations and best practices does not always mean safety is guaranteed. You still must be alert, aware and active in providing the safest possible environment for everyone, including yourself.

Mechanical Failure or Attitude Adjustment?

By Randall C. Resch I’ve learned nothing’s fair in the world of annual inspections. Sometimes, even the simplest challenges go sideways when attitude meets authority head-on. At an annual inspection, a female tow boss failed five of my company’s tow trucks over her perception of center pivot pin malfunction. And during inspection, she told my driver: “Carriers can’t use J-hooks as securing equipment.” When the driver questioned her comment, he interjected his bad attitude by responding with stupidness of his own. Attitude v. Authority So your company’s trucks went to annual inspection and failed, you say? Speaking directly to equipment failure, did you know that law enforcement agencies generally have an appeal process? Will you take a mechanical failure (five times over) without resistance, or do you simply wait for next year’s rotation? If you’re looking at disciplinary action, was the suspension letter initiated by the area command or by the tow boss alone? From the command, I believe an upper-level commander’s position is to review your complaint, while at the same time looking to review that tow trucks were equipped and operational “to the letter” of the contract’s agreement. And when specific violations were noted, was the wrecker or carrier equipped to operational standards according “To the letter of the law” written in the state’s motor vehicle codes and safety laws? When our five-trucks failed (at the same time), the new tow boss hadn’t done her homework when referring to tow and recovery equipment. To avoid being unjustly removed from rotation, proving her wrong was key to the success of filing our appeal. Just like appearing before a judge, the burden of proof was mine to bear to refute the tow boss’s decision. File Away The appeal process starts by filing an immediate complaint, directed at the tow boss, addressed directly to the area commander. While sometimes filing a complaint may lead to “political suicide,” doing nothing can lead to certain loss. If you believe the agency is incorrect, file an appeal. Your opening letter should be professionally written, factual and non-argumentative. State what you perceived the problem is without whining, being over-bearing or threatening. Don’t whine by saying the officer was mean to your driver; that’s kid’s stuff and it does no good. State the facts as you know them and provide exact proof your truck’s does pass inspection. Regarding my pivot pin issue, I contacted our truck manufacturer seeking clarification. The manufacturer provided design specs and photos describing the pin’s movement (tolerances) as part of the manufacturer’s process. Better yet, the manufacturer’s president accompanied me to the appeal meeting. Back it Up I’ve had discussions with tow owners complaining that inspectors were overly picky. News flash, that’s their job! If inspectors noted the gas can was leaking, it sounds like the truck needed a new can or at least a new gasket? If the dolly tires were sun rotted, another ding. If the truck’s winch-line had kinks and spurs, it too should have been replaced. If your trucks are marginal and can’t pass, don’t blame the inspectors; the trucks weren’t prepared. Know this, even brand spankin’ new trucks, one-hour from the manufacturer’s floor, might show something to be challenged by varying inspectors. Tow drivers and tow owners are in no position to argue about the discoveries made by inspectors, but if a failure is fixable, get it fixed. If the truck fails inspections, for what reasons did it fail? By reading the agencies contract agreement under “Inspection and Equipment,” it likely defines what the requirements for inspection are for the class wrecker and carrier being approved. Understand that law enforcement generally holds tow trucks to be “close to perfect standards.” Appeals should make no reference to what your state’s associations allow. Your association can’t do anything for you because a.) the association wasn’t there and b.) it’s not the associations’ trucks being inspected. Don’t argue “my association says it’s ok.” That is a losing proposition. When defending an appeal, a professional, business-like approach is in order. In so many words, you get more with kind words and a smile than you’ll ever get with a bad attitude and a smoking gun. No Entitlement Law enforcement doesn’t owe towers anything. Don’t show an air of entitlement. If you’re the only qualified tower in your area, wouldn’t it be nice if the agency would simply reinstate you with an apology and open arms? However, agencies typically stand strong on their decisions and seek another company for services. That means, there’s always someone willing to fill the gap. If you get no satisfaction from your tow boss, climb the chain of command to the agency’s lead Sheriff, Chief of Police or Commissioner. Keep calm, respectful, honest, and factual, stating your case in a non-whining manner. Could you file suit against the agency? Think before you act as it’ll likely cost thousands in legal fees, lost time and the frustration of losing the appeal overall. When tow company’s face disciplinary actions or removal from rotation, don’t take it lightly. An appeal should be quick and decisive supporting the disqualifying issue. In my case, I appealed immediately by presenting proof that nothing was mechanically wrong. The Bottom Line I presented solid proof that nothing was mechanically wrong with my trucks. I factually proved my company’s equipment met the strict requirements of the highway patrol. I ultimately “proved beyond a doubt” that the tow boss was incorrect. All disqualified trucks eventually passed. If you don’t like what the agency or department does or says, it’s your option to decline towing for them. Intimidation aside, true diligence proved our company worthy of being on rotation. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.