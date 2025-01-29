Barrel Rolling into Action

PPE – Does it Fit Properly?

By Brian J. Riker Like it or not, personal protective equipment (PPE) is a job requirement that is here to stay. Oftentimes, I hear complaints that it is hard to keep clean, doesn’t provide any real protection (safety vests and hi-viz), or is uncomfortable because it doesn’t fit properly. These may be valid complaints, but they can be overcome easily enough. The Dangers of Ill-Fitting PPE When your PPE doesn’t fit correctly, you might as well not be wearing it. If PPE is not worn properly, it provides little, if any, protection and is in violation of OSHA standards. To address this in the construction industry, OSHA recently released a final rule revision to OSHA Standard 1926.95(c) regarding the proper fit and function of PPE. While this applies specifically to the construction industry, it aligns construction standards with those already in place for general industry and shipyards under OSHA 1910. Why This Matters to All Industries If general industry already had this requirement, why bring it up now? First, ensuring proper PPE fit is common sense and worth a reminder. Second, with the newly updated 1926 standard, OSHA investigators will be paying closer attention to PPE compliance across all industries. OSHA regulations have always required PPE such as safety glasses, respirators, and hard hats to fit securely, cover the intended areas, and be kept clean and in good working order. However, this is challenging given the variety of worker sizes and shapes—there is no true "one size fits all" solution. This issue is particularly evident in clothing, vests, safety shoes, and gloves. Many female workers and smaller males struggle to find PPE that fits properly. This failure reflects an industry-wide lack of consideration for worker safety. Fortunately, some manufacturers are addressing this need, but there is still a long way to go in providing PPE for workers of all shapes, sizes, and genders. Employer Responsibilities Employers are required to provide all necessary PPE, with exceptions for personal items such as safety shoes that can be worn off-duty. However, as a responsible employer, ensuring workers have access to proper protection should be a priority, regardless of their financial situation. For example, I always provided everything, including safety shoes, jackets, rain gear, and headwear. I would rather absorb the cost of a $200 pair of boots than have an employee suffer a foot injury on my job site. Improving PPE Availability and Fit With increased focus on proper PPE fit, now is the time to assess and improve your PPE inventory. Consider implementing a PPE purchase program, allowing employees to choose from approved items with a set allowance per quarter. These programs have proven successful, giving employees control over their gear while reducing employer storage costs. Key Considerations for ANSI Class 3 Outer Garments For towing professionals, ANSI Class 3 vests or outer garments are among the most critical PPE items. Here are some key points to remember: -- Proper Classification: Class 3 garments are typically required for towers due to their exposure to high-speed traffic. Class 2 may be acceptable in lower-speed conditions, but Class 3 provides better protection. All garments must be rated Type R for roadway use. -- Cleanliness and Lifespan: These garments must be kept clean, free from tears and defects, and replaced regularly. Expect a 3-6 month lifespan depending on usage and wash cycles. -- Proper Fit & Wear: These garments must be fastened, zipped up, and snug-fitting. Loose-fitting vests can pose caught-in hazards with equipment. -- Training & Compliance: Employers must train staff on properly donning, doffing, inspecting, and replacing these garments. Providing PPE is not enough; workers must know how to use it effectively. The Bottom Line Despite skepticism about hi-viz gear, gloves, and safety glasses, these items serve as a last line of defense against workplace injuries. As an employer, you are responsible for providing the right equipment and enforcing its use. As an employee, you owe it to yourself and your family to use proper PPE. In the unfortunate event of an injury, failing to wear PPE can impact workers' compensation claims. I have seen cases where workers lost part of their injury compensation because they were not using PPE properly. Properly fitted PPE is not just a regulation—it’s a necessity for workplace safety. Take the time to evaluate your PPE today and make the necessary improvements to ensure full protection for yourself and your team.

Not Getting the Message? Training or Tragedy Awaits By Randall C. Resch Tow operators often find themselves at risk when wayward vehicles enter shoulder environments. While the actions of motorists are typically deemed “most likely at fault,” it’s essential to look beyond these primary causes to evaluate whether the operator may have instinctively placed themselves in harm’s way. A century of operator fatalities demands a serious reawakening within the industry. With all due respect to the Florida Ranger tragically killed on New Year’s Day 2025, reports indicate he was standing between police cruisers when a vehicle struck the crash scene. While standing between vehicles is widely regarded as unsafe for responders and towers, the question arises: was the scene adequately protected? Although the incident officially placed blame on another driver, one must ask—had the tower not been positioned between vehicles, could his life have been spared? As a realist, I can’t help but feel jaded and frustrated. Am I wrong to consider this perspective? Don’t Risk Survival For 28 years, I’ve written about safety in AT Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. As we begin 2025, I urge towers to adopt best practices and techniques that enhance on-scene survival. Sending minimally trained operators into high-risk highway situations is a recipe for disaster. When operators lack the knowledge of procedures to avoid being struck, their chances of survival decrease exponentially. It’s worth noting that fatality investigations rarely address the operator’s level of training. In April 2023, an Ohio tower with only three months of experience was tragically killed while loading a carrier from the traffic side. This raises a critical question: Are untrained operators qualified to work in hazardous highway environments? The answer is unequivocally no. At the core of operator training lies a stark contrast between changing tires in a mall parking lot and working on narrow shoulders of fast-moving, multilane highways. These high-risk environments demand more than just basic skills. Tow owners must recognize how efficient dispatching and assigning the proper truck with a trained operator can greatly reduce the likelihood of operator strikes—and provide a glimmer of hope for improving safety outcomes. As OSHA has stated, “Employers are responsible to provide sufficient training for employees to conduct work in the safest manner possible.” This leaves no room for debate: operators should never respond to on-highway calls without first completing proper training. Why the Training Need Since 1928, records show approximately 733 tow operators have been killed in on-highway incidents—640 in the U.S. and 93 internationally. Operators who stand, walk, or work near traffic face a constant risk of being struck by a vehicle. Working in highway environments exposes towers to intoxicated drivers, distracted motorists, habitual speeders, and those indifferent to their presence. Relying on Slow Down Move Over (SDMO) laws often gives operators a false sense of security, leading them to overlook the very real dangers of on-highway work. The truth is, SDMO laws aren’t enough to keep towers safe. When on-scene, think about the bigger picture. Instead of solely blaming motorists for failing to comply with SDMO laws, evaluate your own on-scene safety practices and make proactive adjustments. In May 2023, a group of tow industry representatives and I presented at a federal highway symposium in Linthicum, MD. Our plea was clear: new laws should require all operators to complete on-highway training. The message is simple—no on-highway training, no responding to on-highway calls. Federal and State Training Requirements for Tow Operators While federal requirements do not currently mandate topic-specific training for tow operators, state highway patrol contracts often impose additional conditions. For example, many contracts require operators to complete, at minimum, a National Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training course. In California, Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) operators are subject to training requirements outlined in Vehicle Code Section 2436.7(a). This section specifies:

"Every tow truck driver and employer involved in a freeway service patrol operation under an agreement or contract with a regional or local entity shall attend the training specified in subdivision (b) of Section 2436.5." Additionally, the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Tow Service Agreement (TSA) includes detailed training expectations. Section 8, Subsection A, states:

"The operator shall ensure tow truck drivers responding to calls initiated by the CHP are competent and have completed a Tow Service Agreement Advisory Committee (TSAAC) approved tow truck driver training program." Key requirements include: Completing a TSAAC-approved tow truck driver training course (listed in Attachment A of the TSA). Providing documentation of completed Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training, as mandated by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Practicing Survival In the past century, “pedestrian strikes” have been a leading cause of fatalities among tow operators. It is estimated that one-third of these deaths occurred when operators were in live lanes—retrieving debris, sweeping or walking with their backs to traffic, dashing across lanes, operating traffic-side controls, standing between vehicles, or positioned at the traffic-side door of a motorist’s vehicle. When tow operators work in unsafe locations, reducing fatalities becomes nearly impossible. Often, investigations and news reports describe these incidents with statements like, “He was doing everything right.” However, a deeper review frequently reveals a “contributing factor” that placed the operator in harm’s way. Whenever wreckers and carriers stop on highway shoulders, operators stepping onto the ground enter a highly dangerous environment. As a tow owner, it is your responsibility to ensure your team receives proper on-highway training if your company responds to incidents on busy roadways. The highway is no place for untrained personnel! Finally, it’s critical to recognize that training is only effective if operators put it into practice. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.