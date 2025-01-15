Frozen Road, Warm Hearts: A Recovery on English Mountain 

Jumpstarting Your Day

By Randall C. Resch Working late nights, my fellow operators and I’d sit in restaurant booths for hours awaiting turns in being dispatched to rotation calls. Although I never counted how many cups of coffee I’d drink in an average shift, coffee sustained me through the night. 50-years later, I’m still an active coffee drinker. A Brewed Legacy Studies suggest that about 90% of adults consume caffeine daily, making it the world’s most common stimulant. For many, coffee is the fuel that jumpstarts their morning or keeps them alert through the night’s grind. Legend suggests “beans” date back to shepherds as early as 1400’s as they’d watch flock animals eat flowering brush. Another legend suggests coffee was discovered during the 1500’s in Yemen, Morrocco, and Ethiopia. Stories said Sufi monks added “brownish, brewed water” to morning practices to contemplate or pray. Over the centuries, coffee’s popularity spread across continents, becoming a ritual, a comfort, and a necessity for billions. The Buzz of Energy Drinks Fast forward to today, and coffee remains a staple. But it’s no longer alone. Energy drinks have exploded onto the scene, promising an instant pick-me-up in every brightly colored can. Favorites among first responders include NOS, Monster, Rockstar, Red Bull, 5-Hour Energy, AMP and Full Throttle, each known for their immediate “pick me up.” It’s estimated, by 2032, the energy drink market will reach $98.8 billion with the US consuming nearly a 1/3 of all drinks worldwide. With over 50 brands to choose from, it’s clear these products aren’t going anywhere. But are they safe? A single 16-ounce energy drink can contain up to 350 milligrams of caffeine—nearly four times the amount in a typical cup of coffee. Consuming too much can lead to jitters, rapid heartbeats, or worse. I’ll never forget the time I “pounded” an energy drink on a dare. My heart raced, my vision blurred, and I felt like I’d just sprinted a mile. Lesson learned: I’ll stick with coffee. Cup of Joe vs. Energy Drinks? I know towers who consume three, sometimes four cans of “liquid stimulation” a day. Most caffeinated products contain 100 to 300-milligrams of caffeine per serving. For those of us who drink coffee, consider that home-brewed coffee contains 80 to 100-milligrams of caffeine per serving. Four-hundred milligrams of caffeine (per day) is considered safe for most adults. Beyond that, there can be noticeable change and impending dangers. Comparison studies suggest energy drinks like “Spike” have max caffeine with 350-milligrams per 16-ounce serving. On the lighter side, an 8.4-milligram can of Red Bul” reportedly touts the lowest-caffeine of all energy drinks having 80-milligrams of caffeine. Certain energy drinks consumed in moderation are no worse health wise than drinking coffee. Know Your Limits The real danger lies in overconsumption.. Add soda drinkers to the mix. Mountain Dew contains 54-milligrams of caffeine in twelve-ounce cans. While “the Dew” reportedly contains one of the highest levels of caffeine (per serving size), it too has pros and cons for carbonated soft drinks including excessive caffeine, sugar and other ingredients. Mixing energy drinks with alcohol or relying on multiple cans to stay awake can strain the heart and lead to serious health issues. Combine that with poor sleep, unhealthy eating habits, and the demanding lifestyle of tow operators, and you’ve got a recipe for trouble.



The Bottom Line Whether you're a coffee enthusiast or an energy drink aficionado, moderation is key. Take a moment to consider how much caffeine you're consuming and how it affects your body. Your choice of "fuel" might make or break your day—or your health. So, what's your pick? A soothing cup of coffee or a high-octane energy drink? Whatever you choose, sip responsibly. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman's Safety Committee.

Staying Sharp: Why Even the Most Experienced Need Refresher Training

By Brian J. Riker No matter how experienced you are, refresher training is essential. Whether it’s reviewing basic rules of the road or revisiting simple tow equipment operations like reengaging the free spool on your winches, a reminder of the fundamentals can prevent costly mistakes. As part of my consulting work, I investigate workplace incidents to uncover the root causes of injuries, damage, or other events. Almost without exception, human error is at the heart of the problem. These errors don’t always come from deliberate shortcuts—though those happen, too—but often from complacency. Over time, routine tasks can become automatic, leading even the most experienced professionals to overlook basic steps. I’ve been guilty of this myself. Most recently, while servicing a portable generator I use during extended power outages, I made an expensive mistake. The generator is dual-fuel, running on both propane and gasoline, but I’ve only ever used propane since it was new. I know the proper shutdown process: turn off the propane tank, let the fuel run out, and then switch off the key. However, without thinking, I turned off the key while the propane was still on. Realizing my error, I tried to restart it immediately, causing a massive backfire that damaged the carburetor, spark arrestor, and muffler. This costly blunder served as a vivid reminder to stay focused and mindful.



How Does This Relate to Towing? In towing, distractions are everywhere. People, wandering thoughts, or the pressure to rush to the next call can cause us to skip critical steps. That’s why routine practice in controlled environments is so important. NASCAR pit crews practice tire changes daily, firefighters drill with their equipment, and police officers regularly train at the shooting range. When tasks are practiced to the point of habit, the likelihood of missing a step during real-world execution is significantly reduced.



Back to Basics What are the basics we need to revisit? Everyday driving behaviors like stopping correctly at stop signs, understanding right-of-way at intersections, and safely merging back onto highways are often overlooked—even by seasoned towers. As professional drivers, it’s our duty to prioritize the safety of those around us by staying sharp and disciplined. This sense of responsibility extends to operating tow equipment. Proper operation includes pre-use inspections, following manufacturer guidelines, and staying within the equipment’s design limits.



A Common but Preventable Mistake One frequent issue with tow trucks—particularly flatbed or rollback carriers—is winches unexpectedly jumping into free spool. This dangerous failure is entirely preventable with disciplined operation. Start with proper maintenance, such as keeping the winch greased (if applicable) and ensuring the oil is at the correct level. For winches with adjustable free spool releases, familiarize yourself with how yours should be adjusted and check it periodically. When disengaging the free spool, always release tension on the winch cable first—forcing it to disengage can cause problems. When reengaging, avoid forcing the control back in. Instead, slowly winch out until the free spool clicks into place, stop, and then winch in while observing the control to ensure it fully reengages. Many operators skip this step, leading to unexpected free spooling that can cause damage—or worse, injury or death.



Self-Evaluation: The Key to Growth These are just a few examples of what even experienced professionals might overlook. I challenge you to pause on your next call and honestly evaluate your performance. Are there small habits or steps you’ve neglected? You may be surprised at how many opportunities there are to brush up on the basics. Honest self-assessment is one of the most effective tools for growth. It’s never too late—or too early—to refine your skills and take your professionalism to the next level.