Train Trestle Derailment: Tackling a 250,000-Pound Recovery 

What is a DataQ Challenge?

Brian J Riker I’m sure almost everyone reading this has had an inspection from motor carrier enforcement sometime in their career, probably more than one, and likely at least one they felt was incorrect or unfair. I can say without a doubt there are plenty of instances where an officer was incorrect in their understanding of the regulations or what they were looking at on a vehicle. Designed to help ensure accurate information in the SMS, the data quality challenge (DataQ), is a simple report to file and submit to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (US DOT) who will then forward it to the reporting agency for review. Where this process is troublesome is in all states this request goes back to the issuing Agency, and in most states, the request for review goes back to the Officer that issued the violation. Keep this in mind when interacting with these Officers at roadside, as your professional demeanor may make all the difference in their willingness to work with you later on, either in Court or during the DataQ process. Even when the Officer did you a “favor” and only wrote a violation on the inspection report instead of issuing a fine or citation, these violations still affect your safety score. This can result in increased insurance premiums or even a threat to non-renew your insurance because of a perceived deficiency in fleet safety. It is very important to understand the full impact of a citation or inspection report with violations noted. Often the impact is much greater than just the fine amount and/or inconvenience of being detained while inspected. A good challenge begins with a detailed investigation, which starts during the inspection by asking the Officer to point out the violation to you so that you can fully understand what they are claiming. Most Officers are willing to point out the issue, however if they are not willing, do not try to force the issue. If safe to do so, take plenty of pictures of the alleged defect (both close up and distant) being sure to make it clear you are still at the inspection location. These will allow an in-depth review of the alleged violation to determine if it is in fact a violation. Photos are key to a successful challenge either in Court or thru the DataQ process. If you must make repairs or corrections before continuing, or even later at a repair shop, have the condition before and after the repair well documented to support your position that there may not have been a violation. If a citation was issued along with the inspection report, wait until after trial to file your DataQ challenge. If the citation is dismissed or amended, then all you need to do is submit a copy of the court record with the DataQ challenge to have the report updated. The record will then reflect no violation, if dismissed, or an amended and reduced point violation if you were found guilty of a different charge. If no citation was issued you can file a DataQ challenge as soon as you have gathered enough supporting documentation to prove that there was no violation at the time of the inspection. Bottom line, we all make mistakes. It is on you as a professional to know the rules and regulations that govern your business. Knowing what is permissible goes a long way in avoiding inspections with violations, and when incorrectly accused of a violation, helping to set the record straight. Insurance companies are watching your DOT safety record closely so it is very important to challenge anything that may be incorrect. Your company’s survival may depend on it.

Here Comes Penny Pusher



By Randall C. Resch A rickety wheelbarrow “full of pennies” is making its way toward your facility’s release window. You know the drill. Some upset fool is seemingly bent on disrupting your company’s otherwise, easy day. The customer’s ever-growing smirk goes wide-eyed with intentional glee, suggesting, “I’m getting you back for towing my car.” Because they’ve got an “axt ta’ grind”, they’re certain to make their presence known. Bringing you a ‘barrow full of pennies is simply their protest. Following close behind is an involved third party sporting a cellphone to video record what’s about to take place. This transaction likely is destined to appear on social media or drive time news. I’ll Show You Under the Coinage Act of 1965, “An individual arriving to pay their debt is within their legal right to pay in pennies.” According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, "United States coins and currency are legal tender for all debts, public charges, taxes and dues." Because the Coinage Acts requires accepting payment for all debts, perhaps tow personnel should manipulate said transaction that requires action on the customer’s part. According to MoneyStackExchange.com, “Private businesses are free to develop their own policies on whether to accept cash unless there is a state law which says otherwise.” Good, Better, Best In dealing with this wheelbarrow full of pennies, consider three options: Option One: Refusing to take their payment, tow personnel can end up in hot water. Just know the disgruntled vehicle owner is actively setting the tow company up for a lawsuit. It’s all about them “getting revenge.” Option Two: A better suggestion says, “Yes, we’ll gladly accept your rolled pennies sir/Maam as payment, but you (the customer) have to roll the coins in bank acceptable paper rolls. Doing so isn’t a refusal to accept pennies. I see it as a reasonable and prudent way to call their bluff. Will you toss them a handful of paper rollers telling them, “We’ll accept your pennies, but they need to be rolled.” Option Three: Should you dedicate an employee to count the pennies, asking P. Pusher to wait (outside) as personnel count pennies, one at a time. Personally, as busy as it gets in the business office and because distractions are bound to occur, there’s no doubt tow personnel might likely to lose count within the first half-hour. That being the case, it’s likely necessary to start over at the beginning. “Oh no? Did we lose our place, again?” In today’s age of credit card transactions, vehicle owners typically don’t stoop so low as to pay with pennies. But there’s always some cantankerous fool willing to do so. So, how would you handle it when Mr. Instigator stands at your release window? First and foremost, learn this, Mr./Mrs./Ms., P. Pusher is deeply bent on disrupting your business activities. While they’re acting as a self-centered, entitled jerk, it’s important for tow personnel to provide the very best customer service while turning the tables and accept their payment. Note: There’s nothing in the Coinage Act of 65’, mentioning how much time it takes to count pennies one by one. If a tow invoice costs one-thousand dollars, does it mean you count 100,000 pennies? And I’ll bet that it takes a really long time to get an accurate count, not to mention the high probability of being distracted along the way. Calling the Cops Some police officers aren’t knowledgeable about the “nuts and bolts” written in the Coinage Act. On one hand, it’s soothing to watch the cops take the heat, knowing they too are likely being dragged into a set-up lawsuit, when it comes at the heels of them refusing to enforce the Coinage Act. Better them than you, right? Because the Coinage Acts requires accepting payment “for all debts,” perhaps tow personnel manipulate said transaction by requiring action on the customer’s part? Don’t call 911 to settle Penny Pusher’s intentional disagreement; let them call to tell arriving officers that the window staff’s taking too long. While it’s law enforcement’s job to protect the peace, some officers may interject judgement that suggests “it’s a civil matter.” If that’s the case, Mr. Pusher may become more irritated and obstinate, but didn’t he, she, or it, initiate this transaction? Remember, customer service comes in all sizes, shapes and scenarios. I believe having a little fun and turning the tables on Penny Pusher makes for a good day. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.