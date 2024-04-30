Water Recovery Helps Crack 42 Year Missing Persons Case 

Beware: It’s Snake Season!



By Randall C. Resch Tow owner Ginger Darling of Florida’s Nationwide Towing posted a forum reminder about “Snakes and the Dangers they Represent.” To Miss Ginger’s credit, let this narrative “highlight” her solid admonishment. Snakes in the Grass Years ago, one of my drivers responded to a Sheriff’s recovery of a burned-out, stripped, and stolen husk formerly an Impala. On that toasty hot, Southern California summer afternoon, a deputy patrolling an off-road area happened on the dead Impala lying on its side in tall grass. Sporting an assortment of bullet holes and broken glass, the recovery was simple. When off-loading the Impala, two live rattlers were curled in a pile inside the vehicle while the carcass of a “three-footer” was threaded “dead” through the burned-out seat back. Finding these reptiles “after the fact” came the underlying reality that snakes can be any place at any time … towers beware! In my part of the Idlywild foothills, it’s high desert with gigantic boulders littering this geographic location at the 2,500-foot elevation. With dumb awareness and no expectation, my attention was focused on making headway through knee-high grass with my trusty whack machine. At one boulder’s base, I inadvertently poked a three-foot-long rattler in the face where he coiled and took a “strike” toward me. I’m savvy enough to know when snakes coil their necks into tight, curved stances. They’re agitated and set into a “defensive mode” likely positioning itself to strike. I’m not sure who saw the other as a greater threat, I dispatched the rattler without haste. Sorry, “Death by whacker”, isn’t a pleasant way to go, but it was him or me. Like a good percentage of Americans, like Indiana Jones, “I hate snakes, Jake!” While I know snake lovers likely will have meltdown reactions to my choice of immediate execution, I shan’t have a heart attack or suffer a potentially deadly snake bite to me, my family or my animals. In fact, any snake coming onto my property likely will wind up “kilt” and disposed of accordingly. Immediate Emergency Response Old school emergency remedies once included applying tourniquets, then slicing the wound to suck venom out. I’ve always wondered, if the rescuer “sucked venom out” and accidently swallowed it, would they too become poisoned? According to Mayo Clinic, if you’re victim of snake bite, remain calm and follow seven emergency recommendations:



1. Initiate Emergency Medical Services (EMS) via 911. If known, describe the type of snake? Emergency rooms treat snake bites with anti-venom.

2. Describe your location of emergency. If extremely rural, a rescue helicopter may be necessary

3. Limit movement: Lay or sit down, keeping the “bite site” lower than the level of the heart. Keep calm; avoid unnecessary movement. Movement increases rapid spread of venom through the bloodstream

4. Restrictives: Remove jewelry, watches, boots, or tight clothing before swelling begins

5. Clean the bite site with warm soapy water to help reduce risk of infection

6. Never apply tourniquets and never cut into the bite site. These measures are no longer recommended and can worsen the condition

7. Apply clean, dry “dressings” to cover the bite, protecting the wound and preventing contamination Last Reminders Are If you take your trusty dog along and or live in areas prone to venomous snakes, send your dog to a “Snake Avoidance Course” to gain necessary training to help prevent your dog from a snake bite. And keep the possibility of a snake encounter at the forefront of your work priorities. If you spot a coiled snake (like the one in the opening pic), don’t be a dope (like me) and go head-to-head with it. Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Top 5 Driver License Myths – Busted

By Brian J Riker I recently found myself challenged by well intentioned, yet misinformed, groups of people that wanted to discuss the licensing requirements for tow truck drivers. I decided to have a little fun with the topic and created my top five driver license myths. Myth #1 – You don’t need a CDL or special endorsements to drive a tow truck False. While the FMCSA regulations do allow for a very limited “first move” emergency exception from some of the CDL requirements such as tank or hazardous materials endorsement to relocate a wrecked or disabled vehicle to a place of safety, the driver still must be skilled, reasonably competent and trained for such an event. Given the nearest safe place is not defined in this exception, nor the accompanying guidance to 49 CFR 383.91, it is open to a lot of interpretation by roadside enforcement officials and juries should anything bad happen. Simply put, the risk is not worth the reward, so please make sure you have all the proper licensing, endorsements and training to move whatever your job may put on you. Myth #2 – You need an air brake endorsement even for NON-CDL trucks False. While you should have proper training and a good understanding of the air brake system, because they do operate and perform different than conventional hydraulic brakes, no special licensing is required to operate any vehicle with an air brake system unless the vehicle, or combination of vehicles, otherwise would require a commercial driver’s license. This is because air brake is not an endorsement but rather a restriction on a CDL, meaning a non-cdl license will never have this restriction. If in doubt simply look up the restriction codes on your potential driver’s operator license and see if any of them restrict the driver from air brake equipped vehicles. Myth #3 – What I do in my car doesn’t affect my CDL Also false! You only have one operator’s license, so treat it well. Any citation, regardless of the vehicle you were operating at the time, will show up on your abstract and will be taken into consideration by insurance companies and prospective employers. It is a fact, risky behavior in one type of vehicle translates into risky behavior in all types of vehicles. Your driving record is a direct reflection of your aversion to risk and your capacity to use good judgement while operating a vehicle, commercial or otherwise. Insurance actuaries have very accurate tables that predict with great certainty the potential for additional crashes based on past performance. Myth #4 – I only drive a little truck, I won’t ever need a CDL Depending on the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of what you are driving, the GVWR of what you are towing and/or the actual weight of the combination of vehicles you may jump straight from no CDL required to a class A CDL requirement. Every state adheres to the FMCSA standards for class A, B and C CDL licenses, with Washington and California having even stricter standards, which relies on either the manufacturer’s declared gross vehicle weight rating or the actual weight of the vehicle(s) to determine the class of license required to operate. Any vehicle over 26,000 pounds GVWR, or actual weight, is automatically a class B CDL required vehicle. Add in a towed vehicle in excess of 10,000 pounds rating or actual weight and you are a class A combination. Where it gets tricky is when the power unit, a tow truck in our case, is less than 26,000 pounds but when it’s weight or rating is combined with a vehicle in tow and together they exceed 26,000 pounds. If the towed vehicle has a weight rating, or actual weight, greater than 10,000 pounds this will jump straight to a class A combination, requiring a CDL and all the additional driver qualification stuff that comes with a CDL license like drug testing and Clearinghouse registration. A common example of this is a small wrecker with an typical GVWR of 19,500 pounds, which is a common unit in most light duty fleets. This truck is a non-cdl truck all day long, and in most states requires no special license, endorsement or other permit to operate. Now, hook up to a Chevy 2500 HD or Ford F-350 single rear wheel pickup truck, which also is an average grocery getter that nay 16 year old kid could drive and you have a class A combination because the 2500 HS has a GVWR of 10,500 pounds (F-350 is 11,000). The combined weight rating of the tow truck and disabled vehicle is now 29,000+ pounds and towed is over 10k, making it a class A in all 50 states. Another issue coming to light, especially with heavier EVs on the market today, is a typical carrier having a GVWR of 25,500 pounds and an empty (tare) weight of 17,000 pounds. You only have 8,500 pounds of payload before exceeding the weight rating and 9,000 pound before exceeding the magical 26,000 pound threshold for a class B CDL. Yes, you can accidentally jump into CDL territory on your basic everyday carrier simply by loading an electric Hummer or other similarly sized EV! Myth #5 – A Driver under age 18 can operate a tow truck if they state only in their home state Not always true, but possible. Besides the insurance issue, you need to look at your state’s restrictions on under 18 operator’s licenses. Additionally, not all interstate commerce requires the driver to physically leave the state. Remember, interstate commerce depends upon the nature and intent of the movement, not just physically crossing a state or international border. Plenty of moves that stay within one city are actually federally regulated interstate commerce and would require a fully qualified driver with a minimum age of 21.