AAA Study Confirms Roadside Fatalities Underreported
Cut Down Crane Stands Tall Again
A crane that tips while cutting trees needs some help.
Employee Handbooks - Where Your Policies Live
Make your expectations clear with an employee handbook.
Thinking Big, Staying Close to Home
Logo and slogan key to who this tow company has become.
Florida Repo Driver Shot During Repossession
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing February 07 - February 13, 2024

Cut Down Crane Stands Tall Again 

pepes1 cover fbb95
By George L. Nitti 

Cutting down the tops of tall, large sized trees can be perilous work, particularly if a crane flips from the weight of its extended boom due to its operator’s failure to employ outriggers that serve to provide stability. 

With no job too big, Pepe’s Towing and Recovery of Southern California was called to scene in early January to upright a 122 foot toppled crane used for tree cutting. They brought in their 50 and 75 ton Century rotators, better known as Big Flipper and Hulk, both which sit on Peterbuilt 389’s. The operation was led by lead towman Joshua Acosta. 

“It was a long day,” said Acosta. “We had a horrible working space and it started to rain on the private, residential road where the casualty lay.” 

With no way to access the crane but up through a small road, first they encountered the remnants of gargantuan sized cut logs weighing 3000 pounds or so, which needed to be removed to deal with the casualty. 

“Then we had to get close to the crane to upright it,” recounted Acosta, “which became an issue for fear of it hitting our trucks. The outriggers on the crane didn’t work, they were shot. The recovery was horribly complicated in every sense of the word.” 

The boom of the crane was fully extended sideways, laying flush to the ground, its end sitting atop a vehicle that got slammed and destroyed. Fortunately no one got hurt. 

“When you lift something heavy like a tanker, the weight is always concentrated. It’s like picking up a 10-pound dumbbell. If you lean over and pick it up, it’s no problem, but if you attach a 20 pound rod to a 10 pound dumbell, it’s much harder to lift. That’s what we were dealing with," Acosta informed. “The job would have been much easier to complete if only the boom had retracted, but that was a no go, most likely caused by an electrical short."

To gain more leverage, Pepe’s hooked up to holes in the middle of the crane, pulling up on it with their rotator and then rerigging half way up to gain further leverage and thus pulling the crane back over. 

Acosta said, “Once we got it up, the customer was adamant that the engine would start up and the boom would retract, but that was not the case. We had to crib the outrigger forcefully and extend it out until they could fix it."

After waiting a couple of days for a crane specialist to get to work again, Pepe’s returned to the scene, this time easily towing it back to their home base. 



CSTH LLC Acquires Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing

Published: Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Commercial Specialty Truck Holdings LLC, (CSTH) has acquired Dynamic Towing and Equipment Manufacturing of Norfolk, Virginia.

CSTH LLC, the parent company of E-Z Pack Trucks, Continental Mixers, and One Source Parts is excited to add another specialty body platform and will look to develop and expand Dynamic’s existng business.

“Dynamic has had a history of innovaton and success in the towing industry,” said Frank Busicchia, CEO of CSTH. “They are an ideal ﬁt with CSTH, and our approach to the custom body markets.”

CSTH LLC plans to continue operations in Norfolk, Virginia, and expand rapidly by utilizing the growing footprint of One Source Parts, (OSP). With locations in Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Texas, OSP provides additional installation capability and product support for the towing and recovery markets.

Dynamic is the creator of the Original Self-Loading Wheel-Lift that has become the most sought-after technology in the towing industry. CSTH will continue to oﬀer the excellent customer care that has made their operator-owned approach successful at E-Z Pack and Continental. Dynamic customers, many of them owner-operators, will continue to have direct access to company leadership.

The former owner, Anthony Gentile, will be staying on with the new company in a senior capacity.

He said, "I am thrilled about this new opportunity that CSTH has presented for Dynamic Towing, and I am excited for the future. With our new footprint, we can take care of more customers and continue what makes Dynamic great.”



Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you support "blue lights" legislation allowing rear facing blue lights on tow trucks?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
Surcharges for Inclement Weather
60 Seconds – On Point, With Mr. Industry
homediv
February 07 - February 13, 2024
Florida legislators are proposing several tow reforms in the state.

Florida Bill Seeks Tow Reforms 

Published: Tuesday, February 06, 2024

A Florida bill is intended to address concerns about predatory towing practices in the state. 

Two House subcommittees have voted to advance legislation to improve transparency with towing fees. 

State law requires maximum rates to be set by each county. Cities are permitted to set maximum rates, in which case county rates do not apply. Maximum rates set by the Florida Highway Patrol apply when troopers call for a tow, unless the county or city has established rates.. 

Rep. Melony Bell (R) is behind a legislative pursuit to make multiple revisions to towing statute. 

HB179 would require counties and state troopers to establish a cost-plus recovery structure that towing operators may charge for cleanup and disposal of hazardous and nonhazardous materials incidental to a nonconsensual tow. Cities also would be permitted to enact such rates. 

Maximum towing and storage rates set by the Florida Highway Patrol would be applicable in cities or counties without maximum rates. 

Bell’s bill would require rates to be posted online. Counties, cities and the Florida Highway Patrol would be mandated to establish a process for investigating and resolving complaints regarding fees charged in excess of such rates. 

Additionally, a towing operator would be required to allow inspection and release of the vehicle within one hour after the owner, lienholder, insurance company representative or agent provides specified documents during normal business hours at the site where the vehicle is stored. 

HB179 awaits further consideration in the House Infrastructure Strategies Committee. 

Source: landline.media

Charlotte Media Highlights Lawless Tow Practices 

Published: Monday, February 05, 2024

An investigative report into Charlotte’s tow industry conducted by local news station, WBTV, has highlighted several cases of lawlessness. According to the report, a dozen towing companies and drivers are purported to be operating outside the law. 

One extreme case involves a tow truck driver, Rdele Olive, who was assaulted after an attempt to boot his truck with two tow truck drivers demanding 10,000 dollars to release his truck parked at a rest stop. The driver, after fleeing the scene, was chased down and butted with a gun, which left a lasting scar above his left eye. 

“It’s basically almost like the Wild West with these towing companies,” Olive told WBTV. 

Olive said the man demanding $10,000 was in an unmarked car and had no company logos or ID, all of which are required by North Carolina’s towing statutes or Charlotte’s towing ordinance

Robert Frasure and Rodney Grisson, who allegedly worked for PCR and NC Recovery were indicted by a grand jury in December and charged with a combined 12 felonies including extortion, conspiracy, obtaining property by false pretense, second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment. 

Another WBTV Investigation has found David Satterfield, and his former business partner Tim Davis also in violation of tow practices, which has been reported on TIW. 

https://www.wbtv.com/2024/02/05/wbtv-investigates-wild-west-towing-charlotte/ 

Four “High Country” Tow Companies Get TV Series 

Published: Friday, February 02, 2024

Mountain Recovery Towing and Reliable Towing of Colorado, Stauffer’s Towing & Recovery in Utah and Big Al’s Towing in Cheyenne, Wyoming are under production for a new reality TV series featuring their recoveries.  

Called “Rocky Mountain Wreckers,” the 10-episode adventure documentary series will follow these wrecking businesses located in what’s considered “High Country” or the Colorado Plateau. 

Great Pacific Media announced the series commissioned by The Weather Channel television network in a news release this week. With 60-minute episodes, Rocky Mountain Wreckers is currently in production for delivery next fall. 

Set on some of the deadliest highways in America — I-70, I-25, I-80 and I-15 — the series will offer an in-depth look at the teams of professionals who risk their lives daily to keep these interstate highways open, according to the news release. It will also reportedly show viewers how they too can travel safely in difficult weather conditions. 

Previous productions at Great Pacific Media include “Highway Thru Hell” and “Heavy Rescue: 401,” according to the news release. Great Pacific Media President David Way as well as Todd Serotiuk, Millan Curry-Sharples and Michael Francis serve as executive producers for the media company. 

Rocky Mountain Wreckers “captures the real peril and drama inherent in some of the most dangerous jobs in the world” and is set among “some of America’s most breathtaking landscapes,” Way said in the release. 

“Not only do the companies we follow do some of the most challenging and unbelievable recoveries,” Way said, “but the series’ documentary subjects are also immensely entertaining and will make for great television.” 

Source: summitdaily.com

AAA Study Confirms Roadside Fatalities Underreported 

Published: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

A new study from AAA shows the number of tow truck drivers, mobile mechanics and other technicians, besides facing major dangers working on the side of the road, has reported that the number of fatal crashes involving them is on the rise. 

AAA Foundation researchers found 123 roadside assistance providers killed by passing vehicles between 2015 and 2021. National crash data shows a much lower number: 34. 

The discrepancy, according to AAA, is due to a persistent failure of state crash report forms to capture that crash victims were roadside assistance providers and were instead often recorded as pedestrians. 

While yearly total traffic fatalities increased significantly over the study period, the data suggest that roadside assistance provider fatalities increased even more. 

“Understanding the circumstances and causes for fatal crashes involving roadside workers is vital if we are serious about saving lives,” said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. 

Some of the findings of the study: 

-- 89 percent of the crashes occurred at locations with 55 mph or higher speed limits, almost all on interstates or other limited-access highways 

-- 84 percent of crashes occurred in good weather without precipitation or slippery road conditions 

-- 63 percent occurred during darkness, of which nearly two-thirds were at locations without street lighting 

-- 34 percent of the crashes were in daylight 

-- More than one-third of striking drivers tested positive for alcohol 

AAA urges action on several fronts: 

Slow down, Move Over:  Utilize countermeasures to prevent vehicles from striking workers. The Foundation previously examined vehicle-mounted electronic variable message signs and found them effective at alerting drivers to slow down and move over.Teach roadside workers to prioritize work away from traffic and equip them with strategies to avoid harm’s way. 

Source: newsroom.aaa.com/

Tow Companies File Suit Over Packed Storage Lots 

Published: Monday, January 29, 2024

Four wrecker companies in Atlanta, whose lots our in part stuffed with abandoned cars, filed a lawsuit against a group of judges for failure to follow state law to dispense of those vehicles. 

Robi Hilliard, a manager at wrecker company Futo’s inc says that the company can’t tow without having enough space in their storage lots. 

“We can’t tow when we don’t have any more room to tow, and we have to have room for the police when they call us to tow,” Hilliard said. 

The wreckers’ attorney, Will Story, says he filed a petition for a writ of mandamus against several magistrates for failure to respond to petitions sent by tow companies to auction those vehicles.

By law, the court must rule in 15 days, but often has not. According to Story, combined tow companies have filed 388 motions that have not been addressed, some going back as far as 2021. 

One judge indicated that other issues were on their docket. In addition, she said she was unaware the court was lagging behind, particularly petitions dating back to 2021 and promised to address the issue despite budget cuts that have ostensibly caused the this crisis. 

Story said this isn’t about profits for the four tow companies. 

He said any money from the sales of abandoned vehicles they collect over the storage and tow fees goes to the state and owners have a year to claim it. 

Source: news.yahoo.com

Transportation Industry Tops List for Occupational Fatalities 

Published: Friday, January 26, 2024

Job related fatalities rose in 2022, up 5.7% from 2021, with transportation workers at the top of the list, accounting for 37.7% of all occupational fatalities, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) national census. 

“In 2022, 5,486 workers in the U.S. lost their lives. This equates to one worker death every 96 minutes, with deaths the highest among transportation and construction workers,” said Doug Parker, assistant secretary for Occupational Safety and Health at the U.S. Department of Labor. 

According to the report, workers in transportation and material moving occupations experienced 1,620 fatal work injuries in 2022 and represented the occupational group with the most fatalities. The increase was attributed to an 8% rise in combined fatalities among truck drivers and driver/sales workers to 1,115 in 2022 from 1,032 in 2021.  

Transportation incidents in 2022 that resulted in occupational deaths were roadway collisions involving vehicles moving in the opposite direction and vehicles struck by an object or animal on the side of the road, BLS said. 

A look at fatal work injury rates per 100,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) workers among different occupations found a consistent three-year rise for people working in the transportation and material moving sector.  

Source: ttnews.com

Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
Teamwork at the Bermuda Triangle

Published: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

415186305 858458732948890 3638712152186439194 n 3ca9b
By Jason S. Holding with George L. Nitti

Northern Delaware County is noted as the "Bermuda Triangle for trucks" due to the numerous major truck accidents and incidents that occur there.   

On December 9, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., Northwest Towing & Recovery, with locations in Muncie and Anderson, Indiana, received a call from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in reference to a semi-truck and trailer fire on Interstate 69 in Gaston, Indiana, receiving photos of the scene from Lt. Randy McCormick. 

Jason R. Holding, Operations Manager said, “This allowed us to muster everything we needed quickly without having to physically do a scene survey.  We had a full callout of three teams: recovery, cleanup, and hazmat.” 

Northwest arrived with two rotators, three semi tractors, one pulling a dump trailer, and two pulling traveling axle 53-foot trailers.   

“One traveling axle trailer was for the burnt truck and trailer and the other was to transport our front-end loader with bucket and forks and mini excavator with bucket and thumb,” explained Holding. “Our skid steer with broom box and bucket was also transported to scene on an industrial carrier.” 

Also transported were two service trucks, one with heavy recovery tools, and the other outfitted with hazmat cleanup tools and products, and three, four axle dump trucks. 

Once on scene, Northwest immediately dug in, quite literally. The mini excavator started scraping away the product from the trailer, and the skid steer pushed it into the front-end loader's bucket.  The front-end loader would then dump the bucket into one of the waiting dump trucks.  The hazmat team went to work on evacuating the fuel in the saddle tanks.  The recovery team separated the tractor from what was left of the trailer and rigged the tractor for lifting.   

Once all the product was removed, there wasn't much left of the refrigerated trailer; only the floor, landing gear, bogies and rear section of trailer, and refrigeration unit was left.  Semi-truck chassis, and what was left of the trailer all loaded nicely on one traveling axle trailer.   

The only hitch in the operation came when the tractor was lifted and swung out of the way to cleanup underneath. The tractor's engine flamed up again.  The tractor was lowered, and Gaston Fire reacted without hesitation to extinguish the small blaze.   

Holding said, “The fire departments in our area are outstanding to work with. Gaston Fire is no exception.”       

All three teams worked seamlessly together and required minimal "quarterbacking,” clearing the scene at approximately 11 a.m. 

Holding said, “We have a seasoned crew with a lot of major recovery experience and have a vast array of heavy construction equipment that over the years has been a perfect fit for these large salvage operations.”   

Every minute counts when traffic is disrupted on the highways. The longer traffic is disrupted, the greater the likelihood of a dangerous secondary accident. 

“So we deploy every possible piece of equipment that we may need, as opposed to piecemealing equipment in as the situation arises,” said Holding. 

A Long Way Down 

Published: Wednesday, January 03, 2024

longwaydown1 4225c
By George L. Nitti 

Jan’s Towing, with facilities ln Azusa and Glendora, Californina, is situated at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, where they are frequently dispatched to retrieve vehicles that have fallen off trails and down steep mountainsides.  

This picturesque area, with rugged terrain, perhaps is a hiker’s paradise; but for a motorist who has gone over a cliff in their vehicle, it’s a day to forget! 

On June 13, 2023, Jan’s got a call for a recovery on Glendora Mountain Rd., making yet another foray up a long, windy trail, approximately 5 miles, on a foggy evening, to recover a vehicle that had plunged 750 to 850 feet into a canyon.  

According to tow operator Francisco Prado, who took the descent down the mountainside, he said a black Prius was resting in a bush. 

“Who knows exactly why these vehicles go over the edge,” he said. “Maybe somebody missed a curve, or they were speeding, or they were trying to get rid of a stolen car.” Or maybe it was drugs, booze, suicide.... casualties come in all colors. 

Prado, who is the owner of Prado’s Towing, often assists Jan’s with their specialty mountainside recoveries and prides himself on his job. 

He said, ““When we get these mountain calls somebody’s got to go down and hook up these cars.”  Francisco points out that his confidence to rappel down a steep mountainside and successfully hook up a car is part of his skillset and what he loves about his job. “We have confidence in ourselves. You can’t rappel down a mountain if you’re scared.” 

Francisco reinforced why Jan’s was the go-to tow operation for this type of recovery: “When you have the right equipment, right knowledge, right personnel you can get everything done the right way.” 

While Franciso was harnessing up and preparing to rappel down into a canyon to hook up that black Prius, and another operator was setting up communications on a two-way radio, crane operator Steve Duggan was preparing their 65 ton NRC Spider Rotator.  

“At first we meet and talk about the job,” said Duggan. “And what’s required. I let the guys know that we needed to use nylon straps on this job because of the auxiliary batteries in the Prius.”  

Duggan painted a worst-case scenario: “There are so many volts and amps that it can ground out on the chain. The current will travel right up your cable into your recovery truck into the handle and kill the operator and destroy the truck. Safety is our number one concern.”  

In keeping with this theme, Duggan, as the lead operator, warned Prado of electrocution. He said, “I told them, ‘When you get to the vehicle make sure you have your gloves on to insulate yourself before you touch the car.' You don’t know if there is an exposed battery cable acting as a live wire from a telephone pole.” 

As Duggan prepared the outrigger and set up the controls, he said, “I had 225 feet on my spools. We had several extensions that were made up and attached them to the main lines. It’s involved. We don’t give away our secrets.” 

Working together with all tow operators in sync, Prado was lowered down into the canyon where he eventually hooked up the Prius, assisting in adding and removing extensions from top to bottom. 

Duggan said, “A lot of training goes into all of this. Not any company can do it. They would need to spend a hell of lot of money on training and equipment. CPR, first aide, snake bite training, rappelling, tying mountaineering knots. Let alone all of the equipment safety checks needed before we even get started!” 

At the end of the day, the totaled Prius was successfully recovered, Duggan explaining why it needed to be done. “When you are out hiking with your grandkid, do you want them to come around and trip on one of these rust buckets. Takes away from the beauty of the mountains.  I try to preserve the mountains the way God intended them to be used.” 

February 07 - February 13, 2024

Securing Equipment to Prevent Theft 

Published: Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Equipment Neat Stowed PIC 1 d34e6
By Randall C. Resch 

An industry forum had a tower’s post in which he shared a pic of his carrier’s neat and organized bed and equipment. Forum participants berated and chided his posting. While the carrier’s deck was neat and well-appointed, the topic of equipment security came to mind. 

I agree that appearance and organization should be a priority every tower strives for. However, leaving equipment “topside and exposed” lends to competitors and thieves having easy access. If I were someone “shopping” for tow truck equipment, outfitting a wrecker or carrier would be an easy proposition. Why?  

Because towers are oftentimes lax to secure top-side equipment and accessories. In a case in which a picture is worth a thousand words, I ask, “How secure would this carrier’s equipment and accessories be if the truck were left unoccupied and parked outside?” 

Take home trucks are a luxury few companies boast. Based on the size of a company’s fleet, there might not be enough available trucks for all operators to take one home. If you’re an operator assigned a take home truck, there are responsibilities necessary to help prevent theft of tow equipment and accessories. 

Directed to tow owners reading this, I’m confident you’ll agree that your operators bear responsibility to take appropriate measures to prevent theft of company equipment. For towers working company wreckers and carriers, the same applies to you. 

Five Finger Discount 

Having resided in the Northern California mountains below Tahoe, my small fleet of three wreckers, four carriers and an off-road recovery truck, all were well equipped per requirements of the California Highway Patrol’s, Tow Truck Inspection Form 234 (b).  

All trucks were equipped to meet the rigors of mountain recovery and a rotation area that was rural and spread out. My operators were assigned “take home trucks” to help meet the CHP’s response times. In one memorable scenario, my operator parked at a rural market, only to return to his carrier discovering someone “liberated” most of the tools, accessories and equipment left lying and unsecured atop the carrier’s deck. The question I asked was, “Was the equipment locked up?” He shamefully answered, “No!”  

Company Rules Say 

Because theft is rampant in the industry, what the operator does to protect the company’s equipment is vital. Arriving on-scene to discover most of the truck’s equipment gone is an extremely disheartening feeling, not to mention the operator might not be able to complete the tow or recovery. Only a few things trump having to make that “ever dreaded” phone call telling the boss saying the truck’s equipment was stolen.  

When looking at what “risk management” owners must instill, the company’s policy and procedure manual should have a dedicated section to what protection and safety measures help ensure the truck and its equipment are cared for. While thwarting thieves in action isn’t likely, equipment should be stowed under lock and key to prevent it from being stolen.  

A company’s PPM should include mention that’s specific to securing the truck and its contents. For example, the following paragraph is part of my PPM specific to equipment and truck securing. Under, “Tow Trucks, Equipment & Take-Home Vehicles”, the PPM reads:  

“Every employee assigned a Company owned vehicle(s) shall take necessary steps to ensure the tow truck, flatbed carrier, or other Company vehicle and its included equipment and accessories, is NOT stolen as a result of it being unoccupied or running. While away from the vehicle, keys will be removed from the vehicle’s igniton, even for a short time. 

Operators shall not leave unoccupied tow trucks or carriers running to go into a store, or double parked for activities other than load, off-load, and recovery. Note: For operators assigned take home trucks, and regardless type of equipment used, all equipment and tow accessories shall be stowed and secured to prevent theft including items atop the carrier’s deck.”  

Under Lock and Key 

I highly recommend that tow equipment and accessories are stowed (and locked) in truck mounted boxes, within the truck’s cab, or atop carrier boxes with the deck secured. Leaving items in-the-open and unprotected only invites bad guys to shop for tow goodies. Especially true to wheel lift trucks, dollies are to be locked and secured. 

Security is only as good as it’s implemented. As for the carrier’s equipment shown in the opening photo, if it all were stolen in one fell swoop, the thief would easily gain a chain bridle, a pair of Go-Jak’s, two ratchets and straps, a pair of skates and a wireless Tow Mate.  

At today’s prices, replacing these items would easily be a thousand dollar hit. While the pictured equipment “looks picture nice”, it’s vulnerable when lying unsecured atop a carrier’s deck. Being under lock and key or stowed atop carrier boxes will help ensure equipment and accessory items won’t be riding on someone else’s truck.      

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches light-duty operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com  

  

  

Employee Handbooks – Where Your Policies Live 

Published: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

policies 2aca7
By Brian J Riker 

Do you have an employee handbook? If so, I commend you for being in the top of your field. Feedback from my last article, Do You Have a Policy for That? lead me to the realization that many towers do not have any written policies or procedures, or if they do, they have not been organized into a single source document. 

When was the last time you reviewed this handbook? 

The employee handbook is a living document and as such it needs to be reviewed at least annually for any changes to your policy or revisions necessary to maintain compliance with various governmental agency regulations. While revising these policies, keep in mind that a written policy is no good if it is not what you are actually practicing. 

How did you develop your handbook? 

I often see requests from small businesses looking for another company to share their employee handbook with them. This is a bad idea. I strongly suggest obtaining content for your handbook from multiple reputable sources such as employment attorneys and other regulatory compliance specialists. 

A good handbook is usually twenty or more pages covering complex legal issues such as sexual harassment, discrimination, Americans with Disabilities Act and wage and hour compliance. Additionally, a good handbook will have your company’s basic safety policies, terms of employment such as vacation and time off requests and company rules. 

An employee handbook is a legal document, often with the same force and effect as a contract between you and your employees. As such it must reflect your policies, the regulations that apply to your size company and the state that you are operating in. Having outdated or incorrect information in your handbook could subject your company to thousands of dollars in fines and penalties should someone make a claim with the Department of Labor or other similar agency. 

What should be included? 

The basic content should include your work rules that apply to all employees like vacation and sick time, what happens if you are late, overtime policy and when pay day is. This is a good place for the required policies and notices such as family medical leave, harassment, workplace violence and equal opportunity policies. 

An employee handbook is a good place to include rules about dress code, truck upkeep, personal use of company facilities/equipment, cell phone use and passenger policies. If these policies are not presented to your employees in writing, they are usually not enforceable. In many cases these types of policies, especially cell phone and passenger policies, must be in writing to satisfy Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. 

What shouldn’t be included in your employee handbook? 

Workplace safety is often addressed in employee handbooks, and while it is a good idea to have this information all in one place, some safety policies may require separate documentation to be OSHA compliant. 

Safety policies such as personal protective equipment are a good example of policies that should be separate from your employee handbook. Since these policies require frequent updates and routine training it is usually simpler to keep them separate. If you do include them in your handbook, please be sure to review them often to ensure the most current version is in the handbook when issued to new employees and your current employees have been given an updated copy. 

Having basic statements about complying with state and federal regulations and basic safety oriented polices is always a good idea, but leave the detailed safety plans and policies as standalone documents. 

Avoiding “absolutes” with the language in your policy documents can help avoid placing your company in a no-win situation should something happen and the injured party claims you contributed to their injury by violating your own company polices. This is why your policy documents need to be reviewed by legal counsel before implementation. 

When do you need an employee handbook? 

That is simple, as soon as you have an employee, even part-time. There is no magic number that says employers of less than X number of people are exempt from compliance with labor or employment laws. 

I often hear from employers after an OSHA or Department of Labor visit because they thought they didn’t need to comply until they had 50 or more employees. That is simply not true. Yes, some reporting requirements are relaxed, and some states provide minimal exceptions to some labor laws, however most of the rules apply to any size employer in our industry, even when your employees are all family. 

In summary, having good written policies helps keep everybody, including the owner, accountable for appropriate behavior in the workplace. Designing your own custom handbook with realistic policies for the environment and culture you are promoting in your company will help keep things flowing smoothly. Documenting best practices, then following through with them as your actual practices in daily operation, provides the best defense against injuries and financial losses when incidents occur. 

Since policies are always changing based on business needs and the everchanging regulatory environment we live in today, don’t forget to give updated policies, in writing, to your current employees, and be sure to get a receipt acknowledging they have read and understand them. 

Jump … or Not to Jump?

Published: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Jumpstart Pac PIC 17b99
By Randall C. Resch        

Could a simple jump start lead to a garage fire? If you are not sure, here is a scenario to consider.

A tow operator responds to a customer’s residence for simple jump service. The customer’s car is parked inside the garage and not accessible to long reach jumper cables, but better accessed with a portable jumper box. 

This tower arrived and successfully jump started the vehicle leaving it parked inside the garage. An alleged conversation (between the tower to the customer) instructed it would be “OK” for the customer to let the vehicle idle “for an hour or so” inside the garage to “let the vehicle charge.”  

Subsequently, the vehicle caught fire and ultimately burned the house down.  

For the average tow service response, jump starting cars is one of the most mundane, routine service type calls we do. Although towers should remember there are “no routine calls,” consider this one of those “You did it” fault expeditions that occurred after a jump service gone bad. 

Suggestions and Recommendations  

As a general practice, I don’t jump start customer cars! My approach is different based on lessons learned over the years. Most vehicle owners know nothing about batteries and how they charge. Having little-to-no mechanical abilities, they rely on what’s told to them by service providers and battery technicians. It gets dicey when towers don’t provide specific instructions to their customers. Typically, four possibilities exist: 

--Good:  Start vehicle; the customer parks the vehicle at a location they choose. Instruct customers to take their car to a mechanic or dealer immediately 

--Better:  Jump-start vehicle; move it outside the garage immediately telling the customer, “If the car stalls, the battery likely won’t re-start.” 

--Almost Best:  Advise what dangers a stalled vehicle creates to entice the decision to tow or transport 

--Best:  “We don’t start cars, we tow or transport them.” 

While allowing vehicles to remain inside an enclosed garage is a questionable activity, several problems exist: 

-- The vehicle may simply stall and not re-start

-- There may be other mechanical problems leading to electrical shorts/fires 

-- Vehicles left inside garages, at idle, create the “silent killer,” where carbon monoxide (exhaust) rises to the house’s upper levels  

-- There’s no-one around to control the unoccupied vehicle at idle 

-- An unoccupied vehicle may attract children who may attempt to drive the vehicle 

For insurance companies reading this narrative, the smart side of risk management expects provider companies to conduct best practices that avoid injury, death or extensive property damage like house and vehicle fires. Perhaps the smarter side of roadside services (at the customer’s residence) suggests the customer’s vehicle is towed or transported (not started) to mechanic shops and not left running inside garages or attached carports. 

Avoid the Blame 

I personally don’t instruct customers to drive their vehicles after being jump started. For people who understand vehicle operations, they know “darned well” there’s a chance the vehicle could stall after being started. True to all vehicles, should it stall, driving operations become problematic when the vehicle’s power steering and power brakes no longer are power assisted.  

The average vehicle owner can’t, won’t and doesn’t react to right-now emergencies because a “stalled vehicle” doesn’t react the same way as a vehicle that has working systems. So, what’s told to the customer is important. The instructions provided become significant in a “he said she said” lawsuit. If it’s your decision to jump start batteries versus tow or transport, perhaps it’s wise to include a written “hold harmless” advisal provided to the customer.  

My recommendation suggests at the end of service and with instructions provided to the customer, have the customer sign a “Completion of Service Advisal Form” (make one up) stating the tower or technician advised potential hazards and potential complications of leaving vehicles at idle after being started.  

While it ultimately comes down to the tow company being blamed, a signed signature form is a tow company’s best evidence. If you’ve heeded the message this narrative represents, best practices suggest you tow or transport the customer’s car.       

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com  

February 07 - February 13, 2024

Thinking Big, Family Powered

Published: Thursday, February 01, 2024

419579055 691903059757144 7579273976008148340 n ec601
By George L. Nitti

A good logo and slogan are critical parts of the mix of elements that comprise company graphics and promote customer interest and loyalty. In Southern Florida, where Alpine Towing resides with seven locations, one might wonder why a company would embrace a name suggesting the mountains, when they tow mainly on the Florida plain. 

However, Larry J. Saravia, owner of Alpine Towing Inc, whose fleet has exceeded 60 trucks, attributes his mountain logo to company success, a symbol for what he saw himself becoming as a tow boss.  

Saravia recounts first starting out in the business, stating, “When we started out, those were the years of the yellow pages. We wanted our company to be found under the letter A. I struggled coming up with something and just as I was about to quit, Alpine popped into my head. The designer told me ‘Alpine means one of the tallest mountains.’ I said ‘That’s great man. Cause that’s what I want to be. Big!” 

Over the years, staying consistent with that image, Alpine has continued to showcase its logo on their sharp looking tow trucks. 

“When people see the mountains, they know it’s Alpine,” said Saravia. 

The huge fleet included a recent line of new 2023 Hino 21 foot with Jerr Dan rollbacks that were wrapped by Razor Wrap Designs, drawing on the skills of artist Mark Long, who has done numerous designs for the towing industry. 

Saravia said, “I take my trucks from Miami to Virginia to get them wrapped. They do a phenomenal job from the material they use, to the way they wrap and the extra things they do without us asking. They do things and don’t tell you this is going to be extra. They just do it.” 

Also found on the trucks are green swirling stripes against a black background. The combined imagery causes people to turn their heads, stare at the truck and take pictures of it, according to Saravia.  

Also important for Saravia is that his tow operators have trucks they are proud to drive. 

“I know what a driver needs and what a driver wants and I know how a driver feels.” 

At the same time, his drivers are expected to keep their units clean and carry a shirt inside the truck to wipe down the insides. 

Also critical to this company’s fortune is their catchy slogan - “Powered by Family.” 

Saravia said, “I followed in my grandfather’s footsteps, who had a lot of businesses. He had a lot of integrity and taught me to be transparent with customers and to give 100%, no matter the size. I’m a second generation tower and my son will be 3rd generation. If you are our customer, we treat you like family.  

A Flashy Update 

Published: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

yocumcover 822c0
By George L. Nitti 

Sometimes a tow truck needs a little extra something – graphically speaking. Call it a makeover. Call it refurbishment. Call it a new design on an old variation. Or call it simply an “update.”  

So says Evan Yocum, an integral part of the family owned and operated business, Yocum Towing & Recovery of Allentown, Pennsylvania, established 2002. 

As the driver of one of their latest acquisitions, a 2021 Peterbuilt 389 with a 35-ton Jerr-Dan, Evan is feeling the pride that comes with a new set of wheels. And a few alterations in design. 

"We wanted to do an update on our graphics and give it a little more flash," he said.

Already flashy like a fire truck, with its bright red colors arresting to the eye, Yocum’s additional changes, like their enlarged tow name on the real estate side of the wrecker, give it more prominence and boldness. The lettering is punctuated in an effervescent silvery modern font, accented with black shadows and written on a downward tilt. 

Cutting through the company name is an oversized tow chain which picks up at the back end of the unit as well. 

Of course, silver is a nice contrast with red, while an orange sun, serving as their logo, takes up space between the red background and company name, giving an aura of 3D. 

“It pops in your face,” said Yocum.  

Helping us to move along the wrecker’s surface are the blue “swirly” lines that add motion like a winding road, snaking along from front to end. 

Bells and whistles you might ask? 

Why of course. “Extra strobe lighting on the side, an underglow, extra marker lights, big chrome visor, window chops....” 

The company door is more modest, with their abbreviated logo, YTR, written in small lettering, the same lettering used on their tee-shirts that they sell. But their Yocum name on the back of the truck, written gargantuan sized, surely makes up for the sizing difference found on the door. 

Together, the deep hues of silver, red and blue all meld together in this special concocted design – giving it a fresh feel. Like spring. Like a spruced-up house.  

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Wrecker's Wrap Brings Harmony

Published: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

349489692 277802507933139 5676793675973880047 n 00e68
By George L. Nitti 

As we all know, new tow trucks can be hard to find. But with patience and the right distributor, one can be had. Perhaps that sentiment sums up Chuck Guillory’s recent acquisition of his new, colorfully wrapped 23’ Hino, with a 21 ft. Century flatbed. 

He said, “We just put it in service. I had been looking for a truck for over a year. I wanted one long enough without having to stretch the frame so I could put a side puller on it. That was the truck available. Didn’t want a 19 ft or 21 ½.” 

This time round, Guillory turned to a local dealership, RPM Equipment, located in Houston, about 80 miles from Chuck’s Wrecker Service with its home base of Beaumont, Texas. 

“It’s a big refinery city,” Guillory said. “It’s the second busiest port in the country. A lot of military transport. We’ll transport some of the lighter military stuff, which the beds may be used for.” 

To commemorate 44 years in business, Guillory marked this new unit #44 just in front and above their doors. “I was 19 years old when I started in 1979. The first truck I ever bought was a Holmes 480. I also bought that unit from RPM.” 

A sweet reunion indeed!  

Guillory bought the truck for his son Doran’s use, who picked up the design from a website. They then used a local designer nearby to implement the wrap.

“He’s happy with it. I’m happy with it. So we are all happy.” 

The truck was originally all white before it was wrapped with an orange starburst with hues of blue and gray. The design is distinguished by its curves and swirls, in a wavelike fashion creating harmony. 

“It’s the only one like that in our fleet,” he said. “When the sun hits it, it looks gold. I love the design. It gets a lot of compliments on Facebook. People think it’s topknotch,” said Guillory. 

Along the bed’s side sits a string of chains with the company phone number easy to read while the controls on the bed stand out for their color. “It’s all wireless, including the sidepuller,” said Guillory. 

Now that they’ve got the equipment they want and have wrapped their baby, Doran can do what he loves best: pick up those recoveries.

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

February 07 - February 13, 2024

Red Waterproof Bomber Jacket

Published: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 417380832 807472934726110 685019941644959393 n a7709
This red bomber GSS jacket is entirely made out of Oxford polyester and features sealed seams, a PU coated shell, a black bottom that increases visibility, and a concealed hood. The jacket also has a waist band and wrist cuffs to provide extra security, and the zippered front closure is fastened with a snap storm flap. There are two lower slant pockets, one mobile phone pocket, two pen holder pockets on the sleeve, and one inside chest pocket. There are mic tabs on the front as well. Despite being reinforced with silver reflective tape, this high visibility workwear does not fulfill ANSI standards for visibility.
Features:

-- Non-ANSI Certified
-- 100% Oxford Polyester with PU Coated Shell and Sealed Seams
-- Concealed Hood
-- 4.75 oz. Poly Fill Insulation with Polyester Quilted Lining
-- Zip Closure with Snap Storm Flap
-- 1 Inner Chest Pocket
-- 2 Lower Slant Pockets
-- Cell Phone Pocket
-- 2 Pen Holder Pockets on Sleeve
-- Elasticized Waist Band and Wrist Cuffs
-- Mic Tabs
-- Available in Sizes: M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL

For more information: https://parts.ectts.com/red-waterproof-bomber-jacket-gss/

High Powered Flashlight

Published: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
flashlight 656b2

The Sigma RA is an intrinsically safe angled flashlight with 325 lumen light output and a massive 290 metre beam. The rugged torch has a robust polycarbonate housing, a rubberised head and grip for external durability, and features a handy rear pocket clip allowing for easy attaching to overalls, jackets, or belts.

Key features:

  • ATEX Zone 0 gas compliant
  • Mining approved
  • 325 lumens
  • 290 metre beam - focus designed to penetrate through smoke
  • 6.5-13 hours runtime
  • Stainless steel pocket/belt clip
  • 90-degree beam allowing chest mounting for hands-free operation
  • Large switch - can be easily operated when wearing gloves
  • Rubberised head and grips for durability
  • Gas pressure release valve
  • IP54 rated
  • Powered by 4x AA alkaline batteries (not included)
  • 183x69x63mm
  • 250g

 For more information, https://shop.nightsearcher.com/product/SA-SIGMA-RA

Atlas Vinylove Cold Resistant Insulated Gloves

Published: Friday, December 01, 2023

atlasgloves 80865
The Atlas 460 has a seamless 100% acrylic pile lining to keep hands warm and dry. The insulated lining flexes with the glove, reducing the hand fatigue associated with working in cold environments. The double dipped PVC coating is waterproof and chemical resistant, and is textured for positive grip, wet or dry.

- Double dipped oil resistant PVC
- Resists oils, solvents, and chemicals
- Insulated Seamless Acrylic Liner
- Super Flexible and Comfortable
- Outstanding Grip

February 07 - February 13, 2024

February 07 - February 13, 2024
The scene of the incident where a repo driver was punched and then later shot after pursuing the suspect.

Florida Repo Driver Shot During Repossession 

Published: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Last Thursday, a repo driver in Port St. Lucie was allegedly shot six times after trying to repossess a vehicle. 

The agent, 28-year-old Tristan Hastings, attempted to repossess a vehicle where he encountered 59-year-old Omar Sueque. 

As can be seen on video, Sueque placed himself between his car and the tow truck yelling, “Hey, get out, this is private property,” and “I have cameras here.” Undaunted, Hastings can be seen ignoring the borrower and edging his truck further back toward the car. 

Infuriated, Sueque can be seen charging up to the truck and punching Hastings through the open truck window. Equally outraged, Hastings leapt from his truck and chased after Sueque. 

Repossessions Inc. owner Bill Kelly watched the video and said that he was surprised that the tow truck driver followed Sueque. 

“What did he get out of the car for and chase the guy? He should have just continued with what he was doing and left,” Kelly told them. “I’ve had people, a pregnant woman, lay down between the car and the tow truck. Obviously, you get out of Dodge, you don’t want to be involved in a situation like that.” 

Tre Smith of Off the Chain Towing and Recovery said that he cut his workday short Thursday after he heard about the shooting. 

“It’s a little too close to home,” Smith said. “I’m on my way to do the same thing, so can I make it back home?” 

” My heart goes out to him, and his family and we offer our condolences,” Smith said. 

Source:curepossession.com

Decatur, Alabama Considering Banning Night Time Repos

Published: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 After two men were killed involving repossessions in Alabama, city leaders in Decatur are considering banning repossessions at night.

The first deadly incident occurred in September involving Stephen Perkins, who was shot and killed by police in Decatur after his car was subject to repossession. Three officers have been fired as a result of that deadly confrontation that took place in the presence of the repo driver.

Last Wednesday, tow owner Jason Click was shot and killed in Huntsville, Alabama during a night time repossession.

Both incidents are galvanizing change.

Billy Green, executive director of the Alabama Towing and Recovery Association, indicated that their organization may need to turn to lobbyists to advocate changes that will make repossessions safer.
He said, "We may need to look at the laws on the books and what protections there are for the repossessor."

State Senator Arthur Orr has been following Decatur's situation closely saying he's committed to finding a solution to prevent further tragedies.

"I think it's important that we do look at how we are doing the repossessions and if another state or municipality has a better or safer option out there that they have put in the code to improve the safety and de-escalate the potential for violence, that's something we need to look at."

Source: www.youtube.com

Police Officers Fired Over Repo Incident in Alabama 

Published: Monday, December 11, 2023

Three Police officers were fired by the mayor of the city of Dectur after they were responding to a repossession, resulting in the shooting death of the suspect. 

Stephen Perkins, 39, was fatally shot on September 29 after officials said he “brandished a handgun” with a light “towards an officer with the Decatur Police Department,” according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

Decatur police were initially called to Perkins’ home after he allegedly pulled a handgun on a tow truck driver as he was attempting to repossess a vehicle at the 39-year-old’s home. 

Officers arrived at the scene with the tow truck driver, which is when Perkins “exited the residence armed with a handgun and began to threaten the tow truck driver,” according to police. 

The officers claimed that they ordered the suspect to drop his weapon. But according to the police chief no such order was given.  

“We now know the officer identified themselves as ‘police’ and ordered Mr. Perkins to ‘get on the ground’ prior to the officer firing rather than ordering him to drop the weapon at that time as we initially reported the morning of the shooting,” said the police chief. “That means that we also erred in stating Mr. Perkins ‘refused’ to drop his firearm prior to the shooting. I apologize for the inaccurate description of the encounter in our initial statement.”  

The family of Perkins said that he did not owe money on the vehicle, having financial receipts as proof. 

Source: michiganchronicle.com

Repo Driver Weighs in on Decatur Shooting 

Published: Monday, October 16, 2023

As details of the Decatur, Alabama police shooting of Steve Perkins continue to unfold, a repo driver weighed in on common practices for car repossessions in the state of Alabama. 

Steve Andrews, who repossessed cars for more than a decade, said anyone who works in the industry should leave if somebody tries to stop a car repossession on their property. According to the law, if police show up during a repossession then that repo is over. 

Andrews said, “Legally in Alabama, if somebody comes out…and it may be nationwide but if somebody comes out and objects to the repossession…technically they can go back into the house and you have to leave without that vehicle.” 

In terms of the deadly Decatur police shooting of Steve Perkins, Andrews says that it puzzles him as to why the tow truck driver fled the scene when Perkins allegedly threatened him with a handgun but then returned with Decatur police. 

Andrews said, “It’s a tragic situation, I don’t know anything about the shooting part, I don’t know a thing in the world about the police and the shooting part. But to me the police should have never been called. If the repo man called, he should have never done that. I don’t know what he was thinking he was gone do. Evidently, he doesn't know the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act that tells you if the police show up, the repo is over. Either he doesn't know or he doesn't care.” 

Source: waaytv.com

