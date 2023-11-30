Cliff Hanging Modular Home Recovery





By George L. Nitti



Just before Thanksgiving holiday, Mountain Recovery was called to fetch a modular home that had gone over a cliffside in Breckenridge, Colorado. The company had come out earlier in the evening when they were called to assist two tractor trailers struggling to carry modular homes up a steep road.

Owner Charlie Stubblefield said, “For some reason, the homeowner/builder had a burning desire to get these homes to the building site after the sun had set. It wasn’t a good idea, especially on icy, steep roadways with switchbacks. The modular homes are 16 wide, 14 feet tall and 60 feet long.”

The first tractor made it to the top, with their help, but the second, upon the driver’s insistence to go it alone, did not fare so well.

“It missed a gear, slid back and the home slid off the edge and there it rested,” said Stubblefield.

The following morning, Stubblefield and his team returned, contemplating recovery options, briefly considering a crane.

“A 120-ton crane around switchbacks was a scary proposition. I didn’t think the road would support the outriggers,” said Stubblefield, “I realized a crane wasn’t going to work, and so we hatched a plan to use our 1150 Rotators.”

Bringing out their rotators on a pair of 2023 Kenworths, the team set up in a position that would best facilitate the recovery. The crew then worked fastidiously to secure their rigging to the casualty from both rotators, using multiple winch lines.

“I knew the modular home would want to work itself off the trailer that it was resting on,” said Stubblefield. “So we used 36 foot recovery flat straps a foot wide to secure the home better.”

He continued, “We went from underneath on the trailer frame and wrapped around the I-beam with chains. Around the mobile home around the bottom and top side, we basketed the unit, forcing it together so it wouldn’t separate.”

The process was slow-going and time-consuming, a recovery totaling nine hours.

Stubblefield said, “We were at 11,000 feet elevation. So you have 35% less oxygen, which makes it hard to move around. You are on an incline with 8% grade. Walking up the road is very tiring. On top of that you are on snow and ice. And the mobile home that we rigged is 40 feet down this embankment, which is on a 45-degree angle, if not better.”

Stubblefield estimated that the straps that they needed to carry down to secure the modular home weighed 150 pounds.

“We were trying to lodge the straps over the mobile home and wrap it around the trailer frame with chains that weighed another 150 pounds.”

The temperature was 18 degrees. Thank goodness for sheepskin, as Stubblefield was bundled in Atlas gloves and big muff boots as he noted there was a foot of snow on the hillside.

He said, “I like sheep wool lined rubber gauntlet gloves. It has insulation and is completely one-piece rubber that keeps you dry.”

Cell phone coverage was poor, making communication harder.

From the onset of the job, there was a big question mark whether they would be able to recover the home without splitting it into pieces. Stubblefield was up front with the customer, saying “All bets are off.” He wasn’t making any guarantees that he was going to be able to get it up in one piece.

“We are going to get the road open. We might have to get a bunch of dumpsters out here or have a big old bonfire.”

From the time they started winching, it took an hour and a half to get the home back up to the road. And luckily, or skillfully, it came back up in one piece.

“We were constantly accessing and rearranging our rigging. What are our straps digging into. Where else do we need a flat strap. Had to put another rigging point on that,” said Stubblefield.

When it was up on the road, they disconnected the tractor and moved the home up to a safe location, 250 yards up the road, where they parked it for the night.

The next day, Thanksgiving morning, they hooked their 25 ton wrecker up to the trailer bed after cutting the trailer and modifying it.

“The we hooked our wheel lift to it and took it all the way up the hill to the job site and placed it in the staging area.”