Rotator Fishing

Cold Weather Safety

By Brian J. Riker Towers are often called upon to perform superhuman feats of endurance during periods of extreme weather. I remember early on in my career running 36 hours straight during winter storms. I wish I had that energy level again! In all seriousness, I had no idea back then how dangerous I was, or the risks I was taking. We all have been in the same position before, especially towers in rural areas that can’t typically support a large staff year-round. With winter rapidly approaching I thought it appropriate to give some reminders about the effects of extreme cold on the human body. The first caution I have is that cold affects all of us, even if you feel you have become acclimated to the cold— you still are not immune from its effects. When unusual blasts of Artic air blanket deep into the southern half of the US, as has happened before, those operating in the normally warmer parts of the country have more difficulty with the cold because they are not acclimated nor is their equipment usually prepared for extreme cold; however even those of us from the northern part of the country need to take extra precautions. Hydration, diet, and rest are just as important in the cold as they are in the heat. Without proper hydration levels our body can’t process the calories we intake and convert them to heat. It is suggested to increase your daily caloric intake by 20-30% or more if you are going to spend extended periods outdoors. This does not mean eating an extra candy bar; instead eat some high carb, warm food like pasta. Warm drinks are best but avoid caffeine. Water and juice are great choices as well. I strongly recommend always keeping some beef jerky, granola and bottled water in the truck. Even tow trucks can become stranded in traffic or stuck in a remote area for several hours awaiting help. Dress in layers with a sweat wicking base layer. Hats, hoods, and face masks are very important. Almost 50% of body heat escapes through the head, so keep it covered and dry. Our body will perspire during physical activity, and we need to keep this moisture off our skin since wet skin reduces our core temperature almost twice as fast as dry. Always carry extra clothes and blankets, socks, and even extra footwear. We will succumb to frost bite in our toes and fingers quickly if they are not kept warm and dry. Frost bite is caused by exposure to cold and can occur in just minutes. Hands, feet, ears and face are most prone to frostbite. Frostbite will appear as discoloration of the skin. Often someone experiencing frostbite will not realize it due to accompanying numbness. If you start shivering, do not ignore it! Shivering is the body’s first warning sign that your core temperature is falling. Hypothermia means the body temperature has fallen below 95⁰F. It can kill you. Symptoms include lack of coordination, confusion, slowed reactions, and sleepiness. Physical exertion during cold weather places extra strain on your cardiac system. Be extra careful if you have high blood pressure or a history of cardiac problems. Even very healthy individuals are already working harder just to stay warm so please be mindful of your own physical condition. There is up to a 53% greater risk of heart attack in cold weather. The extra effort required to maintain core temperature fatigues you much quicker than normal. Keep this in mind when scheduling; you simply can’t do as much as normal. Extra breaks are required for food and water, as well as coming out of the cold to warm up. Management should monitor employees for signs of exposure, require more frequent check-in calls, dispatch an extra helper for more complex jobs and allow longer rest breaks. Consider postponing jobs that are not critical until the weather allows better working conditions.

When Lightning Strikes Twice: Ride Alongs in a Distracted Age

By Randall C. Resch If you’re both tower and parent, consider what dangers exist when venturing onto high-speed highways with someone “riding along?” Because tow operators are parents too, kids ride along in tow trucks as a part of daily activities. Along with my siblings, I too was raised in my parent’s tow business. As tow owner, I’d shuffle my kids to daily activities. The plus side of kids riding along was that it was convenient and a money saving effort. On the downside, I wasn’t concerned what possible risks were present, but 40-years ago, distracted driving wasn’t an everyday danger. On November 04, 2024, twenty-five-year-old Keagan Spencer was struck by a distracted motorist while trying to wrangle a dog on the highway. Making this scenario more tragic, his one and-half-year-old daughter was “along for the ride.” Consider the Dangers In Keagan’s loss, the tow community was sent reeling; not only to record another tow operator fatality, but picturing his daughter strapped into a car seat gone viral is certain to grab your attention. While the photo alone tugs at one’s heart strings, a scenario like this happened years ago. On July 07, 2012, a flatbed carrier transported an SUV during early morning hours on Kentucky’s, Interstate 75 in Laurel County. Riding with the carrier’s operator were his two sons, ages eighteen and younger. A box truck, piloted by a 24-year-old DUI motorist, drifted atop the white line mortally sweeping the carrier and the operator. Most likely, the hard impact woke both sons as they watched their father’s still tumbling body land forward of the carrier’s position. The older son reacted instantly by calling 911. How horrible for them! Because we may not pre-think the dangers associated in working calls on high speed highways, any ride along is “at-risk” should the tow truck crash while driving in traffic or be crashed into while parked. What about the child or rider that doesn’t stay in the truck only to be struck by an out-of-control vehicle? If a child were hurt or killed, would the (tow) parent be prosecuted for child endangerment? How does one carry on at the loss of a child? In Harm’s Way Per mandates of the California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement, Section 6, Response to Calls, “Subsection J”, it states: “Only tow truck personnel and equipment requested shall respond to a CHP call (e.g., tow truck driver bringing significant others, family members, friends, or pets, is not allowed).” To me, there’s something eerily defined in this directive. In all reality, the risk of being a tow operator in today’s “distracted driving” environment goes beyond comprehension. Any event that requires a wrecker or carrier parking on an emergency shoulder or going “boots to the ground” has potential for vehicle impact or pedestrian strike. By following industry “hot topics,” simply count how many tow trucks are reported struck on highway shoulders. The numbers are staggering. That said, what potential risks exist to ride alongs if: --the rider gets out of the tow truck and wanders --the rider is standing behind the truck and is run over or backed over --the rider slips and falls from the truck’s cab --the truck, in traffic, is impacted and overturns --a fire ensues due to impact or crash --the rider experiences an immediate medical episode --the truck’s Ebrake releases and rolls away --they witness a tragic incident Too Great a Risk? When the (parent) tow operator is stuck by a distracted motorist and a child witnesses the incident, are they scarred for life? Most certainly “Yes!” Regardless of age, these are a few considerations to pre-think if ride alongs are allowed. Because accidents are the product of the unknown, I personally can’t choose one’s fate over safety. I write this in all respect, sadness and prayers sent to the children and families who’ve lost their fathers and loved ones.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.