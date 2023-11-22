Digital Edition
Rotator Fishing

rotatorfishing 52de2

Sometimes your GPS can get you into big trouble. Case in point, a lady driver discovered that when her GPS told her to take a right in her 2019 Chevy Silverado, it led her to veer off a rampway and break through a small fence. She ended up landing into a pond about the size of a football field, just outside an Auto Owner’s Insurance Company.

Fortunately, she had insurance on her totaled vehicle and swam away unscathed.

The dispatch came in early morning to P.J.s Towing of Lansing, Michigan. They were called by the Sheriff’s County Office to meet up with a two-man dive team and initiate a water recovery. Led by 20-year veteran heavy duty tow operator Jeff West, P.J.’s brought their 2022 Kenworth W900 with a Century 1150.

“Jeff met the dive team there. They came up with a plan on how they were going to get it out. Jeff instructed the divers to hook an endless loop around the rear wheels, shackle them, and join them together with a unity ring, wherein a winchline was sent from the rotator,” said owner P.J.

He continued, “From there, we were able to winch the truck from 12 ft. under water all the way back up to land. Then we picked it up with the rotator and set it down on one of our rollbacks and transported it back to the shop.”

According to P.J. it was a smooth recovery, in large part thanks to the operating ease of the rotator, which made light work of what might be classified as a medium duty tow, taking into account the water resistance and weight of the Silverado.

P.J. said, “The rotator is great. It’s versatile, you have 35 feet or so of reach and 50 thousand pound winches. With smaller trucks, the boom goes out one stage, so you may only have an extra 8 feet and the winch lines are not nearly as heavy-duty.”

Although a fairly standard recovery, PJ advised, “Figure out the safest way to recover the vehicle without doing further damage to it and work with your police department.”



American Towman Hits High Notes

Published: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

This year’s 34th annual American Towman Exposition was another industry spectacle, drawing large, sustaining crowds over three days, proving once again why it’s the greatest tow show in the world. According to Steve Calitri, editor in chief of American Towman Magazine, “AT Exposition has had a run of hits since its inception in 1989. This year’s show attendance was up 5% from last year. Truck booths were packed with inventory and exhibitors reported brisk sales activity.”

Among the 225 exhibitors inside the Baltimore Convention Center was Metro Tow Trucks, who claimed   on their social media page that they sealed a deal as soon as the show opened. Suppliers were heartened by the robust turnout.

One supplier noted, “I am beyond honored and humbled to say the least it was a very overwhelming experience!”

Towmen who risked electrocution and braved car fires in rescuing motorists received the Towman Medal. Others were recognized for distinguished service and reliability (Order of Towman and Ace Awards). One company posted: “Thank you Baltimore and American Towman for having us! We are honored to receive 2 prestigious awards!”

Pageantry entries at the American Towman Wrecker Contest drew record numbers as contestants with 82 entries. Several winning wreckers were painted by renowned air-brush artist Cecil Burrows and several covered with graphics by Razor Wraps.

From AT’s legendary hospitality and specialty events like Miller Rocks and Calitri’s Cuba to their numerous Academy seminars, workshops and training sessions, towers had plenty of incentive to make it to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. They were regaled by music from five live bands, including a 56-piece  marching band that led the crowd into the exhibit hall.



Marching band led towmen into AT Expo's exhibit hall on Saturday, Nov 18th.

Iowa tower Joshua Villa, was struck and killed on Sunday from an inebriated tow truck driver.

Tower Honored with Procession in Iowa  

Published: Monday, November 20, 2023

Towers paid their respects to fallen Iowa towman Joshua Villa with a procession of more than a hundred tow trucks around the state showing up. Towers lined the streets outside The State Medical Examiner’s office and drove to escort Villa’s casket to the funeral home. 

Villa was killed on Sunday, November 12, after being hit by a semi-tractor trailer while working a scene on I-85 in Urbandale, Iowa. The driver was subsequently arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI. 

"I really appreciate it,” said Anthony Villa, Joshua Villa's oldest child. 

The tow trucks and drivers all said it was important for them to show up. They want the Villa family to know they are not alone. 

"There is nothing that could have been done here. That's the hardest part about the whole thing, "said Bill Atcheson, owner of Rick's Towing. “We preach to get over. We preach to get out of the way. But at the end of the day the driver ended up being at the wrong place at the wrong time. 

Source: kcci.com

Truck Driver Booked After Iowa Tower Fatality 

Published: Friday, November 17, 2023

Iowa tower Joshua Villa was killed on Sunday night, Nov 12, while getting out of his tow truck to hook up a vehicle on the right shoulder of I-80 in Urbandale, Iowa, swiped by a semi-truck driver under the influence of alcohol. 

The ISP says Prysich was traveling westbound and failed to move his semi over for emergency vehicles and failed to stay in his lane. The semi left the road and collided with Villa and the wrecker. 

Villa was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Just prior to the crash, it was noted that an Urbandale Police Officer was on the scene assisting with the crash as well as a Highway Helper with a sign indicating traffic move to the left, away from the outside lane. 

The complaint said Prysich didn’t stop and when he was pulled over by Police Officers he told them he thought he hit a “bird.” The officers could smell alcohol coming from Prysich and said he had difficulty maintaining his balance. According to a criminal complaint, Prysich showed impairment during field sobriety testing and a breath test showed his blood alcohol level was over .08. 

Prysich was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle-OWI, leaving the scene of a deadly accident, and failure to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles – death. 

A $500,000 cash-only bond has been set on the homicide by vehicle charge. 

Source: who13.com

World’s First Towing Novel Debuts in Baltimore

Published: Thursday, November 16, 2023

A work of fiction about the towing industry, titled, Journey of Angels, has hit the virtual shelves of Amazon and other book selling platforms. The story draws from many true events, recreating them with fictional characters. Towing professionals will find recovery challenges in the story, along with heroics, romance, and tragedy.

The story’s protagonist is a towing-magazine publisher and producer of an exposition that that bears a resemblance of the real-life American Towman Exposition. The author, AT Armada, has written four novels. This is his first involving the towing industry. Journey of Angels will be on sale at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, November 16 –18.

225 Industry Suppliers Pack Baltimore Convention Center

Published: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 A diverse array of tow industry suppliers are setting up exhibit booths inside the Baltimore Convention Center, and readying to show off their products and services at the American Towman Exposition XXXIV, from Thursday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 18.

Meanwhile, online registration is surging in the final days leading to the show’s opening. Another great American Towman crowd is expected to participate in the greatest tow show in the world. When attendees rise up on the escalators and into the registration lobby, they will be greeted with “HOME OF THE BRAVE” emblazoned across the hall.

Tow business owners are traveling in from all fifty states of the Union and twenty nations for what has been known as “Towing’s Main Event” since 1989. Aside from scouting the showmfloor, they will be participating in management seminars, towing and recovery training, award programs and networking events: the American Towman Academy, the Bull & Pig Roast (Miller Rocks), Calitri’s Cuba, the American Wrecker Pageant and Festival Night, to name but a few of the special events.

Free access into the exhibit hall can still be had by registering online at ATExposition.com.

Last Ride for Keagan 

Published: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Towmen once again united to honor 25-year-old Keagan Spencer on Saturday morning, a week after he was struck and killed attempting to rescue a dog off a Michigan highway where he was parked on a median. A week prior, on the day of Spencer’s death, towmen gathered in a parking lot to pay respects, coming far and wide, according to his father. 

Towers drove in procession in Spencer’s hometown of Hastings, lining up as far as the eye could see, hundreds arriving on scene.  

“Keagan looked at me and said, ‘Something ever happens to me, I need you to send me off with a bang,’ and I promised him and that’s what we’re doing,” said event organizer Joey Bird, the president of T&J Towing. 

“We’re one giant family, and when one of us goes down, we’re here no matter what,” Bird said. “I hear of tow ops getting killed in the line of duty all the time, but for some reason this one hit a little bit harder, hit close to home, he’s about the same age as my son.” 

His father Matthew Keagan said his son was an "American tow man;” he began tinkering with the controls as a child, lowering the flatbed before he could see above the wheel. A few weeks prior to his death, he signed on with Towzilla Towing, becoming a co-owner and looking to the future. 

A go fund me was set up for Spencer to help his fiancee and his two children overcome financial challenges that they are now confronting. 

Sources: .
youtube.com
woodtv.com
fox17online.com

Music Regales AT Expo Goers in Baltimore

Published: Monday, November 13, 2023

Music has filled the halls of the American Towman Exposition for years, but this year the music is playing like never before. It all begins in the registration area with Towman music on the sound system, including the new song "Home of the Brave" paying tribute to all white line warriors. There are live performances throughout the three-day Exposition, featuring four different bands and six solo gigs.

The granddaddy of the performers is the Baltimore City College High School Marching Knights, the seventy-piece band that will parade through the exhibit hall when the show opens for the third day of the Exposition, November 18.

Music has become a trademark of the Exposition as much as the show’s other attractions: the Towman Monument, the  towing-themed murals, the towing-themed chopper, and more. “The greatest tow show on the planet could be accused of being a music festival,” quipped Steve Calitri, founder of the Exposition. “No other trade show of any kind has original music dedicated to its trade like AT Expo has.”  The original songs date back to 2012 with the premiere of The Road Calls by Mike Corbin on Festival Night. This year Corbin and his band premiere the live performance of Home of the Brave.

Aside from music, American Towman Exposition features 225 industry suppliers exhibiting in over 900 booths on the show floor inside the Baltimore Convention Center.

Towers Share Thoughts on Pile-up Devastation

Published: Saturday, November 04, 2023

covereblastsmall a02aa
By George L. Nitti 

In Louisiana, on an I-55 bridge crossing just outside of New Orleans, the morning of October 23 is a day that will be remembered, unfortunately, for a tragic 168 vehicle pile-up resulting in a multitude of injuries, eight deaths and massive destruction.  

The catastrophic event was caused by a “superfog,” a combination of a blinding fog passing over the area and smoke from outlying wildfires. For Louisiana towing companies such as Campeaux’s Towing, and Jake’s Towing, two of the key players on scene, what they saw and what they did will stand out as unprecedented. 

Both companies reported working around the clock, approximately 27 hours from start to finish, to aid and rescue in the emergency response that included locating bodies, recovering vehicles, and cleaning up the roadway. 

Aaron Campeaux, owner of Aaron Campeaux Towing, which brought 3 flatbeds to scene, indicated that that they were instructed to bring everything they had at around 9 a.m. in the morning. 

“You just couldn’t believe it,” said Campeaux. “Driving on the side of the bridge, you see a tanker truck blazing, you see a car that fell off a bridge. This is something that you’ve never seen before.” 

What Campeaux found on the bridge was beyond anything he could imagine.  

“It looked like a wreckage from 9/11. There was so much stuff mangled and people were on stretchers, and you witnessed people who were dead,” he said. “You never can get used to it. It was heartbreaking.” 

Campeaux noted that their flatbeds loaded one or two vehicles at a time while several low boys were used to stack 7 or 8 a piece. Many of the vehicles recovered were engulfed in flames and burnt to a crisp.  

He said, “Cars were so hot and burnt, that things were stuck to the concrete and to other cars. We needed to pry them off with our heavier duty bed.” 

Since the recovery, Campeaux added that he's been working long days into the evening to tackle the immense task of paperwork and making sure each car was accounted for. 

Also on scene was Jake’s Towing, which focused on doing the heavier duty recoveries with two of their rotators. They also brought forklifts, bobcats and dumpsters. 

Recovery supervisor Clint Jacob said, “We were brought in to clean up the bigger messes like tractor trailers.” 

Jacob’s said that Jake's did four major recoveries in a row, one that included cleaning up the charred remains of french fries from a burnt-up Burger King tractor-trailer and another involving a load of sheet rock that needed to be separated and loaded onto a tractor trailer and dump truck.  

He said, “Sheetrock doesn’t burn. It’s chalk. The trailer melted.” 

He also recalled the difficulty of working the scene. “Cars were everywhere. We had to take a rotator and lift cars up in order to get to other trucks,” he said. 

At the end of the day, Jacobs noted that the company didn’t expect to get paid on the huge bill that they processed from all their work. 

“We serve our community,” he said. “We don’t just want to be the bad guy known for taking your car from an unauthorized parking space. We take care of customers. It’s about giving back to the community. That’s the image we want to show.” 

We're in the Money 

Published: Saturday, October 28, 2023

bbcover a6f64

By George L. Nitti 

Having the right equipment is the key to recovery. Also, the key to getting paid! 

In April of 2023, a tractor-trailer heavily loaded veered off the I-10/I-20 split in West Texas, resting in a tough spot that would require some heavy duty equipment to get it out.

B & B Wrecker, under the supervision of lead operator Harvey Carrera, said, “We were dispatched out there after a couple of towing companies turned down the job because they didn’t have the necessary equipment. We were the only ones in the area with rotators.” 

B & B brought out their two 1150 Century 50-ton rotators - one on a 2015 Peterbuilt 389 and the other a 2005 Kenworth T880 - and a transport truck containing airbags. 

A primary challenge was that the highway could not be closed; B & B had little room to maneuver. They had to work in a tight spot with concerns of getting their rotators scratched due to the proximity of the casualty against the backdrop of a busy thoroughfare.  

Weight was another issue. 

“We were first told it was 17,000 pounds, but I knew that wasn’t the case when I tried to pick it up by the nose and my rotator lifted up from the back,” said Carrera. “I knew it was loaded more than that. It turned out to be 42,000 pounds.” 

That required a change in plans, as the team shifted their rotators to upright the trailer while using a bridge pillar to drag the front of the tractor forward.  

“There was a lot of shifting going on so that we could get into position,” said Carrera. “Safety was a primary concern.” 

To move the trailer, they cut a couple of holes in it to secure the straps. Then they placed air bags under the trailer to prop it up. Once uprighted they had to drag it all the way out and remove the trailer from the tractor, carefully navigating without hitting the guard rail.

"It was a real pain," said Carrera. "The tractor trailer was wrecked pretty good."

The tractor, once removed from the trailer, was placed on a tandem axle rollback while the trailer, with tires all messed up, put on one of B & B’s Bob Tail Tractors, where it was transported to their towing facility in Pecos, Texas, 55 miles from the casualty.  

“3 days later it was picked up,” said Carrera. “They paid the bill. I like it like that."


Cold Weather Safety

Published: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Driver PPE dbb1d
By Brian J. Riker

Towers are often called upon to perform superhuman feats of endurance during periods of extreme weather. I remember early on in my career running 36 hours straight during winter storms. I wish I had that energy level again! In all seriousness, I had no idea back then how dangerous I was, or the risks I was taking. We all have been in the same position before, especially towers in rural areas that can’t typically support a large staff year-round.

With winter rapidly approaching I thought it appropriate to give some reminders about the effects of extreme cold on the human body. The first caution I have is that cold affects all of us, even if you feel you have become acclimated to the cold— you still are not immune from its effects.

When unusual blasts of Artic air blanket deep into the southern half of the US, as has happened before, those operating in the normally warmer parts of the country have more difficulty with the cold because they are not acclimated nor is their equipment usually prepared for extreme cold; however even those of us from the northern part of the country need to take extra precautions.

Hydration, diet, and rest are just as important in the cold as they are in the heat. Without proper hydration levels our body can’t process the calories we intake and convert them to heat. It is suggested to increase your daily caloric intake by 20-30% or more if you are going to spend extended periods outdoors.

This does not mean eating an extra candy bar; instead eat some high carb, warm food like pasta. Warm drinks are best but avoid caffeine. Water and juice are great choices as well. I strongly recommend always keeping some beef jerky, granola and bottled water in the truck. Even tow trucks can become stranded in traffic or stuck in a remote area for several hours awaiting help.

Dress in layers with a sweat wicking base layer. Hats, hoods, and face masks are very important. Almost 50% of body heat escapes through the head, so keep it covered and dry. Our body will perspire during physical activity, and we need to keep this moisture off our skin since wet skin reduces our core temperature almost twice as fast as dry.

Always carry extra clothes and blankets, socks, and even extra footwear. We will succumb to frost bite in our toes and fingers quickly if they are not kept warm and dry. Frost bite is caused by exposure to cold and can occur in just minutes. Hands, feet, ears and face are most prone to frostbite. Frostbite will appear as discoloration of the skin. Often someone experiencing frostbite will not realize it due to accompanying numbness.

If you start shivering, do not ignore it! Shivering is the body’s first warning sign that your core temperature is falling. Hypothermia means the body temperature has fallen below 95⁰F. It can kill you. Symptoms include lack of coordination, confusion, slowed reactions, and sleepiness.

Physical exertion during cold weather places extra strain on your cardiac system. Be extra careful if you have high blood pressure or a history of cardiac problems. Even very healthy individuals are already working harder just to stay warm so please be mindful of your own physical condition. There is up to a 53% greater risk of heart attack in cold weather.

The extra effort required to maintain core temperature fatigues you much quicker than normal. Keep this in mind when scheduling; you simply can’t do as much as normal. Extra breaks are required for food and water, as well as coming out of the cold to warm up.

Management should monitor employees for signs of exposure, require more frequent check-in calls, dispatch an extra helper for more complex jobs and allow longer rest breaks. Consider postponing jobs that are not critical until the weather allows better working conditions.

When Lightning Strikes Twice: Ride Alongs in a Distracted Age

Published: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Lighting PIC copy 05742
By Randall C. Resch 

If you’re both tower and parent, consider what dangers exist when venturing onto high-speed highways with someone “riding along?” Because tow operators are parents too, kids ride along in tow trucks as a part of daily activities. Along with my siblings, I too was raised in my parent’s tow business. As tow owner, I’d shuffle my kids to daily activities. The plus side of kids riding along was that it was convenient and a money saving effort. On the downside, I wasn’t concerned what possible risks were present, but 40-years ago, distracted driving wasn’t an everyday danger.   

On November 04, 2024, twenty-five-year-old Keagan Spencer was struck by a distracted motorist while trying to wrangle a dog on the highway. Making this scenario more tragic, his one and-half-year-old daughter was “along for the ride.”  

Consider the Dangers 

In Keagan’s loss, the tow community was sent reeling; not only to record another tow operator fatality, but picturing his daughter strapped into a car seat gone viral is certain to grab your attention. While the photo alone tugs at one’s heart strings, a scenario like this happened years ago.  

On July 07, 2012, a flatbed carrier transported an SUV during early morning hours on Kentucky’s, Interstate 75 in Laurel County. Riding with the carrier’s operator were his two sons, ages eighteen and younger. A box truck, piloted by a 24-year-old DUI motorist, drifted atop the white line mortally sweeping the carrier and the operator. Most likely, the hard impact woke both sons as they watched their father’s still tumbling body land forward of the carrier’s position. The older son reacted instantly by calling 911. How horrible for them! 

Because we may not pre-think the dangers associated in working calls on high speed highways, any ride along is “at-risk” should the tow truck crash while driving in traffic or be crashed into while parked. What about the child or rider that doesn’t stay in the truck only to be struck by an out-of-control vehicle? If a child were hurt or killed, would the (tow) parent be prosecuted for child endangerment? How does one carry on at the loss of a child? 

In Harm’s Way 

Per mandates of the California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement, Section 6, Response to Calls, “Subsection J”, it states: “Only tow truck personnel and equipment requested shall respond to a CHP call (e.g., tow truck driver bringing significant others, family members, friends, or pets, is not allowed).” To me, there’s something eerily defined in this directive. 

In all reality, the risk of being a tow operator in today’s “distracted driving” environment goes beyond comprehension. Any event that requires a wrecker or carrier parking on an emergency shoulder or going “boots to the ground” has potential for vehicle impact or pedestrian strike. By following industry “hot topics,” simply count how many tow trucks are reported struck on highway shoulders. The numbers are staggering. That said, what potential risks exist to ride alongs if: 

--the rider gets out of the tow truck and wanders 

--the rider is standing behind the truck and is run over or backed over 

--the rider slips and falls from the truck’s cab 

--the truck, in traffic, is impacted and overturns  

--a fire ensues due to impact or crash 

--the rider experiences an immediate medical episode 

--the truck’s Ebrake releases and rolls away  

--they witness a tragic incident 

Too Great a Risk? 

When the (parent) tow operator is stuck by a distracted motorist and a child witnesses the incident, are they scarred for life? Most certainly “Yes!” Regardless of age, these are a few considerations to pre-think if ride alongs are allowed. Because accidents are the product of the unknown, I personally can’t choose one’s fate over safety. I write this in all respect, sadness and prayers sent to the children and families who’ve lost their fathers and loved ones.        

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Protecting the Salvage Value of Vehicles 

Published: Wednesday, November 08, 2023

salvagevalue 2b754
By Brian J Riker 

As a young tower, I clearly remember a local body shop owner giving me hell because I had shoveled a bunch of oil dry into the back seat of what I believed to be a totaled car. Have you thought about the salvage value of the vehicles you are towing away from accident scenes or impounds? 

Attention to this detail can increase your direct compensation through billable actions, secondary compensation by increasing the value of the unclaimed vehicles you must auction off each month as well as reduce potential insurance liability claims. 

Perhaps the simplest method to accomplish all three of these goals is to apply crash film. I carried these products in my trucks when I was an active tower and strongly recommend you do as well.  

Why? 

We have a duty to protect the public from hazards; therefore, we must inspect each vehicle before we leave the scene and secure any loose parts. This is easily accomplished by using a crash film that is self-adhesive to simply wrap the loose and damaged parts. 

By taking this precaution, you have not only reduced the risk of something loose flying off and injuring someone, but you have also taken the first step in preserving the salvage value of the vehicle. 

Everything has a salvage value! Do not fall prey to the thought process of “it’s a total, who cares.” Something as simple as an undamaged, or even slightly damaged, bumper cover can fetch several hundred dollars at a salvage yard. 

Think about the interior of the vehicle as well. Don’t be in a hurry and sweep the debris into the interior; rather, use a trash can to hold the oil dry and other trash swept from the roadway. This act can save hundreds, if not thousands in interior cleanup and repair -possibly making the difference between a total loss and a repairable car. 

Again, with total value preservation in mind, you need to protect that interior from further damage. This is another opportunity to use a crash film to cover open windows, broken glass or door seals that don’t line up properly. This service has value, and in many areas, it is a billable item. Check your tow service agreement to see if you can invoice for this. 

The interior clean out of the car that I mentioned earlier in this article cost my employer almost $500. If he had chosen not to pay for my lack of knowledge, the body shop could have stopped using us, made a claim against our insurance or even a complaint to the police agency we towed for. Unlikely, yes, but still a possibility. 

Even without a customer involved, protecting the value of unclaimed vehicles will increase your net income from disposal auctions. It may not increase that specific vehicle’s value, but once your company earns a reputation for taking care of all the small details, it will attract a better level of buyer to sales. They will be willing to pay more for each unit, knowing they are getting the best possible value out of each unit. 

Lastly, this same reputation for attention to detail will not be overlooked by local collision repair centers and should lead to increased recommendations from the high-quality body shops for your towing services. 

November 22 - November 28, 2023

Tribal Flamed Stars and Stripes 

Published: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Resized 20231016 170456 480b2

By George L. Nitti 

Fine Artist Cecil Burrowes is no stranger to the towing community. He is sought after for his airbrush talents, producing eclectic designs on a multitude of tow trucks. He has won awards at tow shows for the trucks that he has painted. He was also the designer of the Spirit Ride casket that crisscrossed America several times to bring attention to tower fatalities and move over laws.  

His latest design is a patriotic themed tribal flame with candy-colored stars and stripes, with hues of vibrant blue and red. He was commissioned by County Wide Auto Collision of Maspeth Queens in October for their 23’ Hino on a 15 ton Century flatbed.  

“I did previous trucks for County Wide,” said Burrowes. “The graphics on this truck were more involved, more detailed.”  

In working, Cecil first lays out his intricate design by drawing it.  

“I love to draw,” he said.  

At the front of the unit, on the hood of the truck, are perfectly shaped white stars that sit on top of blue candy colored paint.  

Cecil added, “The stars were cut from the computer, placed and then removed after both silver and blue paint was applied to the area. Then when everything was dry, I peeled the stars off. 

Tribal flames consume the unit, from top to bottom, front to back, and is the hallmark of this unique design; although there are flourishes of other design elements, such as the finely rendered NYC landscape that lays under the County Wide name on the side doors, and on the back of the truck. Also pinstriping and elegant shadowed lettering, including the phone number, pop.

One spokesman at County Wide said, “Cecil makes those designs out of his head. Everybody looks at this truck and waves at it.” 

As the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore 2023 arrives next week, Nov. 15 through 18, County Wide will exhibit and vie for a prize at the American Wrecker Pageant.  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Top-Shelf Heavy-Hauler 

Published: Wednesday, November 08, 2023

topshelf eblast 1b1c3
By George L. Nitti 

Professionalism and service come in many forms; the quality of ingredients matter. 

Larry Haynie, owner of LW’s Towing of Frisco, Texas, once compared his company’s professionalism to a Niemann Marcus rather than a Walmart. “We’re not the cheapest but we are the most professional, providing top-shelf service.”  

Professionalism and service that includes an impeccable fleet of custom painted wreckers. His newest addition is blue and pearl white, a sparkling clean 2021 T800 Kenworth 30 ft. Vulcan Industrial Bed made by Miller Industries. Haynie is a stickler for proper maintenance of equipment and professional appearance of units, personally going through his fleet twice a week. This baby, with its expansive features, adds an additional layer of service that is a win/win for both the company and their customers. 

“We haul a lot of the heavy trailers for the oil companies in Odessa and Midland, a 4.5-hour ride from where we are in Frisco,” Haynie said. “We’ll go all over the country.” 

Beside hauling oil field equipment like cool bending units, they move a lot of equipment in town such as tractors, skid steers, storage units.... “Anything lower than 9 feet with a 30,000 pound payload we can put on the bed. It's an 80,000 pound rated truck.”  

Haynie points out that the versatility of the industrial bed enables them to do anything a standard bed can do which has a payload of 20,000 pounds. “I can haul a tractor trailer or a Volkswagen. It’s diverse,” he said. 

And in some respects, with more utility than a lowboy trailer. “A lowboy needs a truck and trailer. And more space to load," said Haynie. "This unit opens us up for police calls when needed.” 

In addition to the bed is a 35-ton heavy duty wheel lift, providing more options to haul say a dump truck or 18-wheeler on the back while hauling something else on the bed. “It’s an overgrown flatbed,” Haynie remarked. 

Like the rest of their fleet, this wrecker was purchased at Texas Wrecker Sales and reflects their signature custom painted graphics executed by David Moon, a design that includes a large wave and a two checkered colored pattern.  

The company name is prominent, diagonally tilted across the top of their doors and written in large letters across the boom of their wreckers. 

LW’s clearly stands out. Like Patrone, it's a reach above the standard tequila. 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine. 

It’s Showtime 

Published: Thursday, October 26, 2023

redriver2 77628
By George L. Nitti 

It’s Showtime! Yes, Red River’s latest eye-catching, hard to miss wrap is somewhat of a departure from their previous wraps, inspired by a party barge boat with graphics designed by Digital Effects Signs and Graphics of Texarkana, Arkansas.  

Texarkana, a border town between two states (“one leg in Texas, one leg in Arkansas”), is not too far from the Red River, which the company was named after.  

The company name clearly stands out, written in large red, yellow and white letters that slant down on the sides of their 2020 Freightliner with a 22-foot steel JerrDan rollback. 

Brad Sinyard, the driver of the unit, said he was given some autonomy on the design.  

“I just wanted it to look like the party barge that the Bossman has,” said Sinyard. “He lets me do what I want for the most part. I’ve been with the company for nine years. We grew up since we were little bitty.” 

Bold and colorful is how Sinyard describes their newest unit. “It makes a statement of who we are.” 

Besides its clear lettering, its colors burst with a design that can be characterized as graffiti art.  

“It’s something you would see on trains,” said Sinyard.  

On the outside, the name Wayne Akins is memorialized.  

“He is the owner’s father, who passed away in 2013 and was a towman,” said Sinyard. 

Akins started the company in 1976, according to owner David Akins. “My father’s daily mantra to customers was to make sure to always tell them that ‘Everything’s Gonna be Alright,’” said Akins. “It just stuck with us. Now we tell our customers that. We know that it’s not the best situation at the time. But things will get better.” 

To match up the exterior bold design with the inside, Sinyard said that the seats, dashboard and other areas inside the truck were redone, giving it somewhat of a retro, modernish feel and definitely something for customers to feel better about, particularly when listening to the new sound system that was put into the truck. 

On the backside of the rollback, it states “It’s Showtime.”  

No doubt about it, this wrecker was born to shine. 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

November 22 - November 28, 2023

Worm Gear Winches

Published: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

upright worm gear winches 2722d

Worm gear winches are designed to pull heavy loads in low-speed, high torque applications.

Benefits

--Less likely to slip than other types of winches because the worm gear design provides more contact between the teeth of the gears, which prevents slippage.

--Compact. This makes them ideal for use in confined spaces, such as behind the cab of a truck. Typical features include: Clutch position indicator, providing safe, visual means of ensuring positive clutch engagement.Sliding clutch with the reverse draft; Assuring complete and even engagement under load. Adjustable oil brake with automatic engagement during payout; Enhancing brake life and improving load management.

--Less likely to jam than other types of winches. This is because the teeth on the gears are not straight, but rather are angled. This prevents the gears from becoming jammed together.
For more information, contact: winchesinc.com/types-of-winches/upright-worm-gear/

Snatch Block Pulley

Published: Wednesday, October 04, 2023
pulley small 8ef01
XRP Snatch Block Pully is a lightweight alternative to traditional heavy snatch blocks/Pulleys. The XRP snatch block pully can be used to increase pulling power or redirect the winch line. The XRP is for use with synthetic rope only and is to be used in conjunction with a soft shackle. 

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 4”
For 3/8" & 1/2" shackles
Synthetic Rope 3/26" To 1/2" Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 12,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 6”
For 1/2" to 5/8" Shackle
Synthetic Rope: 1/2" to 3/4” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 58,000-lbs.

Xrteme Snatch block Pulley 10”
For 1" Shackle
Synthetic Rope 1” Inch Diameter
Weight Capacity: 85,000-lbs.

For more information on this product, visit towtoolz.com

Mega Carrying Case for Lock-Out Tools

Published: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

carryingcase 7f379
Access Tools, the undisputed leader in lockout tools, has a Heavy Duty Carrying Case that is designed to fit all of their In-The-Door Tools along with other tools and accessories. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case is made with luggage quality nylon, features heavy duty zippers, reinforced seams, and is virtually impossible to rip or tear. It also features see-through pockets made with heavy duty industrial quality plastic so you can easily organize your tools.

All of the Complete Locksmith Sets from Access Tools come with the Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case as a standard item, but it can also be purchased separately either as a replacement for an aging case or an upgrade to another tool set. Don’t struggle with an inferior Carrying Case to keep your tools organized and at your fingertips. The Heavy Duty Mega Deluxe Case from Access Tools is the solution to all of your organization problems. For more information, visit www.CarOpeningTools.com

November 22 - November 28, 2023

Veteran repo driver Steve Andrews gave his take on the repossession that led to a police officer shooting.

Repo Driver Weighs in on Decatur Shooting 

Published: Monday, October 16, 2023

As details of the Decatur, Alabama police shooting of Steve Perkins continue to unfold, a repo driver weighed in on common practices for car repossessions in the state of Alabama. 

Steve Andrews, who repossessed cars for more than a decade, said anyone who works in the industry should leave if somebody tries to stop a car repossession on their property. According to the law, if police show up during a repossession then that repo is over. 

Andrews said, “Legally in Alabama, if somebody comes out…and it may be nationwide but if somebody comes out and objects to the repossession…technically they can go back into the house and you have to leave without that vehicle.” 

In terms of the deadly Decatur police shooting of Steve Perkins, Andrews says that it puzzles him as to why the tow truck driver fled the scene when Perkins allegedly threatened him with a handgun but then returned with Decatur police. 

Andrews said, “It’s a tragic situation, I don’t know anything about the shooting part, I don’t know a thing in the world about the police and the shooting part. But to me the police should have never been called. If the repo man called, he should have never done that. I don’t know what he was thinking he was gone do. Evidently, he doesn't know the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act that tells you if the police show up, the repo is over. Either he doesn't know or he doesn't care.” 

Source: waaytv.com

Repo Driver Ambushed and Killed in Chicago 

Published: Monday, October 09, 2023

A repo driver working in Chicago during the wee hours of the night was ambushed and gunned down in his tow truck after repossessing a black Land Rover. 

27-year-old Jack Jacobsen, who worked for Northwest Recovery, was attacked by a large group of people around 1:30 a.m., his tow truck riddled with bullets. 

"We don't know if this was a random act, if it was a directed action or if it was simply car thieves that saw someone turn the keys to a very expensive automobile over," said Northwest Towing attorney Tom Glasgow. "He's a great kid. I just saw a tremendous kid who had a great personality and was always upbeat. It is such a tragic loss." 

Jacobsen was a U.S. Navy veteran and an expectant father. 

He and his fiancée were preparing for their baby shower this weekend, according to his mother, who rushed to the scene of the crime with his fiancee. 

Investigators are now pulling video from a city pod camera nearby, and Glasgow said the tow truck was also equipped with several cameras. 

"They provide a very wide swath of visual view for what occurs during a repossession and what happens after the repossession in order to protect our drivers," Glasgow said. 

Source: abc7chicago.com/

Tow Company Owner Murdered on Repo Job 

Published: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Jesse Jones, 44, a tow owner in St. Louis, was murdered while repossessing a car on Thursday, September 7. 

Jones was on a mission to pick up a Jeep Cherokee on a short-term loan from a dealership from a woman who was in the process of moving. Jones’ sister Stephanie informed that the woman’s brother was helping her with the move when Jones showed up and was shot dead. 

Police tracked the alleged shooter, Dwayne Davis, 27, using a GPS device on the Jeep. Investigators tracked the vehicle the jeep, where Illinois State Police attempted to stop it. The Jeep then sped off before crashing on the Poplar Street Bridge, according to court documents. 

Police say Davis was spotted exiting the Jeep after the crash before throwing a gun off the bridge. 

Jones’ sister said her brother “had a big heart. He was a big, burly man who you might cross a street when you first saw him, but he would do anything to make someone smile."  

Stephanie Jones said Saturday that her brother loved his new wife, Chrysta, whom he married this spring. He enjoyed traveling the country on his motorcycle and reading. He is survived by an adopted adult son and a teenage daughter.  

"It is a huge loss for the people he loved and his family. He would drop everything and drive three states just to help us out," she said. "The world is a worse place today without him." 

Source: stltoday.com

Repo Business Booming 

Published: Friday, April 28, 2023

According to a recent report on rising delinquencies on subprime auto loans, the repossession industry is continuing to benefit, seeing a banner year as repos have continued to rise since the peak of the Pandemic in 2021. In March, the percentage of delinquent subprime auto loans increased to 5.3 percent, up from 2.6 percent two years ago. Various factors are at play, including rising interest rates, higher prices for used and new cars, and inflation pinching consumers across the board.

At the recent North American Reposessors Summit conference in Orlando, Florida, it was reported that repo companies are having a hard time keeping up with demand and finding drivers. “As the economy curves down, our industry curves up,” said Ben Deese, vice president at North Carolina-based Home Detective Co. The $1.7 billion industry primarily recovers assets like cars, trucks, and boats, all requiring skilled tow truck drivers.    

Speaking to this point with TIW, Jordan McIntosh of Rapture Enterprises of Burnsville, North Carolina, who services the Appalachian region covering several states, spoke of his current need for more drivers, noting that during the Pandemic a lower demand caused some of his agents to opt for unemployment benefits.  

He said, “We lost a lot of good agents, but fortunately had some good guys who saw the need to keep our company open. That’s what got us through until the volume started coming back. In January of 23’ we broke our record for the numbers of vehicles we picked up.” 

Anticipating this summer’s volume, McIntosh has bought five late model trucks in the last year and has been adding drivers "pretty much consistently." He said, “I’ve got seven drivers now, but to be honest with you, I could use seven more.” 

Source: Bloombergmotor1.com and Tow Industry Week

