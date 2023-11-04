“Superfog” Catastrophe: Two Towers Reflect 

Jewelry Related Injuries

By Randall C. Resch Wearing a wedding band (or metal watch bands and jewelry) while working in the towing and recovery industry could result in experiencing a painful burn injury likely to last a lifetime without complete recovery. “Electrothermal Burns” occur in many ways such as when jewelry, metal watch bands and or wedding rings short-circuit through the (jewelry) item when it “ground’s” to an open terminal or metal housing, or when holding a metal mechanic’s tool in one hand and lifting a charged battery with both hands. Another example of electrothermal contact would be wrapping recovery chain around an overturned truck’s frame, and next to the truck’s starter solenoid while holding chain in the same hand as one’s ring finger. If both “hot” and “ground” occur instantaneously, there’s likelihood the ring or jewelry item could blow off the wearer’s body in fiery ball or sear itself to the wearer’s skin. Electrothermal Burns create second and third-degree, full thickness injuries that take months, if not years to heal. Burns like these reportedly are the most severe type of burn that requires immediate medical treatment. Nerve and blood vessel damage oftentimes leave the burn site looking pale, blackened and charred. Despite its severity, burns (like this) are said to be “painless” because nerve endings are destroyed. Don’t believe what you hear! I understand that the odds of experiencing an injury like this is rare, yet potential is always possible especially when working around live power during recovery events, service calls, or simply wrenching on the old jalopy. It’s Nothing New In researching this narrative, I happened upon a letter, written forty-years ago, to The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, by Doctor’s Israel Dvoretzky, MD., and Nira R. Silverman, M.D. Yale University, New Haven, CT. The 1984 letter stated: “We would, therefore, emphasize the danger that can be caused by car batteries (l2-volt or 24-volt) in certain circumstances. Car mechanics should not wear any metal objects on their hands while handling batteries, in order to avoid the risk of sustaining deep second-degree burns.” Although not specific to tow operators, the article further stated: “Gold, a metal with high thermal conductivity, can heat up to its melting point in a matter of seconds. Many treatments have been described, including local wound care to split- and full-thickness skin grafts.” These easy to heed warnings don’t require rocket science to understand. We recommend that tow personnel and mechanical staff should be warned (and trained) about the potential risks of electrical contact burns. And advise that all jewelry, including metal watch bands, wedding bands and necklaces should be removed when mechanical and recovery work is to commence. As an additional level of safety, live battery terminals should be covered (or disconnected) while working in the vicinity of the battery, or other uncovered “hot sources.” More than one tow operator and mechanic can share their story of a wedding ring that was snagged on a frame part or “smashed” during recovery. A ring that gets snagged can shred finger skin like a potato peeler. Sure, there will be those scattered few who won’t remove their bands due to their beliefs regarding the sanctity of marriage; however, freak, unannounced incidents do happen making this reminder one of importance. While electrothermal burns injuries are rarely life-threatening, there’s good chance that a full-thickness (ring) burn will permanently affect the use of one’s hand. Personally, I don’t wear my wedding band while working around tow trucks or wrenching cars. My best pal Christine fully understands my reasoning. Keeping all my fingers intact is a personal choice and one I recommend you make as yours. It might be time to include a jewelry safety class in your company’s next safety meeting? Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Physical Evaluations

Brian J Riker Does your company require a pre-employment physical examination of your employees? What about a US DOT medical certification for all your drivers, not just your CDL licensed drivers? Do you require periodic reevaluation of your employee’s physical condition for continued employment? If you answered no to any of these questions you may be placing your company at great risk. Workplace health evaluations for employees, especially those that perform physical labor, are critical to catching issues before they become emergencies, injuries or even result in death. I was reminded of this recently while working with a client to review their driver qualification files for a mock motor carrier compliance audit, when one specific medical certification, or lack thereof, caught my eye for a new hire that was about to start driving that week. Many employers of professional drivers are already familiar with the requirements to have a DOT medical certificate for their CDL drivers; after all, they can’t have a valid CDL without one, yet there is some confusion around this regulation and how it applies to non-CDL drivers. Following my contention that most towers regularly engage in non-excepted interstate commerce, and therefore all your drivers that operate any vehicle in furtherance of commerce with a gross weight rating greater than 10,000 pounds must be fully qualified interstate drivers. This includes 49 CFR 391.41, which mandates they possess a valid medical certificate issued by a provider registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and listed on the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners. This certificate must be carried by any non-CDL driver, and produced to law enforcement officers upon demand, whenever they are operating a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce, and in many states, even when operating intrastate only. The employer must have a copy of this certificate in the driver qualification file and have a system in place to ensure the driver presents an updated certificate prior to the expiration of the current certificate. Further, the employer must verify that the certificate presented is valid and the provider is listed on the Registry with documentation of such kept in the driver qualification file. It is my recommendation that all employers require their drivers to obtain a medical certification with at least one year validity. Any less than one year indicates the driver may have serious health concerns that need to be addressed before they have a health related emergency while operating one of your vehicles. What about your non driving positions? They can have critical health issues too, so should they also be examined? Absolutely! A workplace health examination may be the only time many people see a medical professional. These examinations have caught many serious health issues. The recently discovered missing DOT medical exam documentation caught a driver’s severe diabetic conditions that had been left untreated and were presenting serious, potentially fatal, threats to their health when they were forced to submit to the evaluation. The scary part is, this driver had been working for another company and driving every day in a very unhealthy condition, and while medically unqualified to drive. Had this driver passed out or suffered another medical emergency while driving the results could have been fatal, not only to the driver but perhaps a customer or other innocent bystander. The resulting lawsuits would have likely led to large settlements against the employer. This could be financially devastating to a small business tower and could have all been avoided with an inexpensive periodic medical examination and compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. Remember, being a qualified driver, or anyone in a safety sensitive position, is much more than just having the skill set to perform the job duties and a valid license or certification credential. They must also be physically, mentally and emotionally fit for duty or they are a danger to themselves and everyone around them.