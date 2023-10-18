Quick Clearance of Burned Up Trailer 



By George L. Nitti

Bill’s Towing is no stranger to tractor trailer recoveries on busy interstates like I-70 in Ohio.

Early morning, around 6 a.m., about 8 miles from their St. Clairsville facility directly east of Columbus, Ohio, Bill's was called in by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to recover an XPO Logistics tractor trailer that had caught fire. The axles were burned up and most of the trailer, loaded with pellets of rock salt, also charred, including the skids and plastic in which the rock salt was encased.

Bill's responded with their two 60 ton JerrDan rotators, one on a 21’ Peterbuilt, the other a 22’ Kenworth. Upon arrival, brothers Chad and Ty Coulson, both certified crane operators, called in a response equipment truck and a Landoll trailer to further assist with the recovery.

“We do heavy lifts like this multiple times a week,” said Chad. “It’s a pretty standard recovery.”

At first the brothers discussed unloading the trailer filled with salt but were concerned that the busy interstate would be tied up too long under such a scenario.

“Quick clearance recovery is a key part of what we do,” said Chad. "We try to work quickly and safely at the same time."

So, they altered their plan to lift the entire trailer off the ground with the goal of safely securing it on the Landoll trailer, betting that the trailer would hold together.

Working in tandem, the brothers positioned one of the rotators at the front and one where the trailer split.

“We ran 12-inch-wide straps under the trailer, and we were able to pick it up without it breaking in half and set it on the trailer,” said Chad. “At one point, we had it four feet off the ground and it didn’t look too pretty, but it held together.”

With the tractor loaded onto the Landoll, they then realized they needed to bring it down in height, as there would be clearance issues taking the trailer back to their facility.

Chad said, “We had to take the landing gear off the trailer to get it under height.”

Highway clean-up ensued and the mangled tractor was taken back to Bill's storage facility, where it currently resides until further plans are made to remove it.





