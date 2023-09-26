Machine Recovery Amidst Fire and Death

OSHA and the Towing Industry

By Brian J. Riker Does OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Act) regulate the towing industry? This has been debated for as long as I can recall, and the short answer is YES. Since at least January 2002 there has been an industry classification code specifically for the towing industry, and it has never been on the exempted industries list. Towing industry regulation prior to 2002 was lumped into either general transportation or service stations. For reference the current NAICS Code is 488410. Now before you panic, OSHA is a complicated but predictable agency, and you may have some protection from random inspections and enforcement if your state has their own occupational safety and health agency. Ultimately all industries must comply with at least the basic principles of OSHA which makes it an employer’s duty to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards. This is known as the General Duty Clause. Our industry is complicated — while OSHA clearly regulates all activities at a fixed place of business — they do not have jurisdiction over activities that are regulated by another Federal Agency such as the Department of Transportation. Meaning, if your towing company engages in interstate commerce, and is therefore subject to US Department of Transportation regulation, you may have two or more agencies with overlapping areas of responsibility regarding employee health and safety to be mindful of compliance with. Still not sure about OSHA regulations and the towing industry. A cursory search of OSHA records since 2002 returns hundreds of inspection details with many that involve struck by type accidents mostly occurring alongside public roadways. These inspections resulted in enforcement actions against towing companies with fines ranging from a few hundred to over twelve thousand dollars. These inspections have occurred all across the country, including in some states that have notably strong state run OSHA programs like California. No state is excluded from OSHA enforcement, nor is any employer, even the self-employed and family only operations. It is important to note that OSHA has a very wide jurisdiction and often gathers tips to begin investigations from multiple sources including news outlets, social media and reports from current or former employees that may be disgruntled. This is important to consider when posting pictures of jobs online or bragging about abusing your equipment, especially if a failure were to result later, as you may have just given the investigator the evidence needed to condemn yourself. OSHA has been known to show up at the scene of a large crash because an investigator happened to see it on the news or was in the area, and yes they can just show up unannounced although this is rather unusual and you do have protections against immediate inspection and enforcement unless they witness something that is an immediate hazard to life - then they can shut down a job on the spot with a stop work order. Please do not confuse the under 10 employee threshold for posting injury reports with the fact that OSHA applies to your operation. Additionally, this threshold does not apply if there is a serious injury resulting in hospitalization, loss of an appendage, eyesight or death. Any accident resulting in any of those conditions must be immediately reported to the nearest OSHA office for investigation. Further, should you be a large employer with 250 or more employees there is also an electronic reporting requirement.

An Alternative Dolly Plan

By Randall C. Resch We know there’s nothing “routine” in the towing and recovery industry. Any tower worth their salt knows how to think outside the box, but there are some industry related situations bound to test any tower’s mettle. Let’s focus on a rare occurrence that hardly ever happens, but one where a solution must be found one way or another. How do you tow an extra-long, extra wide boat trailer that doesn’t roll because one side has a rotted tire or a bearing is blown out? A west coast tow company received a police call requesting they impound a dilapidated, twenty-two foot, double-axle, Nacra Cat boat trailer. Typical to boat marinas across the US, this trailer’s owner likely abandoned the trailer leaving it to rot in the marina’s parking lot. In typical police call dispatch instructions, the impounding officer never mentioned to their dispatch the condition of the trailer being towed. You know the drill. On arrival, there it sits, rusted in place, lame from a melted wheel bearing and a rotted, left side flat tire. And typical to most trailers exposed to a lifetime of saltwater exposure, the lugs were crusted solid making a tire swap impossible. Because the trailer was empty, its weight wasn’t the issue; however, the trailer’s extra width created a problem. One Fat Cat If ya’ know sailboats, Nacra Cats and Prindle sailboats have extra wide, banana shaped twin hulls, a tall, twenty-six-foot mast, and a trampoline like net centered between the hulls. As with all sailboats loaded on trailers, keeping rudders from dragging and an overlength mast (with rigging) secured for travel are always problematic. Unloaded trailers are a different story.



Because Nacra and Prindle Cat trailers vary in outside-to-outside axle widths, depending on the trailer, a dilapidated, over width boat trailer likely won’t fit atop a standard set of 84-inch-wide tow truck dollies with cross bars spread to their max. Different types of boat trailers have low-edged fenders, accessory pods, spare tire mounts, even wider than usual tire sizes. When a carrier isn’t available, now what? A head scratcher for sure. Most newbie towers won’t have enough experience (or creativity) to figure-out an option to tow the trailer. At the same time, towers might be markedly apprehensive in admitting to the impounding officer they don’t know how to tow it. That’s not something they want to hear. Get Creative In situations like these, dollies are a tower’s best friend, but not in the usual manner. When a carrier isn’t available, consider this alternative dolly plan that’s worked for me several times, especially when extra wide sailboat trailers have flat tires, missing tires, or worse yet, seized wheel bearings. Consider eight easy steps for single or double axles:



--For safety purposes, chock the trailer’s tires

--Attach the trailer to the wheel-lift’s ball hitch and secure safety chains as required by law

--Position dolly racks (wheels) under the rearward axle

--Drop the crossbar’s outward ends into dolly receivers, spread to the tire’s width (tighter for flat tires) if there’s a boat atop the trailer. For additional height, keep crossbar ends “tight” toward center

--With dolly bars in-place (in the dolly’s receivers), pull loose bar ends together at the center of the trailer’s cross axle. A combination of chain and several, one-inch motorcycle straps, work great for this step in keeping axle ends together at the centered location

--To be in-compliance with vehicle code laws, add tie down straps to the dolly carriage to the trailer’s frame to ensure safe towing.

--Add necessary straps and rope (where needed) to secure boat to the trailer or prevent parts from flying.

--Install extension lights. When towing under these circumstances, stay off the highway; use side roads because rotting and rusted wheel bearings shouldn’t be trusted. This technique isn’t one found in dolly manufacturer’s use manuals. It’s not to be used for travel trailers, heavier loaded trailers, or construction trailers with load. This “last resort technique” provides towers an “outside the box solution to problematic boat trailers. As in any tow and recovery technique, it’s highly recommended that towers practice this process at their facility before attempting its use. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches a tow truck operator safety course approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com