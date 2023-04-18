Train Wreckage and Mangled Titanium  

How Far Ahead? By Brian J Riker Previously we talked about following distance and why it is important to maintain a physical space cushion in front of your vehicle for the safety of yourself and your fellow motorists. Today I want to take a few minutes to discuss a virtual space cushion, sometimes called eye lead time. Simply put, how far ahead should you be looking? The short answer is as far as possible; however in reality that can be very subjective. Out west in the open desert you can see great distances, while in an east coast city you may only have half a block of good visibility. Once again, we can answer this question with a time measurement, seconds of course, since they automatically compensate for speed and other variables. I am an advocate for commercial vehicles to follow no closer than 7 seconds and to maintain, when possible, at least a 15 second eye lead time. Even when following closer, the more eye lead time you give yourself the greater your time to make a decision rather than an instinctual reaction to a hazard ahead. Eye lead time should never be less than half your following distance plus one second to allow for recognition and reaction times. Remember, at 60 MPH you are moving 132 feet per second and the average human has a perception time of ¾ second and reaction time of ¾ second, so every advantage you can give yourself counts. One word of caution. It is possible to become too focused on the road ahead and forget to sweep your eyes back to the stuff directly around you, your mirrors, instrument cluster and other areas that need your attention. As with all driving behaviors, it is a balance between gathering information and reacting, meaning you cannot focus for too long on any one thing, task or object. Using good eye lead time is what helps you become a smooth driver. Have you ever been a passenger with someone that seems to be able to make their vehicle just float along as if it were one with the traffic around it? This is likely due to having a greater picture of what is happening around them. Some areas to watch for besides the obvious brake lights ahead are pedestrian crossing signs that are about to change which will indicate a traffic signal is about to change, gaps in traffic that could close up some causing others to slam on their brakes, which way is the driver looking while sitting in their parked car, meaning are they about to pull out in front of you or are they not an immediate threat to your safe passage? These little clues, and many more like them, help a good driver become a great driver by being better able to predict what others around them are about to do. Some feel like it is just intuition, but I say no, it is situational awareness, and situational awareness relies heavily on time to take in the clues around you and gather together information to get a clear picture. Just as you would do a windshield size up as you approach an emergency scene or a walk around before beginning your recovery efforts, gathering all the information you can while driving will make you a safer, smoother and more professional driver. My call to action this week is for my readers to pay attention to their eye lead time and try to improve it for one week. While doing so, pay attention to the extra clues you come across and take a mental evaluation of your own driving experiences at the end of the week. I would love to hear from you about how this had an impact, positive or negative, on your driving behaviors and overall experience on the road. Most people report back to be that they felt more alert and relaxed because they were not always reacting split second to every little thing on the roadway.

Are You TIM Trained Yet?



By Randall C. Resch In 2016, a mid-size, Kentucky auto shop and tow company dispatched a male tow operator to retrieve a disabled pickup on the southbound shoulder of a four-lane highway. Nighttime weather was “warmish” when a collision occurred at approximately 10 p.m. In this straight-away portion of the highway, a highway patrol investigation reported that the highway had little ambient lighting, thus demanding the tow operator to activate the carrier’s overhead amber lights. The tower didn’t place cones, flares or triangles. With the vehicle loaded onto the carrier’s deck, the operator was climbing into the truck’s cab when a van swerved onto the shoulder. The tower likely never saw the vehicle approaching and was killed instantly. From the investigation, two primary factors were cited. The operator walked with his back to traffic. He was returning to the cab from the dangerous traffic side. When fatality investigations (like this) are initiated, the question of training generally tops the list. When asked if the company had a safety program, the tow owner allegedly stated: “Tool-box talks were given at the beginning of each work shift.” No other formal training was mentioned. The owner allegedly claimed no additional training was required due to the operator’s previous experience. Fast forward to the cause of death: the operator, walking the white-line side (with his back to traffic) likely never saw the vehicle approaching. I highly doubt that TIM taught highway safety techniques and training were covered in those tool-box talks. A Company Responsibility Owners have responsibility and accountability to provide employees the safest work environment possible. It’s a legal duty to make available training as it’s applicable to the task. I highly recommend that each tow operator or roadside specialist employed be required to attend and complete the National Traffic Incident Management (TIM) Course. While TIM training isn’t an all intensive (nuts and bolts) training course, its intent provides all responding workers information regarding highway safety. Although TIM training can be taken on-line, also available are live courses (also free) conducted by local fire departments. And, if motivated to become a TIM instructor, attending a “train the trainer” course helps to pass the information along. TIM online is free and available to all towers. It takes only 4-hours of dedicated time to complete. For towers motivated and dedicated to their own safety and survival, make the effort to attend the course whether or not your company demands you go. What’s a few hours of time invested in knowing what could lead you to safer work habits while responding to on-highway requests? Upon successful completion of TIMs, participants are awarded a Certificate of Completion as evidence of attendance. The participant’s information then is added to the national TIM database as training received. TIM training provides a simple premise: a Certificate of Completion is placed into the employee’s file, available for review should any unfortunate incident result in workplace injuries or deaths. Tow owners will find value in having evidence of job specific training when investigators dive deep into the company’s files. There’s no reason not to obtain TIM training as part of every professional tow operator’s work history, especially when it’s no cost training. For more information: https://ops.fhwa.dot.gov/tim/training/

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed nearly 700-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.