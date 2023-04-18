Digital Edition
Wisconsin Bill Aimed at Reducing Reckless Driving
Big Sky for a Big, Long Distance, Recovery
Crane recovery requires serious long distance travel.
How Close is Too Close?
Advice on keeping following distance.
Twisted for a Cause
Wrecker company boasts six units towing for different causes.
Steering Wheel Lock
Claw hooks latch onto steering wheel and brake pedal. product
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 12 - April 18, 2023

Train Wreckage and Mangled Titanium  

coversmall 55952
By George L. Nitti 

It’s a scary scenario when a heavily loaded semi-tractor trailer bottoms out on railroad tracks and gets stuck. It’s even scarier when a train is fast approaching, and the only option is to jump ship. 

Such was the case in February, in Haverstraw, New York, when a tractor trailer loaded with hundreds of titanium rods was hit head on, the tractor smashed, on one side, and the trailer, with the load of titanium rods mangled, bent and strewn in all directions, on the other. 

Fortunately, the driver had gotten out and the train was  spared any casualties. But the recovery made for a super long day for Big Tows Incorporated of Chestnut Ridge, New York. 

Tow operator Dylan Fijor, son of own Ricardo Fijor, informed: “A tractor trailer was in an area he was not supposed to be in and bottomed out on the train tracks. It hasn’t been the first time it’s happened there.” 

Big Tows responded with a small arsenal of equipment, including a couple of heavy duties, several low boys, an excavator, bobcat, and other specialty equipment. 

With their 50-ton Century Rotator on a 2020 389 Peterbuilt, Fijor dragged the tractor out, while Louis Quintana, with the Vulcan Century 50 ton on a 21’ Peterbuilt, winched out the trailer. Then, to clear the mangled titanium from around the tracks, they put an endless loop onto the rods so that “we could get the trains running again,” said Fijor. 

The bigger part of the recovery, however, and the most time consuming, was spent picking up and cutting the bent titanium rods that were 30 to 35 feet long.  

Fijor said, “We had to do a lot of cutting, using specialized blades. Once the titanium was bent, you could not load them on the trailer without them being oversized. They had to be cut. Every single one.” 

This clean-up required an excavator, bobcat and three roll-off containers in which the titanium was loaded, along with a landoll trailer to remove what was left of the trailer, and another low boy to haul the rods that were not destroyed. 

All in all, a job that started around 9 a.m. in the morning did not finish until 1:30 a.m.  

Ohio Towman, Working for AAA, Struck and Killed

Ohio tow truck driver Keith Skaggs, who worked for AAA, along with two others at the scene on I-275 in Anderson Township outside Cincinnati, was killed while Skaggs was loading a member’s car onto the back of his tow truck. 

According to friends, he died doing what he loved best: helping others. 

His pastor, Jim Love, said Skaggs was supposed to get married to Karen Helton on July 1. 

"Whenever I needed odds and ends things done that were usually from, 'Go pick up chicken for a church event' to 'Grab a couple guys and move this for me,' Keith was my guy," he said. 

AAA Director of Fleet Operations Chris Overpeck said Skaggs joined the AAA team 90 days ago. Even though he was new to the team, Overpeck said it was clear he loved to help others. 

"I got the pleasure of meeting Keith a few weeks ago. My mother’s car broke down and he came out to tow her car back to my house," Overpeck said. "During that, I was able to have a good 30-minute conversation with Keith and truly felt the impact of what he loved to do." 

Overpeck said they do everything they can to keep their people safe, but they can’t control what drivers do. 

"We try everything. We put our drivers in reflective clothing so they can be seen and reflected off headlights, as you’ve seen with our trucks, our trucks are basically lit up like a Christmas tree. The lights are very important. We’ve incorporated and actually made our own warning light box," Overpeck said. "The one thing we cannot control is that third-party, that other driver." 

The AAA fleet will host a vigil for Skaggs at their fleet garage on W. Fifth Street at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Source: wcpo.com



Keith Skaggs, pictured center with fiancee Karen Helton, alongside his parents.

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
April 12 - April 18, 2023
Governor Tony Evers signed a bill into law that addresses reckless driving.

Wisconsin Reckless Driving Bill Becomes Law 

To crackdown on reckless driving, Wisconsin’s state legislature presented a bill that was passed by the state assembly to Governor Tony Evers, who signed it into law on April 3.  

The new law, Wisconsin Law Act 1, will empower Wisconsin municipalities to pass legislation to tow and impound cars involved in repeat reckless driving. The law is modeled after a similar policy that has been enforced by the Milwaukee Police Department over the last year. 

Last May, Milwaukee police began towing unregistered vehicles in an attempt to curb the city's reckless driving epidemic. The policy also allows officers to tow vehicles when drivers are cited for driving recklessly, speeding in excess of 25 mph, fleeing an officer, or street racing.  

“I’m glad reckless driving is the first issue we’re addressing this session, but our work cannot stop here,” Evers stated. “I call on the Legislature to support my budget initiatives that will build on this bill and make our roads safer by taking a statewide, multi-pronged approach to urgently addressing reckless driving and dangerous behavior on our roads.” 

Source: tmj4.com and wisconsinexaminer.com/ 

Groups Gather in Texas to Advocate for Stiffer Penalties on Law 

Roadside accident survivors, widows and support groups made the trip to Austin, Texas to speak in favor of House Bill 898 and the Slow Down, Move Over law. 

House Bill 898, if enacted into law in September, 2023, would stiffen the penalties for failure to adhere to the law. Currently the penalty is a fine of up to 200 dollars, but that would increase to between 500 and 1250 for a first-time offense and 1000 to 2000 for a second time offense. 

Mitzi Morin, the widow of Patrick Morin, a tow truck driver who was struck and killed five months ago, was on hand at the event to give testimony in support of the bill.

“It was a very moving day to hear the stories of such tragic loss,” said Morin. 

Since 2019, at least 25 first responders, not including tow truck drivers, have been hit and killed along Texas roadways. 

“I want to draw attention to this bill because our emergency responders are being struck and killed, injured or killed, at a very high rate,” said Morin during a testimonial in which she recounted the roadside death of her husband. 

“It’s been in the media, but you don’t hear a lot about Slow Down Move Over,” said Morin. 

As it stands, the law requires drivers to change lanes or reduce their speed when first responders are working roadside. 

“I feel it’s so important that we protect the people that protect and rescue us,” said Morin. 

Source: kwtx.com/

Man Arrested in Connecticut Towman’s Death 

A man who struck and killed a tow truck driver in Connecticut 11 months ago was charged for his actions. Luis Resto was issued a warrant of arrest on March 30 and turned himself in.  

The tow truck driver, Christopher Russell, was acting as a good samaritan, helping a woman with a flat tire on his way home from work on I-91 in New Haven, Connecticut. As he was walking back to his truck, he was hit by Resto. 

"He loved helping people," said L.J. Miller, Russell's friend and former coworker at one point. "He was caring. Had a great heart. Loved animals. Just a good soul." 

After leaving the scene, court documents said Resto kept driving. A witness gave police dashcam video, where the arrest warrant says: "The dashcam video captures the Nissan Rogue traveling across all three Interstate 91 northbound lanes." Eventually, Resto crashed into a guardrail. 

Police said in relation to that crash, "The witness observed a male in the driver’s seat, who they described as 'gasping for air' and 'incoherent.' The witness observed a 'vape-like' object in the operator’s hand." 

When first responders got there, they administered Narcan to Resto. 

Court documents show Resto told police he, "Snorted a whole bag of heroin and subsequently 'blacked out' while operating the Nissan Rogue on Interstate 91 North." He told them he did not remember hitting Russell. 

After an 11-month investigation police got a warrant, charging Resto with Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol, Evading Responsibility Resulting in Death, Failure to Maintain Proper Lane, and Illegal Operation Failing to Move Over for an Emergency Vehicle. 

Resto was not able to post the bond of $50,000. He will be back in court on May 17. 

"Makes you feel good that finally, 11 months, and there is a spark of light at the end of the tunnel," Miller said. "But I don't think he would change a thing. Because I know Chris and I feel it in my heart that he would have still helped that person because that's just who he was." 

A fundraiser will be held for Russell on May 21 in Manchester at 7 p.m. in the parking lot behind the American Eagle Financial Credit Union to help raise funds for a headstone. It will be $20 a person, and it'll all go toward the headstone. Anything that is left over, Miller said will go to Russell's mother for the funeral expenses. 

Source: www.fox61.com/

Second Georgia Towman Killed in Less than Month 

For the second time in less than a month, an Atlanta tow truck driver has died. 41-year-old Troy Simon was in the process of loading a vehicle on March 26 when a driver under the influence hit a police car and then him. 

"It is like a dream, a bad dream," said Ashley Williams, Simon’s fiancé. "I just want to wake up from it.”  

Simon was an Atlanta area tow-truck operator. Investigators say he was struck on the job just after midnight near the Downtown Connector. 

Medics rushed Simon to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died the next day. 

"He had to go through three surgeries to stop the bleeding, but because he had lost oxygen for 20 minutes, he was basically like brain dead," Williams said. 

State Troopers arrested the driver who allegedly hit Simon and identified him as 22-year-old Troyvarius Crumedy. He faces several charges, including DUI. 

"It is very frustrating, upsetting," said Angela Roper, Executive Vice President of the Towing and Recovery Association of Georgia. "It makes me very angry." 

Last month, Toby Bowden died on Interstate 85 in Coweta County. Both towers were engaged to be married. 

If you want to help the family, they have created a GoFundMe

Source: fox5atlanta.com/


Connecticut DMV Approves Increase in Towing Fees

Under pressure from towing companies to raise towing rates, the DMV of Connecticut approved a slight increase in basic towing fees. allowing the basic hook-and-tow charge to increase to $125 and the per-mile rate to climb to $5.65 after the first 2 miles. The new rate will take effect on May 1.

However the DMV denied the proposed 60% increase that tow companies sought, nor did they approve their request for an increase in storage fees. Citing rising costs to run their businesses, Michael Festa and other tow company owners had asked for higher fees for removing and storing vehicles that are taken away from crashes or violating private parking rules. They wanted the current basic towing charge of $105 plus $4.75 per mile be raised to more than $167 and $7.58 per mile. 

The request to increase storage rates for vehicles under 20 feet from the current $30 to $47.87 was denied, as was a request to raise the rate of $37 for more than five days to $59.04.  

Brian C. Carey, the DMV hearing officer, said that tow companies were not able to prove that their proposal represented “a modest increase.”  He said the company "failed to give a compelling picture of its costs or profits per tow," and it "failed to compare its increase to benchmarks set at automobile clubs, standard service manuals, rates set by other jurisdictions or single service contracts.” 

In response, Festa said that his attorney is analyzing the DMV's order for a possible appeal.

Source: ctinsider.com

Washington Legislature Passes Blue Lights Bill  

A Senate Bill passed the Washington State Legislature on March 24 allowing tow truck drivers to use flashing red and blue lights while working the scene of an accident. The bill is now awaiting the signature of Governor Jay Inslee to become law. 

“We want drivers to be more aware and more cautious, especially when you have workers working along our roadways who are there to do a job that benefits all of us,” said Jeff Wilson (R), who introduced the bill. “I’m proud that we completed this and I hope it will save lives.” The law also requires drivers on highways to slow down to 50 mph or below while passing an emergency or work zone. 

The bill was named after two Washington state tow truck drivers who were killed on the job in 2021 – Arthur Anderson, owner of Anderson Towing and Raymond Mitchell.  

Source: tdn.com/

Big Sky for a Big, Long Distance, Recovery 

crane8 f31d2
By George L. Nitti


While having dinner at Chuck E. Cheese in Midland-Odessa, Texas, Travis Turner, lead operator of family-owned and operated Big Sky Towing, was called by crane company TNT to assist in a recovery 200 miles away. 

Travis recounted: “The crane company called and said, ‘We rolled one of our cranes about six hours ago. There’s a tow company working on it. Once they get it uprighted, can you tow it in?’” 

Big Sky is used to traveling long distances for big recoveries. Travis responded in the affirmative, hoping to grab the crane the following morning. However, it was not to be. The crane company was beginning to have doubts that the company working the recovery would get it successfully overturned. 

After previewing pictures sent to him, Travis feared for the worst.  

He said, “I’ve messed with these cranes and know what it takes to get them over. The tow company had been out there six to seven hours and they still couldn’t get it flipped over.  Their booms didn’t reach far enough, their rigging didn’t look right, and their trucks were too small for the job: Two 35-ton wreckers and a 25 ton.” 

Getting ready to leave Chuck E. Cheese, Travis informed that the crane company called back, reporting the tow company “just broke some winch lines and they were packing up and leaving.”  

Travis called the Del Rio police department to notify them that they were on their way and asked B & B Wrecker Service of Pecos to assist in the recovery with their 1050 Rotator. Pulling out of their tow yard around 9 p.m., Big Sky brought their two 50-ton wreckers, a V103 Vulcan and their Century 9055.

Around 3 a.m. in the morning, Big Sky rolled into town, arriving after a long night’s travel through the open Texas landscape. Nearing Del Rio, Travis said, “It’s a little two-lane road. It’s curvy and it cuts in and out through the hills and valleys. I wouldn’t call it mountains but there are rock faces on either side.” 

The crane lay toppled over on the two-lane highway, leaving little room on both sides of the road for the tow operators to maneuver their units.

Travis informed, “On both sides of the road, there were dangerous 4-foot drop offs mountainside and unleveled ground. It took us 40 minutes to position our trucks and another couple of hours before we were able to get it up.” 

Ideally it would have been best if the units were T-boned against the crane, informed Travis. He said, “We were set up in a kind of sling shot. We were trying to do a reverse roll on the crane, but you really need to be in a T-bone position for that.” 

As they lifted the crane, Travis said their booms were pushed to the limits and that the rotator started to float. He said, “My boom was being forced to the left and his was booming out to the right. It was causing the rotator to float and if you are past your limitation and you keep going, you could flip."

Making the recovery more difficult was that the crane would not come over as the dollies were holding it down. But thankfully, the tow operators finally got it up.

After cleaning the scene, Travis informed that he was hooked to the crane at 11 a.m and ready to head back to Midland-Odessa. On their way, they would treat themselves to a Dairy Queen and joke when they saw another TNT crane going back to Del Rio. "I guess they are going to try it again."

Bigger is not Always Better

dumptruckcover ea2e9
By George L. Nitti

Although tow operators are skilled at maneuvering their units in tight spaces, some spaces prove more challenging than others, requiring a different approach and equipment. 

Last June, McGuire’s Towing & Recovery of Ashland, Kentucky was called in the afternoon to recover a dump truck weighted down with more than 10,000 pounds of gravel. It had overturned on a narrow county road that was partially under repair.  

“The dump truck went up the hill and had to back down the hill,” said principal tow operator Stephen McGuire. “When there’s a lot of weight on a small road and you get too close to the edge, it will give way. So this dump truck rolled right over into a ditch.” 

Ideally McGuire’s would have recovered the dump truck with their 50 or 60 ton rotator, but that was impossible under the circumstances.  

Arriving on scene 65 miles from their location, brothers Stephen and Sam McGuire brought in their 2018 Ram 5500 2465 Century 12 ton/SP 9000 Side Puller and a 2015 Peterbuilt 337 Century 3212 16 ton. 

Stephen said, “The two trucks that we got in there were about as big as we could get in there.” 

Looking at the little room in which they had to maneuver and the extreme angle at which the dump truck was perched, Steve admitted that the recovery looked daunting, saying to himself, “This is going to be a nightmare. Maybe we will come back tomorrow.” 

But as the two brothers prepared for the job (they have been working together since they were kids driving with their father at 8 to 10 years old) they were resolved to finish what they started. 

Stephen said, “Working with my brother – we kind of feed off of each other. We’ve never left anything behind.  Everything we went after, it’s came out and it’s come with us at the time we went to go with it.”  

The first line of business was clearing the area and offloading some of the gravel. Fortunately, a Kubota Excavator was being used along the county road and was available for their use to clear away brush, briar thickets and poison ivy around the casualty.  

“We also had to deal with a huge hornet nest that was buried in that bank on the top side of the dump truck,” said Stephen. 

Then the tow operators positioned their trucks in front and behind the casualty. 

“We had to take the front hubcap off to get the truck in place because there was no room to get any angle. We backed up one truck a mile and half while the Dodge was driven in.” 

Establishing winch lines to the casualty, Stephen ran a three-part line to the front springs of the passenger side of the dump truck while Sam handled the back side, running a two-part line to a tree about 50 feet up the hill and back down, where it was hooked to the backside of the driver’s side. 

Tightening up the lines, they checked for any issues that would have “showed themselves up” during the recovery process and slid the truck up sideways until they were able to upright it by first sliding the rear onto the road and then pulling up the nose of the truck. 

“We had to work quickly,” said Steve. “In these hills it gets a little darker a little faster.” 

With mission accomplished in less than an hour, the truck was drivable, with no damage. 

How Far Ahead?

By Brian J Riker

Previously we talked about following distance and why it is important to maintain a physical space cushion in front of your vehicle for the safety of yourself and your fellow motorists. Today I want to take a few minutes to discuss a virtual space cushion, sometimes called eye lead time. Simply put, how far ahead should you be looking?

The short answer is as far as possible; however in reality that can be very subjective. Out west in the open desert you can see great distances, while in an east coast city you may only have half a block of good visibility. Once again, we can answer this question with a time measurement, seconds of course, since they automatically compensate for speed and other variables.

I am an advocate for commercial vehicles to follow no closer than 7 seconds and to maintain, when possible, at least a 15 second eye lead time. Even when following closer, the more eye lead time you give yourself the greater your time to make a decision rather than an instinctual reaction to a hazard ahead. Eye lead time should never be less than half your following distance plus one second to allow for recognition and reaction times. Remember, at 60 MPH you are moving 132 feet per second and the average human has a perception time of ¾ second and reaction time of ¾ second, so every advantage you can give yourself counts.

One word of caution. It is possible to become too focused on the road ahead and forget to sweep your eyes back to the stuff directly around you, your mirrors, instrument cluster and other areas that need your attention. As with all driving behaviors, it is a balance between gathering information and reacting, meaning you cannot focus for too long on any one thing, task or object.

Using good eye lead time is what helps you become a smooth driver. Have you ever been a passenger with someone that seems to be able to make their vehicle just float along as if it were one with the traffic around it? This is likely due to having a greater picture of what is happening around them. Some areas to watch for besides the obvious brake lights ahead are pedestrian crossing signs that are about to change which will indicate a traffic signal is about to change, gaps in traffic that could close up some causing others to slam on their brakes, which way is the driver looking while sitting in their parked car, meaning are they about to pull out in front of you or are they not an immediate threat to your safe passage?

These little clues, and many more like them, help a good driver become a great driver by being better able to predict what others around them are about to do. Some feel like it is just intuition, but I say no, it is situational awareness, and situational awareness relies heavily on time to take in the clues around you and gather together information to get a clear picture. Just as you would do a windshield size up as you approach an emergency scene or a walk around before beginning your recovery efforts, gathering all the information you can while driving will make you a safer, smoother and more professional driver.

My call to action this week is for my readers to pay attention to their eye lead time and try to improve it for one week. While doing so, pay attention to the extra clues you come across and take a mental evaluation of your own driving experiences at the end of the week. I would love to hear from you about how this had an impact, positive or negative, on your driving behaviors and overall experience on the road. Most people report back to be that they felt more alert and relaxed because they were not always reacting split second to every little thing on the roadway.

Are You TIM Trained Yet?

TIM training 9ada1

By Randall C. Resch   

In 2016, a mid-size, Kentucky auto shop and tow company dispatched a male tow operator to retrieve a disabled pickup on the southbound shoulder of a four-lane highway.  

Nighttime weather was “warmish” when a collision occurred at approximately 10 p.m. In this straight-away portion of the highway, a highway patrol investigation reported that the highway had little ambient lighting, thus demanding the tow operator to activate the carrier’s overhead amber lights. The tower didn’t place cones, flares or triangles.  

With the vehicle loaded onto the carrier’s deck, the operator was climbing into the truck’s cab when a van swerved onto the shoulder. The tower likely never saw the vehicle approaching and was killed instantly. From the investigation, two primary factors were cited. The operator walked with his back to traffic. He was returning to the cab from the dangerous traffic side.   

When fatality investigations (like this) are initiated, the question of training generally tops the list. When asked if the company had a safety program, the tow owner allegedly stated: “Tool-box talks were given at the beginning of each work shift.” No other formal training was mentioned. The owner allegedly claimed no additional training was required due to the operator’s previous experience. 

Fast forward to the cause of death: the operator, walking the white-line side (with his back to traffic) likely never saw the vehicle approaching. I highly doubt that TIM taught highway safety techniques and training were covered in those tool-box talks. 

A Company Responsibility 

Owners have responsibility and accountability to provide employees the safest work environment possible. It’s a legal duty to make available training as it’s applicable to the task. I highly recommend that each tow operator or roadside specialist employed be required to attend and complete the National Traffic Incident Management (TIM) Course. 

While TIM training isn’t an all intensive (nuts and bolts) training course, its intent provides all responding workers information regarding highway safety. Although TIM training can be taken on-line, also available are live courses (also free) conducted by local fire departments. And, if motivated to become a TIM instructor, attending a “train the trainer” course helps to pass the information along.  

TIM online is free and available to all towers. It takes only 4-hours of dedicated time to complete. For towers motivated and dedicated to their own safety and survival, make the effort to attend the course whether or not your company demands you go. What’s a few hours of time invested in knowing what could lead you to safer work habits while responding to on-highway requests?  

Upon successful completion of TIMs, participants are awarded a Certificate of Completion as evidence of attendance. The participant’s information then is added to the national TIM database as training received.   

TIM training provides a simple premise: a Certificate of Completion is placed into the employee’s file, available for review should any unfortunate incident result in workplace injuries or deaths. Tow owners will find value in having evidence of job specific training when investigators dive deep into the company’s files.  

There’s no reason not to obtain TIM training as part of every professional tow operator’s work history, especially when it’s no cost training. For more information: https://ops.fhwa.dot.gov/tim/training/    


Operations Editor  Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed nearly 700-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

How Close is Too Close? 

Following Distance Image 1 1 copy b49f6
By Brian J. Riker 

I’m not talking about a close shave but rather safe following distance. As towers we spend most of our day driving yet we tend to overlook any formal driver training and development. This is a dangerous oversight. 

Safe driving begins with the right mindset. Even when you are late for a call, appointment or the end of your shift, it does you no good to speed or cut corners while driving. Studies have shown that even the most aggressive drivers only shave a few seconds off their trip. Think about it. How often have you witnessed someone weaving through traffic, tailgating, flashing headlights and generally being aggressive to get ahead of traffic? What usually happens next? They may make a little progress but eventually you catch up with them by the next traffic light or exit ramp. 

While there are five areas that are equally important to safe driving, I want to focus on following distance today. The distance you follow other traffic is critical to not only your own personal safety but also those around you. We have all witnessed the damage done when a large truck rearends another vehicle, especially a smaller car. Sadly, these collisions are avoidable with just a little driver self-discipline. 

Following distance is measured in seconds so that as your speed changes the distance automatically adjusts to compensate for the differential. The most cited following distance measure is four seconds. This means that your vehicle should take at least four seconds to pass a fixed point, such as a telephone pole or bridge abutment, after the vehicle in front of you has passed that point. While this may work for the average passenger car, it is not adequate for a commercial vehicle, especially a tow truck or carrier. 

Due to the heavier weight of a tow truck, it is recommended to follow other traffic at a minimum of seven seconds, further back when loaded (especially when towing a vehicle without operating brakes) or on wet or slippery roads. 

Why seven seconds you may ask? The short answer is physics. The heavier the vehicle, the more effort it takes to stop. We must also consider perception time, reaction time and brake lag time not to mention the condition of the vehicle’s tires, brakes and road surface conditions. 

The average driver takes about ¾ of a second to perceive a hazard, another ¾ second to begin to react to the hazard and then if the truck is equipped with air brakes there is another ¾ of a second lag time before the brakes even begin to apply. 

When you are travelling at highway speed, say 60 MPH, you are moving at 132 feet per second. When we break this down, no pun intended, this means in the one and a half to two and a quarter seconds it takes to perceive, react and begin to slow down you have travelled between 198 to 297 feet before your truck even begins to slow down. Add in the average stopping distances of commercial vehicles and you have increased these distances by more than double. 

Using the numbers above, your perception and reaction time takes up about half of the standard following distance of four seconds and the braking distance of the average truck with good tires and properly adjusted brakes eats up the other half, or more. This is why it is important to leave that extra cushion for the minor distractions, differences in load dynamics, brake performance and other issues we face on the roadway daily. 

Now, seven seconds may seem like a lot, especially in heavy traffic, and you may say “if I leave the big gap others just jump in there anyhow” and you are correct. Would you allow another driver you do not know to jump in your truck and drive it? I bet the answer is no. So why let another driver that doesn’t understand space management and the dangers of being too close to another vehicle in traffic make your driving decisions? 

All you need to do is let off the throttle for a few seconds and your safety gap will return. Please do not let others make safety decisions for you. You are the professional driver with a duty to protect not only yourself but also to protect the other motorists around you. Good space management is critical to safe driving and following distance is the easiest of the space management tools to manage. 

April 12 - April 18, 2023

Twisted for a Cause 

The owners Jessica Chris Jeff and Ron copy e4fa3
By George L. Nitti 

One of the great opportunities in owning a tow company, besides the opportunity to build a successful business, is the opportunity to give back to one’s community.  

Twisted Hook, LLC., which was established in 2017 in Griffin, Georgia, like most tow companies, started humbly with a tow truck, and gradually added more units. To give back to their community, the company started a non-profit called Twisted for a Cause, dedicating the use of their tow trucks to towing for a variety of causes, with a goal of finding a new cause with each new tow truck that came into their fleet and dedicating a portion of the proceeds to those causes and disbursing those proceeds to members of their community. 

Today, Twisted Hook is towing for six causes: Cancer Research; Domestic Violence; Slow Down Move Over; Substance Abuse and Recovery; Natural Disasters; and Suicide Awareness.  

According to Donna Robards (nicknamed Twisted Mama), who came into the business, along with her husband Jeff, to lend office support to their son and daughter and their spouses, said, “All of the money goes to serve our local community. We don’t give it to big non-profit corporations, because they use the money to pay their salaries and give themselves bonuses.” 

Donna’s daughter, Jessica Morphin, a co-owner, was a catalyst in developing their non-profit, being a survivor of cancer.  

Donna said, “Jessica was struck with blood cancer in 2007 and was not able to get assistance from a large foundation to support her health expenses. It left a bad taste in her mouth when she applied for assistance and was denied.” 

Fast forward 10 years and Jessica found a passion for towing, helped start the business, and now tows with Pinky, the first company tow truck, a 2006 Ford F650 with a Jerr-Dan bed dedicated to cancer research.  

On the hood of the truck is a large decal that states: “Fight for the Cause,” with an image that Jessica designed of a woman cartoon wearing a boxing mitt, a pin-up inspired by a Sailor Jerry tattoo. On the truck one will also find a large cancer ribbon and chosen words along the side of the bed like “Support,” “Victory,” “Love,” “Hope,” “Courage,” and “Strength.” 

Donna said, “Each one of the trucks we have named and are dedicated to causes that have affected someone in our family or our company. Everybody that works with us is family.” 

Going beyond business, the company thrives on community, heading up events and lending support to other causes including homelessness and natural disaster relief like a recent tornado in which they donated water and food, feeding the homeless and making comfort bags for patients. 

Donna said, “The community is what supports our business. So we want to put back.” 

A Flashy Update 

yocumcover 822c0
By George L. Nitti 

Sometimes a tow truck needs a little extra something – graphically speaking. Call it a makeover. Call it refurbishment. Call it a new design on an old variation. Or call it simply an “update.”  

So says Evan Yocum, an integral part of the family owned and operated business, Yocum Towing & Recovery of Allentown, Pennsylvania, established 2002. 

As the driver of one of their latest acquisitions, a 2021 Peterbuilt 389 with a 35-ton Jerr-Dan, Evan is feeling the pride that comes with a new set of wheels. And a few alterations in design. 

"We wanted to do an update on our graphics and give it a little more flash," he said.

Already flashy like a fire truck, with its bright red colors arresting to the eye, Yocum’s additional changes, like their enlarged tow name on the real estate side of the wrecker, give it more prominence and boldness. The lettering is punctuated in an effervescent silvery modern font, accented with black shadows and written on a downward tilt. 

Cutting through the company name is an oversized tow chain which picks up at the back end of the unit as well. 

Of course, silver is a nice contrast with red, while an orange sun, serving as their logo, takes up space between the red background and company name, giving an aura of 3D. 

“It pops in your face,” said Yocum.  

Helping us to move along the wrecker’s surface are the blue “swirly” lines that add motion like a winding road, snaking along from front to end. 

Bells and whistles you might ask? 

Why of course. “Extra strobe lighting on the side, an underglow, extra marker lights, big chrome visor, window chops....” 

The company door is more modest, with their abbreviated logo, YTR, written in small lettering, the same lettering used on their tee-shirts that they sell. But their Yocum name on the back of the truck, written gargantuan sized, surely makes up for the sizing difference found on the door. 

Together, the deep hues of silver, red and blue all meld together in this special concocted design – giving it a fresh feel. Like spring. Like a spruced-up house.  

Simple Yet Eye-Catching 

277674777 5273363976063026 3584206710349238152 n b3146
By George L. Nitti 

Simplicity can be eye catching, such as an all-yellow tow truck with a creatively lettered logo done in a contrasting cool blue stating “Cupertino Towing.” 

Based out of Antioch, California and with a fleet of approximately 30 trucks, many of them flatbeds, the company maintains a robust call volume serving law enforcement, commercial calls and as a large contractor to AAA.  

“We get 4500 – 5000 calls a month,” said Craig Baker, owner of Cupertino Towing and President of the California Tow Truck Association (CTTA). 

Two of their latest acquisitions, 2023 Kenworth’s with Chevron 12 Series LCG’s, embody a tradition of excellence in graphic design. 

The company logo has evolved over time. Until four years ago, their logos were hand-painted, but since then, are vinyl.  

Baker said, “Our lettering guy 'Mike the Stripe' has adapted to the times. But he does not use canned graphics. He can now do what he did by hand in vinyl.” 

Although Baker has always appreciated the artistic integrity of hand painted graphics, he acknowledges that vinyl is more efficient, taking the company less time to get the trucks lettered and more easily removing the lettering when they are looking to rotate trucks out of their fleet. 

“It used to take us hours to remove the lettering with a lot of oven cleaner and heavy duty scrubbing,” said Baker. “Now it takes us less than a half hour.” 

In part, moving to a more efficient system of maintaining their fleet has become a core principle of their operations, due to the havoc Covid wreaked on the industry and the challenges of getting parts. 

Baker said, “We’ve streamlined the fleet to primarily Kenworth’s and Ford’s.” He added, “By streamlining the fleet we can maintain a larger parts inventory in house that is universally exchangeable among all the trucks.” 

The company is also rotating fewer trucks out of their fleet on a yearly basis due to the skyrocketing prices of tow trucks. “The flatbeds that once cost $140,000 are now pushing $175,000,” he said. 

Yet despite post Covid challenges, Baker prides himself on maintaining the family feel of his company, asking of his employees, only what he would do himself. 

Steering Wheel Lock with Claw Hooks

steeringwheellock 06910
Prevent the front wheels of a towed vehicle from turning while towing from the rear with this steering wheel lock from BA Products. The strap is equipped with two coated claw hooks to latch onto the steering wheel and the brake pedal. A cam or ratchet buckle cinches the two ends tight.

  • 2" Cam or Ratchet Buckle
  • 1-3/4"W yellow straps
  • Coated claw locks
For more information, visit zips.com

Orange Reflective Traffic Cone

reflectivecone300 0c25d
JBC Revolution Series Cones are the leader in the traffic safety industry. Revolution Series Cones are made from an innovative injection molded design that holds up in all temperatures and maintains color in difficult UV situations. Indented handles at the top allow the cones to easily be picked up and stacked. The black bases are made entirely from recycled materials and are marked with a unique dotted pattern. Spot the dots to know it s JBC!

--Base stays attached to the body, even after being run over by a car
--Non-stick area makes stacked cones easier to separate
--Heavy, 100% recycled black base provides stability
--Engineered to meet MUTCD specifications
--Ultraviolet stabilized color provides maximum resistance to fading
--Recessed Style Cones have an indented area that helps protect the body when stacked
--Size: 28" or 36"
--Base Weight: 28" - 7 lbs, 28" - 10 lbs, 36" - 10 lbs, 36" - 12 lbs, 36" - 15 lbs
--Color: Orange
--Collar: 6" reflective stripe

For more info: zips.com

Essential Long Reach Kit

longreachtools 6c88e
Access Tools has a new tool set called the Essential Long Reach Kit. The Essential Long Reach Kit includes all of the required tools for the majority of vehicle openings with the addition of the popular Button Master accessory and a Long Carrying Case to hold everything together. Included in this set is the Quick Max Long Reach Tool, the Button Master, the One Hand Jack Tool, the Super Air Jack air wedge, the 60” Long Heavy-Duty Carrying Case, and the Quick Instructional Manual and Videos. For more information, go to accesstoolsusa.com.

Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise 

Car loan delinquencies have been rising. Key factors include termination of loan relief programs post pandemic, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and higher used and new car prices, which have resulted in extended payments on car loans. According to Cox Automotive, the average cost of a new car reached $47,148 as of May 2022. This is a 13.5% increase from the average cost only one year ago, in May 2021.  

According to TransUnion data, 4.35% of car owners ages 18 to 40 were at least 60 days late on their auto loans in early 2022. In 2019, before the pandemic began, Gen Z had a past-due rate of 1.75%. Today, past-due rates have reached as high as 2.21% among Gen Z car owners. Similarly, millennials now show increased past-due rates of 2.14%, compared with 1.66% before the pandemic. 

The percentage of subprime auto borrowers who are at least 60 days past due on payments rose to 5.67% in December from a seven-year low of 2.58% in April 2021. That compares with the peak of 5.04% in January 2009 during the financial crisis. 

Higher interest rates make it harder for Americans who borrow to buy cars to make monthly payments. The average new-car loan rate was 8.02% in December, up from 5.15% in the same period in 2021, according to Cox Automotive. Interest rates for subprime borrowers can be much higher, with some even paying over 25% on their car loans. 

Source: breakinglatest.news

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

Auto Loan Balances and Delinquencies Rise  

Despite a 19% decline in auto sales over the last 3 months, balances on auto loans and leases are surging due higher priced vehicles and constrained supply. Auto loans also surged because used-vehicle prices had spiked. 

Balances on auto loans and leases increased by 2.2% in Q3 from Q2, and by 6.1% year-over-year, to a record $1.52 trillion, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. 

The rate of all auto loans and leases – prime and subprime – that were 30 days and more past due rose to 6.2% in Q3, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit. 

Source: wolfstreet.com

homediv
