Big Sky for a Big, Long Distance, Recovery 

How Close is Too Close?

By Brian J. Riker I’m not talking about a close shave but rather safe following distance. As towers we spend most of our day driving yet we tend to overlook any formal driver training and development. This is a dangerous oversight. Safe driving begins with the right mindset. Even when you are late for a call, appointment or the end of your shift, it does you no good to speed or cut corners while driving. Studies have shown that even the most aggressive drivers only shave a few seconds off their trip. Think about it. How often have you witnessed someone weaving through traffic, tailgating, flashing headlights and generally being aggressive to get ahead of traffic? What usually happens next? They may make a little progress but eventually you catch up with them by the next traffic light or exit ramp. While there are five areas that are equally important to safe driving, I want to focus on following distance today. The distance you follow other traffic is critical to not only your own personal safety but also those around you. We have all witnessed the damage done when a large truck rearends another vehicle, especially a smaller car. Sadly, these collisions are avoidable with just a little driver self-discipline. Following distance is measured in seconds so that as your speed changes the distance automatically adjusts to compensate for the differential. The most cited following distance measure is four seconds. This means that your vehicle should take at least four seconds to pass a fixed point, such as a telephone pole or bridge abutment, after the vehicle in front of you has passed that point. While this may work for the average passenger car, it is not adequate for a commercial vehicle, especially a tow truck or carrier. Due to the heavier weight of a tow truck, it is recommended to follow other traffic at a minimum of seven seconds, further back when loaded (especially when towing a vehicle without operating brakes) or on wet or slippery roads. Why seven seconds you may ask? The short answer is physics. The heavier the vehicle, the more effort it takes to stop. We must also consider perception time, reaction time and brake lag time not to mention the condition of the vehicle’s tires, brakes and road surface conditions. The average driver takes about ¾ of a second to perceive a hazard, another ¾ second to begin to react to the hazard and then if the truck is equipped with air brakes there is another ¾ of a second lag time before the brakes even begin to apply. When you are travelling at highway speed, say 60 MPH, you are moving at 132 feet per second. When we break this down, no pun intended, this means in the one and a half to two and a quarter seconds it takes to perceive, react and begin to slow down you have travelled between 198 to 297 feet before your truck even begins to slow down. Add in the average stopping distances of commercial vehicles and you have increased these distances by more than double. Using the numbers above, your perception and reaction time takes up about half of the standard following distance of four seconds and the braking distance of the average truck with good tires and properly adjusted brakes eats up the other half, or more. This is why it is important to leave that extra cushion for the minor distractions, differences in load dynamics, brake performance and other issues we face on the roadway daily. Now, seven seconds may seem like a lot, especially in heavy traffic, and you may say “if I leave the big gap others just jump in there anyhow” and you are correct. Would you allow another driver you do not know to jump in your truck and drive it? I bet the answer is no. So why let another driver that doesn’t understand space management and the dangers of being too close to another vehicle in traffic make your driving decisions? All you need to do is let off the throttle for a few seconds and your safety gap will return. Please do not let others make safety decisions for you. You are the professional driver with a duty to protect not only yourself but also to protect the other motorists around you. Good space management is critical to safe driving and following distance is the easiest of the space management tools to manage.

Don’t Stack That Bill

By Randall C. Resch While perusing industry forums, I happened on a topic I’ve not focused on before and was inspired to write this narrative after reading one participant’s post that read, “Towing; because we’ some hungry MoFo’s! Because asking forgiveness isn’t easy to do, is it OK to gouge the motoring public for services not rendered?” Stacking charges has been a long-time issue in industries that provide services and products, especially when large scale events occur. For example, a southern California tow company worked as contract service provider for California’s Highway Patrol and a major motor club. As rotation provider, the company was dispatched to an on highway, multi-vehicle collision less than five-miles from the company’s facility. Having arrived on scene in a flatbed carrier, a CHP officer directed the tower to an unoccupied vehicle parked on the shoulder alongside a metal guardrail. The vehicle had slight damage to its front and rear bumpers (having been rear-ended). As part of the collision, the vehicle’s female driver was injured and transported to a local hospital. Because she was transported away from the scene, her vehicle was towed in-accordance to the CHP’s protocol and Vehicle Code Section 22651(g): “If a vehicle’s driver is injured or incapacitated, it shall be impounded and held for safe-keeping.” Load Em’ Up On instructions from the CHP officer to the operator, he advised that keys were in the ignition. The officer provided the tower CHP authorization for the tow. The tower signed and took custody of the vehicle and because the vehicle was still drivable, the tower loaded without effort onto the carrier and headed to the yard. Hours later, the injured motorist’s husband came to the tow facility to check on their vehicle. Identifying himself as one of the registered owners, his intent was to get the vehicle out of storage and have his insurance company for a second tow out. The tow company allegedly presented an itemized invoice that included plenty of made-up charges added to the bill. The company openly charged trumped up fees, alleging two trucks were on-scene, including two-drivers, additional labor and dollies. Without creating a scene, the vehicle’s owner attempted to negotiate a reduced price as he already knew the details of the crash. After a lengthy yet mildly heated discussion with the company’s owner, the owner unwillingly paid the tow bill and obtained a receipt showing details of what was charged. At the moment of release, the vehicles’ owner identified himself as an off-duty highway patrol officer only to advise the tow owner he was going to file a formal complaint with the department’s command. He also spoke to the CHP officer on-scene to determine the true facts surrounding the easy, load-and-go transport. The entire invoice was a total sham! I imagine the details of the complaint would challenge that no second tow truck and additional driver was on-scene, no labor was involved and no-dollies were necessary due to the flatbed transporting said vehicle. Note: The off-duty officer wasn’t pressing “color of authority” and gave the tow company many opportunities to make things right. Send Em’ To Jail In my book, the tow company knowingly and openly lied and charged fees for services not rendered. That’s untruthful, illegal and prosecutable. Long story short, the tow company was removed from rotation. Call it what you want, but is “stacking charges” just another way to gouge the motoring public? “Let’s see, clean deck fee, go get fuel fee, fire extinguisher fee, wash the truck fee, nighttime fee, two-way fuel surcharge, paper dollies and, oh yeah, don’t forget them’ hazard fees!” In the Grande’ scheme of things, it’s no wonder insurance companies, motor clubs, and (especially) the motoring public don’t trust tow companies. I’m not referring to law abiding, reasonable and professional tow companies; this narrative is written as a stern reminder to those who think gouging is the proper thing to do. Don’t do it! Bio: Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed nearly 700-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.