Tow Force Ground Zero: Hurricane Recovery in Ft. Myers

By George L. Nitti
On September 28, Hurricane Ian swept into southeast Florida, bringing with it 150 mph winds that caused devastation and ruin. Fort Myers was ground zero, as Ian leveled the city, gutting buildings, demolishing homes, overturning cars and trucks, and tossing boats onto shore.
Much of the recovery work would fall into the lap of Alligator Towing and Transport, as the exclusive towing provider for the city of Ft. Myers. Alligator has a long-standing relationship with the city of Fort Myers and is actively involved in the community. As the hurricane approached, Alligator was deployed as an official member Hurricane Emergency Response Team.
However, they were not working alone, but under the umbrella of their parent company Guardian Fleet Services, the largest towing, recovery, and specialized transportation provider in the United States . Concentrated in Florida, Guardian’s other enterprises participated, including A Superior Towing, Ace Wrecker, Crockett’s Towing, Kauff’s Transportation Systems, and Professional Towing and Recovery.
With Guardian supporting Alligator, tow forces were mobilized before and after Ian’s arrival. Alligator’s terminal manager, Anthony Pasqualini said, “Team members from Tallahassee to Jacksonville to Miami supported Alligator with additional manpower and trucks into the Ft. Myers markets to facilitate recoveries and aid community efforts.” Including their 100 ton rotator used for specialized recoveries and their severe incident recovery team.
In preparation for the storm, the company did a variety of things throughout the city and surrounding areas to ensure that the city’s and customers’ equipment was properly secured, including machinery transports, and assisting and moving large pieces of equipment.
“Ten days prior to Ian, we were at the height of getting ready,” said Pasqualini. “We were bringing equipment in and staging it.”
Since the hurricane, the breadth of the recovery has been staggering, some of which has included the steady transport of massive transformers, generators, and propane tankers; up righting overturned vehicles and trucks; and recovering more than 50 boats of all sizes, including transport to tow or salvage yards.
Pasqualini said, “For the crew, obstacles abounded, as secondary roads were impossible to travel and it was difficult to navigate around low hanging powerlines.”
Particularly useful during the emergency response was their M100 Century Rotator, purchased in April of 2022. With 8300 square foot working space and a lift capability of 200,000 pounds, it came in particularly handy working with the utility companies and moving 100,000 + pound transformers.
“We had to work really closely with electrical providers for safety reasons,” said Anthony. “One transformer weighed over 142 thousand pounds. With the M100, we loaded the transformers onto our transport 13 axle trailers such as the Landolls and detachable low boys. We also trailered huge generators for the power companies.”
In Cape Coral, a seven mile stretch of high-tension power lines folded to the ground, necessitating the company transport transformers, power lines and rolls of wire. Another job entailed up righting 30 semi-tractor trailers a couple of days after the storm that had blown over by the force of the winds.
Countless boats also needed attention. Pasqualini said, “Boats and barges floated over construction sites and landed inside concrete buildings that weren’t finished. We recovered 15 Nortek boats that had floated to a construction site and 60-ton Silverton boats that went into people’s homes, lifting them back in the water.”
One case included tractor tankers that were full of propane that floated from Ft. Myers Beach back over to the mainland of Ft. Myers in somebody’s backyard. Pasqualini said, “You couldn’t access all but a side street and reach over power lines. That was a 6-hour recovery job.”
Pasqualini concluded, “Our team is really about helping each other. They were doing all of this while thinking about their own homes and families. Everybody was so dedicated to the overall goal, restoring Ft. Myers and getting it back up and running.”
Editor's Note: This story was originally published in American Towman Magazine, January 2023 Edition.
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!
By George L. Nitti
Although California got much-needed rain in the month of January, not all fared well as the downpours wreaked havoc on the roadways, where driver casualties abounded.
In San Diego County, around the city of Escondido, Tow Industry Week Operaton's Editor reported: "A car carrier semi-truck trailer traveling Highway 15 during those torrential rains lost control, hitting a slick of standing water and hydroplaning up an embankment, causing the trailer with seven-cars to JACK-KNIFE.
Resch, who mentored both of the owners and lead operators mentioned in this story, continued, “The semi skidded and rolled onto its side and up ended under a giant overpass where the tractor hit the underside of the bridge and became stuck."
Subsequently, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatched Roadway Towing of Escondido, California, who in-turn called Cortes Towing of San Diego, California to bring their 1140 Century Rotator to scene. Roadway brought 7 tow operators, their Century 70/35 on a 2020 389 Peterbuilt, a medium duty 16 ton on a 2020 Peterbuilt and seven flatbeds.
Upon arriving, owner and lead operator Frank Khati of Roadway Towing contemplated the situation and decided that it was best not to do this complicated recovery from underneath the bridge. Instead, his decision was to reposition the carrier and pull it back 100 hundred feet.
“I wasn’t going to take a chance that it would hit the top of the bridge.”
Working closely with Cortes tow owner Johnny Cortes, who gave invaluable input on the job, the team centered the tractor trailer in front of the block lanes and brought it away from the walls, using lines from all three recovery trucks to pull it back and some nifty metal bracket-plates to help with the slide.
“It was a slow, tedious process,” said Khati. “It took about an hour and a half to two hours to get it out from the bridge.”
The rotator, along with the other two heavy duties, were then positioned to help with the up righting of the tractor trailer, no easy maneuver considering the massive weight of the cargo.
Once the tractor trailer was carefully overturned and the scissored tractor straightened out, however, the job would become more labor-intensive.
“Then we got our asses kicked,” said Khati. “We had to cage the brakes, cutting all of the hydraulic lines and capping them. We had to fix the air lines. And the fifth wheel on the tractor didn’t want to come out. It was a NIGHTMARE!”
Meanwhile all seven cars on the carrier were on their sides, with chains stuck and wrapped around the vehicles. Using a saw cutter, Khati said, “I had to deal with one chain at a time. I lost a lot of weight on this job.”
Then each car had to be dragged away from the trailer, up righted and put on the flatbeds for transport back to Roadway’s facility, five miles away.
Khati noted that at the request of CHP, the crew was also kept busy cleaning up diesel fuel with 50 bags of kitty litter, in what he described as an act of futility, the rain washing away whatever absorbent that was put down on the ground. “It was like a river coming through,” he said. “I don’t think the litter did much good.”
Eventually the team pulled the carrier to the side of the road, so that traffic could flow.
“All of the cars were totaled,” said Khati. “The driver demolished the cargo and truck. He is lucky to be alive.”
Although a gargantuan job, the recovery was a success for all concerned, including the motorists.
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!
By George L. Nitti
Arnold’s Towing, the longest running tow company in the Florida Keyes, 45 years family owned and operated, is no stranger to water recoveries, often retrieving boats from the water. But in August, a dump truck, loaded with large rocks, blew a passenger front tire, yanking the wheel out of the driver’s hand and sending it over a guardrail and into the sea. Unfortunately, the driver didn’t make it, drowning.
“We had six guys on it. Three in the water and three on land,” according to owner and supervisor, Ricky Arnold, Jr. The units involved included a 2016 Kenworth T800 with Century 1150R, 2019 Kenworth T370 with Vulcan V30, 2008 Freightliner with Century 1130, and a 2013 Volvo VNL64T with 53’ Landoll. The operators on scene were Ricky Arnold, Jr., Vic Prohorovskis, Chase Arnold, and Thomas Borrego.
Several technical challenges ensued. One was hooking up under water.
Arnold said, “Snatch blocks, chains and cables are heavy and must be hooked precisely or the recovery will not be successful.” In addition, rocks were jammed up into the motor, frame and transmission, making the hook up more difficult. Add to the burden of transporting hooks and chains in water. “It was a mess,” said Arnold.
The rotator would then be used to winch up the dump truck while they ran two snatch blocks off the cables, running the end of each line off two trucks, a medium duty and a 15/30. Arnold said, “As I tried to pull, there was a ledge of rocks and it kept getting stuck, so I was walking my truck back and had to tie off the other trucks.”
The Department of Transportation notified Arnold that they did not want them to cut the remaining guard rail, thus requiring the tow company to lift the loaded dump truck that was on its side in the water up and over the guard rail. Arnold used his rotator as the low boy was slid under it upon its descent over the rail.
Once recovered, the dump truck would be over height on the landoll to transport to their facility. Arnold said, “The dump truck had to be positioned on its side for a 60 mile transport to our facility. Once it was at our facility, it had to be rehung, uprighted, and set on its wheels.
All in all, a 20+ hour recovery. Parting words of advice from Arnold: “Make sure you check your front tires.”