No Easy Task 

Two days after Christmas 2022, a Detroit tow operator justifiably shot and killed a would-be robber on Chicago’s east-side. Perhaps the bad-guy didn’t think the late night tower was licensed to carry? I’m thinking the tower survived because “he was chasing a sixth-sense!”
The Cambridge English Dictionary describes the “Sixth-Sense” as “an ability to know something without using the ordinary five-senses of sight, hearing, smell, touch, and taste.” Did the tower’s “sixth sense” alert him that something was about to happen?
“A desire to help” is part of a tower’s creed that causes towers to stop. But being that tow operators have that rescuer’s mindset, can you ever know you’re about to become a victim of violent crime?
In the 2015 shooting death of a 23-year-old Chicago tow operator who was flagged down for assistance in a Detroit suburb (by a female), when the tower stopped to assist, he was immediately ambushed by two armed male suspects who jumped from the bushes with plans to rob him.
As a scuffle ensued, the tower was shot. Although gravely wounded, he attempted to flee from further harm by driving away. His escape was tragically stopped when his carrier crashed into a block wall at a close-by Citgo station. The news reported he died from a single gunshot to the abdomen.
Call them “Gut Feelings,” a hunch, natural instinct, or a sixth-sense, some scenarios just don’t feel right. With the tow and repo business being as dangerous as it is, towers must be in-tune with their inner-sense if red-flags are present to the incident at hand.
Diving into a questionable situation demands instant consideration as to what’s going on in the present. When something doesn’t feel right, an important component of survival is to know there’s time to react.
For example, let’s say you’re headed to a call in which a customer’s car needs to be towed across town. It’s 1 a.m. and the caller says he’ll meet the driver at an apartment complex. The tower arrives and is told the car is parked behind the building.
What choices will you make in distinguishing the many “red flags” suggested in this scenario? 0100-hours? What shop’s open at those early hours? The car’s parked behind the building? Pays by cash?
While this narrative isn’t intended to worry towers from taking these kinds of calls (selectively), would you not agree that towers should always be on high-alert? How will you react if something goes sideways?
We all have some form of gut feelings which may be mistaken for anxiety. Be in tune, but know that those feelings may not be completely accurate. Safety and survival means being totally aware with the environment, ambient lighting, a lone individual, or dispatch details that don’t make sense. And, don’t let the proverbial money chase lead you into an ambush. Be aware … trust your gut!
Operations Editor Randall C. Resch, a 51-year veteran of the towing industry, is a retired California police officer; a veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer; a writer for TIW and American Towman Magazine; and an approved instructor for the California Highway Patrol’s Rotation Service Provider and FSP. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com
Towers are a resourceful bunch with an admirable “get ‘er done” attitude, although left unchecked that attitude will get us in trouble. Maybe thirty or forty years ago, when things were less regulated and folks were not so quick to file litigation, it was acceptable to push your equipment beyond it’s design. For a multitude of reasons, none less important than life safety, we know better today, or do we?
It seems like daily I witness something questionable while traveling or browsing social media. This is not only unprofessional, it can be downright dangerous when a new driver or member of the general public sees a dangerous operation and begins to think it is an acceptable method, attempting to try it out themselves.
Now, I’m not taking about loading a car on it’s roof for quick clearance at the direction of a law officer, or using a chain vs. strap for securement; these are mostly a matter of personal opinion. I am talking about deliberately exceeding the ratings of your wire rope, chains, straps, wrecker body and such. Everything has a intended purpose and a working load limit, specified by its manufacturer, with a built in margin or safety designed to provide some cushion when used properly, not to be used as part of your daily operations.
This same concept applies to using our hand tools, power tools and even some old school methods of hooking up, removing drivelines and more. A good friend of mine recently sent me information on a driver that was hurt attempting to remove a pressed in driveshaft u-joint. He has been complaining that his driveline tool was broken and his employer had not replaced it yet and instead instructed him to use a wood block and raise the under lift up and down to press out the u-joint.
Now, many years ago out of ignorance of the danger I was creating, I would have used the same method. I didn’t get my first driveline tool until about ten years ago, and it sure made a difference.
For the owners reading this, is your driver’s life worth the cost of the proper tool for the job? In this instance the wood block shattered, causing a concussion and the splinter damaged the employee’s eye, costing the employer tens of thousands of dollars in a personal injury settlement plus the loss of a good driver for several months.
What about using sub-standard quality tools? I know tools are expensive and it sucks when someone leaves a good wrench behind on the side of the road, but what is the cost compared to a tool failing and a driver being injured, or even just needing to send another truck out to assist? Quality does not cost, it pays!
Same with our rigging. I can’t count how many trucks I have inspected over the years that have had substandard wire rope, damaged chains or straps that were still in service. I just watched a social media video of a creative recovery posted by a well known, highly followed person, in which they not only had a damaged wire rope with a visible kink, they also used their truck beyond its design capacity and in direct conflict with the user instructions in the owner’s manual. I have even found wire rope that should have been removed from service on trucks in beauty contests where I have served as a judge.
All I am asking, in the spirit of the New Year, is to walk through your fleet and inspect for damages. Now is a good time to think about upgrades, replacements and additional tools or accessories that will make your job easier and safer. With supply chain disruptions it may take longer than expected to obtain replacement pieces, more frequent inspections and early ordering may be called for.
Now is also a good time to book some professional training for the season, before all the good dates fill up. Several of my trainer friends are reporting busier than usual volume for 2023, a good sign that owners are serious about safety. Thank you for caring about your team and your industry.
Sticking with the “New Year New You” theme, January is a great time to review your motor carrier compliance. But, Brian, I am just a simple light duty towing company, so what does motor carrier compliance even mean? Great question!
Very few towing companies, even those that are light duty only providers, are exempt from regulation by the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. FMCSA has very broad authority under the definition of interstate commerce. Simply put, it is a myth that your truck must cross state lines to engage in interstate commerce. It is the origin, destination or intent of the shipment, or your part thereof, that determines which set of regulations you are operating under.
Most towers switch between intrastate and interstate commerce multiple times per day without even realizing it. Given, in most states, interstate regulations are either adopted by reference or are more restrictive than state regulations, it makes good sense to always comply to the stricter interstate standards. Rarely will this let you down or result in a fine or penalty for non-compliance. This is not to say that you can ignore your local or state requirements. They are also applicable for the intrastate and true emergency towing operations you perform; however Federal qualifications generally are tougher.
Yes, I understand that there is an exception from FMCSA regulations for transportation of wrecked or disabled vehicles, however that is only applicable at the first point of disablement. If you pick it up off the roadway, golden, if it is a secondary tow - even from your own storage lot or garage - then it is regulated transportation. Now, the only question becomes is it intra or interstate commerce.
Interstate commerce involves anything that comes from or is destined for a location out of state or country. This means tourists passing through, most rental cars and virtually all commercial vehicles can be classified as interstate in nature even if you never leave your home town. What this means for you is your company needs to meet the qualifications set forth in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, including but not limited to 49 CFR Parts 300-399. These regulations can be found at www.fmcsa/dot.gov and control everything from minimum qualifications for your drivers, the hours they may work and must rest, inspection and repair of your vehicles to the paperwork you must collect and retain.
Here are a few highlights that apply to anyone operating any vehicle with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating greater than 10,000 pounds for business purposes, regardless of payment received.
--US DOT registration number, commonly called a DOT number. This is in addition to any state identification or permit that must be obtained and/or displayed.
--Motor Carrier Authority, MC number, is required for any work that involves transporting property not owned by the motor carrier, such as towing a car or moving a piece of construction equipment.
--Unified Carrier Registration, UCR, is required of anyone that has an active US DOT number, paid annually at www.ucr.gov
--Federal Annual Inspection or equivalent state safety inspection on every vehicle or trailer with a GVWR greater than 10,000 pounds.
--Drug and alcohol testing program that is DOT compliant if any of your drivers use, or are expected to use, a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) as part of their job, including managers or owners that only drive occasionally. This also includes FMCSA Clearinghouse reporting and query requirements for any driver possessing a CDL, even if they are hired in a non-cdl capacity.
--Completed driver qualification file with copies of all required documents, including an employment application (even for solo owner/operators) and background investigations. Highlights include a minimum age of 21, medical certificate from a qualified provider and annual driver license report.
--Vehicle maintenance files, including details of your planned preventative maintenance program, periodic inspections and all repairs. Fun fact, the vehicle maintenance file must indicate the legal owner of the vehicle, tire size, full VIN and registration number among other things.
--Hours of service documents, either true and accurate time card type records, if your drivers qualify for the short haul provisions, or log books for those that do not qualify. Since 2017, most log books have been required to be completed using a compliant electronic logging device (ELD) unless you meet the very narrow exemption requirements.
These are only a few of the requirements for operating a legally compliant interstate motor carrier. If after conducting a self-evaluation you do not believe you are fully compliant, please seek competent consultation. The FMCSA recently announced new, higher fines and penalties for non-compliance ranging from a few hundred dollars upwards of $12,000 per occurrence, often per day. These penalties can put a small company out of business quickly.