No Easy Task
Complicated recovery involving a jackknifed carrier under a bridge.
Motor Carrier Compliance Annual Review
Regulations you should be familiar with
Simple Yet Eye-Catching
Cupertino's creative graphics stand out in yellow and blue.
Steering Wheel Lock with Claw Hooks
Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise
Post pandemic, a variety of factors are causing delinquencies to rise.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing February 08 - February 14, 2023

No Easy Task 

carrier3 341c7
By George L. Nitti 

Although California got much-needed rain in the month of January, not all fared well as the downpours wreaked havoc on the roadways, where driver casualties abounded. 

In San Diego County, around the city of Escondido, Tow Industry Week Operaton's Editor reported: "A car carrier semi-truck trailer traveling Highway 15 during those torrential rains lost control, hitting a slick of standing water and hydroplaning up an embankment, causing the trailer with seven-cars to JACK-KNIFE.  

Resch, who mentored both of the owners and lead operators mentioned in this story, continued, “The semi skidded and rolled onto its side and up ended under a giant overpass where the tractor hit the underside of the bridge and became stuck."

Subsequently, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatched Roadway Towing of Escondido, California, who in-turn called Cortes Towing of San Diego, California to bring their 1140 Century Rotator to scene. Roadway brought 7 tow operators, their Century 70/35 on a 2020 389 Peterbuilt, a medium duty 16 ton on a 2020 Peterbuilt and seven flatbeds. 

Upon arriving, owner and lead operator Frank Khati of Roadway Towing contemplated the situation and decided that it was best not to do this complicated recovery from underneath the bridge. Instead, his decision was to reposition the carrier and pull it back 100 hundred feet. 

“I wasn’t going to take a chance that it would hit the top of the bridge.” 

Working closely with Cortes tow owner Johnny Cortes, who gave invaluable input on the job, the team centered the tractor trailer in front of the block lanes and brought it away from the walls, using lines from all three recovery trucks to pull it back and some nifty metal bracket-plates to help with the slide. 

“It was a slow, tedious process,” said Khati. “It took about an hour and a half to two hours to get it out from the bridge.” 

The rotator, along with the other two heavy duties, were then positioned to help with the up righting of the tractor trailer, no easy maneuver considering the massive weight of the cargo.  

Once the tractor trailer was carefully overturned and the scissored tractor straightened out, however, the job would become more labor-intensive. 

“Then we got our asses kicked,” said Khati. “We had to cage the brakes, cutting all of the hydraulic lines and capping them. We had to fix the air lines. And the fifth wheel on the tractor didn’t want to come out. It was a NIGHTMARE!” 

Meanwhile all seven cars on the carrier were on their sides, with chains stuck and wrapped around the vehicles. Using a saw cutter, Khati said, “I had to deal with one chain at a time. I lost a lot of weight on this job.” 

Then each car had to be dragged away from the trailer, up righted and put on the flatbeds for transport back to Roadway’s facility, five miles away.  

Khati noted that at the request of CHP, the crew was also kept busy cleaning up diesel fuel with 50 bags of kitty litter, in what he described as an act of futility, the rain washing away whatever absorbent that was put down on the ground. “It was like a river coming through,” he said. “I don’t think the litter did much good.” 

Eventually the team pulled the carrier to the side of the road, so that traffic could flow. 

“All of the cars were totaled,” said Khati. “The driver demolished the cargo and truck. He is lucky to be alive.” 

Although a gargantuan job, the recovery was a success for all concerned, including the motorists. 

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!



Tow Company Hoists Ferrari from Elevator Shaft 

Due to a malfunctioning car elevator at a Ferrari dealership in Florida, an emergency response team was summoned, requiring assistance from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Kauff's Transportation Systems. 

While the dealership was moving the vehicle, the Ferrari became stuck in the hoistway of the elevator, which caused a fuel leak. 

Special Operations Units mitigated the leak by placing a portable standpipe system on the first and third floors, which allowed firefighters a constant water supply should the fuel ignite.  

Kauff’s brought its new rotator wrecker to help remove the car from the hoistway. Using the full 45-foot extension of the wrecker’s boom and several 50,000-pound rated winches, the PBFR personnel and Kauff were able to remove the vehicle without additional damage to the building or any other vehicles. 

Source: wptv.com/



Florida's Kauff's Towing rescued a ferrari from an elevator shaft.

February 08 - February 14, 2023
Glen Ellis will assume the leadership at Hino, becoming President and Chairman of the Board.

New Leadership at Hino Trucks

Hino Trucks announced the appointment of Mr. Glenn Ellis to the position of President and Chairman of the Board, effective February 1, 2023. Ellis will become the first U.S. born President to Hino Trucks.

Ellis joined Hino Trucks in 2004 and has led the efforts to build Hino Trucks' brand in the U.S. market. His previous roles at the company have included Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and as the Vice President of Marketing, Product Development, and Dealer Operations.

As President, Ellis will continue to focus on the dealer and customer relationship and will grow the brand by driving Hino Trucks' product development, adding enhanced technology and innovation, and supporting a faster decision-making process.
 
"It's an extremely exciting time at Hino Trucks, especially as the trucking industry is adopting sustainable technology with infrastructure that is becoming increasingly available, said Ellis. "I am proud of Hino's many achievements."

Hino Trucks also announced several other organizational changes. Mr. Bob Petz, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Vehicle- and Parts Sales, is appointed Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. Mr. John Donato, previously Vice President of Parts Operations, will take over as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Ellis said, "The changes within my leadership team are designed to enhance the focus and execution in areas that will support our customers and our long-term product strategy. I am confident that my leadership team, who have outstanding records of delivering results, will continue to contribute to Hino Trucks' future success."

Source: Hino Trucks

Oregon Towman Says DOT Short Staffed 

After tow truck driver Arthur Walker was struck and hospitalized from a hit and run incident involving another tow truck that occurred on Sunday, January 29 in the Portland Metro Area, James Jerome, the owner of Northwest Towing, said the outcome could have been different if Oregon’s Department of Transportation were not short staffed.  

“I 100 percent think things would’ve been different, and I’m not blaming ODOT,” says Jerome. “I know that since COVID the whole economy has changed, and I know that finding employees and getting shifts covered is impossible for some outfits.” 

A spokesperson for the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says because of staffing, Traffic Incident Management truck drivers are only available Mondays through Fridays 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekends. Walker was hit around 7 a.m. on Sunday.  

A spokesperson for ODOT said the department hopes to increase staffing levels as funding allows.  

“We not only have to safely load a vehicle, make sure our customer is in the tow truck away from harm’s way,” Jerome said. “We have to watch traffic, watch the vehicle and watch ourselves.” 

Source: kptv.com/

Towman Turns Himself In

A tow truck driver in Portland, Oregon turned himself into local police after realizing he was involved in a hit and run crash involving another tow truck driver.  

The hit and run occurred just before 7 a.m. Sunday, January 29, on I-84 where Arthur Walker of Northwestern Towing was loading a disabled vehicle on his tow truck. As a result of the accident, Walker was badly hurt and hospitalized. 

Reportedly the towman who hit him said he saw the story on the news and thought he might have been involved. An officer met with him and found that he had damage that matched that of the crash on his 2019 Ford F350 tow truck.  

The towman explained to the officer that a top came loose from another vehicle and landed on his windshield, blinding him. He said he heard the thump, but didn’t know what happened. He said when he pulled the tarp off at the next exit, he went back but said he didn’t see anything. 

No arrests have been made; the injured tower was released from the hospital on February 1. 

Source: kptv.com

Southern Plains Hit with Freezing Rain and Sleet 

Most of Texas as far east as Tennessee was hit with a winter storm that has brought freezing rain and sleet, causing slick and dangerous roadway conditions.

I-20 in the Dallas Metro area was backed up when a semi-tractor jackknifed, colliding with another semi-tractor and caused long delays. On I- 40 in Arkansaw, a section of highway was shut down due to downed utility lines.  

Towing companies have been particularly busy. Dylon Rainwater, regional manager of Pantusa Towing and Recovery of San Antonio, has seen a spike in call volume and anticipates further activity, as temperatures are expected to drop throughout the week. In a news report, he advised drivers to stay off the road. 

He said, “We don’t normally get this kind of weather so if you are not used to it, it’s best just to stay off the road.”  

He cautions motorists who need a tow to start by pulling over in a safe place, out of the lane of traffic.  

He said, “Make sure you are in a safe spot, whether it is staying in your vehicle, or getting out and getting away from your vehicle. If you are on a side road, it may be best to stay in your vehicle, because of the warmth.” 

Source: 
weather.com
youtube.com

 

Cathy Tennis, President of PA Towing Association, Passes

Cathy Lynn Smith Tennis, 61, who owned a towing company and served as President and Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Towing Association, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Pennsylvania’s Juniper Village following a lengthy illness.

Cathy was a 1979 graduate of State College High School. She and her husband John were the owners and operators of John Tennis Towing Company until their retirement in 2022. Cathy was previously the general manger of Handy Delivery which provided same day delivery for time critical local deliveries.

During her career in the towing industry, she served as President and Executive Director of the PA Towing Association where she spearheaded an event known as "Hooking Up and Hanging Out" for their association meetings.

In her spare time, Cathy enjoyed cooking, baking and traveling to the Finger Lakes region. Spending time with family meant the world to Cathy and she especially loved their gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

A visitation will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Koch Funeral Home in State College and a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions in Cathy's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 123 S. Sparks St. State College, PA 16801 or to the Zion Lutheran Church, 105 Old Boalsburg Rd., Boalsburg, PA 16827.

Source: legacy.com

San Diego City Council Considering New Tow Policies 

As a result of a recent audit in San Diego finding some of its towing practices disproportionately hurt low income people, several city council members are desiring a change of policies. The audit also states that the city is losing 1.5 million dollars a year with their towing program. 

According to the news source, the city is exploring a “text before tow” program, parking “boots,” community service instead of fines, fee forgiveness, income-based payment plans and eliminating tows when the only infraction is failure to pay registration fees. 

“Our towing policy worsens inequities and has devastating impacts on people’s lives,” said Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who is spearheading the changes with help from City Attorney Mara Elliott. “The city should not take people’s cars and sell them to collect small debts or punish people for minor violations.” 

The audit found the top two reasons a vehicle gets towed — registrations expired longer than six months, and violations of the 72-hour parking rule on many city streets — typically affect low-income people more than others. 

However, one resident said city officials should be careful about the changes. “There is no district in this city in which people want cars littering their streets,” he said. 

City officials say another motive for making changes in the city’s towing program, which is led by the Police Department, is that the program is losing roughly $1.5 million a year. 

During the five years the audit covers — fiscal year 2017 through fiscal year 2021 — more than a quarter of all tows resulted in the owner giving the vehicle up instead of paying the fines owed, which typically averages $282 to retrieve their vehicle on top of violation charges.  

Source: sandiegouniontribune.com/

February 08 - February 14, 2023

Dump Truck Diving off the Keyes

water1 586a0
By George L. Nitti

Arnold’s Towing, the longest running tow company in the Florida Keyes, 45 years family owned and operated, is no stranger to water recoveries, often retrieving boats from the water. But in August, a dump truck, loaded with large rocks, blew a passenger front tire, yanking the wheel out of the driver’s hand and sending it over a guardrail and into the sea. Unfortunately, the driver didn’t make it, drowning.

“We had six guys on it. Three in the water and three on land,” according to owner and supervisor, Ricky Arnold, Jr. The units involved included a 2016 Kenworth T800 with Century 1150R, 2019 Kenworth T370 with Vulcan V30, 2008 Freightliner with Century 1130, and a 2013 Volvo VNL64T with 53’ Landoll. The operators on scene were Ricky Arnold, Jr., Vic Prohorovskis, Chase Arnold, and Thomas Borrego.

Several technical challenges ensued. One was hooking up under water. 

Arnold said, “Snatch blocks, chains and cables are heavy and must be hooked precisely or the recovery will not be successful.” In addition, rocks were jammed up into the motor, frame and transmission, making the hook up more difficult. Add to the burden of transporting hooks and chains in water.  “It was a mess,” said Arnold.

The rotator would then be used to winch up the dump truck while they ran two snatch blocks off the cables, running the end of each line off two trucks, a medium duty and a 15/30. Arnold said, “As I tried to pull, there was a ledge of rocks and it kept getting stuck, so I was walking my truck back and had to tie off the other trucks.”

The Department of Transportation notified Arnold that they did not want them to cut the remaining guard rail, thus requiring the tow company to lift the loaded dump truck that was on its side in the water up and over the guard rail. Arnold used his rotator as the low boy was slid under it upon its descent over the rail.

Once recovered, the dump truck would be over height on the landoll to transport to their facility.  Arnold said, “The dump truck had to be positioned on its side for a 60 mile transport to our facility.  Once it was at our facility, it had to be rehung, uprighted, and set on its wheels.

All in all, a 20+ hour recovery. Parting words of advice from Arnold: “Make sure you check your front tires.”

Flawless Combine Recovery

combine1 pulver e9a4d
By Josh Schafer

On March 22, 2022, on a snowy and windy day in Minnesota, Pulver Towing responded to an emergency request from the Minnesota State Patrol involving an incident on US HWY 14 where a John Deere S780 combine track slid off of a trailer and was blocking the roadway.

Pulver, led by lead operator Josh Schafer, responded with the specialized equipment needed to recover the combine. Equipment included a 2006 Kenworth Century 9055 50 Ton, 2006 Freightliner Jerr-Dan 35 Ton, and 2018 Peterbilt 389 Century 1150 Rotator. The team of operators at scene also included Mark Schafer, Christian Riester, Bob Jaster, Justin Staeffler, Aaron Beek, and Darcy Beek.

Upon arrival, the first Pulver operator discovered that the combine was overturned and was cross ways blocking both lanes of US HWY 14. The Pulver professionals along with the Minnesota Balaton Fire Dept. took emergency corrective actions to mitigate the leaking fluids, using all the speedy dry they had available. Pulver used 18 bags of spill tackle rapid absorbent and 14 absorbent pads. The leaked fluid was contained to the roadway, curb and gutter and stopped from reaching the storm drain that went to the lake.

Pulver professionals then addressed the overturned combine. The rear planetary drives on the combine needed to be removed to prevent damage to them and the underside of the combine. Pulver removed the two planetary drives and placed them in the incident managers response truck.

Pulver professionals then rigged the combine to be up righted with a catchline to safely lower the combine to the ground. Pulver used two heavy recovery trucks to upright the combine. Once the combine was up righted, Pulver used a heavy recovery truck to extract the combine from the roadway to a side street allowing the US HWY to be reopened to the motoring public. The combine had no wheel / tracks on it and extra precautions were used to not damage its underside.

Once the combine was extracted from the US HWY, Pulver professionals and Balaton Fire removed the absorbents from the US HWY. The city of Balaton brought out a wheel loader to place the debris in and the City of Balaton disposed of the debris.

Pulver’s rotator was on a different incident at the time, causing a short delay until it would be available to lift the combine onto a lowboy trailer. When the rotator arrived, it was positioned to lift the combine. Pulver professionals used specialized rigging to lift the combine from four points on the combine. The fact that the combine did not have wheels or tracks on it was a challenge. The weight of the combine needed to be close to the rotator to safely lift it.

The lowboy trailer had to be backed under the combine and the rotator outrigger legs needed to be clear to allow the trailer to get under the combine. The combine was lifted and placed back on the lowboy trailer. A lot of consideration and planning transpired to perform the job safely and not create any damage to the combine that had a value of over $400,000.

After the combine was removed from the side street, Pulver professionals took corrective actions to clean up the absorbents on the street and in the curb and gutter. Pulver used a flatbed ramp truck to transport the containers of waste that was removed from the street and gutter. The waist was disposed of in the hazardous container at Pulver Marshall location.    

The recovery ended flawlessly and the combine was brought to a local dealership for repairs.

.............................
Pulver Motor Service, with several locations in Minnesota, has been towing for 100+ years, incorporating in 1920. Pulver's trucks, equipment, and experience handles all towing needs: light-duty towing, medium-duty towing, heavy-duty towing and recovery, equipment transport, local/long-distance towing, roadside assistance, lockout services, and jumpstarts. The company also does light to heavy-duty truck repair.

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

   

February 08 - February 14, 2023

Chasing Your Sixth-Sense    

Sixth Sense PIC small 26534
By Randall C. Resch   

Two days after Christmas 2022, a Detroit tow operator justifiably shot and killed a would-be robber on Chicago’s east-side. Perhaps the bad-guy didn’t think the late night tower was licensed to carry? I’m thinking the tower survived because “he was chasing a sixth-sense!” 

The Cambridge English Dictionary describes the “Sixth-Sense” as “an ability to know something without using the ordinary five-senses of sight, hearing, smell, touch, and taste.” Did the tower’s “sixth sense” alert him that something was about to happen? 

Here to Help 

“A desire to help” is part of a tower’s creed that causes towers to stop. But being that tow operators have that rescuer’s mindset, can you ever know you’re about to become a victim of violent crime? 

In the 2015 shooting death of a 23-year-old Chicago tow operator who was flagged down for assistance in a Detroit suburb (by a female), when the tower stopped to assist, he was immediately ambushed by two armed male suspects who jumped from the bushes with plans to rob him.  

As a scuffle ensued, the tower was shot. Although gravely wounded, he attempted to flee from further harm by driving away. His escape was tragically stopped when his carrier crashed into a block wall at a close-by Citgo station. The news reported he died from a single gunshot to the abdomen. 

Gut Feeling’s React 

Call them “Gut Feelings,” a hunch, natural instinct, or a sixth-sense, some scenarios just don’t feel right. With the tow and repo business being as dangerous as it is, towers must be in-tune with their inner-sense if red-flags are present to the incident at hand. 

Diving into a questionable situation demands instant consideration as to what’s going on in the present. When something doesn’t feel right, an important component of survival is to know there’s time to react.  

For example, let’s say you’re headed to a call in which a customer’s car needs to be towed across town. It’s 1 a.m. and the caller says he’ll meet the driver at an apartment complex. The tower arrives and is told the car is parked behind the building.  

What choices will you make in distinguishing the many “red flags” suggested in this scenario?  0100-hours? What shop’s open at those early hours? The car’s parked behind the building? Pays by cash?

While this narrative isn’t intended to worry towers from taking these kinds of calls (selectively), would you not agree that towers should always be on high-alert? How will you react if something goes sideways?    

We all have some form of gut feelings which may be mistaken for anxiety. Be in tune, but know that those feelings may not be completely accurate. Safety and survival means being totally aware with the environment, ambient lighting, a lone individual, or dispatch details that don’t make sense. And, don’t let the proverbial money chase lead you into an ambush. Be aware … trust your gut!   
___________________________________________________ 

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch, a 51-year veteran of the towing industry, is a retired California police officer; a veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer; a writer for TIW and American Towman Magazine; and an approved instructor for the California Highway Patrol’s Rotation Service Provider and FSP. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com 

Using the Right Tool for the Job

By Brian J Riker

Towers are a resourceful bunch with an admirable “get ‘er done” attitude, although left unchecked that attitude will get us in trouble. Maybe thirty or forty years ago, when things were less regulated and folks were not so quick to file litigation, it was acceptable to push your equipment beyond it’s design. For a multitude of reasons, none less important than life safety, we know better today, or do we?

It seems like daily I witness something questionable while traveling or browsing social media. This is not only unprofessional, it can be downright dangerous when a new driver or member of the general public sees a dangerous operation and begins to think it is an acceptable method, attempting to try it out themselves.

Now, I’m not taking about loading a car on it’s roof for quick clearance at the direction of a law officer, or using a chain vs. strap for securement; these are mostly a matter of personal opinion. I am talking about deliberately exceeding the ratings of your wire rope, chains, straps, wrecker body and such. Everything has a intended purpose and a working load limit, specified by its manufacturer, with a built in margin or safety designed to provide some cushion when used properly, not to be used as part of your daily operations.

This same concept applies to using our hand tools, power tools and even some old school methods of hooking up, removing drivelines and more. A good friend of mine recently sent me information on a driver that was hurt attempting to remove a pressed in driveshaft u-joint. He has been complaining that his driveline tool was broken and his employer had not replaced it yet and instead instructed him to use a wood block and raise the under lift up and down to press out the u-joint.

Now, many years ago out of ignorance of the danger I was creating, I would have used the same method. I didn’t get my first driveline tool until about ten years ago, and it sure made a difference.

For the owners reading this, is your driver’s life worth the cost of the proper tool for the job? In this instance the wood block shattered, causing a concussion and the splinter damaged the employee’s eye, costing the employer tens of thousands of dollars in a personal injury settlement plus the loss of a good driver for several months.

What about using sub-standard quality tools? I know tools are expensive and it sucks when someone leaves a good wrench behind on the side of the road, but what is the cost compared to a tool failing and a driver being injured, or even just needing to send another truck out to assist? Quality does not cost, it pays!

Same with our rigging. I can’t count how many trucks I have inspected over the years that have had substandard wire rope, damaged chains or straps that were still in service. I just watched a social media video of a creative recovery posted by a well known, highly followed person, in which they not only had a damaged wire rope with a visible kink, they also used their truck beyond its design capacity and in direct conflict with the user instructions in the owner’s manual. I have even found wire rope that should have been removed from service on trucks in beauty contests where I have served as a judge.

All I am asking, in the spirit of the New Year, is to walk through your fleet and inspect for damages. Now is a good time to think about upgrades, replacements and additional tools or accessories that will make your job easier and safer. With supply chain disruptions it may take longer than expected to obtain replacement pieces, more frequent inspections and early ordering may be called for.

Now is also a good time to book some professional training for the season, before all the good dates fill up. Several of my trainer friends are reporting busier than usual volume for 2023, a good sign that owners are serious about safety. Thank you for caring about your team and your industry.

Motor Carrier Compliance Annual Review 

compliance2 951ca
By Brian J Riker 

Sticking with the “New Year New You” theme, January is a great time to review your motor carrier compliance. But, Brian, I am just a simple light duty towing company, so what does motor carrier compliance even mean? Great question! 

Very few towing companies, even those that are light duty only providers, are exempt from regulation by the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. FMCSA has very broad authority under the definition of interstate commerce. Simply put, it is a myth that your truck must cross state lines to engage in interstate commerce. It is the origin, destination or intent of the shipment, or your part thereof, that determines which set of regulations you are operating under. 

Most towers switch between intrastate and interstate commerce multiple times per day without even realizing it. Given, in most states, interstate regulations are either adopted by reference or are more restrictive than state regulations, it makes good sense to always comply to the stricter interstate standards. Rarely will this let you down or result in a fine or penalty for non-compliance. This is not to say that you can ignore your local or state requirements. They are also applicable for the intrastate and true emergency towing operations you perform; however Federal qualifications generally are tougher. 

Yes, I understand that there is an exception from FMCSA regulations for transportation of wrecked or disabled vehicles, however that is only applicable at the first point of disablement. If you pick it up off the roadway, golden, if it is a secondary tow - even from your own storage lot or garage - then it is regulated transportation. Now, the only question becomes is it intra or interstate commerce. 

Interstate commerce involves anything that comes from or is destined for a location out of state or country. This means tourists passing through, most rental cars and virtually all commercial vehicles can be classified as interstate in nature even if you never leave your home town. What this means for you is your company needs to meet the qualifications set forth in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, including but not limited to 49 CFR Parts 300-399. These regulations can be found at www.fmcsa/dot.gov and control everything from minimum qualifications for your drivers, the hours they may work and must rest, inspection and repair of your vehicles to the paperwork you must collect and retain. 

Here are a few highlights that apply to anyone operating any vehicle with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating greater than 10,000 pounds for business purposes, regardless of payment received. 

--US DOT registration number, commonly called a DOT number. This is in addition to any state identification or permit that must be obtained and/or displayed. 

--Motor Carrier Authority, MC number, is required for any work that involves transporting property not owned by the motor carrier, such as towing a car or moving a piece of construction equipment. 

--Unified Carrier Registration, UCR, is required of anyone that has an active US DOT number, paid annually at www.ucr.gov  

--Federal Annual Inspection or equivalent state safety inspection on every vehicle or trailer with a GVWR greater than 10,000 pounds. 

--Drug and alcohol testing program that is DOT compliant if any of your drivers use, or are expected to use, a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) as part of their job, including managers or owners that only drive occasionally. This also includes FMCSA Clearinghouse reporting and query requirements for any driver possessing a CDL, even if they are hired in a non-cdl capacity. 

--Completed driver qualification file with copies of all required documents, including an employment application (even for solo owner/operators) and background investigations. Highlights include a minimum age of 21, medical certificate from a qualified provider and annual driver license report. 

--Vehicle maintenance files, including details of your planned preventative maintenance program, periodic inspections and all repairs. Fun fact, the vehicle maintenance file must indicate the legal owner of the vehicle, tire size, full VIN and registration number among other things. 

--Hours of service documents, either true and accurate time card type records, if your drivers qualify for the short haul provisions, or log books for those that do not qualify. Since 2017, most log books have been required to be completed using a compliant electronic logging device (ELD) unless you meet the very narrow exemption requirements. 

These are only a few of the requirements for operating a legally compliant interstate motor carrier. If after conducting a self-evaluation you do not believe you are fully compliant, please seek competent consultation. The FMCSA recently announced new, higher fines and penalties for non-compliance ranging from a few hundred dollars upwards of $12,000 per occurrence, often per day. These penalties can put a small company out of business quickly. 

February 08 - February 14, 2023

Simple Yet Eye-Catching 

277674777 5273363976063026 3584206710349238152 n b3146
By George L. Nitti 

Simplicity can be eye catching, such as an all-yellow tow truck with a creatively lettered logo done in a contrasting cool blue stating “Cupertino Towing.” 

Based out of Antioch, California and with a fleet of approximately 30 trucks, many of them flatbeds, the company maintains a robust call volume serving law enforcement, commercial calls and as a large contractor to AAA.  

“We get 4500 – 5000 calls a month,” said Craig Baker, owner of Cupertino Towing and President of the California Tow Truck Association (CTTA). 

Two of their latest acquisitions, 2023 Kenworth’s with Chevron 12 Series LCG’s, embody a tradition of excellence in graphic design. 

The company logo has evolved over time. Until four years ago, their logos were hand-painted, but since then, are vinyl.  

Baker said, “Our lettering guy 'Mike the Stripe' has adapted to the times. But he does not use canned graphics. He can now do what he did by hand in vinyl.” 

Although Baker has always appreciated the artistic integrity of hand painted graphics, he acknowledges that vinyl is more efficient, taking the company less time to get the trucks lettered and more easily removing the lettering when they are looking to rotate trucks out of their fleet. 

“It used to take us hours to remove the lettering with a lot of oven cleaner and heavy duty scrubbing,” said Baker. “Now it takes us less than a half hour.” 

In part, moving to a more efficient system of maintaining their fleet has become a core principle of their operations, due to the havoc Covid wreaked on the industry and the challenges of getting parts. 

Baker said, “We’ve streamlined the fleet to primarily Kenworth’s and Ford’s.” He added, “By streamlining the fleet we can maintain a larger parts inventory in house that is universally exchangeable among all the trucks.” 

The company is also rotating fewer trucks out of their fleet on a yearly basis due to the skyrocketing prices of tow trucks. “The flatbeds that once cost $140,000 are now pushing $175,000,” he said. 

Yet despite post Covid challenges, Baker prides himself on maintaining the family feel of his company, asking of his employees, only what he would do himself. 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Graphics Fit for a King 


eblast 2b944By George L. Nitti 

Often outstanding graphics stand out for a variety of reasons. Color scheme is a primary attribute. Creative lettering another. A catchy logo and other images help. Blending together, these ingredients can make for the perfect tow truck. 

Tow King of Waco, Texas has the right package of elements giving shine to their 20 tow trucks. Drawing on the help of Precision Graphics over the last four years, their stellar wraps turn heads like a boom in the sky. 

Their 2022 Kenworth with a Vulcan V103 50 ton is three weeks fresh on the road after spending nine months cycling through a delivery process.  

Owner Gary Hoffman said, “We purchased three new heavies over the last six months. We had to replace one due to an accident and took advantage of an opportunity to buy another knowing how tight the market is.” 

In terms of color schematic, the company has had a 30-year tradition of using green. 

“The first truck that we bought was a two-tone green in 92',” said Hoffman. “We stayed green and when we started doing wraps, we’d buy a black truck and then do the green wraps on it.” 

Green flames envelop a good part of the wrap, particularly the hood and doors, where they cascade over and down the sides, with large chains crisscrossing. 

Another stand-out feature is its creative lettering, written in a royal font, spelling out the company name and aptly accompanied by a crown.  

“The company name came about from a road trip,” said Hoffman. “Someone threw out the name ‘Tow King’ and it stuck. We put a crown on the initial truck and now it includes all of them.” 

Other lettering, written in a hot pink, includes words on the boom like “Texas,” “Mistress,” and “Heavy Duty Recovery.” 

Always ready for duty, on the front of the unit, it states “Rolling 24/7,” while a pair of dice completes the image. 

The back of the unit includes reflective Chevron lettering with the words “Slow Down, Move Over.” 

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Snowmobile Rotator Transformation

snowmobilerotatorsmall2 e6c5f
By George L. Nitti

In the snow country of northern Ontario, where more than 20,000 miles of groomed snow trails are connected and maintained by a federation of snowmobile clubs, it takes a unique vision and dedication to rescue stranded snowmobilers. 

“A lot of people break down and get stuck and don’t have anyone to call,” said Domenic Lacaria, who designed a unique snow mobile with the essential functions of a tow truck. “I wanted to combine my love for designing with my love for snowmobiling. When I was snowmobiling and broke down a couple of times, I had no one to come rescue me.” 

So Lacaria, with a background in engineering, designed and patented a specially operated snowmobile rotator he calls the Tow Mobile, giving it the acronym S.T.A.R, which stands for Snowmobile Towing Assistance and Recovery.  

Sitting 4 ft. wide by 18.5 ft. long, the red unit is powered by a car engine and includes a rotator with an 800-pound boom, hydraulic pump system, winch and cables, custom built toolboxes, 3 ft wide outriggers, a heated cab with heated seats, and other devices common to the towing and recovery trade. 

“Tow mobile is more like a transport truck. You don’t take it off road because it is heavy, weighing 4500 pounds,” said Lacaria. “It’s designed with a lot of pulling power and dual wide track. I extended the whole thing by seven feet. The tracks, motor and hood are all original.” The original design includes the Italian made Alpina Sherpa 1.6 liter snowmobile. 

Although the boom can lift 3200, in its application it is designed to lift up to 1000 pounds, with the heaviest of snowmobiles weighing 600 to 700 pounds. Most snowmobiles that he picks up average 500 pounds. 

Getting stuck on a snowmobile could be an all-day affair if not for Lacaria, who will travel a radius of 2 hours to recover stranded drivers. He said, “You can run snowmobiles for two to three hours between cities and if you break down in the bush you may have a 30 mile walk to the main road. You are in bare land.” 

Which is not where you want to be stuck, particularly as night approaches and temperatures get colder. 

“Sometimes snowmobilers get their machines stuck in a creek in freezing conditions,” said Lacaria. “One guy last year lost the tips of 3 of his fingers trying to get it out. That’s one of the main concerns - not just towing the sled but getting the people out of the cold and back to town.”  

Since Tow Mobile is a big unit, it is frequently not used for many of the jobs that Lacaria will do, recoveries that require a nimbler approach with a smaller machine and sleigh. Lacaria said, “If the recovery is more than 300 ft off trail, then I will take another snowmobile. I will find out where the person is and drive along with the trailer and bring it to the nearest road crossing and leave the truck and trailer on the side of the road and off load it, go down the trail and do the recovery, take it back to my truck and then drive them and their snowmobile back to town.” 

As for the work, Lacaria notes that he goes out every other day, sometimes two times a day, and calculates his fees on a rough hourly rate, the distance he has to travel, how far down a trail he will need to go and the weight of the machine.  

“I’ve been getting calls across the northern states as well as Canada looking to purchase the Tow Mobile," he said. "As for the future, I want to grow and encompass the whole province. I want to work with existing towing companies and add to their list of things that they can do.” 

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

February 08 - February 14, 2023

Steering Wheel Lock with Claw Hooks

steeringwheellock 06910
Prevent the front wheels of a towed vehicle from turning while towing from the rear with this steering wheel lock from BA Products. The strap is equipped with two coated claw hooks to latch onto the steering wheel and the brake pedal. A cam or ratchet buckle cinches the two ends tight.

  • 2" Cam or Ratchet Buckle
  • 1-3/4"W yellow straps
  • Coated claw locks
For more information, visit zips.com

Orange Reflective Traffic Cone

reflectivecone300 0c25d
JBC Revolution Series Cones are the leader in the traffic safety industry. Revolution Series Cones are made from an innovative injection molded design that holds up in all temperatures and maintains color in difficult UV situations. Indented handles at the top allow the cones to easily be picked up and stacked. The black bases are made entirely from recycled materials and are marked with a unique dotted pattern. Spot the dots to know it s JBC!

--Base stays attached to the body, even after being run over by a car
--Non-stick area makes stacked cones easier to separate
--Heavy, 100% recycled black base provides stability
--Engineered to meet MUTCD specifications
--Ultraviolet stabilized color provides maximum resistance to fading
--Recessed Style Cones have an indented area that helps protect the body when stacked
--Size: 28" or 36"
--Base Weight: 28" - 7 lbs, 28" - 10 lbs, 36" - 10 lbs, 36" - 12 lbs, 36" - 15 lbs
--Color: Orange
--Collar: 6" reflective stripe

For more info: zips.com

Essential Long Reach Kit

longreachtools 6c88e
Access Tools has a new tool set called the Essential Long Reach Kit. The Essential Long Reach Kit includes all of the required tools for the majority of vehicle openings with the addition of the popular Button Master accessory and a Long Carrying Case to hold everything together. Included in this set is the Quick Max Long Reach Tool, the Button Master, the One Hand Jack Tool, the Super Air Jack air wedge, the 60” Long Heavy-Duty Carrying Case, and the Quick Instructional Manual and Videos. For more information, go to accesstoolsusa.com.

February 08 - February 14, 2023

February 08 - February 14, 2023

Car Loan Delinquencies on the Rise 

Car loan delinquencies have been rising. Key factors include termination of loan relief programs post pandemic, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and higher used and new car prices, which have resulted in extended payments on car loans. According to Cox Automotive, the average cost of a new car reached $47,148 as of May 2022. This is a 13.5% increase from the average cost only one year ago, in May 2021.  

According to TransUnion data, 4.35% of car owners ages 18 to 40 were at least 60 days late on their auto loans in early 2022. In 2019, before the pandemic began, Gen Z had a past-due rate of 1.75%. Today, past-due rates have reached as high as 2.21% among Gen Z car owners. Similarly, millennials now show increased past-due rates of 2.14%, compared with 1.66% before the pandemic. 

The percentage of subprime auto borrowers who are at least 60 days past due on payments rose to 5.67% in December from a seven-year low of 2.58% in April 2021. That compares with the peak of 5.04% in January 2009 during the financial crisis. 

Higher interest rates make it harder for Americans who borrow to buy cars to make monthly payments. The average new-car loan rate was 8.02% in December, up from 5.15% in the same period in 2021, according to Cox Automotive. Interest rates for subprime borrowers can be much higher, with some even paying over 25% on their car loans. 

Source: breakinglatest.news

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

Auto Loan Balances and Delinquencies Rise  

Despite a 19% decline in auto sales over the last 3 months, balances on auto loans and leases are surging due higher priced vehicles and constrained supply. Auto loans also surged because used-vehicle prices had spiked. 

Balances on auto loans and leases increased by 2.2% in Q3 from Q2, and by 6.1% year-over-year, to a record $1.52 trillion, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. 

The rate of all auto loans and leases – prime and subprime – that were 30 days and more past due rose to 6.2% in Q3, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit. 

Source: wolfstreet.com

