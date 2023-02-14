No Easy Task 

Chasing Your Sixth-Sense

By Randall C. Resch Two days after Christmas 2022, a Detroit tow operator justifiably shot and killed a would-be robber on Chicago’s east-side. Perhaps the bad-guy didn’t think the late night tower was licensed to carry? I’m thinking the tower survived because “he was chasing a sixth-sense!” The Cambridge English Dictionary describes the “Sixth-Sense” as “an ability to know something without using the ordinary five-senses of sight, hearing, smell, touch, and taste.” Did the tower’s “sixth sense” alert him that something was about to happen? Here to Help “A desire to help” is part of a tower’s creed that causes towers to stop. But being that tow operators have that rescuer’s mindset, can you ever know you’re about to become a victim of violent crime? In the 2015 shooting death of a 23-year-old Chicago tow operator who was flagged down for assistance in a Detroit suburb (by a female), when the tower stopped to assist, he was immediately ambushed by two armed male suspects who jumped from the bushes with plans to rob him. As a scuffle ensued, the tower was shot. Although gravely wounded, he attempted to flee from further harm by driving away. His escape was tragically stopped when his carrier crashed into a block wall at a close-by Citgo station. The news reported he died from a single gunshot to the abdomen. Gut Feeling’s React Call them “Gut Feelings,” a hunch, natural instinct, or a sixth-sense, some scenarios just don’t feel right. With the tow and repo business being as dangerous as it is, towers must be in-tune with their inner-sense if red-flags are present to the incident at hand. Diving into a questionable situation demands instant consideration as to what’s going on in the present. When something doesn’t feel right, an important component of survival is to know there’s time to react. For example, let’s say you’re headed to a call in which a customer’s car needs to be towed across town. It’s 1 a.m. and the caller says he’ll meet the driver at an apartment complex. The tower arrives and is told the car is parked behind the building. What choices will you make in distinguishing the many “red flags” suggested in this scenario? 0100-hours? What shop’s open at those early hours? The car’s parked behind the building? Pays by cash? While this narrative isn’t intended to worry towers from taking these kinds of calls (selectively), would you not agree that towers should always be on high-alert? How will you react if something goes sideways? We all have some form of gut feelings which may be mistaken for anxiety. Be in tune, but know that those feelings may not be completely accurate. Safety and survival means being totally aware with the environment, ambient lighting, a lone individual, or dispatch details that don’t make sense. And, don’t let the proverbial money chase lead you into an ambush. Be aware … trust your gut!

___________________________________________________ Operations Editor Randall C. Resch, a 51-year veteran of the towing industry, is a retired California police officer; a veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer; a writer for TIW and American Towman Magazine; and an approved instructor for the California Highway Patrol’s Rotation Service Provider and FSP. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Using the Right Tool for the Job By Brian J Riker Towers are a resourceful bunch with an admirable “get ‘er done” attitude, although left unchecked that attitude will get us in trouble. Maybe thirty or forty years ago, when things were less regulated and folks were not so quick to file litigation, it was acceptable to push your equipment beyond it’s design. For a multitude of reasons, none less important than life safety, we know better today, or do we? It seems like daily I witness something questionable while traveling or browsing social media. This is not only unprofessional, it can be downright dangerous when a new driver or member of the general public sees a dangerous operation and begins to think it is an acceptable method, attempting to try it out themselves. Now, I’m not taking about loading a car on it’s roof for quick clearance at the direction of a law officer, or using a chain vs. strap for securement; these are mostly a matter of personal opinion. I am talking about deliberately exceeding the ratings of your wire rope, chains, straps, wrecker body and such. Everything has a intended purpose and a working load limit, specified by its manufacturer, with a built in margin or safety designed to provide some cushion when used properly, not to be used as part of your daily operations. This same concept applies to using our hand tools, power tools and even some old school methods of hooking up, removing drivelines and more. A good friend of mine recently sent me information on a driver that was hurt attempting to remove a pressed in driveshaft u-joint. He has been complaining that his driveline tool was broken and his employer had not replaced it yet and instead instructed him to use a wood block and raise the under lift up and down to press out the u-joint. Now, many years ago out of ignorance of the danger I was creating, I would have used the same method. I didn’t get my first driveline tool until about ten years ago, and it sure made a difference. For the owners reading this, is your driver’s life worth the cost of the proper tool for the job? In this instance the wood block shattered, causing a concussion and the splinter damaged the employee’s eye, costing the employer tens of thousands of dollars in a personal injury settlement plus the loss of a good driver for several months. What about using sub-standard quality tools? I know tools are expensive and it sucks when someone leaves a good wrench behind on the side of the road, but what is the cost compared to a tool failing and a driver being injured, or even just needing to send another truck out to assist? Quality does not cost, it pays! Same with our rigging. I can’t count how many trucks I have inspected over the years that have had substandard wire rope, damaged chains or straps that were still in service. I just watched a social media video of a creative recovery posted by a well known, highly followed person, in which they not only had a damaged wire rope with a visible kink, they also used their truck beyond its design capacity and in direct conflict with the user instructions in the owner’s manual. I have even found wire rope that should have been removed from service on trucks in beauty contests where I have served as a judge. All I am asking, in the spirit of the New Year, is to walk through your fleet and inspect for damages. Now is a good time to think about upgrades, replacements and additional tools or accessories that will make your job easier and safer. With supply chain disruptions it may take longer than expected to obtain replacement pieces, more frequent inspections and early ordering may be called for. Now is also a good time to book some professional training for the season, before all the good dates fill up. Several of my trainer friends are reporting busier than usual volume for 2023, a good sign that owners are serious about safety. Thank you for caring about your team and your industry.