Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Memorial Tribute for California Tower Michael Micheletti
King of the Mixer
Technical challenges of a concrete mixer recovery.
Does On-Highway Work Deserve Hazard Pay?
A heated topic in the social forums, Randall Resch gives his take.
Classic Striping, Easy to Remember Name
Brightly Colored and Classy Graphics.
Ice Claw
Safety feature prevents slipping on ice.
Events
TowXpo Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX.
July 13-15, 2023
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 16-18, 2023
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 16-18, 2023
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 21 - December 27, 2022

Wrangling Coiled Tubing 

wrangling1 4b770
By George L. Nitti 

At the end of November, Big Sky Towing of Odessa, Texas, was dispatched to pull out a massive coil tubing unit stuck in the sand in the “little bitty” town of Orla, Texas.  

Lead operator Travis Turner of Big Sky said, “The guy scooted over to let another truck pass him coming from the opposite direction. The unit was so heavy it just sank when it moved closer to the side of the road.”  

Weighing 350,000 pounds and measuring approximately 150 ft long, the coiled tubing unit, which is used for drill outs in the oil rich Permian Basin of Western Texas, would require heavy-duty power to bring it back onto the road and get it rolling once again. 

Turner, 140 miles from scene, turned to B & B Wrecker of Pecos, which was closer in distance to Orla, where he arranged to meet their lead operator, Harvey Carreras. Together they brought three Heavy Duty Wreckers: a 2020 Kenworth with a Vulcan V103 XP; and two Peterbuilt’s with Century 9055’s. 

“Ideally it would have been easier to do a pick and swing by lifting the back end of the tubing unit and setting it back down on the road,” said Turner, “but there was not enough room on the road to set up a crane. If you could magically cement the wrecker to the ground, you could have pulled it out with one wrecker, that is if you had enough snatch blocks and winch lines attached to it.” 

Positioning the wreckers like cowboys wrangling wayward cattle, the towers placed their units on the front right and left sides of the casualty, and the third directly in front/center. 

“We synchronized the pull,” said Turner. “We were each responsible for pulling it forward and back to the road. It was kind of like a slingshot, but with a third wrecker up front.” 

Carreras and Turner calculated the number of winch lines necessary to handle a 350,000-pound load. Turner said, “We had 18 winch lines attached to the front and sides of the trailer, using the snatch blocks to add more lines.” 

Using five winch lines, one a five-part line; the other a three-part line, their estimated pulling power was 700,000 pounds.  

“We over rigged on it,” said Carreras. “We put as many lines as we could put on there.” 

After only one hour, including set-up, the coiled tubing unit was unstuck and rolling back down the dirt road, on the way to its destination.  

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!



Click here to read more

Washington State Moving Towards “Blue Lights” Law  

Washington State legislator Sen. Jeff Wilson (R), prefiled legislation on December 6 that would allow tow truck operators to use rear facing blue lights while performing tow recovery operations along the side of a road. The bill, in process for nearly a year, has bi-partisan support, co-sponsored by Sen. John Lovick (D). 

“The big part of the bill is to support the existing ‘move over, slow down,’ requirements for drivers when encountering roadside accidents,” Wilson said. 

The legislation, Senate Bill 5023, would not permit tow trucks to use front-facing blue lights or use blue lights while going to or from the scene of an accident but would allow tow truck operators to use the blue lights while accelerating back into traffic after leaving an accident scene. 

The bill would be known as the Arthur Anderson and Raymond Mitchell Tow Operators Safety Act, in honor of two tow operators who died in the 19th District while performing their jobs.  

Source: thereflector.com



Washington State Senator Jeff Wilson (R) has spearheaded bi-partisan legislation supporting the use of blue lights on tow trucks.

Wrangling Coiled Tubing 

wrangling1 4b770
By George L. Nitti 

At the end of November, Big Sky Towing of Odessa, Texas, was dispatched to pull out a massive coil tubing unit stuck in the sand in the “little bitty” town of Orla, Texas.  

Lead operator Travis Turner of Big Sky said, “The guy scooted over to let another truck pass him coming from the opposite direction. The unit was so heavy it just sank when it moved closer to the side of the road.”  

Weighing 350,000 pounds and measuring approximately 150 ft long, the coiled tubing unit, which is used for drill outs in the oil rich Permian Basin of Western Texas, would require heavy-duty power to bring it back onto the road and get it rolling once again. 

Turner, 140 miles from scene, turned to B & B Wrecker of Pecos, which was closer in distance to Orla, where he arranged to meet their lead operator, Harvey Carreras. Together they brought three Heavy Duty Wreckers: a 2020 Kenworth with a Vulcan V103 XP; and two Peterbuilt’s with Century 9055’s. 

“Ideally it would have been easier to do a pick and swing by lifting the back end of the tubing unit and setting it back down on the road,” said Turner, “but there was not enough room on the road to set up a crane. If you could magically cement the wrecker to the ground, you could have pulled it out with one wrecker, that is if you had enough snatch blocks and winch lines attached to it.” 

Positioning the wreckers like cowboys wrangling wayward cattle, the towers placed their units on the front right and left sides of the casualty, and the third directly in front/center. 

“We synchronized the pull,” said Turner. “We were each responsible for pulling it forward and back to the road. It was kind of like a slingshot, but with a third wrecker up front.” 

Carreras and Turner calculated the number of winch lines necessary to handle a 350,000-pound load. Turner said, “We had 18 winch lines attached to the front and sides of the trailer, using the snatch blocks to add more lines.” 

Using five winch lines, one a five-part line; the other a three-part line, their estimated pulling power was 700,000 pounds.  

“We over rigged on it,” said Carreras. “We put as many lines as we could put on there.” 

After only one hour, including set-up, the coiled tubing unit was unstuck and rolling back down the dirt road, on the way to its destination.  

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

American Towman Exposition 2022
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Do you support "blue lights" legislation allowing rear facing blue lights on tow trucks?
Yes
No
Answers are anonymous
homediv
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
December 21 - December 27, 2022
On The Hook With Mr. Industry
Repossession rates are rising, nearing or exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Car Repos Rising 

Car repossessions continue to rise, as consumers fall behind on their car payments due to higher car prices and prolonged inflation, according to a report by NBC News. Loan defaults now exceed where they were in 2019, pre-pandemic. Economists are predicting 2023 to continue that trend, with increasing unemployment, high inflation and dwindling household savings. 

The average monthly payment for a new car is up 26% since 2019 to $718, with nearly one in six new car buyers spending more than $1000 a month on vehicles.  

“These repossessions are occurring on people who could afford that $500 or $600 a month payment two years ago, but now everything else in their life is more expensive,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at car buying website Edmunds. “That’s where we’re starting to see the repossessions happen because it’s just everything else starting to pin you down.” 

Consequently, the repo business is having a hard time keeping up, as 30% of repo firms left the business when repo rates plummeted in 2020. Jeremy Cross, the president of International Recovery Systems in Pennsylvania, said he can’t find enough repo men to meet the demand. He said lenders are paying him premiums to repossess their cars first in anticipation of a continued increase in loan defaults.  

Source: nbcnews.com

American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 21 - December 27, 2022
Southern California towers and their respective tow companies gathered and drove in procession in honor of Michael Micheletti, who died accidentally while attempting to secure a semi-tractor.

Memorial Tribute for California Tower Michael Micheletti 

Over 150 towers gathered and drove in procession on Saturday, December 4, in San Bernardino, California to pay tribute to 41-year-old Michael Micheletti, who was killed on November 8. Micheletti worked for Statewide Towing & Recovery. 

It was reported by the Sheriff's Dept. that while Micheletti was trying to secure a tractor-trailer to his tow truck, the tractor portion became detached from the lift of the tow truck. The tractor slid off, rolling backwards and trapping him under the tractor. Micheletti was then dragged approximately 50 feet before being dislodged from under the tractor.  

Towers gathered in the parking lot of the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino around 10:30 p.m. to participate in a memorial procession, where they traveled several freeways including Interstate 215, I-10 and I15. They ended at the Pro Image Transport Yard where colleagues, other drivers and their families gathered to remember Micheletti. 

Source: paininthepass.info

Texas Tower Killed in Hit and Run 

A tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday, December 10 near Goldthwaite, Texas, located in Central Texas.  

Authorities said Patrick Morin, 61, was loading and securing a vehicle onto his tow truck when an unknown pickup truck failed to move over or slow down and struck him. 

The pickup truck fled the scene after the accident. 

Morin was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect, 38-year-old Kerry Coates “KC” Kavanaugh, was later arrested and has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.  

Source: fox44news.com

Connecticut Towers Pushing for Higher Tow Rates 

Connecticut towing companies seek a 60 percent increase in their rates for removing and storing vehicles taken away from crashes or violating private parking rules.  

Tow owner Michael Festa, who owns Watertown-based myhoopty.com and Piggie Back Towing, LLC,  reportedly is supported by other tow operators, including the Towing Recovery Association of America. The current basic towing charge of $105 plus $4.75 per mile would increase to more than $167 and $7.58 per mile. 

The tow operators said they need higher rates to keep up with rising costs. They cited utilities, employee pay and maintenance of wreckers, which now ranges from over $100,000 to a million dollars for huge wreckers capable of removing overturned tractor-trailer trucks involved in crashes on interstate highways.

The current outside, gated storage fee of $26 a day for five days or fewer would rise to $41.48 for vehicles under 20 feet in length, under the proposal, which comes four years after the last price increase. 

Source: ctinsider.com

Tow Procession Honors Fallen Oklahoma Tower 

Fallen tower John Alic Mills, 31 of Oklahoma was honored by family and friends at Trinity Baptist Church in Muskogee. Towers gathered in procession, with more than 80 wreckers parked outside the church.  

Mills, who worked for Red Beards Towing, was struck and killed on November 26 when a driver went off the road and hit him. The cause is still under investigation.

To further honor Mills, his name is on display on tow trucks and other signage. 

Bryan Albrecht, president of the Oklahoma Wrecker Owners Association said that even with the “Slow Down and Move Over” law, people continue to let distractions put other’s lives at risk. 

He said, “Everybody has got a cellphone in their hand, they’re watching videos," Albrecht said. "Technology has just led to that much more distraction for the driver going down the roadway." 

Source: newson6.com

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Tower

Patrick McAdoo, the man who shot and killed Oregon tower Patrick Sanford, owner of Titan Towing of Hillsborough, was sentenced to life in prison on December 5.  

Sanford was killed on June 17, 2021 after releasing McAdoo’s car, who confronted him 30 minutes after his car was released. The D.A.’s Office said Sanford, afraid for his safety, pepper-sprayed McAdoo who responded by shooting Sanford three times.  

Although McAdoo claimed he was acting in self-defense, he was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.  

McAdoo was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years before parole. If ever released, McAdoo will have lifetime post-prison supervision, according to the D.A.’s Office. 

Source: kptv.com

Georgia Tower Struck and Killed 

Tow truck driver Jonathan Begley, 41, died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp in Columbus, Georgia. .

Begley was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s vehicle that had broken down. 

He was pronounced dead on Friday night, Dec. 2. 

Source: wrbl.com

homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
December 21 - December 27, 2022

Wrangling Coiled Tubing 

wrangling1 4b770
By George L. Nitti 

At the end of November, Big Sky Towing of Odessa, Texas, was dispatched to pull out a massive coil tubing unit stuck in the sand in the “little bitty” town of Orla, Texas.  

Lead operator Travis Turner of Big Sky said, “The guy scooted over to let another truck pass him coming from the opposite direction. The unit was so heavy it just sank when it moved closer to the side of the road.”  

Weighing 350,000 pounds and measuring approximately 150 ft long, the coiled tubing unit, which is used for drill outs in the oil rich Permian Basin of Western Texas, would require heavy-duty power to bring it back onto the road and get it rolling once again. 

Turner, 140 miles from scene, turned to B & B Wrecker of Pecos, which was closer in distance to Orla, where he arranged to meet their lead operator, Harvey Carreras. Together they brought three Heavy Duty Wreckers: a 2020 Kenworth with a Vulcan V103 XP; and two Peterbuilt’s with Century 9055’s. 

“Ideally it would have been easier to do a pick and swing by lifting the back end of the tubing unit and setting it back down on the road,” said Turner, “but there was not enough room on the road to set up a crane. If you could magically cement the wrecker to the ground, you could have pulled it out with one wrecker, that is if you had enough snatch blocks and winch lines attached to it.” 

Positioning the wreckers like cowboys wrangling wayward cattle, the towers placed their units on the front right and left sides of the casualty, and the third directly in front/center. 

“We synchronized the pull,” said Turner. “We were each responsible for pulling it forward and back to the road. It was kind of like a slingshot, but with a third wrecker up front.” 

Carreras and Turner calculated the number of winch lines necessary to handle a 350,000-pound load. Turner said, “We had 18 winch lines attached to the front and sides of the trailer, using the snatch blocks to add more lines.” 

Using five winch lines, one a five-part line; the other a three-part line, their estimated pulling power was 700,000 pounds.  

“We over rigged on it,” said Carreras. “We put as many lines as we could put on there.” 

After only one hour, including set-up, the coiled tubing unit was unstuck and rolling back down the dirt road, on the way to its destination.  

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

King of the Mixer 

coverphotoarticle ccf8c
By George L. Nitti

“A mixer recovery can turn you from a hero to a zero in two seconds flat.”  

Referring to a local tow saying, owner Mike Phillips of All-American Towing & Recovery, with locations in Denton, Justin and Rhone, Texas, understands what can go wrong with mixer recoveries, averaging 12 to 15 a month. He said, “If you don’t give the mixer the respect it deserves, it will absolutely not go your way.”   

On April 1, 2022, All-American Towing & Recovery was dispatched to yet another concrete mixer casualty, this time about 5 miles from one of their Texas locations.  

“Mixer recoveries are common around here,” said Phillips, owner of All-American, noting that there are probably over 300 mixer companies in the fast-growing Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex. “They fall over quite a bit because they have a high center of gravity.” 

Phillips indicated that it doesn’t take much for a driver to come around a turn too fast or slip their tire off the edge of the road, causing an awkwardly shaped 65,000-ton mixer to rock and tip over. 

Fortunately, Phillips and his crew are well versed in the mixer recovery routine, understanding the ins and outs, some presenting more challenges than others. Phillips said, “A mixer is one of those things that intimidates a lot of guys, especially guys that don’t work on them on the scale that we do.” 

Within minutes, All-American had their 2011 Kenworth 1075 Century Rotator dispatched, along with their 2015 Mack 5130 Century, with Phillips taking the lead that included operators Kris Moore, Tyler Parker and Jason Watts. 

“We don’t even need to talk when we get on scene,” said Phillips. “Everybody knows what their job is, everybody knows what we are going to use to upright it. We do so many of them, it just kind of floats. It’s like muscle memory.”  

The first measure was to assess and remove the drive line and set the brakes in order to prevent a rollaway situation. “If you start up righting one and it is on an incline, the tires roll and it takes off, there goes your tow truck with it,” said Phillips. 

Next the operators hooked the lift and catch bridle, simultaneously. Phillips emphasized, “You have to set them up slow and steady. It pays to allow the mud in the drum to find center because the drum will roll. It will pivot on its axis until the mud is on the bottom. And if you set it up too fast the drum will spin quickly, and the momentum will carry it in the opposite direction.” 

Particularly challenging was that the mixer laid perpendicular to the roadway with its nose against some trees. “Generally, we like to back up to the center of the drum and do a reverse roll,” said Phillips. “Or have a truck in the general area and pick it up and push it away from us.” 

In this case, the mixer was in a bad spot, sitting in a fairly steep ditch that made it impossible to get a truck down to it. So, their next option was to upright it off the rear pedestal.   

Phillips said, “That poses its own set of challenges. You must have a lot of trust in the drive motor in the front of the mixer drum to be able to accept and hold that weight. If we sensed that the motor had any kind of distortion to it or broken bolts, we would have had to do something different to it,” he said.  

While their 5130 25-ton applied downward pressure to the axles, the rotator up righted the mixer. Once upright, their 2018 Peterbilt Century 9055, which arrived later on scene, had its cables hooked to the nose, pulling the front of the mixer onto the road as Phillips, using a remote, swung the boom and set the back of the mixer onto the roadway where it was finally towed to the customer’s yard. 

Phillips said, “One thing I really push to my operators is that just because we have it upright, that doesn’t mean it’s all sunshine and rainbows from there. Generally, when that mixer is turned over, it’s sustained damage that’s going to make its towability less than ideal. So we preach to our guys to inspect it very well, to maintain your speeds and watch your turns.” 

Editor's Note: This story appeared in American Towman Magazine's July, 2022 Edition.  Photo credits go to Brad Fenley Images.

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Tesla on the Tracks

teslatracks1 91b2d
By George L. Nitti

On November 11, 2022, Nick’s Towing Service of Rutherford, NJ, was called in by the New Jersey Transit Police Department to recover a Tesla that was reportedly stuck on the railroad tracks in Emerson, NJ.  

“The driver apparently came down a parking lot and inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, jumping a ravine, and leapt onto the tracks,” informed owner Nick Testa. “The family of four safely exited the vehicle with no injuries and NJ Transit stopped all rail activity until we got the vehicle off the tracks,” said Testa. 

Nick’s sent driver Dan Negron to scene in their 2013 Hino Century 21 ft flatbed, who found the Tesla straddling the tracks. Negron subsequently called dispatch for the company’s 2008 Peterbilt 1075 Century Rotator, driven by JT Sagun, and for recovery supervisor John Sagun, Sr. to be sent to the scene. 

Upon inspection of the Tesla Sagun, Sr. realized that the Tesla was leaking coolant from the battery pack. 

“You couldn’t drag it off the tracks for fear of shorting out the batteries. A rotator was needed to safely lift it off the tracks and get it into a parking lot,” said Testa. 

Using a Miller Spreader Bar to set up for the lift off the railroad tracks, the Tesla was lifted, rotated, and set down into a parking lot by the rotator. 

Since there had been some concerns about the leaking battery pack and potential damage to the batteries themselves, another unit was dispatched to scene. 

“We decided not to put it on our flatbed but rather to use our 2020 Dodge Ram Auto Loader with dollies, driven by Courtney Marsh,” Testa said. “Just in case the batteries went on fire, we could quickly drop the car without any damage to our equipment.” 

From there, the Tesla was taken to the company’s outdoor, secure storage facility, where it was segregated from the rest of the cars for fear of the battery going on fire.” 

Nick concluded, “The main concern is fire. Extra care and training are needed whenever you are dealing with an electric vehicle of any make.” 

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor George L. Nitti at georgenitti@gmail.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman Magazine!

Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


Warren, MI,
$175
(pop. 134,141)

Casselberry, FL
$375
(pop. 26,449)

Elkton, MD
$640
(pop. 15,579)

Loveland, CO
$250
(pop. 70,223)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
December 21 - December 27, 2022

Distracted Driving, Are You Part of the Problem? 

distracted driving featured 651f8
By Brian J Riker 

In the United States, almost 3,000 people annually, or nine daily, are killed in crashes involving a distracted driver. 1 in 5 of these people killed were not riding in a vehicle but instead were outside of a vehicle doing ordinary activities like walking, riding a bike or working on or near a roadway. This is tragic and completely avoidable if all motor vehicle operators exercised restraint and just drove while in their vehicle. 

As towers, we are intimately familiar with the dangers of distracted driving. We see the results of it daily in the form of crashes, near misses and lost brothers and sisters of the hook who are tragically struck down all too often by an inattentive motorist. Given our acute awareness of the dangers of distracted driving, it would be fair to presume towers are not engaging in these behaviors, but I have to ask, are we also part of the problem? 

There are three primary forms of distraction. The first is visual distraction, which occurs any time you take your eyes off the road. This can be as simple as glancing at your dispatch sheet, or data terminal or phone, for the address or description of the vehicle you are searching for. This would seem to be an integral part of driving, knowing where you are going, but ask yourself “Am I doing this in the most efficient way possible?” At 60 MPH you are traveling 132 feet per second, so just glancing at your device to confirm some information means you have driven at least the length of a football field without watching the road. You might as well drive with your eyes closed!  

Another distraction most drivers are guilty of is cognitive. This is when you take your mind off the task of driving and it wanders to something else, maybe your plans for the evening or upcoming events. For towers, how many times have you found yourself visualizing what the scene will look like as you arrive when heading to a crash? This is even suggested in some training classes, as a way to prepare for a quicker response once on scene; however, I challenge the idea as dangerous due to the distraction from the critically important task of driving to the scene in your truck. 

How often have you been driving along and then all of a sudden realize you are miles away from where you thought you were? This happens when we allow our mind to wander, we are driving along on autopilot and not really paying attention to the events unfolding around us. This is equivalent to sleeping with your eyes open, behind the wheel, while relying on your subconscious mind to react properly to any hazards that pop up. This is an extremely dangerous habit to have any time you are operating machinery. As automation in vehicles increases, this likely will become an even more common occurrence among drivers of all types. 

Cognitive distraction can also come in the form of social behavior. Talking on the phone, or even to a passenger in your vehicle, is a leading form of distraction. Save those complex conversations for when you can devote more of your brain function to them and focus on just driving your vehicle. Some research even suggests that listening to the radio causes impairment. 

The last primary form of distraction is manual. This is when you take your hands off the wheel, rest your foot on the dashboard or otherwise are not able to be in direct, immediate control of the vehicle. This significantly reduces your reaction time once you have perceived a hazard. The average human takes ¾ of a second to perceive a hazard, then another ¾ of a second to begin to react to the hazard. If your hands are off the wheel, or your foot is up on the dash and not near the foot controls, the extra half second or so it takes you to regain control could be life changing. Remember, at 60 MPH you are traveling 132 feet per second, so just half a second equals about the length of the average tractor trailer. That is a long distance to travel before even beginning to be able to control your vehicle. 

Manual distraction, like taking your hands off the wheel to eat a sandwich, sip a drink or change a radio station also increases your chance of a catastrophic loss of control should something mechanical fail on your truck like a steer tire blowout. Good driving behavior requires you to always be in full control of your vehicle, which includes having both hands on the wheel and your feet on the floor, positioned and ready to react as needed to apply input to the foot controls. 

Bottom line, we are professionals and need to act like it. Let’s demonstrate the behaviors we wish the general public would display as motorists sharing the roadway. Lead by example! 

Does On-Highway Work Demand Hazard Pay?

Lego Driver small 0af41
By Randall C. Resch        

I recently happened upon forum banter in which towers were debating adding charges to tow bills for services I always considered part of doing the job. One tower posted: “If you don't charge hazard pay for calls on the interstate or expressway, you should!”

So a car involved in a highway crash gets towed to the yard in the usual manner. A call from the owner asks about charges and the phone person says, “Because your car’s crashed on the highway, we’re adding a $100 Hazard Fee for transporting your car off the highway. And, oh yeah … that’s on top of the basic tow and mileage fees. Howdja’ like to pay for that?”

You’re Charging What?

While charging hazard fees seems reasonable, consider what it might take to make that happen? In an industry in which operators are injured and killed, seven challenges stand in the way of approval.

1. Who determines what a tow operator’s life worth?
2. Is this fee set by individual cities, counties and states?
3. What should a “per incident fee” cost in actual dollars?
4. Under what criteria would on-highway response dictate or demand hazard fees?
5. How will tow operators benefit from fees collected?
6. Who pays hazard fees?
7.Will law enforcement authorize hazard fees for contract providers?

Operator’s As Recipients?

Tow operators place themselves in harm’s way to provide on-shoulder and highway services, not the company. If responding tow companies were allowed to collect hazard fees, is that fee paid directly to the operator risking their lives when working on-highway calls?

If fees are collected, shouldn’t the company hold them in a designated fund to support injured drivers during recovery, or assist families that lost a loved one?

Should tow companies provide life insurance assistance to their operators?

One tow owner said, “I’ll only charge when there’s risk of death.” While I understand this, I know that some unscrupulous companies will stack hazard fees because “Every call is potentially dangerous.”

Charging hazard fees might be a real possibility, or, is it just another way to gouge the motoring public? “Let’s see, clean deck fee, go get fuel fee, fire extinguisher fee, Covid fee, wash the truck fee, nighttime fee, fuel surcharge, and, oh yeah, nowwe’re charging hazard fees.”

Untrained Operators

Because roadway dangers are worse than ever, sending untrained tow operators to on-highway requests is a recipe for an untimely pedestrian strike or operator fatality. That also speaks to experienced towers that brag they’ve been hit more than once.

Since no national requirement requires tow operators to attend National Traffic Incident Courses (TIM) to ensure operators receive the right-approach to on-highway response, as owners, what on-highway training is part of your in-house program?

In my opinion, if tow operators have no formal training and no TIM certificate on-file, they have no business serving on-highway response.  

Why So Slow?

What justifies charging hazard fees?

Towers have responded 24/7 to on-highway calls over one-hundred years and haven’t collected such fees. Would adding them (on top of all other fees) price tow services out of the local market?

Charging willy-nilly with no backing or support from tow associations and law enforcement, customers, motor clubs and insurance agents will balk at paying over-inflated invoices.

Submitting hazard fees for on-highway response is questionable. I’m not suggesting it can’t happen, but until such time there’s unity in the industry, acceptance and approval to charge bonafide hazard fees will likely never happen.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Slapped in the Face

snatchblockarticle 29735
By Randall C. Resch                         

One thing I’ve repeatedly observed (at every tow truck safety course) are tow operators who arrive in flatbed carriers with a small snatch block already attached to the winch line in that “ready to go” position. In my opinion, this is a practice that can inflict great bodily injury or death.

In a “risk management” assessment, leaving a snatch block loose yet connected is an accident waiting to happen; one that’s completely preventable should the block snag somewhere on the carrier’s deck, even during easy load and go scenarios.

In past years, there have been cases where experienced tow operators were seriously injured having been slapped in the face (or body) by a “still attached” snatch block.

In the case of one tower, had it not been for his quick reaction to the recoil, his injuries may have been more severe or fatal. In-process of winching, the block’s short-chain was snagged on the carrier’s center banjo-eye and unexpectedly launched into the operator’s face.

Not being held entirely by the banjo, the block violently detached to his position, striking him in the face. The detachment occurred while loading straight on the deck after completing a curbside pivot-winch technique.

A Smart Warning

Many operators tend to leave the snatch block attached with the winch cable, figuring it saves time for the next winch-out. While in-theory that sounds like a smart idea, a cable-dangling snatch block might look innocent, but I assure you it isn’t. 

For safety purposes, the following four recommendations may help prevent this type of on-the-job injury:

1. Use snatch block equipment in-accordance to manufacturer recommendations
2. During use, be aware that the block’s chain is completely seated in bed mounted clevis hooks or within banjo-eye notches to prevent unintended release
3. Never keep a loose block attached to the winch-line
4. When winch operations have completed, operators are reminded to remove the snatch block and return the block to a tactical position best suited to quick deployment

Use at Your Own Risk

Because warnings like these may not appear in “user” information, towers are reminded to use extreme caution during winch and recovery operations.

Experienced operators are aware of what techniques are best applied to tow and recovery scenarios. One part of operator experience knows how-to prevent potential accidental situations by rigging correctly and deploying techniques to gain best mechanical advantage. That’s what operational safety is all about, right?

While the accidental “letting go” of a snagged snatch block is never pre-planned or welcome, leaving a dangling snatch block loose yet attached is one potentially, deadly technique.

Management is tasked with understanding this warning. Company policy and preferred technique should be amended to reflect the seriousness of leaving a block attached. After use, the block should be detached and stowed in the best interest of safety. And don’t be too confident that some individual liberates the block from its easy to steal location.

Being slapped in the face is never a good thing. Perhaps this advisal comes down to an easy layperson’s term that reminds, “Don’t be lazy or over-confident that the block won’t detach. Your face will thank you later.      

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 24-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator

December 21 - December 27, 2022

Classic Striping, Easy to Remember Name 

buds 9704d

By George L. Nitti

Bud Rodgers, owner of Bud’s Towing of Cortland, Ohio, knew he wanted to own his own business when he graduated from high school in 1977. At first, he didn’t have a direction in sight, but was hired by a towing service part-time, which became a full-time position. Two years later, Bud started his tow company and as they say, the rest is history. Today, his name is found on his business and stands out on all of his 12 trucks, in a gradient filled, yellow to orange lettering, easy to see against the white backdrop of his units. 

Bud credits his high school colors for the color schematic and said, “I think it’s a good color. It sticks out, it makes our drivers a lot safer because the orange reflects. You can never have enough lights and reflectors on trucks.” 

Three of Bud’s trucks won 1st place awards in three classes at the Wrecker Pageant at The Towman Games in Cleveland last year. Their Ford 2019 F550 in the car carrier class, their 2003 with a F650 Chevron bed in the medium duty class, and their Ford 2000 F350 in the light duty class. Bud credits his drivers for winning the competitions, noting how his drivers’ try to “out do each other” when customizing their trucks. 

Their graphics, done in-house, are slightly different from one another but distinct enough to mark the same brand. They suggest a classic look, partly a result of the racing stripes wrapped around the bottom of their trucks and the pin-striping on the front sides of the units. 

“I used to have a race car and just kept the stripes. Some trucks just have too much lettering on them. If you are going down the road you can’t make out what’s on them,” he said. “We try to keep it simple but something people will remember.” He added, “The stripes are for safety purposes. We want people to see us so we don’t get hit.” 

The unit’s simplicity is epitomized by the company name: Bud’s easy to remember, old-fashioned nick-name, written in a backward slanted font in large lettering. The name was thought out as marketing tool in order to get the business going right away.  

Bud said, “We went over a couple of names and we thought that being my name was ‘Bud,’ and ‘B’ was close to the top of the alphabet, that that would put us first in the phone book.” 

Finally, what sets each of the trucks apart are their names. Bud said, “Each truck has its own name. ‘Smoky,’ ‘Next Available,’ ‘Light Whitening,’ ‘Sleepless Nights....’” 

But always center stage, the company name is prominent, even on the front, where it is clearly marked on the front of the hood. 

Bud said, “When your name is on the front, they know who is coming. Its helps to identify you at the scene of the accident.” 

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Breaking New Ground 

By George L. Nitti 

This year at the 2022 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Md., Aimes Collision of Freeport, Long Island, took first prize for best in class, light duty, pre-2020, in the American Wrecker Pageant.  

It wasn’t the first-time owner Joe Gutman has won for this special unit, which is themed “Breaking Ground,” done in lizard green color and having a cracked, mud like effect.

Executed on a 2014 Ford F550 with a Chevron 408 T back, most of the creation was masterfully airbrushed by industry famed artist Cecil Burrowes about 3 years ago, with Gutman adding his own special touches on the T back and garbage cans.  

In the weeks before the show, Gutman madeover the dashboard, adding in green and purple accents to match the green, purple and black color scheme on the unit’s exterior. 

Gutman said, “I have always loved airbrushing. I took it in high school. I observe Cecil’s work and look at all of the crackles for inspiration.” 

On the purple boom, in a green script, words state: “In Loving Memory of Dad.”  

“My Dad had a shop in Brooklyn, before coming out to Long Island,” Gutman said. “I was working with him as a young kid and fell in love with the business. As a tribute, I wanted to incorporate some of his old trucks into one and dedicate it to him.” 

One of his Dad’s inspirations was a love for Roger Rabbit, whose graphic is found on the hood of the unit, along with a sultry, voluptuous and buxomed Jessica Rabbit, artistically rendered against a black background. 

The front of the unit particularly stands out, with a purple accent around the green grill while the company name also pops in two toned colors of green.

Although many tow companies shy away from customized air brushing due to damages sustained on the roadway to the paint job, Gutman maintains damages can be covered up by simply adding more of those black lines that give this themed truck its cracked effect. 

“My Dad also liked having a lot of lights,” added Gutman. “So I continue to add strobe and body lights to it.” 

Inspired, masterfully painted, excellently presented - it's no wonder this unit keeps breaking new ground. 

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Transforming Fleet

transformingfleet 38374
By George L. Nitti

As Andrew Van Winkel, manager/supervisor of A+ Towing of Eugene, Oregon, was working on an expansion phase of adding heavy duty wreckers to the company's fleet several years ago, he suggested naming their new units after characters from the Transformers, an ongoing sci-fi action series that took off post 2000’s, built on the Hasbro Transformers franchise of the 1980s.

“We did all kinds of planning,” Van Winkel said, “And as we were discussing things we could do, I said, ‘Why don’t we do something with Transformers.’ So then we looked up all the different characters from the Transformers and that is what we landed on.” Currently they have two units named after characters from the series, Optimus Prime and Megatron.

One of those units is a heavy-duty blue and red flamed themed unit called Optimus Nine. It’s a 2015 Western Star 4900sb Century 9055 with SP-850 XP side puller (50 ton).

“We acquired it from Jamie Davis from the show Highway Thru Hell. That used to be his truck,” he said. “We’ve had it for 3 years now.”

Van Winkel, who said the company buys a lot of its trucks from ZIPS, said that “Trent Russler called us and let us know that he had it.”

The unit is wrapped in customized, classic flames in two color tones, red and blue. Van Winkel said, "If we go to sell it, we want to be able to take off the wrap. They will get replaced due to emission compliance standards."

The first set of flames extends from the front end of the unit, towards the center of the hood, where the blue flames flicker across a red background. Then along the cab, red flames dance on a blue background. Finally, at the back end of the unit, red flames fold into blue.

A key highlight of the graphics include the enlarged company name, A+ Towing, along the Western Star’s side doors, and the wrecker body, where the A+ name is done in mega sized letters.

“We are actually two companies, owned by Kelly Reed,” said Van Winkel. “A+ and Webfoot.” 

Adding to the Transformer imagery, on each of the trucks is found faces like Megatron’s Deceptivecon and Autobots, a race of robots hiding on earth from Megatron.

Van Winkel noted that “Optimus 9 is a fully, functional recovery truck. It has every bell and whistle that you can think of to do recoveries other than being a rotator.”

Now Five Heavies strong, next up for this transforming company is a 25 ton heavy on order from ZIPS that is built just like Optimus 9.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 21 - December 27, 2022

Ice Claw

iceclaw2 f354e
This Ice Claw keeps you safe in icy conditions. Designed to fit 3-1/2" x 3-1/2" crossbars which are commonly found on car carriers and light-duty tow trucks. 

Features 

  • Increase Safety: Helps prevent slipping on ice 
  • The 3" fits 3" x 3" crossbar 
  • The 3.5" fits 3-1/2" x 3-1/2" crossbar 
  • The crossbar is commonly found on car carriers and light-duty tow trucks 
For more information on the Ice Claw, visit zips.com

Headsets for Crew Communication

EVADE SDXT copy 5cb79
Eartec EVADE are a new class of Light Industrial, full duplex headsets designed for professional crews that need hands free, simultaneous talk, wireless communication. Single and dual ear EVADE feature deluxe padding and a sleek, fully adjustable headband that provide outstanding comfort. The Evade XTreme is a heavy duty, dual ear model that can be worn with a hard hat.

All EVADE headsets are self-contained and feature a compact full duplex transceiver built inside the ear cups eliminating wires and belt packs. Complete intercoms include one “MAIN” unit that relays the digital signals generated by up to eight “Remotes”. The headsets link automatically without a HUB or base station making them easy to operate and affordable. Evade wireless can connect up to nine users within a 400-yard range enhancing coordination, productivity, and safety.

For more information on this product, https://eartec.com/

Lock Out Set - The Ultimate Long Reach Kit

lockoutset2 11393
The Ultimate Long Reach Kit includes every tool and accessory you need to open virtualy any vehicle on the road today using the long reach method. This 21 piece kit is the most comprehensive and complete long reach tool set ever made. Four of the most popular long reach tools, Button Master and Mega Master snare tools, two Air Wedges, two pry-bar style wedge tools, protective lockout tape, slim jim, windshield mounted flashlight for nighttime openings, our new heavy duty long padded carrying case with internal pockets, and the list goes on.. With this kit in your toolbox, you will never need any other tools to perform world class professional lockouts.

--Most Popular Tools Include
--Most Comprehensive Kit
--Easy To Transport
--Perfect for Beginners and Pros

For more information, contact accesstoolsusa.com
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 21 - December 27, 2022

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 21 - December 27, 2022
Ana Favela of Lalo’s Towing and her husband are the lucky winners of the Dynamic Slide In Unit donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing.

2022 Winners of the RABF Dynamic Slide  

Ana Favela and her husband of Lalo’s Towing in Illinois are the winners of the Dynamic Slide in Unit, which was donated by Anthony Gentile and Dynamic Towing Equipment and Manufacturing. The drawing took place at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Nov. 16 – 19, and benefits the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund. 

Ana and her husband entered the drawing after purchasing two raffle tickets on November 19. They purchased two more tickets and ended up having the winning ticket drawn by a young volunteer. Ana said, “I’m happy to support the work of the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund and excited to win this year’s raffle!” 

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund has disbursed over $44,000 in 2022 to nine families and over $685,000 to date. The unit is valued at over $10,000 and raises thousands of dollars annually, helping families affected by the dangers of the repossession industry and their unfortunate circumstances that can devastate a family.

For more information about donating to the fund, visit www.recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org, contact 703-365-0409, or email at donations@recoveryagentsbenefitfund.org. 

Auto Loan Balances and Delinquencies Rise  

Despite a 19% decline in auto sales over the last 3 months, balances on auto loans and leases are surging due higher priced vehicles and constrained supply. Auto loans also surged because used-vehicle prices had spiked. 

Balances on auto loans and leases increased by 2.2% in Q3 from Q2, and by 6.1% year-over-year, to a record $1.52 trillion, according to data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. 

The rate of all auto loans and leases – prime and subprime – that were 30 days and more past due rose to 6.2% in Q3, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit. 

Source: wolfstreet.com

GM Financial to Pay 3.5 Million for Illegal Repossessions

GM Financial, GM’s finance arm, has agreed to pay 3.5 million to settle allegations that they breached US federal law in violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act by illegally repossessing 71 vehicles and by mishandling over 1,000 vehicle lease termination requests. 

GM Financial is to pay $3.5 million to the affected servicemembers and a $65,480 civil penalty to the government. In addition, $10,000 will be paid directly to each of the 71 servicemembers who had their vehicles unlawfully repossessed. 

The department alleges that GM Financial has improperly denied lease termination requests, charged illegitimate early termination fees, and failed to provide timely refunds of lease amounts since 2015. 

https://gmauthority.com/

Repossession Ends in Death

A tow truck driver shot and killed a man while trying to repossess his car Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Fort Lauderdale.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was trying to repossess a Chevy Malibu around 10 a.m. when confronted by the victim, 38-year-old Clarence King. According to reports, an alteraction ensued between the victim and the shooter and shots were fired.

A witness who lives in the neighborhood told a local news station that it “sounded like four shots — pop, pop, pop.”

“The tow truck driver was just standing over the body on the phone. He looked up, started looking around, started seeing multiple people coming up, and that’s when he started jumping up and down saying, ‘I think I just killed a man,'” another witness told WSVN.

Police are working with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed against the tow truck driver, who hasn’t been identified, reports said.

https://patch.com/
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2022  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.       