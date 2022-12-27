Wrangling Coiled Tubing 

Distracted Driving, Are You Part of the Problem?

By Brian J Riker In the United States, almost 3,000 people annually, or nine daily, are killed in crashes involving a distracted driver. 1 in 5 of these people killed were not riding in a vehicle but instead were outside of a vehicle doing ordinary activities like walking, riding a bike or working on or near a roadway. This is tragic and completely avoidable if all motor vehicle operators exercised restraint and just drove while in their vehicle. As towers, we are intimately familiar with the dangers of distracted driving. We see the results of it daily in the form of crashes, near misses and lost brothers and sisters of the hook who are tragically struck down all too often by an inattentive motorist. Given our acute awareness of the dangers of distracted driving, it would be fair to presume towers are not engaging in these behaviors, but I have to ask, are we also part of the problem? There are three primary forms of distraction. The first is visual distraction, which occurs any time you take your eyes off the road. This can be as simple as glancing at your dispatch sheet, or data terminal or phone, for the address or description of the vehicle you are searching for. This would seem to be an integral part of driving, knowing where you are going, but ask yourself “Am I doing this in the most efficient way possible?” At 60 MPH you are traveling 132 feet per second, so just glancing at your device to confirm some information means you have driven at least the length of a football field without watching the road. You might as well drive with your eyes closed! Another distraction most drivers are guilty of is cognitive. This is when you take your mind off the task of driving and it wanders to something else, maybe your plans for the evening or upcoming events. For towers, how many times have you found yourself visualizing what the scene will look like as you arrive when heading to a crash? This is even suggested in some training classes, as a way to prepare for a quicker response once on scene; however, I challenge the idea as dangerous due to the distraction from the critically important task of driving to the scene in your truck. How often have you been driving along and then all of a sudden realize you are miles away from where you thought you were? This happens when we allow our mind to wander, we are driving along on autopilot and not really paying attention to the events unfolding around us. This is equivalent to sleeping with your eyes open, behind the wheel, while relying on your subconscious mind to react properly to any hazards that pop up. This is an extremely dangerous habit to have any time you are operating machinery. As automation in vehicles increases, this likely will become an even more common occurrence among drivers of all types. Cognitive distraction can also come in the form of social behavior. Talking on the phone, or even to a passenger in your vehicle, is a leading form of distraction. Save those complex conversations for when you can devote more of your brain function to them and focus on just driving your vehicle. Some research even suggests that listening to the radio causes impairment. The last primary form of distraction is manual. This is when you take your hands off the wheel, rest your foot on the dashboard or otherwise are not able to be in direct, immediate control of the vehicle. This significantly reduces your reaction time once you have perceived a hazard. The average human takes ¾ of a second to perceive a hazard, then another ¾ of a second to begin to react to the hazard. If your hands are off the wheel, or your foot is up on the dash and not near the foot controls, the extra half second or so it takes you to regain control could be life changing. Remember, at 60 MPH you are traveling 132 feet per second, so just half a second equals about the length of the average tractor trailer. That is a long distance to travel before even beginning to be able to control your vehicle. Manual distraction, like taking your hands off the wheel to eat a sandwich, sip a drink or change a radio station also increases your chance of a catastrophic loss of control should something mechanical fail on your truck like a steer tire blowout. Good driving behavior requires you to always be in full control of your vehicle, which includes having both hands on the wheel and your feet on the floor, positioned and ready to react as needed to apply input to the foot controls. Bottom line, we are professionals and need to act like it. Let’s demonstrate the behaviors we wish the general public would display as motorists sharing the roadway. Lead by example!

Does On-Highway Work Demand Hazard Pay?

By Randall C. Resch I recently happened upon forum banter in which towers were debating adding charges to tow bills for services I always considered part of doing the job. One tower posted: “If you don't charge hazard pay for calls on the interstate or expressway, you should!” So a car involved in a highway crash gets towed to the yard in the usual manner. A call from the owner asks about charges and the phone person says, “Because your car’s crashed on the highway, we’re adding a $100 Hazard Fee for transporting your car off the highway. And, oh yeah … that’s on top of the basic tow and mileage fees. Howdja’ like to pay for that?” You’re Charging What? While charging hazard fees seems reasonable, consider what it might take to make that happen? In an industry in which operators are injured and killed, seven challenges stand in the way of approval.



1. Who determines what a tow operator’s life worth?

2. Is this fee set by individual cities, counties and states?

3. What should a “per incident fee” cost in actual dollars?

4. Under what criteria would on-highway response dictate or demand hazard fees?

5. How will tow operators benefit from fees collected?

6. Who pays hazard fees?

7.Will law enforcement authorize hazard fees for contract providers? Operator’s As Recipients? Tow operators place themselves in harm’s way to provide on-shoulder and highway services, not the company. If responding tow companies were allowed to collect hazard fees, is that fee paid directly to the operator risking their lives when working on-highway calls? If fees are collected, shouldn’t the company hold them in a designated fund to support injured drivers during recovery, or assist families that lost a loved one? Should tow companies provide life insurance assistance to their operators? One tow owner said, “I’ll only charge when there’s risk of death.” While I understand this, I know that some unscrupulous companies will stack hazard fees because “Every call is potentially dangerous.” Charging hazard fees might be a real possibility, or, is it just another way to gouge the motoring public? “Let’s see, clean deck fee, go get fuel fee, fire extinguisher fee, Covid fee, wash the truck fee, nighttime fee, fuel surcharge, and, oh yeah, nowwe’re charging hazard fees.” Untrained Operators Because roadway dangers are worse than ever, sending untrained tow operators to on-highway requests is a recipe for an untimely pedestrian strike or operator fatality. That also speaks to experienced towers that brag they’ve been hit more than once. Since no national requirement requires tow operators to attend National Traffic Incident Courses (TIM) to ensure operators receive the right-approach to on-highway response, as owners, what on-highway training is part of your in-house program? In my opinion, if tow operators have no formal training and no TIM certificate on-file, they have no business serving on-highway response. Why So Slow? What justifies charging hazard fees? Towers have responded 24/7 to on-highway calls over one-hundred years and haven’t collected such fees. Would adding them (on top of all other fees) price tow services out of the local market? Charging willy-nilly with no backing or support from tow associations and law enforcement, customers, motor clubs and insurance agents will balk at paying over-inflated invoices. Submitting hazard fees for on-highway response is questionable. I’m not suggesting it can’t happen, but until such time there’s unity in the industry, acceptance and approval to charge bonafide hazard fees will likely never happen. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 25-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.