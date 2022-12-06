Tesla on the Tracks

By George L. Nitti
On November 11, 2022, Nick’s Towing Service of Rutherford, NJ, was called in by the New Jersey Transit Police Department to recover a Tesla that was reportedly stuck on the railroad tracks in Emerson, NJ.
“The driver apparently came down a parking lot and inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, jumping a ravine, and leapt onto the tracks,” informed owner Nick Testa. “The family of four safely exited the vehicle with no injuries and NJ Transit stopped all rail activity until we got the vehicle off the tracks,” said Testa.
Nick’s sent driver Dan Negron to scene in their 2013 Hino Century 21 ft flatbed, who found the Tesla straddling the tracks. Negron subsequently called dispatch for the company’s 2008 Peterbilt 1075 Century Rotator, driven by JT Sagun, and for recovery supervisor John Sagun, Sr. to be sent to the scene.
Upon inspection of the Tesla Sagun, Sr. realized that the Tesla was leaking coolant from the battery pack.
“You couldn’t drag it off the tracks for fear of shorting out the batteries. A rotator was needed to safely lift it off the tracks and get it into a parking lot,” said Testa.
Using a Miller Spreader Bar to set up for the lift off the railroad tracks, the Tesla was lifted, rotated, and set down into a parking lot by the rotator.
Since there had been some concerns about the leaking battery pack and potential damage to the batteries themselves, another unit was dispatched to scene.
“We decided not to put it on our flatbed but rather to use our 2020 Dodge Ram Auto Loader with dollies, driven by Courtney Marsh,” Testa said. “Just in case the batteries went on fire, we could quickly drop the car without any damage to our equipment.”
From there, the Tesla was taken to the company’s outdoor, secure storage facility, where it was segregated from the rest of the cars for fear of the battery going on fire.”
Nick concluded, “The main concern is fire. Extra care and training are needed whenever you are dealing with an electric vehicle of any make.”

By George L. Nitti
On Lake Livingston, a recreational water hole 45 minutes north of Houston, Texas, a pilot navigating a seaplane used for fighting forest fires dropped down for a water pickup when its pontoon struck a stump under the surface of the water, causing the plane to crash into the lake and sink. Fortunately, the pilot’s life was spared, but the wrecked sea plane would not be so lucky.
The event triggered a three day, around the clock operation in the middle of August involving police, fire, hazmat, a tow boat and wrecker company, said Andrew Milstead, owner of Milstead Corporation. It was Milstead’s hazmat company, Milstead HMR of Conroe, Texas, that was summoned by an insurance company to coordinate the emergency response and to contain a ruptured fuel tank leaking fuel and hydraulic fluid into the lake.
“After setting our eyes on the situation, the first thing we did,” said Thomas Wilson, Milstead HMR’s general manager, “was to put an 8-inch containment boom that goes slightly underwater and encircle that around the aircraft. Then we took a special pad, which repels water and soaks up hydrocarbons, and skimmed it around the contaminated area.”
While Hazmat was working on clean up, Tow Boat US, which was brought in by Milstead, was working on floating the plane and helping to move it ashore, over a mile in distance. Their mobile unit included a Mako Center Console and a 25 ft. pontoon equipped with underwater airbags, generators and compressors.
“The biggest challenge was the damage to the plane,” said Michael Montgomery of Tow Boat US. “One of the wings was broken and stuck in the mud. When I went into the water, I discovered that the lift points weren’t going to work so I had to do a lot of maneuvering of the lift bags to float and move it.”
Originally the recovery team planned on taking the sea plane to a ramp on shore, near an RV park, but due to low water levels on the lake and a sandbar, they strategically turned their plan to using the bridge on highway 190, which spanned the lake.
Hazmat then turned to Milstead Automotive and dispatched a rotator, where lead operator Chris Greenhaw would wait at the bridge with their 2019 Kenworth T880 Twin Steer Century 1075.
Mongomery said, “The bridge has a causeway. We towed it to where the bridge started and anchored it there, tying on to the wrecker until they were able to close the bridge.”
After staging it for several hours in that location, when local authorities closed the bridge around 11 p.m., Greenhaw moved the rotator to the bridge’s center while Hazmat HMR and Tow Boat US brought the plane over. Then Greenhaw pulled it up and over the rail and chain link fence. Greenhaw said, “We put a bridal on it and I just pulled it up.”
Once brought onto the bridge, the final leg of the journey was getting the plane to the RV park, without doing further damage.
Greenhaw said, “We put a sling underneath, right in front of the wings around the fuselage, and another sling through the cabin of the cockpit, and drove it approximately 1 mile with it hanging on the back of the wrecker.”
To keep the plane moving in a straight line, due to its 60 ft. wingspan, Greenhaw secured the plane’s left wing with the deck winch and pulled it tight to the side of the boom. “By doing that, the wing is touching the side of the boom causing it not to sway back and forth,” he said.
Two guides walked alongside the plane, using ropes to keep the plane steady, as the rotator moved at a two hour a mile clip towards the RV park.
Wilson summed up: “It took us 3 full days to get that thing floated, everything right and get it to the bridge, crated and a mile and a half to a parking lot.”
At the RV park, which the owners of the plane rented out for the whole week, the seaplane was dismantled and taken back to their hanger.
The journey of a few miles ended the life of wrecked seaplane. But everybody got home safely, thanks to all the parties that participated along the way.
........................
Editor's Note: Read this story in American Towman Magazine - Water Wreck: Salvaging a Seaplane
By George L. Nitti
It’s been an off-road credo to never leave anyone behind. So says off-roading enthusiast and off-road recovery specialist Eric Huttner of Wisconsin's BSF Recovery.
Eric is a member of a popular off-roading club called the Minnesota Go-4 Wheelers, where he participates in an annual Memorial Day off-roading event at a sprawling nine-mile park in Wisconsin.
Called the Total Off-Road Rally, the 53-year-old, four-day event brings together approximately a thousand rigs and between 1500 to 3000 4-wheel enthusiasts who drive on a course that’s filled with obstacles. The tough terrain includes sand and rock hills; mud and clay; trees and rocks where competitions, monster trucks, trail riding, off-road racing, and comraderie converge.
Inevitably a truck or two goes down. Eric said, “When there is a break down, traffic can back up for hours. So a couple of years ago, some club members decided to build off-road recovery trucks to get those broken rigs out of there so we could keep traffic moving.”
To clear the trails of broken rigs, Eric uses a 1988 Chevrolet 1-ton K30, 4 by 4. On the back, he’s got an old Nomar wrecker box with an 8-inch suspension lift, 37-inch surplus holmby tires, dual wheels in the back, lockers in the rear and front, and hydraulics that include the boom, winch and assist steering.
At the event, Eric was summoned to recover a 1-ton Dodge Dakota with a Dodge Ram frame that was stuck on a rock. Eric said, “He bounced a little too hard, busting the distributor cap. He couldn’t run anymore and it needed to be picked up with a wrecker.”
Once Eric carefully navigated his way to the casualty, he attached the Dodge’s front end to the wrecker’s sling and boom. There he winched it up over a big rock. But getting there and rigging the truck is only half the battle, especially along tricky terrain that requires careful navigation. This recovery was done under wet conditions, the wrecker sliding in the mud before it could find what Eric calls the “the sweet spot.”
He said, “In the off-road world, the sweet spot is where you get some traction.”
Slowly moving it off the road, he had to turn along a hill, and got into a little trouble, as he was on the verge of rolling over. Eric said, “The front end was really light in the air.”
But quitting is not an option, despite the conditions or difficulties, including his own wrecker troubles, like working with a leaky brake line, as in this case, or a flat tire.
“We don’t give up. We don’t leave anyone in the woods.”
Eric’s good Samaritan work you might call paying it forward.
He said, “Always help anyone that needs help because you never know when you’ll need it.”
For more of Eric’s recoveries, visit BSF Recovery on their YouTube Channel.
