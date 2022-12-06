Tesla on the Tracks

The Same Old Reasons

By Randall C. Resch While ample safety training is available to tow operators today, “why” hasn’t the message of on-highway safety been recognized by more operators? When towers go “boots to the ground,” they flirt with an uncertain destiny, also known in police code as “11-44.” Case in point. A Kentucky tow operator finished loading a pickup onto his carrier while parked on a highway’s darkened shoulder. As he was ready to depart, he “simply” returned to the truck’s cab walking on the white-line traffic side with his back to approaching traffic. As he stepped into the tow truck’s cab, a wayward pickup drove the shoulder’s edge and struck both the tow operator and the carrier. The operator was instantly killed. The driver of the pickup stated he was confused as to where the tow operator was and what had just occurred? What could the operator have done to ensure a higher level of on-scene safety? Just the Facts Ma’am An ensuing investigation in this case indicated this was a nighttime call around 10 p.m. The carrier was parked “in-front” of the disabled vehicle in the tow ready position. The investigation noted the location was extremely dark under ambient lighting conditions and cited there were no nearby streetlamps. Although the operator activated the truck’s overhead emergency beacons, investigators reported the operator did not provide any further advanced emergency warning through use of flares, cones, reflective triangles, or signage. Kentucky’s Fatality Assessment and Control Evaluation (FACE) program studies “cause and effect” work-related fatals. Like OSHA, they make safety recommendations for workplace injury prevention. From the FACE investigation came five solid recommendations consistent with countless other fatal related investigations. The recommendations were: Tow operators should limit the amount of time spent working, standing, and walking on the traffic-facing side of the truck. Operator training must focus on techniques that limit time spent on-scene. “Time exposure” is a top reason towers are injured or killed due to the amount of time they take getting off the highway. Law enforcement should be present to aid in traffic control when vehicles are to be towed. This happens when requests that law enforcement is made to provide a “visual presence” There should be increased public awareness of the Move-Over Law.” Tow truck operators should utilize emergency lighting, portable emergency warning devices such as cones, flares, sign boards, bi-directional reflective triangles, etc. Although the carrier had its over-head lights illuminated, the size of the disabled pickup may have blocked emergency lighting to the rear. While using these accessories takes extra minutes spent on-scene, they may add a higher level of advanced emergency notice to approaching motorists. Being seen is a number-one safety consideration! In addition to heeding these recommendations, tow truck operators and owners should consider attending a National Traffic Incident Management Course (TIM), for operators responding to on-highway calls.” Too many towers have no clue as to what dangers exist. Even seasoned operators become too complacent to initiate extra measures beneficial to on-scene survival. Worse yet, tow companies continue to send untrained and inexperienced tow operators to on-highway scenarios. Be That Change No matter what level of training or experience you have, nothing replaces “operator smarts” that demands tower’s work off the white-line side of approaching traffic whenever possible. The topic of white-line safety is one that’s been at the industry’s forefront for as long as the industry is old. It’s no mystery that a change in “industry culture” is long over-due!

Auto Transport Services – Are They a Fit for Your Towing Operation?

Brian J Riker With survival at top of mind in these uncertain economic times, diversification has been brought to the forefront today. One area that seems to be a natural fit for tow operations is automobile transport. But is it right for you? Auto transport may use some of the same equipment as towing operations, but the service expectations are significantly different as are some of the legal requirements. Even with the additional complications, auto transport can still be a very profitable segment to add to existing operations. Your first consideration is legal. Do you have the proper insurance coverage for transport operations? Your typical “on-hook” and garage keepers legal liability will not cover this work. You will need cargo insurance specifically for auto transport and, if you don’t already have it, public liability (MCS-90) of at least $1 million filed with the US DOT so that you can obtain for-hire operating authority (MC number). Qualifying as an interstate motor carrier is almost a necessity given the origin and destination of the vehicles and the intent of interstate shipment of these vehicles. The requirements for new vehicles can be cost prohibitive for a new transporter. There is a concept known as constructive total loss, where even a small amount of damage may be enough to “total” the vehicle under the terms of your contract; however, your insurance carrier will only pay for the actual damage, leaving you on the hook for the balance of the damage as compared to retail value of the vehicle. Often these vehicles are sent directly to the crusher. You pay retail price for it and don’t even get to keep it! Today there are many ways to get a piece of the proverbial pie, some easier than others, but all effective. Keep in mind that the easier it is to get your slice of pie, the lesser it’s value may be. Load boards are a dime a dozen, offering rock bottom wholesale “spot market” rates for movement of used or wholesale vehicles. This may be an easy way to test the waters before investing a lot of time into sales and marketing in your local area. Once you are comfortable in the market, specialized services such as high value units, home delivery or inoperative vehicles may be a good fit for maximum profitability. Your drivers will need to be equipped with a smartphone or tablet since most, if not all, brokers and major shippers of automobiles require use of digital condition reports, usually on their own proprietary app. This is critical; these inspection reports cover you from damage claims and become part of the invoicing process. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. In car hauling, those pictures may be worth thousands of dollars. Once you have decided that auto transport services are right for your company you may want to consider adding some specialized vehicles to your fleet. Many auto brokers don’t want their vehicles transported with wheels on the ground, instead requiring trailer or carrier service. New vehicle transport even has strict rules on the type and style of tiedowns that may be used. Almost every OEM requires over the tread straps instead of hooks and chains or the traditional “8-point” k-straps used in the towing industry. There are several options available from dedicated 9 or 10 car stinger-steer transporters to high-mount 7 or 8 car trailers that can be pulled by any standard road tractor and now even specialized two and three car units targeted at the home delivery model. Some operations have even found success with hotshot type trucks, basically pickup trucks pulling 3 or more cars on a lightweight trailer. One word of caution: auto transport requires an extreme eye for detail. Even the slightest scratch can become a big claim, especially dealing with personal owned vehicle transport service such as corporate relocation or “snow bird” service. Please keep this at the top of your mind when selecting services to offer, equipment to purchase and team members to operate it.



This week in Baltimore, Maryland, at the 33rd American Towman Exposition (Nov. 16 - 19, 2022), several seminars will focus on new business development and growth. Consider expanding your horizons. For a complete listing of conferences and seminars, check out https://atexposition.com/#conferences