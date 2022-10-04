By George L. Nitti
In the wee small hours of a West Texas night, on the outskirts of the small town of Orla, Texas, a semi-tractor hauling diesel fuel mysteriously jackknifed, causing the container to tip in midair and rest only on the tractor for support.
Shortly thereafter, Big Sky Towing of Odessa, Texas, no stranger to these outstretched lands and endless landscapes, was called to action.
“About 8 in the morning, we headed out with our two fifty ton wreckers,” said Travis Turner, who was accompanied by his father Todd in a 2020 Kenworth T880/Vulcan 103 XP while the other operator, Chance Herndon, followed with a 2012 Kenworth/Century 9055.
“The driver said he lost all power and hit the brakes, causing it to jackknife,” said Turner. “I thought maybe he fell asleep at the wheel, but we did find the tractor had absolutely no power.”
Fortunately, the tractor prevented the trailer from rolling over, but needed the two wreckers to safely set it back down on its feet.
Using the twin steer, which was positioned roadside next to the teetering tanker, from its XP side puller, the crew ran a two part line over the tanker and then a strap around the tanker to cradle it - while the boom winches came down from the stiff legs, where they ran lines to the rim and rear tires of the trailer, back to the wrecker. The other wrecker, meanwhile, was set in front of the tractor, with lines rigged to it, in order to straighten the jackknife.
Although a long ride in the middle of nowhere, with maybe some Elvis tunes playing in the background to keep company, the job itself took only 30 – 45 minutes as the two wreckers worked perfectly in tandem to get the job done.
The trailer was undamaged and towed 20 miles to a yard in Orla before the crew made its 3 hour trek back to Odessa.
By George L. Nitti
On January 9, 2022, just before an ice storm was predicted to hit Ohio’s I-76, a flatbed hauling 10 I-beams veered off the road.
Summoned by the Ohio State Patrol to handle a semi-tractor load transfer, which is normally a simple procedure, lead operator Dalton Stebbins of Fall & Stebbins Automotive Inc of Mantua, Ohio, arrived on scene with his 2013 twin steer Peterbuilt with a Century 75 ton rotator.
“After I showed up,” he said, “I realized we needed another rotator to lift the I-beams off and do the recovery safely.”
Dalton called Interstate Towing of Twinsburg for assistance, and they brought their 75 ton to the scene.
“It was bit challenging,” said Stebbins. “The I-beams were half on and half off the trailer. Since we were pretty far off the roadway, you have to realize that our rotators weren’t right on them. Whenever you do a lift job, you usually want to be right on top of whatever you are lifting. In this case, we had our booms extended all the way out.”
The two rotators worked in tandem. Interstate hooked their rotator to the front of the I-beams, while Stebbins used theirs to hook the back, securing all ten I-Beams together (approximate weight 40,000 pounds) with 5/8 bridals.
“Once you pick them up, you kind of have them and there’s no turning back from that,” said Stebbins. “It pushed both of the rotators to their maximum capacity because we were that far out.”
Once the I-beams were picked up and removed from the damaged trailer, they were set on the ground. Dalton, using his rotator, then stacked them individually upon a flatbed with a Kenworth Road Tractor brought in by another buddy of his from Northeast Ohio Express Services.
“We had three companies working together on this one,” said Dalton. “I try to work together with others. I’m a smaller company. I’ve got 13 trucks but only have three drivers, including myself. ”
After loading the I-beams, Dalton used his rotator to pick up the wrecked semi-tractor, placing it upon one of the Landoll trailers. Their Kenworth T880 30 ton was then used to transport it back. The wrecked trailer was loaded onto the other Landoll trailer.
After all of the pieces were put on trailers, everything was taken to Fall & Stebbins location, where they waited for insurance to come out. Then they were transferred to different loads and handled from there.
Other operators that Stebbins gave thanks to included Jay Trgo, Marcus Valentine and Austin Hladki.
“Teamwork goes a long way. It’s amazing how different companies can work together even though we don’t run trucks together every day,” Stebbins said. “Even though you are not big enough to handle things on your own, it’s ok to ask for help and work together.”
By George L. Nitti
On a scorching summer’s day under clear blue skies with the needle hovering close to 110 degrees, B & B Wrecker Service of Pecos and Big Sky Towing of Odessa converged on the little town of Monahans, along Rt. 20, which runs from El Paso to Dallas, to recover an overturned crane.
Cranes are indispensable in West Texas. We are not talking whooping cranes. Of course, they matter too. We’re talking mechanical cranes. They are hard to get a hold of, tied up on locations for weeks at a time holding up established wellheads for oil and gas companies. 26-year-old Travis Turner, a supervisor and lead operator from Big Sky informed: “The fracking business is what keeps everybody busy. We’re booming.”
Transporting a high-capacity crane can be challenging. This Terex mobile hydraulic crane was on its way back to the yard in Odessa, when Travis said that according to the driver, the last 3 axles on the dolly locked up. “He said it shoved him off the road and flipped the crane,” said Travis. Fortunately, the driver walked off unscathed, but the crane was in a precarious situation.
B & B Wrecker was dispatched, led by its supervisor, 38-year-old Harvey Carrera. Knowing that the job needed extra power, he called his friend Travis. “We had just done a challenging crane job together last month,” Harvey said, “I knew that once I called him, we would knock it out.”
Combining forces, their equipment included Big Sky’s 2020 Kenworth T880 Tandem Tandem Vulcan 103 XP 50-ton wrecker and three of B & B’s Units: a 2005 Kenworth 1150 Century Rotator, a 1999 Peterbilt 5130 Century/30 ton, and 1996 Peterbilt 9055 Century with a 2011 bed.
Upon arriving, their first task was to carefully turn over the flipped crane. After casting out winch lines from all four units to grab a hold of it, Travis, with his Vulcan, initiated a reverse roll. He said, “I picked it straight up and rolled it away from me. You get the most mechanical leverage that way.”
The 35-ton next to the Vulcan was used as a catch truck while the other two units on the other side pulled the crane towards them. “That way it doesn’t flop over,” commented Harvey. “It must be a controlled environment the whole time because if something was to yank our boom and damage it, that would suck. Plus, you want to salvage the crane as well. You don’t want to cause any more damage than what’s already happened. You have to tow it back.”
After up righting the crane, getting it on the road proved to be a bigger job. Travis said, “Once we flipped it, the crane was stuck in the sand, wedged between a sand dune and a concrete road barrier.”
With very little room to maneuver, the situation required that they turn the crane 90 degrees to get it back on the road in order to tow it. Moving the Vulcan to the front of the crane, Travis executed a lift and pull while B & B’s rotator was used to pull the rear of the crane around. “It fought us every step of the way,” said Travis. “Especially the front end. I had to drag it through the dirt. It was probably the hardest winch I’ve done.”
To facilitate the process, the team applied Dawn soap to the road that they picked up from a nearby Dollar Store. This would enable the crane’s tires to slide over more easily and not damage the light weighted dollies which had lost some of their upper supports.
Harvey said, “We didn’t want to lose the dolly. If that happened, we would have to trailer things in and do a bunch of stuff. We tried to save the customer as much money as possible without getting more equipment involved.”
Finally, the crane was ready for transport to a nearby yard in Monahans. Since the Pitman arms of the crane were compromised, the front end had to be lifted and towed. “We used my wrecker because it can out tow any other tow truck,” said Travis. “I have it set up with the tandem tandem twin steer.”
After several weeks of nonpayment by the crane company, B & B Wrecker became the proud owners of a crane. “We bought it out from them in order to settle the bill. They have agreed to sign the papers over to us. We will auction it off ourselves.”
Four years ago, when the company picked up a much smaller crane, weighing only eight tons, B & B Wrecker gained title to it.
Harvey said, “So off a $14,000 bill, we auctioned it off for $150,000.”
Editor's Note: This story appeared in the September issue 2022 of American Towman Magazine. To see the story, go to Solid Teamwork: Recovering One Big Fracking Crane