Solid Teamwork: Recovering One Big Fracking Crane



By George L. Nitti

On a scorching summer’s day under clear blue skies with the needle hovering close to 110 degrees, B & B Wrecker Service of Pecos and Big Sky Towing of Odessa converged on the little town of Monahans, along Rt. 20, which runs from El Paso to Dallas, to recover an overturned crane.

Cranes are indispensable in West Texas. We are not talking whooping cranes. Of course, they matter too. We’re talking mechanical cranes. They are hard to get a hold of, tied up on locations for weeks at a time holding up established wellheads for oil and gas companies. 26-year-old Travis Turner, a supervisor and lead operator from Big Sky informed: “The fracking business is what keeps everybody busy. We’re booming.”

Transporting a high-capacity crane can be challenging. This Terex mobile hydraulic crane was on its way back to the yard in Odessa, when Travis said that according to the driver, the last 3 axles on the dolly locked up. “He said it shoved him off the road and flipped the crane,” said Travis. Fortunately, the driver walked off unscathed, but the crane was in a precarious situation.

B & B Wrecker was dispatched, led by its supervisor, 38-year-old Harvey Carrera. Knowing that the job needed extra power, he called his friend Travis. “We had just done a challenging crane job together last month,” Harvey said, “I knew that once I called him, we would knock it out.”

Combining forces, their equipment included Big Sky’s 2020 Kenworth T880 Tandem Tandem Vulcan 103 XP 50-ton wrecker and three of B & B’s Units: a 2005 Kenworth 1150 Century Rotator, a 1999 Peterbilt 5130 Century/30 ton, and 1996 Peterbilt 9055 Century with a 2011 bed.

Upon arriving, their first task was to carefully turn over the flipped crane. After casting out winch lines from all four units to grab a hold of it, Travis, with his Vulcan, initiated a reverse roll. He said, “I picked it straight up and rolled it away from me. You get the most mechanical leverage that way.”

The 35-ton next to the Vulcan was used as a catch truck while the other two units on the other side pulled the crane towards them. “That way it doesn’t flop over,” commented Harvey. “It must be a controlled environment the whole time because if something was to yank our boom and damage it, that would suck. Plus, you want to salvage the crane as well. You don’t want to cause any more damage than what’s already happened. You have to tow it back.”

After up righting the crane, getting it on the road proved to be a bigger job. Travis said, “Once we flipped it, the crane was stuck in the sand, wedged between a sand dune and a concrete road barrier.”

With very little room to maneuver, the situation required that they turn the crane 90 degrees to get it back on the road in order to tow it. Moving the Vulcan to the front of the crane, Travis executed a lift and pull while B & B’s rotator was used to pull the rear of the crane around. “It fought us every step of the way,” said Travis. “Especially the front end. I had to drag it through the dirt. It was probably the hardest winch I’ve done.”

To facilitate the process, the team applied Dawn soap to the road that they picked up from a nearby Dollar Store. This would enable the crane’s tires to slide over more easily and not damage the light weighted dollies which had lost some of their upper supports.

Harvey said, “We didn’t want to lose the dolly. If that happened, we would have to trailer things in and do a bunch of stuff. We tried to save the customer as much money as possible without getting more equipment involved.”

Finally, the crane was ready for transport to a nearby yard in Monahans. Since the Pitman arms of the crane were compromised, the front end had to be lifted and towed. “We used my wrecker because it can out tow any other tow truck,” said Travis. “I have it set up with the tandem tandem twin steer.”

After several weeks of nonpayment by the crane company, B & B Wrecker became the proud owners of a crane. “We bought it out from them in order to settle the bill. They have agreed to sign the papers over to us. We will auction it off ourselves.”

Four years ago, when the company picked up a much smaller crane, weighing only eight tons, B & B Wrecker gained title to it.

Harvey said, “So off a $14,000 bill, we auctioned it off for $150,000.”



