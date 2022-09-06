Charred Remains of Airport Recovery

A man that struck and killed a Pennsylvania tower was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty.
In July, 2020, Allen Putman struck and killed tower Tyler Laudenberg, who was working a roadside assistance call on the shoulder of I-78 in Bethel Township. He was speeding, driving 90 mph. Blood tests taken after the crash showed Putman had marijuana and oxycodone in his system, state police said.
Although Putman had been free on bail since the accident, after pleading guilty he was taken into custody on 8/24 to begin his sentence. The judge sentenced Putman to a total of two to seven years in state prison followed by three years of probation in a negotiated plea with prosecutors. Putman was also ordered to pay $5,956 in restitution.
Tyler Laudenslager's loved ones said they are doing what they can now to help promote the state's Slow Down, Move Over law, and they started a foundation in his honor.
https://www.readingeagle.com/
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, break-ins at tow yards are occurring on a frequent basis.
"I know every other tow company in the area; everyone around me, they get hit almost every other night," said Chris Aragon, who owns a tow yard.
Lauren Richardson, a dispatcher with Anaya Roadrunner Towing, said break-ins have become almost a daily occurrence, which can be costly as the tow yard is liable for each vehicle on its property. She said it's common to see people's personal items and documentation ripped from the vehicle, which, depending on the damage, can range between hundreds to thousands of dollars. According to her, tow companies are prohibited from securing personal property from vehicles.
Santa Fe Police Department Patrol Capt. Bryan Martinez said police have attempted to address the tow yards' complaints, including installing a mobile camera unit near the problem areas for about six weeks, which seemed to cut into the number of break-ins but not stop them.
"We have done several things to try to combat that," Martinez said. "We have conducted close patrols; we are doing reports in the areas; we urge the business owners to contact [police] whenever they do have a burglary."
https://news.yahoo.com/
Despite criticism from the press from local media and a court injunction, a Charlotte, N.C. tow owner persists on towing vehicles.
According to the news source, David Satterfield, owner of Satterfield’s Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement, was accused of price gouging and pepper spraying customers. Then he was hit with a court injunction by N.C.'s attorney general regulating his tow fees, prohibiting charging credit card, storage and any fees outside of towing and booting, and requiring authorization for nonconsensual tows from private property managers or owners.
The media source indicated that further action was taken by the North Carolina Department of Justice to pursue a criminal contempt charge against him. The source, WBTV, continues to expose what they see as more violations, also claiming that he’s been sued, arrested, charged with stealing guns and money and labelled a habitual felon.
https://www.wbtv.com/
In the city of Decatur, the town council may be forced to reconsider tow rates for police-initiated tows. According to a Decatur tow manager, it’s been reported that some wrecker services are turning down city calls, causing lengthy delays at the scene.
Kenny Hetrick, manager of All Star Towing & Recovery of Decatur, asked the City Council on August 8 to consider increasing the rates a wrecker company can charge when responding to a city call.
On a call from the city, Decatur allows a wrecker company to charge $75 for a typical tow and $125 for a wreck, a tow necessitated by an arrest or to pick up an abandoned vehicle. Storage of a vehicle towed on behalf of the city is capped at $20 per day.
Hetrick proposed allowing charges of $125 for a traffic stop or routine tow, $200 for a wreck or abandonment and $30 per day for storage.
Hetrick pointed out the city hasn't raised tow truck rates since 2008. He said the city does not allow any charge for the first 24 hours of storage.
"At the time (of the last rate increases in 2008), diesel was $1.50 a gallon and now it's $5 a gallon," Hetrick said. "My truck alone cost $70,000 new (in 2008), and now it costs $100,000-plus. Drivers' pay is $18 to $20 an hour, even at 3 a.m.
"Taking all of this into consideration and a $75 rate, it makes you question whether it is worth it to respond to a city call," he said.
Although changes were proposed in 2017, nothing materialized. Other municipalities around Decatur have their own systems in place as Decatur grapples with their own tow rate structure.
"While our storage is $20 a day for storage, all of the other cities are $30 to $40 for storage," Hetrick said. Hetrick said there's not much left over after expenses with the $75 limit, but the company does make a small amount of profit from being on the city rotation list.
"If we were losing money, we would be out of business," Hetrick said. "But we're not far from it (with the current rate structure)."
Danny Gant of Sammy's Towing operates out of Hartselle, 13 miles south of Decatur. "So we push it to get to Decatur, especially with the cost of gas and all of our expenses going up." He pointed out that insurance costs are up too.
Hetrick said several wrecker companies are refusing to run Decatur calls because of the city's rate limits, creating problems for Morgan County 911 and the Police Department. A wrecker company can get on the city's call rotation list but there's no penalty for refusing calls.
The 911 dispatcher ends up having to call multiple wrecker companies searching for someone who is willing to run a call, Hetrick said.
"A dispatcher spends 30 minutes, so a police officer is tied up at the scene just waiting on a tow truck and another 30 minutes just watching the vehicle loaded on to the truck," Hetrick said. "That's almost an hour on the scene just waiting on a tow truck."
Although Hetrick’s claim of delayed service has not been corroborated by the local police chief, he indicated he will discuss this claim with his officers to verify that this problem is going on.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he rode with Hetrick's company several times and he believes they deserve a raise. "They get up day and night to a dispatcher's call for just $75," Pepper said. "They risk their lives at the scene and they don't get the same recognition that other first responders do."
https://news.yahoo.com/wrecker-company-manager-asks-city-124000097.html
A tow truck driver who rescued a deputy constable from her vehicle in Pasadena, Texas in late July was honored for his actions.
The tower, Richard Borgstrom, was in the right place at the right time when he heard a loud boom and witnessed the explosion. Borgstrom got to the car, smashed in the window and pulled Deputy K. LeMelle from the wreckage before the patrol car hit a wall and burst into flames.
"I banged on the window, and then all of a sudden, I see a hand coming out from the smoke where they had the airbag, the side airbag. Her hand came out from around it, and I noticed her bright fingernails," Borgstrom said. "I punched the glass with my fist, couldn't break it, ran back to my tow truck, grabbed a trailer hitch, ran back out there, and I smashed the window out with the trailer hitch."
After breaking the window, Borgstrom said he was able to pull the deputy, who works the night shift in the toll road division, by her vest to safety.
Officials said it was good that the deputy was pulled from the vehicle when she was because she also had ammunition in the car that started exploding.
In a ceremony on August 9, a teary-eyed LeMelle hugged Borgstrom.
“I'm very grateful for Richard. Happy to be alive,” LeMelle said.
Borgstrom has been in the business for 30 years and said wrecker drivers see their share of danger.
“I’m not the only one who's done this before. Plenty of tow truck drivers put their lives on the line,” he said.
https://abc13.com/
https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/tow-truck-driver-honored-saving-harris-county-precinct-8-constable-deputy/285-be48e348-4ebb-4b2c-a7f4-768806fa0c00
Edward Spina Jr. from ECRB Towing & Recovery in Bloomfield, NJ and JT Sagun from Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford were fortunately on their way to work before they intervened to save a driver pinned in his overturned dump truck.
“The accident literally happened in front of me. I couldn’t believe my eyes," Spina said.
Turning on his tow light to alert other motorists, he seized the moment, and headed towards the driver, finding him pinned on the steering wheel, bleeding from the face.
With the door locked, Spinal knocked out the windshield while Sagun climbed on the cab. Another good Samaritan offered a knife to cut away the rubber gasket holding the windshield in place.
After unlocking the door, they discovered the driver wasn’t severely injured as they pulled him to the curb to hydrate and stabilize him.
Police and local firefighters also jumped into action, assisting by taking the driver to a local hospital, where they discovered only minor injuries.
Sagun, a former Rochelle Park firefighter, credits his training for his knowlege of basic first aid.
Both men also thanked their employees for preparing them to instantly jump to action and know what to do.
"Thankfully my many years on the job made it so there wasn’t a moment of hesitation," Spina said. "I knew I needed to get that driver out and quickly, if at all possible.
Nick Testa of Nick's Towing Service has been friends for years with ECRB owner Joe Strollo, who's Spina's uncle.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all," said Testa. "Helping people is what towers do day in and day out.”
J&M Towing of Wayne righted and removed the truck.
https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/