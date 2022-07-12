Digital Edition
Blue Light Legislation a Step Closer in PA
Pending legislation may bring blue lights to PA
A Big and Stinky Mess
Find out what's inside this tractor-trailer.
Steering Wheel Tie-Down
Several tie-down options are explored.
Hibbies Hauler
Bill Bottoms Unit conveys comfort and strength.
Surface Mount LED Warning Light
Powerful safety lighting for commercial vehicles
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing July 06 - July 12, 2022

A Big and Stinky Mess 

283043978 2508965672572032 9043689496070793485 n 9eab8
On the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, Raygor’s Auto Inc of Scottsdale, Pa., was dispatched by the PA State Police to respond to a tractor trailer on I-70 that went off the roadway while dislodging 15,000 pounds of hot dog meat onto the highway. 

Lead operator Alex Raygor said, “The trailer came disconnected from the truck and all of the unloaded meat came out of the front of the trailer.” 

Raygor called in a couple of his heavy-duty wreckers – a 99’ Kenworth W900 with a 25-ton Aatac and a 78’ Kenworth W900 with a 30-ton Weldbuilt - along with a Bobcat T650 skid steer, two dump trucks, a dump trailer, a Bobcat 430 mini excavator, a 2008 Ford F650 rollback and a 96' International aatac 12 ton wrecker.  Other crew included John Stillwagon, Josh Strohm and Todd Raygor

One of the first orders of business was to deal with the messy, slimy meat spill on the highway. Raygor said, “A skidloader, which had a bucket on it, was used to clean-up the soupy meat paste and put it into the dump trucks.” 

Then the crew turned its attention to the tractor, which was about 150 feet off the highway in the woods. Trees were through the windshield and cab; the hood, front axles and fuel tanks were ripped out; the front drive was pulled loose, and the king pin plate was ripped off the trailer. The tractor was leaking fuel. 

After cleaning up the leak, the crew cleared up the tree limbs and parts from the tractor with a chain saw and moved them out of the way with an excavator. Then the two heavy duty wreckers worked on recovering the tractor. 

“Our cleanup crew then finished loading the cargo for transport,” said Raygor, “and swept up all oil dry from the roadway.” 

Once back at the facility, the crew washed all equipment including chains, straps, trucks and equipment to remove the liquid meat. 

Raygor said, “My truck still stinks. Dogs were eating meat out of the fender wells of my pickup. Maggots were everywhere. Our place smelled like death for weeks."




Good Will on Two Wheels

Cathey Towing of Rowlett, Texas, was on site for the City of Rowlett's "Fireworks on Main" celebration where they debuted their new ebike response unit. The unit was operated voluntarily by a member of their staff, John James, who is their dispatch operations manager.

On Independence Day, from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m, James patrolled downtown and designated "event parking" areas, providing free jump starts and lockouts with the goal of providing citizens and visitors a stress-free evening. “We are a tow company and we are just happy to help,” he said.

During James’ 6-hour stint, where he patrolled parking lots, he successfully helped out with three jump starts, a fuel delivery, and one flat tire, all provided as a courtesy.

He said that the first jump start came about when he saw a person with their hood open, which he stated was “a universal sign” for help. Although the bike was not equipped with fuel delivery, his tow unit was close by where he retrieved a fuel can.

The ebike began as a pilot program, one that has been modeled in Seattle and some European communities. According to James, the company is thinking outside the box. He said, “You don’t have to be parked in a tow truck waiting for calls or waiting for things to happen.”

Company marketing was also on display.  The ebike response unit is equipped with a high intensity headlight and taillight, amber emergency warning lights, a tire inflator, long reach, wedge, air bag, jump box, first aid kit, parking violation stickers, Slow Down/Move Over Law awareness brochures, Cathey Towing-branded pens and business cards, tow truck-themed stickers for the kids and more.  James said, “It’s great for publicity. I was handing out business cards.”

Not to mention how good will comes back 10-fold. “People post on facebook and on social media about how we made a difference in their lives. For those we helped, you can bet we will be their first phone call the next time they have a problem.”



Dispatcher John James on an ebike he used to patrol for motorist troubles.

July 06 - July 12, 2022
Anthony Okozi

Maryland AAA Worker Struck and Killed 

Anthony Okozi, who was working for AAA, was struck and killed late Tuesday, July 5, in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Okozi, 69, was refueling a vehicle on Rt. 50 in Bowie when the tragic incident occurred. 

Okozi was hit by driver Joseph Anderson, who was driving a Jeep heading westbound on Route 50 that swerved and hit him. Anderson now faces charges pending further investigation. 

His niece said, “He was kind, hardworking, and sincere.”  

Okozi, from Nigeria, was a former mechanic and had come out of retirement to work for AAA as a way of staying busy and helping people.  

His daughter said, “He was still really healthy and he was going to go until he couldn’t go anymore.” 

Okozi’s emergency strobe lights were activated, his cones were set-up, and he was wearing reflective gear.  

"Our hearts go out to Anthony’s loved ones as well as his AAA colleagues during this very difficult time. We will be forever grateful to Anthony and all first responders who have given their lives while helping others," said Kevin Micsko, Vice-President of Fleet Operations at AAA Club Alliance. 

In Maryland, since 2015, over 25,000 citations have been written for drivers who have not obeyed Maryland’s Move Over Law. 

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/

July 06 - July 12, 2022
The average price of a car has skyrocketed since 2019.

Blue Light Legislation a Step Closer in Pennsylvania 

Pennsylvania’s Senate Transportation Committee approved legislation by Senator Doug Mastriano (R-33) that would allow tow truck operators to use rear-facing blue lights while stationary and responding to a disabled vehicle. Under current statute, only flashing or revolving yellow lights are permitted for tow trucks. 

Studies by the Texas Department of Transportation and the University of Michigan have demonstrated that drivers routinely ignore the sight of yellow or orange lights when encountered on the road. Blue lights elicit a different response from drivers and are far more visible in hazardous weather conditions. They also give distracted drivers more time to see and react before a potential accident.  

“I believe this legislation has the potential to cut down on roadside accidents and save lives in Pennsylvania,” said Mastriano. We’ve lost too many Pennsylvanians to roadside collisions. Allowing tow truck operators to utilize blue lights can have a profound effect on driver alertness. I’m proud to say bill SB 1123 has the full support of the PA Towing Association.” 

The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration. 

https://www.pasenategop.com/blog/

Grant Will Allocate More Money for Road Safety Programs 

With fatalities for commercial motor vehicle (CMV) crashes increasing sharply, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced that it would award over $463 million in grants to States to reduce CMV-involved crashes, fatalities, and injuries through uniform, equitable, and effective CMV safety programs. The increase reflects a 50% rise that was made possible through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. 

 The Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) grant program includes funding to State and local law enforcement and other government agencies for safety inspections of trucks and buses, investigations of motor carriers in response to safety concerns, and audits of new trucking and bus companies to reinforce the importance of responsible operation and ensure the safe movement of goods and passengers in the U.S. economy.  

Earlier this year, DOT announced the National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) to address traffic fatalities and serious injuries by adopting the “safe system” approach, which focuses on safer roads, safer people, safer vehicles, safer speeds, and better post-crash care. These grants will help DOT implement the NRSS. 

All 50 States, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive federal funds.  

Read more about FMCA’s grants and financial assistance.   

 https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/newsroom/

Tow Truck Protest in South Africa 

On Wednesday, June 29, along the Durban/Johannesburg highway of N3, which connects two of South Africa’s largest cities, disgruntled tow truck drivers caused a huge traffic blockade on the N3 Southbound, Pietermaritzburg, as they embarked on a national protest. 

A group of tow truck drivers travelled in a convoy towards the Ashburton Bridge at about 40 kilometres per hour, blocking the whole freeway. 

A tow truck driver said the drivers are calling for insurance companies to pay them more. 

He said despite the fuel hike, they have been operating at the same rates as before the hike which makes businesses unsustainable. 

“The peaceful protest is taking place all over the country and we are all angry about this thing. We are not making a profit and that is why drivers and owners have decided to take to the streets. The protest is only going to be for today (Wednesday),” said the driver. 

Tow truck drivers also gathered in Durban where they blocked Queen Nandi Drive, in Inanda, resulting in slow-moving traffic. 

https://www.news24.com/witness/news

 
 

Average Transaction Price for New Vehicles Hits Record  

Despite the surge in interest rates for auto loans, the average transaction price (ATP) for a new car continues to climb, hitting a record high of $45,844, up by 14.5% from a year ago, according to estimates by J.D. Power. Deliveries of new vehicles, however, have plunged 18% from a year ago due dwindling supplies from chip shortages and the record low incentives offered by manufacturers and dealers. 

Since 2019, the price of a car has gone up astronomically, averaging more than $10,000 a vehicle. Adding to the supply problem, many of the manufacturers like Ford, are not taking orders for several of their models for 2022. The company stopped taking orders and reservations for the 2022 Maverick baby-truck (hybrid), the F-150 Lightning (EV), and the Mustang Mach-E (EV). 

In light of spiking oil prices, a shift of motorist behavior towards buying more fuel-efficient vehicles and compact SUVs have also caused a shortage of supplies. Yet, dealers are benefitting as their profits per car have soared due to these various factors. 

Meanwhile, the average interest rate on new vehicle loans rose to over 5% in June and the average monthly payment jumped by 12.8% from June of last year. 

https://wolfstreet.com

Allstate Roadside Awards 2021 Ring of Honor

Allstate Roadside recently announced the winners of their Ring of Honor Award, which recognizes exceptional service providers distinguished by fast response time and great customer service for customers of Allstate Roadside and affiliate programs.

This year, Allstate Roadside was privileged to name Tierney and Earnest Jones of Trac 1 Towing as recipients of the 2021 Ring of Honor Award. Since joining our network in February 2018, Trac 1 Towing has achieved outstanding service levels while completing over 100 tows each week.

They've reinvested in their company and have steadily grown their fleet from four trucks in 2018 to eight light-duty trucks in 2022, and they’ve added medium- and heavy-duty capacity along the way.

"Allstate Roadside is a key part of our towing business and helps us take care of our drivers who really make all of this work. It's easy to do business with Allstate Roadside, and that allows us to focus on customers," said Tierney Jones.

Trac 1 chose Allstate Roadside as the first national service network (motor club) to work with, and they remain committed to creating a positive customer experience with every rescue they complete.

Allstate Roadside believes that providers like Trac 1 and leaders like Tierney and Earnest are the heartbeat of our industry. Please join us in congratulating them on this prestigious achievement. We thank them and all great providers for what they do to serve customers and keep them safe.

Honk Technologies Testing Towbook Integration

Honk Technologies, a digital roadside assistance and vehicle transport company, announced that it is currently exploring integration options with Towbook, the leader in cloud-based towing software for dispatching, impounds and reporting. 

The initial integration enables partners to receive, accept and manage HONK towing and roadside assistance jobs from within their Towbook system and get paid instantly after job completion. Testing is taking place in specific cities for a limited time with select HONK Partners. 

“When we ask our partners what they’d like to see from HONK, one of the top requests has long been the ability to send HONK jobs through their Towbook dispatching software,” said Corey Brundage, CEO at HONK. “We’ve been working closely with Towbook to ensure that this integration provides the ease-of-use, visibility and powerful functionality that HONK partners have come to expect, all from within the platform they use to manage day-to-day operations.”

July 06 - July 12, 2022

A Big and Stinky Mess 

283043978 2508965672572032 9043689496070793485 n 9eab8
On the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, Raygor’s Auto Inc of Scottsdale, Pa., was dispatched by the PA State Police to respond to a tractor trailer on I-70 that went off the roadway while dislodging 15,000 pounds of hot dog meat onto the highway. 

Lead operator Alex Raygor said, “The trailer came disconnected from the truck and all of the unloaded meat came out of the front of the trailer.” 

Raygor called in a couple of his heavy-duty wreckers – a 99’ Kenworth W900 with a 25-ton Aatac and a 78’ Kenworth W900 with a 30-ton Weldbuilt - along with a Bobcat T650 skid steer, two dump trucks, a dump trailer, a Bobcat 430 mini excavator, a 2008 Ford F650 rollback and a 96' International aatac 12 ton wrecker.  Other crew included John Stillwagon, Josh Strohm and Todd Raygor

One of the first orders of business was to deal with the messy, slimy meat spill on the highway. Raygor said, “A skidloader, which had a bucket on it, was used to clean-up the soupy meat paste and put it into the dump trucks.” 

Then the crew turned its attention to the tractor, which was about 150 feet off the highway in the woods. Trees were through the windshield and cab; the hood, front axles and fuel tanks were ripped out; the front drive was pulled loose, and the king pin plate was ripped off the trailer. The tractor was leaking fuel. 

After cleaning up the leak, the crew cleared up the tree limbs and parts from the tractor with a chain saw and moved them out of the way with an excavator. Then the two heavy duty wreckers worked on recovering the tractor. 

“Our cleanup crew then finished loading the cargo for transport,” said Raygor, “and swept up all oil dry from the roadway.” 

Once back at the facility, the crew washed all equipment including chains, straps, trucks and equipment to remove the liquid meat. 

Raygor said, “My truck still stinks. Dogs were eating meat out of the fender wells of my pickup. Maggots were everywhere. Our place smelled like death for weeks."


With a Little Help from My Friends 

fs11 521f9

By George L. Nitti 

On January 9, 2022, just before an ice storm was predicted to hit Ohio’s I-76, a flatbed hauling 10 I-beams veered off the road. 

Summoned by the Ohio State Patrol to handle a semi-tractor load transfer, which is normally a simple procedure, lead operator Dalton Stebbins of Fall & Stebbins Automotive Inc of Mantua, Ohio, arrived on scene with his 2013 twin steer Peterbuilt with a Century 75 ton rotator. 

“After I showed up,” he said, “I realized we needed another rotator to lift the I-beams off and do the recovery safely.” 

Dalton called Interstate Towing of Twinsburg for assistance, and they brought their 75 ton to the scene.  

“It was bit challenging,” said Stebbins. “The I-beams were half on and half off the trailer. Since we were pretty far off the roadway, you have to realize that our rotators weren’t right on them. Whenever you do a lift job, you usually want to be right on top of whatever you are lifting. In this case, we had our booms extended all the way out.” 

The two rotators worked in tandem. Interstate hooked their rotator to the front of the I-beams, while Stebbins used theirs to hook the back, securing all ten I-Beams together (approximate weight 40,000 pounds) with 5/8 bridals.  

“Once you pick them up, you kind of have them and there’s no turning back from that,” said Stebbins. “It pushed both of the rotators to their maximum capacity because we were that far out.” 

Once the I-beams were picked up and removed from the damaged trailer, they were set on the ground. Dalton, using his rotator, then stacked them individually upon a flatbed with a Kenworth Road Tractor brought in by another buddy of his from Northeast Ohio Express Services. 

“We had three companies working together on this one,” said Dalton. “I try to work together with others. I’m a smaller company. I’ve got 13 trucks but only have three drivers, including myself. ” 

After loading the I-beams, Dalton used his rotator to pick up the wrecked semi-tractor, placing it upon one of the Landoll trailers. Their Kenworth T880 30 ton was then used to transport it back. The wrecked trailer was loaded onto the other Landoll trailer. 

After all of the pieces were put on trailers, everything was taken to Fall & Stebbins location, where they waited for insurance to come out. Then they were transferred to different loads and handled from there.  

Other operators that Stebbins gave thanks to included Jay Trgo, Marcus Valentine and Austin Hladki. 

“Teamwork goes a long way. It’s amazing how different companies can work together even though we don’t run trucks together every day,” Stebbins said. “Even though you are not big enough to handle things on your own, it’s ok to ask for help and work together.” 

Clearing Chaos in Fort Worth

2 214c7
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On February 11, 2021, hell broke loose on I-35W in Fort Worth around morning rush hour. 135 vehicles were involved in a massive wreck, leaving six people dead and dozens injured. The scene stretched for nearly a mile in the southbound lanes of the interstate, north of downtown. The roads were so bad firefighters had to use their own salt and sand to get to the scene.

Texas was amidst a frigid, horrific weather pattern and the highway became a sheet of ice from freezing rain that had fallen overnight and into the early morning hours. This led to a massive chain-reaction pileup, which appeared to have started at around 6:15 am, with cars slipping, sliding and crashing into each other. Multiple 18-wheelers, also involved in the pileup, crashed violently into and in some cases rolled over passenger vehicles.

I-35 became a massive search and rescue operation with temperatures making it challenging. People developing hypothermia was a concern and rescuers were slipping on ice while searching for survivors in the wreckage.

Paramedics brought in buses to keep the survivors warm in the freezing temperatures and a reunification center was set up for people involved in the pileup to reconnect with their families. Fort Worth Police deployed more than 80 vehicles to block traffic and assist wrecker companies removing cars from the pileup.

The emergency response was just as massive. In the midst of this tragedy towers answered the call responding with an awesome display of manpower and equipment and were on scene working alongside 80 police officers and close to 70 firefighters. Towers not only cleared the mangled wreckage, but lifted thousands of pounds of crushed vehicles so that firefighters could rescue people that were trapped.

In charge of this effort was James Bennett Jr., the owner of Beard’s Towing, the biggest of the many tow companies on the rotation handling this mess. James Jr. is the “Incident Management Commander” for the Traffic Incident Management System in the area. He oversaw coordinating the response of close to 90 tow trucks that were on scene helping with the crash.

James Jr explained, “We were called in by Fort Worth PD and Fire. If you have something that weighs from 45,000 to 80,000 pounds on top of something that weighs less than a ton, we need to be able to remove that carefully and safely so firefighters can get in there and do their job.”

This was a tremendous undertaking with towers collaborating with other first responders in a coordinated recovery and rescue effort to clear the chaos with an impressive array of equipment. Tow companies involved were Beard’s Towing, Texas Towing, A-1 Wrecker Service, Edd’s Towing, ABC Wrecker, Cornish Wrecker, Perrfect Towing, Milliner Wrecker, Guy Simmons Towing, Bevins Wrecker Service, Lonestar Towing and Advanced Recovery.

James Jr added, “As far as individual drivers operating rollbacks, they were definitely too many of them to know all of their names. We reference all of our towers as "The Fort Worth Towing Alliance."

Heavy-duty wreckers and rotators lined the scene to lift vehicles stacked on top of other vehicles. All of the heavy-duty rigging of the casualties that were on top of other casualties and victims was done by James Bennett Jr., Richard Knadle, Allen Knadle, Jac Clay and Chris Akers.

For each of the fatalities involved the rigging was done by James Bennett Jr. He explained, “To rig some of the casualties I had to crawl over and actually lay on some of the victims to get the rigging in the right place so that it would not drop and damage the victim further.”

James Jr informed, “On the picture where you see the rotator lifting two vehicles at once...The reason for that was due to the victim underneath the white van. The driver side door was ripped open increased underneath the van with a corner of it going into the victims back. The black Toyota pick up was wedged on top of the van in another vehicle pushing down on the victim. The rigging was done so that we could lift the black pick up in the van simultaneously without it dropping and damaging the victim any further. If we had moved one of the vehicles at a time it would have dragged the victim.”

In total, towers cleared 135 vehicles and recovered six victims in 16 hours. James Jr and his crew were first on scene and were there for the duration. He stated, “We were out there the whole time. We were the last to leave.”

July 06 - July 12, 2022

Steering Wheel Tie-Down 

rope 3c0cc
By Randall C. Resch   

A newbie owner asked, “What’s the best item to tie a steering straight when rear-towing a vehicle?” It seems a motor club customer complained the tow operator caused $1,100 damages to a 2006 Mercedes.  

The club’s representative took the complaint as gospel, paid the member the amount, and then harangued the tow company attempting to subrogate the matter. While it’s the vehicle owner’s responsibility to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the damage was caused by the tower’s actions, motor clubs seek customer satisfaction … not necessarily the truth. 

My gut tells me there’s a scam here. I know that a 2006 Mercedes Benz (being every bit of 15-years old) are hardly collector’s cars. Steering wheels and seatbelts are easily replaced for as much as $500, so, why the marked-up costs? 

Keep it Straight 

In old days, cars were made of real metal with tinsel-strength that wouldn’t easily bend, break, or weaken in a sneeze. Old style steering wheels didn’t require special materials or equipment as they were solid and could handle being tied. Consider this short explanation of what devices or equipment items can be used without inflicting thousands of damages: 

  1. 1. Best: Dispatch a flatbed carrier with a competent operator experienced in high-end vehicles 
  3. 2. Loop a six-foot section of cotton rope, one-inch motorcycle strap, even your belt through the steering wheel’s spokes pulled back through the door’s A-Post. Close the door on the extended end and secure the item outside the door 
  5. 3. A one-inch motorcycle (ratchet) strap can be hooked under the seat’s front, through steering wheel spokes and hooked back to itself and tightened; don’t forget padding 
  7. 4. Install a commercially made attachment device to the vehicle’s seat frame or brake pedal. Don’t leave it behind 
  9. 5. Never trust the ignition lock to hold. When towing from the rear, be sure to employ a steering wheel rope or appropriate device  

The Problem? 

Know that Mercedes, Porsche, Ferrari and other high-end vehicle owners have no clue as to what tow equipment is or how it’s used in the first place. In their oftentimes snooty, high-minded temperaments, they’re likely not so happy their vehicle is disabled.  

Add in a matter of inconvenience, it doesn’t take much to offend them in which a claim of damage arises. It could be that the tower put a greasy, gloved (or not) hand onto the seatbelt only to soil its webbed fabric. 

Imagine a purist’s horror seeing the tower tugging their pristine seatbelt in-haste to get it stretched through the steering wheel’s spokes. “Hey … that belt goes around my designer pants,” they’ll shout, again, initiating a claim.  

No matter what item or technique is used, anything excessively tight could potentially leave indentations in padded, custom steering wheels. Even the slightest dent or imperfection could stimulate the owner’s annoyance. 

The Solution? 

As said, an 06' Mercedes is hardly a collector's car. Unless it’s a Ferrari F430’s, carbon fiber wheel costing $2,500, a typical steering wheel is replaced for less than $400 and a new seatbelt less than $100. So, where did the motorist get a $1,000 invoice? I smell a scam.  

Have a solid sit-down with your area’s service rep. If they can’t investigate first and hear your facts, perhaps end that relationship immediately. In the mean-time and based on this kind of frivolous complaint, think what options can be used to not initiate a false claim? 

Here's a reason to dispatch a carrier for those “high-end cars,” or justify using dollies as the right equipment. Reminder: When certain rear-drive vehicles are rear towed, employ an appropriate device to secure the vehicle’s steering. Never trust the ignition lock to hold on its own.  

In this case, I doubt the seatbelt damaged the steering wheel. I’d like to know what scientific evidence confirmed it was damaged by operator misuse.        

Hours of Service Myths 

200514 HOS changes 6aa5a
Brian J Riker 

Hours of service (HOS) is always a contentious topic among tow truck operators. With COVID behind us and motor carrier enforcement back in full swing, let us revisit what the rules are and most importantly, who they apply to and when. 

Myth #1 - Towers are exempt from these regulations. 

That simply is not true in all but the most limited of circumstances. Due to the nature of what modern towing companies have evolved into, there are very few that operate always within the scope of emergency towing services or that operate as a truly intrastate operation. 

To be exempt from HOS, you must never do anything other than emergency towing at the direction of law enforcement or truly be an intrastate only operation in one of the very few states that make exceptions for tow trucks from HOS rules and meet the other necessary qualification within that state. 

Myth #2 – HOS only applies to big trucks. I drive a non-CDL truck, so I am exempt, right? 

Not usually! It is particularly important to note that the federal definition of a commercial vehicle for HOS purposes is any vehicle used in furtherance of commerce (business) with a gross weight rating more than 10,000 pounds. This means even the average ¾ ton pickup truck is a fully regulated truck for purposes of motor carrier compliance in most situations, including hours of service. 

Myth #3 –HOS only applies to trucks that cross state lines. I stay local so I am still exempt. 

Again, not true. Every state has their own adaptation of HOS rules with very few tow truck specific exemptions. It is also important to note that most towing companies fall under federal rules due to the nature of their transport work. Remember, it is the intent of the shipment that matters most in determining interstate vs. intrastate commerce – not if your truck or driver ever leaves the state. 

Myth #4 – I am local so I still do not have to comply with HOS rules. 

Again, not true. Although you may not need to complete a logbook, there still are HOS rules to comply with. Most tow truck drivers fall under the short-haul rules. These are a set of parameters that allow for HOS compliance to be documented with true and accurate time records at the office and require nothing be carried on the driver or in the truck. 

Myth #5 – Tow trucks are exempt from electronic logging devices so I can use paper logs all I want. 

Not true. Since December 2017 operators of most commercial vehicles requiring a logbook have been required to use an electronic logging device in place of a paper logbook. Although there is a driveaway-towaway exception to ELDs, this exception is not applicable to tow trucks because the truck we are driving is not part of the shipment. The only exceptions to ELDs that are applicable to towers are based on the model year of the truck chassis or engine and the number of days in any 30-day period a logbook is required. 

Myth #6 – My shop time or on-call time at night does not count towards my HOS. 

False. All time spent working or in readiness to work is to be counted as on-duty time. This includes time repairing, conditioning, or servicing your truck, part-time jobs outside of driving or even office work. The only work that is exempted is working as a fire fighter or other volunteer services. On call time at home is not counted unless you are required to be awake and ready to roll, but it is important to note that if you do accept a call and respond, your 10-hour break is interrupted and you will need to start the break all over again, plus you may be in violation of the 14 consecutive hour rule unless the call meets the emergency exception. 

Myth #7 – Emergency towing does not count towards my total time. 

Not always true. While there is an exception to HOS for emergency response ordered by law enforcement or governmental agencies, the scope is limited. You can respond to, complete, and return to base from a true emergency call without being subject to HOS but the time still counts as interrupting your 10-hour break. It is especially important to note the call must be initiated by a governmental agency. Routine breakdown or customer requests do not count as emergencies even when they are blocking the road or otherwise in a dangerous location. 

Myth #8 – I can work around the clock if I take frequent breaks as off-duty time. 

False. Whether operating under short haul or logbook/ELD documentation requirements, the basic rules are still the same. No driving after the 14th consecutive hour since coming on-duty or from your last qualified rest break. This means you cannot pause or reset the 14-hour clock without taking at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty or a combination of at least 7 consecutive hours in a sleeper berth combined with 3 hours off-duty. The sleeper berth and off-duty can be separate periods but do not allow for a full reset of the clock until both are combined. In short, once your day has begun, you must be parked within 14 hours unless you qualify to use one of the limited exceptions such as the local 16 hour “long day” rule or adverse driving conditions exception. 

In conclusion, this is not meant to be a complete guide to HOA compliance and is not to be taken as legal advice or compliance guidance. It is merely a fun exercise to bring awareness to the responsibility to comply with HOS regulations within the towing industry. As always, check with a competent professional to determine how these rules are applicable to your specific operation. 

Defending the Value of Training 

training a8511
By Randall C. Resch  

Ya’ can’t go a week without seeing someone poking holes’ in the need for industry training. Forum participants are quick to make aggressive attacks on course content in which towers claim they don’t need formal training because “I learned it on my own” or “I’ve been in business for years and don’t see the need.”  

Other long-time “experienced” towers indicate that “training’s expensive” and “it’s a waste of time.” 

But could the lack of training be detrimental to towers in the unforeseen event something does happen? 

Consider the following... 

A Georgia tow company was sued when a motor club customer was dragged by his vehicle and implanted into a house. The operator had no formal training and the seventeen-year-old company provided only a week of orientation and ride-alongs. The plaintiff’s attorney discovered the operator was undertrained and tow tower’s techniques didn’t meet the industry’s Standard of Care. The case settled out of court for an incredible amount. 

In California, an experienced operator arrived on-scene to transport a damaged SUV. As he worked to secure the vehicle to the carrier, his customer and her friend were standing on the non-traffic side versus being secured inside their awaiting vehicle or the carrier’s cab. A DUI motorist fell asleep and impacted the parked vehicle. The friend was killed. A well-known “industry expert” threw the tow operator under the proverbial bus saying, “The tow operator failed to meet the Standard of Care.”  

Know Your Obligation  

Recognized training is about professionalism, industry education and liability. Training has been a requirement for towers serving high-speed highways in California, Texas and other states for decades.  

If towers haven’t participated in recognized training and are involved in incidents causing injury, death or extensive property damages, such as in the situations just described, they can be held criminally and civilly responsible.  

Regardless of experience in years, towers should welcome the opportunity for training. In today’s litigious society, it’s fact that operator training (or lack thereof) is the first detail that’s attacked in wrongful injury or death lawsuits. You’ll find most juries perceive a lack of training as a disregard for public safety. Juries are sympathetic to injured or killed parties especially when training is easily obtained. 

In every tower’s best defense, a recognized training course adds value to one’s career path. I believe there’s value in formal training if not only for the education it provides, but to lessen the impact of a guilty conviction. This isn’t legal advice, but a simple reminder that being trained is a conscious choice.      

July 06 - July 12, 2022

Hibbies Hauler 

hibbies1 3b4eb
By George L. Nitti 

These days, with supply issues causing a back-up on the delivery of tow trucks, many tow companies are biting at the bit to get their hands on a new tow truck. 

Al’s Garage, aka Hibler’s Towing and Recovery of Binghamton, N.Y., was fortunate to get their hands on a 2022 5500 Dodge Ram with a 12-ton B&B (Bill Bottoms), but still had to wait. 

Gary Hibler, who recently took over the reins of the business from his father who passed in 2020 from Covid complications, said, “The biggest wait was for the cab and chassis due to key chip issues that took seven months. B& B did great in getting it done with all the custom options, taking three and a half months.”  

The B&B 12-ton serves the company’s needs, particularly in that they were willing to have it attached to the 5500. 

HIbler said, “I like their stiff leg set up in the back. It has a much wider and larger stance than the Miller. Because I do a lot of stuff on backroads, I do not want one of our towers to have issues with the unit not being able to sit still upon a recovery.” 

In years past, the company sported a fleet of red and white, and then later a fleet of purple wreckers. However, the company has now made a complete transition to maroon and cream. 

“It’s a classic look,” said Hibler. “I’m trying to keep it simple.” 

The logo on the sides of the unit, in decal lettering, conveys simplicity, marked in a funky style, spelling out Al’s Garage, accentuated with a small boom.  

Also writ on the unit are the words “12 tons of fun.” 

Hibler said, “I know it’s kind of corny, but it’s a fun truck to drive and run.” 

More comfortable than driving a beat-up old wrecker! “It’s like driving a lazy boy,” he said. “It’s a Laramie, so it’s got leather interior, heated seats and steering wheel, and all the amenities that you would have in a new car.”  

Equally impressive is that it’s outfitted with lighting everywhere. “It’s got marker lights. It’s got federal signal lights all over it. It’s got grill lights. It’s got sidebar lights on the running boards. And a light bar with all the markers flashing.” 

On the front of the unit, in visor position, words cut across that state, “Hibbies Hauler.” 

“That’s what my Dad used to put on every truck back in the 90’s,” said Gary.  

It’s nice to have the memory of Dad to give visibility to the new millennial tow generation. 

Simplicity’s Complexity

mybaby 9a687
By George L. Nitti

Company branding is a critical component to starting and managing any business, and includes such elements as a strong logo, consistent colors that blend nicely, and fonts that are applied across the business. Strong branding leaves a lasting impression, helping a company stand out to customers who associate its product or service with the brand while attracting new customers with the clarity of that image.

At Chaz Towing in Watsonville, Cal., established in 1987, the company has developed a strong brand with a “less is more” identity that exudes a professional image in its simplicity.

According to Kevin Chavez, operating manager and son of owner Eduardo Chavez, “We wanted something subtle that would stand out. Something that was not overstated but with some complexity.”

Fine tow truck graphics, like mid-coast California wines, harbor intensity wrapped in subtlety as illustrated on their 2014 Peterbilt389 with a 35-ton Vulcan.

“This unit is a perfect for our company and the perfect application for any fleet. It’s easy to use and maneuver,” Chavez said. “The capabilities of the winches and its pulling power are incredible.”

At the heart of the design is the company name which is the primary element that stands out because of its large size, scripted/elegant lettering and contrasting colors that blend subtlety against its yellow and white background.

Adding further distinction, the company name is applied in several key locations, including the side doors, the hood, and the large real estate across the wrecker body. Going the extra yard, however, lies in the fact that even their customized mud flaps restate the company name, not the wrecker company or dealership, a fine point that is often overlooked in branding.

The company name is easy to remember as well. “Chaz.” Chavez said, “We wanted to be unique. Many tow companies go with their last name but we wanted a more memorable marking.”

Which includes their colors of yellow and white. Chavez said, “Yellow grabs everybody’s attention. It represents emergency personnel and catches your attention, making it hard to miss.” Reflective lettering and an array of lights give further enhancement.

Their brand, like their family heritage, was forged over time and proliferates on other company memorabilia, such as pens, backpacks, customized coffee cups, vests and rain gear.

“My father, who started the company with his brothers, immigrated to the states in 1978, first living in Minnesota before moving to the Monterrey Bay area. He came with empty pockets with a dream to succeed,” said Chavez. “He saw the need and demand for towing.”

Now with 11 trucks and family members entwined in the business, with a single-minded focus, company professionalism has become a prevailing theme wrapped in precise branding that strikes notes of simple tastes.

Heart of a Dragon

dragon2 6b217

By George L. Nitti 

Over the years, Cecil Burrowes has showcased his fine airbrushing talents on a slew of award-winning tow trucks with themes as diverse as the Godfather, Batman, Clowns, Tribal Art, the Spirit Ride and much more. His realistic depictions and eye-popping colors vividly bring to life a host of characters and a variety of designs. This year Burrowes is back with yet another thematic, colorful play – a menagerie of dragons that convey intensity, determination and passion. 

“For 3 months or so I stayed in Sarasota, Fla., taking a room at Fastway Towing, as I worked on this project,” said Burrowes. “The owner John wanted me to do the Transformers, but I told him it was going to take too long. There were too many intricate parts.”  

After careful research consulting online sources and magazines, Burrowes came up with a dragon theme. He said, “At first it was going to be several small dragons. But things change as you go along.” 

Visually sizing up the Ford 2020 F550 with a light-duty Chevron, Burrowes said that he “visually placed the artwork on the truck,” asking himself a question like “How much of the door do I want to take up?”  

Fortunately for Burrowes, due to his stellar reputation, he often has carte blanche in executing his designs. He said, “Most people I do work for trust my judgement. Very rarely do I have to do a drawing to show people.” 

One picture of a dragon he used was sitting on a rock, which Burrowes transformed into a jade green, fiery dragon sitting on a bed of skulls. “It was just what the owner wanted.”  

Keeping the truck colorful, Burrowes painted several other dragons on the unit having shades of green, gold and red, each intricately constructed, compositionally balanced against a sky background. Burrowes said, “It was very time consuming.”  

The dragon on the hood is a seething bundle of intensity, sure to scare off any evil thoughts a person might have to thwart a repossession of their vehicle. 

At the American Towman Exposition November of 2021, Burrowes intensity, determination and passion helped him clear several obstacles along the way to make it to the Tow Pageant, a 15-hour ride from Sarasota to Baltimore.  

Sometimes it takes a little dragon breath to get where you are going. Unfortunately, dragons sometimes have their share of misfortune. The outcome of this journey didn’t turn out as intended but there is always next year. 

July 06 - July 12, 2022

Surface Mount LED Warning Light 

product 851c6
Wolo’s new 8000 Series Grill and Surface Mount LED Warning Light delivers powerful safety lighting for commercial trucks. It offers high visibility in bright sun, dense fog, and heavy rain, with 26 light patterns, including strobe-like flash and three color options-amber, blue, or red.  

This kit comes complete with two, super-bright linear LED clusters, and also features simple plug-and-play, waterproof connections for ease of installation. The lights are operated by the switch control, which can be mounted to the dashboard or console. They are built with painted black aluminum brackets to fit seamlessly into a vehicle’s grill, and the polycarbonate lenses resist yellowing, even when exposed to sunlight.

The Wolo 8000-A is pre-wired to accept additional lighting and can be expanded from two to four LEDs with an optional expansion pack.  

For more information, click here.  

Actio PRO Radio

actioPROradio 45753

Actio PRO is a wireless noise-cancelling radio built for those who are on the jobsite day in and day out—serious support for cutting background noise and creating safer, more effective workplaces. Actio PRO is packed with features like increased range, extended battery life, additional users, and more! 

Features 
- Powerful Noise Filter 
- Hands-Free—No “Push to Talk” 
- Up to 1650 Yds Total Range* 
- All-Weather Usage 
- Group Radio Up to 6 Users 
- Unlimited Use with On-the-Go Power Connection 
- No Earmuff Modification 
- Ability to connect multiple teams with 2-way radio 
- Use a Combination of Single-Speaker or Dual-Speaker Headsets 

What’s Included 
- Actio PRO Radio 
- Actio PRO Elastic Helmet Mount  
- Actio PRO Single-Speaker OR Dual-Speaker Headset with Waterproof Mic 
- Actio PRO T-Cable 
- USB On-the-Go Charging Cable 
- USB Charging & Data Cable 

For more information, https://speakeasycommunication.solutions/how-to/actio-pro/

Online Impound Auctions 

OnlineImpoundAuctions.com allows Tow Lot Owners to seamlessly dispose of their abandoned vehicles and maximize their sales revenue. The platform is designed with an understanding of Tow Lot Owners’ goals and business practices. 

At no cost to the seller, and the lowest bidder cost in the industry, the live auction platform increases bidder pool and eliminates the cost and effort of holding an onsite auction. 

Benefits

  • Free to sellers
  • Lowest cost to bidders in the industry
  • Larger bidder base = higher selling price per car
  • Cars stay on your lot – no movement required
  • Eliminates on premise auction costs like security, staffing and food
  • Easy online showroom setup on OnlineImpoundAuctions.com
  • Streamlines after auction paperwork – invoices available immediately after car sells
  • You collect all the Money
  • Special offers for Towing and Recovery Association members – ask us
  • White Glove services available – we will set up your showroom for you 

For more information, contact www.OnlineImpoundAuctions.com or 888-903-4678. 

Customer Testimonial from Buyer's Report, April 2022, American Towman Magazine

“For hosting and selling a large number of vehicles per month, Online Impound Auctions, LLC has been fantastic.  A Tow has two to three auctions a month selling hundreds of cars.  Online Impound Auctions streamlined and optimized the process to reduce our overhead while increasing our revenues.  A Tow was able to eliminate security, eliminate registration process for 100’s of people and focus on premiering vehicles to be sold.  Online Impound Auctions post reporting is useful to ensure you have the needed information for a successful auction.  Their competitive host pricing that can’t be beat.” 

Page Porter, A Tow Inc., Atlanta, Georgia 

July 06 - July 12, 2022

July 06 - July 12, 2022
One of the panels presenting information at the summit included three executives from financial companies.

Repo Industry Gathers at NARS 

At the North American Repossessors Summit (NARS) held in Denver, Colorado, on June 21 and June 22, a gathering of close to 500 repossession agents, collections and recovery managers from an array of industry service providers convened to discuss a variety of issues of concern to the industry.  

The two-day event was hosted by the American Recovery Association (ARA) and included presentations given by executives from the finance community and repossession agents. 

In one panel discussion led by three executives in the finance community expected repossession volume to rise in the coming months. One from a California credit union noted a need to increase loss reserves due to upcoming market turbulence in the next 9 to 12 months. Another highlighted that due to the unpredictability of the economy, that the credit card market could be a good predictor of what’s going to happen with repossession rates. 

Three active repossession agents comprised another panel. Dave Kennedy, president of ARA, focused much of his comments on the successes of the Repo Alliance, the grassroots funded lobbying organization based in Washington, D.C.  

Starr Sawalqah, who runs Alpha Recovery in Phoenix, offered several recommendations to her fellow repossession agents. She insisted that agents “shouldn’t be afraid to be vulnerable” when describing their escalating costs to finance companies. But she emphasized that agents need to back up their claims with plenty of data to show just how much it costs to skip-trace a customer and repossess a vehicle. 

James McNeil, the chief executive officer of Day Break Metro, which provides repossession, locksmithing and transportation services from seven lot locations in California, encouraged industry members to buttress their resources, including trucks, physical resources and their workforce.  

He said, “We’re in an industry that’s going to be surprised by how much we’re going to be overwhelmed with assignments.”  

https://www.autoremarketing.com/subprime/

Man Arrested for Shooting Owner of Car Dealership 

The man who shot the owner of a car dealership in Ft. Worth, Texas was taken into custody by Arlington police and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. 

The incident occurred around noon on May 16 when dealership owner Adel Elhindawi came to repossess a car loaned to Espy. After Espy’s car was repaired for mechanical issues and returned to him and his loaner not returned, Elhindawi came to repossess the vehicle. 

“For somebody to do this to a loving person who was doing a favor who was helping them out who was going above and beyond to help them out,” said Damien Espinoza, an employee at the dealership. “Give them a car when they needed a car. For them to do this to him, it’s senseless,”  

Elhindawi remains in critical condition. 

Read more at: https://www.star-telegram.com/news/

Repo involves Hatchet-Wielding Man  

As two men were repossessing a vehicle in Sioux Falls on May 10, the vehicle’s owner threatened them with a hatchet that he had pull out from his repo’d vehicle.  

The repo men had the vehicle hooked up to their truck when the man, thirty-three-year-old Philip Sven Glader, confronted them, threatening one of the men, but reportedly not striking him. The suspect damaged the repo truck with the hatchet, slashing one of the tires, before police arrived and arrested him. 

No injuries were reported by the repo men. The suspect was arrested for intentional damage to property and aggravated assault. 

https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/ 

https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/

Sub-prime Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Rise in February 

According to Deutsche Bank and Fitch Ratings, more sub-prime borrowers are falling behind on their auto loans. In February, the delinquency rate for subprime auto loans more than 60 days past due rose to 4.15%, the highest since April 2020 according to Deutsche Bank. 

Fitch Ratings also tracked February subprime auto ABS delinquencies at the highest since April 2020, but at a near 4.8% rate. 

Despite the rising trend, the delinquency rate was over 5% before the pandemic and all of the government stimulus kicked in.  

“Certainly, spending power from what we are seeing on inflation could leave the subprime borrower more vulnerable,” said Margaret Rowe, senior director in Fitch’s asset-backed securities group. “We were expecting to see delinquencies normalize or come back to those pre-pandemic levels.” 

Auto lenders often move quickly to repossess vehicles when a borrower falls behind on payments.  

“We believe inflation is more likely to impact subprime borrowers due to lower incomes and/or savings,” BofA Global’s strategy team wrote, in a weekly note. “This leaves the subprime auto loan ABS and consumer loan ABS sectors more vulnerable to credit deterioration, which could add pressure to ABS valuations in the coming months, especially at the subordinated level.” 

Source

homediv
