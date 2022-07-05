With a Little Help from My Friends 

Hours of Service Myths

Brian J Riker Hours of service (HOS) is always a contentious topic among tow truck operators. With COVID behind us and motor carrier enforcement back in full swing, let us revisit what the rules are and most importantly, who they apply to and when. Myth #1 - Towers are exempt from these regulations. That simply is not true in all but the most limited of circumstances. Due to the nature of what modern towing companies have evolved into, there are very few that operate always within the scope of emergency towing services or that operate as a truly intrastate operation. To be exempt from HOS, you must never do anything other than emergency towing at the direction of law enforcement or truly be an intrastate only operation in one of the very few states that make exceptions for tow trucks from HOS rules and meet the other necessary qualification within that state. Myth #2 – HOS only applies to big trucks. I drive a non-CDL truck, so I am exempt, right? Not usually! It is particularly important to note that the federal definition of a commercial vehicle for HOS purposes is any vehicle used in furtherance of commerce (business) with a gross weight rating more than 10,000 pounds. This means even the average ¾ ton pickup truck is a fully regulated truck for purposes of motor carrier compliance in most situations, including hours of service. Myth #3 –HOS only applies to trucks that cross state lines. I stay local so I am still exempt. Again, not true. Every state has their own adaptation of HOS rules with very few tow truck specific exemptions. It is also important to note that most towing companies fall under federal rules due to the nature of their transport work. Remember, it is the intent of the shipment that matters most in determining interstate vs. intrastate commerce – not if your truck or driver ever leaves the state. Myth #4 – I am local so I still do not have to comply with HOS rules. Again, not true. Although you may not need to complete a logbook, there still are HOS rules to comply with. Most tow truck drivers fall under the short-haul rules. These are a set of parameters that allow for HOS compliance to be documented with true and accurate time records at the office and require nothing be carried on the driver or in the truck. Myth #5 – Tow trucks are exempt from electronic logging devices so I can use paper logs all I want. Not true. Since December 2017 operators of most commercial vehicles requiring a logbook have been required to use an electronic logging device in place of a paper logbook. Although there is a driveaway-towaway exception to ELDs, this exception is not applicable to tow trucks because the truck we are driving is not part of the shipment. The only exceptions to ELDs that are applicable to towers are based on the model year of the truck chassis or engine and the number of days in any 30-day period a logbook is required. Myth #6 – My shop time or on-call time at night does not count towards my HOS. False. All time spent working or in readiness to work is to be counted as on-duty time. This includes time repairing, conditioning, or servicing your truck, part-time jobs outside of driving or even office work. The only work that is exempted is working as a fire fighter or other volunteer services. On call time at home is not counted unless you are required to be awake and ready to roll, but it is important to note that if you do accept a call and respond, your 10-hour break is interrupted and you will need to start the break all over again, plus you may be in violation of the 14 consecutive hour rule unless the call meets the emergency exception. Myth #7 – Emergency towing does not count towards my total time. Not always true. While there is an exception to HOS for emergency response ordered by law enforcement or governmental agencies, the scope is limited. You can respond to, complete, and return to base from a true emergency call without being subject to HOS but the time still counts as interrupting your 10-hour break. It is especially important to note the call must be initiated by a governmental agency. Routine breakdown or customer requests do not count as emergencies even when they are blocking the road or otherwise in a dangerous location. Myth #8 – I can work around the clock if I take frequent breaks as off-duty time. False. Whether operating under short haul or logbook/ELD documentation requirements, the basic rules are still the same. No driving after the 14th consecutive hour since coming on-duty or from your last qualified rest break. This means you cannot pause or reset the 14-hour clock without taking at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty or a combination of at least 7 consecutive hours in a sleeper berth combined with 3 hours off-duty. The sleeper berth and off-duty can be separate periods but do not allow for a full reset of the clock until both are combined. In short, once your day has begun, you must be parked within 14 hours unless you qualify to use one of the limited exceptions such as the local 16 hour “long day” rule or adverse driving conditions exception. In conclusion, this is not meant to be a complete guide to HOA compliance and is not to be taken as legal advice or compliance guidance. It is merely a fun exercise to bring awareness to the responsibility to comply with HOS regulations within the towing industry. As always, check with a competent professional to determine how these rules are applicable to your specific operation.

Defending the Value of Training

By Randall C. Resch Ya’ can’t go a week without seeing someone poking holes’ in the need for industry training. Forum participants are quick to make aggressive attacks on course content in which towers claim they don’t need formal training because “I learned it on my own” or “I’ve been in business for years and don’t see the need.” Other long-time “experienced” towers indicate that “training’s expensive” and “it’s a waste of time.”



But could the lack of training be detrimental to towers in the unforeseen event something does happen? Consider the following... A Georgia tow company was sued when a motor club customer was dragged by his vehicle and implanted into a house. The operator had no formal training and the seventeen-year-old company provided only a week of orientation and ride-alongs. The plaintiff’s attorney discovered the operator was undertrained and tow tower’s techniques didn’t meet the industry’s Standard of Care. The case settled out of court for an incredible amount. In California, an experienced operator arrived on-scene to transport a damaged SUV. As he worked to secure the vehicle to the carrier, his customer and her friend were standing on the non-traffic side versus being secured inside their awaiting vehicle or the carrier’s cab. A DUI motorist fell asleep and impacted the parked vehicle. The friend was killed. A well-known “industry expert” threw the tow operator under the proverbial bus saying, “The tow operator failed to meet the Standard of Care.” Know Your Obligation Recognized training is about professionalism, industry education and liability. Training has been a requirement for towers serving high-speed highways in California, Texas and other states for decades. If towers haven’t participated in recognized training and are involved in incidents causing injury, death or extensive property damages, such as in the situations just described, they can be held criminally and civilly responsible. Regardless of experience in years, towers should welcome the opportunity for training. In today’s litigious society, it’s fact that operator training (or lack thereof) is the first detail that’s attacked in wrongful injury or death lawsuits. You’ll find most juries perceive a lack of training as a disregard for public safety. Juries are sympathetic to injured or killed parties especially when training is easily obtained. In every tower’s best defense, a recognized training course adds value to one’s career path. I believe there’s value in formal training if not only for the education it provides, but to lessen the impact of a guilty conviction. This isn’t legal advice, but a simple reminder that being trained is a conscious choice.