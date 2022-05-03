Digital Edition
The Week's Features
International Towing and Recovery Announces New Inductees
10 Inductees will be honored in the Fall.
TARVA to the Rescue
Robotic unit struts its stuff
When Impounds Go Dangerously Wrong
Responding to irate and out of control owner of an impounded vehicle
Branding with Power
Tow Company Upgrades Brand
Online Impound Auctions
For hosting and selling vehicles online
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 27 - May 03, 2022

Tragic Pile-up with Silver Lining

pileup6 51d21
By George L. Nitti

On March 28, 2022, two of the larger tow companies in Schulylkill County, Pennsylvania, were dispatched to attend to a massive pile-up on Interstate 81, 50 miles north of Harrisburg. The tragic event involved over 80 vehicles that included several deaths, numerous casualties, and lots of damaged vehicles, including passenger vehicles, box trucks, RVs, motorhomes, tractor trailers and even tankers. The cause: a blinding snow squall that suddenly enveloped the roadway.

Enter Hammer’s Towing and Trail Towing & Recovery. Both companies worked side by side, for almost two days, laboriously extracting one vehicle after another until the job was finished and the roadway cleared. 

Mike Gula, owner of Trail Towing said, “Usually we work against each other. This time we worked together. And it worked really well. I think we buried the hatchet on this one.”

Mark Hammer, owner of Hammer’s Towing said, “We started around 8 p.m. and worked around the clock. We didn’t finish until 12 a.m. the following evening.” Gula said, “It was definitely one of the worst recoveries I have ever seen.... It was two days of hell. No sleep for two days.”

The nightmarish scene exposed countless vehicles that were entangled, mangled and burned. Hammer said, “There were over 80 vehicles involved so there was a lot to work through.” Before a recovery ensued, each vehicle had to be checked for passengers and cleared by police. Gula added, “It was a slow process at first until they had everybody accounted for.”

Fire was also involved, completely burning up some of the vehicles. Hammer said, “There was fuel oil, diesel, antifreeze, and other contaminants soaking the roadway that crews had to work in.” Noting the horror of one of the burned vehicles, Jeremy Richards, 75 ton rotator operator of Hammer’s said, “There was a pick-up truck pulling a camper. It was so burned, you couldn’t even make it out from one of the pictures.”

Adding to the challenge, was the grinding, tedious nature of the work. “You know what happens when you get tired,” Gula said. “Everything becomes a hassle. Everytime you would get to the next truck, it would be a different story.  For one recovery, we needed a dolly, for another a Landoll. I said, “We might be able to tow this one, but we have to do 13 things first.’”

Both companies spared no equipment nor manpower to get the job done.  Hammer’s brought along several rotators, heavy duty wreckers, a bus hauler, a service truck and a flatbed.  Trail was also deep in equipment. Gula said, “You need a lot of other set ups to go along with the heavy duty trucks. Landolls, skidloaders, dollies, dumpsters…. It’s one thing to go up there and hope that most things roll, but the fact is that they didn’t.”

Not only were both companies aided by ample equipment, but employed over 20 tow operators to clear the scene. Gula commented, “It’s great to have all of the equipment in the world, but the main thing is help. All of my guys are awesome. I turn around at 2 a.m. in the morning, and all my guys are there.”

At the end of the day, Hammer estimated that they pulled out over 3 dozen trucks and cars. Gula estimated that for every vehicle Hammer’s pulled out, they pulled out in equal proportion.

Side by side, working together, two competitors united for the common good.



Click here to read more

Crossing the T’s, Dotting the I’s 

Over the last couple of years, TIW has reported on various tow companies that have violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), which basically immunizes service members from having their towed vehicles disposed of while on active-duty. Disposing of such vehicles is cause for trouble and may get a tow company in hot water should the justice department become aware of the situation.  

On April 15, Virginia tow company Steve’s Towing was hit by a lawsuit by the Justice Department for allegedly illegally selling several service member vehicles, including two vehicles belonging to a Navy SEAL. Under the SRCA act, a tow company is required to get a court order before a lien can be enforced on servicemember-owned property.  

Such a sale, should Steve’s be found guilty, is a serious violation. Media reports are often skewed in favor of our military, especially those of special status like a Navy SEAL and they will publicly lambast the tow company in the press and bring irreparable damage to their reputation. 

Unfortunately, sometimes a tow company is simply a victim because they did not do their due diligence. Apparently, the manager of the towing company reacted with shock according to the published source, military.com.  Lee Gilliam, manager at Steve’s Towing, said, “We love our military and would never auction off an active-duty military vehicle knowingly.” 

Those sentiments can be echoed by most tow companies who love and support our military men and women. Mistakes are sometimes made, particularly when dealing with out of state vehicles or hard to reach agencies. But regardless of circumstances, stories like this are a reminder to tow companies to do their due diligence, contact the proper agencies and operate with the utmost integrity.  

https://www.wtkr.com/news



Steve's Towing was hit with a lawsuit in violation of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio
By Don Lomax
Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
April 27 - May 03, 2022
SEMA reports strong growth in the specialty equipment sector.

Specialty Equipment Sector Experiencing Strong Growth 

According to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the specialty-equipment industry continues to experience strong growth and demand as the U.S. puts COVID-19 in the rearview mirror. Their spring report states that 75% of manufacturers, 68% of distributors, and 53% of retailers/installers are reporting sales that are currently above where they were prior to the pandemic, and consumer demand continues to remain robust for most companies. 

However, despite strong industry growth, concerns remain due to ongoing supply chain issues, inflation, economic uncertainty, and the war in Ukraine. 
 
Additional key findings from the report include: 

1. More than half of companies expect sales to continue to grow in the coming year.
2. Supply chain issues remain a challenge for over 90% of the industry, and most don’t see things returning to normal until at least 2023. 
3. The current inflation rate of 8.5% is the highest it has been in 40 years, yet consumers continue to spend.
4. Despite gas prices being up over 40% on average from where they were last year, 80% of Americans still plan to take a road trip this summer. 
5. Amid record consumer demand, 70% of manufacturers, 56% of distributors, and 45% of retail installers have had difficulty filling open positions due to a shortage of qualified applicants to hire. 

https://www.sema.org/news-media/press-release

American Towman Exposition Gallery
April 27 - May 03, 2022
Jim McGovern, Representative of Massachusetts, recently introduced a resolution for a Move-Over Law Day.

TRAA & AAA Behind National Move Over Law Day Resolution 

Congressman Jim McGovern (D-Ma) introduced a National Move Over Law Day Resolution (H.Res.1052) in the U.S. House of Representatives on April 11. 

“Roadside emergency responders – from law enforcement, fire service personnel, and EMTs to tow truck operators and other transportation workers – know all too well the dangers of roadside response,” said Congressman McGovern. “They keep us safe every day, and we have a responsibility to do our part to keep them safe in return. Move Over laws save lives, and I am proud to introduce this resolution to raise public awareness about their importance.” 

According to TRAA, the resolution supports the goals and ideals of a National Move Over Law Day and urges the national, state, and regional incident management organizations to promote existence of and adherence to State move over laws. This is an expanded version of a similar resolution introduced by Congressman Biggs (AZ-05) in previous congresses but not enacted.  

TRAA credits its advocacy and its efforts with AAA to help push through the resolution. AAA President & CEO Marshall Doney said, “AAA is honored to partner with the Towing and Recovery Association of America to push forward a National Move Over Law Day resolution. We are grateful to Representative Jim McGovern for introducing this important awareness-raising resolution and look forward to working with TRAA and others to make it a reality.” 

TRAA is encouraging state associations and TRAA members who have relationships with their Congressional delegations to reach out and ask elected officials to co-sponsor the bill.  

Sources
http://traaonline.com/ 
https://newsroom.aaa.com/ 

Blue Lights Legislation Passed in Saskatchewan 

More emergency vehicles in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan will have blue flashing lights added to their existing lights. 

The legislation, under the Vehicle Equipment Regulations, came about due to roadside tragedies involving a tower in 2017 and other first responders who lost their lives. 

“It had been on the go for a while,” said Jackie Klotz, the secretary of the Roadside Responders Association of Saskatchewan, who is also with Brad’s Towing. 

Brad’s Towing, who has been fighting for years to have them installed, considers the new legislation a win and hopes that people will take the blue lights more seriously. 

Source

Maui Cleaning Up Abandoned Cars 

In Maui, approximately approximately 175 abandoned cars and trucks are being removed from a remote area over the next three weeks, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR). 

Crews are using a front-end loader to both crush the cars and to load them onto flatbeds. “It’s the same trip the tow operators will make dozens of times until all of the vehicles are removed and transported to a salvage yard,” according to a DLNR press release. 

The clean-up effort is being done in coordination with the County of Maui, the Maui Police Department, a tow company, and personnel from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife. 

“People have been abandoning vehicles in an area about ¼-mile off the pavement and it’s been happening for 6-7 years. We received multiple complaints from surrounding landowners. It’s going to take the better part of three weeks to get all the wrecks out of there,” said Ornellas in a department press release.   

Once the vehicles are removed, the plan is to restore the area and enforce violations of those who are dumping their vehicles.  

Source

International Towing & Recovery Announces New Inductees  

The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum announced it will induct 10 new members into its Hall of Fame this fall.  

"This year’s inductees embody the museum's international founding," said Bill Gratzianna, president of the Chattanooga-based organization that represents the towing and recovery community. "We are honored to have inductees from four continents, and look forward to welcoming their families and friends." 
 
The 2022 honorees are: 
 
• Bruce Davis of Davis Towing & Recovery Inc., Rushville, IN 
• Henry Fenimore, B&F Towing Inc., Bear, DE 
• Marci Gratzianna, O'Hare Towing Service, Downers Grove, IL 
• Luc Le Baron, Le Baron et Fils, Brunoy, France 
• Sadaaki Nakamura, Jyonan Holding Corp., Koufu-shi, Yamanashi, Japan 
• Antonio Re, Nationwide Towing & Transport Pty. Ltd., Glen Iris, Victoria, Australia 
• Charles Schmidt, C. Schmidt & Sons Inc., Roslyn, NY 
• Robert Van Lingen, Van Lingen Towing Inc., Torrance, CA 
• Harumatsu Wada, Miller Japan Co. Ltd., Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan 
• Sherry White, Walt's Mission Pass Towing, Fremont, CA 
 
The Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame was launched in 1986 to recognize individuals who have made substantial contributions to the towing and recovery industry. "The industry realized it was time to display the roots of the profession," according to the museum. Over 300 towing professionals have entered the Hall of Fame to date. 
 
Hall of Fame candidates must have 20 years of experience running a towing business in an outstanding and exemplary manner, demonstrate leadership in a project with a dynamic and lasting effect on the towing industry, and/or create a product or service with a significant and lasting effect on towing professionals. 
 
The inductees will be officially recognized at a formal ceremony on October 8, 2022, at the Westin Hotel Chattanooga during the organization's annual Museum Weekend scheduled for October 7 - 9. 

Source

Dennie Ortiz Elevated to High Command

Dennie Ortiz, publisher of American Towman Magazine, has been promoted to President of American Towman Media, Inc., the towing industry’s premier media company. While Ortiz will continue in her publishing role with the magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com, managing advertising sales, marketing and editorial direction, she now has oversight of all business operations: accounting, human resources and strategic planning.

In her 25 years of experience at American Towman, Ortiz has worked varied roles: event management, advertising sales, advertising sales management, and publisher.

“Dennie has done a great job leading American Towman,” said Steve Calitri, the magazine’s owner and editor-in-chief.  “She has my full confidence. I know she will guide American Towman to continued success.”

Calitri will continue to focus on creative endeavors with the company. Doc Calitri continues leading the industry’s premier trade shows as president of A.T. Expo Corp.

Hit-and-Run Identification Alert Proposed in Pennsylvania  

In Pennsylvania, a bill is being proposed that would create an alert system notifying auto repair shops to be on the lookout for vehicles involved in a hit and run crash. 

Inspired by the hit-and-run crash that that took the life of 8-year-old Jayanna Powell in 2016, “Jay alerts," named after Powell, would contain a description of a vehicle that had fled the scene and be distributed to repair shops, which would be required to register with PennDOT. 

If a shop is discovered as failing to report a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle in the alert system, the owner or operator of the shop could be charged with a third-degree misdemeanor. 

According to the bill proposed by state senator Anthony Williams, the American Automobile Association reports hit and run crashes result in 1,500 deaths in this country annually. It further points out that leaving the scene of an accident where the victim suffers serious bodily injury or death is a felony offense. 

Source

April 27 - May 03, 2022

TARVA to the Rescue 

TARVAeblast2 3e3f6
By George L. Nitti

Low clearance light duty recoveries benefit from the use of specialized tow equipment, like EasTract’s Tow Tract, a remote-control robot that requires no touching the vehicle.  

In February, Tow Atlanta, located in Atlanta, Georgia, was called to recover a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee AWD with their Tow Tract named TARVA, at the Four Seasons Hotel in their underground parking deck with clearance of only six ft. two inches. 

Owner Lionel “Bo” Clarke said, “We use the Tow Tract for a lot of underground parking and low clearance areas. It’s a touch free way to do towing. We get a lot of use out of it in Atlanta but also all over Georgia, as it goes out multiple times per week.” 

Instead of using a wheel lift, Tow Atlanta brought out TARVA, navigating hands free to the Jeep Cherokee, located six basement levels down, where it was stuck in the middle of the driveway.  

Part of the reason they used it was because when they went to pick up the vehicle, the hood latch release was broken, and they could not open the hood. Also, the Jeep Cherokee needed to be transported up six levels, 12 incline ramps through 14 hair pin turns.  

Clarke said, “If there was a truck to fit into the 6’2” deck, it would be impossible for a wheel lift to be able to carry that Jeep on dollies and still navigate the hairpin turns.” 

Arriving on scene, TARVA safely cradled all four tires of the Cherokee. Through a series of articulations, it moved the disabled vehicle on its “back," resulting in only 24 plus or minus inches to the vehicles overall height and allowing moving the vehicle out of the very low, tight space, guided by a remote control. 

Clarke said, “I used to send out multiple trucks; now I don’t have to. It also saves on labor.” 

TARVA carried the Cherokee from six basement levels out into the parking lot, where it was loaded on a Hino flatbed and then successfully delivered to the dealership. 

“The recovery was completed in 45 minutes and we billed at triple rate due to the equipment required for the complexity,” Clarke said. “Insurance paid same day.” 

Flawless Combine Recovery

combine1 pulver e9a4d
By Josh Schafer

On March 22, 2022, on a snowy and windy day in Minnesota, Pulver Towing responded to an emergency request from the Minnesota State Patrol involving an incident on US HWY 14 where a John Deere S780 combine track slid off of a trailer and was blocking the roadway.

Pulver, led by lead operator Josh Schafer, responded with the specialized equipment needed to recover the combine. Equipment included a 2006 Kenworth Century 9055 50 Ton, 2006 Freightliner Jerr-Dan 35 Ton, and 2018 Peterbilt 389 Century 1150 Rotator. The team of operators at scene also included Mark Schafer, Christian Riester, Bob Jaster, Justin Staeffler, Aaron Beek, and Darcy Beek.

Upon arrival, the first Pulver operator discovered that the combine was overturned and was cross ways blocking both lanes of US HWY 14. The Pulver professionals along with the Minnesota Balaton Fire Dept. took emergency corrective actions to mitigate the leaking fluids, using all the speedy dry they had available. Pulver used 18 bags of spill tackle rapid absorbent and 14 absorbent pads. The leaked fluid was contained to the roadway, curb and gutter and stopped from reaching the storm drain that went to the lake.

Pulver professionals then addressed the overturned combine. The rear planetary drives on the combine needed to be removed to prevent damage to them and the underside of the combine. Pulver removed the two planetary drives and placed them in the incident managers response truck.

Pulver professionals then rigged the combine to be up righted with a catchline to safely lower the combine to the ground. Pulver used two heavy recovery trucks to upright the combine. Once the combine was up righted, Pulver used a heavy recovery truck to extract the combine from the roadway to a side street allowing the US HWY to be reopened to the motoring public. The combine had no wheel / tracks on it and extra precautions were used to not damage its underside.

Once the combine was extracted from the US HWY, Pulver professionals and Balaton Fire removed the absorbents from the US HWY. The city of Balaton brought out a wheel loader to place the debris in and the City of Balaton disposed of the debris.

Pulver’s rotator was on a different incident at the time, causing a short delay until it would be available to lift the combine onto a lowboy trailer. When the rotator arrived, it was positioned to lift the combine. Pulver professionals used specialized rigging to lift the combine from four points on the combine. The fact that the combine did not have wheels or tracks on it was a challenge. The weight of the combine needed to be close to the rotator to safely lift it.

The lowboy trailer had to be backed under the combine and the rotator outrigger legs needed to be clear to allow the trailer to get under the combine. The combine was lifted and placed back on the lowboy trailer. A lot of consideration and planning transpired to perform the job safely and not create any damage to the combine that had a value of over $400,000.

After the combine was removed from the side street, Pulver professionals took corrective actions to clean up the absorbents on the street and in the curb and gutter. Pulver used a flatbed ramp truck to transport the containers of waste that was removed from the street and gutter. The waist was disposed of in the hazardous container at Pulver Marshall location.    

The recovery ended flawlessly and the combine was brought to a local dealership for repairs.

.............................
Pulver Motor Service, with several locations in Minnesota, has been towing for 100+ years, incorporating in 1920. Pulver's trucks, equipment, and experience handles all towing needs: light-duty towing, medium-duty towing, heavy-duty towing and recovery, equipment transport, local/long-distance towing, roadside assistance, lockout services, and jumpstarts. The company also does light to heavy-duty truck repair.

   

Warren, MI,
$175
(pop. 134,141)

Casselberry, FL
$375
(pop. 26,449)

Elkton, MD
$640
(pop. 15,579)

Loveland, CO
$250
(pop. 70,223)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
April 27 - May 03, 2022

When Impounds Go Dangerously Wrong

245087 187a8
By Randall C. Resch   


In October, 2020, a fifty-year-old vehicle owner was killed, run over by his vehicle while it was being impounded from a south-side Chicago neighborhood.  

The words “Stop, drop and roll” shouldn’t apply to individuals jumping onto moving tow trucks that are in-process of towing vehicles whether the tow is legal or not. These kinds of impounds involve extremely high emotions in which critical thinking goes out the proverbial window. 

According to Chicago’s media accounts, the victim’s vehicle was towed by an unidentified tow truck attempting to take possession of the car. Chicago police investigators reported the victim climbed atop the moving car, but as the tow truck began towing it away “despite his presence,” its forward motion caused the victim to fall to the pavement where he was run over. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of multiple injuries.  

Stop or Avoid? 

There are plenty of similar fatal scenarios demonstrating how vehicle owners will do anything and everything to keep their cars from being repo’d or impounded. In most states, towers have a legal responsibility to stop further removal activity when the vehicle is still “on-property,” and the owner or person in-control of the vehicle is actively demanding to stop the vehicle from being taken away.  

In cases of "predatory towing," there's a thin-line to ask if the vehicle being towed was or was not in the operator’s possession as the tow truck was driving-away. Is speeding up to avoid an altercation a proper response? So, if the tower was still on private property, was the operator under obligation to stop? 

While the media is quick to call impound activities “predatory,” there are rules describing what circumstances allow tow companies to impound and repo cars. While it’s true that tow companies conducting these types of tow activities are simply doing their jobs, a high-level of risk and responsibility are involved. 

Car Surfing Prohibited 

January 2013, a high-profile news account reported a South Florida business school Dean, an educated man, allegedly chased down and climbed aboard a moving tow truck when his vehicle was being impounded from the residential complex where he lived. As the tow truck pulled away from the curb, the Dean allegedly jumped onto his moving car, then slipped-off when he couldn’t hold on any longer. He was run over and killed.  

One would think it common sense NOT to jump onto a moving vehicle, yet was his common sense over-whelmed by emotion? What should towers do to avoid a preventable or violent death? 

In another news report regarding the South Florida case, the victim's friend said, “The reckless habit of the tow truck is something that should not be tolerated.”   

To that point, I believe each case is judged on its own merits and bears’ to question, as tow operator, how would you handle the same scenario, especially if law requires the towed vehicle to be off-property to be considered in-lawful possession of the tow?   

As tow operator or repo agent, do you speed up or come to an immediate stop the moment the chasing party shows-up in your rear-view mirrors?   

Owners, what do you instruct your drivers to do? This is one topic of danger and safety that tow company management must pass down to operators as it regards the company's liability and the extreme risk involved when conducting repos and PPIs.   

For companies providing these services, the possibility of escalated violence is always imminent. In repo situations, agents are reminded not to create a “breach of peace” and escalate situations that are illegal, violent, or potentially deadly.  

Equally as dangerous are violent interactions with vehicle owners or other persons while towers are in-process of towing vehicles from private properties. Remember “Calm heads prevail!”  

Fighting Fluctuating Fuel Prices 

Fuel prices rising 279a3Editor's Note: This past week The Towing And Recovery Association of America sent letters to all the major motor club CEO’s asking them to consider instituting a fuel surcharge or fuel reimbursement program to help towers across America that are struggling with high fuel costs. In the spirit of helping all towers, regardless of their Association membership, TRAA has granted Tow Industry Week permission to reprint their latest newsletter article on fighting fuel prices written by  Business Editor Brian J. Riker. 

..................

By Brian J. Riker 

Fuel is one of the top expenses for any transportation business and towing is no exception to the rule. Fuel prices have been steadily increasing these past two years, but the sudden spike in prices has been shocking and very detrimental to business.

What can the professional tower do to combat these out-of-control costs?  Fortunately, most good business owners already do most of what I am going to suggest; it’s just a matter of revisiting and making slight adjustments.  

  1. Review and Adjust Your Rates – Oftentimes, towers don’t adjust their rates to accurately reflect market conditions. They wait too long and then make one large adjustment that gets pushback from customers. Small adjustments several times a year will avoid most of this pushback. Yes, I am aware that for some segments of our industry the rates are set by outside sources, often without regard to the actual cost of doing business. However, with the rapid spike in fuel prices at top of mind, now is a perfect time to open dialogue with those groups to discuss updated rates. Their operation costs are increasing too, so they should understand and expect your services will also cost more. 
  2. Institute a Fuel Surcharge – Now is the perfect time to add a fuel surcharge if you have not already done so. Most sectors of the transportation industry already use this method to adjust pricing without constantly changing their base rates. Therefore, the addition of a modest surcharge will be accepted at face value by many of your customers. Fuel surcharges are only meant to offset the additional costs of fuel and, as such, should be based on the difference between the cost when the base rates were set and the current cost. A fuel surcharge should only be applied to the base rates that are dependent on the use of fuel, such as the base response rate and mileage charges. An across-the-board fuel surcharge of X% of the invoice total may not hold up if challenged. 
  3. Review Truck Usage – Review how your dispatch office is assigning assets to calls. Dispatchers should be matching not only the right operator and truck to the call, but also considering nearest available and piggy-backing calls to avoid unnecessary deadhead miles. Look at empty miles returning to base and explore the concept of pre-staging trucks in or near hotspots of activity to improve response times and reduce wasted fuel from drivers traveling back to base between calls. Lastly, review take home trucks for efficiency and necessity and adjust accordingly. 
  4. Reduce Idle Time – Fortunately we are entering spring which means mild temperatures for most of the country. Gone is the necessity to idle for prolonged periods of time for driver comfort or to warm up slow flowing hydraulics. Consider offering incentives to your drivers for whoever can turn in the lowest idle time and best average MPG each week or month. Fuel economy is key to cost control. 
  5. Review Vehicle Maintenance Schedules – One of the greatest impacts on fuel economy is vehicle maintenance. It takes more energy to overcome an underinflated tire’s high rolling resistance, turn bearings that are not properly lubricated, or even suck air through dirty air filters and into the intake manifold to support efficient combustion. While on the topic of preventative maintenance, can you modify your oil drain intervals to save costs? Modern engines are designed to go much further between oil changes so you may be dumping good, clean oil down the drain without even realizing it. 
  6. Coach Your Drivers Bad Habits Away – The individual driver’s habits can account for up to a 10% difference in fuel economy on identical trucks operating over identical routes in identical conditions. If your drivers have the habit of “flooring it” every time they takeoff, staying under throttle until the last second, and then hard braking to a stop they are wasting fuel. Additionally, as can be evidenced by a close look at your vehicle maintenance program, they will also be hard on brakes, tires, and other wear components on your trucks. Coaching them to drive slower and in a gentle manner with fuel efficiency at top of mind will not only save fuel costs but it will extend the life cycles of your equipment and save your maintenance budget too! 
  7. Review Fuel Purchasing Strategy – Do you use a fleet fuel card, bulk fuel, or just let your drivers buy fuel on the road anywhere they please? Depending on the volume of fuel you purchase daily, this can have a huge impact on your fuel costs. Often there is a difference of fifteen cents or more between fuel stations in the same town, just because one may be part of a big chain or in a more convenient location. Dedicated fuel cards instead of cash or credit cards often offer bulk purchasing power, especially when combined with a preferred retailer option, saving fifty cents or more off the pump price. Prepaying for bulk fuel is a great option for larger fleets, especially if your business model has the trucks returning to base often enough to fuel almost exclusively at your bulk tank. Some fuel distributors may even give you the tank to use at no cost if you agree to purchase enough fuel. 
  8. Don’t Cut Corners or Cheat – I can’t believe how many suggestions I have heard about using off-road diesel fuel or recycled gasoline from cars in the storage lot. Both are really bad ideas. Using off-road diesel in an on-highway engine is a serious offense, one that enforcement officers are actively looking for right now. Just don’t do it as it will result in hefty fines for non-compliance. Even if you use just one tank of “cherry flavored” (red dyed) diesel it will be detectable for weeks or months and could result in fines and penalties. 9
  9. Get Involved –  Let your elected officials know how the current energy policies are affecting your business. Make that phone call, write that letter, and attend that local event your Senator or Representative is hosting to make your voice heard. Finally, please consider joining TRAA in D.C. for TRAA’s Legislative Action Workshop & Hill Day in June where they will be advocating on key federal issues like this and others that impact your day-to-day operations.

Cold-Calling and You    

Cold Calling PIC2 8efac
By Randall C. Resch   

“Cold-Calling” is an unlikable activity. I hate it! In this industry, it’s far more appealing to tow some broke-down car or work rollovers in freezing rain. Although I dislike cold calls, I realize its vital importance in finding new customers. 

A week doesn’t pass when start-up tow owners seek help in-growing their companies. While the excitement of owning one’s business is attractive, generating new customer business is far more difficult than it seems. It requires “beating the bush” via phone contact or in-person interactions.  

Consider these 10 Tips

1) Interact Face to Face  

Get out and meet your potential customer base. That means gas, time commitment, driving to shops, dealerships, auction houses, insurance agents, off-road clubs, scrapyards, even car clubs; anywhere that tow and recovery services are needed. If you’re selling your company’s tow and recovery services, it’s hard to make an impression over the phone. 

2) Use Visual Aides & Brochures  

Pictures are worth 1,000 words. Introduce your company while extending a business card or brochure.  

3) Get to the Point of Your Visit  

Don’t waste anyone’s time. Experienced sales persons know their product and interject personality into the message they’re working to convey. Don’t be a serial yacker. If you get your roll goin,” you’ll most likely get shut-down. Nothing says you can’t be friendly, but unnecessary small talk is the fastest way to be shown the door. 

4) Maintain a Cleanly Appearance 

When in-person, the business’s representative or owner sees your clean, well-appointed tow truck and you in a crisp, recognizable uniform. You only get one chance to make your first, best impression.  

5) Know When to Cold Call 

Make calls after 10 a.m allowing owners to settle-in after opening and completing the morning rush. Call no later than 2 p.m. to avoid them ignoring you based on their focus to end the work day.  

6) Prepare Your Presentation 

Business gurus’ like Dale Carnegie suggest a thirty-second presentation. Be prepared, one practiced to deliver to intended business owners.  

7) Respect Other People’s Time  

When making cold calls by phone, it’s likely convenient for your schedule between tow activities; however, your calling may be inconvenient for them. If they are hurried to end your unwelcomed schpeel, ask if you can call back at a later time? If they tell you “No”, don’t give-up, but shift them to your “Visit In-Person” list.” 

8) Set Yourself Apart 

I wear an oversized moustache as a gimmick hoping people remember me. It’s successful. Even if they’ve forgotten my name, there’s a good chance they’ll remember me as the tower sporting the big moustache. Whatever your gimmick, colored socks, a beard, flaming safety-vests, suspenders, or perhaps a mullet, make your gimmick something that fits your personality.  

9) Listen and Focus  

Hear what the business person is telling you? You may hear important comments inviting you to come visit them. Listen to their needs; be that problem solver. 

10) Work Those Visits  

I personally believe in the power of face-to-face meetings when prospecting new business. Even when facing that “Good Ole’ Boy Network,” I’m confident that somewhere down the line, that relationship will go south. If you’re not yet a junkyard dog when it comes to beatin’ the bush, remember; business success relies on stirrin’ new relationships. 

  

April 27 - May 03, 2022

Graphics Fit for a King 


eblast 2b944George L. Nitti 

Often outstanding graphics stand out for a variety of reasons. Color scheme is a primary attribute. Creative lettering another. A catchy logo and other images help. Blending together, these ingredients can make for the perfect tow truck. 

Tow King of Waco, Texas has the right package of elements giving shine to their 20 tow trucks. Drawing on the help of Precision Graphics over the last four years, their stellar wraps turn heads like a boom in the sky. 

Their 2022 Kenworth with a Vulcan V103 50 ton is 3 weeks fresh on the road after spending 9 months cycling through a delivery process.  

Owner Gary Hoffman said, “We purchased 3 new heavies over the last 6 months. We had to replace one due to an accident and took advantage of an opportunity to buy another knowing how tight the market is.” 

In terms of color schematic, the company has had a 30-year tradition of using green. 

“The first truck that we bought was a two-tone green in 92,” said Hoffman. “We stayed green and when we started doing wraps, we’d buy a black truck and then do the green wraps on it.” 

Green flames envelop a good part of the wrap, particularly the hood and doors, where they cascade over and down the sides, with large chains crisscrossing. 

Another stand-out feature is its creative lettering, written in a royal font, spelling out the company name and aptly accompanied by a crown.  

“The company name came about from a road trip,” said Hoffman. “Someone threw out the name ‘Tow King’ and it stuck. We put a crown on the initial truck and now it includes all of them.” 

Other nifty lettering, written in a hot pink, includes words on the boom like “Texas,” “Mistress,” and “Heavy Duty Recovery.” 

Always ready for duty, on the front of the unit, it states “Rolling 24/7,” while a pair of dice completes the image. 

The back of the unit includes reflective lettering with the words “Slow Down, Move Over.” 

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

Branding with Power

BW2 1f881
George L. Nitti

A good brand is an agile one, changing over time until the elements fit perfectly together. Professional tow companies strive to get their branding right. Perhaps it begins with a new graphics company or a spark of an idea that morphs into a new concept. Or a small variation on a good concept. Or something in between. 

B&W Towing & Recovery, located in Painted Post, N.Y., was ripe for change, a company 10 years in the making, growing leaps and bounds, with approximately 50 trucks in their fleet.

In the midst of making over their brand, they have made alterations to their colors, images, and lettering to better stand-out for their customers.

Their 2006 Peterbilt 378 with 45-ton NRC slider exemplifies their new, more powerful branding.

Owner Kristen Klemenz stated, “We wanted our branding to be more uniform so that it all blends together – our signage, our website, our trucks…everything.”

Black and green colors have been central to their brand, but the addition of reflective lettering with bolder colors of yellow and burnt orange, such as in their company name, have given their image more pop. They have also substituted their tribal flames with a larger green background, which better complements their zesty colors.

Outside of the color changes, the unit showcases an enhanced diamond plated background on which the B & W name bursts while enveloped by more powerful chains.

Klemenz said, “We wanted something that would make the numbers and letters stand out.”

Adding to the unit’s powerful image is the NRC slider.

“About 5 years ago, I went to a Wreckmaster Class that had an NRC rollback. NRC seems to be the Cadillac,” said Klemenz. “They are easy. They pull. They are overbuilt. I fell in love with the rollback and its capabilities.”

Other unit touches include an Elmer Fudd cartoon, the slogan “We don’t want your arms and legs, just your tows," and the unit’s new name displayed: “Mad Max.”

“With the chains and it being black, I was reminded of the Mad Max movie.  An overbuilt truck always racing to the scene,” said Klemenz.

In the Footsteps of Route 66 

rt66 956c6
George L. Nitti 

Legendary Rt. 66 is a favorite cruising roadway of car enthusiasts, history buffs, and travelers in search of a slice of Americana. Although replaced by our speedier interstate system connecting East and West coasts, its allure continues to hold sway in the hearts of many. 

Behroon Nafissi, owner of Rt. 66 Towing & Recovery of San Bernardino, Calif., was so caught in its rapture that he took the famous roadway’s name as his company name. 

“I’m a car enthusiast,” he said. “They associate a lot of old cars with Rt. 66.” 

Then there’s the history. Old businesses and companies hearkening back to another time, a roadway littered with landmarks. “It’s great for picture taking,” he said. 

As a symbol of the American Dream, a land of freedom and opportunity, Nafissi can easily identify with. He said, “Towing is a very American business. There is nothing more American than Rt. 66.” 

Before towing, Nafissi owned a body shop, one that he professed he didn’t completely enjoy being married to, finding greater happiness as a tow owner. He said, “I pick up the car, I charge the customer, I drop the car off, and have a nice life.” 

And “Rt. 66” is sweet sounding to the ear. “The name has a ring to it,” said Nafissi. 

On the companies asphalt colored wrapped tow trucks, the Rt. 66 logo stands out on the side doors and hood, as highlighted by a pair of Hino 258’s Vulcan 21 ft. Rollbacks,

“I love those trucks,” he said. “For its size and capability, they are just phenomenal in the work that they can put out. The Hinos just take and take. The fuel mileage is really good as is the power.” 

Underlying the logo is a symbol of a roadway stretching around, a perfect complement merging a tow truck company with the road, giving the customer an easy way to identify an oncoming rescue vehicle. 

The text on the side of the bed states: “Our customer service is historic.” 

Of course, the slogan has overtures of Rt. 66 itself and its historic proportions, resonating right into the company branding.  

I said to myself, “Our customer service is historic. That’s our slogan.” 

Ah, historic customer service has always been the name of the game, leading to one successful tow company after another. Get it wrong, and quickly you are swept off the road. 

April 27 - May 03, 2022

Online Impound Auctions 

OnlineImpoundAuctions.com allows Tow Lot Owners to seamlessly dispose of their abandoned vehicles and maximize their sales revenue. The platform is designed with an understanding of Tow Lot Owners’ goals and business practices. 

At no cost to the seller, and the lowest bidder cost in the industry, the live auction platform increases bidder pool and eliminates the cost and effort of holding an onsite auction. 

Benefits

  • Free to sellers
  • Lowest cost to bidders in the industry
  • Larger bidder base = higher selling price per car
  • Cars stay on your lot – no movement required
  • Eliminates on premise auction costs like security, staffing and food
  • Easy online showroom setup on OnlineImpoundAuctions.com
  • Streamlines after auction paperwork – invoices available immediately after car sells
  • You collect all the Money
  • Special offers for Towing and Recovery Association members – ask us
  • White Glove services available – we will set up your showroom for you 

For more information, contact www.OnlineImpoundAuctions.com or 888-903-4678. 

Customer Testimonial from Buyer's Report, April 2022, American Towman Magazine

“For hosting and selling a large number of vehicles per month, Online Impound Auctions, LLC has been fantastic.  A Tow has two to three auctions a month selling hundreds of cars.  Online Impound Auctions streamlined and optimized the process to reduce our overhead while increasing our revenues.  A Tow was able to eliminate security, eliminate registration process for 100’s of people and focus on premiering vehicles to be sold.  Online Impound Auctions post reporting is useful to ensure you have the needed information for a successful auction.  Their competitive host pricing that can’t be beat.” 

Page Porter, A Tow Inc., Atlanta, Georgia 

The Life Saver: Cone Mounted Warning Light System

towmatelight 0f0a9
The TowMate Life Saver Gets Attention and Saves Lives! The rechargeable universal traffic cone light system includes rechargeable unit with two high-intensity LED strobes mounted to it and AC wall charger. Instantly mounts to most traffic cones. This system provides an amazing alert system in a small package.  

  • Move traffic over with this easy-to-deploy warning light! 
  • Multiple selectable flash patterns 
  • Lithium battery lasts 24+ hours on a charge 
  • Recharges off included AC wall charger 
  • Other color options available 
  • Made in USA 
  • Lifetime warranty on LED’s 

Customer Testimonial: “Over 50 years as a tower, I have tried everything to get traffic to pay attention: warning lights, cones, a flashlight on the fog line. Butch, my driver, was working a scene in his heavy-duty wrecker on I-90 at night in the pouring rain and had put his triangles out. Unsurprisingly, they had no effect. Remembering that he had been given the Life Saver, he placed it on a cone in advance of the triangles. What he saw next was like magic. He turned that light on and those people were all over in the far lane. He said he couldn’t believe how well it worked. It’s the best thing since a pocket on a t-shirt.”  Dave Stephens, Kellogg’s Service & Towing, Mead, Washington 

Tool Mounting Brackets

toolmounts 65f29
Secure and organize your tools with mounting brackets! 

Having a tool mount to properly store your equipment is essential. Expensive tools need to be stored in the correct way to ensure longevity and decrease the risk of damage or injury. Performance Advantage Company (PAC) offers adjustable tool mounts for a more convenient way to store your products. When you go with an adjustable product, you give yourself more of an option for tools. Sticking with one sized-mounts can limit you from purchasing different-sized products to use it for. With an adjustable option, you’ll be able to customize the mount to the size you need it to be. 

To check out a catalogue of tool mounts and brackets designed for the towing industry, go to https://pactoolmounts.com/products/catalog-download/

April 27 - May 03, 2022

April 27 - May 03, 2022
In February, delinquencies on auto loans 60+ days late increased for subprime borrowers.

Sub-prime Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Rise in February 

According to Deutsche Bank and Fitch Ratings, more sub-prime borrowers are falling behind on their auto loans. In February, the delinquency rate for subprime auto loans more than 60 days past due rose to 4.15%, the highest since April 2020 according to Deutsche Bank. 

Fitch Ratings also tracked February subprime auto ABS delinquencies at the highest since April 2020, but at a near 4.8% rate. 

Despite the rising trend, the delinquency rate was over 5% before the pandemic and all of the government stimulus kicked in.  

“Certainly, spending power from what we are seeing on inflation could leave the subprime borrower more vulnerable,” said Margaret Rowe, senior director in Fitch’s asset-backed securities group. “We were expecting to see delinquencies normalize or come back to those pre-pandemic levels.” 

Auto lenders often move quickly to repossess vehicles when a borrower falls behind on payments.  

“We believe inflation is more likely to impact subprime borrowers due to lower incomes and/or savings,” BofA Global’s strategy team wrote, in a weekly note. “This leaves the subprime auto loan ABS and consumer loan ABS sectors more vulnerable to credit deterioration, which could add pressure to ABS valuations in the coming months, especially at the subordinated level.” 

Source

2021 Repo Report Illuminates Key Stats

A 2021 Repo Report published by Experian, a credit reporting agency that notifies banks and financial institutions of individual credit worthiness, includes key repo stats such as the number of yearly repossessions (2.4 million), average daily repossessions (5418) and the most repossessed trucks (Ford F-150) and cars (Honda Civic) currently on the market.

Stats also include the 10 highest repossession rates in 2021. Nine states and DC are listed. Nevada is at the top of list.

10. Virginia
9. District of Columbia 
8. Georgia 
7. Oklahoma 
6. Texas 
5. Florida 
4. North Carolina 
3. New Mexico 
2. Arizona
1. Nevada 

According to the report, for every 2.4 cars sold, 1 existing vehicle on the road will be repossessed each year. 


Source

Repo Driver Shot in Ft. Worth

An unidentified tow truck driver was shot in Ft. Worth, Tx., during a vehicle repossession. After he was injured, he called 911 to report the crime, leading local police to hunt and chase the men who were wanted in connection.

Officer Daniel Segura said Fort Worth police spotted a vehicle on Interstate 20 believed to be related to the shooting. When officers tried to stop the driver, the driver refused to pull over and instead led police on a chase toward a nearby mall. It was there that three people got out of the vehicle near a Macy's department store while two others continued in the car through the parking lot.

The three occupants who got out near Macy's were immediately taken into police custody while authorities are still searching for the two men that fled in the vehicle.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/dozens-of-fort-worth-officers-search-hulen-mall-for-wanted-person/2843598/

Man Arrested for Assaulting Tower

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Denton, Tx. on Nov. 26  after he allegedly yelled at a tow truck driver during an attempted repossession of his vehicle. The man eventually punched the driver and shattered a window, according to a police report. 

The tow truck driver originally called police to report the 18-year-old had assaulted him and was threatening to bust out his windows, updating officers while they were on the way that the man had followed through on the threat. 

Officers spoke to both men involved and a witness, learning the tow truck driver had begun to lift the man’s vehicle off the ground during a repossession when he started to yell at the driver. 

The man told the driver to put the car down and a verbal altercation started, during which he punched the driver twice, the report states. The man then allegedly pulled out a wooden mallet, threatening to hit the driver with it and bust out the windows of his truck, at which point he got into his truck and called police. While he was on the call, the man allegedly threw the mallet, breaking the back window of the truck and causing glass shards to hit the driver’s head. 

The driver had no serious injuries and police determined all three parties — both men and a witness — had the same account of the incident. The 18-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. 

https://dentonrc.com/

homediv
