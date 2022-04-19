TARVA to the Rescue 

Cold-Calling and You

By Randall C. Resch “Cold-Calling” is an unlikable activity. I hate it! In this industry, it’s far more appealing to tow some broke-down car or work rollovers in freezing rain. Although I dislike cold calls, I realize its vital importance in finding new customers. A week doesn’t pass when start-up tow owners seek help in-growing their companies. While the excitement of owning one’s business is attractive, generating new customer business is far more difficult than it seems. It requires “beating the bush” via phone contact or in-person interactions. Consider these 10 Tips



1) Interact Face to Face Get out and meet your potential customer base. That means gas, time commitment, driving to shops, dealerships, auction houses, insurance agents, off-road clubs, scrapyards, even car clubs; anywhere that tow and recovery services are needed. If you’re selling your company’s tow and recovery services, it’s hard to make an impression over the phone. 2) Use Visual Aides & Brochures Pictures are worth 1,000 words. Introduce your company while extending a business card or brochure. 3) Get to the Point of Your Visit Don’t waste anyone’s time. Experienced sales persons know their product and interject personality into the message they’re working to convey. Don’t be a serial yacker. If you get your roll goin,” you’ll most likely get shut-down. Nothing says you can’t be friendly, but unnecessary small talk is the fastest way to be shown the door. 4) Maintain a Cleanly Appearance When in-person, the business’s representative or owner sees your clean, well-appointed tow truck and you in a crisp, recognizable uniform. You only get one chance to make your first, best impression. 5) Know When to Cold Call Make calls after 10 a.m allowing owners to settle-in after opening and completing the morning rush. Call no later than 2 p.m. to avoid them ignoring you based on their focus to end the work day. 6) Prepare Your Presentation Business gurus’ like Dale Carnegie suggest a thirty-second presentation. Be prepared, one practiced to deliver to intended business owners. 7) Respect Other People’s Time When making cold calls by phone, it’s likely convenient for your schedule between tow activities; however, your calling may be inconvenient for them. If they are hurried to end your unwelcomed schpeel, ask if you can call back at a later time? If they tell you “No”, don’t give-up, but shift them to your “Visit In-Person” list.” 8) Set Yourself Apart I wear an oversized moustache as a gimmick hoping people remember me. It’s successful. Even if they’ve forgotten my name, there’s a good chance they’ll remember me as the tower sporting the big moustache. Whatever your gimmick, colored socks, a beard, flaming safety-vests, suspenders, or perhaps a mullet, make your gimmick something that fits your personality. 9) Listen and Focus Hear what the business person is telling you? You may hear important comments inviting you to come visit them. Listen to their needs; be that problem solver. 10) Work Those Visits I personally believe in the power of face-to-face meetings when prospecting new business. Even when facing that “Good Ole’ Boy Network,” I’m confident that somewhere down the line, that relationship will go south. If you’re not yet a junkyard dog when it comes to beatin’ the bush, remember; business success relies on stirrin’ new relationships.

Personal Protective Equipment

Brian J Riker Most people are aware of personal protective equipment (PPE) and that they should be using it. Some PPE provides a physical barrier to injury like safety glasses or hard hats while other PPE only provides protection by increasing awareness of a worker’s presence in a hazardous situation. Either way, even when a physical protection is not provided, appropriate PPE should always be worn. Many towers do a fair job of making it available to their staff, although they don’t always have the correct gear or enforce its proper usage. Several agencies, most notably OSHA, cover the use of PPE through regulations or contract stipulations. The most common type of PPE towers may be familiar with is high visibility clothing. This apparel is controlled by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ANSI/ISEA standard 107, last updated in 2020, applies to all workers exposed to traffic. The latest revision makes allowances for different work site conditions and job tasks that the previous standard did not, as well as allowances for one-time use disposable HVSA and changes to the other accessories that, when combined, make a compliant outfit. Given the various levels of exposure a tower can face throughout their shift, I recommend always complying with the highest level of protection which would require your operators to properly wear ANSI class 3 Type R garments. Properly means clean, correct size and closed (button or zipper) as designed. A vest or jacket must be zipped closed to meet the standard. Simply throwing a vest over your uniform and having it hang loose violates not only the ANSI standard but also can be a hazard under OSHA regulations. Clothing is only the beginning. We are exposed to many other worksite and environmental hazards daily. How many of us take the time to wear safety glasses or a face shield and gloves when jumpstarting a vehicle? Or wear safety toe shoes? How about hearing protection when the time weighted average noise level exceeds 90 decibels (90 dBA)? Do you have ergonomic workstations and proper lighting for your office staff? It is our duty as employers to provide a safe work environment when possible. When it comes to PPE, employers are required to complete an assessment for each job task an employee performs. This PPE assessment must be documented as part of a specific job hazard assessment. What this means, per OSHA standard 1910.132(d), an employer must determine what PPE is required to be worn, assure that it is provided and used properly. As the employer, you are responsible for providing most required PPE at no cost; however, employees may choose to provide their own for comfort or other reasons. The employer must inspect and approve employee-owned PPE and are still fully responsible for any violations that result from employee provided PPE. What happens if your employees fail to properly use PPE? As the employer you are ultimately responsible for insuring compliance with and providing a safe working environment. During an investigation, compliance is measured by the amount of documentation you have. It is imperative that you take immediate and documented steps to compel your employees to use PPE. Simply speaking to them about wearing their vest or having a policy in the employee handbook is not enough to satisfy OSHA. When you observe an employee using PPE incorrectly, you need to write a report to document this violation. While it may seem unproductive to document every little infraction you see daily, the investigator will presume you are not enforcing any safety rules if there is not some documentation of non-compliance and the corrective actions taken. This report does not need to be complicated or long; a simple one page note in their file is sufficient to document that you took corrective action. The fines for non-compliance with OSHA standards can start at $10,000 per violation per day with the average assessment around $8,000 for PPE violations. In addition to determining what PPE applies and having a policy on using it, employers must also train their employees in the proper use of PPE. This can be accomplished with a periodic safety meeting, short talks at the beginning of a shift and during new-hire orientations. This needs to be documented and acknowledged by the employee. I suggest refresher training during the year in which you pick a piece of PPE and include a few minutes on its proper use at your monthly safety meeting. Drivers, I urge you to wear your PPE correctly every time you do a job. I have seen good, hard-working towers lose out on large amounts of compensation after an injury because they were in violation of their employer’s PPE policy. The lawyer for the impaired driver that strikes you at roadside is going to use a concept called contributory negligence to defend their client. This means that even though their client was impaired, your failure to follow all applicable regulations regarding PPE, scene control, lighting, lane closure and more helped lead to the accident. Further, I have seen insurance companies attempt to deny claims for injury and death when the injured party was not using proper PPE. Stay safe and protect what is important - your family. Accidents happen but please do not be part of the reason your family does not get the financial support they will need if you are injured or killed on the job.