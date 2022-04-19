Digital Edition
LA to Resume Towing of Vehicle Dwellings
City to resume towing vehicles such as RV's that are illegally parked.
TARVA to the Rescue
Robotic unit struts its stuff
I Hate Cold Calling
Advice on cold-calling
Branding with Power
Tow Company Upgrades Brand
Online Impound Auctions
For hosting and selling vehicles online
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 13 - April 19, 2022

TARVA to the Rescue 

TARVAeblast2 3e3f6
By George L. Nitti

Low clearance light duty recoveries benefit from the use of specialized tow equipment, like EasTract’s Tow Tract, a remote-control robot that requires no touching the vehicle.  

In February, Tow Atlanta, located in Atlanta, Georgia, was called to recover a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee AWD with their Tow Tract named TARVA, at the Four Seasons Hotel in their underground parking deck with clearance of only six ft. two inches. 

Owner Lionel “Bo” Clarke said, “We use the Tow Tract for a lot of underground parking and low clearance areas. It’s a touch free way to do towing. We get a lot of use out of it in Atlanta but also all over Georgia, as it goes out multiple times per week.” 

Instead of using a wheel lift, Tow Atlanta brought out TARVA, navigating hands free to the Jeep Cherokee, located six basement levels down, where it was stuck in the middle of the driveway.  

Part of the reason they used it was because when they went to pick up the vehicle, the hood latch release was broken, and they could not open the hood. Also, the Jeep Cherokee needed to be transported up six levels, 12 incline ramps through 14 hair pin turns.  

Clarke said, “If there was a truck to fit into the 6’2” deck, it would be impossible for a wheel lift to be able to carry that Jeep on dollies and still navigate the hairpin turns.” 

Arriving on scene, TARVA safely cradled all four tires of the Cherokee. Through a series of articulations, it moved the disabled vehicle on its “back," resulting in only 24 plus or minus inches to the vehicles overall height and allowing moving the vehicle out of the very low, tight space, guided by a remote control. 

Clarke said, “I used to send out multiple trucks; now I don’t have to. It also saves on labor.” 

TARVA carried the Cherokee from six basement levels out into the parking lot, where it was loaded on a Hino flatbed and then successfully delivered to the dealership. 

“The recovery was completed in 45 minutes and we billed at triple rate due to the equipment required for the complexity,” Clarke said. “Insurance paid same day.” 

Should your recovery be featured here? Send pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!



Legendary Tow Owner Donald M. Prifti Passes 

Massachusett’s tow owner Donald M. Prifti, age 80, passed away on April 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife Nancy, who worked side by side with him at Prifti Motors, Inc for the 47 years they were married together. 

Prifti took over Prifti Moters from his father in 1981 and was considered a legend throughout the towing industry, working with the Southwick Police and Fire Department. As a courtesy, he offered no charge towing to the town’s vehicles. Towing was his love. He said, “If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.” Prifti’s love of towing extended into truck and trailer repairs. Calls came to him to help find parts and how to fix tow trucks. Throughout his career in towing, Prifti was the one to call in the surrounding Hilltowns for recovery and tow.  

During his lifetime, he was a founding member of the Statewide Towing Association, going to and helping set-up the annual tow shows and doing demonstrations. Don was the Western MA Director of STA and at the same time, he became a member of the Connecticut Towing and Recovery Association doing the same thing, teaching classes with other members of the Board of Directors. Don was elected Second Vice President and then First Vice President, never taking the President office because it wasn’t fair to the members that Prifti was from Massachusetts. 

Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2 - 7 PM at Southwick Forastiere Funeral Home, 624 College Highway, Southwick, MA. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 beginning at 8:45 AM at the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Lake Church, Sheep Pasture Road, Southwick. Burial will be in New Cemetery. 
 
Memorial contributions in Don’s memory may be made to Southwick Animal Shelter, 11 Depot Street, Southwick, MA 01077. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.forastiere.com 



Donald M. Prifti

Managing Editor: Steve Calitri
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
April 13 - April 19, 2022
Senate Chamber at the Harrisburg State Capitol, where a bill is being introduced alerting auto collision repair shops of hit-and-run accidents.

Hit-and-Run Identification Alert Proposed in Pennsylvania  

In Pennsylvania, a bill is being proposed that would create an alert system notifying auto repair shops to be on the lookout for vehicles involved in a hit and run crash. 

Inspired by the hit-and-run crash that that took the life of 8-year-old Jayanna Powell in 2016, “Jay alerts," named after Powell, would contain a description of a vehicle that had fled the scene and be distributed to repair shops, which would be required to register with PennDOT. 

If a shop is discovered as failing to report a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle in the alert system, the owner or operator of the shop could be charged with a third-degree misdemeanor. 

According to the bill proposed by state senator Anthony Williams, the American Automobile Association reports hit and run crashes result in 1,500 deaths in this country annually. It further points out that leaving the scene of an accident where the victim suffers serious bodily injury or death is a felony offense. 

Source

April 13 - April 19, 2022

Webfleet Mobility Conference Set for April 26

Webfleet Solutions presents the first global edition of the annual Webfleet Mobility Conference which will be held virtually on April 26, 2022.

Under the theme Mobility 2032: Are you ready? industry experts from across the fleet and mobility landscape will share their insights and best practices to equip fleet decision-makers and business leaders with knowledge, inspiration and practical tools to design the fleet of tomorrow.

“Commercial mobility has evolved massively in the last ten years. In the coming ten years it will change beyond recognition”, says Jan-Maarten de Vries, CEO of Bridgestone Mobility Solutions.

Keynote speeches will shine a light on the evolving mobility landscape from different angles. Topics include:

Urban mobility in smart cities with Greg Lindsey

Fleet, Personnel, and Roadside Safety for All with Tom Parbs

The truck of the future with Volta Trucks

Partnerships: The key that can unlock the full potential of mobility solutions

For specific information about each program and their speakers, go to program for the day.

The one-day virtual conference, which is free of charge, will be held simultaneously in 21 countries globally. To Register

https://www.webfleet.com/en_us/webfleet/lp/mobility-conference-2022/

Copart Hiring & Training Vehicle Transport Drivers 

Copart, a global leader in online auto auctions, is hiring 225 tow and transport drivers/loaders from across the country and is willing to provide the needed training for the job. 

“If someone has a solid work ethic and a desire to succeed, we can teach them everything else,” said Simon Smock, Director of Operations for Copart North America. Copart will pay for successful applicants to earn their commercial driver’s license (CDL) to drive vehicle transporters and to obtain certifications to operate front-end loaders as well. 

These new hires will drive and load brand new equipment to transport vehicles between Copart locations and to Copart buyers. In the event of an emergency like a hurricane, flood or hailstorm, these new employees will remove vehicles from the affected areas and bring them to Copart locations. When not transporting vehicles, they will assist with inventory management efforts at Copart’s facilities across the country. 

These new positions pay highly competitive wages and include benefits such as health & life insurance, 401k retirement plans, and an employee stock purchase program. With Copart’s commission system, weekly bonuses and daily per-diem, a driver can earn $85,000 a year or more. These positions are expected to require travel about 25% of the time. 

“This is a great opportunity for someone starting out, someone fresh out of the military, or just someone who needs a change,” Smock said. “If that sounds like you, we’d love to talk to you.” 

For more information or to apply for one of these positions, visit Copart.com/Drivers

LA to Resume Towing of Vehicle Dwellings 

The city of Los Angeles will resume towing vehicle dwellings such as RV’s in violation of posted signage after a vote by the City Council on April 6.   

Enforcement and towing of vehicle dwellings was suspended in March 2020, when the city declared a local emergency, relaxing enforcement for all parking violations. The city resumed general enforcement in October 2020, but vehicles that officers believed were being used as dwellings were exempt. 

According to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, vehicle dwellings were exempt from enforcement so "the unhoused did not meet additional burdens during a health crisis.'' Officials added that the definition's broadness has led to abandoned vehicles not being impounded either. 

In February, the department created criteria for distinguishing between abandoned vehicles suitable for towing and vehicles used as dwellings that warrant additional engagement. 

The City Council on Wednesday voted to approve LADOT's criteria, and Councilman Joe Buscaino added an amendment to have the department resume parking enforcement for all motor vehicles, including vehicle dwellings, that are in violation of posted signage on May 15. 

Source

 

A Pillar of Tow Community Passes 

Denny Jones, 81, considered a pillar of both the Southeast Idaho business community and the national towing industry has died.  

Jones was well known within the towing industry. He was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and served on the Towing and Recovery Association Board for 20 years. 

Jones started Denny’s Wrecker Service, located in Chubbuck, Idaho, in 1962, and later bought out a few of the area towing companies. Jones’ daughter, DeAnn Wilson, said, “A lot his competition used to work for him. He trained a lot of tow truck drivers.” 

Jones was a member of the Lion’s Club and amongst his other community good will included offering free tows during the Christmas season to keep impaired drivers off the road. He was considered an avid fisherman and also having a great sense of humor. 

For example, Jones met his wife, Shirley, while attending an auction, and he was fond of telling people, “I went to a junk auction and found a perfectly good wife.” 

“He had a great sense of humor,” Wilson said. “He liked to tease everybody.” 

Source

 

Towers Unite in Support of Wounded Indiana Tower  

Between 100 and 150 wreckers from around Indiana rallied in front of Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis Friday night to support Matthew Roberts, who was shot several times on March 25 as he stopped to help a stranded driver. 

“All your worries of competing against each other is out of the way. We are a big family. The guy who shot Matt don’t realize he’s messing with a huge family,” Charles Gamble of Cheap Towing and Recovery said. 

The suspect, Joseph Jackson of Raytown, Missouri is facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and carrying a handgun without a license. 

“He needs to understand, he messed his life up. He shot our brother, just imagine if he had shot a police officer,” said Gamble. 

“Hopefully people understand that, that it’s not just taking someone’s car or impounding a car. It has nothing to do with that. It has to do with a service and going out and assisting the police, assisting the fire, and assisting the people that are broke down,” said James Coy, a former tow truck driver. 

Source

"Two Days of Hell" in Pennsylvania

Nasty weather in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania early this week due to a blinding snow squall wreaked havoc on Interstate 81, 50 miles northeast of Harrisburg, Pa., causing a massive highway pile-up and leading to numerous casualties, including six deaths. 

From video footage, drivers were blinded by fog like conditions along a slick highway as one vehicle after another barreled into each other with an estimated 80 vehicles involved. Tractor-trailers were seen indiscriminately smashing into one another. Some vehicles were mostly burned while authorities had to go through each vehicle to make sure there were no human remains.  

Jeremy Smallwood, the assistant fire chief for the Lavelle Volunteer Fire Company, who was at the scene said, “It looked like something that you would imagine seeing in a movie or a television scene. But to see it in your town in front of your eyes and realize that these are real victims, it’s a really harrowing experience.” 

Two of the larger tow companies from the area, Hammer’s Towing and Trail Towing, worked two days, non-stop, during the recovery. 

A spokeswoman at Hammer’s Towing estimated that they pulled out over 3 dozen trucks and cars. Trail Towing, which was well equipped to handle the recovery with dollies, dumpsters and wreckers, was also on scene for a couple of days, recovering 15 cars and 7 trailers.  

Mike Gula, the owner of Trail Towing, said, “It was definitely one of the worst ones I have ever seen.... It was two days of hell. No sleep for two days." 

Source 1
Source 2
Source 3

April 13 - April 19, 2022

Flawless Combine Recovery

combine1 pulver e9a4d
By Josh Schafer

On March 22, 2022, on a snowy and windy day in Minnesota, Pulver Towing responded to an emergency request from the Minnesota State Patrol involving an incident on US HWY 14 where a John Deere S780 combine track slid off of a trailer and was blocking the roadway.

Pulver, led by lead operator Josh Schafer, responded with the specialized equipment needed to recover the combine. Equipment included a 2006 Kenworth Century 9055 50 Ton, 2006 Freightliner Jerr-Dan 35 Ton, and 2018 Peterbilt 389 Century 1150 Rotator. The team of operators at scene also included Mark Schafer, Christian Riester, Bob Jaster, Justin Staeffler, Aaron Beek, and Darcy Beek.

Upon arrival, the first Pulver operator discovered that the combine was overturned and was cross ways blocking both lanes of US HWY 14. The Pulver professionals along with the Minnesota Balaton Fire Dept. took emergency corrective actions to mitigate the leaking fluids, using all the speedy dry they had available. Pulver used 18 bags of spill tackle rapid absorbent and 14 absorbent pads. The leaked fluid was contained to the roadway, curb and gutter and stopped from reaching the storm drain that went to the lake.

Pulver professionals then addressed the overturned combine. The rear planetary drives on the combine needed to be removed to prevent damage to them and the underside of the combine. Pulver removed the two planetary drives and placed them in the incident managers response truck.

Pulver professionals then rigged the combine to be up righted with a catchline to safely lower the combine to the ground. Pulver used two heavy recovery trucks to upright the combine. Once the combine was up righted, Pulver used a heavy recovery truck to extract the combine from the roadway to a side street allowing the US HWY to be reopened to the motoring public. The combine had no wheel / tracks on it and extra precautions were used to not damage its underside.

Once the combine was extracted from the US HWY, Pulver professionals and Balaton Fire removed the absorbents from the US HWY. The city of Balaton brought out a wheel loader to place the debris in and the City of Balaton disposed of the debris.

Pulver’s rotator was on a different incident at the time, causing a short delay until it would be available to lift the combine onto a lowboy trailer. When the rotator arrived, it was positioned to lift the combine. Pulver professionals used specialized rigging to lift the combine from four points on the combine. The fact that the combine did not have wheels or tracks on it was a challenge. The weight of the combine needed to be close to the rotator to safely lift it.

The lowboy trailer had to be backed under the combine and the rotator outrigger legs needed to be clear to allow the trailer to get under the combine. The combine was lifted and placed back on the lowboy trailer. A lot of consideration and planning transpired to perform the job safely and not create any damage to the combine that had a value of over $400,000.

After the combine was removed from the side street, Pulver professionals took corrective actions to clean up the absorbents on the street and in the curb and gutter. Pulver used a flatbed ramp truck to transport the containers of waste that was removed from the street and gutter. The waist was disposed of in the hazardous container at Pulver Marshall location.    

The recovery ended flawlessly and the combine was brought to a local dealership for repairs.

.............................
Pulver Motor Service, with several locations in Minnesota, has been towing for 100+ years, incorporating in 1920. Pulver's trucks, equipment, and experience handles all towing needs: light-duty towing, medium-duty towing, heavy-duty towing and recovery, equipment transport, local/long-distance towing, roadside assistance, lockout services, and jumpstarts. The company also does light to heavy-duty truck repair.

   

Simple Act of Kindness

dogrescue d0343
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

What started as a tractor-trailer recovery turned into a rescue mission for a dog. On August 27, 2021 True’s Towing & Recovery was called by the Michigan State Police to respond to a tractor-trailer accident at Mile Marker 61 on Interstate 94 (I-94) at around 10 p.m.

Rob True, his son Travis True and operator James Squires were dispatched in their 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Jerr-Dan 50/60 ton rotator, a 2014 Kenworth T800 with an NRC 40CS 40-ton and a 2013 Ford F-350 with major incident response trailer.

Rob, Travis and James arrived on scene to find the truck on a bridge embankment with the front of unit hanging over a 25-foot drop to the bottom.

The crew rigged two lines from the black Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator to straps through the front wheels of the casualty. Travis explained, “The rotator lifted the nose of the unit off the wall back onto the highway. We removed all loose components. The NRC 40CS loaded the combination tractor-trailer for transport back to the impound yard.”

The wife of the truck driver called about the dog the following morning. Rob and his wife headed to the impound yard to check for the dog. Rob said, “We work a lot of horrific crashes and you sometimes struggle to understand why. The next morning we receive a call wondering if we knew the whereabouts of one of the crash victim’s dog. Family said he was with the driver when he left. No one had said anything about there being a dog and we didn’t see or hear a dog during the crash cleanup. I thought to myself that there was no way that a dog was still alive in that wrecked truck, so my wife and I headed out to the yard and I started going through the mangled truck. I heard something. l kept moving things and found this little guy trapped under the sleeper. He was packed in there with his leg caught, unable to move. Dehydrated, he was happy to see me. I had to pick glass off him but other than that he’s doing well.”
……………………..
True’s Towing & Recovery is based in Dowagiac, Michigan, The True family has run the business since Les True established it in 1948. Les’ son Robert E True Sr, known as Ed, owns the company, while Ed’s son Rob is the General Manager handling most of the day-to-day operations. Rob’s son Travis represents the fourth generation and is the Heavy-Duty Operations manager of this family owned and operated business. Their motto is “Any Time, Any Where, Anything!”

Warren, MI,
$175
(pop. 134,141)

Casselberry, FL
$375
(pop. 26,449)

Elkton, MD
$640
(pop. 15,579)

Loveland, CO
$250
(pop. 70,223)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
April 13 - April 19, 2022

Cold-Calling and You    

Cold Calling PIC2 8efac
By Randall C. Resch   

“Cold-Calling” is an unlikable activity. I hate it! In this industry, it’s far more appealing to tow some broke-down car or work rollovers in freezing rain. Although I dislike cold calls, I realize its vital importance in finding new customers. 

A week doesn’t pass when start-up tow owners seek help in-growing their companies. While the excitement of owning one’s business is attractive, generating new customer business is far more difficult than it seems. It requires “beating the bush” via phone contact or in-person interactions.  

Consider these 10 Tips

1) Interact Face to Face  

Get out and meet your potential customer base. That means gas, time commitment, driving to shops, dealerships, auction houses, insurance agents, off-road clubs, scrapyards, even car clubs; anywhere that tow and recovery services are needed. If you’re selling your company’s tow and recovery services, it’s hard to make an impression over the phone. 

2) Use Visual Aides & Brochures  

Pictures are worth 1,000 words. Introduce your company while extending a business card or brochure.  

3) Get to the Point of Your Visit  

Don’t waste anyone’s time. Experienced sales persons know their product and interject personality into the message they’re working to convey. Don’t be a serial yacker. If you get your roll goin,” you’ll most likely get shut-down. Nothing says you can’t be friendly, but unnecessary small talk is the fastest way to be shown the door. 

4) Maintain a Cleanly Appearance 

When in-person, the business’s representative or owner sees your clean, well-appointed tow truck and you in a crisp, recognizable uniform. You only get one chance to make your first, best impression.  

5) Know When to Cold Call 

Make calls after 10 a.m allowing owners to settle-in after opening and completing the morning rush. Call no later than 2 p.m. to avoid them ignoring you based on their focus to end the work day.  

6) Prepare Your Presentation 

Business gurus’ like Dale Carnegie suggest a thirty-second presentation. Be prepared, one practiced to deliver to intended business owners.  

7) Respect Other People’s Time  

When making cold calls by phone, it’s likely convenient for your schedule between tow activities; however, your calling may be inconvenient for them. If they are hurried to end your unwelcomed schpeel, ask if you can call back at a later time? If they tell you “No”, don’t give-up, but shift them to your “Visit In-Person” list.” 

8) Set Yourself Apart 

I wear an oversized moustache as a gimmick hoping people remember me. It’s successful. Even if they’ve forgotten my name, there’s a good chance they’ll remember me as the tower sporting the big moustache. Whatever your gimmick, colored socks, a beard, flaming safety-vests, suspenders, or perhaps a mullet, make your gimmick something that fits your personality.  

9) Listen and Focus  

Hear what the business person is telling you? You may hear important comments inviting you to come visit them. Listen to their needs; be that problem solver. 

10) Work Those Visits  

I personally believe in the power of face-to-face meetings when prospecting new business. Even when facing that “Good Ole’ Boy Network,” I’m confident that somewhere down the line, that relationship will go south. If you’re not yet a junkyard dog when it comes to beatin’ the bush, remember; business success relies on stirrin’ new relationships. 

  

Personal Protective Equipment 

towersafetysmall 8d098
Brian J Riker 

Most people are aware of personal protective equipment (PPE) and that they should be using it. Some PPE provides a physical barrier to injury like safety glasses or hard hats while other PPE only provides protection by increasing awareness of a worker’s presence in a hazardous situation. Either way, even when a physical protection is not provided, appropriate PPE should always be worn.  

Many towers do a fair job of making it available to their staff, although they don’t always have the correct gear or enforce its proper usage. Several agencies, most notably OSHA, cover the use of PPE through regulations or contract stipulations. 

The most common type of PPE towers may be familiar with is high visibility clothing. This apparel is controlled by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ANSI/ISEA standard 107, last updated in 2020, applies to all workers exposed to traffic. The latest revision makes allowances for different work site conditions and job tasks that the previous standard did not, as well as allowances for one-time use disposable HVSA and changes to the other accessories that, when combined, make a compliant outfit.  

Given the various levels of exposure a tower can face throughout their shift, I recommend always complying with the highest level of protection which would require your operators to properly wear ANSI class 3 Type R garments. Properly means clean, correct size and closed (button or zipper) as designed. A vest or jacket must be zipped closed to meet the standard. Simply throwing a vest over your uniform and having it hang loose violates not only the ANSI standard but also can be a hazard under OSHA regulations. 

Clothing is only the beginning. We are exposed to many other worksite and environmental hazards daily. How many of us take the time to wear safety glasses or a face shield and gloves when jumpstarting a vehicle? Or wear safety toe shoes? How about hearing protection when the time weighted average noise level exceeds 90 decibels (90 dBA)? Do you have ergonomic workstations and proper lighting for your office staff? 

It is our duty as employers to provide a safe work environment when possible. When it comes to PPE, employers are required to complete an assessment for each job task an employee performs. This PPE assessment must be documented as part of a specific job hazard assessment. What this means, per OSHA standard 1910.132(d), an employer must determine what PPE is required to be worn, assure that it is provided and used properly. 

As the employer, you are responsible for providing most required PPE at no cost; however, employees may choose to provide their own for comfort or other reasons. The employer must inspect and approve employee-owned PPE and are still fully responsible for any violations that result from employee provided PPE. 

What happens if your employees fail to properly use PPE? As the employer you are ultimately responsible for insuring compliance with and providing a safe working environment. During an investigation, compliance is measured by the amount of documentation you have. It is imperative that you take immediate and documented steps to compel your employees to use PPE. 

Simply speaking to them about wearing their vest or having a policy in the employee handbook is not enough to satisfy OSHA. When you observe an employee using PPE incorrectly, you need to write a report to document this violation. While it may seem unproductive to document every little infraction you see daily, the investigator will presume you are not enforcing any safety rules if there is not some documentation of non-compliance and the corrective actions taken. This report does not need to be complicated or long; a simple one page note in their file is sufficient to document that you took corrective action. 

The fines for non-compliance with OSHA standards can start at $10,000 per violation per day with the average assessment around $8,000 for PPE violations. 

In addition to determining what PPE applies and having a policy on using it, employers must also train their employees in the proper use of PPE. This can be accomplished with a periodic safety meeting, short talks at the beginning of a shift and during new-hire orientations. This needs to be documented and acknowledged by the employee. I suggest refresher training during the year in which you pick a piece of PPE and include a few minutes on its proper use at your monthly safety meeting. 

Drivers, I urge you to wear your PPE correctly every time you do a job. I have seen good, hard-working towers lose out on large amounts of compensation after an injury because they were in violation of their employer’s PPE policy. The lawyer for the impaired driver that strikes you at roadside is going to use a concept called contributory negligence to defend their client. This means that even though their client was impaired, your failure to follow all applicable regulations regarding PPE, scene control, lighting, lane closure and more helped lead to the accident. Further, I have seen insurance companies attempt to deny claims for injury and death when the injured party was not using proper PPE. 

Stay safe and protect what is important - your family. Accidents happen but please do not be part of the reason your family does not get the financial support they will need if you are injured or killed on the job. 

Does Your Company Have a Pay Phone? 

Pay Phone2 5a691
By Randall C. Resch 

Pay phone? What’s that? A tow owner called me (all freaked-out) worried he’d be cited for not having a payphone for customer access. Because California beats to its own drum, old, defunct vehicle code laws remain on the books.  

A recent police contract made mention of this requirement written in “Facility Requirements” stating, “A lighted and accessible pay-phone must be available for customer use.”  

To that I reply, “Are you kidding me?” 

California's private property impound law, 22658, is one of the most extensive, lengthy and all-inclusive PPI laws of all states. While the "Letter of the Law" in-part says tow companies "Have a public pay phone" no specific wording exists to include the phone must be working or operable. Is that an arguable offense?   

How ignorant is this section as it regards present day technology and wording that’s questionable and outdated? OK, I know what some of you are gonna' say, but could the missing wording (specific to pay phones) be a loop-hole, or is it just my flippant response? Perhaps it’s one or the other, there's NO wording specific to the phone's operational capability. 

If it came down to sake of argument in court, I'd stand my ground and provide reasonable rebuttal based on today's towing operations and simple reality that nearly every person has a cellphone. Only the court can decide. 

It’s the Law 

Found deep within the narrative of California's PPI law defines, 22658 CVC, subsection (n)(c)(3), in part it states - "Has a public pay telephone in the office area that is open and accessible to the public." 

At one time, the local predatory towing here was so out-of-control, it was re-defined to curtail tow companies working outside the law. Their illegal actions resulted in the District Attorney’s Office forming a “Predatory Task Force.”   

In current tow and impound operations, it’s archaic to require a dedicated pay phone. Citing customer inconvenience, pay phones have simply been replaced by cellphone technology. If someone doesn’t have a cellphone; they likely don't want one.  

Even my five-year-old grandson has a cellphone, and, for the person whose car is impounded, if they don't have a phone, I'm confident someone with them does.  

Most companies offer (on-request) the use of a land-line phone with “free call” capability, although that phone is hard-wired into their office’s phone system.  

Some companies include a mounted sign next to rate boards inviting them to request a manager or supervisor regarding "special requests."  Even small tow companies may have land-line systems to provide requesting customers phone service.  

Remember Your Safety 

Allowing customers into a business office isn’t recommended to protect against customer violence and potential robbery. I don’t offer my cellphone to unhappy and disgruntled vehicle owners only to have them tuck-tail and run. Since starting towing in the mid-1960s, my parent's company nor my own was ever accused of not having a pay-phone, but then again, our businesses weren’t operating outside the law.  

California’s PPI laws needed revamping to curtail and enforce companies providing illegal PPI practices. These comments represent California’s vehicle code law, and, under no circumstances am I providing legal advice or council.  However, I don't believe tow company employees would be cited for not providing customer use of a phone upon request, especially when there’s no impending danger present. 

If you're a one owner budget tow company working from your tow truck with only your cellphone and no phone in your office trailer; being in-compliance is one decision you'll have to comply with. Frankly, I’ve never known a tow company to be cited for not having a public phone.”    

  

April 13 - April 19, 2022

Branding with Power

BW2 1f881
George L. Nitti

A good brand is an agile one, changing over time until the elements fit perfectly together. Professional tow companies strive to get their branding right. Perhaps it begins with a new graphics company or a spark of an idea that morphs into a new concept. Or a small variation on a good concept. Or something in between. 

B&W Towing & Recovery, located in Painted Post, N.Y., was ripe for change, a company 10 years in the making, growing leaps and bounds, with approximately 50 trucks in their fleet.

In the midst of making over their brand, they have made alterations to their colors, images, and lettering to better stand-out for their customers.

Their 2006 Peterbilt 378 with 45-ton NRC slider exemplifies their new, more powerful branding.

Owner Kristen Klemenz stated, “We wanted our branding to be more uniform so that it all blends together – our signage, our website, our trucks…everything.”

Black and green colors have been central to their brand, but the addition of reflective lettering with bolder colors of yellow and burnt orange, such as in their company name, have given their image more pop. They have also substituted their tribal flames with a larger green background, which better complements their zesty colors.

Outside of the color changes, the unit showcases an enhanced diamond plated background on which the B & W name bursts while enveloped by more powerful chains.

Klemenz said, “We wanted something that would make the numbers and letters stand out.”

Adding to the unit’s powerful image is the NRC slider.

“About 5 years ago, I went to a Wreckmaster Class that had an NRC rollback. NRC seems to be the Cadillac,” said Klemenz. “They are easy. They pull. They are overbuilt. I fell in love with the rollback and its capabilities.”

Other unit touches include an Elmer Fudd cartoon, the slogan “We don’t want your arms and legs, just your tows," and the unit’s new name displayed: “Mad Max.”

“With the chains and it being black, I was reminded of the Mad Max movie.  An overbuilt truck always racing to the scene,” said Klemenz.

In the Footsteps of Route 66 

rt66 956c6
George L. Nitti 

Legendary Rt. 66 is a favorite cruising roadway of car enthusiasts, history buffs, and travelers in search of a slice of Americana. Although replaced by our speedier interstate system connecting East and West coasts, its allure continues to hold sway in the hearts of many. 

Behroon Nafissi, owner of Rt. 66 Towing & Recovery of San Bernardino, Calif., was so caught in its rapture that he took the famous roadway’s name as his company name. 

“I’m a car enthusiast,” he said. “They associate a lot of old cars with Rt. 66.” 

Then there’s the history. Old businesses and companies hearkening back to another time, a roadway littered with landmarks. “It’s great for picture taking,” he said. 

As a symbol of the American Dream, a land of freedom and opportunity, Nafissi can easily identify with. He said, “Towing is a very American business. There is nothing more American than Rt. 66.” 

Before towing, Nafissi owned a body shop, one that he professed he didn’t completely enjoy being married to, finding greater happiness as a tow owner. He said, “I pick up the car, I charge the customer, I drop the car off, and have a nice life.” 

And “Rt. 66” is sweet sounding to the ear. “The name has a ring to it,” said Nafissi. 

On the companies asphalt colored wrapped tow trucks, the Rt. 66 logo stands out on the side doors and hood, as highlighted by a pair of Hino 258’s Vulcan 21 ft. Rollbacks,

“I love those trucks,” he said. “For its size and capability, they are just phenomenal in the work that they can put out. The Hinos just take and take. The fuel mileage is really good as is the power.” 

Underlying the logo is a symbol of a roadway stretching around, a perfect complement merging a tow truck company with the road, giving the customer an easy way to identify an oncoming rescue vehicle. 

The text on the side of the bed states: “Our customer service is historic.” 

Of course, the slogan has overtures of Rt. 66 itself and its historic proportions, resonating right into the company branding.  

I said to myself, “Our customer service is historic. That’s our slogan.” 

Ah, historic customer service has always been the name of the game, leading to one successful tow company after another. Get it wrong, and quickly you are swept off the road. 

Rockin' Rotator

marksylvercloseup 3fc53
By George L. Nitti

When Mark Sylver of Sylverline Towing, located in Temple Hills, M.D., broke off from the family business in 2013-14 to start his own company, he knew he wanted his trucks to be easily seen and read, rather than flashy or busy like some of his competition throughout the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area.

Today, Sylver’s intention can be found on his tow trucks, mostly heavy-duty, including 3 rotators. His latest purchase of a Kenworth 2021 T880 with a Century 1150 Rotator illustrates a powerful color schematic of orange and silver and a straight-forward, easy to read white lettering that pops against those two contrasting colors.

The unit’s eye-catching colors are its first striking feature.  “I went with orange because I didn’t want my company to be mistaken for anyone else,” Sylver said. Although not stated, the color silver, which covers the upper half of the unit, seems a play on the “Sylver” name – yet works perfectly as a contrasting color, when often, white or black, would be the go-to.

Along the side, written in large white letters, is the company name/logo - “Sylverline.” Sylver said, “My family’s business was M&N – the name Sylverline just clicked one day.”

The company, which specializes in heavy duty towing, particularly coach buses (“before they fell out of favor due to Covid”) perhaps connects to coachline. Adding to the name is a catchy winchline running through the logo bearing a hook.

Also prominently written on the side is an easy-to-read phone number. Sylver said, “If somebody is broken down, legally you can’t solicit, but if you drive by and they see your truck and phone number, they can call you. That happened last week. Somebody called me and said, ‘I saw you towing a bus. Can you come by and tow me.’”

On the back of the cab is a slogan Sylver picked up from his church: “Favor Ain’t Fair.” “If you have the favor of God, it ain’t fair. You just have it,” said Sylver. “And you can’t worry about what somebody else has, because they are in the favor of God.”

While Sylver points out that he has been favored with three rotators, he also points out that good service is a key to his success, which sometimes means saying no to jobs.

He said, “I can’t please everybody. There are other companies around me that promise a cheaper price but if you call them 4 hours later, they still haven’t come. When they call me, the job is handled. I can’t tow everybody, so I have to be the best at what I do.”

April 13 - April 19, 2022

Online Impound Auctions 

OnlineImpoundAuctions.com allows Tow Lot Owners to seamlessly dispose of their abandoned vehicles and maximize their sales revenue. The platform is designed with an understanding of Tow Lot Owners’ goals and business practices. 

At no cost to the seller, and the lowest bidder cost in the industry, the live auction platform increases bidder pool and eliminates the cost and effort of holding an onsite auction. 

Benefits

  • Free to sellers
  • Lowest cost to bidders in the industry
  • Larger bidder base = higher selling price per car
  • Cars stay on your lot – no movement required
  • Eliminates on premise auction costs like security, staffing and food
  • Easy online showroom setup on OnlineImpoundAuctions.com
  • Streamlines after auction paperwork – invoices available immediately after car sells
  • You collect all the Money
  • Special offers for Towing and Recovery Association members – ask us
  • White Glove services available – we will set up your showroom for you 

For more information, contact www.OnlineImpoundAuctions.com or 888-903-4678. 

Customer Testimonial from Buyer's Report, April 2022, American Towman Magazine

“For hosting and selling a large number of vehicles per month, Online Impound Auctions, LLC has been fantastic.  A Tow has two to three auctions a month selling hundreds of cars.  Online Impound Auctions streamlined and optimized the process to reduce our overhead while increasing our revenues.  A Tow was able to eliminate security, eliminate registration process for 100’s of people and focus on premiering vehicles to be sold.  Online Impound Auctions post reporting is useful to ensure you have the needed information for a successful auction.  Their competitive host pricing that can’t be beat.” 

Page Porter, A Tow Inc., Atlanta, Georgia 

The Life Saver: Cone Mounted Warning Light System

towmatelight 0f0a9
The TowMate Life Saver Gets Attention and Saves Lives! The rechargeable universal traffic cone light system includes rechargeable unit with two high-intensity LED strobes mounted to it and AC wall charger. Instantly mounts to most traffic cones. This system provides an amazing alert system in a small package.  

  • Move traffic over with this easy-to-deploy warning light! 
  • Multiple selectable flash patterns 
  • Lithium battery lasts 24+ hours on a charge 
  • Recharges off included AC wall charger 
  • Other color options available 
  • Made in USA 
  • Lifetime warranty on LED’s 

Customer Testimonial: “Over 50 years as a tower, I have tried everything to get traffic to pay attention: warning lights, cones, a flashlight on the fog line. Butch, my driver, was working a scene in his heavy-duty wrecker on I-90 at night in the pouring rain and had put his triangles out. Unsurprisingly, they had no effect. Remembering that he had been given the Life Saver, he placed it on a cone in advance of the triangles. What he saw next was like magic. He turned that light on and those people were all over in the far lane. He said he couldn’t believe how well it worked. It’s the best thing since a pocket on a t-shirt.”  Dave Stephens, Kellogg’s Service & Towing, Mead, Washington 

Tool Mounting Brackets

toolmounts 65f29
Secure and organize your tools with mounting brackets! 

Having a tool mount to properly store your equipment is essential. Expensive tools need to be stored in the correct way to ensure longevity and decrease the risk of damage or injury. Performance Advantage Company (PAC) offers adjustable tool mounts for a more convenient way to store your products. When you go with an adjustable product, you give yourself more of an option for tools. Sticking with one sized-mounts can limit you from purchasing different-sized products to use it for. With an adjustable option, you’ll be able to customize the mount to the size you need it to be. 

To check out a catalogue of tool mounts and brackets designed for the towing industry, go to https://pactoolmounts.com/products/catalog-download/

April 13 - April 19, 2022

April 13 - April 19, 2022
In February, delinquencies on auto loans 60+ days late increased for subprime borrowers.

Sub-prime Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Rise in February 

According to Deutsche Bank and Fitch Ratings, more sub-prime borrowers are falling behind on their auto loans. In February, the delinquency rate for subprime auto loans more than 60 days past due rose to 4.15%, the highest since April 2020 according to Deutsche Bank. 

Fitch Ratings also tracked February subprime auto ABS delinquencies at the highest since April 2020, but at a near 4.8% rate. 

Despite the rising trend, the delinquency rate was over 5% before the pandemic and all of the government stimulus kicked in.  

“Certainly, spending power from what we are seeing on inflation could leave the subprime borrower more vulnerable,” said Margaret Rowe, senior director in Fitch’s asset-backed securities group. “We were expecting to see delinquencies normalize or come back to those pre-pandemic levels.” 

Auto lenders often move quickly to repossess vehicles when a borrower falls behind on payments.  

“We believe inflation is more likely to impact subprime borrowers due to lower incomes and/or savings,” BofA Global’s strategy team wrote, in a weekly note. “This leaves the subprime auto loan ABS and consumer loan ABS sectors more vulnerable to credit deterioration, which could add pressure to ABS valuations in the coming months, especially at the subordinated level.” 

Source

2021 Repo Report Illuminates Key Stats

A 2021 Repo Report published by Experian, a credit reporting agency that notifies banks and financial institutions of individual credit worthiness, includes key repo stats such as the number of yearly repossessions (2.4 million), average daily repossessions (5418) and the most repossessed trucks (Ford F-150) and cars (Honda Civic) currently on the market.

Stats also include the 10 highest repossession rates in 2021. Nine states and DC are listed. Nevada is at the top of list.

10. Virginia
9. District of Columbia 
8. Georgia 
7. Oklahoma 
6. Texas 
5. Florida 
4. North Carolina 
3. New Mexico 
2. Arizona
1. Nevada 

According to the report, for every 2.4 cars sold, 1 existing vehicle on the road will be repossessed each year. 


Source

Repo Driver Shot in Ft. Worth

An unidentified tow truck driver was shot in Ft. Worth, Tx., during a vehicle repossession. After he was injured, he called 911 to report the crime, leading local police to hunt and chase the men who were wanted in connection.

Officer Daniel Segura said Fort Worth police spotted a vehicle on Interstate 20 believed to be related to the shooting. When officers tried to stop the driver, the driver refused to pull over and instead led police on a chase toward a nearby mall. It was there that three people got out of the vehicle near a Macy's department store while two others continued in the car through the parking lot.

The three occupants who got out near Macy's were immediately taken into police custody while authorities are still searching for the two men that fled in the vehicle.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/dozens-of-fort-worth-officers-search-hulen-mall-for-wanted-person/2843598/

Man Arrested for Assaulting Tower

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Denton, Tx. on Nov. 26  after he allegedly yelled at a tow truck driver during an attempted repossession of his vehicle. The man eventually punched the driver and shattered a window, according to a police report. 

The tow truck driver originally called police to report the 18-year-old had assaulted him and was threatening to bust out his windows, updating officers while they were on the way that the man had followed through on the threat. 

Officers spoke to both men involved and a witness, learning the tow truck driver had begun to lift the man’s vehicle off the ground during a repossession when he started to yell at the driver. 

The man told the driver to put the car down and a verbal altercation started, during which he punched the driver twice, the report states. The man then allegedly pulled out a wooden mallet, threatening to hit the driver with it and bust out the windows of his truck, at which point he got into his truck and called police. While he was on the call, the man allegedly threw the mallet, breaking the back window of the truck and causing glass shards to hit the driver’s head. 

The driver had no serious injuries and police determined all three parties — both men and a witness — had the same account of the incident. The 18-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. 

https://dentonrc.com/

