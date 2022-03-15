Deep Ravine Recovery 

Driver Health, Yes There Are Options



Brian J Riker It is no secret that many tow truck drivers live a busy life. Many of us often trade quality meal time for increased productivity, choosing to grab drive-thru fast food so we can get to the next call quicker. Over time this leads to a multitude of health issues including obesity, fatigue, joint and muscle degradation, high blood pressure and possibly even diabetes. Adding to the stress of failing health, a driver may find themselves no longer medically qualified to operate commercial vehicles and out of a job. What if I told you there was a better way? Well, there is, and you don’t even need to cut out fast food completely, join a gym or make major changes to your life to see progress. It is all about the little choices that together add up to significant change. I recently had the pleasure to sit down with Dr. Mark Manera, Founder of The Trucking Fitness Company. His team specializes in helping truck drivers of all specialties, including local vocational drivers like towers, improve their overall health, eat better and lose weight thru mild to moderate exercise. The core of his program revolves around the TruckFit mobile app and their online support community made up of current and former program participants that provide guidance and support as you walk through your own health journey. I am excited to say that I have signed up and begun using his program. I can’t wait to share my progress with you as a real-world example of the ups and downs of getting one’s health under control. Doctor Mark shared some very sobering statistics with me. According to him the average truck driver lives 16 years less than other people; 85% of all truck drivers are overweight; 1 in 7 truckers have type 2 diabetes and are more likely to have extended absence from work when injured. “This doesn’t have to be. With just some minor changes to your habits you can see major results,” Mark said, continuing “it isn’t about doing a complete 180 but rather making small adjustments over time. Cutting out sugary drinks and picking better options to eat, even when fast food is your only choice”. A few quick tips he shared with me include not drinking your calories, documenting what you eat with a notebook or a quick picture and portion control. “Instead of grabbing seconds of the mashed potatoes grab a second helping of green vegetables or for your snack perhaps have some beef or turkey jerky instead of a candy bar.” He then went on to talk about an early program participant than had been drinking 24 bottles of soda per day, yes 24 per day. He worked with him to reduce and substitute other beverages until that driver was no longer consuming any soda and the results were incredible. I realize not everyone has such extremes in their diet but how many of us make poor choices while we are in a rush on the road? How many of us fail to exercise beyond our normal work routines because we don’t have anyone pushing us? Diet alone is not enough, exercise in some form must also be included to see real results, and no, the exercise you get at work isn’t enough. You need to increase beyond your normal activity level to see any meaningful progress. With a program like TruckFIt, there is built-in accountability, support and more. All you have to do is open the app each morning and follow the instructions, make notes and message your trainer when you need help. Now, I am not selling or suggesting you pick this specific program, just letting you know I have found something that seems to be working for me personally. Really, I just want to make you stop and think about your own health and well-being for a moment. Perhaps it is time to look into options that fit your life so you can have a life to enjoy beyond work?

Rolled Speed Bumps for On-Scene Safety?

By Randall C. Resch Rolled speed bumps for the tow and recovery industry seem like a feasible equipment item to be used by tow operators at tow and recovery scenarios. But not so fast! Internet and product videos are quick to promote “An additional level of on-scene safety,” but don't mention important, behind the scenes considerations to suggest their use (by tow operators) may be illegal and potentially deadly. In a five o’clock news segment, one fire fighter commented, “I almost got hit by a vehicle working the truck’s pump handles.” The fire fighter’s comment suggested he was working the white-line side when he was nearly missed. Like fire fighters, some situations require towers to work near white-line traffic dangerously close to harm’s way. What’s the Purpose? Rolled speed bumps are a “temporary use product” similar to that of stop sticks deployed by law enforcement; application is very much the same. We all know what bad-guy motorists do when spike strips are deployed? They intentionally swerve to avoid running over them. Unless your state laws allow tow operators authorization to use rolled speed bumps, like anything else, it’s illegal to place anything in lanes where live traffic is moving at speed. A vehicle traveling 45-miles per hour is covering approximately 65-feet per second. That’s “Blink and you’ll miss it” fast. Accordingly, consider that a trophy race truck skips over bumpy roads by simply mashing the accelerator. I personally don’t know too many towers able to jump out of a speeding vehicle’s path. Let’s say a vehicle’s driver approaches at speed, sees the strip at the last minute and swerves to avoid striking an object in the roadway. If that vehicle overturns, ejects the motorist and they’re killed, the tower and company will be accountable. Don’t be fooled into thinking speed bumps are to be used at highway speeds. One fire captain mentioned that rolled speed bumps are “used to control traffic where flow is diminished to one lane.” Per one manufacturer’s website, a disclaimer states: “These units are not meant to be left unattended and are designed to help protect workers and pedestrians in reduced speed areas (15-45 mph). These products were not designed for use on high-speed roadways and are not meant to be deployed on a full-time basis.” Immediate Danger If the purpose of training acknowledges “lessons learned,” past fatality data identifies what industry hazards get tow operators killed. Dozens of police officers were killed deploying similar products only to be struck as pedestrians as they walked into live-lanes. Tigerford, South Carolina’s Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Russell Ledford, said, “There’s no coming back from a sixty mile-per hour impact.” I'm not sure rolled speed bumps are an effective answer especially when bump strips are used only once in a while and not regularly practiced. There’s clear evidence that one (hands-on) fire fighter in the video, couldn’t deploy the bump strip properly. Looking at them from a risk management standpoint, this item creates extremely hazardous conditions which could result in operator fatality. On the other hand, cones serve a far higher-level of visual warning and limit towers from walking in live lanes. For obvious reasons, I don’t recommend rolled speed bumps necessary or safe for this industry. Leave traffic control up to LE and the fire department. Because they’re not suitable to on-highway use, why not focus on quick clear hookup techniques instead necessary to decrease on-scene time? If a flatbed carrier can be loaded in seven to ten minutes, playing dodgeball with speeding cars shouldn’t be part of quick clear strategies.