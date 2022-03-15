Digital Edition
Lights on for Martinez
Tower parks his truck on a NY Parkway to bring attention to Move-Over Law.
Ramp Rollover Recovery
Recovery of a tractor filled with scrap metal on an off-ramp.
river Health, Yes There Are Options
Time to get back in shape.
Rockin’ Rotator
Blessed with three rotators, Sylverline shows off its colors and name.
Tool Mounting Brackets
Wide variety of brackets for mounting on your trucks.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 09 - March 15, 2022

Deep Ravine Recovery 

deepravine 8e8b6
By George L. Nitti 

In February of 2022, New England Truck Center, with two locations in Exeter and Concord N.H., got a call to recover a tractor-trailer that slid off a snowy and icy roadway and dropped onto its side in a ravine 20 ft. deep. Thankfully the driver only had minor injuries, but the tractor-trailer sustained more serious damage. 

Tow operators who responded included recovery manager Jesse Smith, along with DJ Lovett, Chris Williams, Patrick Hayward, and Luke Keniston. Units on scene included: 2021 NRC CSR85 rotator on Kenworth W990; 2021 NRC CSR50 rotator on Kenworth T880; a 2021 Western Star 4900EX low bed tractor; 2020 55-ton Talbert Bus Trailer; a 2012 International with a Mickey beverage body for incident support; 2022 Peterbilt 337 box truck for roadside repair.  

Smith said, “The biggest thing was working out how to get all the people and equipment down into the ravine safely. We couldn’t just walk down to it.” 

Against the roadside of the ravine, the snow had been thrown over the bank by the plow trucks so the recovery team used ladders, harnesses, and ropes to gain access to the casualty, and sent all of their equipment (fuel transfer pump, rigging, etc) down using a rotator.  

Smith said, “We had to load gear into bag dumpsters and send them to the guys working there.” 

Next was to rig the tractor with the NRC CSR85, pull it up from the ravine and put it on a low-bed trailer because it had three damaged axles. The 85 ton managed the lift with ease. 

“85 ton doesn’t have problems lifting much of anything,” said Smith. “We used it because it has a lot more boom and we needed the extra reach.”  

To recover the trailer, the team used both rotators, making sure to rig them on the bottom in order to get it away from the ravine wall. Although not particularly difficult to rig according to Smith because it was an empty trailer, at the back of the trailer, there was little dry land to stand on, as a small river was flowing under the unit. 

Smith said, “The base was vertical. We couldn’t even use ladders.” 

Tying into a harness mostly used for crane work, Smith was lowered by a winch cable. “It is not an everyday job,” he said. “It was fun.” He added, “I’ve had that harness in my wrecker for years, thinking that I might need it someday. When it actually came time to use it, I was like ‘Screw you guys, I’m going down myself.’” 

The trailer was lifted clear, uprighted in mid-air, and then set down between the two rotators. They removed one flat tire and towed the trailer back to their Concord facility. 

With plenty of debris spread around, the team cleaned up, loading pieces of the truck onto the bag that was initially sent down with the equipment.  Four hours later, their mission was accomplished. 

…................................. 

Formerly Al’s Automotive, New England Truck Center has been in the business of towing for over forty years with more than 30 trucks, including light to heavy-duty, low boy tractors and support incident units. Other services include an NRC dealership, truck building, and a body and repair shop.  



"Our Fallen Brother Will Never Be Forgotten"

Last weekend, there was a flag ceremony for Rob Thornton just before Rob was taken off of life support at Hackensack Hospital in N.J. Rob was clearing a scene on the busy roadway of Rt. 3 when another car barreled through the police closure.

TIW is saddened yet again to learn of the loss of one of our Brothers. We take this opportunity to publish the words from the pained members of Nick's Towing Service, in Memoriam.

"It is with a heavy heart we are informing you that, despite a mighty battle, our friend and towing brother, Rob Thornton has passed. Rob was 31 years old and joined Nick’s Towing Service approximately one year ago. He was a quiet young man who easily and quickly became part of the fabric of the NTS crew. He was laid back, friendly, and a genuinely nice human being. He enjoyed his work and did it well. Rob was someone who clearly believed in service to his community as evidenced by his choice of career, work as a volunteer EMT with the Moonachie First Aid Squad, and even in death as an organ donor.  

The Nick’s Towing Service family is devastated by this senseless and horrific tragedy. Rob was our brother in towing, dear friend, and co-worker. He will never be forgotten. RIP Rob, we’ll pull the chains from here. 

We will update you with information on the Tow Truck Procession and Memorial Service as soon as details are confirmed by Rob's Grandmother."



Robert Thornton

TOWERS HAVE A NEW FRIEND IN WASHINGTON D.C.
By Don Lomax
March 09 - March 15, 2022
Ross Booker

Tow Operators Organize Tribute to Fallen Tower 

Several tow operators from around Champaigne, Ill. organized a tribute on 3/6 for Ross Booker, a 20-year-old tower who was struck by a 16-year-old driver while cleaning debris from a roadway on 3/5. The driver was cited for failure to slow down/move under Scott’s Law. 

Towers, along with police and fire workers, showed up in the pouring rain at Tatman’s Towing, where Booker worked, with their lights on. 

One tower said, “You always hear about it happening everywhere else. But it really hits close when you’ve worked scenes with someone.” 

Another tower commented, “Words can’t describe how people feel about it, because it’s a death... Especially in your community.” 

Source

March 09 - March 15, 2022
The fire at Integrity Towing in upstate N.Y.

Fire at Integrity Towing in Upstate N.Y. 

Integrity Towing of Beekmantown, N.Y., was subject to a massive fire on Sunday, 2/27, around 3 p.m., as multiple fire departments showed up to battle the blaze.  The cause has yet to be determined.

Flames erupted from the roof and side of the building as firefighters worked to put it out through the evening hours, snarling traffic along the state highway. A charred shell of the large three-bay garage still stood at nightfall but the blackened interior showed signs of a roof collapse and widespread damage with debris covering what still remained inside. 

Crews remained at the site at 7:30 p.m. when the state highway was reopened for travel. A fire department company offered sympathy to the Racine family: 

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dan and the entire Integrity team. They have done a lot over the years for many area departments. Whether providing a free tow to a fire truck in need, doing our chassis service on your trucks and always doing what they can to fit our trucks into their busy schedule. We hope for a speedy rebuild.” 

Source

 

Flag Ceremony for Tower

robthornton 61377
Tower and First Responder Rob Thornton will be taken off life support, Sunday, Feb. 27., following a flag-raising ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. outside of Hackensack Hospital. 

Thornton was clearing an accident scene for Nick’s Towing Service on Rt. 3 in Rutherford, N.J. on Feb. 13 when a three-vehicle crash occurred behind the police closure, according Rutherford police chief, John Russo. “One vehicle hit another, spinning it out,” the chief said. 

The first vehicle then barreled "straight down the shoulder," nearly hitting several officers, as well as occupants from the first crash and marked police units, he said. It then struck the car that Thornton was working on. 

Officers freed him from under the vehicle and rendered aid before Thornton was taken to Hackensack Hospital, where he remained in the Intensive Care Unit. 

A member of multiple "families," Thornton is well-known among North Jersey police, firefighters and EMS workers. 

Family members of Robert Thornton, 31, said there will be no limit on the number of attendees during the ceremony outside the front of Hackensack University Medical Center.  

Anyone who wants to say something in his honor will be welcome, they said. 

Source

Driver Frustrated Over Unfair Tow Bill 

According to Michigan Police, seemingly unscrupulous tow bills are not illegal, unless the tow company was called in by police. 

One case involved a recent pile-up, where stranded driver Kellie Rockwell received a bill for $9000 from 10G Towing and Recovery, the company that recovered her car.  

"It makes me frustrated, because how as a civilian do we feel protected from people like this?" said Rockwell. 

“The tow driver just walked up to our car, asked if we wanted him to get us out and we said yes because we assumed they were with the police,” Rockwell said. 

She would later learn that police did not call the company. 

Lawyer Steve Lehto, who specializes in consumer protection, says the state’s high court struck down a law that made it illegal to charge a price grossly in excess of the value of a good or service, like the $9,000 bill that 10G gave Kellie for one towing job.

"I’m not happy with the fact that we don’t have a law to protect us and I’m going to hopefully get people to join me to push that we get that law back," Rockwell said. 

Eventually Rockwell got her car back, after her insurance company negotiated the $9000 bill down to $2500. 

Source

Vigil for Washington State Tower 

Towers gathered for a vigil to remember Joe Masterson, who died after being struck by a Fed-Ex truck on I-5 in Washington on 2/15. Masterson was in the process of towing a box truck on the freeway when he was hit by the driver, who was suspected of being under the influence and arrested by authorities. 

John Lux, a tow truck operator of 15 years and owner of Shannon Towing Inc. in Lynnwood, Wash., said he knew Masterson, and wanted to help remember his life. 

"When you're able to meet somebody and remember them, that's what kind of person Joe was. He would always help people out," Lux said. 

Lux and other tow operators gathered at a parking lot in Lynwood to light up their trucks to show support of Masterson's life and work. 

Masterson's co-workers said his death was a reminder as to why drivers need to move over and were advocating for blue lights in addition to red flashers while on the job.

Washington legislation is pending to allow tow truck operators to use not only red lights but rear-facing blue lights to increase visibility when they are pulled over. 
  
"We had two tow truck operators killed in the line of duty in Cowlitz County last year alone," Rep. Ed Orcutt (R-Kalama) said in a House Transportation Committee hearing earlier this month. 

Source

 

Trucks Towed in Ottawa 

Under the authority of the Emergencies Act that was invoked by the Canadian government, police in Ottawa mobilized on Friday, 2/18, cracking-down on protesters and truckers. At least 100 people had been arrested and nearly two dozen vehicles had been towed, including all of those blocking one of the city's major streets, authorities said.  

Tow truck operators — wearing neon-green ski masks, with their companies' decals taped over on their trucks to conceal their identities — arrived under police escort and started removing the hundreds of big rigs, campers and other vehicles parked shoulder-to-shoulder near Parliament. Approximately a dozen tow companies were reported to have participated.

The emergency act enabled law enforcement authorities to compel tow truck companies to assist. Ottawa police said earlier that they couldn't find tow truck drivers willing to help because they either sympathized with the movement or feared retaliation. 

Source

 

WEBFLEET Adds Maps to App

Webfleet Solutions, a telematics solutions provider, has partnered with TomTom, the mapmaker and location technology specialist, to launch the WEBFLEET Work App and TomTom Go Fleet App into the market.  

WEBFLEET Work App gives fleet managers and their drivers access to a wide range of workforce management features without the need for any additional hardware. This includes locating vehicles, logging working times, registering drivers, setting trip modes, managing orders and schedules and staying in touch with the back office via two-way communication.    

TomTom GO Fleet application is seamlessly integrated, allowing drivers to always have the most up-to-date maps with traffic and navigation at their fingertips in a single location. They can automatically start their route to their order destination conveniently from the Work App, and fleet managers benefit from real-time visibility of the current ETA and destination. 

Paul Verheijen, Vice President of Product Management at Bridgestone Mobility Solutions commented: “WEBFLEET Work App is the perfect solution for businesses and drivers who want to leverage their existing mobile devices to effectively manage day-to-day tasks. Setup and onboarding are quick and easy, allowing great flexibility with an intuitive user interface, making it a perfect combination with the TomTom GO Fleet app. Together we can offer even greater value to our to our customers providing an integrated solution.” 

March 09 - March 15, 2022

Ramp Rollover Recovery

sterry5 14551

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On Oct. 25, Sterry Street Towing was called out for a tractor-trailer rolled over on a bridge ramp. Heavy operator Andrew White explained, “We were called by the Rhode Island State Police for a tractor-trailer unit loaded with scrap metal that had rolled over and was blocking the road. They requested immediate response.”

Sterry Street sent out operators Andrew White and Fred Deluca. They responded with two rotators, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1075 75-ton and 2021 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1075 75-ton.

Sterry Street had also sent out operator Pete Cloutier in a 2019 Freightliner M2 with a Miller 16 series flatbed. Company owner Jamie Turmel responded in his 2021 Peterbilt 567 with a 20 Kalyn Siebert Versamaxx Extendable trailer. Jamie was also on scene as a supervisor.

Once on scene, the crew found the unit had rolled over onto the jersey barrier. “The tandems on the trailer broke off during the roll spilling some of the contents into a construction zone,” informed Andrew.

The tandems were loaded on the 16 series flatbed and removed. Then Andrew and Fred positioned the two Century 75-ton rotators: one at the front of the casualty, and the other backed to the rear. They rigged the casualty between the two rotators. Working in tandem, they lifted the trailer up to finish emptying it out.

Once the trailer was emptied of the scrap metal it was loaded onto the 20 Kalyn Siebert Versamaxx Extendable trailer for transport to Sterry Street’s yard. “The tractor was also towed back to our yard for a DOT inspection,” said Andrew.

__________________________________________

Sterry Street Towing, one of R.I.’s largest towing and recovery companies, was started in 1980 by John Martins with only one truck. As the founder, owner and CEO, John slowly grew the towing business by adding 2-3 trucks every year. He named the company after the street where he got his start in Pawtucket, R.I. Along with Sterry St. Towing, John was also the owner and founder of East Coast Collision Center, Courtesy Auto Group and an owner of the Checker Club. John passed away in Sept 2015 due to complications from injuries he sustained in a bad trucking accident. His son Jamie Turmel took over ownership of the family business and continues the same strong work ethic he learned from his dad.

Early Winter Winching

earlywinterwinching 3c4fa
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

In Wyoming, winter has arrived early and Norberg’s Towing is busy playing in the snow, once again. On Oct 12, 2021 at about 3 p.m. Norberg’s received a call from the Wyoming Highway Patrol to respond immediately to a multi-vehicle mess.

The Norberg brothers headed out with Big Orange and the Eagle. Sheridan Jr. responded in Big Orange, their 1983 Pete with a 750 Holmes built by Moeller Brothers out in San Francisco in the 70s. Shawn was in their Eagle truck, a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. The Eagle has a factory double frame and is powered by a C12 engine mated to an 8LL trans. It has 46,000-pound rear ends with full lockers on walking beam suspension and an 18,000-pound steer axle.

Sheridan explained, “It was snowing really badly with limited visibility and I couldn't see the road. The snow was very wet and the roads were iced over. So I crept along doing only 1.7-miles an hour.”

Shawn informed, “This was about 35 miles from our shop. Construction signs were setup directing traffic into a single lane, but folks don’t follow directions and with the icy roads and white out conditions it became a mess. Wet snow from 6-inches to a foot in some places. There were four different pileups with at least ten trucks. We had limited time to open the road. Every tow company in the area was out there. There was traffic backed up from east of Rock Springs for a five-mile stretch. Highway Patrol sent me to the back of the crash. I had to work my way forward. The view in my driver's side mirror shows the line of traffic and the icy roads.”

When the brothers arrived on the scene they got busy winching a few different trucks. Sheridan winched his out with Big Orange. He got it back on the roadway and able to drive on its way. Shawn stated, “The nose and front-end of the semi I pulled out with the Eagle was badly damaged, so I hauled it into our yard. With the weather, road conditions and distance, we started at 3 p.m. and didn’t get back till around midnight.When I finally was able to reach Shawn, he was out hunting with his family a few days later. He had shot a big elk when I called him. Good winching and good hunting.”

Shawn Michael Norberg and his older brother Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr., manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyoming, the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967. They both grew up in the business and the whole family - their mother, brothers, uncles, sons, cousins, from the oldest to the youngest member, Shawn’s little daughter Billie - are fully involved in the business. The Norberg family has handled every kind of situation from winch-outs to extreme recoveries in the rough Wyoming terrain.

Editor's Note: This story appeared in TIW on October 20, 2021 

March 09 - March 15, 2022

Driver Health, Yes There Are Options 

unnamed 9cb3b

Brian J Riker 

It is no secret that many tow truck drivers live a busy life. Many of us often trade quality meal time for increased productivity, choosing to grab drive-thru fast food so we can get to the next call quicker. Over time this leads to a multitude of health issues including obesity, fatigue, joint and muscle degradation, high blood pressure and possibly even diabetes. Adding to the stress of failing health, a driver may find themselves no longer medically qualified to operate commercial vehicles and out of a job. 

What if I told you there was a better way? Well, there is, and you don’t even need to cut out fast food completely, join a gym or make major changes to your life to see progress. It is all about the little choices that together add up to significant change. 

I recently had the pleasure to sit down with Dr. Mark Manera, Founder of The Trucking Fitness Company. His team specializes in helping truck drivers of all specialties, including local vocational drivers like towers, improve their overall health, eat better and lose weight thru mild to moderate exercise. 

The core of his program revolves around the TruckFit mobile app and their online support community made up of current and former program participants that provide guidance and support as you walk through your own health journey. I am excited to say that I have signed up and begun using his program. I can’t wait to share my progress with you as a real-world example of the ups and downs of getting one’s health under control. 

Doctor Mark shared some very sobering statistics with me. According to him the average truck driver lives 16 years less than other people; 85% of all truck drivers are overweight; 1 in 7 truckers have type 2 diabetes and are more likely to have extended absence from work when injured. “This doesn’t have to be. With just some minor changes to your habits you can see major results,” Mark said, continuing “it isn’t about doing a complete 180 but rather making small adjustments over time. Cutting out sugary drinks and picking better options to eat, even when fast food is your only choice”. 

A few quick tips he shared with me include not drinking your calories, documenting what you eat with a notebook or a quick picture and portion control. “Instead of grabbing seconds of the mashed potatoes grab a second helping of green vegetables or for your snack perhaps have some beef or turkey jerky instead of a candy bar.” He then went on to talk about an early program participant than had been drinking 24 bottles of soda per day, yes 24 per day. He worked with him to reduce and substitute other beverages until that driver was no longer consuming any soda and the results were incredible. 

I realize not everyone has such extremes in their diet but how many of us make poor choices while we are in a rush on the road? How many of us fail to exercise beyond our normal work routines because we don’t have anyone pushing us? Diet alone is not enough, exercise in some form must also be included to see real results, and no, the exercise you get at work isn’t enough. You need to increase beyond your normal activity level to see any meaningful progress. 

With a program like TruckFIt, there is built-in accountability, support and more. All you have to do is open the app each morning and follow the instructions, make notes and message your trainer when you need help. Now, I am not selling or suggesting you pick this specific program, just letting you know I have found something that seems to be working for me personally. 

Really, I just want to make you stop and think about your own health and well-being for a moment. Perhaps it is time to look into options that fit your life so you can have a life to enjoy beyond work? 

Rolled Speed Bumps for On-Scene Safety? 

Rolled Speed Bumps PIC small 36da7
By Randall C. Resch               

Rolled speed bumps for the tow and recovery industry seem like a feasible equipment item to be used by tow operators at tow and recovery scenarios. But not so fast! Internet and product videos are quick to promote “An additional level of on-scene safety,” but don't mention important, behind the scenes considerations to suggest their use (by tow operators) may be illegal and potentially deadly.    

In a five o’clock news segment, one fire fighter commented, “I almost got hit by a vehicle working the truck’s pump handles.” The fire fighter’s comment suggested he was working the white-line side when he was nearly missed. Like fire fighters, some situations require towers to work near white-line traffic dangerously close to harm’s way.   

What’s the Purpose? 

Rolled speed bumps are a “temporary use product” similar to that of stop sticks deployed by law enforcement; application is very much the same. We all know what bad-guy motorists do when spike strips are deployed? They intentionally swerve to avoid running over them.  

Unless your state laws allow tow operators authorization to use rolled speed bumps, like anything else, it’s illegal to place anything in lanes where live traffic is moving at speed. 

A vehicle traveling 45-miles per hour is covering approximately 65-feet per second. That’s “Blink and you’ll miss it” fast. Accordingly, consider that a trophy race truck skips over bumpy roads by simply mashing the accelerator. I personally don’t know too many towers able to jump out of a speeding vehicle’s path. 

Let’s say a vehicle’s driver approaches at speed, sees the strip at the last minute and swerves to avoid striking an object in the roadway. If that vehicle overturns, ejects the motorist and they’re killed, the tower and company will be accountable. 

Don’t be fooled into thinking speed bumps are to be used at highway speeds. One fire captain mentioned that rolled speed bumps are “used to control traffic where flow is diminished to one lane.”   

Per one manufacturer’s website, a disclaimer states: “These units are not meant to be left unattended and are designed to help protect workers and pedestrians in reduced speed areas (15-45 mph). These products were not designed for use on high-speed roadways and are not meant to be deployed on a full-time basis.”  

Immediate Danger 

If the purpose of training acknowledges “lessons learned,” past fatality data identifies what industry hazards get tow operators killed. Dozens of police officers were killed deploying similar products only to be struck as pedestrians as they walked into live-lanes. Tigerford, South Carolina’s Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Russell Ledford, said, “There’s no coming back from a sixty mile-per hour impact.”  

I'm not sure rolled speed bumps are an effective answer especially when bump strips are used only once in a while and not regularly practiced. There’s clear evidence that one (hands-on) fire fighter in the video, couldn’t deploy the bump strip properly. Looking at them from a risk management standpoint, this item creates extremely hazardous conditions which could result in operator fatality.  

On the other hand, cones serve a far higher-level of visual warning and limit towers from walking in live lanes.   

For obvious reasons, I don’t recommend rolled speed bumps necessary or safe for this industry. Leave traffic control up to LE and the fire department.  

Because they’re not suitable to on-highway use, why not focus on quick clear hookup techniques instead necessary to decrease on-scene time? If a flatbed carrier can be loaded in seven to ten minutes, playing dodgeball with speeding cars shouldn’t be part of quick clear strategies.    

Combat Rising Costs with Driver Coaching

By Brian J Riker

With record setting weather disturbances, a worldwide supply chain disruption and increased regulation on the trucking industry, not to mention the ongoing crisis with Covid setting off inflationary pressures, we are facing uncertainty and adversity like never before. These circumstances surely have caused financial burdens and have led to rising costs. Now, more than ever, it is critical to learn to manage and control costs. Driver coaching is one way to achieve this goal.

Treating drivers with respect and not as a disposable commodity goes a long way in promoting motivation. An employee that feels a genuine appreciation for their contributions and knows their employer has their back will go above and beyond almost every single day, without asking.

I have worked harder for leaders that rewarded me with a simple “thank you” than I ever did when there was a “carrot” on a stick in the form of a short-term financial incentive. Cost savings could be significant when an employee is motivated to work, going the extra yard rather than calling in sick or going through the motions at work.

Treating drivers with respect also promotes driver retention. I don’t know about you, but I respond much more positively to a rational discussion, even when I’m wrong, than a yelling match. No one likes to be yelled at or told they are incompetent. What are the costs of losing a driver because they are disgruntled about the way they are treated?

For every new driver that comes aboard a tow company, there are costs, adding thousands of dollars. New drivers take time to be trained, up to six to eight weeks, and further cause a loss in productivity to the company during that period. Perhaps a driver would never have left if he or she were treated differently.

Good communication also helps. If we don’t talk to each other and explain what is going on, how will we ever know what is expected? In that light, I support GPS based telematics and dash cameras as coaching tools to notice and reward positive behavior as well as to make improvements upon a driver’s performance.

A fleet manager or tow boss can review a clip or other piece of data and discuss it with the employee. Instead of focusing on details of what they did wrong, the manager or boss can ask open ended questions. This approach creates conversation, not confrontation. So instead of stating “You were driving way too fast on Elm St,” ask “What’s the speed limit on Elm? I know that street is wide open but it is still a residential area. Did you notice any little kids or pets running around? They could have been hurt if something went wrong.”

Raj Bajaj, VP Webfleet Solutions International at Bridgestone Mobility Solution, said, “Use of in-cab driver coaching can help drivers correct or improve driving behaviors while in the moment so they can be empowered to improve their own driving skills. Having a clear picture of a driver’s performance also provides owner/operators with an opportunity to provide constructive feedback to drivers.”

Embedded coaching in a fleet management system also has its financial benefits. Says Bajaj, “More responsible driving helps towers lower fuel and maintenance costs as well as insurance premiums, reducing the total costs of vehicle ownership.”

Having a process in place to coach your drivers on a wide variety of behaviors to make them better drivers has a positive effect on cost savings. Drivers that are treated with respect and communicated, with compassion, about their strengths and weaknesses can help a tow company save money over time.

March 09 - March 15, 2022

Rockin' Rotator

marksylvercloseup 3fc53
By George L. Nitti

When Mark Sylver of Sylverline Towing, located in Temple Hills, M.D., broke off from the family business in 2013-14 to start his own company, he knew he wanted his trucks to be easily seen and read, rather than flashy or busy like some of his competition throughout the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area.

Today, Sylver’s intention can be found on his tow trucks, mostly heavy-duty, including 3 rotators. His latest purchase of a Kenworth 2021 T880 with a Century 1150 Rotator illustrates a powerful color schematic of orange and silver and a straight-forward, easy to read white lettering that pops against those two contrasting colors.

The unit’s eye-catching colors are its first striking feature.  “I went with orange because I didn’t want my company to be mistaken for anyone else,” Sylver said. Although not stated, the color silver, which covers the upper half of the unit, seems a play on the “Sylver” name – yet works perfectly as a contrasting color, when often, white or black, would be the go-to.

Along the side, written in large white letters, is the company name/logo - “Sylverline.” Sylver said, “My family’s business was M&N – the name Sylverline just clicked one day.”

The company, which specializes in heavy duty towing, particularly coach buses (“before they fell out of favor due to Covid”) perhaps connects to coachline. Adding to the name is a catchy winchline running through the logo bearing a hook.

Also prominently written on the side is an easy-to-read phone number. Sylver said, “If somebody is broken down, legally you can’t solicit, but if you drive by and they see your truck and phone number, they can call you. That happened last week. Somebody called me and said, ‘I saw you towing a bus. Can you come by and tow me.’”

On the back of the cab is a slogan Sylver picked up from his church: “Favor Ain’t Fair.” “If you have the favor of God, it ain’t fair. You just have it,” said Sylver. “And you can’t worry about what somebody else has, because they are in the favor of God.”

While Sylver points out that he has been favored with three rotators, he also points out that good service is a key to his success, which sometimes means saying no to jobs.

He said, “I can’t please everybody. There are other companies around me that promise a cheaper price but if you call them 4 hours later, they still haven’t come. When they call me, the job is handled. I can’t tow everybody, so I have to be the best at what I do.”

Classic Striping, Easy to Remember Name 

buds 9704d

By George L. Nitti

Bud Rodgers, owner of Bud’s Towing of Cortland, Ohio, knew he wanted to own his own business when he graduated from high school in 1977. At first, he didn’t have a direction in sight, but was hired by a towing service part-time, which became a full-time position. Two years later, Bud started his tow company and as they say, the rest is history. Today, his name is found on his business and stands out on all of his 12 trucks, in a gradient filled, yellow to orange lettering, easy to see against the white backdrop of his units. 

Bud credits his high school colors for the color schematic and said, “I think it’s a good color. It sticks out, it makes our drivers a lot safer because the orange reflects. You can never have enough lights and reflectors on trucks.” 

Three of Bud’s trucks won 1st place awards in three classes at the Wrecker Pageant at The Towman Games in Cleveland last year. Their Ford 2019 F550 in the car carrier class, their 2003 with a F650 Chevron bed in the medium duty class, and their Ford 2000 F350 in the light duty class. Bud credits his drivers for winning the competitions, noting how his drivers’ try to “out do each other” when customizing their trucks. 

Their graphics, done in-house, are slightly different from one another but distinct enough to mark the same brand. They suggest a classic look, partly a result of the racing stripes wrapped around the bottom of their trucks and the pin-striping on the front sides of the units. 

“I used to have a race car and just kept the stripes. Some trucks just have too much lettering on them. If you are going down the road you can’t make out what’s on them,” he said. “We try to keep it simple but something people will remember.” He added, “The stripes are for safety purposes. We want people to see us so we don’t get hit.” 

The unit’s simplicity is epitomized by the company name: Bud’s easy to remember, old-fashioned nick-name, written in a backward slanted font in large lettering. The name was thought out as marketing tool in order to get the business going right away.  

Bud said, “We went over a couple of names and we thought that being my name was ‘Bud,’ and ‘B’ was close to the top of the alphabet, that that would put us first in the phone book.” 

Finally, what sets each of the trucks apart are their names. Bud said, “Each truck has its own name. ‘Smoky,’ ‘Next Available,’ ‘Light Whitening,’ ‘Sleepless Nights....’” 

But always center stage, the company name is prominent, even on the front, where it is clearly marked on the front of the hood. 

Bud said, “When your name is on the front, they know who is coming. Its helps to identify you at the scene of the accident.” 

Reaching Out in All Directions 

sandovalsmaller d4d5c
By George L. Nitti 

A good idea sometimes originates with pen and paper, as one begins to put down ideas and add details to shape a vision.  

For family owned and operated Sandoval’s General Towing & Transport of Fontana, California, who began their tow journey in 2005 with one tow truck, the design and brand of what is now seen on all their tow trucks started with a simple sketch from pad and paper. 

According to Joseph Sandoval, son of company owner Eliseo Sandoval, “We wanted something that would catch other’s attention.” 

The next step was taking their design to a professional graphics company. After checking out the social media profile of Gator Graphics, a nearby company located in Ontario, California, they were hooked. Soon, their brand was born. 

Today, Sandoval’s prides itself on their unique graphic design. Their award-winning 2021 Peterbuilt 567 with a 50-ton wrecker made by Custom Built Manufacturing of Kane, Pennsylvania, won Best of Show in the American Towman Cup at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas, 2021. Sandoval said, “It took us two days of around the clock work, washing and fully polishing it. We were up til midnight the night before the show.” 

Their graphics come to life with 3 key elements: lines, colors and logo.  

With lines stretching out in all directions - of uneven lengths, shapes and thickness - some proportionally matched; others not, the design carries an abstract and modern quality, and yet is well balanced across the canvas of the wrecker. The lines are further accented with contrasting colors of charcoal gray, red and navy blue. 

The company logo is an embellishment on the family name, “Sandoval’s,” written with a curvature and distinct scripted font where it lays center stage on the custom-built body of the wrecker. Gradient colors from the lettering radiate and give further prominence to the design. 

The 567 Peterbuilt carries other features that enhance the overall effect of its graphics. Giving thanks to Vasquez Tow Truck Repair of San Bernardino, California, Sandoval points to the roomier cab, their wood flooring, sky light roofing, sound and camera system, additional lights and the under glow of the whole truck. 

The branding secure, the company exudes confidence in their workmanship, their dedication to service and the ability to handle any recovery and job that comes to them. 

Editor's note: For further insight into the company and more pictures, check out February 2022's "My Baby" feature story: "Pageant Prep: What Does it Take to Win a Trophy." To view online.

March 09 - March 15, 2022

Tool Mounting Brackets

toolmounts 65f29
Secure and organize your tools with mounting brackets! 

Having a tool mount to properly store your equipment is essential. Expensive tools need to be stored in the correct way to ensure longevity and decrease the risk of damage or injury. Performance Advantage Company (PAC) offers adjustable tool mounts for a more convenient way to store your products. When you go with an adjustable product, you give yourself more of an option for tools. Sticking with one sized-mounts can limit you from purchasing different-sized products to use it for. With an adjustable option, you’ll be able to customize the mount to the size you need it to be. 

To check out a catalogue of tool mounts and brackets designed for the towing industry, go to https://pactoolmounts.com/products/catalog-download/

EMSMobile Payment Processor

EMSmobile In Use 16x9 75d92
A payment processing system from Electronic Merchant Systems that allows you to turn your phone into a payment processing solution. EMSmobile is a simple, yet powerful mobile payment acceptance option for any business looking to get paid on the go. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices, offering a card reader that connects to your device via Bluetooth. With this solution, you can: 

Dip, tap, or swipe credit cards.  

Create itemized or simple transactions.  

Accept tips and manage cash payments. 

Track and control inventory. 

Allow multiple users at the same time. 

For more information: https://www.emscorporate.com/merchant-solutions/mobile-payment-processing 

Personal Protective Equipment Kit (PPE) 

aw ppe kit 1 67710

Keep essential PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) items within easy reach with this convenient kit from AW Direct. The handy, zippered bag contains a pair of disposable gloves, a disposable face mask and hand sanitizer for those occasions when precaution is desired. Whether it is back to work, back to school or shopping for groceries, this kit will increase the level of comfort and protection for yourself and others. 

Features 

Kit Includes: 

1 pair of disposable gloves 

1 disposable surgical face mask 

1 hand sanitizer packet (0.9g) 

Bag size: 4 x 6 

 For more information about this kit, https://zips.com/parts-detail/aw-direct-ppe-kit-aw-ppe-kit 

March 09 - March 15, 2022

March 09 - March 15, 2022
Key stats on repossession published by Experian.

2021 Repo Report Illuminates Key Stats

A 2021 Repo Report published by Experian, a credit reporting agency that notifies banks and financial institutions of individual credit worthiness, includes key repo stats such as the number of yearly repossessions (2.4 million), average daily repossessions (5418) and the most repossessed trucks (Ford F-150) and cars (Honda Civic) currently on the market.

Stats also include the 10 highest repossession rates in 2021. Nine states and DC are listed. Nevada is at the top of list.

10. Virginia
9. District of Columbia 
8. Georgia 
7. Oklahoma 
6. Texas 
5. Florida 
4. North Carolina 
3. New Mexico 
2. Arizona
1. Nevada 

According to the report, for every 2.4 cars sold, 1 existing vehicle on the road will be repossessed each year. 


Source

Repo Driver Shot in Ft. Worth

An unidentified tow truck driver was shot in Ft. Worth, Tx., during a vehicle repossession. After he was injured, he called 911 to report the crime, leading local police to hunt and chase the men who were wanted in connection.

Officer Daniel Segura said Fort Worth police spotted a vehicle on Interstate 20 believed to be related to the shooting. When officers tried to stop the driver, the driver refused to pull over and instead led police on a chase toward a nearby mall. It was there that three people got out of the vehicle near a Macy's department store while two others continued in the car through the parking lot.

The three occupants who got out near Macy's were immediately taken into police custody while authorities are still searching for the two men that fled in the vehicle.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/dozens-of-fort-worth-officers-search-hulen-mall-for-wanted-person/2843598/

Man Arrested for Assaulting Tower

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Denton, Tx. on Nov. 26  after he allegedly yelled at a tow truck driver during an attempted repossession of his vehicle. The man eventually punched the driver and shattered a window, according to a police report. 

The tow truck driver originally called police to report the 18-year-old had assaulted him and was threatening to bust out his windows, updating officers while they were on the way that the man had followed through on the threat. 

Officers spoke to both men involved and a witness, learning the tow truck driver had begun to lift the man’s vehicle off the ground during a repossession when he started to yell at the driver. 

The man told the driver to put the car down and a verbal altercation started, during which he punched the driver twice, the report states. The man then allegedly pulled out a wooden mallet, threatening to hit the driver with it and bust out the windows of his truck, at which point he got into his truck and called police. While he was on the call, the man allegedly threw the mallet, breaking the back window of the truck and causing glass shards to hit the driver’s head. 

The driver had no serious injuries and police determined all three parties — both men and a witness — had the same account of the incident. The 18-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. 

https://dentonrc.com/

Two Charged with Murder of Repo Man 

Two men have been arrested and charged with murdering a repossession driver in Oakland, Calif. during an attempted robbery last June, court records show. 

Aaron Hein and Marco Dragula have been charged with murder and attempted second-degree robbery in the June 14 killing of 43-year-old Tim Nielsen, who was on a repossession assignment. He was found dead about 4:13 a.m. inside his 2019 Ford F450 tow truck that had crashed into a building. 

Dragula, who had been charged with felony gun possession in two other cases, is charged with shooting into an occupied car and personally discharging the gun that killed Nielsen, an indication that police believe him to be the shooter. Hein is charged as a “major participant” to the homicide who acted “with reckless disregard for human life,” the criminal complaint says. 

Both men are in jail on no-bail holds, having been arrested Sept. 28, court records show. 

https://www.mercurynews.com/

