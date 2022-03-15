Deep Ravine Recovery
By George L. Nitti
In February of 2022, New England Truck Center, with two locations in Exeter and Concord N.H., got a call to recover a tractor-trailer that slid off a snowy and icy roadway and dropped onto its side in a ravine 20 ft. deep. Thankfully the driver only had minor injuries, but the tractor-trailer sustained more serious damage.
Tow operators who responded included recovery manager Jesse Smith, along with DJ Lovett, Chris Williams, Patrick Hayward, and Luke Keniston. Units on scene included: 2021 NRC CSR85 rotator on Kenworth W990; 2021 NRC CSR50 rotator on Kenworth T880; a 2021 Western Star 4900EX low bed tractor; 2020 55-ton Talbert Bus Trailer; a 2012 International with a Mickey beverage body for incident support; 2022 Peterbilt 337 box truck for roadside repair.
Smith said, “The biggest thing was working out how to get all the people and equipment down into the ravine safely. We couldn’t just walk down to it.”
Against the roadside of the ravine, the snow had been thrown over the bank by the plow trucks so the recovery team used ladders, harnesses, and ropes to gain access to the casualty, and sent all of their equipment (fuel transfer pump, rigging, etc) down using a rotator.
Smith said, “We had to load gear into bag dumpsters and send them to the guys working there.”
Next was to rig the tractor with the NRC CSR85, pull it up from the ravine and put it on a low-bed trailer because it had three damaged axles. The 85 ton managed the lift with ease.
“85 ton doesn’t have problems lifting much of anything,” said Smith. “We used it because it has a lot more boom and we needed the extra reach.”
To recover the trailer, the team used both rotators, making sure to rig them on the bottom in order to get it away from the ravine wall. Although not particularly difficult to rig according to Smith because it was an empty trailer, at the back of the trailer, there was little dry land to stand on, as a small river was flowing under the unit.
Smith said, “The base was vertical. We couldn’t even use ladders.”
Tying into a harness mostly used for crane work, Smith was lowered by a winch cable. “It is not an everyday job,” he said. “It was fun.” He added, “I’ve had that harness in my wrecker for years, thinking that I might need it someday. When it actually came time to use it, I was like ‘Screw you guys, I’m going down myself.’”
The trailer was lifted clear, uprighted in mid-air, and then set down between the two rotators. They removed one flat tire and towed the trailer back to their Concord facility.
With plenty of debris spread around, the team cleaned up, loading pieces of the truck onto the bag that was initially sent down with the equipment. Four hours later, their mission was accomplished.
Formerly Al’s Automotive, New England Truck Center has been in the business of towing for over forty years with more than 30 trucks, including light to heavy-duty, low boy tractors and support incident units. Other services include an NRC dealership, truck building, and a body and repair shop.
