Dump Truck Diving off the Keyes

Insurance - Should You Modify Your Coverages? By Brian J Riker As your equipment ages it may be tempting to save money by reducing your insurance coverages, especially physical damage. Equipment that is financed usually must have coverage for loss against fire, theft or other damages that result from anything that is not otherwise covered by public liability or cargo/on-hook coverages. With older, paid for equipment, it is tempting to skip this extra expense and self-insure against any loss that may occur. Here’s why that may not be a good idea. Should you be involved in a crash, even one that isn’t your fault, and the other party is underinsured, or worse yet, not insured at all, your insurance may not pay for the loss to your truck or equipment. They would likely pay for physical injury to your driver and any damage you caused and were liable for, but without physical damage (comp and collision in the non-commercial auto world) the loss to your truck is not a liability you have to anyone but yourself so they will exclude paying. Same holds true should your truck spontaneously erupt in fire; a severe weather event comes through and damages it or even if some degenerate decides to vandalize it. Again, because your public liability and/or other general liability policies only cover your liabilities to others, you would be left holding the bag for the loss to your equipment. Given the current state of the used truck market with class 8 tractors selling at auction up to 67% higher than last year, and specialty trucks, like wreckers and carriers hard to find at the moment, you could end up unable to source, or afford, a replacement truck. Combine this with the extended wait times for new trucks, and you may even lose a significant portion of your work volume due to an inability to properly service your customers. Ask yourself, is the small reduction in premium worth the risk I am taking on? Usually, the answer is no! While on the topic of physical damage and used truck prices now is a good time to remind tow bosses to review their declared value and other policy limits with their insurance agent. It is very important to keep your insurance agent in the loop when you make modifications or other changes to your equipment that increases its value otherwise you could end up without enough of a settlement to replace your damaged truck and equipment. It is also important to check on what contents may be included or excluded as not all policies will cover the tools and other equipment in the truck unless you have specific coverage for such. It is also important to note that most policies calculate property values on the lower of actual cash value or declared value which means if you don’t properly adjust your declared value often enough you may just get the declared value even though current market conditions have the ACV much higher. Likewise in a depressed market, you likely will not get your declared value when the ACV is lower than what you have declared. If you are unsure about how your policy works, please check with your insurance agent for clarification. Insurance is not something you only need to think about once a year when renewal time comes around. As the market and economy changes and your business evolves, you should review your policies to make sure you are properly covered. I suggest doing this every six months or before you make a large purchase or major change to your operation. While you are reviewing your policies, it is a good idea to see how they interact with each other in the event of a large or catastrophic loss, meaning what policy is paying first and what policies may have co-insurance exclusions or limitations you may not be expecting.

U-Turns by Tow Trucks are Risky Business By Randall C. Resch In October 2019, a Missouri tow truck allegedly made a “sudden and illegal U-turn,” crossing multiple lanes and across the path of an approaching motorcyclist. The news reported the motorcyclist was dragged more than one-hundred feet before his body was run over. In August 2020, a Washington state tow truck was allegedly making an illegal U-turn from a highway’s shoulder when it was T-boned by a semi-truck and trailer. Sadly, the tow operator was killed, yet luckily, two passengers survived. The news is full of fatal incidents where tow trucks were at-fault making illegal U-turn’s and causing the deaths of motorcyclists, motorist’s in-traffic and towers. Although making U-turn’s may be necessary to work recoveries, even under the best circumstances, U-turning movements could result in deadly crashes, especially at night. Only under direct supervision and authorization by law enforcement should U-Turn’s be attempted. Are You Authorized? If you follow tow forums, there’s huge banter about whether or not tow trucks are first responders? Not every state recognizes tow trucks as “authorized first responders” based on wording of state laws, authorized emergency lighting, and required training required of first responders. As it regards U-turns, some highways have strategically situated “emergency openings” in center medians where long-stretches of rural highway exist. By legal definition in your state, are you authorized to use median openings? In locations where tow trucks aren’t considered first responders, tow trucks aren’t authorized to make U-turns in these locations. As a means to keep the motoring public from routinely making U-turns from center-medians, openings typically have posted signage indicating "For emergency vehicle use only" where the motoring public and tow trucks may not qualify. In January 2014, a fatal collision occurred near Hawaii’s famous Nuʻuanu Pali Tunnel. A flatbed carrier operator allegedly slowed to make a U-turn at an opening in the highways center-median. As the operator awaited approaching traffic to clear, a Toyota Matrix impacted the carrier’s tailboard and killed the driver and injured a female passenger. The tow operator was determined at-fault and charged with negligent homicide. Conflicting reports stated that it’s legal to use the opening for U-turns. Where authorized, there may be direct guidelines or law to indicate highway specific protocol. In California, Vehicle Code Section 21719 allows tow trucks to use shoulders and median openings, but only under specific criteria that includes approval by law enforcement. In Illinois, the highway authority’s policy for tow and service operators, Section H. Subsection 5 (a) states, “No Operator shall make a U-turn on the Tollway to hook to the front/rear of a vehicle without Tollway personnel first taking the appropriate safety steps to allow such a maneuver.” Million Dollar Settlements In Georgia, a tow truck reportedly attempted an illegal U-turn between concrete bridge pillars. Because the tow truck couldn’t turn quickly enough, an approaching vehicle impacted the tow truck causing the vehicle to overturn. The injured motorist was critically injured and sued the tow company, which resulted in a high-dollar award. When tow trucks are involved in U-turn crashes, the investigations include additional charges levied against its driver and the company and range from equipment violations, lack of insurance, registration, permitting, or other associated factors that created or caused injuries or wrongful death. If a tower’s negligent actions caused injuries or death, both the operator and company ownership are accountable. If you’re state doesn’t recognize tow trucks as emergency vehicles, you may be prohibited from making U-turn’s between median openings and roadside shoulders; rules vary by state. My best recommendation is to drive to the next off and on-ramps and loop around safely. Never attempt U-turns from any highway or roadway shoulder as a means to gain a few seconds of time. The risks are simply too great.