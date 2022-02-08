Digital Edition
Detroit Councilman Sentenced for Bribery
2 Year Sentence for Andre Spivey for bribery connected to tow contracts.
Dump Truck Diving in the Keyes
A blown tire hurdles a dump truck into the sea, hastening the Florida Keyes oldest tow company to the rescue.
U-Turns by Tow Companies are Risky Business
Employing U-Turns come with risks. Randall Resch gives the stark details.
A Star that Stands Out
Campeaux Towing of Louisiana keeps growing and shining bright. Their trucks tell you so!
EMSMobile
Looking to get paid on the go? Here’s a payment processing system to do just that.
See where towers stand on vaccines in this week's poll
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing February 02 - February 08, 2022

Dump Truck Diving off the Keyes

water1 586a0
By George L. Nitti

Arnold’s Towing, the longest running tow company in the Florida Keyes, 45 years family owned and operated, is no stranger to water recoveries, often retrieving boats from the water. But in August, a dump truck, loaded with large rocks, blew a passenger front tire, yanking the wheel out of the driver’s hand and sending it over a guardrail and into the sea. Unfortunately, the driver didn’t make it, drowning.

“We had six guys on it. Three in the water and three on land,” according to owner and supervisor, Ricky Arnold, Jr. The units involved included a 2016 Kenworth T800 with Century 1150R, 2019 Kenworth T370 with Vulcan V30, 2008 Freightliner with Century 1130, and a 2013 Volvo VNL64T with 53’ Landoll. The operators on scene were Ricky Arnold, Jr., Vic Prohorovskis, Chase Arnold, and Thomas Borrego.

Several technical challenges ensued. One was hooking up under water. 

Arnold said, “Snatch blocks, chains and cables are heavy and must be hooked precisely or the recovery will not be successful.” In addition, rocks were jammed up into the motor, frame and transmission, making the hook up more difficult. Add to the burden of transporting hooks and chains in water.  “It was a mess,” said Arnold.

The rotator would then be used to winch up the dump truck while they ran two snatch blocks off the cables, running the end of each line off two trucks, a medium duty and a 15/30. Arnold said, “As I tried to pull, there was a ledge of rocks and it kept getting stuck, so I was walking my truck back and had to tie off the other trucks.”

The Department of Transportation notified Arnold that they did not want them to cut the remaining guard rail, thus requiring the tow company to lift the loaded dump truck that was on its side in the water up and over the guard rail. Arnold used his rotator as the low boy was slid under it upon its descent over the rail.

Once recovered, the dump truck would be over height on the landoll to transport to their facility.  Arnold said, “The dump truck had to be positioned on its side for a 60 mile transport to our facility.  Once it was at our facility, it had to be rehung, uprighted, and set on its wheels.

All in all, a 20+ hour recovery. Parting words of advice from Arnold: “Make sure you check your front tires.”



Survey Reports Improved Business Conditions for Tow Providers 

Results from a nationwide survey of 582 towing and roadside providers indicates that tow providers are feeling the effects of motorists returning to the roadways as public health measures have loosened, according to a survey released by Honk Technologies, a digital roadside assistance and vehicle transport platform company. 

More than 1 in 5 (22%) report having to turn down work, and the additional volume is driving almost half (46%) to consider buying new trucks and hiring additional employees. The survey also indicated that tow providers want towing and roadside jobs that are closer to their available operators and trucks. Prioritizing jobs based on location enables providers to accommodate more customers per day and improve truck efficiencies, reducing overhead costs. 

“These findings show that tow providers are responding to the return of demand for roadside assistance so they can accommodate the additional volume,” said Matt Bijur, Chief Operating Officer at HONK. “And beyond hiring additional staff and purchasing new trucks, efficiency is a big part of scaling up. Tow providers prefer to take the closest jobs because that creates quicker ETAs, happier customers, more jobs per truck per day, and lower overhead costs.” 
 



As more drivers enter the roadways due to further loosening of Covid restrictions, business conditions such as hiring and purchase of tow trucks have followed.

February 02 - February 08, 2022
American Towman Exposition 2021 Recap

Two Tow Truck Thefts in Indiana 

In southern Indiana, two tow trucks were stolen from two different tow companies. The first occurred at Workman’s Towing in New Albany, Ind. Security cameras captured someone walking up to the parked truck around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, jumping inside and driving away with the headlights off. 

Brianna Workman, whose family owns the tow company, said, “We've had to work extra hours to get things gone and moving and selling out of our shop so we can make up for it and buy a new truck.” 

The tow truck was one they had for four years, a 22 foot-long flatbed truck, which Workman estimates is valued at about $50,000. 

Workman is worried the truck will be used to tow and steal cars. 

“Things are going to start disappearing more often now that there's tow trucks — they can get two at a time,” said Workman. 

Workman said the keys were in the cab, but in a driver’s console. She said you do not need a commercial driver's license to drive one. 

Two hours later a truck was stolen just a few miles away in Clarksville from Butner Auto. 

https://www.wdrb.com/

February 02 - February 08, 2022
Webfleet's Tire Pressure Monitoring System provides driver safety by alerting the driver and fleet manager.

Webfleet Touts Technological Developments and Growth in 2021 

Webfleet Solutions launched a range of new products in 2021, as more customers embraced digitization and telematics, particularly since Covid 19, according to a survey conducted by the company. 

“Our specific growth in these segments shows that customers are looking to manage orders more effectively with the possibility of dynamic dispatch and management,” explains Taco van der Leij, Vice President of Webfleet Solutions Europe. 

The range of new products in 2021 include WEBFLEET Video, an integrated video telematics solution, that combines dashcam event footage with driving data to give users the full context of road incidents. The CAM 50 dashcam uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automatically identify risky behaviour and help avoid dangerous situations.  

Another solution is WEBFLEET Tire Monitoring System (TPMS). Developed jointly with Bridgestone, WEBFLEET TPMS continuously checks tyre pressure and temperature and alerts both the driver and the fleet manager in case of issues to help prevent accidents and costly downtime.  

Webfleet Solutions also introduced its next-generation PRO Driver Terminal with Google™ Services to improve workflow efficiency, enhance customer service and boost productivity for drivers and fleet operators. Furthermore, the partnership with project44, a supply chain visibility solutions provider, connected transport solutions and offered customers additional value in shipment visibility in an easy and compliant way. 

Sustainable solutions have been a focus for Webfleet Solutions in the past year.  

“In the last year, we have doubled our electric vehicle customer base,” says Van der Leij. “2022 will be a tipping point for EV adoption, with more EV models to choose from, improved charging infrastructure and tighter government regulations. The adoption of EV software solutions will, consequently, become increasingly important as fleets look for support in making the electric transition, developing fleet charging strategies and optimising EV operations.”

Tow Procession and Memorial for Alabama Tower Jonathan Neesmith

Dozens of tow trucks drivers came together in Mobile, Alabama with their trucks to remember Jonathan Neesmith of Semmes Towing. In mid-December, Neesmith was on the side of Interstate-65 helping a woman tow her car when he was hit by a distracted driver, losing his life. 

Jonathan's wife, Rebecca Neesmith, said about her husband: "He was a great man and would have given you the shirt off his back. And walked home without a shirt on."

Having utmost respect for the tow truck community, she added, "They have been amazing and great. Even if they don't know me, I know I can personally pick up the phone and call any one of these guys out here."

Like many of the processions across the country dedicated to the life of towers lost due to roadside fatality, this procession also was about bringing awareness to "Slow Down/Move Over," with towers expressing concern about drivers not slowing down.

Rodney Shrimpshrie, who was Jonathan's manager at Semmes Towing said, "They don't slow down. They don't pay us any attention but most of the time we are standing right on the side of the white line. All it takes is you to look down and swerve a little bit and we're hit."

Jersey Tower Pulls Man from Flaming Car 

As John Jay "JJ" Tashjian of Nick’s Towing Service was traveling northbound on the NJ Turnpike in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 23, 2022, he noticed a vehicle that crashed off the roadway. It came to rest in a tall grassy area approximately 50 feet into the meadows and started to burn. The first person on scene, Tashjian immediately contacted Nick's Towing dispatch, who in turn contacted NJ Turnpike Operations and informed them of the situation.  

Tashjian ran to the burning car and rescued the driver from the vehicle by pulling him out and getting him to safety and warmth inside his tow truck. Once they were clear of the vehicle, it became fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished and the owner of the vehicle was given assistance by the EMS, Nick's Towing team recovered the vehicle back onto the roadway, where it was safely loaded onto a flatbed and transported to Nick's Towing Service.  

"I couldn't be more proud of John Jay's efforts." remarked Nicholas F. Testa, owner. of Nick's. "He is a courageous young man. In this day and age when most people would simply drive by a scenario like this, he instead jumped into action and put himself in jeopardy to save another person.”  

Colorado Cracking Down on Nonconsensual Towing 

Two Colorado lawmakers, Rep. Edie Hooton, (D) Boulder and Rep. Naquetta Rick, (D) Aurora, plan to crack down on what they call "nonconsensual towing.” 

“I don’t deny that they are legitimate reasons for people to be towed, but there is a lot of towing that is occurring without documentation about why they’re being towed....,” said Hooton. 

"Many of my constituents have complained about predatory towing, cars being taken in the middle of the night, cars taken and they have to spend $300 to get in within 24 hours, cars being taken with items that they really need. We thought it would be time to tackle it," said Ricks. 

State law requires residential communities to draft contracts that specify when and why a company can tow a car, but legislators believe there are gaps allowing companies to take advantage. 

“One of the things in this bill is whether or not they can continue to patrol and patrol and kind of like they are circling looking for that opportunity to take the car. In talking with the tow companies, they’re saying the apartment complexes are giving them that right to patrol their parking lot. That is a place where we need to talk with property managers and see if that is indeed the case. If it is, it needs to be done in a better way because it seems like birds of prey just circling, waiting to catch somebody," said Ricks. 

"The Vehicle Owner's Bill of Rights" would require companies that are towing vehicles without the owner's consent to do the following: 

Charge the same fees for tows made without the owner's consent as the carrier charges for tows made with the owner's consent. These fees must be filed with the Public Utilities Commission and posted on site 

Give the owner or lienholder an itemized bill upon demand 

Before connecting to a vehicle, photographically document the vehicle's condition and the reason for the tow. Failure to document the vehicle's condition or the reason for the tow leads to a rebuttable presumption that any damages were caused by the carrier or that the tow was not authorized 

Upon demand of the vehicle's owner, retrieve the contents of the towed vehicle or allow the owner to retrieve the contents 

To remove a vehicle from private property, obtain authorization within the last 24 hours from the property owner, leaseholder, or common interest community 

Unless ordered by a police officer, not tow a vehicle from private property because the rear license plate shows the vehicle is expired 

Repeal the two-day waiting period for tow companies to notify the owner and lienholder of a vehicle that was towed without either the owner's or lienholder's consent. Instead requires notice within 10 days after the tow 

John Connolly, president of the Towing and Recovery Professionals of Colorado said, "The biggest problems in private property towing are not the towing industry itself, rather, the contracts the towing carriers are bound to."

https://www.koaa.com/

Proposed Legislation on Blue Lights in Washington State 

Two Washington State Representatives, Rep. Ed Orcutt (R) and Rep. Jeff Wilson (R) introduced a bill allowing tow truck drivers to use rear-facing blue lights along with the traditional red lights while at the scene of an accident. Last year, two tow truck drivers from their districts were killed while responding to crashes.  

Should the bill pass the House vote, another version of the bill will move on to the Senate for approval.  

Orcutt said, “I am trying to give drivers more warning and I think a blue light will do a good job. People know to slow down and pull over when they see those lights from law enforcement.” 

The bill passed through a public hearing on January 14 and was amended after taking into consideration the concern police officers have about causing confusion if tow trucks used the lights while driving to a scene of an accident instead of just at the response. 

https://www.kpvi.com/

Unlicensed Tow Owner Arrested 

A tow owner from Miami is facing charges for illegally operating a tow business without a license since August 2020, according to a police report. 

Carlo Guerrier, owner of A & G Towing, was arrested on January 12 on one count of grand theft and 246 counts each of towing without a license and towing manifest violation. 

The charges were touched off when a man complained to police that his car was towed for no reason. Upon further investigation of company records, necessary information was missing from towing records. 

The report said it wasn't until a man had his car towed in Miami Beach for no reason that investigators discovered the business was unlicensed, including the driver's name, the type of vehicle, and whether the driver had consented to the tow or not, the report said. 

The report said that out of "242 tows carried out by A&G Towing, 222 of them were found to be after the date of August 29, 2020, when Mr. Guerrier had no Miami-Dade County license and was not authorized to carry out the tows." 

Guerrier was arrested and booked into jail, where he was being held on $15,500 bond. 

https://www.nbcmiami.com

February 02 - February 08, 2022

Tractor-Trailer Takes Nosedive 

Screen Shot 2022 01 18 at 3.15.39 PM e4ea9
With a storm hitting N.C. on Sunday, Jan 16, 2022, and black ice creating slick roads, a tractor-trailer took a nosedive off a bridge, where it was dangling for 90 minutes. It was eventually delivered safely to the ground. 

At the scene was Lee's 24-Hour Towing who supplied three heavy-duty rotators. Lee's positioned one on the bridge to secure the top of the trailer, one on the ground to pull it and another to remove the cab from the guardrail. 

"What we had to do first was secure it and get it to where we could control it while we pulled it from under the bridge," Gardner said. The trailer was back in a horizontal position and towed away right around 9 p.m. 

The truck, owned by HAGOS Trucking LLC out of Texas, was contracted for Amazon deliveries and was headed to a warehouse Sunday around 5:30 p.m. when the driver lost control and slid off the bridge, plunging 22 feet from N.C. 147 onto 15-501. 

Joseph Gilliam, a driver passing by who witnessed the accident and captured video, said, "It was an explosion of cement and stuff. I seen him start to nosedive down. At first I didn't believe it. You think your mind's playing tricks on you. Like, no way that I just saw a semi nosedive off a bridge." 

The cab of the truck appeared to land upright, while the trailer was vertical, leaning from bridge to road. 

"I opened the door, and I asked the dude if he was OK," Gilliam said. "He was talking. He was alert." 

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where a spokesman for the company reported that he appears to have broken his back.  

Lee Gardner, owner of Lee's Towing, said that it was a lucky thing the trailer was empty. Had it been full, that weight likely would have crushed the cab when it fell. 

"It takes training. It takes practice. It takes working together," Gardner said of the team that performed the removal effort in biting cold. 

https://www.wral.com/

Double Dog Dare Recovery

Double Dog Dare Recovery TIW 9 ab70d

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

In Upper Macungie Township, PA, on a road that has a double dog leg turn (two - 90 degree turns), the driver, hauling approximately 42,000 pounds of a name brand soda, took the turn too fast, causing the semi-truck and trailer to roll over.  

After another tower had been on the job for more than 7 hours and was unable to upright the casualty, Hauser’s Truck Service was contacted by the Upper Macungie Police Department. 

Hauser’s dispatched their 1990 Peterbilt with Nomar HD wrecker, 1987 Mack 35-ton Challenger HD wrecker and a 1988 Ford LTL 45-ton Challenger HD wrecker. They also brought out their recovery trailer with the USA air cushion recovery system they wanted to use on this job. Owner Tim Hauser, along with operators Jake Schrawder, Tim Moser, Bill Hillenbrant, Brad Hauser, and Kevin Krase responded to the scene.  

Tim informed, “We determined the best way to approach this recovery would be to bag the trailer from the roof side and rig the trailer from the floor side to pull it up with the Mack and Ford heavy-duty wreckers. The Peterbilt heavy-duty wrecker was used to stabilize the tractor as the casualty was coming up to keep everything in line.” 

Jake rigged the job, in part using extra wide 18-inch recovery straps to lend additional support as the casualty came up. The side of the trailer had been compromised and they felt it best to bag it, utilizing seven air bags to cover the square footage of the 53-foot trailer. Tim explained, “We find seven works great so there's no chance that the rib line of the trailer walls open up or "unzip.” 

“After the truck was recovered, we allowed the original tower on the scene to tow the tractor away and they also transported the trailer,” stated Tim. “We came in to do a job and we weren't looking to ‘poke the other guy in the eye.’ We felt it was the neighborly thing to do to allow the original tower called out to take the casualty from the point we had recovered it.” 

The recovery was completed from beginning to end in approximately 90 minutes. It was a great example of how know-how and years of experience, paired with quality equipment, gets the job done. 

Warren, MI,
$175
(pop. 134,141)

Casselberry, FL
$375
(pop. 26,449)

Elkton, MD
$640
(pop. 15,579)

Loveland, CO
$250
(pop. 70,223)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
February 02 - February 08, 2022

Insurance - Should You Modify Your Coverages? 

By Brian J Riker 

As your equipment ages it may be tempting to save money by reducing your insurance coverages, especially physical damage. Equipment that is financed usually must have coverage for loss against fire, theft or other damages that result from anything that is not otherwise covered by public liability or cargo/on-hook coverages. With older, paid for equipment, it is tempting to skip this extra expense and self-insure against any loss that may occur. Here’s why that may not be a good idea.  

Should you be involved in a crash, even one that isn’t your fault, and the other party is underinsured, or worse yet, not insured at all, your insurance may not pay for the loss to your truck or equipment. They would likely pay for physical injury to your driver and any damage you caused and were liable for, but without physical damage (comp and collision in the non-commercial auto world) the loss to your truck is not a liability you have to anyone but yourself so they will exclude paying. 

Same holds true should your truck spontaneously erupt in fire; a severe weather event comes through and damages it or even if some degenerate decides to vandalize it. Again, because your public liability and/or other general liability policies only cover your liabilities to others, you would be left holding the bag for the loss to your equipment. 

Given the current state of the used truck market with class 8 tractors selling at auction up to 67% higher than last year, and specialty trucks, like wreckers and carriers hard to find at the moment, you could end up unable to source, or afford, a replacement truck. Combine this with the extended wait times for new trucks, and you may even lose a significant portion of your work volume due to an inability to properly service your customers. Ask yourself, is the small reduction in premium worth the risk I am taking on? Usually, the answer is no! 

While on the topic of physical damage and used truck prices now is a good time to remind tow bosses to review their declared value and other policy limits with their insurance agent. It is very important to keep your insurance agent in the loop when you make modifications or other changes to your equipment that increases its value otherwise you could end up without enough of a settlement to replace your damaged truck and equipment. It is also important to check on what contents may be included or excluded as not all policies will cover the tools and other equipment in the truck unless you have specific coverage for such. 

It is also important to note that most policies calculate property values on the lower of actual cash value or declared value which means if you don’t properly adjust your declared value often enough you may just get the declared value even though current market conditions have the ACV much higher. Likewise in a depressed market, you likely will not get your declared value when the ACV is lower than what you have declared. If you are unsure about how your policy works, please check with your insurance agent for clarification. 

Insurance is not something you only need to think about once a year when renewal time comes around. As the market and economy changes and your business evolves, you should review your policies to make sure you are properly covered. I suggest doing this every six months or before you make a large purchase or major change to your operation. While you are reviewing your policies, it is a good idea to see how they interact with each other in the event of a large or catastrophic loss, meaning what policy is paying first and what policies may have co-insurance exclusions or limitations you may not be expecting. 

U-Turns by Tow Trucks are Risky Business

U Turn Sign 55ebfBy Randall C. Resch

In October 2019, a Missouri tow truck allegedly made a “sudden and illegal U-turn,” crossing multiple lanes and across the path of an approaching motorcyclist. The news reported the motorcyclist was dragged more than one-hundred feet before his body was run over. In August 2020, a Washington state tow truck was allegedly making an illegal U-turn from a highway’s shoulder when it was T-boned by a semi-truck and trailer. Sadly, the tow operator was killed, yet luckily, two passengers survived.

The news is full of fatal incidents where tow trucks were at-fault making illegal U-turn’s and causing the deaths of motorcyclists, motorist’s in-traffic and towers. Although making U-turn’s may be necessary to work recoveries, even under the best circumstances, U-turning movements could result in deadly crashes, especially at night. Only under direct supervision and authorization by law enforcement should U-Turn’s be attempted.

Are You Authorized?

If you follow tow forums, there’s huge banter about whether or not tow trucks are first responders? Not every state recognizes tow trucks as “authorized first responders” based on wording of state laws, authorized emergency lighting, and required training required of first responders. As it regards U-turns, some highways have strategically situated “emergency openings” in center medians where long-stretches of rural highway exist. By legal definition in your state, are you authorized to use median openings?

In locations where tow trucks aren’t considered first responders, tow trucks aren’t authorized to make U-turns in these locations. As a means to keep the motoring public from routinely making U-turns from center-medians, openings typically have posted signage indicating "For emergency vehicle use only" where the motoring public and tow trucks may not qualify.

In January 2014, a fatal collision occurred near Hawaii’s famous Nuʻuanu Pali Tunnel. A flatbed carrier operator allegedly slowed to make a U-turn at an opening in the highways center-median. As the operator awaited approaching traffic to clear, a Toyota Matrix impacted the carrier’s tailboard and killed the driver and injured a female passenger. The tow operator was determined at-fault and charged with negligent homicide. Conflicting reports stated that it’s legal to use the opening for U-turns.

Where authorized, there may be direct guidelines or law to indicate highway specific protocol. In California, Vehicle Code Section 21719 allows tow trucks to use shoulders and median openings, but only under specific criteria that includes approval by law enforcement.

In Illinois, the highway authority’s policy for tow and service operators, Section H. Subsection 5 (a) states, “No Operator shall make a U-turn on the Tollway to hook to the front/rear of a vehicle without Tollway personnel first taking the appropriate safety steps to allow such a maneuver.”

Million Dollar Settlements

In Georgia, a tow truck reportedly attempted an illegal U-turn between concrete bridge pillars. Because the tow truck couldn’t turn quickly enough, an approaching vehicle impacted the tow truck causing the vehicle to overturn. The injured motorist was critically injured and sued the tow company, which resulted in a high-dollar award.

When tow trucks are involved in U-turn crashes, the investigations include additional charges levied against its driver and the company and range from equipment violations, lack of insurance, registration, permitting, or other associated factors that created or caused injuries or wrongful death. If a tower’s negligent actions caused injuries or death, both the operator and company ownership are accountable.

If you’re state doesn’t recognize tow trucks as emergency vehicles, you may be prohibited from making U-turn’s between median openings and roadside shoulders; rules vary by state.

My best recommendation is to drive to the next off and on-ramps and loop around safely. Never attempt U-turns from any highway or roadway shoulder as a means to gain a few seconds of time. The risks are simply too great.     

Business Licensing for Towing 

tow truck driving license 862x575 1 6963f
By Brian J Riker 

I am often asked what licensing or permits are required to open a towing company and my answer invariably is “It depends.” I am not trying to be deliberately obtuse or misleading but that is a loaded question because it varies depending on the type of towing you plan to do, where you will be performing those services and where your company is physically located. While I will try to be as specific as possible, this article is for general reference only and is not intended to be a complete licensing resource. Please check with your local and state officials to verify what is required to legally operate your specific company. 

Certificate of Occupancy – This is the permit from your city, county or other municipal government that says you can operate a commercial business on a specific piece of land or in a specific building. There may be special zoning, noise or other ordinances you must comply with to get the C.O. and it may need to be renewed if there is any change to your operation. Making sure you can get a C.O. is the first step in selecting a physical location once you have decided the general area you want to have your office and yard located in. 

Business or Occupational License – This is a common permit requirement in large cities and counties. Often tied into taxes or other revenue collection, this permit gives you the authority to operate a business within a specific geographic location. If you service multiple cities or towns, you may need a occupational license in multiple jurisdictions. These licenses usually renew annually. 

Sales or Use Tax – Many states require towers to collect sales tax on towing, storage, repair services performed or parts sold unless the customer is sales or use tax exempt. Some cities and counties also impose a local sales or use tax so be sure to check for all required licenses. While the tax collection license usually is valid for the life of the business, absent any ownership changes, returns must be filed quarterly in most states even when no tax was collected. 

Motor Carrier Authority – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration requires for-hire companies that engage in regulated interstate commerce to obtain operating authority. This is evidenced by the issuance of a MC number and a certificate of authority. While emergency towing of wrecked or disabled motor vehicles from the place they first became disabled is exempt from this requirement, secondary tows and other services performed by typical towing companies are not exempt therefore your company may be required to have interstate for-hire operating authority if you cross state lines or otherwise engage in interstate commerce with vehicles in excess of 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating. This authority is valid for the life of the business, absent any ownership changes or lapses in insurance coverage. 

Public Utility Commission - Several states also require their own intrastate operating authority. Like the Federal authority, most states have exemptions for emergency towing with some also only requiring authority for larger commercial trucks over 26,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating. These vary and may be required to be renewed at different intervals. Typically issued by the Public Utility Commission or similar Agency, these requirements may be met for out of state based towers by complying with the Unified Carrier Registration. 

US DOT Number – In addition to the MC number above, the FMCSA and many states also require operators of commercial vehicles to obtain and display a motor carrier identification number known as a US DOT number. This number requires filing of a bi-annual update to remain active and valid. 

Unified Carrier Registration – Any motor carrier that operates vehicles with a gross weight rating in excess of 10,000 pounds that cross state lines is required to comply with UCR, even if you are based in a non-participating state. This registration renews annually. 

Tow Operator Certificate – Several jurisdictions and at least two states require towing operators to be licensed individually to perform non-consent towing. There may be initial training and continuing education requirements to obtain and renew these licenses. Please check with the agencies regulating towing in the areas you plan to operate within. 

Driver’s License – It goes without saying that the tow operator actually driving the truck must have a valid driver’s license for the class and type of vehicle being operated. A few states have specific requirements to drive non-CDL required vehicles in a for-hire environment such as requiring a chauffeur or for-hire license and at least one state, New York, requires a tow truck endorsement even on non-CDL licenses. Check with your state driver licensing agency for more information and expiration dates. 

While the above list is not exhaustive, it gives the tow boss a place to start evaluating if they have all the required licenses to operate a towing company. If I missed anything please let us know, I learn more from interacting with the readers and would be happy to pass on any additional information. 

February 02 - February 08, 2022

Reaching Out in All Directions 

By George L. Nitti 

A good idea sometimes originates with pen and paper, as one begins to put down ideas and add details to shape a vision.  

For family owned and operated Sandoval’s General Towing & Transport of Fontana, California, who began their tow journey in 2005 with one tow truck, the design and brand of what is now seen on all their tow trucks started with a simple sketch from pad and paper. 

According to Joseph Sandoval, son of company owner Eliseo Sandoval, “We wanted something that would catch other’s attention.” 

The next step was taking their design to a professional graphics company. After checking out the social media profile of Gator Graphics, a nearby company located in Ontario, California, they were hooked. Soon, their brand was born. 

Today, Sandoval’s prides itself on their unique graphic design. Their award-winning 2021 Peterbuilt 567 with a 50-ton wrecker made by Custom Built Manufacturing of Kane, Pennsylvania, won Best of Show in the American Towman Cup at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas, 2021. Sandoval said, “It took us two days of around the clock work, washing and fully polishing it. We were up til midnight the night before the show.” 

Their graphics come to life with 3 key elements: lines, colors and logo.  

With lines stretching out in all directions - of uneven lengths, shapes and thickness - some proportionally matched; others not, the design carries an abstract and modern quality, and yet is well balanced across the canvas of the wrecker. The lines are further accented with contrasting colors of charcoal gray, red and navy blue. 

The company logo is an embellishment on the family name, “Sandoval’s,” written with a curvature and distinct scripted font where it lays center stage on the custom-built body of the wrecker. Gradient colors from the lettering radiate and give further prominence to the design. 

The 567 Peterbuilt carries other features that enhance the overall effect of its graphics. Giving thanks to Vasquez Tow Truck Repair of San Bernardino, California, Sandoval points to the roomier cab, their wood flooring, sky light roofing, sound and camera system, additional lights and the under glow of the whole truck. 

The branding secure, the company exudes confidence in their workmanship, their dedication to service and the ability to handle any recovery and job that comes to them. 

Editor's note: For further insight into the company and more pictures, check out February 2022's "My Baby" feature story: "Pageant Prep: What Does it Take to Win a Trophy."

A Star that Stands Out

campeaux6 55bd0
By George L. Nitti

A star has defined and branded Aaron Campeaux Towing of Saint Rose and Kenner, La., since their beginnings as a tow business. Each of their trucks carries the company’s yellow star, a signature ingredient that has followed owner Aaron Campeaux before towing.

“From the time I was a little boy, I’ve loved stars,” he said. “I even have a large tattoo on my right arm that is a star. When I worked for Al Copeland, who was the founder of Popeye’s Chicken, I had a chance to work at his restaurant and at his off-shore racing company, where he had Monster Trucks, which had stars on them.” 

Since then, Campeaux’s star has risen, the company growing their business, adding property, a 2nd location, trucks and more police rotations.

One eye-popping unit is their 2019 Peterbilt 337 with a Jerr Dan 21 ft. flatbed, which Campeaux proudly asserts was featured on the A & E television series, Hustle and Tow. “Being on the show helped my company big time,” Campeaux said. “Everybody began to notice that Peterbilt. They did so many angles of me driving in the city. It really helped my brand. When people see the truck with the yellow star, they say, ‘that truck was on a TV show.’ A UPS guy said, “That’s a star that stands out.”

The show also brought attention to Louisiana, whether highlighting some of Campeaux’s tows in New Orleans’ French quarter or the swamps of surrounding areas. Campeaux said, “Down here, people greet each other with hugging and kissing on the cheek and calling each other ‘baby.’ The culture down here is so different. You will see alligators walking across the street.”

The black and silvery truck is abetted by all-chrome bumpers, a visor, tool-boxes, and sparkling clean swangers. Campeaux said, “I have very clean trucks. I have someone who comes every week to clean and polish them.” Add in the customized lights, and this truck shines!

As for the future, Campeaux does not plan to rest, desiring a few more trucks, another heavy duty, another location….

He said, “It’s a personal goal to see how much I can do. You only have one life to live.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

 

Branding with a Bulldog

By George L. Nitti

When Mark Lopez, owner of Bulldog Towing of San Diego, Ca., started the company, branding was a paramount issue.

He said, “We decided to do a bulldog for the sake of branding. A lot of tow companies use people’s names like ‘Bob’s Towing,’ and I don’t believe people identify with that. We wanted a brand.”

Lopez, who has had approximately 30 years experience in the towing business said, “The name ‘Bulldog’ had been in the works for over 10 years, before we started the company.”

With the help of a family friend, a design was created, which would become the logo and brand recognition that Lopez and his partner, Caesar Esparza, sought.

On the hood and side doors of their 2019 Kenworth W900 Custombuilt 50 ton Wrecker is the striking, stand-out image of a muscular bulldog, done in an old English style.

Lopez said, “Obviously it is a favorite of ours. We are big fans of bulldogs. Bulldogs are hardheaded and stick with things. So do we.”

Complementing the bulldog throughout the wrecker is a military tribute theme, as two of the owners are ex-military, a couple of the tow operators, former marines, and one of the office employees, an army vet.

Lopez said, “As part of the wrap, we incorporated the American Flag along with camouflage. We are supporters of wounded warrior, which you will also find on the truck.”

This truck is similar to the other trucks in their fleet, as they are focused on promoting a consistency with their branding.

As for the day in and out challenges of owning his own company, Lopez said, “Even if I made less money I would still want to work for myself.”

February 02 - February 08, 2022

EMSMobile Payment Processor

EMSmobile In Use 16x9 75d92
A payment processing system from Electronic Merchant Systems that allows you to turn your phone into a payment processing solution. EMSmobile is a simple, yet powerful mobile payment acceptance option for any business looking to get paid on the go. It is compatible with iOS and Android devices, offering a card reader that connects to your device via Bluetooth. With this solution, you can: 

Dip, tap, or swipe credit cards.  

Create itemized or simple transactions.  

Accept tips and manage cash payments. 

Track and control inventory. 

Allow multiple users at the same time. 

For more information: https://www.emscorporate.com/merchant-solutions/mobile-payment-processing 

Personal Protective Equipment Kit (PPE) 

aw ppe kit 1 67710

Keep essential PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) items within easy reach with this convenient kit from AW Direct. The handy, zippered bag contains a pair of disposable gloves, a disposable face mask and hand sanitizer for those occasions when precaution is desired. Whether it is back to work, back to school or shopping for groceries, this kit will increase the level of comfort and protection for yourself and others. 

Features 

Kit Includes: 

1 pair of disposable gloves 

1 disposable surgical face mask 

1 hand sanitizer packet (0.9g) 

Bag size: 4 x 6 

 For more information about this kit, https://zips.com/parts-detail/aw-direct-ppe-kit-aw-ppe-kit 

LED Work Lights  

New Philips Xperion 6000 LED work lights small a49e7
Lumileds, a lighting solutions company for the automotive industry, introduces the new line of Philips Xperion 6000 LED work lights. Designed for working professionals, Xperion 6000 LED work lights include advanced features that make the lights more useful to technicians. According to Aubry Baugh, Lumileds Product Marketing Manager, “Our New Philips Xperion 6000 LED work lights were conceived, engineered, and built for auto service professionals. These lights were designed to deliver years of reliable service and brilliant illumination in shop bays and help make service work faster, easier, and less stressful.” 

All five lights have 6000 K color temperature and exceptional resistance to impact, water, and solvents, as well as best-in-class lithium battery life. Equipped with integrated magnets and 360° rotating hooks, these LED work lights can be simply and securely attached to a metallic surface or suspended above the work area, leaving hands free for the job.  

The five lights include: two “Pillar’ lights, a Pocket LED work light, a main LED light, and the Slim LED work light and also includes a multi-dock station.

For more information, go to lumileds.com

February 02 - February 08, 2022

February 02 - February 08, 2022
Police converged at a mall in Ft. Worth, Tx., in a hunt for suspects who shot a repo man.

Repo Driver Shot in Ft. Worth

An unidentified tow truck driver was shot in Ft. Worth, Tx., during a vehicle repossession. After he was injured, he called 911 to report the crime, leading local police to hunt and chase the men who were wanted in connection.

Officer Daniel Segura said Fort Worth police spotted a vehicle on Interstate 20 believed to be related to the shooting. When officers tried to stop the driver, the driver refused to pull over and instead led police on a chase toward a nearby mall. It was there that three people got out of the vehicle near a Macy's department store while two others continued in the car through the parking lot.

The three occupants who got out near Macy's were immediately taken into police custody while authorities are still searching for the two men that fled in the vehicle.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/dozens-of-fort-worth-officers-search-hulen-mall-for-wanted-person/2843598/

Man Arrested for Assaulting Tower

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Denton, Tx. on Nov. 26  after he allegedly yelled at a tow truck driver during an attempted repossession of his vehicle. The man eventually punched the driver and shattered a window, according to a police report. 

The tow truck driver originally called police to report the 18-year-old had assaulted him and was threatening to bust out his windows, updating officers while they were on the way that the man had followed through on the threat. 

Officers spoke to both men involved and a witness, learning the tow truck driver had begun to lift the man’s vehicle off the ground during a repossession when he started to yell at the driver. 

The man told the driver to put the car down and a verbal altercation started, during which he punched the driver twice, the report states. The man then allegedly pulled out a wooden mallet, threatening to hit the driver with it and bust out the windows of his truck, at which point he got into his truck and called police. While he was on the call, the man allegedly threw the mallet, breaking the back window of the truck and causing glass shards to hit the driver’s head. 

The driver had no serious injuries and police determined all three parties — both men and a witness — had the same account of the incident. The 18-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causes bodily injury and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. 

https://dentonrc.com/

Two Charged with Murder of Repo Man 

Two men have been arrested and charged with murdering a repossession driver in Oakland, Calif. during an attempted robbery last June, court records show. 

Aaron Hein and Marco Dragula have been charged with murder and attempted second-degree robbery in the June 14 killing of 43-year-old Tim Nielsen, who was on a repossession assignment. He was found dead about 4:13 a.m. inside his 2019 Ford F450 tow truck that had crashed into a building. 

Dragula, who had been charged with felony gun possession in two other cases, is charged with shooting into an occupied car and personally discharging the gun that killed Nielsen, an indication that police believe him to be the shooter. Hein is charged as a “major participant” to the homicide who acted “with reckless disregard for human life,” the criminal complaint says. 

Both men are in jail on no-bail holds, having been arrested Sept. 28, court records show. 

https://www.mercurynews.com/

Used Car Market on Fire

The used vehicle market is on fire again, spiking 5.3% in September, after 3 months of declines. The report comes from Manheim, the largest auto auction operator in the U.S.

Several factors are a play causing an increase in demand of used vehicles and the spike in prices. First, tight supplies of new vehicles due to chip shortages and factory closures resulting from the covid crisis. Normal supply for used retail is about 44 days of sales. In September used retail supply was 37 days. Wholesales supply, which normally is 23 days, was 18 days.

The low supply is also a result of a sharp decline in sales at auctions by the three largest categories of sellers in the wholesale market – rental vehicles, off-lease vehicles and repo companies selling repos. Since rental companies are having a harder time getting their hands on new vehicles, they are holding their rental cars longer. For the repo business, low lending rates and a moratorium on repos during the covid crisis have reduced the numbers of cars at used car auctions.

Further augmenting used car sales is the federal stimulus money disbursed over the last year and a half. The covid crisis has created a “wealth effect” leading people to be flush with cash and willing to pay whatever price for a used vehicle as dealers make record gross profits along the way.

In a telling sign, although it is often assumed that resale value of a new car plummets once sold, resale value of a 1-year old car is up 25%, over $7,759 according to Cox Automotive.

https://wolfstreet.com/
