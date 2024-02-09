Texas Towman Downed, Another Injured, by FedEx Truck  

Securing Equipment to Prevent Theft

By Randall C. Resch An industry forum had a tower’s post in which he shared a pic of his carrier’s neat and organized bed and equipment. Forum participants berated and chided his posting. While the carrier’s deck was neat and well-appointed, the topic of equipment security came to mind. I agree that appearance and organization should be a priority every tower strives for. However, leaving equipment “topside and exposed” lends to competitors and thieves having easy access. If I were someone “shopping” for tow truck equipment, outfitting a wrecker or carrier would be an easy proposition. Why? Because towers are oftentimes lax to secure top-side equipment and accessories. In a case in which a picture is worth a thousand words, I ask, “How secure would this carrier’s equipment and accessories be if the truck were left unoccupied and parked outside?” Take home trucks are a luxury few companies boast. Based on the size of a company’s fleet, there might not be enough available trucks for all operators to take one home. If you’re an operator assigned a take home truck, there are responsibilities necessary to help prevent theft of tow equipment and accessories. Directed to tow owners reading this, I’m confident you’ll agree that your operators bear responsibility to take appropriate measures to prevent theft of company equipment. For towers working company wreckers and carriers, the same applies to you. Five Finger Discount Having resided in the Northern California mountains below Tahoe, my small fleet of three wreckers, four carriers and an off-road recovery truck, all were well equipped per requirements of the California Highway Patrol’s, Tow Truck Inspection Form 234 (b). All trucks were equipped to meet the rigors of mountain recovery and a rotation area that was rural and spread out. My operators were assigned “take home trucks” to help meet the CHP’s response times. In one memorable scenario, my operator parked at a rural market, only to return to his carrier discovering someone “liberated” most of the tools, accessories and equipment left lying and unsecured atop the carrier’s deck. The question I asked was, “Was the equipment locked up?” He shamefully answered, “No!” Company Rules Say Because theft is rampant in the industry, what the operator does to protect the company’s equipment is vital. Arriving on-scene to discover most of the truck’s equipment gone is an extremely disheartening feeling, not to mention the operator might not be able to complete the tow or recovery. Only a few things trump having to make that “ever dreaded” phone call telling the boss saying the truck’s equipment was stolen. When looking at what “risk management” owners must instill, the company’s policy and procedure manual should have a dedicated section to what protection and safety measures help ensure the truck and its equipment are cared for. While thwarting thieves in action isn’t likely, equipment should be stowed under lock and key to prevent it from being stolen. A company’s PPM should include mention that’s specific to securing the truck and its contents. For example, the following paragraph is part of my PPM specific to equipment and truck securing. Under, “Tow Trucks, Equipment & Take-Home Vehicles”, the PPM reads: “Every employee assigned a Company owned vehicle(s) shall take necessary steps to ensure the tow truck, flatbed carrier, or other Company vehicle and its included equipment and accessories, is NOT stolen as a result of it being unoccupied or running. While away from the vehicle, keys will be removed from the vehicle’s igniton, even for a short time. Operators shall not leave unoccupied tow trucks or carriers running to go into a store, or double parked for activities other than load, off-load, and recovery. Note: For operators assigned take home trucks, and regardless type of equipment used, all equipment and tow accessories shall be stowed and secured to prevent theft including items atop the carrier’s deck.” Under Lock and Key I highly recommend that tow equipment and accessories are stowed (and locked) in truck mounted boxes, within the truck’s cab, or atop carrier boxes with the deck secured. Leaving items in-the-open and unprotected only invites bad guys to shop for tow goodies. Especially true to wheel lift trucks, dollies are to be locked and secured. Security is only as good as it’s implemented. As for the carrier’s equipment shown in the opening photo, if it all were stolen in one fell swoop, the thief would easily gain a chain bridle, a pair of Go-Jak’s, two ratchets and straps, a pair of skates and a wireless Tow Mate. At today’s prices, replacing these items would easily be a thousand dollar hit. While the pictured equipment “looks picture nice”, it’s vulnerable when lying unsecured atop a carrier’s deck. Being under lock and key or stowed atop carrier boxes will help ensure equipment and accessory items won’t be riding on someone else’s truck. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches light-duty operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com

Employee Handbooks – Where Your Policies Live

By Brian J Riker Do you have an employee handbook? If so, I commend you for being in the top of your field. Feedback from my last article, Do You Have a Policy for That? lead me to the realization that many towers do not have any written policies or procedures, or if they do, they have not been organized into a single source document. When was the last time you reviewed this handbook? The employee handbook is a living document and as such it needs to be reviewed at least annually for any changes to your policy or revisions necessary to maintain compliance with various governmental agency regulations. While revising these policies, keep in mind that a written policy is no good if it is not what you are actually practicing. How did you develop your handbook? I often see requests from small businesses looking for another company to share their employee handbook with them. This is a bad idea. I strongly suggest obtaining content for your handbook from multiple reputable sources such as employment attorneys and other regulatory compliance specialists. A good handbook is usually twenty or more pages covering complex legal issues such as sexual harassment, discrimination, Americans with Disabilities Act and wage and hour compliance. Additionally, a good handbook will have your company’s basic safety policies, terms of employment such as vacation and time off requests and company rules. An employee handbook is a legal document, often with the same force and effect as a contract between you and your employees. As such it must reflect your policies, the regulations that apply to your size company and the state that you are operating in. Having outdated or incorrect information in your handbook could subject your company to thousands of dollars in fines and penalties should someone make a claim with the Department of Labor or other similar agency. What should be included? The basic content should include your work rules that apply to all employees like vacation and sick time, what happens if you are late, overtime policy and when pay day is. This is a good place for the required policies and notices such as family medical leave, harassment, workplace violence and equal opportunity policies. An employee handbook is a good place to include rules about dress code, truck upkeep, personal use of company facilities/equipment, cell phone use and passenger policies. If these policies are not presented to your employees in writing, they are usually not enforceable. In many cases these types of policies, especially cell phone and passenger policies, must be in writing to satisfy Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. What shouldn’t be included in your employee handbook? Workplace safety is often addressed in employee handbooks, and while it is a good idea to have this information all in one place, some safety policies may require separate documentation to be OSHA compliant. Safety policies such as personal protective equipment are a good example of policies that should be separate from your employee handbook. Since these policies require frequent updates and routine training it is usually simpler to keep them separate. If you do include them in your handbook, please be sure to review them often to ensure the most current version is in the handbook when issued to new employees and your current employees have been given an updated copy. Having basic statements about complying with state and federal regulations and basic safety oriented polices is always a good idea, but leave the detailed safety plans and policies as standalone documents. Avoiding “absolutes” with the language in your policy documents can help avoid placing your company in a no-win situation should something happen and the injured party claims you contributed to their injury by violating your own company polices. This is why your policy documents need to be reviewed by legal counsel before implementation. When do you need an employee handbook? That is simple, as soon as you have an employee, even part-time. There is no magic number that says employers of less than X number of people are exempt from compliance with labor or employment laws. I often hear from employers after an OSHA or Department of Labor visit because they thought they didn’t need to comply until they had 50 or more employees. That is simply not true. Yes, some reporting requirements are relaxed, and some states provide minimal exceptions to some labor laws, however most of the rules apply to any size employer in our industry, even when your employees are all family. In summary, having good written policies helps keep everybody, including the owner, accountable for appropriate behavior in the workplace. Designing your own custom handbook with realistic policies for the environment and culture you are promoting in your company will help keep things flowing smoothly. Documenting best practices, then following through with them as your actual practices in daily operation, provides the best defense against injuries and financial losses when incidents occur. Since policies are always changing based on business needs and the everchanging regulatory environment we live in today, don’t forget to give updated policies, in writing, to your current employees, and be sure to get a receipt acknowledging they have read and understand them.