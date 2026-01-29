Wings of Strength, Depth of Legacy

Work Away from Traffic—or Pay the Price By Randall Resch



If you’re not familiar with law enforcement “Ten-Codes,” a mention of “11-44” indicates a fatality or death has occurred. When the Reaper is looking for its next victim, what precautions do you take to avoid becoming the next pedestrian strike? Towers, are you totally aware of what’s required of you when working on-highway scenarios, or are you clueless when it comes to situational awareness? An operator friend from Ohio recently called and shared that two towers were struck on the highway near Painesville. Although details were limited, my first thought was, “Not again—are you freakin’ kidding me?” By the next morning, multiple news accounts detailed the crash. In the early morning hours of January 15, 2026, the Ohio Highway Patrol was on scene investigating an earlier crash on Interstate 90. As responders and towers worked that incident, a Dodge Charger lost control and skidded into two tow operators and a patrol car. Both towers “dodged a deathly bullet,” reportedly standing at the traffic-side door of a trooper’s parked patrol vehicle. It seems far less dangerous to have been standing elsewhere—other than the traffic side. I wasn’t there; I don’t know. No Routine Call Let’s consider simple facts and pre-existing dangers: darkness, icy conditions, an earlier crash ahead, speed not appropriate for conditions, and traffic stacking rearward—prime conditions for a secondary collision. The Ohio Highway Patrol stated that a marked patrol car was parked on the berm, outside of the traffic lanes, with emergency lights activated. The Charger struck the patrol car while two troopers were inside. At the time of impact, “two tow truck operators were wearing reflective gear and standing at the trooper’s driver-side door when they were struck.” Towers, do you remember the definition of insanity? Einstein famously stated, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” This incident describes that same insanity. In one article, the opening headline read, “Your latest reminder to slow down when you see workers roadside.” While that reminder is directed at the motoring public, a far better reminder for tow and recovery personnel would be: Towers, you should be standing, working, and positioning away from dangerous approaching traffic. These words aren’t new. They are “words to live by” and have been at the industry’s forefront for more than 108 years. News flash: Slow Down, Move Over has not proven effective in any state. If you’re servicing high-speed highways, working the non-traffic side couldn’t be more obvious. Standing at traffic-side doors of any tow truck, police vehicle, or customer car is a potential position of no return. Don’t Expect Prevention For more than thirty-five years, I’ve repeated this same safety message, hoping towers learn it, practice it, and preach it. So why aren’t towers heeding the message? In a nutshell, consider these factors:



-- Tow operators are often their own worst enemies



-- Cops, cones, flares, traffic direction, and SDMO laws aren’t effective barriers



-- Amber and strobe lights don’t evoke proper motorist response



-- Adding blue lights is a Band-Aid to a much bigger problem



-- Wearing ANSI-III vests doesn’t provide bodily protection



-- Standing traffic-side of approaching vehicles doesn’t prevent pedestrian strikes



-- Walking, working, standing, or sweeping debris doesn’t prevent pedestrian strikes



-- The motoring public doesn’t care about towers working active scenes Directed specifically to owners: You set the tone of safety. Mandating on-highway safety training for your personnel is essential. That means requiring towers to attend a four-hour Traffic Incident Management (TIM) course to understand the dangers and best practices necessary for highway response. TIM training is free—why not? Safety training must include traffic-side awareness and reinforce its meaning and purpose. For towers: recognize the dangers associated with on-highway calls. Nothing—I repeat, nothing—is routine. Seeing two operators struck while standing at the trooper’s driver-side door infuriates me, knowing their injuries were totally preventable. If troopers are giving instructions, get them on the non-traffic side. When will towers learn just how dangerous traffic-side exposure really is? In past fatality accounts, I’ve read reports stating, “He was doing everything right when he was struck.” In incidents like this one, standing at the traffic-side door was completely improper. Enough Said To the industry as a whole: going home to your family every night should be your priority. Not to impugn the actions of towers and first responders previously struck on the traffic side; they were intent on getting the job done. But intent does not negate exposure to traffic. I salute all towers and their willingness to serve, but your safety must take priority over every other task. Especially with traffic-side pedestrian strikes, positioning yourself near live traffic is a sure and consistent way to be injured or killed. Simply put: Work away from traffic.

Anything else is gambling with your life.

Inside the Ambulance Chaser Playbook: Why Tow Operators Are Targeted By Randall C. Resch



When it comes to the “legal side” of our line-of-tow work, let it be known: I don’t have a warm spot for attorneys. Have you ever read—or heard—the statement, “You pay nothing unless your case wins”? This commonly known declaration invites involved parties to file high-dollar lawsuits, often in feeble attempts to “squeeze settlement dollars” out of tow companies conducting tow, recovery, and repo work.



If you follow industry news, there are typically two to five fatal scenarios reported monthly like this—where on-highway motorists “plow” into parked or slow-moving tow trucks. For example, a Charleston, South Carolina, motorist was killed in May 2025 as a result of an early-morning car-versus–tow truck collision. The narrative was penned by a prominent truck attorney and alluded to “fault” being that of the tow truck operator. Although the article failed to include factual evidence regarding fault, I believe it sowed seeds of blame and incompetency toward the tower. Easy to Win In this age of “explosive settlements,” and as a means to solicit clients, attorneys often resort to articles and blog videos. These videos show short, nondescript footage of flashing red and blue lights accompanied by sad music. They speak of injured or deceased motorists in equally sad voices, offering minimal details regarding the actual facts of the crash. Some videos even include suggestive wording implying it was the tow company’s fault, all in the name of “ambulance chasing.” In Technical Terms New to me is the technical word barratry, also known as “ambulance chasing,” suitably defined by Wikipedia as “a stereotype of lawyers who follow ambulances to the emergency room seeking to find clients.” While the focus has shifted from ambulances to tow trucks, the transition is easy to follow. Many tow truck collisions that occur across tow-truck land are generally not accidents—they’re incidents. Accidents are preventable. In the grand scheme of high-dollar lawsuits, attorneys float questions designed to extract “easy-to-win” settlements. Why? When people are injured or killed in incidents involving tow trucks, judges and juries are typically sympathetic to a plaintiff’s woe, even when it was their client who crashed into the tow truck. Attorneys are gunning for the slightest error on the operator’s part. Attorney articles and videos like these are common attempts to “fish” for nearly guaranteed settlements from tow companies and their insurance providers. Although “innocent until proven guilty” should apply, blog narratives openly infer that tow operators failed to employ acceptable industry practices. In this “fishing expedition,” the same questions appear repeatedly—questions that aren’t new or confusing. They often include:



-- Did the operator attend formal industry or on-highway response training from a recognized tow training entity?

-- Did the operator attend the National TIM Course?

-- Why was the tow truck parked on the highway or roadway shoulder?

-- Why was the tow truck partially blocking all or part of a live lane?

-- If driving slower than traffic flow, were emergency (amber) lights or flashers deployed in accordance with state law?

-- Did the tow scene include cones, flares, or triangles to provide advanced warning to approaching motorists?

-- Did the tow operator initiate safety protocols to minimize time exposed to traffic? Who’s to Blame? Lawsuits against towers are through the roof. Not convinced? Watch the daily news. Vehicle-versus–tow truck incidents happen across the U.S. and internationally. Don’t think for a moment it couldn’t happen to you or one of your operators. If towers operate outside industry-accepted techniques, there will be consequences and accountability. These questions have plagued the tow, repo, and recovery industries for decades. For attorneys attacking “how towers operate,” finding root causes that lead to collisions begins by scrutinizing what activities, circumstances, or associated factors created the crash. Rarely does the narrative focus on whether their client failed to slow down or move over, drifted onto the shoulder, drove distracted, or was intoxicated. Instead, the slightest miscalculation or blunder on the operator’s part puts the tower under a proverbial microscope. Even if it was the motorist’s fault, towers still get blamed. Owners—let this narrative serve as a forever-repeated message defining your company’s vicarious liability. If you’re a tow owner who doesn’t believe in the value of formal training, you may be the next target when your company is named in a high-dollar lawsuit. I preach loud and hard about the importance of formal training for operators. While training comes with costs and inconveniences, when defending injury, property damage, or fatality cases, training is always the first thing attacked. Consider this a friendly reminder to operators and tow owners alike: when towers are properly trained and operate under industry-accepted guidelines, there is relief in sitting back and letting the ambulance chasers chase someone else.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 26-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.