Inside E&J’s First Responder Tribute Truck 

Published: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Chattanooga drivers will now face higher towing costs after accidents or illegal parking, as new maximum rates have officially taken effect. The updated fees apply when the Chattanooga Police Department requests a tow, affecting passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, small trailers and other light-duty vehicles.
Daytime tows are now capped at $239, while nights, weekends and holidays rise to $266. Additional charges begin on Day 1, including daily storage at $35, a $75 administrative fee for locating and notifying the owner or lienholder, a gate fee of $50 to $150 depending on release time, and applicable taxes. According to Shackleford Towing & Recovery owner Mark Shackleford, these costs fall on the vehicle owner or lienholder—not the city.
The increase follows two missed years of inflation-based adjustments and comes nearly a year later than scheduled due to delays in the approval process after the city restructured its Beer and Wrecker Board. Shackleford said tow companies needed the update, noting that a third of the vehicles he tows each month are never reclaimed. Rising equipment, insurance, labor, and truck costs also strain operators.
Source: https://www.timesfreepress.com
Published: Friday, November 14, 2025
A Pittsburgh tow truck operator who charged motorists sky-high fees has been ordered to repay nearly $400,000 to insurance companies after pleading guilty to felony insurance fraud and theft by deception.
Allegheny County Judge Randal Todd ruled that Vince Fannick must return $379,000 within 30 days or face time in a state prison. Prosecutors said Fannick preyed on drivers, billing 36 victims between $9,000 and $11,000 for short tows and refusing to release their vehicles until he was paid. His scheme, they said, amounted to holding cars “hostage.”
Judge Todd sentenced Fannick to six months of house arrest followed by five years of probation. As part of the punishment, Fannick must record a public service announcement warning against predatory towing, sell all of his tow trucks, and permanently leave the towing industry.
“It should cause pause among the wreck chasers and the rogue towers,” said Christopher Sloan of the Pennsylvania Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority, noting that exorbitant billing “is a crime.”
While Pennsylvania places no legal cap on towing fees, few operators have faced prosecution. By coming down hard on Fannick, Judge Todd signaled that predatory behavior will no longer be tolerated.
Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/
Published: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Charlie Miller, a longtime tower and small business owner from Willis, Texas, has announced his candidacy for Texas State Senate District 4, an open seat covering Montgomery and parts of Harris, Galveston, Chambers, and Jefferson counties.
“I want to help small businesses, of course the towing community—that’s where my heart’s at,” said Miller, who has worked in towing for nearly 25 years. “When the government wants to regulate us, we need to follow the KISS method—keep it simple.”
A self-described “small government guy,” Miller said he’ll fight for fair oversight of the towing industry and simpler, more practical rulemaking. He also hopes to reform property taxes to give veterans, retirees, and families caring for disabled members financial relief.
Running as a Republican, Miller said he’s focused on people, not politics. “I don’t care about the endorsements—I want the people’s endorsement on voting day.”
His campaign slogan, #NotJustForMe, reflects his belief that he’s standing up for all small business owners. “I want to raise the bar for all of us,” Miller said.
Donations can be made at charliefortexas.com or through his Facebook page, Charlie Miller for Texas Senate District 4.
Source: TIW
Published: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
The 2025 Summer Hustle brought ten weeks of fierce focus and high-level performance across the towing and roadside community. Each week celebrated top achievers in Completion Rate or NPS, with additional honors for Photo Capture and Quality.
Full List of 2025 Summer Hustle Winners
Week 1: Completion Rate
Towing East:
Montrose Towing Services (MD)
Gatorback Towing and Recovery (FL)
H3 Towing Services (OH)
Towing West:
Stan's Pro Tows, LLC (ID)
JP Logistics & Motor Sports (CA)
Redline Towing (AR)
Roadside East:
Affordable Towing & Auto (OH)
A.E.R. Towing (FL)
Flash Towing FL LLC (FL)
Roadside West:
Boost Roadside (CA)
Alien Towing LLC (AZ)
Ambrose Creek Towing (MT)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Indian Harbor Towing LLC (FL)
West: Budget Towing and Recovery LLC (WA)
Week 2: NPS
Towing East:
Yaffo Towing LLC (PA)
K&R Towing (MD)
Kell Recovery Towing SVC (FL)
Towing West:
Fast Stop Towing (LA)
Blue Star Towing (CA)
RPM Towing LLC (OK)
Roadside East:
Towing Florida LLC (FL)
275 Roadside Service (KY)
Double A Roadside Assistance (OH)
Roadside West:
FJR Emergency Roadside Service (TX)
Rolling Roadside Solutions LLC (MO)
Outlaw Roadside (IL)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Memorial Towing LLC (GA)
West: Roadside Services LLC (AR)
Week 3: Completion Rate
Towing East:
Quality Towing (SC)
Carters Towing & Recovery (FL)
Veliz Towing Service (NJ)
Towing West:
J&K Towing, LLC
Archway Hook & Go (MO)
Northside Service, Inc. (UT)
Roadside East:
Blockchain Towing (TN)
Sturdy Towing and Recovery (PA)
Ohio Roadside Assistance Corp (OH)
Roadside West:
Express Roadside (NM)
Jagger Auto, Inc. (CO)
My Hero Roadside Assistance (NV)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Hey Lockout Emergency Roadside (FL)
West: Even's Towing & Recovery (AZ)
Week 4: NPS
Towing East:
All Around Logistics, LLC (SC)
Gates Towing, Inc. (NY)
Warrenton Auto Services, LLC (VA)
Towing West:
A-Fast Roadside LLC (CA)
Garza's Auto Repair (WA)
Miller's Wrecker Service (TX)
Roadside East:
Moss Solutions (IN)
CLE Roadside Services, LLC (OH)
Soflo Roadside Solutions, LLC (FL)
Roadside West:
Mr. Towing (CA)
Road Runner Towing (CA)
Number 1 One (TX)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Seaside Towing (FL)
West: NSL Towing (TX)
Week 5: Completion Rate
Towing East:
S&J Roadside (GA)
Queen City Roadside LLC (NC)
Tom's Automotive Wrecker Service (MS)
Towing West:
1st Choice Roadside Assistance (TX)
Kincaid Towing (NM)
QZ Towing (CA)
Roadside East:
Tropical Roadside (FL)
Skin's Family Auto Service (GA)
Local Roadside Services LLC (VA)
Roadside West:
Southeast Roadside Assistance (TX)
Pop a Lock (TX)
H.H.R. Roadside Assistance (KS)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Palmetto Towing (SC)
West: Plains Towing and Recovery (SD)
Week 6: NPS
Towing East:
Fast Lane Towing & Recovery (TN)
Centerville Towing LLC (OH)
Budget Towing USA (GA)
Towing West:
Kendall Performance and Repair (IL)
Woodies Towing and Transport (MN)
Anderson Towing (MT)
Roadside East:
J&J Auto Motorsports & RS (GA)
Guardian Angels Inc. (MD)
Pop a Lock of New York (NY)
Roadside West:
Ryan Road Service LLC (AZ)
Fairchase (TX)
Tow Service (CA)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Roadside Towing & Recovery Inc. (OH)
West: Quality Towing & Recovery LLC (CO)
Week 7: Completion Rate
Towing East:
Snoork Towing (NC)
Anytime Anywhere Towing LLC (SC)
Omar's Towing (TN)
Towing West:
Union Towing LLC (WA)
Leo's Towing LLC (LA)
Incredible Towing (MI)
Roadside East:
We Coming Roadside (NC)
1-92 Roadside LLC (FL)
Platinum Roadside Assistance (PA)
Roadside West:
Awesome Towing (WA)
A Mobile Auto LLC (LA)
Jay's Roadside LLC (KS)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Richard Wright's Towing & Rec (SC)
West: Fast Stop Towing Colorado (CO)
Week 8: NPS
Towing East:
Advantage Wrecker and Roadside (MD)
Twisted Hook (SC)
Priority Towing & Recovery (MD)
Towing West:
First Response Towing (IL)
King's Towing (TX)
Bad Boy Towing & Recovery LLC (CO)
Roadside East:
24-7 Priority Roadside LLC (IN)
Swift Roadside Auto Service (TN)
Coppedge & Walls Roadside (DE)
Roadside West:
Rapid Valley Roadside (CA)
Pop-A-Lock of Las Vegas (NV)
Midwest Road Rescue (KS)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: CAF Wrecker (NC)
West: Aspire Transport and Roadside (TX)
Week 9: Completion Rate
Towing East:
Pagan Towing Services (FL)
Bulldogs Wrecker LLC (GA)
US Towing & Rec (KY)
Towing West:
A Plus Towing and Transportation (AZ)
A.G. Towing and Transport LLC (NE)
Mira Towing & Recovery (MI)
Roadside East:
Quick Response Roadside, LLC (GA)
Blue Line Resq (TN)
PN Independent Solutions (TN)
Roadside West:
Flores Road Side Services LLC (CA)
B's Towing Service Los Angeles (CA)
Nashmi Roadside Assistance LLC (CA)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Altairis Towing & Transport (FL)
West: R&K Towing LLC (CO)
Week 10: NPS
Towing East:
M&M Towing, LLC (PA)
Dependable Towing (GA)
El Monstro Towing (FL)
Towing West:
HD Recovery (MI)
Cerritos Towing LLC (NV)
C&C Trucking LLC (NE)
Roadside East:
Roadside Express of Suffolk CT (NY)
Georgia Emergency Roadside Assistance (GA)
Arnold's Roadside Assistance (NC)
Roadside West:
Pop a Lock of Baton Rouge (LA)
A1 Assist (TX)
Road Warriors Roadside (CO)
Photo Capture & Quality:
East: Twinstate Trucking, LLC (NC)
West: Tim's Mannagift Towing Inc. (CO)