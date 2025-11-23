Inside E&J’s First Responder Tribute Truck 

What Is a Qualified Driver?

By Brian J. Riker



Ongoing conversations about non-domiciled CDLs have highlighted a simple truth: many in the towing and transportation sectors lack clear guidance on FMCSA driver qualification rules. As a result, misinformation spreads quickly, leaving drivers and companies exposed to avoidable compliance issues. To cut through the confusion, it’s time to address some of the most persistent myths surrounding what actually makes a driver “qualified.” Interstate vs. Intrastate: Why It Matters



States may set their own standards for intrastate commercial vehicle operation—often less stringent than federal regulations—covering topics such as minimum age, medical certifications, and English proficiency. However, almost every towing company engages in interstate commerce daily, making them subject to the stricter federal requirements. A truck or driver doesn’t need to cross state lines for interstate rules to apply; only the freight must have come from, or be destined for, another state. In towing, this includes most vehicles being moved for insurance, repossession, storage, transport, or dealership purposes. While wrecked or disabled vehicles moved from the primary point of disablement may be exempt from federal regulations, few towing companies operate exclusively in that narrow category. Most daily work falls squarely within interstate commerce. Who is Considered a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) Driver? Under federal rules, a CMV is any vehicle with a GVWR over 10,000 lbs used in interstate commerce.

-- Most ¾-ton (250/2500 series) pickups

-- Nearly all modern light-duty wreckers

-- A significant portion of towing fleet vehicles Thus, many light-duty tow operators are CMV drivers — even if they do not hold a CDL. FMCSA Minimum Driver Qualifications (49 CFR 391.11) A person must meet all of the following to be qualified:



1. Be at least 21 years old

2. Read and speak English well enough to:

- Converse with the public

- Understand traffic signs and signals

- Respond to official inquiries

- Make entries on reports and records

3. Be trained or experienced enough to safely operate the specific type of CMV

4. Be physically qualified, holding a current medical certificate

5. Have a valid CMV operator’s license issued by a single state or jurisdiction

6. Not be disqualified under §391.15

7. Complete and pass a driver’s road test, or present an accepted equivalent Commonly Ignored Requirements



1. English Proficiency Drivers do not need advanced English skills — only enough to:



- Speak with law enforcement

- Read road signs

- Understand temporary traffic control

- Explain their load or cargo 2. Training and Experience The towing industry excels at recovery training but often overlooks basic vehicle operation training, which makes up 80–90% of a tower’s daily activity. 3. Medical Certification Many light-duty (non-CDL) drivers don’t realize they must hold a valid DOT medical card.

This is one of the most frequently cited roadside violations.

A DOT physical typically takes less than an hour, and healthy drivers only need an exam every two years. Citizenship Misconceptions



There is no U.S. citizenship requirement for CMV drivers.

Drivers must simply have:



- A valid work visa or authorization



- Lawful presence in the U.S. This could change in the future, but as of this article, it has not.



Bottom Line



With increased scrutiny at roadside inspections and in litigation, now is the time for companies to review driver qualification files and ensure every operator meets federal requirements. The rules are straightforward and compliance is far less costly than the consequences of ignoring them.

A Call for Drastic Change in Tow Industry Safety

By Randall C. Resch In 2023, a Los Angeles tow operator arrived just before midnight to load a disabled vehicle stopped atop a highway’s gore point. Without law enforcement assistance on scene, nightly news reports alleged the tower wasn’t wearing a reflective vest and “may have been standing in a live lane when struck.” When tragedies like this occur, I can’t help but wonder whether the operator was sufficiently trained to work in highway scenarios. There’s far too much emphasis on SDMO and trendy apps that warn motorists of tow trucks or responders ahead. What’s needed is a shift in how tow operators themselves think about on-highway safety. The reality is, motorists don’t care about tow operators or other responders, so the “drastic need for change” has to come from within the industry. The opening image represents my friend who was killed while loading a car nearly two decades ago. The ghostly scene shows a makeshift marker placed weeks after he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run motorist, a silent reminder of the dangers towers face every day. Roadside markers like his represent the harsh reality of an industry that has seemingly failed itself. In all of 2024, as many as sixteen tow operators were killed in on-highway incidents, along with two more internationally. A 2023 news article reported the hit-and-run death of an Oklahoma tow operator who was struck by a semi while loading a vehicle on the white-line traffic side. The nighttime incident occurred without highway patrol assistance, just a flatbed carrier stopped on the shoulder in near-total darkness. KGOR Channel 4 News in Oklahoma reported, “Late Tuesday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a tow operator was working along I-40 just east of Shawnee. His girlfriend, seated in the tow truck, said, ‘He had just strapped down a car onto his tow truck when he was hit by an oncoming semi-truck.’” An Industry That’s Failed Itself Dating back to 1928, I’ve archived more than 750 operators killed while working on U.S. highways in pedestrian and shoulder incidents. The number of names honored at Chattanooga’s Wall of the Fallen is just a drop in the bucket, it doesn’t reflect a problem that’s persisted for more than 108 years. Those U.S. fatalities don’t include the thirty operators killed on Canadian highways or the sixty-three international deaths I’ve documented. My data reflects an industry that hasn’t recognized lessons learned but instead continues to overlook the obvious steps necessary to improve operator safety and survival in on-highway environments. Did you know your state’s vehicle code laws can put towers in harm’s way? Existing laws require towed vehicles to have safety chains, ratchet straps, and extension lights attached, while also mandating four-point tie-downs on transported vehicles. If carriers are hauling “two up,” the same requirements apply. Here’s the rub: outdated and obsolete vehicle code requirements put tow operators directly in harm’s way. To remain “in compliance,” operators must walk, work, or stand on the traffic side of their trucks, often with vehicles speeding by just feet away. Because towed and transported vehicles must be properly restrained for safety, shouldn’t these laws be rewritten to allow “minimal tie-down exemptions,” giving operators a chance to move to safer locations? Like it or not, something’s got to change. Laws must evolve to prioritize tower safety and increase survival rates. Consider the following changes:



-- Require highway training for all operators responding to on-highway calls.

-- Prohibit operators with less than one year of verifiable experience from working highway incidents.

-- Mandate insurance providers to require proof of Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training.

-- Recognize that current laws increase operator exposure. Full tie-down, safety chaining, and extension light requirements often force towers into traffic-side danger zones. Exemptions must be created and lobbied for.

-- Adopt blue lighting for tow trucks. Amber lights don’t grab motorists’ attention, but blue lights have a stronger psychological effect. States should push for blue lighting, especially for on-highway responders. Deadly Repeated Practices Current laws haven’t kept pace with modern times, and that failure continues to endanger operators. I’m amazed this industry keeps its head buried in the sand instead of demanding meaningful change. Consider this a wake-up call. For tow company owners concerned about risk management and operator safety, now is the time to act. Make sure your operators are thoroughly trained in on-highway response. Knowing that SDMO laws don’t work, how many more towers must lose their lives unnecessarily? If stronger regulations are what it takes to stop this ongoing slaughter, then I’m all for it. It shouldn’t take 108 years to realize this industry is far behind the curve. When is enough enough? Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer, former tow business owner, and industry advocate. As a consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. Over his 55 years in the towing and recovery industry, he has written more than 760 safety-focused articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter—and beauty pageant judge—at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, became the third recipient of the “Dave Jones Leadership Award,” and serves on American Towman’s Safety Committee.