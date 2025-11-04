Digital Edition
"Fast Eddy" Bartling
October, 19

Another Towman
Struck Down
Miller Industries, AAA Mark 20-Year Partnership
Stuck in the Mud: The Mechanics Behind Pulling a Heavy Garbage Truck to Safety
TW Towing’s precise recovery pulls 40,000 lbs of trash from the mud.
When the Door Slams: Managing Hand and Finger Injuries on the Job
Nine steps to treat and manage slammed-hand and finger injuries.
75-Ton Rotator Shines with Purpose and Pride
S & R Towing’s new 75-ton rotator reflects power, pride, and precision.
Kinetic Recovery Rope
Powerful 1" recovery rope for ¾–1 ton trucks. Strong, durable, USA-made.
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 20-22, 2025
Click to view Brochure


AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
April 22-24, 2026
TowXpo
San Antonio, TX.
July 16-18, 2026
XPO Magazine Digital Edition
Premiere of "Home of the Brave" with lyrics • Click here to play
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing November 05 - November 11, 2025

Little Tornado: A Safe Haven Across the High Plains

image0000061 2 94d75
By George L. Nitti 

In the wide-open plains of Colorado and Nebraska’s Panhandle, where the land stretches flat and the wind can turn fierce, Little Tornado Towing & Recovery has become a haven; not a destructive force of nature. 

“We serve all of the Panhandle,” says owner Troy Hughes, who runs the business from Sidney, Nebraska and Sterling, Colorado. 

The company name carries a personal story. “Little Tornado” comes from Hughes’s daughter Julia, whom he affectionately calls his “five-star girl.” The name also combines the first initials of the family — Laura (his wife), Troy, and Julia — forming “LT,” the heart of the logo. 

“When she was little, she was a handful, a real little tornado,” Hughes says. Julia, now 28, helps manage company operations, having worked alongside her father for the past nine years. “She’s been my sidekick all my life,” Hughes says. “Through the years, she's stuck beside me."

The fleet includes four heavy-duty wreckers, two medium-duty units, and four rollbacks, including the newest addition — a 2025 International with a Jerr-Dan rollback, custom-wrapped in bold black and neon-green graphics. 

The truck’s design, created by Morgan Signs of Fort Morgan, Colorado, is eye-catching. The door features a powerful tornado sweeping across the company name, a visual metaphor for the team’s mission to “clean up the mess.” The vivid green striping cuts through the dark backdrop, matching the company’s “storm-ready” aesthetic. Even the fleet’s numbering system carries the theme: each truck is labeled from F1 to F9, inspired by the tornado rating scale. The International in the photo is marked F8. 

Recently, the Little Tornado crew responded to a beet truck rollover, a major recovery involving both the F7 and F8 trucks. “Julia handled the front end while I took the back,” Hughes recalls. “She’s a natural.” 

For Hughes, the road ahead is about endurance and starting over when life demands it. “I’ve been doing that for about 30 years, starting over when I've had to. We survive."

Despite the costs and challenges of towing today, Hughes stays committed to helping others. “We just kind of help everyone out,” he says. “You know, someone in need, we’re there, we’ll work with them."

Through that resilience and compassion, Little Tornado Towing shows their strength can weather any storm.






Click here to read more

U.S. Vehicle Sales Drop as EV Subsidies Expire

Published: Wednesday, November 05, 2025

U.S. light vehicle sales fell sharply in October following the expiration of federal tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs), according to data from Omdia. Sales dropped 6.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15.3 million units. EV sales plunged to 74,897 units from 98,289 in September after President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” ended the $7,500 new-EV and $4,000 used-EV subsidies on October 1.

Economists say the loss of incentives, combined with labor market weakness and rising tariff pressures, is dampening consumer demand. “With concerns about the labor market building, the near-term outlook for auto sales could be soft,” said Ben Ayers of Nationwide Financial.

Overall, unadjusted light vehicle sales fell 4.5% from a year earlier, signaling moderate retail activity. Ongoing economic uncertainty, artificial intelligence adoption, and immigration-related labor shortages have slowed hiring, with unemployment near a four-year high at 4.3%. Grace Zwemmer of Oxford Economics warned that tariffs will continue to pressure automakers: “They can’t absorb the costs through profit
margins forever.”

Sales of all-electric vehicles collapsed in October. Ford, Kia, Hyundai, and Toyota saw steep drops as buyers rushed to purchase before the credits expired. Ford’s all-electric sales fell 25% year over year, including a 17% drop for its F-150 Lightning. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9 sales plunged 80% and 71% from September, while Toyota sold just 18 units of its BZ EV, down from 1,401 a year earlier. 

Source: https://www.reuters.com
https://www.cnbc.com



EV sales plunged in October after federal tax credits expired, with major automakers like Ford, Hyundai, and Toyota reporting steep declines as the U.S. auto market adjusts to a post-incentive slowdown.

The Wall of the Fallen honors tow operators worldwide who gave their lives helping others.

Towing Industry Honors Fallen Tow Operators

Published: Tuesday, November 04, 2025

The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum held its ninth annual Wall of the Fallen Name Unveiling Ceremony in October, honoring 19 towing and recovery professionals who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Wall of the Fallen, located at the museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was dedicated in 2006 to raise awareness of the dangers faced by tow operators working roadside. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), towing industry workers face a fatality risk nearly 15 times higher than the national average for private-sector jobs.

This year’s honorees were Richard Barrows, Bryan Ray Biggs Sr., Terry Blum, Shawn Alan Bodiford, Graeme Lesley Brown, Christian Matthew Burt, Troy Lee Caldwell, Michael Robert Curry, Rico K. Funchess, David Conrad Holz, Howard Charles Husband, Richard Kenda, Moses B. King, Mark Llewellyn, Willie McPherson, Jose Parra, Kavish Ramnarayan, Richard A. Rodriguez, and Kenneth Sposato.

The memorial now bears more than 400 names. The annual ceremony offers families and colleagues a moment of remembrance while emphasizing the importance of “Slow Down, Move Over” laws meant to protect roadside workers.

Source: https://whnt.com

Nevada Bill Targets Abandoned Cars and Towing Abuses

Published: Monday, November 03, 2025

Assemblymembers Heather Goulding and Max Carter presented Assembly Bill 415 to the Nevada Legislature, proposing faster removal of abandoned, inoperable vehicles and safeguards against unfair towing dispatch practices. The bill would let law enforcement mark an abandoned vehicle and, after a five-day notice, authorize disposal if it meets four conditions: it’s abandoned, unregistered, not roadworthy, and worth under $500 in scrap—up from $200.

Supporters said the change aligns with neighboring states and eases financial burdens on tow operators forced to store junk vehicles for long periods. Tow company owners and trucking representatives cited towing and cleanup costs that can exceed $1,000 per vehicle. Counties and cities said the bill would help address blight and public-safety hazards.

The measure also bans falsifying GPS data to gain towing dispatches, allowing violators to be removed from rotation lists. Law enforcement and environmental groups backed the bill, though legislators raised due-process concerns and sought clarification on disposal procedures for large vehicles. No vote was taken as sponsors continue refining legal and administrative details.

Source: https://citizenportal.ai

AAA Study Finds Drivers Confused About Move Over Laws

Published: Friday, October 31, 2025

Despite “Slow Down, Move Over” (SDMO) laws in all 50 states and D.C., 46 emergency responders were killed roadside last year, according to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute. A new AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety (AAAFTS) study finds that confusion, weak enforcement, and lack of awareness continue to endanger first responders, including tow truck operators.

AAA’s national survey revealed that while two-thirds of drivers have heard of SDMO laws, many don’t know what they require. Video analysis showed only 64% of drivers slowed down or moved over for roadside incidents—dropping to just 58% when tow trucks were present.

“Awareness alone isn’t enough,” said Gene Boehm, AAA National President and CEO. “Drivers must understand what these laws mean and why they matter.”

AAA is urging policymakers to clarify and align SDMO laws nationwide, increase enforcement visibility, and strengthen public education campaigns. The organization also partners with technology providers like HAAS Alert to give drivers real-time roadside alerts, reminding them to slow down and move over to save lives.

Source: https://info.oregon.aaa.com

Miller Industries, AAA Mark 20-Year Partnership

Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Miller Industries is celebrating two decades of partnership with AAA, the nation’s leading roadside assistance provider, marking 20 years of shared commitment to safety, innovation, and quality service in the towing and recovery industry.

Since 2005, Miller Industries has served as a preferred supplier to AAA and its network of service providers nationwide. The collaboration has helped strengthen AAA’s emergency roadside fleet through the integration of Miller’s advanced towing and recovery equipment, including its renowned Century, Vulcan, Chevron, and Holmes brands.

Founded in 1902, AAA serves more than 65 million members across North America, providing roadside assistance, travel planning, insurance, and advocacy. Its reputation for reliability has been bolstered through partnerships with industry leaders like Miller Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment.

Headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee, Miller Industries continues to deliver high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of tow operators around the globe. As the companies mark this milestone, both reaffirm their commitment to innovation, service, and supporting those who keep America’s roads safe.


Source: Miller Industries Press Release

Towbook Partners with Waze to Improve Roadside Safety

Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Towbook, a leader in towing management software, has announced a new integration with Waze that provides real-time alerts of tow trucks and roadside assistance vehicles to drivers. The partnership aims to enhance safety for both tow operators and motorists by notifying drivers when service vehicles are nearby, allowing them to slow down or move over.

“Tow trucks and roadside assistance vehicles often work in dangerous conditions,” said Dan Smith, founder of Towbook. “By integrating with Waze, we’re helping keep motorists and service providers safe while improving the efficiency of roadside operations.”

Towbook processes more than 40 million service requests annually in countries around the world. The integration with Waze means these alerts will be available to drivers globally, promoting greater driver awareness and reducing the risk of roadside collisions.

The initiative underscores Towbook’s commitment to innovation and public safety, ensuring tow operators have the visibility and space they need to assist stranded motorists quickly and safely.

Source: https://www.prnewswire.com

Towers, Consumer Advocates Clash over CT reforms

Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Connecticut towing companies and consumer advocates presented sharply different plans Monday as a Department of Motor Vehicles working group tries to draft recommendations for lawmakers by February.

The 10-member committee, created under a 2025 law that revamped much of the state’s towing system, is debating how to balance fairness to vehicle owners with the financial realities of towing businesses.

Towing representatives proposed eliminating the current rule that treats cars valued under $1,500 differently, instead allowing all vehicles to be sold after 30 days. They argued the change would simplify the process and help companies recover costs.

Consumer advocates, led by attorney Rafie Podolsky of Connecticut Legal Services, pushed for stronger protections for motorists — including pausing storage fees once owners signal intent to reclaim their cars and creating a system to dispute private-property tows. They also want itemized lists of personal items kept in vehicles and new DMV oversight on sales data.

DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera acknowledged the challenge: “How do we help individuals without killing towing companies?”

The group plans to meet monthly until submitting its final report Feb. 1.

Source: https://ctmirror.org

Stuck in the Mud: The Mechanics Behind Pulling a Heavy Garbage Truck to Safety 

Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025

tm2 7dd76
By George L. Nitti

After three days of steady rain, the ground behind a local business in rural southeastern Oklahoma had turned to soup. When a garbage truck backed up to a dumpster to make its usual pickup, the driver quickly realized his mistake: his left rear drive wheel sank deep into the mud, and 20 tons of wet trash held him fast. 

That’s when Zac Carp of TW Towing and Recovery got the call. “He told me right off they were packed all the way through - over 100 stops’ worth of trash,” Zac said. “I knew it was going to be heavy.” 

When he arrived, the truck’s front end sat level, but the left rear wheel was buried almost to the brake chambers. The driver mentioned they usually hook to the axle in these situations, but Zac had other another idea.  

“I don’t like hooking to the axle unless I have to,” he explained. “You can pull one out from under the truck if the bolts shear off. The manufacturer recommends using the pull pin, so that’s what I went with.” 

After securing the pull pin, Zac set up a snatch block and assessed the best line of pull. When the metal shackle threatened to side-load, he swapped it out for a soft shackle—a flexible rope-style connector supplied by Yankum Ropes, a new sponsor providing TW Towing with rigging gear designed for off-road and recovery work. “A soft shackle can go any which way and not side-load,” Zac said. “It’s just safer.” 

Working steadily and calmly, Zac doubled the line once, locked in his geometry, and began the pull with his 14-ton Century on an F-550 four-wheel-drive chassis. Within moments, the garbage truck rolled free. “It came out easy,” he said. “The truck never ceases to amaze me with what it can do.” 

Once the unit was clear, Zac filled the holes left behind to prevent ruts and damage to the lot. “You always want to leave the site better than you found it,” he noted. 

Asked about his steady demeanor, Zac said it’s a mix of experience and instinct. “To me, it’s all geometry,” he said. “Before I even step out of the wrecker, I already know my plan. I guess I’ve got a kind of sixth sense for it.” 

In the end, the recovery went off without a hitch, or rather, with the right kind of hitch. A good plan, sound rigging, and respect for manufacturer recommendations turned what could have been a messy problem into a clean, professional recovery. 

To see the recovery in action, visit Zac's youtube channel @ TWTowingandRecovery

Small Job, Steady Professionalism

Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

By George L. Nitti

What looked like a simple call turned into a test of precision for Jimmy Smith, owner of Advanced Towing in Smith Bay, St. Thomas. He was dispatched to remove a Nissan that had been parked in the wrong spot at a ferry terminal, blocking access for a fuel truck.

“At first glance it wasn’t anything major,” Smith said. “But the way the car was positioned made it tricky. I had to be really careful with the plastic trim along the door. If you don’t know what you’re doing, you can damage it, and then you’re responsible.”

Smith pulled out a snatch block, secured the wheels, and set up dollies. What could have been a quick hook and pull turned into a 20-minute job. “I had to kind of swing around, do a little 360, and line it up just right,” he explained. “It took me a couple tries to get it perfect without blocking the whole parking lot.”

The car, belonging to tourists who later admitted they hadn’t seen the “No Parking” sign, was taken to Advanced Towing’s storage lot. “They were sad, but they said it was their mistake,” Smith said.

For Smith, protecting the customer’s vehicle is always priority number one. “I tell my drivers, think of it as your own car,” he said. “You don’t want it scratched, dented, or with a broken light. That’s my main concern—doing it right.”

Smith’s company runs a mixed fleet that includes two flatbeds, a Freightliner, a Sterling 14-ton wrecker, and the smaller Vulcan unit he used for this call. Each truck is suited for different jobs, from routine parking lot removals to heavy-duty recoveries.

Beyond equipment, Smith stresses professionalism. “I always tell the younger guys—you’ve got to look like you’re working for a company. Wear the right gear, use the right tools, and respect the job,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s about safety, service, and making sure people’s property is protected.”

Even on a small recovery, Smith treats every call with the same care. “To me, it’s not just about making money,” he said. “It’s about doing the job to the best of your ability, every single time.”

Hanging by a Thread

Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025

hangingbyathread 98432
By George L. Nitti

When Maryland State Police called Morton’s Towing and Recovery in the early hours of the morning, the message was urgent: “We have one hanging off the bridge.” General Manager John D. Collins knew exactly what that meant—another wreck on the notorious stretch of Beltway known as Dead Man’s Curve, a spot infamous for crashes when rain-slicked roads and heavy loads meet steep grades. 

This time, a tractor-trailer loaded with what was claimed to be 26,000 pounds of mushrooms (though Collins jokes it felt closer to 15,000) lost control on the curve. Instead of jackknifing like most do, the rig veered left, slammed into the guardrail, and went partially over the bridge. The tractor ended up clinging to a steep incline, while the trailer dangled precariously along the bridge wall. 

Collins quickly mobilized the heavy iron: Two 50-ton Miller rotators (a 2023 Peterbilt 1150 and a 2020 Peterbilt 1150); an emergency response unit (2005 Ford F-650); and a flatbed for additional labor support.

By the time Morton’s crew arrived, the fire department had chained the trailer to a ladder truck and was busy pumping fuel. The Maryland Department of the Environment checked for spills before releasing the scene. Only then could the recovery begin. 

“It was a challenge,” said Collins. “The tractor’s front end was rolled on its side, and the fifth wheel lock wouldn’t release. We had to pick and shift everything in one piece to keep from ripping out the trailer floor.” 

The plan required precision. One rotator rigged to the trailer’s rear while the other handled the front. With careful coordination, the crew lifted the entire unit as one, inching it back toward the bridge in small, controlled moves. The maneuver took hours, and for added security, Collins even called in a backup rotator from a nearby company—though Morton’s team ultimately handled the heavy lifting. 

Finally, by mid-morning, the truck and trailer were safely back on the bridge. Morton’s operators Ronald Doss, Steven Grohs, and John M. Collins assisted in the recovery, which wrapped up after more than six hours of hands-on rigging. Once the rig was upright and secured, Morton’s loaded debris into dumpster bags, removed damaged axles, and transported the entire mess back to their Rockville yard. 

As for the driver? Miraculously, he kicked out the windshield and walked away with minor injuries. 

For Collins, a towing veteran of more than 40 years, he said, “Saving it in one piece was the goal—and we did it.” 

Modeling the Behavior You Expect from Your Team

Published: Wednesday, November 05, 2025

PTI Under Hood Still Shot copy 9eb2f
By Brian J. Riker

The good news is that the problem is simple. The bad news? Fixing it requires you to change—well, some of you, at least.

How often do you see a tower doing something questionable? Worse yet, how often do you see one of your own employees doing the unthinkable?

These behaviors often stem from a lack of training, a lack of understanding that their actions are unsafe or undesirable—or worse, they’re learned behaviors from watching their role models: a boss, supervisor, senior employee, or even a social media influencer. Humans naturally copy what they see, often without fully grasping the risks involved. That’s why it’s vital we stay aware of what example we set.

A perfect example unfolded as the Wall of the Fallen ceremony concluded during the International Towing and Recovery Museum weekend in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A respected industry figure—who will remain unnamed here—was observed directing traffic to help trucks that had hoisted the flag depart after the ceremony. The problem? This individual wore no safety vest or visible gear distinguishing them from any pedestrian in the area.

The irony should not be lost on any of us. Moments earlier, this same person had participated in a ceremony honoring tow operators who were struck and killed in the line of duty. Yet they then stepped into an active lane of traffic, without proper safety equipment or traffic control, to guide a rotator turning into a side street.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t an isolated lapse in judgment. Across our industry, owners, managers, and lead drivers are frequently seen disregarding basic safety practices—failing to wear PPE, skipping proper tie-downs, neglecting to plumb brakes on heavy tows, and more—all while expecting their employees to follow the rules.

Social media influencers can be even more problematic. While the visibility they bring to our industry is appreciated, when you post online, remember: not everyone watching knows the context. Many new towers turn to YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms to learn. When unsafe, staged, or sensationalized content is shared for likes or clicks, it sends the wrong message—and that can have deadly consequences.

It’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt—or worse—trying to imitate something they saw online without understanding the full situation. The same risk applies when employees copy unsafe habits they see from leadership.

The bottom line: as professionals, we all have a duty to model safe, responsible behavior every time we’re on the job. Being an owner or manager doesn’t exempt you from the rules. Think carefully about the message your actions send before you take that next step—or someone else might follow it blindly.

When the Door Slams: Managing Hand and Finger Injuries on the Job

Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Finger Slam in Door PIC copy 710f1
By Randall C. Resch

An arrestee once slammed my hand in a van door—a feeble attempt to make his getaway. Even as the door clamped down on my hand, I kept my grip on his shirt collar. He went to jail; I went to the ER.

An X-ray later revealed a fractured navicular bone in my wrist. I was reminded of that incident after meeting a tow operator whose hand was accidentally broken during a lockout call when a customer slammed the door on him.

Have you ever wondered why a vehicle door has two “closing positions”? In the first, a light push doesn’t pull the door completely shut, leaving about an inch-wide gap. When the door is slammed, it locks firmly—no gap, fully sealed.

Back in EMT class, my instructor explained the reason behind that design: “Car doors are built that way to prevent them from guillotining—that is, severing—hands and fingers accidentally caught in the jamb.” That small gap helps protect against serious injuries when hands or fingers are unknowingly caught between the door and frame, reducing the risk of broken bones and painful pinches.

During a typical shift, tow operators jump in and out of trucks and customer vehicles hundreds of times. When the pace picks up and things get hectic, that hurried rhythm can create a host of potential injuries. And if it hasn’t happened to you yet, slamming your hand or fingers in a car door is an unforgettable—and excruciating—experience.

If you ever fall victim to an unintended door slam, you’ll know it instantly. The sudden, searing pain leaves no doubt. Here are nine steps to follow if your hand or fingers end up caught in a door jamb:

Step 1: Remain Calm

Victims of a door slam are immediately overcome by a rush of panic and pain. Take a deep breath and do your best to stay calm. Seeing your hand or fingers trapped between a door and its jamb can be shocking—enough to make some people faint.

Step 2: Open the Door

Because being caught in a door jamb is such a startling sight, opening the door as quickly as possible is crucial. The shock of seeing the injury can sometimes override instinct, making it hard to focus on the simple but urgent step—freeing your hand.

Step 3: Assess Injury

Examine hands or fingers carefully to determine the severity of the injury. Typical door mash injuries cause swelling, bruising, or other visible deformities. If signs of a more serious injury are obvious, like broken bones, smashed nail beds, or severe bleeding, initiating EMS is a solid choice.

Step 4: Ice and Elevate

For, “right now injuries”, elevate hands or fingers to reduce swelling. An ice pack or submersion into ice water helps to reduce pain and minimize swelling.

Step 5: Get Checked Out

If pain is severe, a finger appears deformed, or there are signs of a serious injury, seek medical evaluation as soon as possible. At the ER, specific pain medications may be prescribed. Over-the-counter options like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can also help manage pain and swelling.

Step 6: Recovery Takes Time

Hand and finger injuries take time to heal. During recovery, avoid strenuous activity and tasks that could bump or reinjure the affected area. Patience and protection are key to proper healing.

Step 7: Monitor the Healing Process

Keep an eye on the injury as it heals. Watch for signs of infection—such as increased redness, swelling, bleeding, bruising, or discharge. If any of these symptoms appear, seek medical attention promptly. The medical term for bruising is ecchymosis—and while bruising is normal, worsening symptoms are not.

Step 8: It’s Called “Buddy Taping”

When a single finger is injured, splinting is a common medical treatment. However, splints can be bulky and may bump against objects during use. As an alternative, you can “buddy tape” the injured finger to an adjacent finger to keep it straight, aligned, and better protected from further impact.

Step 9: Reporting Injuries

As with any on-the-job injury, company policy and common sense require that employees report a smashed-hand or pinched-finger injury to management immediately—or as soon as possible in more serious cases. Your company’s policy or employee handbook should outline procedures for reporting injuries.

While a slammed hand or pinched fingers might not seem serious at first, complications can develop later, including loss of mobility or dexterity. For more significant injuries—those involving more than mild pain or swelling—the company should consider initiating a Worker’s Compensation claim.

For the Future

Once management is informed, hand and finger injuries may require an employee to be temporarily reassigned to light-duty work until the injury heals and medical clearance is granted for a full return to duty.

While getting your hand or fingers caught in a car door is never a pleasant experience, it’s a good reminder to stay mindful of where your hands are when closing doors. In fact, it’s remarkable this kind of accident doesn’t happen more often. And if it ever does happen to you—let’s just say, it’ll make you say a few choice words!

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 775-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Beyond “The Customer Is Always Right”

Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025

customerservice2 9117d
By Brian J. Riker

The caller was furious because her car had broken down on the highway, and she’d already been waiting for over an hour. The dispatcher could have matched her frustration, but instead, he listened. Really listened. By the end of the call, the customer wasn’t just calm but was grateful. All it took was patience, empathy, and a willingness to understand.

"Is the customer always right?" That phrase has been drilled into our heads as customer service–oriented individuals, and while the sentiment is well-intentioned, it’s not always true.

The idea behind it is simple: as a customer service professional, it’s your job to give the customer the best possible experience. In other words, to make them feel right. But in reality, customers can sometimes have unreasonable expectations.

Where things often go wrong is when those “unreasonable” expectations wouldn’t seem unreasonable at all — if they had been managed properly from the start. In today’s world of instant communication and real-time updates, people expect minute-by-minute information and immediate results. While some systems can help meet those expectations, towers don’t always take advantage of them. Racing from one “fire” to the next, it’s easy to forget how essential clear, ongoing communication really is.

The first step in keeping a customer satisfied is remembering that they are not an interruption to your day, but rather the reason you have a job, or a business, in the first place. Always greet them with a smile and common courtesy, no matter how hectic your day is or what’s happening in your personal life.

If we just stop and truly listen — not to respond, but to understand — we can prevent a lot of problems before they even begin. Often, our customers have never dealt with a crash, breakdown, or tow before. They may not understand what’s happening or what to expect. Listening with empathy, even when the customer made a mistake that led to their current situation (like a police impound or PPI towaway), allows you to respond with genuine care and work toward a satisfying resolution.

Once you fully understand the customer’s point of view and their needs, you can create a plan and explain it to them. This is where many customer service representatives fail. For an experienced dispatcher or tow operator, the process is second nature, and it’s easy to forget to stop and explain each step. But when customers are left in the dark, confusion and frustration follow.

Another common failure point comes when the plan changes — such as a delayed response time — and the customer isn’t updated. You can’t overcommunicate with a customer, especially when you have bad news to share. The best way to prevent problems is to address them as soon as they appear. Delaying difficult conversations only makes matters worse.

To provide top-notch customer service, you must also be realistic. Set your customers’ expectations early and manage them actively. To you, it might be just another job on the call board, but to them, it’s one of their biggest investments — or one of the worst days of their life. Treat the situation with the respect and understanding it deserves. Always try to put yourself in their shoes.

The bottom line: if you don’t take care of your customers, someone else will. Just as you may be frustrated by poor service at restaurants, dealerships, or other businesses, your customers feel the same way. The difference is that most towers entered this industry because they genuinely love helping people and have a servant’s heart.

Let that heart shine through — every call, every customer, every time.

75-Ton Rotator Shines with Purpose and Pride

Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

SR1cover 70b0e
By George L. Nitti

When Ken Jabco of S & R Towing and Recovery in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, set out to add a 2025 Peterbilt 589 with a Century 1075 rotator to his fleet, he knew it was a bold move. Though confident in his decision, Jabco admits the purchase didn’t come without hesitation. Investing in a 75-ton rotator was a major leap for his company, both financially and operationally.

“I was very nervous. Spend money to make money. So that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

For Jabco, the move wasn’t impulsive. Since taking over S & R Towing in 2015, he’s been steadily upgrading his fleet and preparing for the industry’s next chapter. With potential Pennsylvania State Police requirements on the horizon for rotator-equipped companies, Jabco wanted to make the investment on his own terms and not out of obligation.

The rotator’s build came through Miller Industries, with graphics designed by Dendy Hill Graphics of Lafayette, Georgia. The design represents a fresh direction for S & R’s fleet. “I plan to continue to do them this way — with the diamond plate lettering — and it’s all reflective,” Jabco said.

The graphics combine black, red, and chrome tones, anchored by bold chain motifs running the length of the body. Subtle custom touches personalize the rotator, including nods to Jabco’s employees and community that include a flag and purple ribbon, visible on the passenger side near the door, symbolizing cancer awareness.

“I have a guy that works for me; he’s a veteran,” Jabco said. “I wanted an American flag on it, and I wanted to honor him with that. The purple ribbon acknowledges two employees who lost their parents battling cancer.”

Even the small details reflect pride and craftsmanship. “Inside the boxes I had splatter painted, which is pretty cool too,” Jabco said. “Different colors—pretty much all the colors that are involved in the wrap—splattered out over a white background.”

The rotator itself rides on a twin-steer Peterbilt 589 chassis, chosen for power and performance. “We’re right along Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania, so it’s all about keeping the roads open now,” Jabco said. “My theory was slowly go bigger. I have a 55-ton, but it’s not a rotator.”

After more than three decades in the towing business, Jabco calls the rotator “a new journey.”

“If you’re going to go purchase something of that nature,” he said, “you might as well do it the right way — don’t cut corners. And that’s what I did.”

Towing for a Cure: Vibrant and Sleek Wheel Lift Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness

Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025

coverkramers 98445

By George L. Nitti

In Grand Island, Nebraska, the family behind Kramer’s Towing is known for keeping the roads clear and the community safe. But this October, they’re also helping keep awareness alive. The company’s 2024 Ford F-550 with a Century 312 Express wheel lift is a moving tribute to strength, remembrance, and hope serving the cause of breast cancer awareness. 

“We’ve had a couple of breast cancer awareness trucks,” said dispatcher Caitlin Bartz, whose family has owned the company for three generations. “We replaced one of our older trucks that had both breast and brain cancer graphics, so we decided to bring that back with a new design.” 

The wrap, designed by a company in Aurora, Nebraska, draws attention immediately. The bright metallic pink finish glows under natural light, contrasting sharply with the gray and silver ribbons that sweep across the doors and tool compartments. The words “Towing for a Cure” curve across the hood in silver script, while KRAMER’S stretches boldly across the doors in a sharp, steel-gradient font that gives the logo a fresh, modern edge. 

“They did a gray and pink ribbon together,” Caitlin explained. “One of our operators lost a close friend’s father to brain cancer, so we wanted to incorporate both causes.” 

In doing so, a large, silver-gray ribbon loops across the side of the bed, fading naturally into the pink background, the gradient echoing the dual fight against both brain and breast cancer. 

The detail work goes beyond color. The company’s logo has been refined for this project — its chrome-like finish now outlined with soft shadows that make it appear embossed against the vivid pink wrap. The clean silver striping along the fenders adds motion, suggesting the forward drive of awareness. 

On the hood of the unit, beautifully rendered, through a swirling ribbon, reads “Warrior," while on the top windshield headlines: "Not Without a Fight." Caitlin added, “In the wrap, it also says ‘Think Pink’ in a shadow effect almost — little details that you might not notice right away.” 

Kramer’s Towing, founded by Caitlin’s grandparents and now owned by her parents, Tim and Lisa Bartz, has grown steadily from its Grand Island base. Caitlin dispatches while her brother, Joe Bartz, operates this new tribute truck. “It’s used at events like the Nebraska State Fair, Husker Harvest Days, and Harvest of Harmony,” she said. “It’s smaller and easier to hook up in busy areas.” 

Even though Grand Island isn’t actually an island — “there’s no bodies of water here,” Caitlin laughed — Kramer’s Towing has become a fixture in the heart of Nebraska, known for its reliability and community presence. 

As for the truck, Caitlin concluded: “It represents our families and everyone touched by cancer. It’s our way of reminding people that nobody fights alone.” 

Kinetic Recovery Rope

Published: Saturday, November 01, 2025

yankumkineticrope 974dc

The Rattler: 1 Inch Recovery Rope for 3/4 -1 ton Trucks and Heavy SUVs

Recommended for recovery vehicles that weigh 7,200 - 10,249 pounds.

Breaking Strength: 33,500 lbs.

Stuck? This diameter size is best utilized in anything from 3/4 ton pickup trucks to large SUV's. Why is this better than traditional flat webbing straps?

Yankum Ropes™ delivers extra linear force and added kinetic energy that give you the power of momentum. This rope was designed for professionals but made to serve anyone who needs an extra tug. This rope was made for your farm truck to make sure you can get the job done and be home in time for supper. It’s built to stretch and perform.

This Mil-Spec quality product is made out of the best Double Braided rope. We use our “Code Red” Polymeric coating to protect against UV, water and abrasion as well as dip the eyes in a thick, protective rubber coating to ensure extended life where it matters most. Yankum Ropes™ are designed for recovery.

Remember to pair the recovery rope with the recovery vehicle, NOT the stuck vehicle.

-- For use on vehicles that weigh 7,200 to 10,249 lbs
-- Minimum Tensile Strength of 33,500 lbs
-- WLL 6,700 - 11,200 lbs
-- Double Braid Nylon Build
-- Polymeric Coating
-- Sealed Against Stain and Water
-- UV Resistant
-- 1 year limited warranty
-- Made in USA

For other sizes and more information on pricing, visit their website at https://yankum.com/products/kinetic-recovery-rope

In The Ditch® Low Profile Axle Mount

Published: Friday, October 03, 2025

intheditchsmall 8094d
Built for tough jobs and tight spaces, the In The Ditch® Low Profile Axle Mount combines heavy-duty strength with a sleek, low-clearance design. Perfect for trucks with limited space or custom setups, this mount is precision-crafted from high-grade aluminum and welded for long-lasting performance. Whether you’re upgrading your existing rig or starting fresh, it delivers reliable strength without unnecessary bulk.

Features:

-- Low-profile design for maximum clearance in tight spaces

-- Heavy-duty aluminum construction for durability and longevity

-- Below-deck mounting for a secure, streamlined fit

-- Easy installation with standard mounting patterns

-- Tested tough in real-world towing conditions

For more information about this product, click here. 

Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly

Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025

collinsdolly f7c36
Built to conquer the toughest conditions, the Collins Hi-Speed® G7X Dolly delivers unmatched strength, stability, and capacity. Originally engineered for Canada’s rugged off-road winters, this powerhouse dolly goes beyond the legendary G7, offering iron-packed durability and heavy-duty features that make it the ultimate choice for professional towers handling extreme jobs.

Features:

-- Steel hubs & high-capacity steel wheels – engineered for maximum durability and load-bearing strength.
-- Wider T12 Hybrid Cross Rails – with aluminum outer rails, zinc-plated steel insert, and true-positive camber for superior stability.
-- High-traction load-range E tires – aggressive tread design supports an industry-leading 5,120 lbs capacity.
-- Heavy-duty iron construction – built to withstand extreme environments and heavy use.
-- Optimized for off-road & harsh weather – designed to perform in the most demanding towing conditions.

For more info, click here.

Joe Yancy and his wife. As Joe fights for his life in a medically induced coma, the repossession community is urged to donate and support the Yancy family.

Suspect in Repo Agent Shooting Turns Himself In

Published: Monday, June 16, 2025

Marshun Colbert, 26, has turned himself in to Horn Lake Police after being accused of shooting repo agent Joe Yancy point blank during a repossession attempt on June 8, 2025 in Mississippi. Colbert was taken into custody Thursday on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in a parking lot outside the DeSoto Crossing shopping center in Horn Lake. Yancy, an agent with All Star Recovery, was attempting to repossess an SUV when an argument broke out with Colbert. Despite Yancy agreeing to drop the vehicle, Colbert allegedly fired a single shot, critically wounding him.

Yancy managed to flee and drive himself to a hospital. He was later transferred to Regional One in Memphis, where he remains in a medically induced coma. During the chaos, a woman jumped into the lifted SUV, which toppled off the wrecker. She was hospitalized and later released in stable condition.

The Recovery Agents Benefit Fund (RABF) is calling on the repossession industry to support Yancy and his family with donations. To donate, click here. 

Source: https://curepossession.com
https://www.msn.com

“Captain Repo” Charged in Fatal Crash

Published: Tuesday, June 03, 2025

Known on TikTok as “Captain Repo,” 29-year-old Kirkland Smith built a following by sharing dramatic vehicle repossessions online. But on May 24th, his real-life tow run ended in tragedy when he struck and killed former Bladen County, NC Fire Chief Pete Batton, 68.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Batton was turning onto Robin Lane from Highway 41—just minutes from home—when Smith’s tow truck slammed into the back of his car. Troopers say Smith failed to slow down. Batton died at the scene.

Smith, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and misdemeanor DWI. His bond was set at $5 million.

Known for flashy TikTok and Facebook videos under the names “Captain Repo” and “Kirkland RepoMan Smith,” Smith’s online fame has now collided with a harsh legal reality. While there’s no evidence he was filming at the time, questions swirl about professionalism in the repossession industry and the dangers of sensationalizing the job.

Source: https://curepossession.com

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

