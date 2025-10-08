Green Power and Fresh Fleet Design 

Materials of Trade – What Towers Need to Know

By Brian J. Riker When you think of hazardous materials you often think of things like explosives, corrosives, marine pollutants or even radioactive material. Things that are unusual or pose an extraordinary risk to the health and safety of the public. Maybe even large quantities of gasoline, such as in a tanker trailer. But, what about the things you use in everyday life? As a tower you are often called upon to perform some basic roadside assistance or perform light mechanical repairs to help get your customers back on the roadway. You most likely even carry a few items in your truck just to maintain it in good working order. Many of these everyday items are hazardous materials, class 9 ORM-D, meaning consumer quantity of hazardous substances that do not require specialized training or handling. Everyday Items That Count as Hazmat Things like a can of WD-40, spray paint for touching up the under lift (if you know, you know) or even windshield washer fluid, motor oil and the spare batteries for your impact gun. These are all routine class 9 ORM-D materials that we don’t think twice about, yet, when transported in a commercial vehicle there are certain regulations that must be followed. What about gasoline? Yes, everybody knows, or should know, that gasoline is extremely flammable and dangerous, yet it is also a routine part of nearly everybody’s day, so safety often gets overlooked. Defining “Materials of Trade” Ultimately, all the above items, and more, are considered Materials of Trade by the US Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration when carried to support operation of your truck or to provide service to your customers. As such, there are strict regulations on the individual quantity that can be carried, the aggregate quantity and even how these materials may be transported in, or upon, a commercial motor vehicle. Below is a quick summary of the rules. See 49 CFR Parts 171-180 (HMR) for detailed information. Know Your Responsibilities Be aware that it is your responsibility to know if you are transporting hazardous materials and the requirements that apply. You must have general knowledge of the regulations, understand the quantity limitations, packaging requirements and how these materials need to be labeled and marked. Fortunately, these rules are simplified, and when legally transporting Materials of Trade, you do not need shipping papers, emergency response information, placarding, formal training or a hazmat endorsement. Size and Weight Limits For most towing and road service operations the important size limits include: -- No more than 8 gallons of flammable liquid per container -- Gas cylinders (like Oxygen and Acetylene) cannot exceed 220 pounds -- Aerosol spray cans are permitted if the cap is tight, the label is clean and clear, and they are secured from free movement -- The aggregate total weight of all these materials combined cannot exceed 440 pounds. Packaging and Marking Requirements Materials of Trade also have packaging and marking requirements that help increase safety. The packaging must be the manufacturer’s original packaging or a package of equal or greater strength and integrity. The packaging must be marked with a common name (such as “gas” or “spray paint”) or a proper shipping name from the Hazardous Materials Regulations (such as “Isopropyl Alcohol”). Packaging must be leak tight for liquids and gases, and sift proof for solids. Packages must be securely closed, secured against movement, and protected against damage. Gasoline must be transported in a metal or plastic container meeting DOT or OSHA requirements. Several states also have specific rules about gasoline containers, so be sure that your containers are also state approved. Inspections and Compliance In a typical roadside inspection, the inspector will: -- Ask leading questions to make sure the driver understands the risks of the materials they are transporting -- Check that they are secured and in the proper containers or packages -- Ensure they are not leaking and properly marked -- Verify that the total of all Materials of Trade does not exceed 440 pounds Special Note on Waste Materials Lastly, it is important to note that waste, such as used motor oil, is not considered a material of trade and therefore is not covered under these regulations nor is it counted towards the 440-pound aggregate total. Be sure you are properly transporting your waste products, especially in your mobile service rigs. That tank of used motor oil needs to be labeled, secured and you should be prepared to test the flash point (under 140 degrees F) upon request to prove it is not actually flammable.

Did Ya’ Set the Truck’s Parking Brake?

By Randall C. Resch Eighty-nine years ago, on October 7, 1936, the front-page headline of Tennessee’s Nashville Banner read: “Auto Plunges into Cumberland, Then Hauls Wrecker in After It.” At first glance, the headline may seem comical, but neither the wrecker’s owner nor the police likely saw any humor in the mishap. The Banner reported that a local garageman was called to winch a car that had failed to negotiate a turn and ran off the roadway. In its path to destruction, the car wound up upside down in the river, where a wrecker was brought in to retrieve it. Alas, the vintage wrecker from a local garage arrived at the scene, prepared to extract the submerged car. But as the operator climbed out of the cab, the tow truck suddenly began rolling backward at a rapid pace. In a desperate “Oh, crap” moment, the operator gave chase in an ill-advised attempt to stop it. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to halt the truck before it, too, went over the embankment and into the river. Fortunately, in this case at least, the operator escaped with his life. An Ounce of Prevention The internet is filled with stories of tow operators injured—or even killed—while trying to stop rollaway trucks. In fact, nearly a dozen operators have lost their lives in industrial incidents after being run over by their own wreckers or flatbed carriers. More recently, in December 2021, a police dash cam captured a flatbed carrier rolling “driverless” down a highway’s grassy center divider, with its operator in hot (foot) pursuit. Members of the Tow Police forum were quick to accuse the operator of failing to set the carrier’s E-brake. The video quickly went viral. While official investigations often describe rollaway incidents as “accidents,” the truth is that most are preventable when emergency brakes are properly applied. Regardless of the type of system—air-assisted, electrical, or mechanical—safety starts with thorough daily inspections to ensure the E-brake can hold the truck’s weight. It’s rare for an emergency brake to “just pop off,” but wear and poor maintenance can cause failure. Air-assist systems may leak, brake cables can overstretch, and foot-pedal ratchets wear down over time. That’s simply mechanical fact. Operators must verify that their emergency brakes are fully functional and capable of holding the tow truck during parking or winching operations. If the brake won’t hold, it should be reported immediately, and the truck pulled from service until repairs are made. The Law Says Every state’s vehicle code requires operators to set the emergency brake before leaving a vehicle unattended. For example, California Vehicle Code Section 22515(a) states: “No person driving, or in control of, or in charge of, a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand on any highway unattended without first effectively setting the brakes thereon and stopping the motor thereof.” Yet tow operators are notorious for skipping this step. In hands-on training classes, it’s common to see operators forget to apply the brake—even in controlled environments. I’m inclined to think, the company where they’re employed doesn’t demand their use, or company management doesn’t actively check for e-brake compliance. Best Practices: Brakes and Chock Blocks Operators are reminded to fully set their tow truck’s emergency brake before exiting the cab in every parking situation. Even better, pairing the brake with chock blocks provides an extra layer of safety. Best practices call for chock blocks to be used in conjunction with a properly working emergency brake. A fifty-dollar pair of chocks is cheap insurance compared to the damage a rollaway can cause. Remember: failing to set the brake can result in hefty citations. Worse, an insurance provider may deny coverage if an operator didn’t take reasonable steps to prevent a rollaway. Don’t put yourself—or others—at risk. Always set the emergency brake, use chock blocks when needed, and never chase a runaway truck. The choice you make in that moment could mean the difference between safety and tragedy. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.