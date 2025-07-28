Tow Life, TikTok Fame, and the Legacy of Black Betty and Opal

Soar with Eagles or Flock with Turkeys? The Case for Higher Standards in the Towing Industry

By Brian J. Riker A recently circulated email proposing that towers should be excluded from Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulation, or at least placed into a special category, raises some interesting points to ponder. While it is unclear if creating a special category within the US Department of Transportation’s regulatory scheme would solve much, the thought process behind this deserves some consideration. Currently, all towing companies are lumped into the general transportation market, no different than any other trucking company in the eyes of the regulators. This does pose some unique challenges related to compliance, especially around hours of service; however those are not insurmountable when managed properly. Extreme caution must be exercised when asking to be regulated as a separate type of entity. This could potentially restrict many of the ancillary services currently offered by many towers, especially the heavy-duty providers. One must ask, before deciding if this is a good idea or not, if your towing services were to be conducted under a separate US DOT registration, as some have proposed, would that mean you now need to have two registrations with the US DOT? One for towing, and one for all the non-emergency work you do like hauling equipment, moving toolboxes or even doing secondary tows? After all, secondary tows really are not tows at that point, because the emergency nature of the request for service is gone; instead they are simple transports, that likely would be treated no differently than hauling a front end loader or having a car carrier trailer full of auction cars. This is not just speculation. Until 2015, the US DOT allowed motor carriers to share work freely among other duly authorized motor carriers without any special registration, bond or other regulatory hurdles. Then, at the request of the trucking industry, in an effort to cut down on brokerage fraud, US DOT tightened the regulations around brokering. This change ultimately required a trucking company to register a separate entity, as a freight broker, to share work with other motor carriers in most cases. This same dual entity concept would most surely apply to towing if towers were granted a special class of registration with the US DOT. P.S, towers, if you are currently sharing non-exempt calls with friendly competition or even sister companies, you may want to look into the regulations that came about after the MAP-21 Highway Bill in 2013. You may be a broker and subject to extreme penalties for just trying to cover your overflow work! As for the merits of the concept of treating towing operation differently and raising the barrier to entry, both will help the industry survive long-term. Currently the towing industry is facing an insurance crisis, a rate crisis and a surplus of service providers that are resulting in extreme rate depression in most parts of the country. Tougher entry requirements, such as mandatory training for company owners and individual operators, higher equipment standards, drug testing and special licensing will slow down the growth and weed out unprofessional operations. Mandatory special licensing requirements, such as those found in Texas, are necessary to create towing as a career, not just a job. Higher training and licensing standards also will reduce the potential for insurance claims, and we all know how bad the insurance market is right now, so that is a huge benefit. If this concept is looked at through the lens of trucking prior to deregulation, i.e., the Motor Carrier Act of 1980, trucking was extremely profitable because there were limits on how many companies could service any given area and their rates had to be set at a level allowing for safe, legal and compliant operation plus a fair profit. Through this lens, more regulation is a good thing, as it will force the customers, law enforcement agencies and insurance companies to pay a fair and equitable rate. As for insurance premiums skyrocketing, this type of higher barrier to entry would help tremendously because the loss ratios would decline when the professional towers were no longer being compared to the fly-by-night operators. This is the same concept as insurance captives, which must be very selective of their members to keep their operating costs low enough to be sustainable. Everyone jumps on their fellow tower whenever something idiotic, illegal or just plain unsafe is posted on social media. The usual responses include “you drive your truck and I’ll drive mine” or “worry about your own business, let them do it their way”; however these are very shortsighted statements. If we, as an industry, don’t police ourselves and weed out the incompetent, unsafe and unprofessional operations, we will all pay the price for their failures as we are all lumped into the same group in the eyes of the public, regulators and insurance underwriters. This industry is changing, and you can either lead the way or get left behind. If we, as towers, don’t take responsibility for raising our own standards—by supporting tougher entry requirements, improved training, and stronger regulatory oversight—we’ll continue to be judged by the worst among us. The choice is ours: do we soar with the eagles by embracing professionalism and reform, or flock with the turkeys by defending the status quo and tolerating unsafe, unqualified operators? The future of towing depends on which direction we choose.

Ya’ Don’t Know if Ya’ Didn’t Look!

By Randall C. Resch I’ve archived as many as 136 individuals who were discovered in towed vehicles as result of violence, homicide, PPIs, and other reasons. Discovered alive were four accident victims, 15 sleeping children, and two kidnapped victims, which were not discovered by Law Enforcement, EMS, or towers. It happens more than you think! Unoccupied vehicles have a likeness to Tupperware. Everyone knows that Tupperware are sealable containers that keep products fresh for days. But sealable containers don’t keep products fresh for long periods of time. And when tupperware is exposed to heat environments, the contents within spoil in a matter of time. Same can be said for the contents inside vehicle interiors. Recently, two bodies were found in towed vehicles at the same San Diego tow yard four months apart. Case One: A Month Too Late In the first case, a 65-year-old female, reportedly homeless, was discovered deceased nearly a month after her vehicle was towed. She allegedly was living inside a Honda Odyssey van, parked curbside on city streets when the van was struck by a DUI motorist. A lawsuit alleges she was “visible to anyone looking inside,” but lawsuits often allege more than can be proven. Was she clearly visible at the time of the tow? It's hard to say—and harder to defend. Case Two: A Missed Opportunity Four months later, a city parking officer cited a Kia for sitting too long. No entry was made. Two weeks later, the car was impounded. When a lien notice reached the family, they filed a missing person report. Detectives visited the tow yard and found the person deceased inside. Should this have been preventable? Legal, Moral, Ethical Questions When it comes to vehicle searches and inventories, law enforcement agencies often follow their own internal policies. According to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center’s (FLETC) Standard Operating Procedures Manual, under the section “Searching Vehicles Without Warrants,” officers may conduct inventory searches of vehicles in their custody without a warrant, as long as the search follows a reasonable and standardized policy. Specifically, the manual states: “A vehicle that has fallen under the custody of law enforcement officers may be inventoried, if done pursuant to a reasonable standardized policy. Neither reasonable suspicion nor probable cause is required.” The purpose of these inventory searches is to:



1. Protect the vehicle owner’s property

2. Protect law enforcement from false claims of lost or stolen items

3. Identify any potential dangers (e.g., weapons, hazardous materials) This same reasoning applies to tow operators once a vehicle is in their custody. If a claim of theft or missing property arises after a tow, a documented inventory can protect the towing company as well. That raises a key question: At what point should a policy kick in? And who is responsible for performing the inventory?



From my Street Cop Days Back when I was a street cop, policy required us to conduct a cursory search and list vehicle contents before a tow. That meant unlocking cars and scanning for valuables or contraband. While we rarely opened trunks without cause, checking interiors often revealed what needed attention—sometimes even a body.



Talking Facts or Making Excuses? In the second case from April 2025, a San Diego Police Department lieutenant told reporters: “The body of the man discovered at the tow yard may have been detected sooner had the vehicle not been locked.” This raises a valid question: What is the department’s policy regarding inventory searches for routine street impounds—those not tied to violent crimes? Shouldn’t law enforcement be responsible for conducting a pre-tow inventory of all vehicles being impounded? There are several reasons often cited for why these searches aren’t consistently performed:



-- Does state law require a warrant to search a vehicle in non-criminal situations?

-- Do extreme weather conditions discourage thorough searches?

-- Are there gaps in agency policies that don’t mandate inventory in routine field impounds?

-- Are officers skipping inventories due to high call volume or time constraints?

-- Does dark window tint make interior inspection too difficult?

-- Or, bluntly—are some personnel simply too indifferent to look inside? Whether these are facts or excuses depends on the context—but lives may depend on the answer. In another news segment, the same SDPD lieutenant said: “They would do an inventory search of the vehicle for any valuables inside. As was noted in this report, they were not able to gain access to the vehicle to conduct that inventory search.” But that begs the question: If access had been authorized or attempted, could the victim have been discovered sooner? Had there been an authorized order to unlock, would the victim have been found in time? Legally, conducting searches is not the responsibility of tow operators. However, tow companies should seriously consider at least visually inspecting vehicle interiors—not only as a matter of due diligence, but also to avoid being named as a defendant in cases like these. In the end, it comes down to one question: Did anyone look inside?