NJ Councilman Accused of Brandishing Firearm at Tower
A Steep Challenge and 80,000 Pounds
Tough, multifaceted recovery involving 80,000 pounds of plywood.
Making Safety Engaging: How to Lead Great Safety Meetings
Ready to transform your safety meetings from dull to dynamic?
Power and Precision: Winchester’s Kilar-Fitted Ford 650
Explore Winchester’s Ford 650 with a Kilar bed.
Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 02 - April 08, 2025

Wrapped Rollback Honors First Responders and Much More! 

By George L. Nitti

When Denny Sponaugle of Cumberland, Maryland, decided to wrap one of his rollback tow trucks, he wasn’t just looking for a head-turner—he was creating a tribute. 

The result? A striking, purple-and-white 2023 International 4700 with a 22-foot Century bed that stands as a mobile salute to America’s first responders. From firefighters rappelling on ropes to the POW-MIA logo, Blue Lives Matter symbolism, and a powerful visual of fire and rescue teams in action, this unit stands out from every angle. 

The front view reveals bold flame graphics enveloping the hood in Sponaugle’s signature purple and yellow color scheme, while the oversized chrome grille reflects the surroundings like a mirror. The passenger side boasts a full scene of fire, rescue, and law enforcement imagery, anchored by a clear “Blue Lives Matter” message and a reminder to “Slow Down, Move Over.”  

“We did this for the first responders,” says Sponaugle, who has been in the towing business for 18 years. “When everybody was bashing the police and first responders a few years back, we wanted to show we support them. It was our way of saying thank you.” 

This truck, despite its show-stopping design, is a workhorse. “It’s a working truck,” Sponaugle insists. “Not a show truck. It’s out there every day, doing real work.” 

The purple and white color scheme isn’t just for flair—those have been Sponaugle Towing’s signature colors from the start. Layered over them are details that reveal just how much thought went into the design: the Maryland and West Virginia flags—representing the states Sponaugle’s team services—the unmistakable face of Tow Mater from Cars for the kids, and tribute elements to law enforcement, EMS, and military. 

“We’ve got the jets, the soldiers coming down the ropes, the ambulance, the fire truck, even a medevac helicopter—it’s all in there,” Sponaugle explains. “Everything that keeps us safe.” 

He credits Illusions Wraps of Fredericksburg, Virginia for the artwork and high-quality finish. “They’ve been working with us for a while,” he says. “They nailed it on this one. People love it.” 

Sponaugle’s journey into the towing world began after retiring from UPS. “It was always an interest,” he says. “We started the company right before I retired. I’ve always believed if you treat people right, you can do anything. That’s how we’ve grown.” 

Today, Sponaugle Towing operates seven trucks, including three heavy-duty units. And every year, Sponaugle’s hosts an open house celebration complete with live music and fireworks—drawing crowds of 600 or more.  

“It’s about the community. We’re here to serve,” said Sponaugle. “Keeping the customer happy—that’s what it’s all about.” 



CHP Cracks Down on Distracted Driving

Published: Monday, April 07, 2025

As National Distracted Driving Awareness Month kicks off, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is ramping up efforts to reduce the risks that distracted drivers pose—especially to roadside workers like tow truck operators.

During a Maximum Enforcement Period from 6 a.m. April 1 to 5:59 a.m. April 2, CHP officers issued nearly 14,000 citations, including over 3,200 for hands-free violations and more than 2,400 warnings.

“Distracted driving is one of the most preventable dangers on our roads,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Every uniformed member of our department was on patrol, making sure drivers stayed alert.”

For tow truck drivers, who regularly work just feet from passing traffic, these enforcement efforts offer a crucial reminder of the risks. The CHP’s data shows over 60,000 crashes from 2020 to 2024 involved driver inattention—resulting in over 350 deaths.

Tow professionals are encouraged to stay alert and use extra caution. The CHP’s next zero-tolerance campaign runs April 7–14, as part of their month-long push for safer roads.

https://www.actionnewsnow.com



A California Highway Patrol officer issues a citation during a statewide distracted driving enforcement effort aimed at keeping roads safe for all.

Photos of past inductees line the walls of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, honoring decades of industry excellence and leadership.

Nine Named to 2025 Towing Hall of Fame

Published: Friday, April 04, 2025

The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2025, honoring nine individuals from six U.S. states and Japan for their significant contributions to the towing and recovery industry. The inductees will be formally recognized at a ceremony later this year.

“This year’s class represents a remarkable range of leadership across the global towing community,” said Jeffrey Godwin, first vice president of the Towing Museum.

The 2025 inductees include:

Francis Geoffrey Russell, Palm Beach Gardens, FL – Co-founder of Guardian Fleet Services, the largest towing and specialized transport company in the U.S., Russell has spent 50 years mentoring others and promoting the industry’s reputation.

Joanne Blyton, Billings, MT – A lifelong industry leader and past president of the Towing & Recovery Association of America, Blyton has championed the industry for over 40 years through advocacy and leadership.

Johnny Grant, Chattanooga, TN (posthumous) – A lifelong industry expert with a five-decade career in towing sales and education, Grant remained active even after retirement, contributing to documentaries and podcasts.

Jon Kupchin, Stilwell, KS – Owner of Santa Fe Tow Service, Kupchin is known for community involvement, training initiatives, and high standards in towing operations over a 35-year career.

Kikuo Yamaguchi, Yokohama, Japan – CEO of three towing companies in Japan and Southeast Asia, Yamaguchi is recognized for equipment innovations suited to the unique challenges of Asian cities.

Ralph Hanser, Billings, MT – Head of Hanser’s Towing, known for early innovations in air-cushion recovery and hazardous spill response. His company has served the region for over 50 years.

Weldon T. Wright, Land O’ Lakes, FL – A product innovator at both Jerr-Dan and Miller Industries, Wright helped shape modern towing equipment and advocated for key industry legislation.

Willis “Henry” Heath Jr., Fairfax, VA (posthumous) – Founder of Henry’s Wrecker Service and co-founder of Virginia’s towing association, Heath was a pioneer in equipment development and community service.

William Gratz­ianna, Downers Grove, IL – Co-founder of O’Hare Towing and star of the TV show Wrecked, Gratzianna has supported public safety training and museum leadership.

Founded in 1986, the Towing Museum honors leaders in towing and preserves the industry’s rich history. More at towingmuseum.com.

Guardian Fleet Services Expands to Tennessee

Published: Thursday, April 03, 2025

Guardian Fleet Services, a leading provider of towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services, announced the acquisition of West Nashville Wrecker Service and its sister company, Dad’s Towing Service. This marks Guardian’s first entry into Tennessee, expanding its reach across major trucking corridors through Nashville.

West Nashville Wrecker Service, with locations in Nashville and Clarksville, and Dad’s Towing Service in Madison, have served their communities for over two decades. With a combined fleet of 150 units, they offer advanced towing and recovery solutions and are the only certified companies authorized at Nashville International Airport.

“This move will better support our team and customers,” said Jim Mitchell, founder of Dad’s Towing. “Guardian shares our commitment to growth and education.”

Geoff Russell, CEO of Guardian Fleet Services, added, “These companies embody our mission—delivering quality, reliability, and expertise.”

The acquisition strengthens Guardian’s presence in Tennessee, joining its operations across Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Kentucky.

Source: https://www.counton2.com

Trump Plans to Reinstate 2020 Auto Emissions Standards

Published: Wednesday, April 02, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on March 31 that his administration plans to roll back vehicle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards to 2020 levels. Arguing that current rules imposed under former President Biden are too burdensome for automakers, Trump said they do little to benefit the environment. He noted that he recently spoke with Stellantis NV Chairman John Elkann, who raised concerns about the regulations.

Trump criticized the existing Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards—which will tighten to 85 grams per mile (gpm) by 2032—as effectively mandating electric vehicles. Instead, he plans to restore the 2020 standards: 204 gpm for cars and 284 gpm for light trucks. These benchmarks were originally frozen during his first term before Biden introduced stricter targets.

Calling the 2020 standard “a very good environmental standard,” Trump said it strikes a balance between environmental goals and manufacturing feasibility. Environmental advocates, however, warn that weakening the standards could undermine efforts to combat climate change. Trump has already directed the EPA to eliminate what he’s called the “electric vehicle mandate,” and the EPA has embarked on a campaign to dial back dozens of environmental rules, including the auto pollution standards.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com/

Kentucky Towman Killed on I-64

Published: Tuesday, April 01, 2025

On Saturday, March 29, longtime tow truck operator Hubert Mosby, 78, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky was struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle on I-64 westbound near the Cannonsburg exit (mile marker 185). Mosby had pulled his truck onto the shoulder and was retrieving a tool from the driver’s side when he was fatally struck. He was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m. by Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond.

Mosby, a Vietnam veteran and founder of two towing companies, was known for his selflessness and dedication to helping others. “You’d never meet a man more willing to stop what he was doing to help somebody,” said fellow tower Bubba Johnson of Bubba’s Towing.

The Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Ashland is investigating the incident and urges anyone with information to call 606-928-6421.

Johnson, who has been advocating for stronger safety measures for towers in Kentucky, added, “We’ve lost too many. More tow operators are killed than police and firefighters combined. We need blue lights. We need change.”

As the towing community mourns Mosby, advocates hope his death will spark legislative action to protect others in the field.

Source: Facebook

Indiana Towing Association Slams Reform Bill

Published: Monday, March 31, 2025

Indiana senators revived controversial language Tuesday targeting “predatory” towing, despite pushback from the Indiana Towing and Wrecker Association. The amended House Bill 1390, which passed the Senate transportation committee 6-1, introduces towing fee regulations, a required rotation policy for law enforcement towing, and a proposed Towing Complaint Advisory Board.

Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, said the bill aims to curb excessive and hidden towing charges, especially for commercial trucks. Trucking leaders testified about steep fees — often over $15,000 — for short-distance tows.

But Karrie Driscol, president of the Indiana Towing Association, argued the problem is overstated. “We’re seeing 33,000 tows a year and just 200 complaints since 2019,” Driscol said. “This bill is not the way to solve this problem.”

Driscol warned that tying up 30% of towing fees during the complaint process could cripple small operators. She urged lawmakers to instead collaborate with law enforcement to set fairer rates. “If we’re going to create a board, we need to take the time and do it right. Don’t make a sloppy mistake — that’s what this board is going to do,” she said.

The bill now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee, with debate over the board’s role far from over.

Source: https://indianacapitalchronicle.com/ 

Fallen Texas Towman Honored by Community

Published: Saturday, March 29, 2025

The Central Texas towing community honored David Holz, a tow truck operator killed in a December hit-and-run, with a heartfelt ceremony and donation to his family.

Holz, 57, was assisting a vehicle near the Amity Road exit on I-35 in Salado when he was struck and killed just after midnight on December 20, 2024. He worked for Unlimited Towing. The Department of Public Safety says the suspect has been identified but not publicly named.

At the ceremony, the Southwest Tow Operators Association presented Holz’s widow, Laura, with a check for $12,751 from the Tow Op Down Fund.

“We were very honored and amazed by the generosity,” she said.

Travis Shumate, Holz’s coworker, called him a great man and emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of Texas’s “Slow Down, Move Over” law.

The law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down by 20 mph when passing emergency vehicles, including tow trucks.

Holz was the fourth tow operator killed in Texas last year. He leaves behind a wife, two children, and two grandchildren.

Source: https://www.kcentv.com

A Steep Challenge and 80,000 Pounds

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

plywoodcover 5cb61

By George L. Nitti

In March of last year, a tractor-trailer accident on Highway 152 in Watsonville, California, required a multi-faceted and resourceful recovery effort by Chaz Towing, underscoring the expertise and determination of their team. The incident involved a truck transporting 80,000 pounds of one-inch-thick plywood, which lost control while navigating a restricted area for tractor-trailers. The truck went off the road, plunging into a ravine, along with its cargo. The team was tasked with recovering the truck, trailer, and scattered load of wood in a challenging, steep landscape.

The recovery required two heavy-duty 2014 Peterbilt 389 trucks—one equipped with a Vulcan V70 35-ton wrecker, and the other with an NRC 40CS wrecker. Additional specialized equipment was also brought in, including a 2022 Caterpillar 289 Skid Steer, a 35,000-pound winch box mounted on a 4-axle rollback, and Sennebogen tree removal equipment.

The difficult terrain presented significant obstacles. The 80,000-pound plywood sheets, scattered throughout the ravine, added another layer of complexity to the already challenging recovery. Lead operator Kevin Chavez explained, "We needed both our heavy wreckers and off-road recovery equipment to tackle the job. It was going to be a meticulous operation from start to finish."

As the recovery team worked, they were faced with the looming risk that the weight of the load could potentially flip one of the wreckers. “We had to be very strategic in how we separated the load from the tractor,” Chavez continued. “If we didn’t handle it just right, we risked losing equipment into the ravine. The steeper the angle, the greater the danger.”

A particularly challenging task was moving the massive plywood sheets, which required innovative techniques. The crew used a choker method, employing heavy-duty straps to lift and pull each sheet uphill—one at a time. “We didn’t have a clear method until we were on the ground,” Chavez said. “It was exhausting, but we knew it would take time and patience. We were moving nearly 200 pieces of plywood, which wasn’t easy on that terrain.”

The recovery operation was made more efficient thanks to the team's advanced communication technology. “Our Sonetics communication devices were a game changer,” Chavez noted. “While many other tow companies lack two-way or three-way radios, ours allowed us to stay in constant communication for the entire operation. From rigging to recovery and clean-up, we used five headsets to ensure everyone was on the same page for at least four hours.”

The team, led by Chavez and his brother-in-law Miguel Martin, included operators JD Lopez and Cesar Caro. Chavez’s father Eduardo was also on-site, helping with the operation, while his sister, Josseline Chavez, managed logistics, ensuring everything from tools to lunch breaks was taken care of.

“Once we had the truck and trailer on flat ground, we used our skid steer and the Sennebogen to move everything back on the road,” Chavez explained.

The recovery operation spanned roughly 8 hours, with the last 6 hours dedicated to clean-up and a brief break for the team. “After a long recovery, we always try to take a break. The sun can be intense, and it’s important to give yourself time to recharge both physically and mentally,” Chavez said.

Despite the challenges, Chavez viewed the recovery as an invaluable learning experience for all involved. “No matter how long you’ve been doing this, every recovery is a lesson. Every call presents new opportunities to refine techniques and improve,” Chavez said. The successful recovery, which combined specialized equipment, expert coordination, and patience, highlights the complexities of large-scale recovery operations and the commitment required to complete them safely and efficiently.


Frozen to Free: An Ice Recovery 

Published: Saturday, March 08, 2025

icerecovercover 9327c
By George L. Nitti

For nearly a month, a car was partially submerged on a frozen lake in Eastern Minnesota after plunging through the ice. The owner had tried to recover the vehicle, but with no money and limited resources, hope seemed distant. It wasn’t until a specialized towing and recovery company, American Towing and Recovery, based out of Lake Elmo, stepped in to do the job.  

Corey Albertson, the owner of the tow company, who also operates Twin City School and Kayak, which provides underwater vehicle recovery services, said, "We specialize in underwater recovery, and when this guy reached out, we could see the situation was tough. He didn’t have insurance or the money, and after a month of sitting in the lake, it was just getting worse. We could help, and we did. Pro-bono." 

The setup for the recovery involved a considerable amount of equipment: an A-frame on skis to prevent damage to the ice, winches, divers, and more. For this job, however, Albertson and his team assessed that they could complete the operation in just a few hours - without the need for a dive. 

"We were able to get in and get it out in two hours," explained Albertson. "The tail of the car was already sticking out, so the depth wasn’t too bad. It was cold and windy, but we’ve done enough of these to be efficient." 

The ice recovery process itself was a well-coordinated effort. The A-frame was placed over the car, securing it to the ice with ice anchors, while two winches pulled the car back onto solid ground. At no point did Albertson’s team place their tow trucks on the ice due to the inherent risk. Instead, smaller, safer equipment was used to drag the vehicle to shore, where it was later transported to a scrapyard. 

Albertson also reached out to a non-profit organization to assist and secured a donation from another towing company to help offset costs. “People don’t always understand that running a business responsibly means you can sometimes afford to give back,” he said. “In this case, the job only took a couple of hours, and the guy’s life was changed. He’d been told ‘no’ by everyone, and then we showed up.” 

As Albertson’s company continues to specialize in underwater recovery, he and his team stay busy throughout the year, not only assisting with ice-related incidents but also providing services for private property and repossession work. His unique combination of diving expertise and towing services has made the company a key player in the industry. 

"It’s all about finding a niche," Albertson said. "When I started this business in 2007, there were only a few of us. Now, every towing company seems to be in competition. We’ve carved out our own specialty, and it’s been rewarding." 

Bulldozer to the Rescue  

Published: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

bulldozer d0ccf
By George L. Nitti 

In West Texas, on Super Bowl Sunday, a recovery operation unfolded involving a bulldozer, a 350,000-pound coil unit, and a steep incline. It started when Harvey Pierce of B & B Towing received a call about a coil tubing unit used for well servicing; it had gotten stuck traversing a hill.  

Needing assistance from another heavy-duty tow company, Pierce dispatched Big Sky Towing and Recovery of Midland, Texas, led by lead operator Travis Turner, who loaded up their bulldozer to make the four-hour trek to the oil field. “We had to haul the bulldozer out there,” Travis explained. “We knew that the bulldozer was the key to getting that coil unit out. It was the only thing with enough brute force to make it happen.” 

The bulldozer was a John Deere 850, a 60,000-pound machine designed to handle rough terrain. Unlike a wrecker, the bulldozer’s tracks provide exceptional traction on dirt, making it ideal for this job. Upon arrival, the towing team carefully rigged the bulldozer to the coil unit with two large straps and prepared to pull the massive load up the hill. 

However, the job wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed. The hill was steeper than anyone had anticipated, and there was uncertainty about whether the bulldozer could pull the unit without damaging the drive shaft. The team had a backup plan: if the bulldozer couldn’t handle it, they would attach the wrecker to the bulldozer to provide extra pulling power. But fortunately, the bulldozer pulled through as Travis and his team slowly maneuvered the coil unit up the incline. 

“Once the bulldozer got started, it was like a steady grind,” Travis said. “The tracks were digging in, leaving big ruts in the ground, but the dozer kept moving. It took about 15 minutes to get the coil unit up the hill, but it felt like a lifetime.” 

After the bulldozer reached the top of the hill, the coil unit was able to continue its way to the next location. Despite missing the Super Bowl, Travis commented, “It wasn’t the game that mattered. It was getting that coil unit out. That’s what we do – solve problems and get the job done, no matter what.” 

Should I Put it in Neutral?

Published: Wednesday, April 02, 2025

Customers Dont Help PIC copy 79847
By Randall C. Resch

When roadside customers are openly enthusiastic and want to help, what actions do you take to keep them out of harm’s way? Taking calls beyond load and go operations means accepting and initiating potential risk. Risk is manageable under guided circumstances as long as you’re in-control of the scenario.

With consideration of losing an account or customer, working safely and efficiently must be your company’s priority, even if it means putting the job on hold, waiting for another operator to evaluate, or turning the job down.

Industry training emphasizes a critical safety principle: customers should not assist. For good reason—most customers are not trained in flatbed or tow truck operations and are unaware of the many potential hazards present on a scene. They lack the mechanical knowledge to recognize issues that require specialized techniques for loading vehicles safely. When a customer is asked to help, the risk of something going wrong increases significantly.

Why Customers Should Never Assist During Tow and Recovery Operations

Because of inherent risks and dangers associated with tow and recovery events, it is highly recommended customers don’t help. Consider several injury and fatality scenarios where customers were allowed to help:

Incident 1: Carburetor Backfire Burns Operator

To prime a vehicle’s carburetor, the operator poured a small amount of gas into the carburetor’s primary barrel. The customer prematurely cranked over the vehicle without being instructed. The carburetor backfired, belching fire onto the operator’s face and clothes. The tower received minor burns.

Incident 2: Fatal Construction Truck Incident

An operator allegedly instructed a construction worker to “Drive it onto the deck”, knowing the truck had inoperable brakes. To deviate from normal loading procedures goes against best practices. Carriers are equipped with a winch to load and off-load vehicles. It’s the tow operator’s responsibility to load, by winching, and secure vehicles on the carrier’s deck. A bystander was killed when the truck rolled rearward over him.

Incident 3: Neutral Shift Leads to Critical Injury

A motorist’s vehicle quit running on a rural street, nosed up-hill. Positioning the carrier in-front of the customer’s car and attaching the cable’s hook, the customer asked, “Should I put it in neutral?” The operator, not monitoring his movements, didn’t see him enter the vehicle to shift the transmission. The vehicle rolled rearward snagging the customers clothing, dragging him across the street. This critically injured customer survived.

Customer Safety Must Come First

Past incidents have shown the dangers of allowing customers to assist during roadside services—particularly during flat tire changes. In several tragic cases, customers who attempted to help were struck and killed by passing vehicles. These incidents underscore a critical safety responsibility: tow operators must maintain control over the scene and prevent customers from entering hazardous areas.

For tow companies operating as highway service providers, specialized training emphasizes protecting roadside customers. A key directive from training states:

“When performing service or loading, keep a watchful eye on your customer’s location. Ensure they remain clear of danger zones. If they fail to follow instructions and enter the work area, firmly redirect them to a safe location and instruct them to stay there until the job is complete.”

Every incident cited here was preventable—had the operator prioritized securing the customer’s safety before beginning work and without involving them in the task. The towing industry is filled with such examples.

Why Customer Should Never Assist: A Safety Imperative

Industry archives are full of tragic incidents where customer involvement led to injury or death. Investigations by agencies such as OSHA, NIOSH, and the CDC have documented these cases in detail. Their findings consistently reinforce one core principle: customers should never assist during tow, transport, or recovery operations.

So how do we prevent avoidable disasters from happening? Start by getting the keys. Once the vehicle keys are in your possession, you gain full control over the vehicle's behavior and can better manage the situation.

Unpredictable Customers, Unpredictable Outcomes

In our fast-paced, ever-evolving industry, even routine jobs can quickly turn into dangerous situations. It’s difficult enough to stay safe and injury-free on the job—let alone maintain complete awareness of a customer’s unpredictable movements.

This message shouldn’t have to be repeated, but how do you get owners to take heed?

Training Makes the Difference

Periodic safety training is a vital component of safety operations. Accordingly, the topic of controlling roadside customers is and should be at the forefront of operator training.

One of my most recent court cases involved a customer who attempted to help, slipped, and was run over. The settlement exceeded one million dollars.

Let this serve as a clear reminder of the expectations and responsibilities that come with the job. Because the tow, transport and recovery industries involve a huge element of dangerous conditions, operators must always bring their “A-Game” as a manner of safety, responsibility and accountability.

When customers “help,” the likelihood of injury or death skyrockets—or worse, you may find yourself facing a fraudulent claim.

Bottom line: Don’t let customers help.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.




Making Safety Engaging: How to Lead Great Safety Meetings

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

safety ab292
Brian J Riker 

We’ve all heard the same tired slogans—“Safety first” or “Safety always”—so many times that they’ve lost all meaning. The topic of safety can be dull as drying paint if not presented properly. So, I challenge you to make it fun again. What can you do? 

Safety shouldn’t be confined to a department or a job title—it needs to be woven into the fabric of your entire organization. From the equipment you buy and the jobs you take on, to the level of support and autonomy you give your team, everything should be viewed through the lens of, "Is this a necessary risk, or can we make it safer?" So, how do you reach that point? 

It all begins with a positive attitude towards safety. Men, yes, I am singling out men, have an ego about themselves that causes us to take extra risks and tackle the job no matter the cost. Our female counterparts tend to have a better risk filter built in and often complete the same task with a much lower risk factor. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2023, the most recent data available, there were 5,283 fatal workplace injuries among male workers and only 447 deaths among females. 

Employee engagement is key 

Listen, truly listen to what your team is saying about their concerns. Understanding what they see daily will help you present the critical points in a way they will understand and feel ownership of. Oftentimes attendees are in these meetings against their will or feel the material being presented is not relevant to their “real world” job duties. As a safety educator it is your job to read your audience and find ways to get, and keep, them engaged. 

Don’t relive the past constantly 

We all have those moments where something horrible happened, equipment was damaged, and people were hurt. While it is important to study these events and learn from them, do not focus an entire safety meeting on just one bad event. This will shut everyone down and they will tune out - even when great solutions have been offered. Instead, touch upon the key points while also pointing out what has been done correctly. 

Reward positive behavior 

No one likes to be yelled at constantly, so actively try to catch your team doing things right and make a big deal out of it. Gift cards or other positive recognition will go a long way to supporting a safety culture. Extend this behavior to your training and safety meetings. Maybe include a game show style quiz or other form of funny, lighthearted and entertaining engagement. 

Nobody wants to sit through a one-sided lecture on safety and compliance 

Keep your training and safety meetings engaging, ask questions and do not demean somebody for giving a wrong answer. It takes a lot of courage to speak up and answer a question in front of peers. Not many people are comfortable being put on the spot. Have compassion and be gentle when explaining why their answer or response was incorrect. 

Humor is a very helpful tool 

Mind you, funny is something light and entertaining, not gross or showing serious injury. Get the group to talk about what could have happened in the clip that would have made it a very serious mistake and how they think it could have been prevented. There was an old Caterpillar training video series called “Shake Hands With Danger” that really showcased this type of humor as education model. Take a moment and watch some clips on YouTube; they are entertaining and still mostly relevant today. 

Training must be relevant to the actual tasks at hand 

Nobody likes to feel like their time is being wasted so keep the material focused on tasks and not a lot of general awareness information. Don’t try to cram everything into one session or meeting. Your tow truck operators only have limited overlap with your shop mechanics or dispatchers, so they should each have focused presentations or separate meetings. Yes, under the general duty clause of the OSH Act all employees require a basic understanding of workplace safety, however nothing says that can’t be customized for each department. 

Modern solutions for age-old problems 

A key principle of adult learning is active participation. How about having your team create their own safety video clips?  These can be as simple as shooting video of real safety issues they find around their workplace or maybe creating something “unsafe” just for the purpose of the video clip. Note, no one should ever deliberately put themselves or another person in danger just to film a video clip; however, “unsafe” acts can be safely staged for the camera. 

Bottom line, no one cares about your own safety more than you should, except perhaps your momma and spouse, so at the end of the day it really is up to each of you, individually, to do your part for safety. 

Remember, mere compliance with the regulations and best practices does not always mean safety is guaranteed. You still must be alert, aware and active in providing the safest possible environment for everyone, including yourself. 

Mechanical Failure or Attitude Adjustment?

Published: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Inspection Fail Pencil Pic 1 26a9b
By Randall C. Resch             

I’ve learned nothing’s fair in the world of annual inspections. Sometimes, even the simplest challenges go sideways when attitude meets authority head-on.

At an annual inspection, a female tow boss failed five of my company’s tow trucks over her perception of center pivot pin malfunction. And during inspection, she told my driver: “Carriers can’t use J-hooks as securing equipment.” When the driver questioned her comment, he interjected his bad attitude by responding with stupidness of his own.  

Attitude v. Authority

So your company’s trucks went to annual inspection and failed, you say? Speaking directly to equipment failure, did you know that law enforcement agencies generally have an appeal process? Will you take a mechanical failure (five times over) without resistance, or do you simply wait for next year’s rotation? 

If you’re looking at disciplinary action, was the suspension letter initiated by the area command or by the tow boss alone? From the command, I believe an upper-level commander’s position is to review your complaint, while at the same time looking to review that tow trucks were equipped and operational “to the letter” of the contract’s agreement. And when specific violations were noted, was the wrecker or carrier equipped to operational standards according “To the letter of the law” written in the state’s motor vehicle codes and safety laws?  

When our five-trucks failed (at the same time), the new tow boss hadn’t done her homework when referring to tow and recovery equipment. To avoid being unjustly removed from rotation, proving her wrong was key to the success of filing our appeal. Just like appearing before a judge, the burden of proof was mine to bear to refute the tow boss’s decision.

File Away

The appeal process starts by filing an immediate complaint, directed at the tow boss, addressed directly to the area commander. While sometimes filing a complaint may lead to “political suicide,” doing nothing can lead to certain loss. If you believe the agency is incorrect, file an appeal. Your opening letter should be professionally written, factual and non-argumentative. 

State what you perceived the problem is without whining, being over-bearing or threatening. Don’t whine by saying the officer was mean to your driver; that’s kid’s stuff and it does no good.

State the facts as you know them and provide exact proof your truck’s does pass inspection. Regarding my pivot pin issue, I contacted our truck manufacturer seeking clarification. The manufacturer provided design specs and photos describing the pin’s movement (tolerances) as part of the manufacturer’s process. Better yet, the manufacturer’s president accompanied me to the appeal meeting.

Back it Up

I’ve had discussions with tow owners complaining that inspectors were overly picky. News flash, that’s their job! If inspectors noted the gas can was leaking, it sounds like the truck needed a new can or at least a new gasket? If the dolly tires were sun rotted, another ding. If the truck’s winch-line had kinks and spurs, it too should have been replaced.

If your trucks are marginal and can’t pass, don’t blame the inspectors; the trucks weren’t prepared.  Know this, even brand spankin’ new trucks, one-hour from the manufacturer’s floor, might show something to be challenged by varying inspectors. Tow drivers and tow owners are in no position to argue about the discoveries made by inspectors, but if a failure is fixable, get it fixed. If the truck fails inspections, for what reasons did it fail?

By reading the agencies contract agreement under “Inspection and Equipment,” it likely defines what the requirements for inspection are for the class wrecker and carrier being approved. Understand that law enforcement generally holds tow trucks to be “close to perfect standards.”

Appeals should make no reference to what your state’s associations allow. Your association can’t do anything for you because a.) the association wasn’t there and b.) it’s not the associations’ trucks being inspected. Don’t argue “my association says it’s ok.” That is a losing proposition.

When defending an appeal, a professional, business-like approach is in order. In so many words, you get more with kind words and a smile than you’ll ever get with a bad attitude and a smoking gun.

No Entitlement

Law enforcement doesn’t owe towers anything. Don’t show an air of entitlement. If you’re the only qualified tower in your area, wouldn’t it be nice if the agency would simply reinstate you with an apology and open arms? However, agencies typically stand strong on their decisions and seek another company for services. That means, there’s always someone willing to fill the gap.  

If you get no satisfaction from your tow boss, climb the chain of command to the agency’s lead Sheriff, Chief of Police or Commissioner. Keep calm, respectful, honest, and factual, stating your case in a non-whining manner.

Could you file suit against the agency? Think before you act as it’ll likely cost thousands in legal fees, lost time and the frustration of losing the appeal overall.

When tow company’s face disciplinary actions or removal from rotation, don’t take it lightly. An appeal should be quick and decisive supporting the disqualifying issue. In my case, I appealed immediately by presenting proof that nothing was mechanically wrong.

The Bottom Line

I presented solid proof that nothing was mechanically wrong with my trucks. I factually proved my company’s equipment met the strict requirements of the highway patrol. I ultimately “proved beyond a doubt” that the tow boss was incorrect. All disqualified trucks eventually passed.

If you don’t like what the agency or department does or says, it’s your option to decline towing for them. Intimidation aside, true diligence proved our company worthy of being on rotation.     

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Power and Precision: Winchester’s Kilar-Fitted Ford 650

Published: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Mike Winchester, the owner of Winchester's Towing in Lexington, Kentucky, is no stranger to the road. His company has been hauling a wide variety of vehicles and equipment since 1995, and one of the crown jewels of his fleet is a 2025 Ford F-650, fitted with a 21-foot Kilar bed, recently acquired from Zermeno's LLC. This truck is not only a powerful workhorse but also an eye-catching spectacle, thanks to its striking custom graphics and high-performance features. 

When it came time to design the graphics for his truck, Mike and his family worked together to select a color scheme that would be both visually appealing and memorable. “My son and I picked out the design, and then my wife helped us finalize it,” Mike explained.  

The colors on the truck stand out, with a combination of teal, blue, and pink, along with the prominent “W” logo representing Winchester’s Towing. “We wanted something people would remember when they saw it,” Mike said.  

The truck is built for more than just good looks. The Ford 650 chassis is complemented by a Kilar bed, which offers a 15,000-pound capacity, making it versatile enough to haul large and heavy loads with ease. Mike notes that the truck has no trouble hauling items such as Amazon delivery trucks or electric vans. “It’s low to the ground, and I can get under most overpasses without any issues,” he added. This kind of performance has made the Kilar bed a reliable choice for Winchester’s Towing since 1995, when Mike first started using the beds on his F-800 Ford. 

As for the cost of these custom-built trucks, Mike shared that the entire setup, including the Kilar bed, toolboxes, and additional lighting, was around $120,000—a price that, in his opinion, is a great deal considering the performance and durability it offers. 

Mike also takes safety seriously. The truck is equipped with bright lighting that enhances visibility, especially at night. “We made sure the lights reflect well so it’s safe for us on the road,” he explained. This safety focus is crucial in the towing business, where being visible to other drivers can make all the difference in avoiding accidents. 

In terms of family, Mike’s son Kevin has been a significant influence on his work, and the two share a bond over their businesses. Kevin’s company, Denali Towing, has grown rapidly, and Mike couldn’t be prouder. “It was the smartest decision I ever made when I parted ways with him for a while,” Mike said. “It woke him up and got him focused. Now, he’s got 8 or 9 trucks, and he’s doing great.” 

The Winchester family legacy continues to thrive in the towing industry, and with trucks like the Ford F-650 with the Kilar bed, Mike and his team are well-equipped to handle anything that comes their way.  

A Father-Son Journey into a Hot Rod Tow Truck

Published: Friday, February 28, 2025

hotrod1 fa43d
By George L. Nitti

In the small borough of Tremont, Pennsylvania, located in the coal region of Schuylkill County, Rodney Updegrave Jr. and his father, Rodney Sr., have shared a passion building hot rods together. Their most recent project was transforming a 1978 Chevrolet tow truck into a hot rod cruiser that is a blend of nostalgia, workmanship, and their incredible bond. 

Rodney Jr., who will soon turn 50, describes his 80 year old father as his best friend. “We share the same passions and spend nearly every day together,” he said. “Everyone in town knows us as the hot rod guys.” 

Rodney Sr. opened an auto body shop in 1963 at just 18 years old. Known as Rod’s Auto Body, it became a staple of their small town and included a 74’ Chevy tow truck with a Holmes body that Rod Sr’s father operated.  

“My dad’s best memories of my grandfather were from the days when he was pulling cars out of ditches in the middle of the night,” Rodney Jr. explained. “Building this truck was about bringing those memories back for him.” 

Although Rod Sr. transitioned out of the business in the early 1980s, the love of working with cars never left him, which he passed on to his son, who recalls a pivotal moment in 1995 when he told his father, “I want to build a hot rod.”  

Since then, they have spent every winter building cars together, completing 13 projects over three decades. Their latest one, the ‘78 Chevy tow truck, is particularly special. “I asked my dad, ‘Do you have one more in you?’ and he said, ‘I do.’ So, I said, ‘Let’s build a tow truck.’” 

Finding and Completing the Restoration 

They discovered the tow truck, a 1978 Chevy with a Nomar Wrecker body, in a Marketplace Ad in 2022, and traveled to a small car lot in North Bergen, New Jersey to pick it up. Rodney Jr. shared, “The truck had only 39,000 miles on it, but it wasn’t in great shape. It had severely rusted floors and rockers, with extensive bodywork needed. But the frame was solid, which provided a good foundation for restoration.” 

The wrecker was originally built at Nussbaum’s in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Equipped with a single winch and adjustable boom, which can extend manually up to 24 inches, it also had a PTO system but was replaced with a 12,000-lb electric winch for better efficiency. 

Once started, their tow truck restoration project took two years to complete, as they worked every weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., even on holidays. They transformed the tow truck into a one-of-a-kind hot rod.   

“We don’t do things the original way,” Rodney Jr. explained. “We LS-swapped the motor, bagged the truck, and added a C-notch to the frame. Everything you see on that truck—interior, bodywork, fabrication—we did it all ourselves, except for the lettering on the doors.” 

“Bagging the truck,” he explained, “involved replacing the original suspension with air bags. I can drive it at a normal height, but when I pull into a gas station or car show, I hit a button, and the truck drops to the ground.” 

From its souped-up engine, its candy-apple Victorian red paint, custom chrome details, vintage-inspired pinstriping, and sleek lines giving it a hot rod personality, this unit was a labor of love! Add in the polished hydraulic boom, towing equipment and pristine interior that boasts leather seats, a retro steering wheel, and a dash lined with polished gauges, the result is a unique hybrid: a tow truck that’s perfect for the hot rod show circuit. 

Today, they use it for local cruises and car shows, putting around 1,000 miles on it each year.  “It’s not a workhorse,” Rodney Jr. said with a laugh. “People ask if we’re going to tow cars with it. Of course not, although the winch still works. It’s a cool cruiser. That’s what it’s all about.” 

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas, faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Texas Woman on Trial for Alleged Assault on Repo Agent

Published: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

A 49-year-old woman is on trial this week for allegedly hitting a repo man with her car, severely injuring his legs during an incident in September 2023.

Carla Culver, of Beaumont, Texas faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Her trial is being held in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens. Jury selection began Monday, with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday. Mike Laird is prosecuting for the District Attorney’s Office, while Todd Leblanc is representing Culver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club in Beaumont. Witnesses say the repo agent was trying to repossess Culver’s vehicle when she allegedly drove forward with him under the hood, crushing his leg between two cars. EMS found the man critically injured with a mangled leg.

Culver admitted to seeing and hearing the man but claimed she didn’t know how the car moved. Detectives called her actions “reckless.”

Vehicle Repossessions Surge in 2024

Published: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

In 2024, an estimated 1.88 million vehicles were repossessed across the United States, a reflection of both economic factors and regional differences in the auto loan market. States with the largest populations, including California, Texas, and Florida, saw the highest repossession volumes, driven by larger vehicle fleets and higher delinquency rates. In these states, an average of 23 cars are repossessed per day, underscoring the scale of the issue.

Conversely, smaller states like Vermont, North Dakota, and Hawaii reported significantly lower repossession rates, with states like Hawaii seeing fewer than one repossession per day. These discrepancies are tied to factors such as population size, vehicle registration counts, and economic conditions affecting credit quality.

While precise figures for vehicle repossessions in 2023 are not publicly available, estimates suggest a significant increase compared to previous years. According to data from Cox Automotive, approximately 1.5 million vehicles were repossessed in 2023. This marks a notable rise from the 1.2 million repossessions reported in 2022. The uptick in repossessions aligns with broader economic trends, including rising auto loan delinquencies and increased vehicle prices, which have contributed to financial strain for many borrowers. These figures underscore the challenges facing consumers and the auto finance industry in recent years.

Source: https://curepossession.com

WA Man Faces Trial for Robbery and Assault

Published: Tuesday, March 04, 2025

A trial is set to begin Monday for Shaun David Rambow, 45, charged with first-degree robbery and assault after allegedly attacking a repossession agent attempting to recover his car. Prosecutors claim Rambow pulled off a dramatic escape in May 2024, evading two repo men by leaping into his car and driving it off a lift truck while one of the agents’ arms was still inside the vehicle. The injured agent pressed charges, and Rambow now faces charges of robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, and motor vehicle theft.

Authorities allege this was not Rambow’s first encounter with repo men. In a previous incident, he managed to escape as they tried to tow his car. Rambow pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is underway in Kittitas County Superior Court, with jury selection starting Monday morning. 

https://curepossession.com

Illegal Repo Gone Wrong: Car Dealer Sentenced

Published: Thursday, February 13, 2025

A used car dealer in Alabama has been sentenced to federal prison after attempting an illegal and armed repossession of a vehicle sold under high-interest financing terms. The dealer, who operated a Buy-Here-Pay-Here lot, had sold a vehicle with a 24.22% interest rate and later realized the finance company would claw back funds (recovering previously paid dealer commissions) if the loan defaulted.

Instead of following legal repossession procedures, the dealer and an associate tracked down the vehicle and forcefully took it back at gunpoint. The victim, fearing for their life, reported the incident, leading to an FBI investigation. The dealer was convicted of carjacking and firearms charges, receiving an 8 year prison sentence.

This case highlights the dangers of improper recovery practices and the risks that come with disregarding legal repossession procedures. Industry experts stress the importance of using licensed recovery agents and ensuring repossessions comply with state and federal laws.

Source: https://www.tampafp.com

