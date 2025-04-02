Wrapped Rollback Honors First Responders and Much More! 

Should I Put it in Neutral?

By Randall C. Resch When roadside customers are openly enthusiastic and want to help, what actions do you take to keep them out of harm’s way? Taking calls beyond load and go operations means accepting and initiating potential risk. Risk is manageable under guided circumstances as long as you’re in-control of the scenario. With consideration of losing an account or customer, working safely and efficiently must be your company’s priority, even if it means putting the job on hold, waiting for another operator to evaluate, or turning the job down. Industry training emphasizes a critical safety principle: customers should not assist. For good reason—most customers are not trained in flatbed or tow truck operations and are unaware of the many potential hazards present on a scene. They lack the mechanical knowledge to recognize issues that require specialized techniques for loading vehicles safely. When a customer is asked to help, the risk of something going wrong increases significantly.



Why Customers Should Never Assist During Tow and Recovery Operations Because of inherent risks and dangers associated with tow and recovery events, it is highly recommended customers don’t help. Consider several injury and fatality scenarios where customers were allowed to help: Incident 1: Carburetor Backfire Burns Operator To prime a vehicle’s carburetor, the operator poured a small amount of gas into the carburetor’s primary barrel. The customer prematurely cranked over the vehicle without being instructed. The carburetor backfired, belching fire onto the operator’s face and clothes. The tower received minor burns. Incident 2: Fatal Construction Truck Incident An operator allegedly instructed a construction worker to “Drive it onto the deck”, knowing the truck had inoperable brakes. To deviate from normal loading procedures goes against best practices. Carriers are equipped with a winch to load and off-load vehicles. It’s the tow operator’s responsibility to load, by winching, and secure vehicles on the carrier’s deck. A bystander was killed when the truck rolled rearward over him. Incident 3: Neutral Shift Leads to Critical Injury A motorist’s vehicle quit running on a rural street, nosed up-hill. Positioning the carrier in-front of the customer’s car and attaching the cable’s hook, the customer asked, “Should I put it in neutral?” The operator, not monitoring his movements, didn’t see him enter the vehicle to shift the transmission. The vehicle rolled rearward snagging the customers clothing, dragging him across the street. This critically injured customer survived. Customer Safety Must Come First Past incidents have shown the dangers of allowing customers to assist during roadside services—particularly during flat tire changes. In several tragic cases, customers who attempted to help were struck and killed by passing vehicles. These incidents underscore a critical safety responsibility: tow operators must maintain control over the scene and prevent customers from entering hazardous areas. For tow companies operating as highway service providers, specialized training emphasizes protecting roadside customers. A key directive from training states: “When performing service or loading, keep a watchful eye on your customer’s location. Ensure they remain clear of danger zones. If they fail to follow instructions and enter the work area, firmly redirect them to a safe location and instruct them to stay there until the job is complete.” Every incident cited here was preventable—had the operator prioritized securing the customer’s safety before beginning work and without involving them in the task. The towing industry is filled with such examples.



Why Customer Should Never Assist: A Safety Imperative Industry archives are full of tragic incidents where customer involvement led to injury or death. Investigations by agencies such as OSHA, NIOSH, and the CDC have documented these cases in detail. Their findings consistently reinforce one core principle: customers should never assist during tow, transport, or recovery operations. So how do we prevent avoidable disasters from happening? Start by getting the keys. Once the vehicle keys are in your possession, you gain full control over the vehicle's behavior and can better manage the situation. Unpredictable Customers, Unpredictable Outcomes In our fast-paced, ever-evolving industry, even routine jobs can quickly turn into dangerous situations. It’s difficult enough to stay safe and injury-free on the job—let alone maintain complete awareness of a customer’s unpredictable movements. This message shouldn’t have to be repeated, but how do you get owners to take heed? Training Makes the Difference Periodic safety training is a vital component of safety operations. Accordingly, the topic of controlling roadside customers is and should be at the forefront of operator training. One of my most recent court cases involved a customer who attempted to help, slipped, and was run over. The settlement exceeded one million dollars. Let this serve as a clear reminder of the expectations and responsibilities that come with the job. Because the tow, transport and recovery industries involve a huge element of dangerous conditions, operators must always bring their “A-Game” as a manner of safety, responsibility and accountability. When customers “help,” the likelihood of injury or death skyrockets—or worse, you may find yourself facing a fraudulent claim. Bottom line: Don’t let customers help.



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.







Making Safety Engaging: How to Lead Great Safety Meetings

Brian J Riker We’ve all heard the same tired slogans—“Safety first” or “Safety always”—so many times that they’ve lost all meaning. The topic of safety can be dull as drying paint if not presented properly. So, I challenge you to make it fun again. What can you do? Safety shouldn’t be confined to a department or a job title—it needs to be woven into the fabric of your entire organization. From the equipment you buy and the jobs you take on, to the level of support and autonomy you give your team, everything should be viewed through the lens of, "Is this a necessary risk, or can we make it safer?" So, how do you reach that point? It all begins with a positive attitude towards safety. Men, yes, I am singling out men, have an ego about themselves that causes us to take extra risks and tackle the job no matter the cost. Our female counterparts tend to have a better risk filter built in and often complete the same task with a much lower risk factor. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2023, the most recent data available, there were 5,283 fatal workplace injuries among male workers and only 447 deaths among females. Employee engagement is key Listen, truly listen to what your team is saying about their concerns. Understanding what they see daily will help you present the critical points in a way they will understand and feel ownership of. Oftentimes attendees are in these meetings against their will or feel the material being presented is not relevant to their “real world” job duties. As a safety educator it is your job to read your audience and find ways to get, and keep, them engaged. Don’t relive the past constantly We all have those moments where something horrible happened, equipment was damaged, and people were hurt. While it is important to study these events and learn from them, do not focus an entire safety meeting on just one bad event. This will shut everyone down and they will tune out - even when great solutions have been offered. Instead, touch upon the key points while also pointing out what has been done correctly. Reward positive behavior No one likes to be yelled at constantly, so actively try to catch your team doing things right and make a big deal out of it. Gift cards or other positive recognition will go a long way to supporting a safety culture. Extend this behavior to your training and safety meetings. Maybe include a game show style quiz or other form of funny, lighthearted and entertaining engagement. Nobody wants to sit through a one-sided lecture on safety and compliance Keep your training and safety meetings engaging, ask questions and do not demean somebody for giving a wrong answer. It takes a lot of courage to speak up and answer a question in front of peers. Not many people are comfortable being put on the spot. Have compassion and be gentle when explaining why their answer or response was incorrect. Humor is a very helpful tool Mind you, funny is something light and entertaining, not gross or showing serious injury. Get the group to talk about what could have happened in the clip that would have made it a very serious mistake and how they think it could have been prevented. There was an old Caterpillar training video series called “Shake Hands With Danger” that really showcased this type of humor as education model. Take a moment and watch some clips on YouTube; they are entertaining and still mostly relevant today. Training must be relevant to the actual tasks at hand Nobody likes to feel like their time is being wasted so keep the material focused on tasks and not a lot of general awareness information. Don’t try to cram everything into one session or meeting. Your tow truck operators only have limited overlap with your shop mechanics or dispatchers, so they should each have focused presentations or separate meetings. Yes, under the general duty clause of the OSH Act all employees require a basic understanding of workplace safety, however nothing says that can’t be customized for each department. Modern solutions for age-old problems A key principle of adult learning is active participation. How about having your team create their own safety video clips? These can be as simple as shooting video of real safety issues they find around their workplace or maybe creating something “unsafe” just for the purpose of the video clip. Note, no one should ever deliberately put themselves or another person in danger just to film a video clip; however, “unsafe” acts can be safely staged for the camera. Bottom line, no one cares about your own safety more than you should, except perhaps your momma and spouse, so at the end of the day it really is up to each of you, individually, to do your part for safety. Remember, mere compliance with the regulations and best practices does not always mean safety is guaranteed. You still must be alert, aware and active in providing the safest possible environment for everyone, including yourself.