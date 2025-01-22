Digital Edition
Wisconsin Tow Truck Driver Saves Two from Fiery Crash
Frozen Road, Warm Hearts: A Recovery on English Mountain
A daring recovery in the Smoky Mountains showcases skill and quick thinking.
Not Getting the Message? Training or Tragedy Awaits
700+ tow operator deaths show the urgent need for on-highway safety training.
Innovative Heavy-Lifter: Erkin Knuckle Boom Rotator
Discover the 2007 Western Star with a unique Turkish-built Erkin rotator!
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing January 22 - January 28, 2025

Innovative Heavy-Lifter: Erkin Knuckle Boom Rotator 

20221221 134231 342f7
Joe Notarianni, owner of Protech Auto Collision Center in Philadelphia, recently unveiled a groundbreaking addition to his fleet: a 2007 Western Star tow truck featuring a 40-metric-ton rotating knuckle boom crane with a wrecker body custom-built in Turkey.  

Originally a drywall knuckle boom truck, this 2007 Western Star was stripped down and rebuilt to accommodate the 40-metric-ton rotating knuckle boom crane manufactured by Turkish company Erkin. "We bought the truck down in Florida, stripped it all down, and then shipped it to Turkey," Joe explained. "Erkin designed and built the custom wrecker body, which was then shipped to Baltimore and installed here." 

The result? A fully functional, all-wheel-drive tow truck equipped with a rotator crane that can handle loads up to 88,000 pounds at a 360-degree radius. This level of capability places it on par with 75-ton rotators from other established wrecker manufacturers —but with a significant cost advantage. “My truck cost $750,000 to build,” said Joe, noting that similar rotators from competitors could cost nearly $1 million. 

Joe’s decision to go with Erkin wasn’t just about price. “I’ve been working with knuckle boom cranes for years,” he said. “Unlike traditional straight booms, knuckle booms fold in the middle, offering greater strength and stability at low angles. This makes them more versatile for certain applications, like working under power lines or in confined spaces.” 

Erkin’s introduction to the U.S. market came through a chance meeting at a towing show in Baltimore in 2016. Joe met representatives from the company’s U.S. distributor, Create Solutions, who were looking to expand into the towing industry. A prototype was designed, and the completed truck was showcased at the 2017 Baltimore show, garnering significant attention. 

While the truck is fully capable of heavy recovery work, Joe has found it particularly useful in construction-related jobs. “I’ve used it for placing 30,000-pound sewer system boxes and working at the airport where traditional cranes aren’t allowed due to height restrictions,” he explained. “The knuckle boom’s ability to operate at low angles is a game-changer.” 

Joe’s truck also complies with Pennsylvania’s strict weight limits. At 78,000 pounds, the truck required modifications like a wheel lift and drag winches to bring it under legal weight, ensuring it can operate without special permits. 

The truck’s striking green paint job and minimal lettering make it standout. “My graphic guy came up with the design,” Joe said. “I wanted something simple but distinctive.” The truck’s boom features "Protech PCI," highlighting its technology and advanced engineering. 

As Joe continues to explore the truck’s potential, he’s optimistic about the future of knuckle boom technology in the towing industry. “It’s more versatile, stronger, and, in many ways, more efficient than traditional setups,” he said. “I think we’re going to see a lot more of these in the U.S.” 



Kentucky Bill Proposes Blue Lights for Tow Trucks

Published: Monday, January 27, 2025

Tow truck drivers in Kentucky may soon see an important safety measure enacted if House Bill 115 passes. The proposed legislation, championed by tow truck driver Bubba Johnson and filed by Representative Richard White (R-99th District), would allow tow trucks to use blue lights when responding to crashes.

Under the bill, tow trucks could operate blue lights while stationary at a scene but would be prohibited from using them while in transit. Supporters believe this measure will make roads safer by encouraging drivers to slow down and move over when approaching crash sites.

The bill carries emotional significance for many in the towing community. In September, tow truck driver Troy Caldwell was struck and killed in Bath County. Kenneth “Jerry” Cantrell, a close friend and coworker, described Caldwell as someone who brightened everyone’s day.

“Troy’s death hit all of us hard. We were like brothers,” Cantrell said.

In Caldwell’s honor, Johnson has named the proposed legislation “Troy’s Law.”

“This won’t solve every problem, but if it saves even one life, it’s worth it,” Johnson said. His advocacy has garnered widespread support from tow truck drivers across Kentucky and beyond, rallying behind the cause on social media.

Source: https://www.wkyt.com/



Kentucky House Bill 115 would allow tow truck drivers to use blue lights.

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service
By Don Lomax
January 29 - February 04, 2025
Hero on the Job: Tanner Ater, a Wisconsin tow truck driver, jumped into action on a freezing night, saving two lives after a fiery crash.

Wisconsin Tow Truck Driver Saves Two from Fiery Crash

Published: Friday, January 24, 2025

Tanner Ater, a 30 year old tow truck driver, is being hailed a hero for saving two people after their car crashed and caught fire on a freezing night in Neenah, Wisconsin. Tanner was sitting in his apartment when he heard the sound of a woman screaming for help. He immediately grabbed his phone, his clothes and a fire extinguisher and rushed out the door.

When he got there, he saw a car burning, which had just struck a hydrant and tree before catching fire.

Armed with the fire extinguisher, he sprayed the engine and then assisted the passenger out of the vehicle. When a sheriff’s deputy arrived, they climbed onto the car and pulled the driver to safety moments before the fire reignited.

Both occupants were hospitalized, and fire crews extinguished the blaze. The temperature at the time was below zero.

“I’m proud I didn’t just drive past,” Ater said. “I was able to help. If a situation like this ever happened again, I wouldn't hesitate. I would do the same.” Local police praised his quick, courageous response.

Source: https://www.kmvt.com/

Tow Operators Assist During Historic Gulf Coast Snowstorm

Published: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

A powerful winter storm swept the Gulf Coast Tuesday, blanketing beaches and cities with record-breaking snow. Pensacola, Fla., and Mobile, Ala., surpassed snowfall totals set by an 1895 storm, with snow continuing into the night.

The storm claimed at least 10 lives, including three from exposure and five in a Texas car crash. Officials urged residents to stay home as icy roads caused hundreds of accidents. Despite the chaos, residents ventured out to marvel, sled, and build snowmen in this rare event.

Towing companies played a critical role in managing the chaos. Operators worked tirelessly to assist stranded drivers, clear immobilized vehicles, and keep roadways accessible. Many tow operators navigated icy conditions at great personal risk, responding to a surge in calls caused by the South's lack of snow removal infrastructure.

Houston saw its heaviest snowfall since 1960, with up to four inches reported. Flights were canceled, and roads became impassable. Louisiana’s Rayne recorded 10.5 inches, the highest total reported. New Orleans’ airport broke records with eight inches of snow.

This storm, tied to a wobbly jet stream and polar vortex, stretched nationwide, with wind chills plunging to minus 37°F in Iowa. Scientists link these disruptions to climate change’s effects on the Arctic.

Source: https://www.nytimes.com

Wildfires Leave Toxic Cleanup Challenges in Los Angeles

Published: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The recent Los Angeles wildfires, which began on January 7, have claimed 27 lives and destroyed thousands of homes. Complicating cleanup efforts are burnt electric vehicles and home battery systems, with lithium batteries posing fire and health hazards.

State Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin reported prolonged battery fires in affected areas, delaying residents' return. Cleanup restrictions remain in place, as hazardous debris, including asbestos and lead, requires specialized removal.

California Governor Gavin Newsom acknowledged risks tied to lithium-ion batteries, stating, “We’re still adapting to newer technologies.” Cleanup protocols developed after the 2023 Maui fires will guide efforts.

Insurance losses could reach $40 billion, while FEMA has allocated $100 million for recovery. Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart emphasized the need for environmentally responsible rebuilding to protect beaches from toxic runoff.

The rebuilding process may take years, as officials prioritize public health and environmental safety in affected areas.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com

American Towman Opens Masters of Chaos

Published: Friday, January 17, 2025

Every year, towing professionals across the nation face chaotic, high-stakes roadway incidents that demand skill, determination, and problem-solving. American Towman is once again recognizing and celebrating them.

Applications are now open for individuals and companies that have excelled in incident management. From clearing multi-vehicle accidents to managing hazardous spills, every story of excellence deserves acknowledgment. Selected nominees will be honored at this prestigious event.

Application Details:

  • Deadline: Submit nominations at American Towman Masters of Chaos Application.

  • Eligibility: Open to towing companies and professionals nationwide.

  • Submission: Include incident details, challenges faced, solutions applied, and supporting documentation like photos or testimonials.

Celebrate the stories that showcase how tow professionals transform chaos into order. Nominate yourself or someone you know today at American Towman Masters of Chaos Nomination.

California Halts Zero-Emissions Trucking Rule

Published: Thursday, January 16, 2025

California has withdrawn its request for a federal waiver to enforce zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandates for the trucking industry, announced Tuesday, January 14. The Advanced Clean Fleets rule would have required port trucking operations to adopt ZEVs by 2035 and long-haul fleets by 2042.

Critics, including the Specialty Equipment Market Association, argued the mandates would disrupt interstate commerce, while supporters highlighted their importance for public health and climate protection. The rule was delayed by a legal challenge from the California Trucking Association and a pending decision from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Several states, including New York and Washington, have already adopted California’s clean truck rules, and a separate California regulation still requires truck manufacturers to sell more ZEVs.

CARB Chair Liane Randolph said the withdrawal reflects uncertainties posed by the incoming administration, which has previously opposed California’s environmental policies.

The rule, originally set for 2024, remains on hold as California assesses alternative approaches to improve air quality and reduce pollutants. While the state continues to lead in clean energy initiatives, the withdrawal highlights ongoing challenges in balancing federal oversight with state-driven climate goals.

Source: https://cdllife.com

Daimler Resumes Diesel Truck Sales in Oregon

Published: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has resumed diesel truck sales in Oregon after halting orders in late December due to confusion over the state’s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rules. The rules, mirroring California’s standards, require zero-emission trucks to make up at least 7% of 2025 Class 8 truck sales.

DTNA paused sales when discrepancies in credit reporting between California and Oregon created uncertainty over its zero-emission credit balances. Oregon uses registrations from the Department of Transportation rather than sales codes, complicating predictions. After clarification from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), DTNA confirmed credits would be accurately recognized, enabling sales to resume on January 13.

Freightliner, a DTNA brand, dominates the Class 8 market, manufacturing both diesel and electric models, including the Cascadia and eCascadia. Eight dealerships in Oregon can now resume sales of Freightliner and Western Star vehicles. However, industry leaders remain concerned about ACT’s stringent targets and the lack of charging infrastructure.

Source: https://www.ttnews.com and https://landline.media

January 29 - February 04, 2025

Frozen Road, Warm Hearts: A Recovery on English Mountain 

Published: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

473021995 2254719448228406 2415608017935953286 n 0871a
By George L. Nitti

In Sevierville, Tennessee, nestled against the backdrop of the Great Smoky Mountains, snow and ice recently swept through the area, precipitating a dispatch to Baker’s Wrecker Service.  

Lead operator Donald Hickman responded when the call came from a customer whose Subaru Outback had slid off the icy roads of English Mountain, taking out a fence and overturning on a ravine’s edge. “The Police Department wouldn’t go back there where it was,” said Hickman, explaining how he ventured out Friday night to locate the vehicle despite poor visibility. 

“It was still snowing and icy,” he recalled. “I decided to wait until daylight on Saturday morning to ensure I could see what I was doing.” 

By Saturday morning, Hickman was ready with a plan. Using Baker’s 12-ton wrecker—formerly a NASCAR recovery truck repurposed for local use—he navigated the snowy backroads with chains on his tires. The recovery site, located about 40 feet from the roadway, posed a bit of challenge, but Hickman’s experience and training allowed for a swift recovery. 

“I used a tree as an anchor point,” Hickman explained. “I ran one cable to the tree and back to the boom, creating a stable setup to flip the vehicle and drag it out safely.”  

The recovery, which took about 30 minutes once rigging was set, was a success. Despite the precarious situation, the Subaru was flipped upright and pulled out with minimal difficulty. 

“Experience really helps in these situations,” he shared. “I’ve taken WreckMaster classes and other training that taught me to read the scene and calculate what’s needed. That knowledge made the job much smoother.” 

Thankfully, the driver, an elderly woman, was unharmed in the incident. Local residents had helped her from the vehicle after the crash. “We were very thankful she was OK,” Hickman said, noting the car had sustained major damage and was towed back to Baker’s storage lot. 

Baker’s Wrecker Service, a family-run business established in the 1970s, is a staple of the Sevierville community. “We’ve got enough equipment to handle anything from light-duty recoveries to heavy-duty rescues,” Hickman said. “But sometimes, like on this job, you have to work with what you’ve got and make it happen.” 

Hickman’s pride in his work and his community is evident. “We stay busy here. People know us because we’re local and we’re reliable,” he said. “When the weather hits hard, you’ve got to step up.” 

A High-Stakes Recovery: Tractor-Trailer Dangling Over a Bridge

Published: Friday, December 20, 2024

danglingoverbridge a23f4
Tow operators in the Houston area tackled a dramatic recovery when a tractor-trailer ended up hanging off the edge of an overpass on the Grand Parkway (Highway 99).

The accident unfolded when the tractor-trailer collided with a car just before the overpass. The impact sent the truck careening into the concrete barricade, where it rode along the wall until it came to a stop, leaving the tractor suspended vertically off the bridge. The trailer, still partially on the roadway, was twisted and precariously balanced, with the weight of the tractor threatening to pull the entire vehicle over the edge.

First responders, including the local fire department, used a ladder truck to safely extract the driver from the cab. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Two tow companies were dispatched to the scene after a request from the state troopers for rotators. Miller’s Towing & Recovery, based out of Conroe, Texas, and Milstead Automotive from Spring, Texas, joined forces to execute the recovery.

“It’s not always necessary to use two rotators, but in this case, it was the easiest and safest way to get the job done,” explained Charlie Miller, who coordinated the effort alongside fellow operator, Chris Greenhaw of Milstead Automotive.

The equipment lineup included Charlie’s 50-ton Century 1150 rotator mounted on a Peterbilt 389 chassis and Chris’s 75-ton Century 1075 rotator on a Kenworth T880 chassis. Their combined expertise and equipment were crucial in overcoming the challenges posed by the precarious situation.

Charlie’s team positioned their rotator on the ground below the bridge, working against traffic. Using an eliminator bridle, extendable hooks, and other long-reach tools, they secured the tractor’s frame. “We tightened up and picked it up, getting it close to level before swinging it around toward the bridge,” Charlie explained.

Once the tractor was stabilized, Chris’s rotator took over. Positioned on top of the bridge, Chris’s team hooked onto the bridle passed up by Charlie’s crew and completed the lift. They carefully brought the tractor up and over the barrier wall, setting it flat on the roadway. From there, the trailer—which remained intact enough to be towed—was safely transported away.

As with any complex recovery, communication proved to be one of the biggest hurdles, as they were without headsets. Fortunately, Charlie and Chris’s years of experience working together allowed them to anticipate each other’s moves, making the operation smoother.

“When you’re comfortable with your equipment and the people you’re working with, it makes life so much easier,” Charlie noted.

The operation, which took a couple of hours, successfully prevented the tractor and its load from plunging off the bridge. While the tractor was declared a total loss, the trailer’s load—reportedly lumber—was saved and transported without further incident.

Water Recovery Helps Crack 42 Year Missing Persons Case 

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024

427426255 880682570731679 6543635635272285249 n 6c9c4

By George L. Nitti

In February, Woolard’s Automotive & Towing of Washington, N.C., was requested to recover a vehicle that was later discovered to be a part of a 42-year-old missing persons case involving 3 men who had disappeared after leaving a bar. 

The investigator who discovered the vehicle had rigged a boogie board with sonar and did a scan on Jake’s Creek.  

Owner Mike Woolard said, “A guy contacted one of our local dive team members, Scotty Rose Jr, with information he had gathered on possible whereabouts of this vehicle. He is a person who does cold case searches that are near water, or so I was told.” 

The Divers found what appeared to be a "Chevrolet car" in approximately 12 to 14 feet of water, triggering Woolard’s to bring their 2023 Kenworth W900/Jerr-Dan 50/60 Rotator to assist with trying to remove it.  

After initially hooking up to the deteriorated drive shaft, according to Woolard, “the dive team discovered bones, leading to a decision to dredge the entire creek, encompassing nearly 3.5 gallons of water.” 

The plan was to damn up with a temporary bulkhead the opening that flowed into the Pamilco River and then pump the creek out. Woolard’s was instrumental in the dredging process, using their rotator and another wrecker to connect winch line and pump water from the creek.  

“The Jerr-Dan Rotator and light duty wrecker were used to clothesline the pump hoses to prevent them from laying on the bottom and sucking dirt,” said Woolard.  

At one point, Woolard’s discovered more water flowing back into the creek. 

Woolard said, “The pumps were making great headway until around 3:30 a.m., when one corner bulkhead sheet gave in as the water from the river ate its way around the corner.” 

After a construction team resolved the problem, a majority of the pond was successfully pumped dry and a forensic team and SBI personnel did a walking search for car parts and human remains. Once the car was cleared, Woolard’s went in to rig the car for lifting. 

Woolard said, “We all hoped that what we hooked to was still structurally strong enough to handle the pull and lift. Up it came as everyone held their breath. I brought it over the rail and under powerlines to swing around, then set it down on the back of our rollback. This was a great sigh of relief to everyone involved.” 

A 36 hour plus marathon (plus clean up the next day) finally culminated. “There were times I myself was becoming doubtful that we actually were going to pull this off but family members were there all-daywatching everyone involved and praying for closure. So no matter what was needed, we were going to do everything possible to make sure we succeeded.” 

January 29 - February 04, 2025

Not Getting the Message? Training or Tragedy Awaits

Published: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Training PIC copy 59fd0

By Randall C. Resch

Tow operators often find themselves at risk when wayward vehicles enter shoulder environments. While the actions of motorists are typically deemed “most likely at fault,” it’s essential to look beyond these primary causes to evaluate whether the operator may have instinctively placed themselves in harm’s way. A century of operator fatalities demands a serious reawakening within the industry.

With all due respect to the Florida Ranger tragically killed on New Year’s Day 2025, reports indicate he was standing between police cruisers when a vehicle struck the crash scene. While standing between vehicles is widely regarded as unsafe for responders and towers, the question arises: was the scene adequately protected? Although the incident officially placed blame on another driver, one must ask—had the tower not been positioned between vehicles, could his life have been spared? As a realist, I can’t help but feel jaded and frustrated. Am I wrong to consider this perspective?

Don’t Risk Survival

For 28 years, I’ve written about safety in AT Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. As we begin 2025, I urge towers to adopt best practices and techniques that enhance on-scene survival.

Sending minimally trained operators into high-risk highway situations is a recipe for disaster. When operators lack the knowledge of procedures to avoid being struck, their chances of survival decrease exponentially. It’s worth noting that fatality investigations rarely address the operator’s level of training.

In April 2023, an Ohio tower with only three months of experience was tragically killed while loading a carrier from the traffic side. This raises a critical question: Are untrained operators qualified to work in hazardous highway environments? The answer is unequivocally no.

At the core of operator training lies a stark contrast between changing tires in a mall parking lot and working on narrow shoulders of fast-moving, multilane highways. These high-risk environments demand more than just basic skills. Tow owners must recognize how efficient dispatching and assigning the proper truck with a trained operator can greatly reduce the likelihood of operator strikes—and provide a glimmer of hope for improving safety outcomes.

As OSHA has stated, “Employers are responsible to provide sufficient training for employees to conduct work in the safest manner possible.” This leaves no room for debate: operators should never respond to on-highway calls without first completing proper training.

Why the Training Need

Since 1928, records show approximately 733 tow operators have been killed in on-highway incidents—640 in the U.S. and 93 internationally. Operators who stand, walk, or work near traffic face a constant risk of being struck by a vehicle.

Working in highway environments exposes towers to intoxicated drivers, distracted motorists, habitual speeders, and those indifferent to their presence. Relying on Slow Down Move Over (SDMO) laws often gives operators a false sense of security, leading them to overlook the very real dangers of on-highway work. The truth is, SDMO laws aren’t enough to keep towers safe. When on-scene, think about the bigger picture. Instead of solely blaming motorists for failing to comply with SDMO laws, evaluate your own on-scene safety practices and make proactive adjustments.

In May 2023, a group of tow industry representatives and I presented at a federal highway symposium in Linthicum, MD. Our plea was clear: new laws should require all operators to complete on-highway training. The message is simple—no on-highway training, no responding to on-highway calls.

Federal and State Training Requirements for Tow Operators

While federal requirements do not currently mandate topic-specific training for tow operators, state highway patrol contracts often impose additional conditions. For example, many contracts require operators to complete, at minimum, a National Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training course.

In California, Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) operators are subject to training requirements outlined in Vehicle Code Section 2436.7(a). This section specifies:
"Every tow truck driver and employer involved in a freeway service patrol operation under an agreement or contract with a regional or local entity shall attend the training specified in subdivision (b) of Section 2436.5."

Additionally, the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Tow Service Agreement (TSA) includes detailed training expectations. Section 8, Subsection A, states:
"The operator shall ensure tow truck drivers responding to calls initiated by the CHP are competent and have completed a Tow Service Agreement Advisory Committee (TSAAC) approved tow truck driver training program."

Key requirements include:

  1. Completing a TSAAC-approved tow truck driver training course (listed in Attachment A of the TSA).
  2. Providing documentation of completed Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training, as mandated by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Practicing Survival

In the past century, “pedestrian strikes” have been a leading cause of fatalities among tow operators. It is estimated that one-third of these deaths occurred when operators were in live lanes—retrieving debris, sweeping or walking with their backs to traffic, dashing across lanes, operating traffic-side controls, standing between vehicles, or positioned at the traffic-side door of a motorist’s vehicle.

When tow operators work in unsafe locations, reducing fatalities becomes nearly impossible. Often, investigations and news reports describe these incidents with statements like, “He was doing everything right.” However, a deeper review frequently reveals a “contributing factor” that placed the operator in harm’s way.

Whenever wreckers and carriers stop on highway shoulders, operators stepping onto the ground enter a highly dangerous environment. As a tow owner, it is your responsibility to ensure your team receives proper on-highway training if your company responds to incidents on busy roadways. The highway is no place for untrained personnel!

Finally, it’s critical to recognize that training is only effective if operators put it into practice.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Phishing in 2025: Don’t Take the Bait

Published: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

scamexample 8ea15

By Brian J. Riker 

Phishing scams are nothing new—they’ve been around long before anyone coined the term. What’s changed is how sophisticated these scams have become. With AI-driven creative writing, scammers can now mimic multiple languages with near-perfect accuracy. Gone are the days when broken grammar made it easy to spot a scam. 

The Evolution of Phishing Scams 

Previously, phishing attempts often came as poorly worded emails about your U.S. DOT number, bank account, or other registrations. These emails threatened legal trouble unless you acted quickly. Now, scams have advanced beyond email to include text messages and even phone calls, complete with polished scripts designed to trick you out of your money or personal information. 

Common Scams to Watch Out For 

Tracking Scams 

A popular scam involves receiving an email or text asking you to confirm your shipping address due to “unfortunate delays.” Given how frequently people shop online, it’s easy to see why so many fall for this. 

One variation of this scam even requests a nominal fee—usually less than a dollar—to fix a “shipping error.” Many don’t think twice about paying such a small amount and unwittingly hand over their credit card information. Scammers then confirm your account is active and sell your data on the dark web. 

Fake Toll Notices 

Another scam making the rounds involves fake messages from toll agencies, such as Massachusetts’ Ez-Pass program. These texts claim you owe a fine—typically a small amount like $6.99—and direct you to a website to pay. One savvy recipient spotted the scam because the amount seemed suspicious, and the web address wasn’t the official Ez-Pass URL. 

How to Protect Yourself 

1. Verify Unsolicited Messages 

Be cautious with any unexpected emails, texts, or phone calls. Legitimate institutions like banks and insurance companies usually won’t ask for sensitive information, such as your credit card’s CVV number, over the phone. If you’re unsure, hang up and call the organization directly using a known, official number. 

2. Double-Check Web Links 

Pay close attention to links in emails or texts. Scammers often use spoofed URLs that look authentic at first glance. For example, www.amazon.com and www.AMAZ0N.com appear similar, but the latter is a fake. When in doubt, navigate to the website directly instead of clicking the link. 

By staying vigilant and taking these precautions, you can avoid falling victim to increasingly sophisticated phishing scams. 

Jumpstarting Your Day

Published: Wednesday, January 08, 2025

Jumpstart Your Day PIC c66f4
By Randall C. Resch

Working late nights, my fellow operators and I’d sit in restaurant booths for hours awaiting turns in being dispatched to rotation calls. Although I never counted how many cups of coffee I’d drink in an average shift, coffee sustained me through the night. 50-years later, I’m still an active coffee drinker.

A Brewed Legacy

Studies suggest that about 90% of adults consume caffeine daily, making it the world’s most common stimulant. For many, coffee is the fuel that jumpstarts their morning or keeps them alert through the night’s grind.

Legend suggests “beans” date back to shepherds as early as 1400’s as they’d watch flock animals eat flowering brush. Another legend suggests coffee was discovered during the 1500’s in Yemen, Morrocco, and Ethiopia. Stories said Sufi monks added “brownish, brewed water” to morning practices to contemplate or pray. Over the centuries, coffee’s popularity spread across continents, becoming a ritual, a comfort, and a necessity for billions.

The Buzz of Energy Drinks

Fast forward to today, and coffee remains a staple. But it’s no longer alone. Energy drinks have exploded onto the scene, promising an instant pick-me-up in every brightly colored can. Favorites among first responders include NOS, Monster, Rockstar, Red Bull, 5-Hour Energy, AMP and Full Throttle, each known for their immediate “pick me up.”  

It’s estimated, by 2032, the energy drink market will reach $98.8 billion with the US consuming nearly a 1/3 of all drinks worldwide. With over 50 brands to choose from, it’s clear these products aren’t going anywhere. But are they safe?

A single 16-ounce energy drink can contain up to 350 milligrams of caffeine—nearly four times the amount in a typical cup of coffee. Consuming too much can lead to jitters, rapid heartbeats, or worse. I’ll never forget the time I “pounded” an energy drink on a dare. My heart raced, my vision blurred, and I felt like I’d just sprinted a mile. Lesson learned: I’ll stick with coffee.

Cup of Joe vs. Energy Drinks?

I know towers who consume three, sometimes four cans of “liquid stimulation” a day. Most caffeinated products contain 100 to 300-milligrams of caffeine per serving. For those of us who drink coffee, consider that home-brewed coffee contains 80 to 100-milligrams of caffeine per serving. Four-hundred milligrams of caffeine (per day) is considered safe for most adults. Beyond that, there can be noticeable change and impending dangers.

Comparison studies suggest energy drinks like “Spike” have max caffeine with 350-milligrams per 16-ounce serving. On the lighter side, an 8.4-milligram can of Red Bul” reportedly touts the lowest-caffeine of all energy drinks having 80-milligrams of caffeine.  Certain energy drinks consumed in moderation are no worse health wise than drinking coffee.

Know Your Limits

The real danger lies in overconsumption.. Add soda drinkers to the mix. Mountain Dew contains 54-milligrams of caffeine in twelve-ounce cans. While “the Dew” reportedly contains one of the highest levels of caffeine (per serving size), it too has pros and cons for carbonated soft drinks including excessive caffeine, sugar and other ingredients.

Mixing energy drinks with alcohol or relying on multiple cans to stay awake can strain the heart and lead to serious health issues. Combine that with poor sleep, unhealthy eating habits, and the demanding lifestyle of tow operators, and you’ve got a recipe for trouble.

The Bottom Line

Whether you’re a coffee enthusiast or an energy drink aficionado, moderation is key. Take a moment to consider how much caffeine you’re consuming and how it affects your body. Your choice of “fuel” might make or break your day—or your health.

So, what’s your pick? A soothing cup of coffee or a high-octane energy drink? Whatever you choose, sip responsibly.

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.
January 29 - February 04, 2025

Innovative Heavy-Lifter: Erkin Knuckle Boom Rotator 

Published: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

20221221 134231 342f7
Joe Notarianni, owner of Protech Auto Collision Center in Philadelphia, recently unveiled a groundbreaking addition to his fleet: a 2007 Western Star tow truck featuring a 40-metric-ton rotating knuckle boom crane with a wrecker body custom-built in Turkey.  

Originally a drywall knuckle boom truck, this 2007 Western Star was stripped down and rebuilt to accommodate the 40-metric-ton rotating knuckle boom crane manufactured by Turkish company Erkin. "We bought the truck down in Florida, stripped it all down, and then shipped it to Turkey," Joe explained. "Erkin designed and built the custom wrecker body, which was then shipped to Baltimore and installed here." 

The result? A fully functional, all-wheel-drive tow truck equipped with a rotator crane that can handle loads up to 88,000 pounds at a 360-degree radius. This level of capability places it on par with 75-ton rotators from other established wrecker manufacturers —but with a significant cost advantage. “My truck cost $750,000 to build,” said Joe, noting that similar rotators from competitors could cost nearly $1 million. 

Joe’s decision to go with Erkin wasn’t just about price. “I’ve been working with knuckle boom cranes for years,” he said. “Unlike traditional straight booms, knuckle booms fold in the middle, offering greater strength and stability at low angles. This makes them more versatile for certain applications, like working under power lines or in confined spaces.” 

Erkin’s introduction to the U.S. market came through a chance meeting at a towing show in Baltimore in 2016. Joe met representatives from the company’s U.S. distributor, Create Solutions, who were looking to expand into the towing industry. A prototype was designed, and the completed truck was showcased at the 2017 Baltimore show, garnering significant attention. 

While the truck is fully capable of heavy recovery work, Joe has found it particularly useful in construction-related jobs. “I’ve used it for placing 30,000-pound sewer system boxes and working at the airport where traditional cranes aren’t allowed due to height restrictions,” he explained. “The knuckle boom’s ability to operate at low angles is a game-changer.” 

Joe’s truck also complies with Pennsylvania’s strict weight limits. At 78,000 pounds, the truck required modifications like a wheel lift and drag winches to bring it under legal weight, ensuring it can operate without special permits. 

The truck’s striking green paint job and minimal lettering make it standout. “My graphic guy came up with the design,” Joe said. “I wanted something simple but distinctive.” The truck’s boom features "Protech PCI," highlighting its technology and advanced engineering. 

As Joe continues to explore the truck’s potential, he’s optimistic about the future of knuckle boom technology in the towing industry. “It’s more versatile, stronger, and, in many ways, more efficient than traditional setups,” he said. “I think we’re going to see a lot more of these in the U.S.” 

Puzzle Pieces and Pink Ribbons: Towing for Causes

Published: Monday, December 30, 2024

autismcover ff02c
At the 2024 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore, two eye-catching trucks from Lehman’s Automotive & Towing rolled onto the scene, each carrying a powerful message. Dillon Lehman, operations manager of the 36 year family-owned company based in Marysville, Pennsylvania, showcased these two vehicles with causes close to his heart: autism awareness and breast cancer awareness.

The Autism Awareness Truck: A Tribute to Family

The autism awareness truck, a 2024 Hino L6 with a Century 12 Series carrier body, stood out not only for its vibrant design but for its deeply personal inspiration. Dillon explained, “We bought that truck new, and while we were deciding on the design, my niece Arizona was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and autism at just 16 months old. We knew then that this truck had to honor her.”

The striking graphics feature a splash pattern designed to mimic puzzle pieces, a symbol of autism awareness. “Our vinyl guy came up with the idea of making it look like the truck drove through puzzle pieces, with the white paint bleeding through. It’s a unique twist on the splash design that all our trucks have,” Dillon said.

In addition to the intricate puzzle piece motif, the back window features a heartfelt message: “What makes you different makes you beautiful,” alongside the company’s signature monkey logo. The monkey—a decades-old company symbol originally inspired by a cartoon character—was adapted for this truck, making it a meaningful emblem of the cause. “People love this truck,” Dillon shared. “We’ve had folks taking pictures on the highway, and even state troopers have stopped to give us a thumbs-up.”

The Breast Cancer Awareness Truck: A Community Connection

Equally captivating was the breast cancer awareness truck, a 2016 Ford F-650 with a Jerr-Dan steel carrier body. Dillon had long envisioned creating a truck dedicated to breast cancer awareness. “It’s a cause that has touched our family and friends,” he said. “When we bought this truck, I knew it had to feature the iconic pink ribbons.”

The graphics, which include pink splashes and an array of ribbons, also feature the company’s female version of the monkey logo, dubbed “Miss America.” This iteration wears a dress and sash with the word “Pennsylvania,” making it a fitting symbol of resilience and hope. The truck’s slogan, “Towing for Tatas,” has resonated with the public, especially during breast cancer walks and charity events. In fact, the American Cancer Society has embraced the truck, featuring it in promotional materials and community events.

Prepping for the Pageant

Preparing these trucks for the American Wrecker Pageant was no small feat. Dillon and his team spent two days meticulously cleaning and polishing the vehicles. “We brought the trucks from Marysville, about an hour and a half drive from Baltimore,” he said. Both trucks compete daily in towing operations, with the autism truck racking up 28,000 miles since its purchase and the breast cancer truck boasting an impressive 450,000 miles.

While both trucks attended the pageant, Dillon decided to enter the autism truck in the judged competition since the breast cancer truck had been showcased the previous year. Competing in the medium-duty carrier category, the autism truck came within 35 points of winning. “It’s all about sharing the message,” Dillon said. “Winning would’ve been great, but the real reward is seeing the impact these trucks have on people.”

Patriotic Pride: Soldiers, Flames, and the Flag on Wheels!

Published: Thursday, December 12, 2024

eblastphotoandcover 7f7f1
By George L. Nitti 

At the 2024 American Towman Exposition in Baltimore, Cecil Burrowes once again showcased his exceptional talent, earning first place in the light-duty wrecker category for his breathtaking flag-themed design. The truck, owned by Matthew Bonomo of Nonstop Towing, located in Freeport, New York, stood out among competitors with its striking grayscale American flag, intricate airbrushed flames and skulls of soldiers roaming the field of battle.  

Inspiration Behind the Design 

For this project, Bonomo wanted something bold yet clean, combining a grayscale American flag with Burrowes' signature ghost flames. “The idea came after the Star Wars themed design we did,” said Burrowes. “Matt wanted the gray-tone flag with flames over it, inspired by other trucks we’ve done for him, like his flatbeds and heavy-duty vehicles with purple ghost flames.” 

Burrowes carefully balanced the artistic elements, ensuring the flag and flames complemented each other. The subtlety of the flag was another standout feature. At first glance, many attendees didn’t notice it, but as they stepped back and observed the interplay of light and shadow, the stars and stripes emerged through the layers of flames. “It’s not your typical flag-themed truck,” Burrowes noted. “A lot of patriotic designs are very bold and in your face, but this one is understated. That’s why people are drawn to it—it’s unique and commands a closer look.”

On the unit's storage boxes, lifelike images of soldiers in the field of battle are found - with a haunting twist: their faces are replaced with skulls. Burrowes said. “We found reference photos online, photos of real soldiers in action,” Burrowes explained. “Then we edited them, adding the skeleton faces while keeping everything else lifelike." The result was realistic yet surreal—these skeletal soldiers appear to roam the fields, creating a powerful visual impact. 

Crafting Perfection 

The truck’s design process took about three weeks, a testament to Burrowes’ precision and dedication. Unlike the complex, multicolored Star Wars truck, this design focused solely on shades of black and gray. “The Star Wars truck was intricate because I had to create every color to match the characters,” Burrowes explained. “This one was simpler but still required careful attention to tones and blending.” 

The execution was flawless. “Everything went perfectly, from start to finish,” he said. “There are usually small issues like tape pulling off paint, but not this time. The truck came out nearly perfect.” 

Winning the Prize 

The truck’s unique design and impeccable presentation earned it top honors in Baltimore. According to Burrowes, the judging was thorough and fair. “Matt felt this was one of the best-judged shows he’s seen,” Burrowes shared. “Everything about the truck met the requirements, and the simplicity of the design resonated with people.” 

Burrowes also had two other trucks he airbrushed at the show, including a flatbed that placed second in its category. Burrowes said, “The flatbed’s design featured a skull wearing a hat with a bullet in its mouth, set against a similar grayscale flag backdrop.” 

Looking Ahead 

Burrowes sees potential for expanding excitement around the Towman Exposition. He’s proposed featuring behind-the-scenes footage and stories of trucks being prepped for the show. “It’s about capturing the journey,” he said. “People put so much effort into these trucks, and sharing their stories would bring more attention and engagement to the event.” 

The Artist’s Journey 

Originally from Jamaica, Burrowes has been living in New York since 1985. His journey from the West Indies to becoming a master airbrush artist is as inspiring as the designs he creates. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and ability to bring client visions to life, Burrowes continues to set the standard in the industry. 

As 2025 approaches, Burrowes is already looking forward to new challenges and opportunities to push the boundaries of airbrush artistry. With a track record of turning tow trucks into show-stopping masterpieces, one thing is certain: the road ahead is paved with creativity and success. 

January 29 - February 04, 2025

Universal Repositioning Wheel

Published: Monday, December 16, 2024
guniwheel 40a50
The GUNI® Wheel X is a revolutionary universal automotive repositioning wheel, designed for versatility and efficiency. With roller spinning functionality and an interchangeable hub system, it easily moves vehicles with seized drums, damaged wheels, or locked transmissions—including EVs, accident victims, and barn finds.

Key Features:

  • Roller Spinning Functionality: Converts to a free-spinning wheel by removing four bolts, enabling movement of locked or immobilized vehicles.
  • Interchangeable Hubs: Easily swapped with eight wheel studs to fit a wide range of cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  • Universal Fit: Slotted bolt patterns and four size options eliminate the need for multiple wheel sets.

Save space, time, and money with the GUNI® Wheel X—ideal for tow companies and repair shops. Upgrade today for efficient, hassle-free vehicle repositioning! For more info, go to https://guniproducts.com/product

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

January 29 - February 04, 2025

January 29 - February 04, 2025
One of the suspect's in the murder of the repo man was set free on a $75,000 bond.

Suspect Granted Bond in SC Repo Man Murder

Published: Monday, September 16, 2024

Essence Jackson, one of two people charged in the fatal shooting of Steve Hughes, a Lexington County, South Carolina repo man, was granted a $75,000 bond on Wednesday after nearly three months in jail. Jackson, 19, will be under house arrest with electronic monitoring, except for work and medical appointments.

Jackson and her brother, Raheem DeAngelo Jackson, 20, were arrested in connection to Hughes' death during a June repossession. Hughes, well-known in local Facebook groups, was found shot in his tow truck.

Jackson’s attorney, state representative Seth Rose, argued that she did not pull the trigger and had no prior record, describing her as an “impeccable person.” However, Hughes' daughter, Stephanie, accused Jackson of walking past her dying father without helping.

Judge Thomas Cooper granted bond, emphasizing the need to weigh both sides. Raheem Jackson remains in custody without bond.

Source www.msn.com

Tow Companies See Surge in Car Repossessions

Published: Monday, July 22, 2024

It's been a busy year for repossessions with car seizures in the US increasing by 23 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to recent data from Cox Automotive.

The figures reveal that repossessions have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, having experienced a sharp decline in 2021 and 2022, before starting to climb again in 2023. Based on the current trajectory, it is projected that 1.6 million vehicles will be seized by the end of 2024, a significant increase from the 1.1 million repossessions in 2021 and 1.5 million last year.

The surge in repossessions is advantageous for tow truck companies across the nation. As more vehicles are seized, the demand for towing services has skyrocketed, Companies like Jerr-Dan are seeing increased business as they provide the essential services needed for the growing number of repossessions.

Cox Automotive does not anticipate a reduction in repo rates to the lows of 2021 in the near future. Instead, it forecasts that repossessions will rise to 1.7 million in 2025, a level not seen since 2019, and could reach 1.8 million annually from 2026 to 2029. This sustained increase in repossessions ensures a steady demand for tow truck services, benefiting the industry.

Source: www.carscoops.com

Auto Loan Delinquency Continues to Rise  

Published: Wednesday, May 01, 2024

A study by attorneys at Thompson Consumer Law Group analyzed 2022 and 2023 auto loan data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to see which states had the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent for more than 90 days. Their results showed it’s not only a problem everywhere but it’s increasing. 

Between 2022 and 2023, the percentage of auto loan balances over 90 days delinquent in America increased from 3.81% to 4.2%, and every state experienced an increase.  

The study showed these states with the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent: 

Mississippi: 6.77; Alabama: 6.05%; Georgia: 5.71% Louisiana: 5.69%; Indiana: 5.29%; Hawaii: 5.24%; Michigan: 5.24%; Delaware; 5.2%; South Carolina: 5.2%; North Carolina; 5.14%. 

A lending officer at Michigan First Credit Union says he sees delinquent payments steadily climbing.  

Jeff Fitrzyk, their chief lending officer, said, “We’re also seeing an increase in repossessions, both voluntary and involuntary,” he added, noting people are dealing with inflationary pressures that demand their immediate attention and one of the things that often falls behind are auto loans, which seem to be returning to their pre-COVID levels. 

Source: www.macombdaily.com

Towman Murdered in Florida 

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Towman Juan Garcia, 39, owner of JL Towing, was murdered late Wednesday, April 10, in what police authorities are investigating as a connected crime involving another woman who was carjacked and murdered as well.  

Garcia was killed at a house just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was one day before Katherine Aguasvivas was kidnapped in a separate crime. At the house, Orange County deputies said more than 100 10 mm shell casings were found. WESH2’s Tony Atkins personally saw more than 80 markers from just outside the house and crime scene. 

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the green Acura seen in the kidnapping video showing was the same vehicle Garcia and his company towed from an Orange County apartment complex at some point last month. 

Lemma also said rounds both in Garcia’s murder and where Aguasvivas’ body was found in Osceola County matched one another. 

“At the scene, there are more than 100 rounds, but a good percentage of those rounds on the ground are 10 mm, the gun used in the murder of our victim that we found burnt up in the vehicle in Osceola county,” Lemma said. 

At last check, the suspect or suspects in the Taft shooting are still on the run. 

Source: wesh.com

