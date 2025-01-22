Innovative Heavy-Lifter: Erkin Knuckle Boom Rotator 

Not Getting the Message? Training or Tragedy Awaits By Randall C. Resch Tow operators often find themselves at risk when wayward vehicles enter shoulder environments. While the actions of motorists are typically deemed “most likely at fault,” it’s essential to look beyond these primary causes to evaluate whether the operator may have instinctively placed themselves in harm’s way. A century of operator fatalities demands a serious reawakening within the industry. With all due respect to the Florida Ranger tragically killed on New Year’s Day 2025, reports indicate he was standing between police cruisers when a vehicle struck the crash scene. While standing between vehicles is widely regarded as unsafe for responders and towers, the question arises: was the scene adequately protected? Although the incident officially placed blame on another driver, one must ask—had the tower not been positioned between vehicles, could his life have been spared? As a realist, I can’t help but feel jaded and frustrated. Am I wrong to consider this perspective? Don’t Risk Survival For 28 years, I’ve written about safety in AT Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. As we begin 2025, I urge towers to adopt best practices and techniques that enhance on-scene survival. Sending minimally trained operators into high-risk highway situations is a recipe for disaster. When operators lack the knowledge of procedures to avoid being struck, their chances of survival decrease exponentially. It’s worth noting that fatality investigations rarely address the operator’s level of training. In April 2023, an Ohio tower with only three months of experience was tragically killed while loading a carrier from the traffic side. This raises a critical question: Are untrained operators qualified to work in hazardous highway environments? The answer is unequivocally no. At the core of operator training lies a stark contrast between changing tires in a mall parking lot and working on narrow shoulders of fast-moving, multilane highways. These high-risk environments demand more than just basic skills. Tow owners must recognize how efficient dispatching and assigning the proper truck with a trained operator can greatly reduce the likelihood of operator strikes—and provide a glimmer of hope for improving safety outcomes. As OSHA has stated, “Employers are responsible to provide sufficient training for employees to conduct work in the safest manner possible.” This leaves no room for debate: operators should never respond to on-highway calls without first completing proper training. Why the Training Need Since 1928, records show approximately 733 tow operators have been killed in on-highway incidents—640 in the U.S. and 93 internationally. Operators who stand, walk, or work near traffic face a constant risk of being struck by a vehicle. Working in highway environments exposes towers to intoxicated drivers, distracted motorists, habitual speeders, and those indifferent to their presence. Relying on Slow Down Move Over (SDMO) laws often gives operators a false sense of security, leading them to overlook the very real dangers of on-highway work. The truth is, SDMO laws aren’t enough to keep towers safe. When on-scene, think about the bigger picture. Instead of solely blaming motorists for failing to comply with SDMO laws, evaluate your own on-scene safety practices and make proactive adjustments. In May 2023, a group of tow industry representatives and I presented at a federal highway symposium in Linthicum, MD. Our plea was clear: new laws should require all operators to complete on-highway training. The message is simple—no on-highway training, no responding to on-highway calls. Federal and State Training Requirements for Tow Operators While federal requirements do not currently mandate topic-specific training for tow operators, state highway patrol contracts often impose additional conditions. For example, many contracts require operators to complete, at minimum, a National Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training course. In California, Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) operators are subject to training requirements outlined in Vehicle Code Section 2436.7(a). This section specifies:

"Every tow truck driver and employer involved in a freeway service patrol operation under an agreement or contract with a regional or local entity shall attend the training specified in subdivision (b) of Section 2436.5." Additionally, the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Tow Service Agreement (TSA) includes detailed training expectations. Section 8, Subsection A, states:

"The operator shall ensure tow truck drivers responding to calls initiated by the CHP are competent and have completed a Tow Service Agreement Advisory Committee (TSAAC) approved tow truck driver training program." Key requirements include: Completing a TSAAC-approved tow truck driver training course (listed in Attachment A of the TSA). Providing documentation of completed Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training, as mandated by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Practicing Survival In the past century, “pedestrian strikes” have been a leading cause of fatalities among tow operators. It is estimated that one-third of these deaths occurred when operators were in live lanes—retrieving debris, sweeping or walking with their backs to traffic, dashing across lanes, operating traffic-side controls, standing between vehicles, or positioned at the traffic-side door of a motorist’s vehicle. When tow operators work in unsafe locations, reducing fatalities becomes nearly impossible. Often, investigations and news reports describe these incidents with statements like, “He was doing everything right.” However, a deeper review frequently reveals a “contributing factor” that placed the operator in harm’s way. Whenever wreckers and carriers stop on highway shoulders, operators stepping onto the ground enter a highly dangerous environment. As a tow owner, it is your responsibility to ensure your team receives proper on-highway training if your company responds to incidents on busy roadways. The highway is no place for untrained personnel! Finally, it’s critical to recognize that training is only effective if operators put it into practice. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Phishing in 2025: Don’t Take the Bait

By Brian J. Riker Phishing scams are nothing new—they’ve been around long before anyone coined the term. What’s changed is how sophisticated these scams have become. With AI-driven creative writing, scammers can now mimic multiple languages with near-perfect accuracy. Gone are the days when broken grammar made it easy to spot a scam. The Evolution of Phishing Scams Previously, phishing attempts often came as poorly worded emails about your U.S. DOT number, bank account, or other registrations. These emails threatened legal trouble unless you acted quickly. Now, scams have advanced beyond email to include text messages and even phone calls, complete with polished scripts designed to trick you out of your money or personal information. Common Scams to Watch Out For Tracking Scams A popular scam involves receiving an email or text asking you to confirm your shipping address due to “unfortunate delays.” Given how frequently people shop online, it’s easy to see why so many fall for this. One variation of this scam even requests a nominal fee—usually less than a dollar—to fix a “shipping error.” Many don’t think twice about paying such a small amount and unwittingly hand over their credit card information. Scammers then confirm your account is active and sell your data on the dark web. Fake Toll Notices Another scam making the rounds involves fake messages from toll agencies, such as Massachusetts’ Ez-Pass program. These texts claim you owe a fine—typically a small amount like $6.99—and direct you to a website to pay. One savvy recipient spotted the scam because the amount seemed suspicious, and the web address wasn’t the official Ez-Pass URL. How to Protect Yourself



1. Verify Unsolicited Messages Be cautious with any unexpected emails, texts, or phone calls. Legitimate institutions like banks and insurance companies usually won’t ask for sensitive information, such as your credit card’s CVV number, over the phone. If you’re unsure, hang up and call the organization directly using a known, official number.



2. Double-Check Web Links Pay close attention to links in emails or texts. Scammers often use spoofed URLs that look authentic at first glance. For example, www.amazon.com and www.AMAZ0N.com appear similar, but the latter is a fake. When in doubt, navigate to the website directly instead of clicking the link. By staying vigilant and taking these precautions, you can avoid falling victim to increasingly sophisticated phishing scams.