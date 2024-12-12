Patriotic Pride: Soldiers, Flames, and the Flag on Wheels!

Petition for Change?

By Randall C. Resch A petition on Change.org sought to make tow trucks “first responders.” The petition’s author suggested by making tow truck operators first responders, operator fatality numbers would decrease. According to Wikipedia, “A first responder is a person with specialized training; first to arrive and provide assistance or incident resolution at an emergency scene.” There’s zero mention specific to tow trucks and tow operators being first responders. For towers thinking they’re first responders, what specialized training have you attained to deserve an official distinction? Merits for Change In considering merits for change, the petition’s author wrote, “Our work on the side of the road is fraught with danger. We believe that if we were universally recognized as first responders across all states, it’s a title that rightly acknowledges our role in responding to emergencies. It would engrave into people's minds more firmly to slow down and move over when they see us working.” Attaining “title” as first responder has no bearing on a motorist’s ability to crash into parked tow trucks. SDMO isn’t new with SDMO laws more than 20-years-old. To the contrary, fatality events date back to the 1920’s. Where’s it shown that the motoring public “recognizes” first responders as they work in dangerous on-highway environments? To motorist’s late for work, they likely never saw vehicles parked on the shoulder. For tower’s working the traffic side, they’re likely another pedestrian strike waiting to happen. The Need for Affirmation The motoring public doesn’t care about what shoulder side activities are going on? They’re wrapped up in phone calls, texting, or headed to activities that include another trip to the bar. How does adding a title guarantee motorists will change their dangerous practices? The petition’s narrative stated, “We are often overlooked when it comes to being acknowledged for our role in emergency situations.” Why is it important to receive acknowledgment? Does having a “title” merely serve to boost a sense of importance? The industry has not demonstrated a standardized or professionalized level of proficiency that would justify its designation as emergency responders. Although towers consider themselves “first responders,” most states typically don’t allow tow trucks to respond in true emergency vehicle manner. Light-duty tow trucks are generally the last service entity called, unless “Quick Clear” is identified for unusual scenarios. Rarely is there an imperative need for tow trucks to hurry on-scene. And when “Expedite” is inserted into an emergency response, aggressive driving behaviors (by tow operators) oftentimes initiate dangerous responses. There’s no need for speeding tow trucks to arrive quickly. Seven Key Factors Contributing to Fatalities in the Towing Industry The towing industry's fatality history highlights repeated incidents, often tied to several recurring factors. Below are the main reasons why tow operators continue to face deadly risks: Lack of Federal Training Standards: Apart from Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) or Motorist Assistance programs, the federal government does not require tow operators to undergo formal training for on-highway response. Untrained Personnel on Duty: Companies frequently dispatch operators who lack proper training and experience for highway environments. Risky Behavior in the Field: Operators often position themselves in dangerous areas, increasing their exposure to harm. Perception of First Responder Status: Many operators see themselves as first responders, which can lead to a sense of entitlement that may encourage risky actions. Insufficient Safety Provisions in Laws: While tow operators face significant dangers, current laws do not provide “safety exclusions” to protect them in hazardous situations. Existing regulations, such as requirements for extension lights, wheel lift restraints, and safety chains, inadvertently place operators in the path of distracted or intoxicated drivers. Outdated Vehicle Code Laws: Current vehicle codes fail to fully acknowledge the unique dangers tow operators encounter, leaving them vulnerable on the job. Limited Advocacy for Legislative Change: Few state associations actively lobby for amendments to laws that are crucial for improving on-highway safety for tow operators. These factors collectively underscore the urgent need for systemic changes to enhance safety in the towing industry. Emergency Lighting to Red and Blues The author wrote, “Tow trucks are considered emergency vehicles and they deserve to have the red and blue lights to help see them better on the interstate.” Deserve? Why? While red and blue lights may initiate some motorist response, 70-percent of the motoring public aren’t aware of the extent and importance of SDMO. Not all states authorize red and blues for tow trucks. That battle likely will continue for years. Internet videos often depict tow trucks driving recklessly, with air horns blaring and sirens wailing. Imagine a scenario where tow trucks are authorized to respond with red and blue lights, but without clear rules or restrictions, further contributing to motorist confusion. Will red and blue lights add to a tower’s false sense of security? Do color changes guarantee motorists react with appropriate slow down move over responses? Or do red and blues add to the operator’s sense of importance that leads further to dangerous driving behaviors? Not There Yet The industry has no regulatory standards or high-speed driver training for emergency response. While tow companies strive to be professional, the industry itself lacks standards, guidelines, rules and regulations. Because we lack formalization or accreditation, being “first responder” isn’t earned. Instead of working together to develop standardization and professionalism, associations fight the wrong battles trying to out-do each other versus working together. Blaming the internet, we’ve watched the industry degrade its presence through acts of (price) gouging, vehicle theft, illegal business practices, drugs in the work environment, lack of rules, etc. So called content creators, social media influencers, and internet sensations post videos displaying open acts of defiance and dangerous practices to generate “likes” and “followers.” I’m not influenced by industry personalities who showcase intentional acts of over-loading, ignoring safety gear, or other unsafe tow and recovery practices. The whole of the industry needs change. Although the petition (at face value) seems well-intended, the title of “first responder” likely won’t be handed to the industry until changes are made from within. While this narrative may seem a harsh reality, a professional industry doesn’t thumb its nose to what’s appropriate and safe. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 52-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 750-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Holiday Dangers: Stay Safe and Alert By Brian J. Riker Fresh off the close of the 35th American Towman Expo in Baltimore, MD, I find myself on a cross country road trip to deliver a new truck to a special customer in the Great State of Montana. While I am looking forward to this trip, I am acutely aware of the dangers of driving -especially during the holiday season. AAA projects 79.9 million peoplemwill travel 50 miles or more from their home for Thanksgiving this week, which is an increase of 2 million over last year. While the thoughts of family gatherings, great food and visits with loved ones sounds great, let’s not forget that these folks are not accustomed to driving like you, the professional tower, and will likely be more distracted than ever! Many studies suggest that the stress of the holidays, combined with fatigue from travel or overtime at work, lead to a peak in distracted driving behaviors with Thanksgiving kicking off the most dangerous period to be working roadside. According to a 2023 study by Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Christmas Day is not only the day motorists are most likely to be distracted, it is also the day that motorists are most likely to speed. What a combination, speed and distraction! All we need is a little egg nog and we have the perfect recipe for disaster. New Year’s Day comes in almost a tie for the most distracted driving day, and the holiday season in general finds motorists on their cell phones an average of 2 minutes and 16 seconds, which is an increase over any other time of the year. With Thanksgiving kicking off this season of holiday travel, shopping and time off from school, I remind all roadside responders and drivers in general, to stay hyper alert for all D drivers. D drivers come in all types. Even professional drivers can be Drowsy, Drunk, Drugged, Distracted, Disgruntled, Distinguished, Developing or my personal favorite, just plain Dumb. Now is not the time for your own thoughts to wander to family, friends and how you are going to fit everything into your busy schedule as a tow truck operator. No, now is the time to be sure your ANSI class 3 hi-viz garments are clean, worn properly and you are using your cones, flares and lights properly. Having just completed a Traffic Incident Management for Tow Operators course in Baltimore, the topic of proper advanced warning is top of mind. In most states tow trucks are not authorized to take a lane, so please do not hesitate to reach out to law enforcement for assistance as needed. Even when you are just on the shoulder, cones, flares and other advanced warning devices can save your life. Never turn your back to traffic and always give your customer instructions about the dangers of being roadside and request the remain safe. Safe is relative and situationally dependent; however industry best practices call for escorting customers into the cab of your truck, if you are going to be towing their vehicle, and to have them fasten their seat belts. Always remember to give them instructions on the three points of contact necessary to safely enter and exit your truck cab and instruct them not to touch anything in the cab while you are working. If you are not towing their vehicle, the safest place is likely for them to remain inside the vehicle, again with their seat belts fastened and clear instructions not to move or bounce or touch anything so you can safely perform whatever service you are completing. Stay Safe so you can go home to your family, and stay defensive in your driving so everyone around you can go home to their families as well.