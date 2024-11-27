Digital Edition
President-elect Donald Trump outlines plans to overhaul U.S. energy policies, prioritizing oil and
Michigan Multi-Crash Cleanup After Fatal Pile-Up
Intensive recovery operation following a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Michigan.
Tow Truck Safety Systems: Is It Time to Invest?
Brian J. Riker highlights the importance of implementing safety systems in tow trucks.
Old Faithful on the Road
Meet 'Old Faithful': Yellowstone Towing's tribute to tradition and the park.
Returning the Past
Uncovering lost treasures, reuniting families with memories.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing November 27 - December 03, 2024

The Holmes Tree in Action 

holmes1 e790a
By George L. Nitti

Frank’s Towing and Recovery, a small, family-owned towing company named after the owners’ 75-pound pit bull, Frank, recently showcased a challenging recovery involving a Holmes Tree maneuver on Mercer Island in Washington State. The task involved a 20-foot U-Haul box truck hanging on a narrow driveway, dangerously close to damaging a million-dollar home. 

The recovery was led by Daniel Loveloc, lead operator and co-owner, with support from his wife and co-owner, Claire. Daniel and Claire documented the operation in a YouTube video, with Claire shooting the video while Daniel narrated the step-by-step process that demonstrated his problem-solving skills and precision under pressure. 

The Recovery 

Movers had rented the U-Haul to navigate the tight driveway leading to their new home, but the rear wheels became wedged on large rocks along the driveway’s edge. The truck was teetering dangerously, its rear axle grounded, and one wheel deflated. 

“This was a high-stakes situation,” Claire explained. “The truck wasn’t just stuck—it was inches away from tipping into the side of the house.” 

Daniel set to work with their 2023 Ram 5500 wrecker equipped with a Jerr-Dan MPL40, employing the Holmes Tree technique, which uses trees as anchor points for winching. Initially, Daniel selected a tree he thought provided the best angle, but after reassessing, he realized it wouldn’t offer the necessary leverage. 

“You have to be willing to adapt,” Daniel said. “Rigging is key to success, and sometimes that means rethinking your approach.” 

Daniel began with a "pick-and-pull" maneuver, using the boom and winch in tandem to gradually lift the truck. Standing close to the wrecker, he kept a hand on the vehicle to feel for any movement or shifting that could compromise safety. 

“You want to feel the truck,” he explained. “If it starts sliding, you need to react immediately.” 

When the initial pull didn’t achieve the desired result, Daniel transitioned to a second tree to adjust the angle and lift the truck’s rear wheels. This intermediate step freed the U-Haul from its rocky perch and positioned it for the final pull. 

“Sometimes things don’t work out as planned,” Daniel noted. “But this couldn’t have gone more perfectly.” 

For the last stage, Daniel used a third tree to create a slight sideways pull combined with a backward lift. He employed a technique learned early in his career: letting the hydraulic boom handle part of the tension instead of relying solely on the winch. 

“With the winch tight, I let the hydraulics take over,” he explained. “It’s a smooth way to transfer tension and control the vehicle’s movement.” 

The truck popped free as planned, and Daniel transitioned to guiding it off the driveway without further incident. 

A Collaborative Effort 

Claire highlighted the teamwork involved in their recoveries. “Daniel is the technical expert, but we both play critical roles. I manage the setup and ensure the scene is safe for everyone.” 

Frank’s Towing has quickly built a reputation for tackling challenging jobs with professionalism and ingenuity. Claire credits their success to Daniel’s commitment to learning and innovation, noting that he often draws inspiration from YouTube tutorials and formal training courses. 

“We started small, but we’re growing,” she said. “Jobs like this showcase what we’re capable of, and it’s rewarding to help people in tough situations.” 

With the U-Haul safely removed and the expensive home undamaged, the day ended on a high note. “The house was safe, the truck was safe, and everyone walked away happy,” Daniel said. 



Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market to Exceed $38.4 Billion

Published: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The global vehicle roadside assistance market is projected to surpass $38.4 billion by 2032, driven by rising vehicle ownership and evolving transportation trends. As of 2023, over 92.7 million vehicles were on the road, with numbers expected to surge due to urbanization, economic growth, and increased reliance on personal vehicles.

Towing services remain a critical component, accounting for over 30% of the market and forecasted to generate more than $12 billion by 2032. Demand is fueled by frequent mechanical failures and accidents, making reliable towing essential.

The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is reshaping service needs, emphasizing the importance of specialized assistance for EVs and hybrids. This trend highlights opportunities for towers to expand their capabilities to meet emerging demands.

Key regions like North America and Europe lead the market, supported by robust service networks and insurance partnerships. Towers in these areas can benefit from strong consumer demand and comprehensive service offerings.

As vehicle use and complexity grow, adapting to market shifts and focusing on EV readiness will be vital for towing companies to stay competitive and capitalize on the expanding roadside assistance market.

Source: https://www.globenewswire.com



The vehicle roadside assistance market is projected to exceed $38.4 billion by 2032, driven by growing vehicle ownership, increased EV adoption, and the need for specialized services like towing, battery assistance, and lockout solutions.

November 27 - December 03, 2024
Firefighters respond to a blaze at a Paterson storage facility, where 20 abandoned vehicles were destroyed early Sunday morning.

Fire at Paterson Storage Yard Destroys 20 Abandoned Vehicles

Published: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at a storage yard on Shady Street in Paterson, NJ, destroying about 20 vehicles. The yard is operated by Citywide Towing, the city’s towing contractor. Paterson Fire Chief Alex Alicea confirmed that firefighters prevented the blaze from reaching nearby structures and stated that the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Citywide Towing did not comment on the incident.

According to Councilman Luis Velez, who spoke with Citywide’s owner, the vehicles destroyed were abandoned by their owners. Velez said it appeared the fire was sparked by an electrical issue in one vehicle, which caused flames to spread to others. Not all vehicles at the site were damaged. The fire occurred around 6 a.m. in the Bunker Hill industrial area. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Source: https://www.northjersey.com

Tow Truck Procession Honors Fallen Driver Henry Banks

Published: Monday, November 25, 2024

Dozens of tow trucks gathered Saturday to honor Henry Banks, a beloved tow truck driver tragically killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on I-271 Northbound earlier this week.

Banks’ coworkers at I & A Automotive organized the tribute ride, retracing his final route past the accident site in Pepper Pike. “Henry was more than a coworker—he was family,” said Isaiah Thomas. “He was a great man and an exceptional tow operator. It’s heartbreaking.”

The crash, which also claimed the life of the wrong-way driver, highlights the dangers tow truck operators face daily. “We worry about wrong-way drivers and people not moving over,” said Jacob Shucofsky of ALCAR Recovery.

Participants in the procession displayed window stickers to raise awareness about road safety. “Pay attention. Double-check before getting on the freeway,” urged Kaylee Peet, Banks’ coworker. “It could save your life or someone else’s.”

The memorial at the crash site honors Banks, a husband and father of three, while reminding drivers to prioritize safety. “We all have families to return to,” said Shucofsky.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Banks family with funeral expenses.

Source: https://www.cleveland19.com

World's Largest Tow Show Wows Towmen

Published: Friday, November 22, 2024
Friday's attendance has doubled that of Thursday's strong draw, and thousands of towmen from around the nation and the world are awed at the spectacle: 250 exhibitors and 200 tow trucks. 

Friday night features the Bull & Pig Roast at the Hard Rock Cafe, compliments of Miller Industries, and the legendary Calitri's Cuba cigar smoker, reputed to be the industry's most potent networking event for tow business owners. 

Anticipation is high for Saturday's "Grand Entree" when crowds are expected to double once again. Saturday features free pie and coffee on the exhibit floor, compliments of American Towman Magazine, the American Wrecker Pageant's Winners Ceremony, and Festival Night, honoring eleven towmen for their heroism.

Baltimore Convention Center Loads Up

Published: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Two hundred trucks will pack Baltimore Convention Center, including wreckers, rollbacks, trailers, chassis’ and pageant trucks. The 35th annual American Towman Exposition opens exhibit doors this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 21 – 23.

Towmen and tow-women are coming into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor from all fifty states and twenty nations. They are drawn not only by the 250 exhibitors displaying products, equipment and services, but by the networking opportunities on the show floor and throughout the Expostion’s special events, training and seminar venues.

There are many reasons one may be traveling a good distance to Baltimore this week. For some it’s the prospect of engaging with a dozen motor clubs and call providers exhibiting. For some it might be a simple as enjoying a premium cigar at Calitri’s Cuba among other towing generals gathered. Still others are looking to take advantage of all the equipment sellers under one roof, and a purchasing leverage found only in Baltimore once a year.

Tow Employee Honored by Company for 50+ Years of Dedication

Published: Monday, November 18, 2024

Tom VanDyk’s 52-year career at Nick’s Towing Service located in Rutherford, New Jersey is a testament to quiet dedication and unwavering loyalty. Starting in 1972 as a 15-year-old, Tom’s journey began when he crossed the highway from his job at Roy Rogers to “Nick’s Friendly Service.” Without a formal interview, Nick handed him a wad of cash and told him to start pumping gas. From that simple beginning, Tom became an integral part of the company’s history.

Over the decades, Tom’s roles evolved as he turned wrenches in the repair shop, became the service manager, learned to tow, earned his CDL, and took on tasks like dispatching and night shift supervision. He handled everything Nick needed, including building maintenance, becoming a dependable right-hand man who always found a way to get the job done.

Tom’s dedication extended beyond his work, as he watched Nick’s children grow up, two of whom now help lead the business. His quiet but impactful presence earned him the respect of all who worked alongside him.

Tom’s retirement was celebrated with a Clap Out at the end of his last shift and a dinner surrounded by family and former colleagues. His legacy of hard work and humility will remain a cherished part of Nick’s Towing Service.

Source: Nick's Towing Service

Towmen Headed to Arbitration in Police Shooting Case

Published: Friday, November 15, 2024

The tragic police shooting of Steve Perkins during a truck repossession has moved into a new phase of legal proceedings, with two tow truck drivers and their employer, Allstar Recovery, facing arbitration.

The incident, which occurred in September last year, began when a tow truck driver arrived at the Perkins residence to repossess a pickup truck. A confrontation escalated after the driver called Decatur police, claiming Perkins had brandished a firearm. Moments later, Perkins was fatally shot by police in his front yard.

Catrela Perkins, Steve Perkins’ widow, has filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful death, unfair debt collection practices, and violations of constitutional rights. She contends that the truck was not behind on payments, making the repossession attempt unlawful.

Arbitration, which is often used to resolve disputes without going to court, will involve a neutral third party reviewing the facts and making a binding decision. For the tow truck drivers involved, this process will determine their legal accountability in the events leading to Perkins’ death.

Source: https://www.waff.com

November 27 - December 03, 2024

Michigan Multi-Crash Cleanup After Fatal Pile-Up 

Published: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

cover e4d45
By George L. Nitti

As dawn broke over a Michigan highway, the scent of burned metal permeated the wreckage from a violent pile-up that had taken several lives. The incident, which occurred just before midnight on a Saturday, began when a semi-truck crashed into a line of vehicles stopped on the highway. The vehicles had been halted temporarily by Consumers Power and Michigan State Police to allow power lines to be moved safely across the roadway. But as traffic was set to resume, a semi barreled down the road, colliding with multiple cars, creating a devastating chain reaction. 

The semi-truck burst into flames upon impact, with its trailer—loaded with bananas en route from Delaware to the Myers Distribution Center in Lansing, MI—completely consumed by fire.  

The emergency call for recovery went out at 4:00 a.m., and two lead operators from Lansing-based PJ’s Towing, along with Randy’s Towing from Fowlerville, MI, responded with a massive fleet to begin the arduous 12-hour cleanup process. In total, six flatbeds, two rotators, industrial carriers, and a skid steer with a grapple bucket were deployed to handle the debris. 

Working under the guidance of the Michigan State Police, PJ’s Towing and its team undertook the somber task of extracting vehicles, including one trapped beneath the trailer. This initial extraction was necessary for firefighters to use the Jaws of Life to free the victims. “We brought out our heavy equipment and started coordinating efforts with Randy’s Towing to clear the debris,” said PJ Daly, owner of PJ’s Towing and Recovery.  

“It was one of the toughest scenes we’ve worked on,” Daly reflected, adding that while there were no technical challenges, the scope of the debris required careful disposal and handling.  

Once the accident scene was cleared, the towing companies transported the damaged vehicles to the Michigan State Police post for further investigation. Hazmat teams were also called to the scene to manage fluids and other contaminants on the roadway, while the Michigan Department of Transportation repaired damaged guardrails. 

Despite the grim circumstances, the towing crews remain proud of their work. “Our team did a fantastic job, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Daly said. 

Into the Ravine...

Published: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

IMG 7064 copy 23dd4
By George L. Nitti

In the early morning hours, between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer delivery truck veered off the road, leading to a challenging recovery for Jerry's Wrecker Service of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Dispatched shortly after the incident, the crew arrived at the scene about 18 miles from their location, where they found the truck severely damaged, lodged in a steep ravine.

The driver, a young man, fortunately survived the crash, although it was unclear whether he fell asleep or not. He was taken to the hospital, but according to owner Jerry Jones, he later showed up at the scene of the wreckage, indicating he was ok.

Much of the vehicle had broken apart due to the impact. "It wasn't incredibly hard," said Jerry, "but the way it fell apart and the incline made it time-consuming." The job took approximately six hours to complete, largely due to the need to pull the vehicle, in pieces, back up the slope.

For the recovery, Jerry's team used two trucks: a 35-ton Century wrecker and a 25-ton Vulcan trailer wrecker. The tractor and trailer were initially pulled up together to act as counterweights and to ease the process of getting them back onto level ground. Once at the top, the two parts were separated, making it easier to manage.

Traffic management also played a role in the recovery, with the road needing to be reduced to one lane during the pull. Despite the steepness of the slope and the vehicle's disrepair, the recovery team was able to efficiently use their equipment to bring the wreckage up without incident.

Once recovered, the remains of the truck were taken to Jerry's storage facility, before eventually being sent to an insurance auction for salvage. The vehicle was beyond repair, with much of it being sold as scrap metal.

Reflecting on the operation, Jerry credited his son, Jason, along with other crew members, who played a vital role in ensuring the job was completed smoothly and safely. 

Windmill Base Recovery

Published: Sunday, October 13, 2024

On September 27th, a challenging recovery operation unfolded in Caldwell, Kansas, about three hours west of Pittsburg. A tractor-trailer carrying a windmill section weighing 160,000 pounds had overturned after the driver misjudged a curve on a narrow two-lane county road. Exceeding the speed limit, the driver lost control, sending the massive windmill base crashing into a ditch. 

The responsibility for this colossal recovery fell to Bean’s Towing and its owner Matt Bean, who took the lead in assembling a team to recover the base. "We’ve worked with this company before, including a tower rollover last year," explained Bean.  

Assembling the Recovery Team 

Given the enormity of the load, one wrecker alone wouldn’t suffice. Bean called in reinforcements that included equipment from Strickland Road Service, led by Jason Strickland, who brought a 1075 rotator, a telehandler 40 ton Wrecker, a Landoll and a crew of 5 laborers. Bean also called in Lamb’s Towing, led by Billy Green, who brought an NRC HIM (heavy incident manager). Bean would utilize their own 1140 rotator. "We needed three wreckers due to the weight of the windmill section," noted Bean. "The job required precision, as there were multiple pieces, and the narrow road limited our working space." In addition to the wreckers, a well outfitted service truck was called in to S & S Recovery of Jasper Missouri.  

Though the accident had occurred two days earlier, the recovery team wasn’t dispatched immediately. Local authorities had conducted their investigation, and because the windmill wasn’t obstructing traffic, the recovery could be scheduled for a more manageable time. 

The team convened at 8:00 AM. With the narrow road shut down to traffic, they had full access to work safely. "Thankfully, the windmill wasn’t blocking the road when we arrived," Bean added, explaining how this minimized delays. 

Executing the Recovery 

The recovery started with removing the windmill’s support structures, known as "jeeps." Two rotators worked at one end while another tackled the opposite side, carefully lifting the jeeps and detaching them from the windmill section. "It was crucial to evenly distribute the weight while we pulled the pins and slid the pieces out of the trailer," Bean explained. 

To lift the windmill base itself, special equipment was required. The team employed J-hooks, each weighing 500 pounds and rated to lift 60 tons. With the aid of a telehandler, they positioned the hooks while a team member on a ladder bolted them into place. Once secure, the rotators were swung into position, and the massive windmill section was slowly hoisted out of the ditch. 

But it wasn’t just a matter of lifting—the windmill tube had filled with dirt during the crash, adding significant weight and complexity to the recovery. 

The Dirt Dilemma 

"When the windmill tipped, the front section filled with dirt," Bean said. "It wasn’t packed tight, but there was enough to cause trouble." Despite the availability of heavy machinery, the team was not allowed to excavate the dirt with equipment. Instead, they resorted to hand-shoveling the dirt out. 

For six hours, five crew members labored in the heat, shoveling out approximately two dump truck loads of dirt. "It was back-breaking work, but we tackled it as a team," Bean recalled. 

Overcoming Unexpected Challenges 

The team faced additional hurdles during the recovery. Temperatures at 96°F, it caused the asphalt to soften beneath the weight of the trucks. Cribbing and crane mats had to be placed strategically to stabilize the rigs. "We brought in as much equipment as we could for the limited road space," said Bean. "We had to ensure our trucks didn’t damage the soft asphalt." 

Lifting the windmill base also required careful coordination between the three rotators. The massive tube structure needed precise rigging, and the J-hooks, standard in the windmill industry, were secured to lift the windmill onto the road. 

In addition to the windmill base, the crew also had to handle the trailer, a 30,000-pound "jeep" that was too large for a standard lowboy. "The trailer alone required heavy-duty handling, so we had to tow it back separately," said Bean. 

The windmill base was successfully lifted and positioned to allow another trailer to come in. Bean said, “We towed the damaged trailer back to Strickland’s facility, where they could properly assess the damage.” 

A Successful Operation 

Despite the challenges, the team completed the recovery smoothly, clearing the road and securing the windmill parts for transportation. The job highlighted not only the technical expertise needed for such an operation but also the resourcefulness and teamwork required to overcome the unexpected obstacles. 

November 27 - December 03, 2024

Endless Loops as Safety Chains

Published: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Seeds of Stupidity PIC copy 82d85
By Randall C. Resch                         

“Endless loops” as safety chains? I don’t think so! Make no mistake, I believe ‘industry influencers’ tend to be a nuisance to the betterment of the industry. The internet is overrun by tow influencers and content creators, those who mock acceptable tow and recovery practices. Influencers share videos of outrageous, circus-like techniques, not to promote proper safety but to chase likes and followers.

Rest assured, there are plenty of herd followers watching these posts only to insert improper techniques into towing routines. For newbie towers, they venture onto industry forums, YouTube and TicToc videos learning (and practicing) unbelievable techniques that are not only dangerous, but openly poke holes in the industry’s best practices.

Recently, an internet technique was shared on one industry forum only to reach a level of all time stupidity. Be it satire, a joke, or made-up prank, it suggested towers attach “endless loops” in place of traditional safety chaining. It’s not funny, it’s simply stupid. These antics are likely to (one day) get someone injured or killed.

Dismiss the Rumor

While the attachment technique is interesting in concept, does it violate vehicle code law regarding safety chains? According to a major tow equipment catalog and supplier (name omitted), endless loop slings and straps, “… give you an advantage over traditional chain in your rigging and recovery efforts.” But nowhere in their description of the product does it reference endless loops to be used as a safety device versus that of conventional safety chains. Loops are described for use during rigging and recovery. There’s no mention of using this safety attachment between wrecker and a towed vehicle.

The fact is, safety chains are required on all towed vehicles. Specific to “towed vehicles” and not that of securing vehicles transported on flatbed carriers, California’s Vehicle Code § 29004, Section (a)(1), it reads; “Except as required under paragraph (2), a towed vehicle shall be coupled to the towing vehicle by means of a safety chain, cable, or equivalent device in addition to the regular drawbar, tongue, or other connection.”

Subsection (2) reads, “A vehicle towed by a tow truck shall be coupled to the tow truck by means of at least two safety chains in addition to the primary restraining system. The safety chains shall be securely affixed to the truck frame, bed, or towing equipment, independent of the towing sling, wheel lift, or under-reach towing equipment.”

Because wording here is specific, when it comes to the legality of an unintended, wrongful death lawsuit, several questions may be asked:

-- What equipment or accessory is considered standard practice for safety retention of towed vehicles? Are endless loops considered, “an equivalent device?”

-- When selecting the right “tool for the job,” are endless loops designed to work as a safety chain?

-- Has scientific testing (by any manufacturer) proved that endless loops are capable to overcome “extreme shock load” when subjected to risky conditions should a vehicle come away from the tow truck’s underreach or wheel lift?

Imagine the Drop

In a perfect tow world, safety chains are designed to bear weight of towed vehicles to help bring it to a controlled stop should something malfunction on the wrecker; or if the towed vehicle were to detach. I believe the common issue using endless loops could be the “resulting shock load factor,” sufficient enough to snap a slacked “loop” allowing the towed vehicle to detach.

I question if this type of towing setup complies with local laws and regulations in providing safety retention between towed vehicles and a wrecker. I caution towers who have this mindset to think this choice of safety device is proper. More importantly, I don’t know any manufacturer who supports using endless loops as a “loose vehicle capture device,” like that of using safety chains?

Call me skeptic or whatever, using endless loops as safety chains is bound to be questioned by state troopers and commercial officers. Because this technique hasn’t been questioned, I don’t support the technique’s value or whether it’s legal based on the letter of the law. Personally, I believe safety chains for towed vehicles is the industry’s “tried and true” practice that’s worked many times over.

Yes, I have a sense of humor too, but when it comes to operator safety, these kinds of posts are imprudent. Call me “a hater,” or “crochety old man,” until scientifically proved otherwise. Planting the seed of inanity is nothing less than reckless! And, for towers who got sucked into this influencer’s circus of fun, I recommend sticking with safety chains, not endless loops.      

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Tow Truck Safety Systems: Is It Time to Invest?

Published: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Truck Cash Scale of Justice 1 copy 182bb
By Brian J. Riker

While I believe the best safety system in any vehicle is an alert, attentive, qualified, and well-trained driver, finding excellent drivers is becoming harder and harder. With the exponential rise in personal injury attorneys targeting the transportation industry and record-high jury awards, the need for every possible safety measure has become clear.

Large trucking company fleets have long advocated for safety management systems on commercial vehicles. They are promoting these measures more to level the playing field in driver recruitment than out of a genuine need for safety; however, they have caught the attention of trial attorneys and are now a focal point in many trucking court cases. 

The thought process is that if the truck owner did not take every available opportunity to provide technology to reduce the risk of a crash, they are not truly committed to being safe and deserve to be punished.  Trial lawyers have become particularly good at empowering juries to make a social statement or to “correct” a perceived injustice and hold “greedy” corporations accountable. While I am not advocating for a lawless society or allowing those responsible for horrible injuries to walk away without penalty, we must take a commonsense approach to this as trucking is not a one size fits all type of industry. 

From the absence of collision avoidance and automatic braking systems to the failure to make certain seats standard equipment, truck owners and manufacturers have faced liability for injuries that might not have been their responsibility otherwise. In a 2023 study by Motive, a leading provider of dash cameras and other telematic devices, found that 40% of all commercial truck fleets are under invested in even basic safety systems for their fleets. 

What about towing? Operating a tow truck may seem like something unique and special, and it is, but fundamentally tow trucks are commercial motor vehicles and subject to the same rules and regulations as any other commercial vehicle. Litigation against tow truck operators for motor vehicle crashes is on the rise and the industry needs to take action to protect themselves. This surge in litigation not only drives up insurance costs but also threatens everything you have worked for—and it’s not just owners at risk. Drivers are losing their homes, retirement savings, and other assets as a result of the accidents they’re involved in. 

I’m not going to prescribe the five must-have safety systems for your tow truck, as each fleet and operation is unique; however, I encourage you to explore these options and assess whether they could make a difference for your fleet. 

The one exception is that I will say everyone should have a good dash camera that includes tracking of the vehicle and inward (driver) facing views using A.I. to scan for distractions and policy violations. I believe in these so much I have them in all my personal vehicles and even travel with one to install using a suction cup in rental cars and other vehicles I drive on a temporary basis. 

Telematics that provide reports on speeding, hard braking, sharp turns, and other driver behavior issues are the next most important piece of safety equipment; however if you have these reports then you must also take corrective action. Knowing about bad behaviors and not moving to correct them is worse than not knowing about them at all. 

Other options when ordering a new truck could include lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, computer settings that do things like automatically turn on headlights with wipers or disable cruise control in the rain and upgraded brakes. Today there is no reason to have drum brakes on anything. Disc brakes are the way to go. 

I caution against unilateral adoption of systems like automatic emergency braking because the dynamics of towing do not make for a very predictable braking action and automatic braking may cause more harm than good. Same with speed limiters. If you are going to use speed limiters look into variable or adaptive limiters that change based upon the posted speed limit and not a hard limit at an arbitrary number. 

Lastly, the best safety system is still a fully trained and qualified operator. You invest in training such as rollovers, winching, and rigging so why not driver training focused on defensive driving? Afterall, your drivers spend 80% of their day behind the wheel and 20% doing the other stuff that most towers focus training on. It is time to train them as truck drivers. 

Killed by a 600-Pound Bounding Missile

Published: Wednesday, November 06, 2024

Loose Tire Wheel small 718c2
By Randall C. Resch

Providing tow and services on high-speed highways creates great hazards along the way. That’s something we’ve come to know in more than 108-years since the wrecker’s inception. It’s not that towers have plenty of danger to worry about, but have you ever considered the remote possibility of getting struck and killed by a tire and wheel that’s ejected from a car, truck or commercial vehicle?

Imagine being so “unlucky” to be struck by a six-hundred-pound bounding missile? No matter how safe you might work and at what speed your head is on that proverbial swivel, a loose semi tire and wheel is one that you’ll likely never see coming. The opening video (see link) depicts a loose tire that was milliseconds from slamming the front windshield of a vehicle in traffic.

The internet has plenty of incidents documenting a vehicle’s tire (and wheel) coming off an at-speed vehicle as they travel high-speed highways. A loose tire and wheel are capable of bounding through traffic, over a median’s K-Rail and into the windshield of unsuspecting motorists. If you’re a tow and service company conducting tire change services on high-speed highways, this narrative should be of interest to you.

It's Bound to Happen

Let this narrative serve as a safety reminder for tow companies who change tires on highway shoulders. While the prospect of being responsible for a loose tire and wheel isn’t a daily occurrence, tow owners should have an inkling as to what possibilities exist? According to “Inside Edition”, they stated as many as 1,500-people were killed by runaway tires and wheels in the last three years.

Because a bounding tire and wheel is nothing less than a rolling missile,  consider the following scenarios that were the result of either mechanical failure or that of improper installation:

January 18, 1979, 52-year-old Julien Chabot, a tow operator in Bennington, Maine, was killed when the tire of a semi-trailer came off as he was assisting a motorist near Lewiston.

In California, the highway patrol fielded calls reporting a bouncing tire that slammed through the front of a school police officer's car. The CHP reported the tire likely came from a trailer traveling in southbound lanes. The tire bounced over the center median’s K-Rail and then planted in the window of a Los Angeles School Police Department’s vehicle. The tire destroyed the car’s windshield and embedded in the roof, nearly missing the officer, escaping what could have been an instant death.

In yet another incident, April 2019, a Maine state trooper was struck and killed by a loose tire and wheel, that came off a semi-truck. The trooper was legally parked on I-95’s shoulder near Bangor, assisting a motorist that had spun out in the rain when the tire and wheel bounded into where he was standing. In this incident, the semi-truck involved allegedly had equipment and inspection issues that resulted in later convictions.

Ignore the Possibility?

On the working end, conducting tire services requires tow operators or technicians to remove and replace a vehicle’s when by loosening and tightening the vehicle’s lug nuts. To prove a point; how many towers have attended formal schooling regarding the proper procedures in tire changes, most specifically, knowing the proper factory specifications” necessary to torque lug nuts? How can towers guarantee a vehicle’s lug nuts are tightened to manufacturer’s specifications if you’ve not attended formal schooling?

In today’s litigious society, when tires and wheels “self-eject” from vehicle hubs, there’s likely a mechanical malfunction, maintenance issue, or that of a technician’s installation error. When not properly tightened down according to manufacturer’s specs, lug nuts may not be sufficiently tightened to keep a tire on the vehicle causing it to eject. When these considerations are accurate, the deadly duo makes their way into the front windshield of a non-suspecting motorist’s car.

Regardless as to what motor club you’re providing services for, your contract typically makes you the vendor, where you assume liability of whatever actions occur under your tow business and its employees. In the event a loose tire and wheel injures or kills a motorist or pedestrian, will “they” (the motor club) represent (and could be held financially liable) for whatever actions that took someone else’s life?

This topic is a discussion you should have with your corporate attorney? For my sanity and business accountability, it’s my choice to not change tires on the highway noting more than 50-tow operators killed providing tire change services dating back to the 1940’s. In the best interest of your operator’s safety and survival, I recommend no tire changes are conducted on the highways to decrease the potential of becoming a tow industry statistic.

Who’s Getting Blamed?

To increase better odds of not having a tire and wheel come loose due to improper tightening of wheel lugs, I recommend vehicles are towed, transported, or dollied to tire shops, service stations, or dealerships. Let the shops take the responsibility in getting lugs tightened to manufacturer specs.

In the same manner towers shouldn’t and don’t replace driveshafts removed from vehicle’s towed; the same or similar liability applies here. Call it what you may, the odds of this kind of “freak accident” are fifty-fifty. They’re not the odds I’m comfortable taking. Owners, consider what direction your personnel should take when it comes to conducting tire services?

Personally, I shan’t be blamed for not tightening wheel lugs to spec, more importantly, I’m highly adverse to being the victim of some tire and wheel dropping from the sky.  

Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 55-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 28-years, he has contributed more than 760-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and wrecker pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee.

Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

 

November 27 - December 03, 2024

Old Faithful on the Road 

Published: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

yellowstone2 de5ed
By George L. Nitti

In the heart of Yellowstone National Park, Zachary Pickering, owner of Yellowstone Towing and Repair, has recently rolled out a new addition to his fleet that’s a mobile homage to the region’s rugged beauty and heritage: a 2024 Kenworth 990 with a rotator made by Custom Built. Dubbed “Old Faithful,” which is named after the iconic geyser, the rotator blends Yellowstone’s natural allure with the company's commitment to family legacy and quality service. 

“Normally, I don’t go for wraps,” Pickering explained. “They’re expensive, and they often don’t last as long as other finishes. But with this truck, we wanted something that would stand out, especially because it’s often in the park where tourists from all over the world visit. We wanted it to look really cool—something that connects with the landscape and captures the feeling of running alongside the bison and the buffaloes.” 

The wrap’s design came from Pickering himself, a fourth-generation operator of the family business, who also has a background in communications and design. Using Adobe InDesign, he developed a subtle yet striking visual that merges the company’s bold spirit with the majestic simplicity of the park.  

The truck’s wrap also features a large compass, a symbol of exploration and guidance—a fitting image for a towing company that often ventures into challenging terrains to assist with recoveries. “I didn’t want to just do mountains and trees like some other companies,” Pickering explained. “The compass was my second choice, but it felt like the right choice, representing going where no one else has been.” 

Operating from their main headquarters in Idaho Falls and several other locations, Yellowstone Towing serves I-15, Highway 20, and the winding roads within and around Yellowstone Park. “In the summer, we’re in the park nearly every day,” Pickering said. “And we’re there to help when the park’s towing services need backup, like when we helped recover a camper 750 feet down a mountain. Sometimes, we even coordinate with Blackhawks for tricky rescues.” 

Behind Old Faithful’s eye-catching design is also a commitment to quality. The truck is a custom-built rotator from Custom Built, a family-operated business in Pennsylvania that, like Yellowstone Towing, prioritizes quality and craftsmanship. “They’re all-American made, with everything built in-house,” Pickering noted. “We love that they’re family-run, like us.” 

Through thoughtful design, heritage, and a connection to Yellowstone’s wilderness, Pickering has crafted more than just a tow truck—he’s created a symbol that resonates with family, nature, and the spirit of adventure. 

Unique Design for Exotic Protection

Published: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

image1 14 a7b9f
By George L. Nitti

Success in any industry sometimes comes down to finding one’s niche.

Shawn Sowden, owner of 64 Motor Cars of Middlesex, NJ, which exclusively focuses in on the transport of specialty/exotic cars, is a case in point. While working as a manager for a luxury car transport business, he made contacts with car dealerships that directly solicited his help to move cars for them.

One day, he was offered an opportunity to transport a specialty/exotic car to Colorado, using his own pickup truck and trailer. He said, “When I talked to my father and asked him what to do, my father responded, ‘Son, do the job. I’ll put you under my insurance and you’ll transport the car.’”

Sowden revealed that his trip to Colorado led to blowing every single tire on the trailer and spending every dollar that he made on repairs to his truck. Upon his return, a big question mark loomed about his future, but the phone calls from dealers requesting his service continued to trickle in. “At first,” he said, “I thought it would become a side business.”

10 years later, Sowden now finds himself transporting between 3000 and 3500 specialty cars a year, having purchased his fourteenth piece of equipment that includes 5 rollbacks, one of which is a 2020 International NV with a Century LoadRight.

The company name, 64 Motor Cars, which is written elegantly on the side of their units just under a sketched image of a race car, sprang from the death of a good friend. Sowden said that when he started the business, he was grappling with a name and didn’t want to use clichés like “luxury” or “white glove” to define his business. Instead, he thought of his friend and co-worker who had died in a car accident at 21. Sowden said, “He drove a race car numbered 64.” In his memory, he took the number as the name for the company.

Graphically, Sowden intended to use a ripped American flag on his units. “But the problem I ran into was that anytime you took the American flag, and you tore it up to make it look like it was ripped, it just never looked right,” he said.

So the wrapped design became a minimal rendition of the American flag, with no stars and red stripes that were turned into tears, on a white background.

Although Sowden entertained the idea of doing custom paint, he discovered after the first (and last) painted unit that paint chips and was more difficult to maintain. He said, “Vinyl is easy. If I sell the truck, I just peel it off. It’s good to go.”

What also sets his units apart are the Conestoga covers made by Quick Draw, which ensure that the specialty vehicles that the company transports are protected from nature’s harsher elements.

He said, “We were the first independent company outside of a dealership to have an enclosed rollback. It’s airtight and keeps the water out.”

With a focus on exclusivity, and a niche with demand, catering to such a business clientele requires having the tools and equipment to execute the job to perfection.

Afterall, someone has to transport that 22 million dollar McLaren F1! Why not 64 Motor Cars?

November 27 - December 03, 2024

Inflatable Air Bag

Published: Friday, July 12, 2024

inflatlable airback 88e10

Steck Manufacturing Introduces the EasyWedge Inflatable Air Bag Three-Pack Combo. 

Key Features: 

-- Durable & Multi-Use: Ideal for emergency vehicle access, vehicle repair, construction (window and door fitting), appliance leveling, DIY home use, and more. 

-- Three Sizes Included: Perfectly sized for various markets and applications, with individual bags also available. 

-- Compact & Lightweight: Easy to insert into tight spaces, non-marring design protects surfaces, trims, and finishes. 

-- Heavy-Duty Construction: High-frequency sonic welded edges ensure long-lasting durability and a tight seal. 

-- Ease of Use: One-handed operation with precision inflation control and quick deflation. 

-- Versatile Tool: Essential for towmen, vehicle repair professionals, contractors, and more. 

-- Reliable Solution: Great for accessing hard-to-reach areas during lockouts, auto repairs, and building construction. 

For more information, visit: steckmanufacturing.com 

All-New ZEON XD Winches

Published: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

warnproduct copy fffa1
Warn Industries has introduced the all-new ZEON XD winches for trucks and SUVs, marking a significant upgrade from their previous ZEON winch model. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the ZEON XD is part of Warn's Premium Series and is designed, engineered, tested, and assembled at their ISO-quality-certified facility in Clackamas, Oregon. This winch features a new high-performance electric motor and gear train, achieving a best-in-class line speed of up to 40 ft/min.

The ZEON XD is available in two capacities, 10,000 lb. (ZEON XD 10-S) and 12,000 lb. (ZEON XD 12-S), both equipped with Spydura synthetic rope. The winch boasts enhanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, corrosion-resistant fasteners, full-metal armor for protection, and the most efficient three-stage planetary gear train to date. Additionally, it includes a corded waterproof remote and HUB wireless receiver for remote control via the WARN HUB app.

For durability and reliability, the ZEON XD features a large-diameter aluminum-alloy drum to reduce stress on the rope, the strongest through-drum rope attachment, and an ultra-reliable Albright contactor for electrical control. The winch also offers a limited lifetime warranty on mechanical components and seven years on electrical parts, supported by Warn's global service network.

For more information, go to https://international.warn.com/

Bi-Directional Pneumatic Air Hammer

Published: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

airstrike small 48555

The AIRSTRIKE -  Bi-directional Air Tool. From fleet repairs to heavy equipment, its 3,000 blows per minute deliver maximum power. 

Durable, compact, and loaded with accessories, this is the ultimate pneumatic hammer and puller you need in your tool kit.  

Applications 

Quickly pull stuck fuel injectors 

Remove diesel/gas NOx & particulate sensors 

Pull stubborn oil tubes & stuck oil seals 

Attach to locking pliers for popping stuck fasteners and more 

Loosen hydraulic fittings 

Remove stubborn nuts and bolts without thread galling 

Remove harmonic balancers 

Bust seams of spot welded bonded panels 

Hem narrow window flanges

View more details here: https://steckmfg.com 

 

November 27 - December 03, 2024

November 27 - December 03, 2024
One of the suspect's in the murder of the repo man was set free on a $75,000 bond.

Suspect Granted Bond in SC Repo Man Murder

Published: Monday, September 16, 2024

Essence Jackson, one of two people charged in the fatal shooting of Steve Hughes, a Lexington County, South Carolina repo man, was granted a $75,000 bond on Wednesday after nearly three months in jail. Jackson, 19, will be under house arrest with electronic monitoring, except for work and medical appointments.

Jackson and her brother, Raheem DeAngelo Jackson, 20, were arrested in connection to Hughes' death during a June repossession. Hughes, well-known in local Facebook groups, was found shot in his tow truck.

Jackson’s attorney, state representative Seth Rose, argued that she did not pull the trigger and had no prior record, describing her as an “impeccable person.” However, Hughes' daughter, Stephanie, accused Jackson of walking past her dying father without helping.

Judge Thomas Cooper granted bond, emphasizing the need to weigh both sides. Raheem Jackson remains in custody without bond.

Source www.msn.com

Tow Companies See Surge in Car Repossessions

Published: Monday, July 22, 2024

It's been a busy year for repossessions with car seizures in the US increasing by 23 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to recent data from Cox Automotive.

The figures reveal that repossessions have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, having experienced a sharp decline in 2021 and 2022, before starting to climb again in 2023. Based on the current trajectory, it is projected that 1.6 million vehicles will be seized by the end of 2024, a significant increase from the 1.1 million repossessions in 2021 and 1.5 million last year.

The surge in repossessions is advantageous for tow truck companies across the nation. As more vehicles are seized, the demand for towing services has skyrocketed, Companies like Jerr-Dan are seeing increased business as they provide the essential services needed for the growing number of repossessions.

Cox Automotive does not anticipate a reduction in repo rates to the lows of 2021 in the near future. Instead, it forecasts that repossessions will rise to 1.7 million in 2025, a level not seen since 2019, and could reach 1.8 million annually from 2026 to 2029. This sustained increase in repossessions ensures a steady demand for tow truck services, benefiting the industry.

Source: www.carscoops.com

Auto Loan Delinquency Continues to Rise  

Published: Wednesday, May 01, 2024

A study by attorneys at Thompson Consumer Law Group analyzed 2022 and 2023 auto loan data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to see which states had the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent for more than 90 days. Their results showed it’s not only a problem everywhere but it’s increasing. 

Between 2022 and 2023, the percentage of auto loan balances over 90 days delinquent in America increased from 3.81% to 4.2%, and every state experienced an increase.  

The study showed these states with the highest percentage of auto loan balances delinquent: 

Mississippi: 6.77; Alabama: 6.05%; Georgia: 5.71% Louisiana: 5.69%; Indiana: 5.29%; Hawaii: 5.24%; Michigan: 5.24%; Delaware; 5.2%; South Carolina: 5.2%; North Carolina; 5.14%. 

A lending officer at Michigan First Credit Union says he sees delinquent payments steadily climbing.  

Jeff Fitrzyk, their chief lending officer, said, “We’re also seeing an increase in repossessions, both voluntary and involuntary,” he added, noting people are dealing with inflationary pressures that demand their immediate attention and one of the things that often falls behind are auto loans, which seem to be returning to their pre-COVID levels. 

Source: www.macombdaily.com

Towman Murdered in Florida 

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Towman Juan Garcia, 39, owner of JL Towing, was murdered late Wednesday, April 10, in what police authorities are investigating as a connected crime involving another woman who was carjacked and murdered as well.  

Garcia was killed at a house just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was one day before Katherine Aguasvivas was kidnapped in a separate crime. At the house, Orange County deputies said more than 100 10 mm shell casings were found. WESH2’s Tony Atkins personally saw more than 80 markers from just outside the house and crime scene. 

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the green Acura seen in the kidnapping video showing was the same vehicle Garcia and his company towed from an Orange County apartment complex at some point last month. 

Lemma also said rounds both in Garcia’s murder and where Aguasvivas’ body was found in Osceola County matched one another. 

“At the scene, there are more than 100 rounds, but a good percentage of those rounds on the ground are 10 mm, the gun used in the murder of our victim that we found burnt up in the vehicle in Osceola county,” Lemma said. 

At last check, the suspect or suspects in the Taft shooting are still on the run. 

Source: wesh.com

