Kong Lives On: The Making of a Legend 

Tow Operators Have Zero Authority

By Randall C. Resch If you’ve got one of those tow operator badges, they’re not worth the tin they’re printed on, so leave it at home. Like it or not, tow operators have “Zero Authority” in controlling roadside customers; however, true to dangerous environments like highway shoulders and recovery scenes, there’s an industry expectation suggesting towers make concerted efforts to remove customers and on-lookers from harm’s way. When it comes to towing and recovery, there are standards of care suggesting operators be responsible for a motorist's welfare. What about a customer who wanders after being asked to be seated in their own vehicle or inside the tow truck with a seatbelt on? A customer who’s allowed to wander is a pedestrian strike waiting to happen. In California’s 2012 case Monarrez v. Automobile Club, a tow operator allegedly asked his motorist to sit in the tow truck while he loaded the disabled vehicle. The motorist replied “Okay,” as the vehicle was loaded within ten-minutes time. It was that short window of time when the motorist disappeared from the tower’s sight and subsequently was struck by a vehicle. The case argued that it’s not possible for tow operators to maintain total attention watching dangerous approaching traffic, controlling the customer’s actions, and staying completely focused on the dangers of loading and white-line safety. This is something tow operators don't have full understanding as it relates to the importance of controlling roadside customers. As absurd as it sounds, towers are expected to be keepers of the customer’s safety regardless … no excuses. This being one hot industry topic, there are court cases having to do with tow operators and on-scene responsibilities. It comes down to this: tow operators have no legal authority in giving orders and expecting customers to abide by them, but they’re expected to keep them out of harm’s way. In olden’ days, people would heed safety dangers, but common sense and lack for authority have gone the way of the dinosaur. There's a really big difference between that of a confused person, someone who’s scared, or that owner whose only concern is getting photos of their damaged vehicles. Does asking them to move out of harm's way make towers “authoritarians” or that of a Good Samaritan? It’s Too Dangerous Can towers order a vehicle to be towed when they deem it too dangerous? In a similar case, a west coast operator responded to a flat tire service. Initially, the newbie tower reportedly determined the service was in a location deemed too dangerous and told his customer he would load the vehicle and take it off the highway. The customer freaked out demanding the operator change the tire, not allowing the vehicle to be transported to a safer area. The tower conceded by calling another technician to bring special equipment. In less than 20-minutes time, both the tower and technician were struck resulting in the operator being killed and the technician critically injured. At what point does customer satisfaction outdo common sense? Would the operator’s “more aggressive stance” on roadside safety have made a difference in his survival? It’s obvious that operators shall not place motorists, passengers, or pedestrians in a “position of foreseeable danger,” away from either traffic or other potentially hazardous factors after contact is made. It’s reasonable to expect that motorists might be a.) afraid of the situation b.) don’t understand what’s being told to them, or c.) doesn’t, can’t, and won’t respond to orders given. What to Do? Some customers don’t like authority, and they certainly don’t like being told what to do. Motorists oftentimes are too ignorant to realize that safety admonishments are delivered in their best interests. When customers don’t, can’t or won’t react to an operator’s warnings, the ability to effectively communicate becomes paramount. When customers don’t respond to safety admonishments, the operator’s options are:



-- Repeat and explain the safety message

-- Advise that the service or tow doesn’t begin until they’re situated in a place of safety’

-- Contact dispatch and have a manager re-explain safety steps to the customer

-- Contact the highway patrol and request a patrol unit respond knowing this increases the operator’s time on scene Special Relationships This narrative is no attempt to provide legal advice. Know that, in general, people have no legal duty to control the actions of another person, but there could be a “special relationship” or other circumstances to warrant additional responsibility keeping customers out of harm’s way. The towing and recovery environment is far too dangerous to allow non-trained persons to wander. In simple terms, towers shall not place motorists, passengers, or pedestrians in any position of foreseeable danger from either traffic or other potentially hazardous factors once contact is made. While your best safety admonishments may be ignored, I assure you the Tow Police and those, so-called “expert witnesses” will throw your actions under the bus. No matter what is said and done, towers likely will be blamed for their actions even though it was the customer’s failure to react to words of safety. Remember, you can only do so much. Be sure to provide solid safety instructions to your roadside customers and get them to a place of safety away from harm’s way. It’s a primary consideration of roadside safety. While you have “zero authority,” you’re tasked with being in control of your roadside scenarios and that of your customer. Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 27-years, he has contributed more than 700-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com.

Are You Buying a Job or Building a Business? By Brian J. Riker As an entrepreneur, I understand the desire to build something of your own, make your own way and be responsible for your own future. After all, it is the American Dream. However, as someone that has started nearly a dozen businesses over my professional career, that dream can turn into a nightmare quickly without a solid understanding of what you are getting into. As with anything else to do with your business, your skill set must go far beyond being a top-notch problem solver, excellent truck driver and recovery specialist. Your skill at managing money, predicting the future and self-discipline to save for rainy days is far more critical than your skill as a tow truck operator to have a successful towing business that grows. I come from humble beginnings, and although I am a third generation towman I did not inherit or purchase my business from my family. My dad had exited the towing industry in 1986 and I didn’t enter until 1992, so I had to do it the hard way. Determination, grit, hard work, sacrifice and a lot of mistakes. My first attempt at self-employment failed miserably, so much so that I ended up working for an auto auction for several years while I licked my wounds and built up some courage to try again. I wish I could say my second attempt was better; it was for a while, but that try ended even worse than the first attempt did, in bankruptcy owing a lot of money to a lot of people. My third attempt was successful due to these hard lessons, so I want to walk through some of the lessons learned to, hopefully, keep some of you from making the same mistakes. We all make mistakes, and the non-fatal ones become valuable lessons. Lesson 1 – Spend Less Than You Earn I know it sounds simple, almost too simple; however, you have to have some cash in reserve at all times to cover unexpected emergencies or to take advantage of opportunities that will disappear quickly. This holds true for both your personal and business budgets. Yes, keep the two separate and do not intermingle the funds, even if you are a sole proprietor. Cash reserves of three to six months of operating costs for your business, and you household, are a must, otherwise you will starve at the first hiccup in your revenue stream, and there will be hiccups even with very predictable sources like motor clubs or auction contracts. Lesson 2 – If It Sounds Too Good to be True Then It Is On the road to success there are no shortcuts. Ironically, that slogan is emblazoned on the side of a large trucking company’s trailer, the same company that offers lease purchase agreements that are akin to sharecropping, meaning the company providing the financing on your truck also controls your income. This arrangement spells disaster and is worse than a payday loan! If you do not have enough cash on hand combined with a great credit score, then you should not be buying a truck and starting a business until you do. There are several offers on the market currently that appear designed to help someone along the path to truck ownership but at what cost? Be sure to fully understand the terms of any agreement you make and have it reviewed by independent professional counsel so they can point out the pitfalls and benefits before you sign it. Lesson 3 – Make Data Based Decisions Rather Than Emotional Decisions Learn and understand the market in your area before jumping into the water. Just because you think your current employer is “making bank” off your hard labor, and they should be making more than you cost them from your efforts as that is how profit is made, doesn’t mean they are, or the local market will support another competitor. Often it is better to work for someone than have the risk of your own business, especially when you only have one truck and little or no money in the bank. Find out what work is available, what it pays and do a realistic cost of operation survey. Don’t forget to include a reasonable salary for yourself, after all you are opening a business to make more than you currently do, right? Only after you have determined that your market will support another entity and you can offer your services at a reasonable price point (not too high or too low) then you should consider buying a truck and starting out on your own. Lesson 4 – Understand the Banking Market Commercial credit and personal loans, while similar in nature, are very different animals. For most folks reading this you will likely be using personally backed loans for your business, meaning your company is not structured in a manner that makes the business entity a viable risk or an entity that can take full responsibility for the financing. This means, just like your driver’s license, what happens in your personal life affects your business and vice versa. You must keep a reasonable debt to income ratio for not only the business but also your personal life. Develop good habits in paying bills on time, using only a portion of your available credit and avoid the temptation to constantly float balances from one low interest account to another as this doesn’t allow your credit to age, making you a risk even if you pay everything on time. There is no such thing as free money! Someone is making a profit off loaning, or guaranteeing the loan, of money to you. That shiny new truck that you can get without a credit check and zero down is going to cost you much more in the long run than fair market value. The most common offerings throughout the transportation industry have large companies in need of transportation services offering to guarantee a lease to anyone that will produce a specific amount of work in return, and while this seems attractive, and may even be viable for some people, you need to understand the full cost of that “support” including the above average finance rate and balloon payment at the term of the loan. Lesson 5 – Know Your Limits I will strongly caution you against leveraging the equity in your personal home or cashing out a 401k or other retirement account to get into a truck. While this may seem like an easy solution to fund your adventure, it is extremely risky and in the case of retirement funds, expensive. By leveraging your home, you increase your debt-to-income ratio, making you less appealing for your next truck purchase, and should you fail, and failure is always an option, will you wind up losing your home? Lesson 6 – Have a Plan Throughout this piece I suggest that we need to be able to predict the future, and that is true; however market predictions are a risky art form and not an exact science. Just look at how our economy has been on a wild rollercoaster the past few years. Think about the price hikes resulting from COVID and supply chain issues or simply look to today to see rampant inflation and stagnant growth due to political uncertainties. With this going on around us we must consider the very real possibility that our industry will look much different in five or ten years than it does not, and with trucks being as costly as they are many of us are taking loans with terms of six or more years. Can you, with reasonable certainty, say your cash flow will be sufficient over the next six years, and if not, are you prepared to make the necessary changes to stay solvent? Build your own specific long-term plan with a 1, 5 and 10 year goal and vision. This will give you the roadmap to a successful future. For more on this please see the September issue of American Towman Magazine where I will go into much greater depth on designing a business plan for success.